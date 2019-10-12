Drive Chart
NILL
OHIO

No Text

Game-ending FG lifts N. Illinois to a 39-36 win over Ohio

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) John Richardson booted a field goal as time expired to give Northern Illinois a 39-36 victory over Ohio on Saturday.

The teams scored two touchdowns apiece in a back-and-forth fourth quarter to arrive at a 36-all tie with 3:38 remaining. Ross Bowers led the Huskies (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) on a 56-yard drive and Richardson capped it with his 37-yard field goal as time expired for the win.

Richardson also kicked a 51-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

Bowers had 338 yards and a score passing for the Huskies. Tre Harbison ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

The Huskies' Corey Lersch blocked the first punt of the game, following a three-and-out by Ohio, and Adam Buirge returned it for a Northern Illinois touchdown. Ohio answered with three first-half touchdowns to lead 21-10 at intermission.

Harbinson's two touchdown runs in the third quarter gave the Huskies a 22-21 lead going into the wild fourth.

Nathan Rourke threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns for the Bobcats (2-4, 1-1).

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 64 yards from NIL 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 35 for 34 yards (39-J.Richardson). Penalty on OHI 38-K.Thompson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at OHI 35.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20
(15:00 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 25 for 5 yards (23-J.McKie).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 25
(14:51 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 29 for 4 yards (9-M.Lorbeck).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 29
(14:18 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to OHI 28 for -1 yard (9-M.Lorbeck11-T.Foster).
Penalty
4 & 2 - OHIO 28
(13:40 - 1st) Penalty on OHI 19-D.Knock False start 5 yards enforced at OHI 28. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - OHIO 23
(13:10 - 1st) punts 0 yards from OHI 23 blocked by 44-C.Lersch. 29-A.Buirge runs 3 yards for a touchdown.

NILL Huskies
- FG (8 plays, 42 yards, 2:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:00 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:53 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to OHI End Zone. touchback.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(12:53 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 6-I.Cox. 6-I.Cox to OHI 47 for 22 yards (8-M.Williams).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47
(12:53 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to NIL 44 for 9 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 44
(12:15 - 1st) 28-O.Allison pushed ob at NIL 34 for 10 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34
(11:36 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to NIL 29 for 5 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 29
(10:59 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 44-A.Luehrman. 44-A.Luehrman to NIL 19 for 10 yards (8-M.Williams4-A.Jones-Davis).
-9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 19
(10:18 - 1st) to NIL 28 for -9 yards.
+21 YD
2 & 19 - NILL 28
(9:47 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to NIL 7 for 21 yards.
-1 YD
1 & 7 - NILL 7
(9:20 - 1st) 28-O.Allison to NIL 8 for -1 yard (10-Q.Wynne).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 8
(8:49 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:11 - 1st) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:06 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(8:06 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 25
(8:06 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 17-D.Robinson. 17-D.Robinson pushed ob at NIL 50 for 25 yards (23-I.Motley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 50
(8:01 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 50
(7:50 - 1st) 15-M.Childers to OHI 45 for 5 yards (23-I.Motley).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 45
(7:43 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to OHI 36 for 9 yards (22-M.Brooks).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 36
(7:05 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 33 for 3 yards (49-J.Dorsa47-A.Conrad).
No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIO 33
(6:36 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
3 & 7 - OHIO 33
(6:02 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Jones.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - OHIO 33
(5:57 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson 51 yards Field Goal is Good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:54 - 1st) 39-J.Richardson kicks 59 yards from NIL 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 30 for 24 yards (15-D.Thomas33-J.Earl).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(5:49 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to OHI 32 for 2 yards (10-Q.Wynne).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 32
(5:41 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
No Gain
3 & 8 - NILL 32
(5:09 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Gill.
Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 32
(5:03 - 1st) 5-M.Farkas punts 47 yards from OHI 32 to NIL 21 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (15 plays, 44 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 21
(4:59 - 1st) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 24 for 3 yards (50-K.Caesar34-E.Popp).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 24
(4:50 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers scrambles to NIL 27 for 3 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
-1 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 27
(4:17 - 1st) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 26 for -1 yard (7-J.Hagan).
Punt
4 & 5 - OHIO 26
(3:39 - 1st) 36-M.Ference punts 50 yards from NIL 26. 19-D.Knock to OHI 41 for 17 yards (8-M.Williams11-T.Foster).

