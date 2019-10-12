|
|
|NILL
|OHIO
Game-ending FG lifts N. Illinois to a 39-36 win over Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) John Richardson booted a field goal as time expired to give Northern Illinois a 39-36 victory over Ohio on Saturday.
The teams scored two touchdowns apiece in a back-and-forth fourth quarter to arrive at a 36-all tie with 3:38 remaining. Ross Bowers led the Huskies (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) on a 56-yard drive and Richardson capped it with his 37-yard field goal as time expired for the win.
Richardson also kicked a 51-yard field goal late in the first quarter.
Bowers had 338 yards and a score passing for the Huskies. Tre Harbison ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
The Huskies' Corey Lersch blocked the first punt of the game, following a three-and-out by Ohio, and Adam Buirge returned it for a Northern Illinois touchdown. Ohio answered with three first-half touchdowns to lead 21-10 at intermission.
Harbinson's two touchdown runs in the third quarter gave the Huskies a 22-21 lead going into the wild fourth.
Nathan Rourke threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats (2-4, 1-1).
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 64 yards from NIL 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 35 for 34 yards (39-J.Richardson). Penalty on OHI 38-K.Thompson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OHI 35.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(15:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 25 for 5 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 25(14:51 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 29 for 4 yards (9-M.Lorbeck).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 29(14:18 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 28 for -1 yard (9-M.Lorbeck11-T.Foster).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - OHIO 28(13:40 - 1st) Penalty on OHI 19-D.Knock False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 28. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - OHIO 23(13:10 - 1st) punts 0 yards from OHI 23 blocked by 44-C.Lersch. 29-A.Buirge runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
NILL
Huskies
- FG (8 plays, 42 yards, 2:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(13:00 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(12:53 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(12:53 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 47 for 22 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 47(12:53 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to NIL 44 for 9 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 44(12:15 - 1st) 28-O.Allison pushed ob at NIL 34 for 10 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 34(11:36 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to NIL 29 for 5 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - NILL 29(10:59 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 44-A.Luehrman. 44-A.Luehrman to NIL 19 for 10 yards (8-M.Williams4-A.Jones-Davis).
|
-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 19(10:18 - 1st) to NIL 28 for -9 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 19 - NILL 28(9:47 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to NIL 7 for 21 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 7 - NILL 7(9:20 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to NIL 8 for -1 yard (10-Q.Wynne).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - NILL 8(8:49 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:11 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:06 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(8:06 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 25(8:06 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson pushed ob at NIL 50 for 25 yards (23-I.Motley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(8:01 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 50(7:50 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to OHI 45 for 5 yards (23-I.Motley).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - OHIO 45(7:43 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to OHI 36 for 9 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(7:05 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 33 for 3 yards (49-J.Dorsa47-A.Conrad).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 33(6:36 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OHIO 33(6:02 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Jones.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - OHIO 33(5:57 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:54 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 59 yards from NIL 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 30 for 24 yards (15-D.Thomas33-J.Earl).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(5:49 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to OHI 32 for 2 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NILL 32(5:41 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NILL 32(5:09 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Gill.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - NILL 32(5:03 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas punts 47 yards from OHI 32 to NIL 21 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (15 plays, 44 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(4:59 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 24 for 3 yards (50-K.Caesar34-E.Popp).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 24(4:50 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers scrambles to NIL 27 for 3 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIO 27(4:17 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 26 for -1 yard (7-J.Hagan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - OHIO 26(3:39 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 50 yards from NIL 26. 19-D.Knock to OHI 41 for 17 yards (8-M.Williams11-T.Foster).
