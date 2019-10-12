Drive Chart
MTSU
FAU

No Text

Florida Atlantic rallies past Middle Tennessee, wins 28-13

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Malcolm Davidson ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Florida Atlantic used a strong second half to beat Middle Tennessee, 28-13 in a Conference USA clash Saturday.

Middle Tennessee got on the board first when Asher O'Hara found CJ Windham in the end zone with a 30-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but the Owls blocked the extra point and Akileis LeRoy returned it for a 2-point defensive conversion that made it 6-2.

O'Hara added a 9-yard run for a touchdown to put the Blue Raiders up, 13-12 at intermission, but Middle Tennessee was shut out in the second half.

Vladimir Rivas kicked from 37-yards out in the second quarter to get Florida Atlantic within one before halftime, then put them in front with a 26-yarder early in the third. Davidson broke free for his score to make it 22-13 with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

Larry McCammon III added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Florida Atlantic (4-2, 2-0).

O'Hara was 24 of 42 for 335 yards passing and a touchdown for Middle Tennessee (2-4, 1-1), but was picked off three times.

FAU Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 58 yards from MTS 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 27 for 20 yards (26-W.Parks).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 27
(15:00 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson to FAU 24 for -3 yards (20-D.Thomas94-T.Render).
+12 YD
2 & 13 - FAU 24
(14:40 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 20-M.Davidson. 20-M.Davidson to FAU 36 for 12 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 36
(14:10 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 41 for 5 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 41
(13:40 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 42 for 1 yard (95-T.Philpots).
Penalty
2 & 9 - FAU 42
(13:13 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 63-N.Weber False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 42. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 14 - FAU 37
(12:47 - 1st) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 42 for 5 yards (12-R.Blankenship7-J.Moffatt).
No Gain
3 & 9 - FAU 42
(12:28 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
Punt
4 & 9 - FAU 42
(12:02 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 43 yards from FAU 42 Downed at the MTS 15.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 15
(11:56 - 1st) Penalty on MTS 53-M.Martin False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 15. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - MTSU 10
(11:43 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
+5 YD
2 & 15 - MTSU 10
(11:43 - 1st) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 15 for 5 yards (27-D.Brown).
Penalty
3 & 10 - MTSU 15
(11:40 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Windham. Penalty on FAU 91-N.Jefferson Offside 5 yards enforced at MTS 15. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 20
(11:08 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 21 for 1 yard (54-H.Barnwell).
Punt
4 & 4 - MTSU 21
(11:02 - 1st) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 54 yards from MTS 21. 87-D.Cousart to FAU 25 for no gain (89-Y.Ali).

FAU Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(10:25 - 1st) 28-J.Charles to FAU 28 for 3 yards (90-R.Poydras95-T.Philpots).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 28
(10:15 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 31 for 3 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - FAU 31
(9:50 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to FAU 40 for 9 yards (43-B.Shepherd).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 40
(9:00 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to FAU 46 for 6 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 46
(9:00 - 1st) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 47 for 1 yard (43-B.Shepherd).
No Gain
3 & 3 - FAU 47
(9:00 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
Punt
4 & 3 - FAU 47
(8:31 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 41 yards from FAU 47 to MTS 12 fair catch by 12-R.Blankenship.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 93 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 12
(8:10 - 1st) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 18 for 6 yards (5-A.Ross).
+29 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 18
(8:02 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to MTS 47 for 29 yards (5-A.Ross).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 47
(7:33 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Dobson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 47
(7:11 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to FAU 49 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy54-H.Barnwell).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 49
(7:06 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to FAU 43 for 6 yards (7-R.Smith54-H.Barnwell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 43
(6:28 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to FAU 42 for 1 yard (26-C.Tooley).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 42
(5:59 - 1st) 44-C.Mobley to FAU 35 for 7 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
Penalty
3 & 2 - MTSU 35
(5:32 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 91-N.Jefferson Offside 5 yards enforced at FAU 35. No Play.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30
(5:09 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on FAU Holding declined.
Missed PAT
(4:56 - 1st) 18-C.Holt extra point is no good. blocked by 36-A.Leroy. 36-A.Leroy to MTS End Zone for 93 yards. Conversion is good.