NILL Huskies
- Missed FG (4 plays, 49 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - NILL 41
(3:05 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke sacked at OHI 37 for -4 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
+14 YD
2 & 14 - NILL 37
(2:53 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom runs ob at NIL 49 for 14 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 49
(2:28 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to NIL 48 for 1 yard (9-M.Lorbeck).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 48
(1:59 - 1st) 2-J.Ross to NIL 47 for 1 yard (50-V.Labus55-W.Kramer).
+10 YD
3 & 8 - NILL 47
(1:14 - 1st) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to NIL 37 for 10 yards (23-J.McKie50-V.Labus).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 37
(0:33 - 1st) 6-I.Cox incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 37
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ross.
+23 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 37
(14:51 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks pushed ob at NIL 14 for 23 yards (8-M.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 14
(14:46 - 2nd) Penalty on OHI 5-S.Hooks Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NIL 14. No Play.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 29
(14:46 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman pushed ob at NIL 16 for 13 yards (8-M.Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 16
(14:28 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to NIL 13 for 3 yards (50-V.Labus8-M.Williams).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 13
(13:52 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to NIL 7 for 6 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 7
(13:18 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to NIL 4 for 3 yards (8-M.Williams).
Penalty
1 & 4 - NILL 4
(12:57 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks. Penalty on NIL 12-D.Haney Holding 2 yards enforced at NIL 4. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - NILL 2
(12:25 - 2nd) 19-D.Knock complete to 12-N.Rourke. 12-N.Rourke runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:20 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 35 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:14 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(12:14 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to OHI 30 for 45 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 30
(12:14 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 30
(11:44 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 32 for -2 yards (9-W.Evans).
+6 YD
3 & 12 - OHIO 32
(11:40 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to OHI 26 for 6 yards (22-M.Brooks).
No Good
4 & 6 - OHIO 26
(10:57 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NILL Huskies
- Interception (3 plays, 48 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 26
(10:25 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 26
(10:21 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.
+34 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 26
(10:15 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to NIL 40 for 34 yards (95-J.Denton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 40
(10:10 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke pushed ob at NIL 36 for 4 yards (12-D.Haney).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 36
(9:34 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to NIL 32 for 4 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis55-W.Kramer).
Sack
3 & 2 - NILL 32
(8:57 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke sacked at NIL 39 for -7 yards (50-V.Labus).
Punt
4 & 9 - NILL 39
(8:31 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas punts 39 yards from NIL 39 to NIL End Zone. touchback.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (6 plays, 30 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20
(7:48 - 2nd) 28-J.Nettles to NIL 18 for -2 yards (35-D.Conner49-J.Dorsa).
2 & 12 - OHIO
(7:38 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-I.Motley at NIL 39. 23-I.Motley to NIL 23 FUMBLES. 72-J.Steckler to NIL 21 for no gain.
Int
2 & 12 - OHIO 18
(7:02 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-I.Motley at NIL 39. 23-I.Motley to NIL 25 for 14 yards. Penalty on OHI 23-I.Motley Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards enforced at NIL 25.

NILL Huskies
- Halftime (10 plays, 44 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(7:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Ross to NIL 30 for no gain (4-A.Jones-Davis20-Z.March).
+8 YD
2 & 15 - NILL 30
(6:52 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to NIL 22 for 8 yards (50-V.Labus).
+14 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 22
(6:18 - 2nd) 28-O.Allison to NIL 8 for 14 yards (58-C.Mattox).
+5 YD
1 & 8 - NILL 8
(5:52 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke to NIL 3 for 5 yards (8-M.Williams).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 3
(5:09 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 19-D.Knock. 19-D.Knock to NIL 2 for 1 yard (8-M.Williams23-J.McKie).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 2
(4:23 - 2nd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 60-A.Pleasants. 60-A.Pleasants runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:43 - 2nd) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:36 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 30-R.Valentine.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25
(3:36 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25
(3:36 - 2nd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 26 for 1 yard (50-K.Caesar).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 26
(3:30 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to NIL 36 for 10 yards (47-A.Conrad).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 36
(2:51 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Crawford.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 36
(2:24 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman pushed ob at NIL 45 for 9 yards (34-E.Popp).
+10 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 45
(2:17 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to OHI 45 for 10 yards (7-J.Hagan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 45
(1:54 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Brinkman.
Sack
2 & 10 - NILL 45
(1:30 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 42 for -13 yards. Penalty on NIL 65-N.Veloz Holding declined. (88-A.Ogun-Semore).
+17 YD
3 & 23 - NILL 42
(1:26 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 21-M.Jones. 21-M.Jones to OHI 41 for 17 yards (34-E.Popp).
+10 YD
4 & 6 - NILL 41
(0:52 - 2nd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker to OHI 31 for 10 yards (35-D.Conner22-M.Brooks).
No Good
1 & 10 - NILL 31
(0:13 - 2nd) 39-J.Richardson 49 yards Field Goal is No Good.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) 5-M.Farkas kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to NIL 25 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 48 for 23 yards (7-J.Hagan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 48
(14:55 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 48
(14:26 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 50 for 2 yards (49-J.Dorsa47-A.Conrad).
No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIO 50
(14:22 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Jones.
Punt
4 & 8 - OHIO 50
(13:42 - 3rd) 36-M.Ference punts 32 yards from OHI 50 out of bounds at the OHI 18.

