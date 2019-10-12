|
|
|MTSU
|FAU
Florida Atlantic rallies past Middle Tennessee, wins 28-13
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Malcolm Davidson ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Florida Atlantic used a strong second half to beat Middle Tennessee, 28-13 in a Conference USA clash Saturday.
Middle Tennessee got on the board first when Asher O'Hara found CJ Windham in the end zone with a 30-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but the Owls blocked the extra point and Akileis LeRoy returned it for a 2-point defensive conversion that made it 6-2.
O'Hara added a 9-yard run for a touchdown to put the Blue Raiders up, 13-12 at intermission, but Middle Tennessee was shut out in the second half.
Vladimir Rivas kicked from 37-yards out in the second quarter to get Florida Atlantic within one before halftime, then put them in front with a 26-yarder early in the third. Davidson broke free for his score to make it 22-13 with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
Larry McCammon III added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Florida Atlantic (4-2, 2-0).
O'Hara was 24 of 42 for 335 yards passing and a touchdown for Middle Tennessee (2-4, 1-1), but was picked off three times.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 58 yards from MTS 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 27 for 20 yards (26-W.Parks).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(15:00 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson to FAU 24 for -3 yards (20-D.Thomas94-T.Render).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - FAU 24(14:40 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson to FAU 36 for 12 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 36(14:10 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 41 for 5 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 41(13:40 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 42 for 1 yard (95-T.Philpots).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - FAU 42(13:13 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 63-N.Weber False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 42. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - FAU 37(12:47 - 1st) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 42 for 5 yards (12-R.Blankenship7-J.Moffatt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FAU 42(12:28 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - FAU 42(12:02 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 43 yards from FAU 42 Downed at the MTS 15.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(11:56 - 1st) Penalty on MTS 53-M.Martin False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 15. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - MTSU 10(11:43 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - MTSU 10(11:43 - 1st) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 15 for 5 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 15(11:40 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham. Penalty on FAU 91-N.Jefferson Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 15. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 20(11:08 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 21 for 1 yard (54-H.Barnwell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MTSU 21(11:02 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 54 yards from MTS 21. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 25 for no gain (89-Y.Ali).
FAU
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 25(10:25 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 28 for 3 yards (90-R.Poydras95-T.Philpots).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - FAU 28(10:15 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 31 for 3 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 31(9:50 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to FAU 40 for 9 yards (43-B.Shepherd).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(9:00 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to FAU 46 for 6 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - FAU 46(9:00 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 47 for 1 yard (43-B.Shepherd).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FAU 47(9:00 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FAU 47(8:31 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 41 yards from FAU 47 to MTS 12 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 93 yards, 3:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 12(8:10 - 1st) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 18 for 6 yards (5-A.Ross).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 18(8:02 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to MTS 47 for 29 yards (5-A.Ross).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 47(7:33 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Dobson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 47(7:11 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to FAU 49 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy54-H.Barnwell).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MTSU 49(7:06 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to FAU 43 for 6 yards (7-R.Smith54-H.Barnwell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(6:28 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to FAU 42 for 1 yard (26-C.Tooley).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - MTSU 42(5:59 - 1st) 44-C.Mobley to FAU 35 for 7 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 35(5:32 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 91-N.Jefferson Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 35. No Play.
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(5:09 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on FAU Holding declined.
|
Missed PAT
|(4:56 - 1st) 18-C.Holt extra point is no good. blocked by 36-A.Leroy. 36-A.Leroy to MTS End Zone for 93 yards. Conversion is good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:48 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 58 yards from MTS 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 27 for 20 yards (26-W.Parks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 27(4:48 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 27(4:42 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 40 for 13 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 40(4:35 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to MTS 46 for 14 yards (32-C.Melton).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 46(3:58 - 1st) 17-D.Antoine to MTS 42 for 4 yards (12-R.Blankenship). Penalty on FAU 10-J.Raine Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 42.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 16 - FAU 48(3:37 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to MTS 48 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - FAU 48(2:57 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 10-J.Raine False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - FAU 47(2:39 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - FAU 46(2:39 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 18 - FAU 46(2:39 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to MTS 49 for 5 yards (7-J.Moffatt6-K.Brooks).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (7 plays, -10 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MTSU 49(2:20 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 48 yards from MTS 49 Downed at the MTS 1.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 1(2:14 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce pushed ob at MTS 36 for 35 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(1:32 - 1st) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 36 for no gain (36-A.Leroy).
|
+11 YD
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(0:24 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to FAU 12 for 18 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 25 - MTSU 27(13:52 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 86-J.Pierce False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 27. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 30 - MTSU 32(13:52 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to FAU 31 for 1 yard (36-A.Leroy).
|
Int
|
2 & 29 - MTSU 31(13:32 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at FAU End Zone. 15-M.Dotson touchback.