FAU Owls
- Punt (8 plays, 19 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:48 - 1st) 18-C.Holt kicks 58 yards from MTS 35. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 27 for 20 yards (26-W.Parks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 27
(4:48 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 27
(4:42 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 40 for 13 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 40
(4:35 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to MTS 46 for 14 yards (32-C.Melton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46
(3:58 - 1st) 17-D.Antoine to MTS 42 for 4 yards (12-R.Blankenship). Penalty on FAU 10-J.Raine Holding 10 yards enforced at MTS 42.
+4 YD
1 & 16 - FAU 48
(3:37 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison to MTS 48 for 4 yards.
Penalty
2 & 12 - FAU 48
(2:57 - 1st) Penalty on FAU 10-J.Raine False start 5 yards enforced at MTS 48. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 17 - FAU 47
(2:39 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
No Gain
2 & 18 - FAU 46
(2:39 - 1st) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
+5 YD
3 & 18 - FAU 46
(2:39 - 1st) 2-C.Robison complete to 10-J.Raine. 10-J.Raine to MTS 49 for 5 yards (7-J.Moffatt6-K.Brooks).

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Interception (7 plays, -10 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - MTSU 49
(2:20 - 1st) 42-M.Hayball punts 48 yards from MTS 49 Downed at the MTS 1.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 1
(2:14 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce pushed ob at MTS 36 for 35 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 36
(1:32 - 1st) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 36 for no gain (36-A.Leroy).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(0:24 - 1st) 24-Z.Dobson to FAU 30 for 11 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(0:24 - 1st) 24-Z.Dobson to FAU 30 for 11 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30
(0:24 - 1st) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 86-J.Pierce. 86-J.Pierce to FAU 12 for 18 yards.
Penalty
1 & 25 - MTSU 27
(13:52 - 2nd) Penalty on MTS 86-J.Pierce False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 27. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 30 - MTSU 32
(13:52 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to FAU 31 for 1 yard (36-A.Leroy).
Int
2 & 29 - MTSU 31
(13:32 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at FAU End Zone. 15-M.Dotson touchback.

FAU Owls
- TD (10 plays, 74 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 28 - FAU 30
(13:32 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at FAU End Zone. 15-M.Dotson touchback.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 21
(12:06 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 28 for 7 yards (12-R.Blankenship42-C.Smith).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 21
(12:26 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 28 for 7 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 28
(12:06 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 31 for 3 yards (6-K.Brooks).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 31
(11:45 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to FAU 43 for 12 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(11:23 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 43
(10:58 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 47 for 10 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 47
(10:50 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison to MTS 36 for 11 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 30
(9:56 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 29 for 1 yard (12-R.Blankenship).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 30
(9:56 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 29 for 1 yard (12-R.Blankenship).
+25 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 29
(9:21 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to MTS 4 for 25 yards (25-D.Anderson).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 4
(8:41 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:20 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:13 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to MTS End Zone. touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(8:13 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to MTS 33 for 8 yards (27-D.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 2 - MTSU 33
(8:13 - 2nd) 21-J.McDonald to MTS 33 for no gain (21-K.Dean54-H.Barnwell).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 33
(7:46 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 36 for 3 yards (54-H.Barnwell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 36
(6:59 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MTSU 36
(6:31 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to MTS 39 for 3 yards (54-H.Barnwell48-K.McCrary). Penalty on FAU 23-J.Pierre Holding 13 yards enforced at MTS 36. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49
(6:26 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to MTS 47 for -2 yards (27-D.Brown).
+13 YD
2 & 12 - MTSU 47
(6:08 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to FAU 40 for 13 yards (35-J.Helm).
+31 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 40
(5:25 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to FAU 9 for 31 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - MTSU 9
(4:51 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:22 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt extra point is good.

FAU Owls
- FG (4 plays, 35 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:17 - 2nd) 18-C.Holt kicks 57 yards from MTS 35. 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at FAU 46 for 38 yards (26-W.Parks).
+30 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46
(4:17 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell to MTS 24 for 30 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 24
(4:06 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Harrison.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 24
(3:49 - 2nd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - FAU 24
(3:43 - 2nd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 19 for 5 yards (94-T.Render).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - FAU 19
(3:37 - 2nd) 44-V.Rivas 37 yards Field Goal is Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Halftime (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:59 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 51 yards from FAU 35. 18-R.Hartley to MTS 14 for no gain.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 14
(2:54 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 19 for 5 yards (27-D.Brown).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 19
(2:50 - 2nd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 25 for 6 yards (36-A.Leroy5-A.Ross).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(2:20 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to MTS 31 for 6 yards (27-D.Brown).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 31
(1:59 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 32 for 1 yard (23-J.Pierre).
+18 YD
3 & 3 - MTSU 32
(1:30 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara pushed ob at MTS 50 for 18 yards (45-T.Bonner). Penalty on MTS 11-B.Anderson Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MTS 50.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35
(0:45 - 2nd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 34 for -1 yard (45-T.Bonner).