NILL Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 92 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 18
(13:39 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 19 for 1 yard (4-A.Jones-Davis98-J.Heflin).
+15 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 19
(13:31 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to OHI 34 for 15 yards (15-D.Thomas8-M.Williams).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34
(12:54 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to OHI 33 for -1 yard (8-M.Williams55-W.Kramer).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 33
(12:18 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison pushed ob at OHI 37 for 4 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 37
(11:39 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 5-S.Hooks.
Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 37
(11:20 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas punts 47 yards from OHI 37 to NIL 16 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Holding declined. Penalty on NIL 21-M.Jones Holding 8 yards enforced at NIL 16.

OHIO Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
2 & 10 - OHIO 8
(11:16 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie. Team penalty on OHI Offside declined. Penalty on OHI 88-A.Ogun-Semore Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at NIL 8. No Play.
+70 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 23
(11:09 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers to OHI 7 for 70 yards (35-D.Conner).
+3 YD
1 & 7 - OHIO 7
(11:02 - 3rd) 15-M.Childers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to OHI 4 for 3 yards (12-J.Hampton22-M.Brooks).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 4
(10:33 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(9:51 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete.

NILL Huskies
- TD (13 plays, 76 yards, 6:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:44 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 58 yards from NIL 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 35 for 28 yards (51-N.Harman39-J.Richardson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 35
(9:44 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ross.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 35
(9:37 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox. Penalty on NIL 15-D.Thomas Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 35
(9:28 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman. Team penalty on OHI Illegal formation declined.
Punt
4 & 10 - NILL 35
(9:24 - 3rd) 5-M.Farkas punts 41 yards from OHI 35 to NIL 24 fair catch by 18-C.Tucker.

OHIO Bobcats
- Downs (8 plays, 33 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 24
(9:19 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford pushed ob at NIL 34 for 10 yards (34-E.Popp).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 34
(9:10 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 41 for 7 yards (22-M.Brooks).
Sack
2 & 3 - OHIO 41
(8:48 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers sacked at NIL 34 for -7 yards (9-W.Evans).
+20 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 34
(8:12 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker pushed ob at OHI 46 for 20 yards (12-J.Hampton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46
(7:29 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 43 for 3 yards (38-K.Thompson49-J.Dorsa).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 43
(6:56 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to OHI 37 for 6 yards (7-J.Hagan).
No Gain
3 & 1 - OHIO 37
(6:21 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 37 for no gain (47-A.Conrad38-K.Thompson).
+10 YD
4 & 1 - OHIO 37
(5:46 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker runs ob at OHI 27 for 10 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 27
(5:18 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to OHI 18 for 9 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
No Gain
2 & 1 - OHIO 18
(4:51 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
+13 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 18
(4:16 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers complete to 2-M.Love. 2-M.Love to OHI 5 for 13 yards (7-J.Hagan12-J.Hampton).
+4 YD
1 & 5 - OHIO 5
(4:13 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 1 for 4 yards (38-K.Thompson).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 1
(3:37 - 3rd) 22-T.Harbison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(3:17 - 3rd) 12-R.Bowers incomplete.