NILL
Huskies
- Missed FG (4 plays, 49 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NILL 41(3:05 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke sacked at OHI 37 for -4 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - NILL 37(2:53 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom runs ob at NIL 49 for 14 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 49(2:28 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to NIL 48 for 1 yard (9-M.Lorbeck).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 48(1:59 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to NIL 47 for 1 yard (50-V.Labus55-W.Kramer).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - NILL 47(1:14 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to NIL 37 for 10 yards (23-J.McKie50-V.Labus).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(0:33 - 1st) 6-I.Cox incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 37(15:00 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ross.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - NILL 37(14:51 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks pushed ob at NIL 14 for 23 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NILL 14(14:46 - 2nd) Penalty on OHI 5-S.Hooks Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NIL 14. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 29(14:46 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman pushed ob at NIL 16 for 13 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 16(14:28 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to NIL 13 for 3 yards (50-V.Labus8-M.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NILL 13(13:52 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to NIL 7 for 6 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 7(13:18 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to NIL 4 for 3 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 4 - NILL 4(12:57 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks. Penalty on NIL 12-D.Haney Holding 2 yards enforced at NIL 4. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NILL 2(12:25 - 2nd) 19-D.Knock complete to 12-N.Rourke. 12-N.Rourke runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:20 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:14 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(12:14 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to OHI 30 for 45 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(12:14 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 30(11:44 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 32 for -2 yards (9-W.Evans).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - OHIO 32(11:40 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to OHI 26 for 6 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - OHIO 26(10:57 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NILL
Huskies
- Interception (3 plays, 48 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 26(10:25 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 26(10:21 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
|
+34 YD
|
3 & 10 - NILL 26(10:15 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to NIL 40 for 34 yards (95-J.Denton).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 40(10:10 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke pushed ob at NIL 36 for 4 yards (12-D.Haney).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - NILL 36(9:34 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to NIL 32 for 4 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis55-W.Kramer).
|
Sack
|
3 & 2 - NILL 32(8:57 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke sacked at NIL 39 for -7 yards (50-V.Labus).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NILL 39(8:31 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas punts 39 yards from NIL 39 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (6 plays, 30 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(7:48 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 18 for -2 yards (35-D.Conner49-J.Dorsa).
|
2 & 12 - OHIO(7:38 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-I.Motley at NIL 39. 23-I.Motley to NIL 23 FUMBLES. 72-J.Steckler to NIL 21 for no gain.
|
Int
|
2 & 12 - OHIO 18(7:02 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-I.Motley at NIL 39. 23-I.Motley to NIL 25 for 14 yards. Penalty on OHI 23-I.Motley Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at NIL 25.
NILL
Huskies
- Halftime (10 plays, 44 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(7:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to NIL 30 for no gain (4-A.Jones-Davis20-Z.March).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - NILL 30(6:52 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to NIL 22 for 8 yards (50-V.Labus).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 2 - NILL 22(6:18 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to NIL 8 for 14 yards (58-C.Mattox).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - NILL 8(5:52 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to NIL 3 for 5 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NILL 3(5:09 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 19-D.Knock. 19-D.Knock to NIL 2 for 1 yard (8-M.Williams23-J.McKie).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NILL 2(4:23 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 60-A.Pleasants. 60-A.Pleasants runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:43 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:36 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 30-R.Valentine.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 25(3:36 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 25(3:36 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 26 for 1 yard (50-K.Caesar).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - NILL 26(3:30 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 36 for 10 yards (47-A.Conrad).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 36(2:51 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 36(2:24 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at NIL 45 for 9 yards (34-E.Popp).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 1 - NILL 45(2:17 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to OHI 45 for 10 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 45(1:54 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - NILL 45(1:30 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 42 for -13 yards. Penalty on NIL 65-N.Veloz Holding declined. (88-A.Ogun-Semore).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 23 - NILL 42(1:26 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones to OHI 41 for 17 yards (34-E.Popp).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 6 - NILL 41(0:52 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to OHI 31 for 10 yards (35-D.Conner22-M.Brooks).
|
No Good
|
1 & 10 - NILL 31(0:13 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 48 for 23 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 48(14:55 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 48(14:26 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 50 for 2 yards (49-J.Dorsa47-A.Conrad).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OHIO 50(14:22 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - OHIO 50(13:42 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 32 yards from OHI 50 out of bounds at the OHI 18.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 92 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 18(13:39 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 19 for 1 yard (4-A.Jones-Davis98-J.Heflin).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - NILL 19(13:31 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to OHI 34 for 15 yards (15-D.Thomas8-M.Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 34(12:54 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 33 for -1 yard (8-M.Williams55-W.Kramer).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - NILL 33(12:18 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison pushed ob at OHI 37 for 4 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NILL 37(11:39 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NILL 37(11:20 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas punts 47 yards from OHI 37 to NIL 16 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding declined. Penalty on NIL 21-M.Jones Holding 8 yards enforced at NIL 16.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 8(11:16 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie. Team penalty on OHI Offside declined. Penalty on OHI 88-A.Ogun-Semore Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NIL 8. No Play.