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:36 - 2nd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 62 yards from FAU 35. 8-T.Lee to MTS 21 for 18 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 21
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-B.Anderson to MTS 20 for -1 yard (11-R.Ellis).
No Gain
2 & 11 - MTSU 20
(14:53 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 20 for no gain (36-A.Leroy).
No Gain
3 & 11 - MTSU 20
(14:28 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
Punt
4 & 11 - MTSU 20
(13:45 - 3rd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 46 yards from MTS 20 to FAU 34 fair catch by 15-M.Dotson.

FAU Owls
- FG (12 plays, 58 yards, 3:59 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34
(13:40 - 3rd) 37-D.Leconte to FAU 43 for 9 yards (42-C.Smith).
No Gain
2 & 1 - FAU 43
(13:31 - 3rd) 37-D.Leconte to FAU 43 for no gain (95-T.Philpots).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 43
(13:02 - 3rd) 37-D.Leconte to FAU 45 for 2 yards (7-J.Moffatt).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45
(12:50 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 30 for 25 yards (6-K.Brooks).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 30
(12:13 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 17-D.Antoine. 17-D.Antoine to MTS 32 for -2 yards (3-G.Grate).
+12 YD
2 & 12 - FAU 32
(11:55 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison complete to 82-T.Harrison. 82-T.Harrison runs ob at MTS 20 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20
(11:30 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 17 for 3 yards (7-J.Moffatt3-G.Grate).
No Gain
2 & 7 - FAU 17
(11:03 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Raine.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - FAU 17
(10:39 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 7 for 10 yards (3-G.Grate).
-1 YD
1 & 7 - FAU 7
(10:33 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 8 for -1 yard (49-J.Starling).
No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 8
(10:16 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
No Gain
3 & 8 - FAU 8
(9:47 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - FAU 8
(9:41 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas 26 yards Field Goal is Good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:37 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(9:31 - 3rd) 44-C.Mobley to MTS 32 for 7 yards (36-A.Leroy).
No Gain
2 & 3 - MTSU 32
(9:31 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
Sack
3 & 3 - MTSU 32
(9:06 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 26 for -6 yards (11-R.Ellis).
Punt
4 & 9 - MTSU 26
(9:01 - 3rd) 48-K.Ulbrich punts 38 yards from MTS 26 to FAU 36 fair catch by 87-D.Cousart.

FAU Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 36
(8:28 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison to FAU 35 for -1 yard (20-D.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 11 - FAU 35
(8:21 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
No Gain
3 & 11 - FAU 35
(7:53 - 3rd) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 40-H.Bryant.
Punt
4 & 11 - FAU 35
(7:49 - 3rd) 42-M.Hayball punts 35 yards from FAU 35 to MTS 30 fair catch by 8-T.Lee. Penalty on FAU 46-R.Mungin Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at MTS 30.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Downs (7 plays, 19 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45
(7:41 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 48 for 3 yards (27-D.Brown).
Penalty
2 & 7 - MTSU 48
(7:33 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 22-D.England-Chisolm. Penalty on FAU 23-J.Pierre Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MTS 48. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(7:10 - 3rd) 21-J.McDonald to FAU 37 for no gain (91-N.Jefferson54-H.Barnwell).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 37
(6:50 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to FAU 32 for 5 yards (7-R.Smith).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 32
(6:20 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FAU 28 for 4 yards (7-R.Smith).
Penalty
4 & 1 - MTSU 28
(5:35 - 3rd) Penalty on MTS 71-A.Owens False start 4 yards enforced at FAU 28. No Play.
No Gain
4 & 5 - MTSU 32
(4:56 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Marshall.