NILL Huskies
- TD (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:13 - 3rd) 39-J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 30 for 30 yards (21-M.Jones).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(3:13 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks pushed ob at OHI 39 for 9 yards (23-J.McKie).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 39
(3:05 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom to OHI 43 for 4 yards (23-J.McKie).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43
(2:45 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke to NIL 45 for 12 yards (8-M.Williams).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45
(2:15 - 3rd) 28-O.Allison to NIL 40 for 5 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis58-C.Mattox).
Penalty
2 & 5 - NILL 40
(1:41 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton to NIL 29 for 11 yards (23-J.McKie). Penalty on OHI 5-S.Hooks Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NIL 40. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 20 - NILL 45
(1:16 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 3-C.Odom. 3-C.Odom pushed ob at NIL 43 for 12 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - NILL 43
(0:53 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke complete to 4-T.Walton. 4-T.Walton pushed ob at NIL 37 for 6 yards (11-T.Foster).
No Gain
4 & 2 - NILL 37
(0:26 - 3rd) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (8 plays, 73 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 37
(15:00 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 42 for 5 yards (34-E.Popp).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 42
(14:53 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 44 for 2 yards (49-J.Dorsa99-B.Arp).
+28 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 44
(14:16 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to OHI 28 for 28 yards (34-E.Popp12-J.Hampton).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 28
(13:36 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 30 for -2 yards (9-W.Evans).
No Gain
2 & 12 - OHIO 30
(12:58 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 14-S.Tears.
+30 YD
3 & 12 - OHIO 30
(12:19 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:14 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:08 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 58 yards from NIL 35. 6-I.Cox pushed ob at OHI 27 for 20 yards (44-C.Lersch).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 27
(12:08 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke pushed ob at OHI 42 for 15 yards (23-J.McKie).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42
(12:02 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman to NIL 47 for 11 yards (8-M.Williams50-V.Labus).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47
(11:21 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to NIL 37 for 10 yards (8-M.Williams9-M.Lorbeck).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 37
(10:48 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 37
(10:16 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks to NIL 18 for 19 yards (15-D.Thomas).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 18
(10:10 - 4th) 2-J.Ross pushed ob at NIL 10 for 8 yards (4-A.Jones-Davis).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 10
(9:33 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to NIL 8 for 2 yards (50-V.Labus).
+8 YD
1 & 8 - NILL 8
(9:08 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(8:30 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 88-R.Luehrman. Penalty on NIL 4-A.Jones-Davis Pass interference 1 yards enforced at NIL 2. No Play.
+2 YD
(8:25 - 4th) 2-J.Ross to NIL End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.

OHIO Bobcats
- TD (4 plays, 76 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:25 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(8:25 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 28 for 3 yards (99-B.Arp34-E.Popp).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 28
(8:25 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 39 for 11 yards (7-J.Hagan50-K.Caesar).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39
(7:53 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 18-C.Tucker. 18-C.Tucker pushed ob at NIL 43 for 4 yards (12-J.Hampton).
No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIO 43
(7:20 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to NIL 43 for no gain (47-A.Conrad49-J.Dorsa).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 43
(7:00 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford to NIL 49 for 6 yards (22-M.Brooks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 49
(6:18 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Richie.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OHIO 49
(5:50 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Tucker.
+48 YD
3 & 10 - OHIO 49
(5:46 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 89-M.Brinkman. 89-M.Brinkman to OHI 3 for 48 yards (49-J.Dorsa).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - OHIO 3
(5:43 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:19 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson extra point is good.

NILL Huskies
- End of Game (8 plays, 56 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:15 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson kicks 62 yards from NIL 35. 19-D.Knock to OHI 24 for 21 yards (6-R.Hall).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 24
(5:15 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to OHI 43 for 19 yards (11-T.Foster).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 43
(5:10 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Odom.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 43
(4:30 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke to NIL 47 for 10 yards (23-J.McKie).
+47 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47
(4:25 - 4th) 12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:48 - 4th) 2-L.Zervos extra point is good.