FAU
Owls
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Int
|
2 & 28 - FAU 30(13:32 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at FAU End Zone. 15-M.Dotson touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - FAU 28(12:06 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 31 for 3 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 31(11:45 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 43 for 12 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 43(11:23 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 43(10:58 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 47 for 10 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 47(10:50 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison to MTS 36 for 11 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|
+1 YD
|
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 3 - FAU 29(9:21 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to MTS 4 for 25 yards (25-D.Anderson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - FAU 4(8:41 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:20 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:13 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(8:13 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to MTS 33 for 8 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MTSU 33(8:13 - 2nd) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 33 for no gain (21-K.Dean54-H.Barnwell).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - MTSU 33(7:46 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 36 for 3 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 36(6:59 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 36(6:31 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 39 for 3 yards (54-H.Barnwell48-K.McCrary). Penalty on FAU 23-J.Pierre Holding 13 yards enforced at MTS 36. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(6:26 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to MTS 47 for -2 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - MTSU 47(6:08 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to FAU 40 for 13 yards (35-J.Helm).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(5:25 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to FAU 9 for 31 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - MTSU 9(4:51 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:22 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.
FAU
Owls
- FG (4 plays, 35 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:17 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 57 yards from MTS 35. 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at FAU 46 for 38 yards (26-W.Parks).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 46(4:17 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to MTS 24 for 30 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 24(4:06 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 24(3:49 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 24(3:43 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 19 for 5 yards (94-T.Render).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - FAU 19(3:37 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Halftime (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:59 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 51 yards from FAU 35. 18-R.Hartley to MTS 14 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 14(2:54 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 19 for 5 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - MTSU 19(2:50 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 25 for 6 yards (36-A.Leroy5-A.Ross).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(2:20 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 31 for 6 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 31(1:59 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 32 for 1 yard (23-J.Pierre).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 32(1:30 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara pushed ob at MTS 50 for 18 yards (45-T.Bonner). Penalty on MTS 11-B.Anderson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MTS 50.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(0:45 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 34 for -1 yard (45-T.Bonner).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 62 yards from FAU 35. 8-T.Lee to MTS 21 for 18 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 21(15:00 - 3rd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 20 for -1 yard (11-R.Ellis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MTSU 20(14:53 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 20 for no gain (36-A.Leroy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MTSU 20(14:28 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MTSU 20(13:45 - 3rd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 46 yards from MTS 20 to FAU 34 fair catch by 15-M.Dotson.
FAU
Owls
- FG (12 plays, 58 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 34(13:40 - 3rd) 37-D.Leconte to FAU 43 for 9 yards (42-C.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FAU 43(13:31 - 3rd) 37-D.Leconte to FAU 43 for no gain (95-T.Philpots).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FAU 43(13:02 - 3rd) 37-D.Leconte to FAU 45 for 2 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 45(12:50 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 30 for 25 yards (6-K.Brooks).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 30(12:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to MTS 32 for -2 yards (3-G.Grate).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - FAU 32(11:55 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison runs ob at MTS 20 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(11:30 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 17 for 3 yards (7-J.Moffatt3-G.Grate).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FAU 17(11:03 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - FAU 17(10:39 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 7 for 10 yards (3-G.Grate).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - FAU 7(10:33 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 8 for -1 yard (49-J.Starling).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FAU 8(10:16 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FAU 8(9:47 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - FAU 8(9:41 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:37 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(9:31 - 3rd) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 32 for 7 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 32(9:31 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - MTSU 32(9:06 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 26 for -6 yards (11-R.Ellis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MTSU 26(9:01 - 3rd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 38 yards from MTS 26 to FAU 36 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 36(8:28 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison to FAU 35 for -1 yard (20-D.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FAU 35(8:21 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - FAU 35(7:53 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - FAU 35(7:49 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 35 yards from FAU 35 to MTS 30 fair catch by 8-T.Lee. Penalty on FAU 46-R.Mungin Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at MTS 30.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(7:41 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 48 for 3 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 48(7:33 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 22-D.England-Chisolm. Penalty on FAU 23-J.Pierre Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MTS 48. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(7:10 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald to FAU 37 for no gain (91-N.Jefferson54-H.Barnwell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 37(6:50 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to FAU 32 for 5 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - MTSU 32(6:20 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FAU 28 for 4 yards (7-R.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - MTSU 28(5:35 - 3rd) Penalty on MTS 71-A.Owens False start 4 yards enforced at FAU 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - MTSU 32(4:56 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.