FAU Owls
- TD (3 plays, 68 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 32
(4:30 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 34 for 2 yards (95-T.Philpots).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 34
(4:22 - 3rd) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 43 for 9 yards (20-D.Thomas).
+57 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(3:52 - 3rd) 20-M.Davidson runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:35 - 3rd) 44-V.Rivas extra point is good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Missed FG (11 plays, 49 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:23 - 3rd) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(3:23 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to MTS 32 for 7 yards (27-D.Brown).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - MTSU 32
(3:23 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 38 for 6 yards (27-D.Brown).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 38
(2:48 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 41-J.Turner.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 38
(2:28 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara scrambles to FAU 49 for 13 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 49
(2:23 - 3rd) 44-C.Mobley to FAU 49 for no gain (54-H.Barnwell). Penalty on MTS 65-M.Greer Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 49. No Play.
+34 YD
1 & 20 - MTSU 41
(1:59 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson to FAU 25 for 34 yards (24-Z.Gilbert7-R.Smith).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(1:38 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FAU 17 for 8 yards. Penalty on MTS 65-M.Greer Holding 10 yards enforced at FAU 25. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 20 - MTSU 35
(1:10 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to FAU 16 for 19 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
Penalty
2 & 1 - MTSU 16
(0:41 - 3rd) Penalty on MTS 66-W.Gilchrist False start 5 yards enforced at FAU 16. No Play.
-5 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 21
(0:17 - 3rd) 10-A.O'Hara to FAU 26 for -5 yards (48-K.McCrary13-L.McCarthy).
+5 YD
3 & 11 - MTSU 26
(15:00 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara to FAU 21 for 5 yards (7-R.Smith11-R.Ellis).
No Good
4 & 6 - MTSU 21
(14:22 - 4th) 18-C.Holt 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.

FAU Owls
- Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 21
(13:42 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to FAU 21 for no gain (3-G.Grate).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 21
(13:36 - 4th) 17-D.Antoine pushed ob at FAU 30 for 9 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
No Gain
3 & 1 - FAU 30
(13:05 - 4th) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 30 for no gain (6-K.Brooks).
+16 YD
4 & 1 - FAU 30
(12:43 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti complete to 40-H.Bryant. 40-H.Bryant to FAU 46 for 16 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46
(11:52 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 48 for 2 yards (32-C.Melton).
-5 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 48
(11:15 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to FAU 43 for -5 yards (93-M.Manciel).
No Gain
3 & 13 - FAU 43
(10:38 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Mitchell.
Punt
4 & 13 - FAU 43
(9:57 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 43 yards from FAU 43. 8-T.Lee to MTS 15 for 1 yard (30-A.Adams).

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Interception (3 plays, 59 yards, 0:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 15
(9:50 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 15
(9:41 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
Int
3 & 10 - MTSU 15
(9:36 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pierce INTERCEPTED by 7-R.Smith at MTS 26. 7-R.Smith to MTS 26 for no gain.

FAU Owls
- TD (8 plays, 26 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 26
(9:30 - 4th) 6-N.Tronti to MTS 26 for no gain (3-G.Grate).
No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 26
(9:23 - 4th) 2-C.Robison incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Cousart.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - FAU 26
(8:42 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 13 for 13 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 13
(8:35 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 11 for 2 yards (94-T.Render).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 11
(7:58 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson pushed ob at MTS 7 for 4 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - FAU 7
(7:10 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 2 for 5 yards (94-T.Render).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - FAU 2
(6:30 - 4th) 20-M.Davidson to MTS 1 for 1 yard (90-R.Poydras20-D.Thomas).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - FAU 1
(5:56 - 4th) 3-L.McCammon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(5:14 - 4th) 44-V.Rivas extra point is no good.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- Interception (11 plays, -5 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:08 - 4th) 46-A.Shahriari kicks 40 yards from FAU 35 to MTS 25 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25
(5:08 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 11-B.Anderson. 11-B.Anderson to MTS 24 for -1 yard (23-J.Pierre).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - MTSU 24
(5:08 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 24-Z.Dobson. 24-Z.Dobson to MTS 28 for 4 yards (36-A.Leroy).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - MTSU 28
(4:40 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 89-Y.Ali. 89-Y.Ali to MTS 41 for 13 yards (7-R.Smith24-Z.Gilbert).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 41
(4:08 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 22-D.England-Chisolm.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MTSU 41
(3:51 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Johnson.
+19 YD
3 & 10 - MTSU 41
(3:44 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 9-I.Upton. 9-I.Upton to FAU 40 for 19 yards (24-Z.Gilbert).
Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 40
(3:39 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara sacked at MTS 47 for -13 yards FUMBLES (45-T.Bonner). 10-A.O'Hara to MTS 47 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 23 - MTSU 47
(3:17 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 22-D.England-Chisolm.
No Gain
3 & 23 - MTSU 47
(2:32 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee.
+32 YD
4 & 23 - MTSU 47
(2:27 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 83-J.Marshall. 83-J.Marshall to FAU 21 for 32 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - MTSU 21
(2:22 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee INTERCEPTED by 15-M.Dotson at FAU End Zone. 15-M.Dotson touchback.