|
+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 23(11:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to OHI 7 for 70 yards (35-D.Conner).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - OHIO 7(11:02 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to OHI 4 for 3 yards (12-J.Hampton22-M.Brooks).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - OHIO 4(10:33 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(9:51 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (13 plays, 76 yards, 6:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:44 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 58 yards from NIL 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 35 for 28 yards (51-N.Harman39-J.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 35(9:44 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ross.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NILL 35(9:37 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NILL 35(9:28 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman. Team penalty on OHI Illegal formation declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NILL 35(9:24 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas punts 41 yards from OHI 35 to NIL 24 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
OHIO
Bobcats
- Downs (8 plays, 33 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(9:19 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford pushed ob at NIL 34 for 10 yards (34-E.Popp).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(9:10 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 41 for 7 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - OHIO 41(8:48 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 34 for -7 yards (9-W.Evans).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIO 34(8:12 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker pushed ob at OHI 46 for 20 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(7:29 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 43 for 3 yards (38-K.Thompson49-J.Dorsa).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 43(6:56 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to OHI 37 for 6 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 37(6:21 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 37 for no gain (47-A.Conrad38-K.Thompson).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - OHIO 37(5:46 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs ob at OHI 27 for 10 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 27(5:18 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to OHI 18 for 9 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OHIO 18(4:51 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - OHIO 18(4:16 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to OHI 5 for 13 yards (7-J.Hagan12-J.Hampton).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - OHIO 5(4:13 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 1 for 4 yards (38-K.Thompson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OHIO 1(3:37 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(3:17 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:13 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 30 for 30 yards (21-M.Jones).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 30(3:13 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks pushed ob at OHI 39 for 9 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - NILL 39(3:05 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to OHI 43 for 4 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 43(2:45 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to NIL 45 for 12 yards (8-M.Williams).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 45(2:15 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to NIL 40 for 5 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis58-C.Mattox).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NILL 40(1:41 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to NIL 29 for 11 yards (23-J.McKie). Penalty on OHI 5-S.Hooks Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NIL 40. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - NILL 45(1:16 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom pushed ob at NIL 43 for 12 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NILL 43(0:53 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton pushed ob at NIL 37 for 6 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - NILL 37(0:26 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 73 yards, 3:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 37(15:00 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 42 for 5 yards (34-E.Popp).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OHIO 42(14:53 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 44 for 2 yards (49-J.Dorsa99-B.Arp).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - OHIO 44(14:16 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to OHI 28 for 28 yards (34-E.Popp12-J.Hampton).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 28(13:36 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 30 for -2 yards (9-W.Evans).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OHIO 30(12:58 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 12 - OHIO 30(12:19 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:14 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:08 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 58 yards from NIL 35. 6-I.Cox pushed ob at OHI 27 for 20 yards (44-C.Lersch).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 27(12:08 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke pushed ob at OHI 42 for 15 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 42(12:02 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to NIL 47 for 11 yards (8-M.Williams50-V.Labus).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 47(11:21 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to NIL 37 for 10 yards (8-M.Williams9-M.Lorbeck).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 37(10:48 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 37(10:16 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to NIL 18 for 19 yards (15-D.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 18(10:10 - 4th) 2-J.Ross pushed ob at NIL 10 for 8 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NILL 10(9:33 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to NIL 8 for 2 yards (50-V.Labus).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - NILL 8(9:08 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(8:30 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman. Penalty on NIL 4-A.Jones-Davis Pass interference 1 yards enforced at NIL 2. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|(8:25 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to NIL End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, 76 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:25 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(8:25 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 28 for 3 yards (99-B.Arp34-E.Popp).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - OHIO 28(8:25 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 39 for 11 yards (7-J.Hagan50-K.Caesar).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(7:53 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker pushed ob at NIL 43 for 4 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OHIO 43(7:20 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 43 for no gain (47-A.Conrad49-J.Dorsa).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - OHIO 43(7:00 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 49 for 6 yards (22-M.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(6:18 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 49(5:50 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
|
+48 YD
|
3 & 10 - OHIO 49(5:46 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to OHI 3 for 48 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - OHIO 3(5:43 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:19 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
NILL
Huskies
- End of Game (8 plays, 56 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:15 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 62 yards from NIL 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 24 for 21 yards (6-R.Hall).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 24(5:15 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 43 for 19 yards (11-T.Foster).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NILL 43(5:10 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NILL 43(4:30 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to NIL 47 for 10 yards (23-J.McKie).