FAU
Owls
- TD (3 plays, 68 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 32(4:30 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 34 for 2 yards (95-T.Philpots).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 34(4:22 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 43 for 9 yards (20-D.Thomas).
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 43(3:52 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:35 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Missed FG (11 plays, 49 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:23 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(3:23 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to MTS 32 for 7 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MTSU 32(3:23 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 38 for 6 yards (27-D.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(2:48 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 41-J.Turner.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 38(2:28 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to FAU 49 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(2:23 - 3rd) 44-C.Mobley to FAU 49 for no gain (54-H.Barnwell). Penalty on MTS 65-M.Greer Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 49. No Play.
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 20 - MTSU 41(1:59 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson to FAU 25 for 34 yards (24-Z.Gilbert7-R.Smith).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(1:38 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FAU 17 for 8 yards. Penalty on MTS 65-M.Greer Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 25. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 20 - MTSU 35(1:10 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to FAU 16 for 19 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MTSU 16(0:41 - 3rd) Penalty on MTS 66-W.Gilchrist False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 16. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MTSU 21(0:17 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FAU 26 for -5 yards (48-K.McCrary13-L.McCarthy).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - MTSU 26(15:00 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to FAU 21 for 5 yards (7-R.Smith11-R.Ellis).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - MTSU 21(14:22 - 4th) 18-C.Holt 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 21(13:42 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 21 for no gain (3-G.Grate).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - FAU 21(13:36 - 4th) 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at FAU 30 for 9 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - FAU 30(13:05 - 4th) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 30 for no gain (6-K.Brooks).
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 1 - FAU 30(12:43 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 46 for 16 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 46(11:52 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 48 for 2 yards (32-C.Melton).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 48(11:15 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 43 for -5 yards (93-M.Manciel).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - FAU 43(10:38 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - FAU 43(9:57 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 43 yards from FAU 43. 8-T.Lee to MTS 15 for 1 yard (30-A.Adams).
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (3 plays, 59 yards, 0:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(9:50 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 15(9:41 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 15(9:36 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce INTERCEPTED by 7-R.Smith at MTS 26. 7-R.Smith to MTS 26 for no gain.
FAU
Owls
- TD (8 plays, 26 yards, 4:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FAU 26(9:30 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to MTS 26 for no gain (3-G.Grate).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FAU 26(9:23 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Cousart.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - FAU 26(8:42 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 13 for 13 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 13(8:35 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 11 for 2 yards (94-T.Render).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - FAU 11(7:58 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson pushed ob at MTS 7 for 4 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - FAU 7(7:10 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 2 for 5 yards (94-T.Render).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - FAU 2(6:30 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 1 for 1 yard (90-R.Poydras20-D.Thomas).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - FAU 1(5:56 - 4th) 3-L.McCammon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(5:14 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is no good.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- Interception (11 plays, -5 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:08 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(5:08 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to MTS 24 for -1 yard (23-J.Pierre).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MTSU 24(5:08 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 28 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - MTSU 28(4:40 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 41 for 13 yards (7-R.Smith24-Z.Gilbert).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 41(4:08 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 22-D.England-Chisolm.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MTSU 41(3:51 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Johnson.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - MTSU 41(3:44 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-I.Upton. 9-I.Upton to FAU 40 for 19 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(3:39 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 47 for -13 yards FUMBLES (45-T.Bonner). 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 47 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 23 - MTSU 47(3:17 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 22-D.England-Chisolm.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 23 - MTSU 47(2:32 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
|
+32 YD
|
4 & 23 - MTSU 47(2:27 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to FAU 21 for 32 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 21(2:22 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at FAU End Zone. 15-M.Dotson touchback.