FAU Owls
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20
(1:56 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 21 for 1 yard (32-C.Melton).
-4 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 21
(1:54 - 4th) 28-J.Charles to FAU 17 for -4 yards (32-C.Melton20-D.Thomas).
+2 YD
3 & 13 - FAU 17
(1:10 - 4th) 3-L.McCammon to FAU 19 for 2 yards (12-R.Blankenship).
Punt
4 & 11 - FAU 19
(0:55 - 4th) 42-M.Hayball punts 42 yards from FAU 19 to MTS 39 fair catch by 8-T.Lee.

MTSU Blue Raiders
- End of Game (6 plays, 45 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39
(0:49 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee runs ob at MTS 42 for 3 yards.
+21 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 42
(0:43 - 4th) 24-Z.Dobson pushed ob at FAU 37 for 21 yards (36-A.Leroy).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 37
(0:38 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee runs ob at FAU 31 for 6 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 31
(0:29 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara complete to 8-T.Lee. 8-T.Lee to FAU 21 for 10 yards (23-J.Pierre).
Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 21
(0:22 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Lee. Team penalty on FAU 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at FAU 21. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 5 - MTSU 16
(0:01 - 4th) 10-A.O'Hara incomplete. Intended for 22-D.England-Chisolm.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:08
44-V.Rivas extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 5:14
3-L.McCammon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
26
yds
04:16
pos
13
28
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:23
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
22
Touchdown 3:35
20-M.Davidson runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
68
yds
00:55
pos
13
21
Field Goal 9:41
44-V.Rivas 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
58
yds
03:59
pos
13
15
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:37
44-V.Rivas 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
35
yds
00:40
pos
13
12
Point After TD 4:17
18-C.Holt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
9
Touchdown 4:22
10-A.O'Hara runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:51
pos
12
9
Point After TD 8:13
44-V.Rivas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
9
Touchdown 8:20
2-C.Robison complete to 85-J.Mitchell. 85-J.Mitchell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
04:06
pos
6
8
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Defensive Conversion 4:48
18-C.Holt extra point is no good. blocked by 36-A.Leroy. 36-A.Leroy to MTS End Zone for 93 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
2
Touchdown 4:56
10-A.O'Hara complete to 81-C.Windham. 81-C.Windham runs 30 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on FAU Holding declined.
9
plays
93
yds
03:14
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 19
Rushing 9 11
Passing 11 8
Penalty 4 0
3rd Down Conv 5-12 8-17
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 440 364
Total Plays 71 71
Avg Gain 6.2 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 124 203
Rush Attempts 29 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 5.1
Net Yards Passing 316 161
Comp. - Att. 24-42 16-31
Yards Per Pass 7.5 5.2
Penalties - Yards 8-69 9-74
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 3-46.0 6-42.0
Return Yards 19 78
Punts - Returns 1-1 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-18 3-78
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Middle Tenn. 2-4 670013
FAU 4-2 21010628
FAU -13, O/U 63.5
FAU Stadium Boca Raton, FL
 316 PASS YDS 161
124 RUSH YDS 203
440 TOTAL YDS 364
Middle Tenn.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 335 1 3 117.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 335 1 3 117.7
A. O'Hara 24/42 335 1 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. O'Hara 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 57 1
A. O'Hara 17 57 1 18
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
Z. Dobson 2 32 0 21
C. Mobley 44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
C. Mobley 4 20 0 7
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
B. Anderson 4 15 0 6
J. McDonald 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
J. McDonald 2 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Pierce 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 82 0
J. Pierce 3 82 0 35
J. Marshall 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 0
J. Marshall 4 70 0 32
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 45 0
T. Lee 8 45 0 19
Y. Ali 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
Y. Ali 2 44 0 31
Z. Dobson 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
Z. Dobson 2 38 0 34
C. Windham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 1
C. Windham 1 30 1 30
I. Upton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
I. Upton 2 29 0 19
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Johnson 0 0 0 0
J. Turner 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Turner 0 0 0 0
D. England-Chisolm 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. England-Chisolm 0 0 0 0
B. Anderson 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
B. Anderson 2 -3 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Blankenship 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 0.0
R. Blankenship 13-0 0.0 0
G. Grate Jr 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Grate Jr 4-1 0.0 0
J. Moffatt 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Moffatt 4-1 0.0 0
T. Philpots 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Philpots 4-1 0.0 0
C. Melton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Melton 4-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Thomas 3-2 0.0 0