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - NILL 47(4:25 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:48 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
OHIO
Bobcats
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:38 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(3:38 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford pushed ob at NIL 25 for no gain (34-E.Popp).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - OHIO 25(3:38 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 39 for 14 yards (12-J.Hampton).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(3:02 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 39 for 22 yards (9-W.Evans).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(2:33 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 28 for 11 yards (23-I.Motley7-J.Hagan).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 28(1:56 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 29 for -1 yard (49-J.Dorsa).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - OHIO 29(1:26 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 22 for 7 yards (12-J.Hampton9-W.Evans).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - OHIO 22(1:11 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 18 for 4 yards (7-J.Hagan).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OHIO 18(1:04 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 19 for -1 yard (16-M.Coleman92-Z.Burks).
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 11 - OHIO 19(0:33 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|23
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|15
|12
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-16
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|490
|427
|Total Plays
|71
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|169
|178
|Rush Attempts
|31
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|321
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|24-40
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-11
|6-70
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|23
|188
|Punts - Returns
|1-23
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|6-157
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|321
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|169
|RUSH YDS
|178
|
|
|490
|TOTAL YDS
|427
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|23/39
|338
|1
|1
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|1/1
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harbison 22 RB
|T. Harbison
|25
|113
|3
|23
|
M. Childers 15 QB
|M. Childers
|2
|75
|0
|70
|
J. Nettles 28 RB
|J. Nettles
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Bowers 12 QB
|R. Bowers
|3
|-17
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tucker 18 WR
|C. Tucker
|8
|118
|0
|45
|
M. Brinkman 89 TE
|M. Brinkman
|5
|100
|0
|48
|
T. Richie 3 WR
|T. Richie
|2
|44
|1
|30
|
D. Robinson 17 WR
|D. Robinson
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
D. Crawford 88 TE
|D. Crawford
|5
|21
|0
|10
|
M. Jones 21 RB
|M. Jones
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Love 2 WR
|M. Love
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
K. Pugh 3 LB
|K. Pugh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Tears 14 WR
|S. Tears
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Jones-Davis 4 LB
|A. Jones-Davis
|11-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Williams 8 S
|M. Williams
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKie 23 CB
|J. McKie
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Labus 50 LB
|V. Labus
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
|M. Lorbeck
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 15 S
|D. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Wynne 10 DE
|Q. Wynne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Foster 11 S
|T. Foster
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Denton 95 DE
|J. Denton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Haney 12 CB
|D. Haney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 45 LB
|J. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mattox 58 DE
|C. Mattox
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heflin 98 DT
|J. Heflin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. March 20 DB
|Z. March
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kramer 55 DT
|W. Kramer
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|2/4
|51
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Ference 36 P
|M. Ference
|2
|41.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lersch 44 TE
|C. Lersch
|1
|20.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|19/31
|258
|2
|0
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|12
|80
|1
|19
|
O. Allison 28 RB
|O. Allison
|11
|79
|0
|34
|
J. Ross 2 RB
|J. Ross
|9
|26
|0
|8
|
A. Pleasants 60 OL
|A. Pleasants
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Hooks 5 WR
|S. Hooks
|7
|131
|1
|47
|
R. Luehrman 88 TE
|R. Luehrman
|4
|53
|1
|21
|
C. Odom 3 WR
|C. Odom
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|2
|27
|0
|22
|
A. Luehrman 44 TE
|A. Luehrman
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Rourke 12 QB
|N. Rourke
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Ross 2 RB
|J. Ross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Minter 14 WR
|K. Minter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Gill 17 S
|I. Gill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Pleasants 60 OL
|A. Pleasants
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dorsa 49 LB
|J. Dorsa
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hagan 7 S
|J. Hagan
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Popp 34 LB
|E. Popp
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hampton 12 S
|J. Hampton
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 22 CB
|M. Brooks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Evans 9 DE
|W. Evans
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Conner 35 LB
|D. Conner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Motley 23 CB
|I. Motley
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Conrad 47 DE
|A. Conrad
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogun-Semore 88 DE
|A. Ogun-Semore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 16 DT
|M. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Arp 99 DT
|B. Arp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Burks 92 DT
|Z. Burks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Zervos 2 K
|L. Zervos
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Farkas 5 P
|M. Farkas
|4
|43.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