FAU
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FAU 20(1:56 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 21 for 1 yard (32-C.Melton).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 9 - FAU 21(1:54 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 17 for -4 yards (32-C.Melton20-D.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - FAU 17(1:10 - 4th) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 19 for 2 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - FAU 19(0:55 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 42 yards from FAU 19 to MTS 39 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
MTSU
Blue Raiders
- End of Game (6 plays, 45 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(0:49 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee runs ob at MTS 42 for 3 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 7 - MTSU 42(0:43 - 4th) 24-Z.Dobson pushed ob at FAU 37 for 21 yards (36-A.Leroy).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 37(0:38 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee runs ob at FAU 31 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - MTSU 31(0:29 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to FAU 21 for 10 yards (23-J.Pierre).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MTSU 21(0:22 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee. Team penalty on FAU 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at FAU 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - MTSU 16(0:01 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 22-D.England-Chisolm.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|4
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|440
|364
|Total Plays
|71
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|203
|Rush Attempts
|29
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|316
|161
|Comp. - Att.
|24-42
|16-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|8-69
|9-74
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.0
|6-42.0
|Return Yards
|19
|78
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-18
|3-78
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|316
|PASS YDS
|161
|
|
|124
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|
|440
|TOTAL YDS
|364
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|24/42
|335
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. O'Hara 10 QB
|A. O'Hara
|17
|57
|1
|18
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|2
|32
|0
|21
|
C. Mobley 44 RB
|C. Mobley
|4
|20
|0
|7
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|4
|15
|0
|6
|
J. McDonald 21 RB
|J. McDonald
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pierce 86 WR
|J. Pierce
|3
|82
|0
|35
|
J. Marshall 83 WR
|J. Marshall
|4
|70
|0
|32
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|8
|45
|0
|19
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|2
|44
|0
|31
|
Z. Dobson 24 WR
|Z. Dobson
|2
|38
|0
|34
|
C. Windham 81 WR
|C. Windham
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
I. Upton 9 WR
|I. Upton
|2
|29
|0
|19
|
T. Johnson 13 WR
|T. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Turner 41 WR
|J. Turner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Anderson 11 RB
|B. Anderson
|2
|-3
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Blankenship 12 S
|R. Blankenship
|13-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Grate Jr 3 S
|G. Grate Jr
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moffatt 7 S
|J. Moffatt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Philpots 95 DE
|T. Philpots
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Melton 32 LB
|C. Melton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 LB
|D. Thomas
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 6 LB
|K. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Render 94 DE
|T. Render
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shepherd 43 LB
|B. Shepherd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Poydras 90 DT
|R. Poydras
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Starling 49 DE
|J. Starling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 25 CB
|D. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 42 LB
|C. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manciel 93 DT
|M. Manciel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 S
|D. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Holt 18 K
|C. Holt
|0/1
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 48 P
|K. Ulbrich
|3
|46.0
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
J. Turner 41 WR
|J. Turner
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Hartley 18 LB
|R. Hartley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lee 8 WR
|T. Lee
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|15/30
|145
|1
|0
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|1/1
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|21
|149
|1
|57
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
C. Robison 2 QB
|C. Robison
|3
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Tronti 6 QB
|N. Tronti
|4
|11
|0
|9
|
D. Leconte 37 RB
|D. Leconte
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|4
|8
|1
|5
|
J. Charles 28 RB
|J. Charles
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Bryant 40 TE
|H. Bryant
|4
|68
|0
|25
|
J. Mitchell 85 WR
|J. Mitchell
|2
|34
|1
|30
|
T. Harrison 82 WR
|T. Harrison
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|3
|13
|0
|12
|
M. Davidson 20 RB
|M. Davidson
|2
|9
|0
|12
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Raine 10 TE
|J. Raine
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Cousart 87 WR
|D. Cousart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Brown 27 S
|D. Brown
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Leroy 36 LB
|A. Leroy
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 24 S
|Z. Gilbert
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ra. Smith 7 LB
|Ra. Smith
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bonner 45 DE
|T. Bonner
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 23 CB
|J. Pierre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 11 DT
|R. Ellis
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
|H. Barnwell V
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ross 5 S
|A. Ross
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tooley 26 CB
|C. Tooley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jefferson 91 DL
|N. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCrary 48 DT
|K. McCrary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Helm 35 S
|J. Helm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ra. Smith 34 TE
|Ra. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
|K. Dean Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dotson 15 CB
|M. Dotson
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|
L. McCarthy 13 DE
|L. McCarthy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Rivas 44 K
|V. Rivas
|2/2
|37
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 42 P
|M. Hayball
|6
|42.0
|4
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Antoine 17 WR
|D. Antoine
|3
|26.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Cousart 87 WR
|D. Cousart
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