K. Brooks 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Brooks 3-1 0.0 0
T. Render 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Render 3-1 0.0 0
B. Shepherd 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Shepherd 3-0 0.0 0
R. Poydras 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Poydras 2-0 0.0 0
J. Starling 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Starling 1-0 0.0 0
D. Anderson 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Smith 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
M. Manciel 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Manciel 1-0 0.0 0
D. Patterson 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Patterson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Holt 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/2
C. Holt 0/1 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Ulbrich 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 0
K. Ulbrich 3 46.0 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
T. Lee 1 18.0 18 0
J. Turner 41 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Turner 1 0.0 0 0
R. Hartley 18 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Hartley 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Lee 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
T. Lee 1 1.0 1 0
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 145 1 0 101.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 145 1 0 101.6
C. Robison 15/30 145 1 0
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
N. Tronti 1/1 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 149 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 149 1
M. Davidson 21 149 1 57
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
D. Antoine 2 13 0 9
C. Robison 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
C. Robison 3 11 0 11
N. Tronti 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
N. Tronti 4 11 0 9
D. Leconte 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
D. Leconte 3 11 0 9
L. McCammon III 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 1
L. McCammon III 4 8 1 5
J. Charles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
J. Charles 3 0 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
H. Bryant 4 68 0 25
J. Mitchell 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 1
J. Mitchell 2 34 1 30
T. Harrison 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
T. Harrison 3 27 0 12
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Antoine 3 13 0 12
M. Davidson 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Davidson 2 9 0 12
L. McCammon III 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
L. McCammon III 1 6 0 6
J. Raine 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Raine 1 4 0 4
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Cousart 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Brown 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 8-0 0.0 0
A. Leroy 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
A. Leroy 8-0 0.0 0
Z. Gilbert 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
Z. Gilbert 7-1 0.0 0
Ra. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
Ra. Smith 5-1 0.0 1
T. Bonner 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Bonner 3-0 1.0 0
J. Pierre 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Pierre 3-0 0.0 0
R. Ellis 11 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
R. Ellis 2-1 1.0 0
H. Barnwell V 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
H. Barnwell V 2-4 0.0 0
A. Ross 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Ross 2-1 0.0 0
C. Tooley 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Tooley 1-0 0.0 0
N. Jefferson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Jefferson 1-0 0.0 0
K. McCrary 48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. McCrary 1-0 0.0 0
J. Helm 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Helm 1-0 0.0 0
Ra. Smith 34 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ra. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Dean Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dotson 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Dotson 0-0 0.0 2
L. McCarthy 13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. McCarthy 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
V. Rivas 44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/3
V. Rivas 2/2 37 2/3 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayball 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.0 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.0 4
M. Hayball 6 42.0 4 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Antoine 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 26.0 38 0
D. Antoine 3 26.0 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Cousart 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Cousart 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 MTSU 15 0:54 5 1 Punt
8:10 MTSU 12 3:14 9 93 TD
1:32 MTSU 1 1:08 7 -10 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:13 MTSU 25 3:51 9 75 TD
2:59 MTSU 14 2:14 6 20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:36 MTSU 21 0:00 3 -1 Punt
9:37 MTSU 25 0:36 3 1 Punt
7:41 MTSU 45 2:45 7 19 Downs
3:23 MTSU 25 3:06 11 49 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:50 MTSU 15 0:14 3 59 INT
5:08 MTSU 25 2:46 11 -5 INT
0:49 MTSU 39 0:48 6 45 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FAU 27 2:58 7 10 Punt
10:25 FAU 25 1:54 6 22 Punt
4:48 FAU 27 2:34 8 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 FAU 20 4:06 10 74 TD
4:17 FAU 46 0:40 4 35 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 FAU 34 3:59 12 58 FG
8:28 FAU 36 0:39 3 -1 Punt
4:30 FAU 32 0:55 3 68 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 FAU 21 3:45 7 22 Punt
9:30 MTSU 26 4:16 8 26 TD
1:56 FAU 20 1:01 3 -1 Punt