OHIO Bobcats

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:38 - 4th) 5-M.Farkas kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to NIL End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(3:38 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 88-D.Crawford. 88-D.Crawford pushed ob at NIL 25 for no gain (34-E.Popp).
+14 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 25
(3:38 - 4th) 12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie to NIL 39 for 14 yards (12-J.Hampton).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39
(3:02 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 39 for 22 yards (9-W.Evans).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39
(2:33 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 28 for 11 yards (23-I.Motley7-J.Hagan).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 28
(1:56 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 29 for -1 yard (49-J.Dorsa).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - OHIO 29
(1:26 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 22 for 7 yards (12-J.Hampton9-W.Evans).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - OHIO 22
(1:11 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 18 for 4 yards (7-J.Hagan).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 18
(1:04 - 4th) 22-T.Harbison to OHI 19 for -1 yard (16-M.Coleman92-Z.Burks).
Field Goal
2 & 11 - OHIO 19
(0:33 - 4th) 39-J.Richardson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:33
39-J.Richardson 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
56
yds
03:05
pos
39
36
Point After TD 3:38
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
36
Touchdown 3:48
12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
76
yds
01:27
pos
36
35
Point After TD 5:15
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
36
29
Touchdown 5:19
22-T.Harbison runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:06
pos
35
29
Two Point Conversion 8:25
2-J.Ross to NIL End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
29
Touchdown 8:25
12-N.Rourke complete to 88-R.Luehrman. 88-R.Luehrman runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
03:43
pos
29
27
Point After TD 12:08
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
21
Touchdown 12:14
12-R.Bowers complete to 3-T.Richie. 3-T.Richie runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
63
yds
02:46
pos
28
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:13
12-R.Bowers incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
22
21
Touchdown 3:17
22-T.Harbison runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
76
yds
06:02
pos
22
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:44
12-R.Bowers incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
16
21
Touchdown 9:51
22-T.Harbison runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
92
yds
01:25
pos
16
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:36
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 3:43
60-A.Pleasants runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
30
yds
03:19
pos
10
20
Point After TD 12:14
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 12:20
19-D.Knock complete to 12-N.Rourke. 12-N.Rourke runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
44
yds
02:32
pos
10
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:57
39-J.Richardson 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
42
yds
02:09
pos
10
7
Point After TD 8:06
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:11
12-N.Rourke runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:42
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:53
39-J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:00
punts 0 yards from OHI 23 blocked by 44-C.Lersch. 29-A.Buirge runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 23
Rushing 6 10
Passing 15 12
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 10-16 6-12
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 490 427
Total Plays 71 67
Avg Gain 6.9 6.4
Net Yards Rushing 169 178
Rush Attempts 31 34
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 5.2
Net Yards Passing 321 249
Comp. - Att. 24-40 20-33
Yards Per Pass 8.0 7.5
Penalties - Yards 3-11 6-70
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-41.0 4-43.5
Return Yards 23 188
Punts - Returns 1-23 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 6-157
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-14
Safeties 0 0
1234T
N. Illinois 2-4 100121739
Ohio 2-4 71401536
OHIO -5, O/U 51
Peden Stadium Athens, OH
 321 PASS YDS 249
169 RUSH YDS 178
490 TOTAL YDS 427
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 338 1 1 135.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 338 1 1 135.1
R. Bowers 23/39 338 1 1
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
M. Childers 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Harbison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 113 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 113 3
T. Harbison 25 113 3 23
M. Childers 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 75 0
M. Childers 2 75 0 70
J. Nettles 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Nettles 1 -2 0 -2
R. Bowers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -17 0
R. Bowers 3 -17 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Tucker 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 118 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 118 0
C. Tucker 8 118 0 45
M. Brinkman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 100 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 100 0
M. Brinkman 5 100 0 48
T. Richie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 1
T. Richie 2 44 1 30
D. Robinson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Robinson 1 25 0 25
D. Crawford 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
D. Crawford 5 21 0 10
M. Jones 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
M. Jones 1 17 0 17
M. Love 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
M. Love 2 16 0 13
K. Pugh 3 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Pugh 0 0 0 0
S. Tears 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Tears 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Jones-Davis 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 1.0
A. Jones-Davis 11-1 1.0 0
M. Williams 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 0.0
M. Williams 11-2 0.0 0
J. McKie 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. McKie 6-1 0.0 0
V. Labus 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
V. Labus 5-2 1.0 0
M. Lorbeck 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Lorbeck 3-1 0.0 0
D. Thomas 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
Q. Wynne 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Wynne 2-0 0.0 0
T. Foster 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Foster 2-1 0.0 0
J. Denton 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Denton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Haney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Haney 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cole 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Cole 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mattox 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Mattox 1-1 0.0 0
J. Heflin 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Heflin 0-1 0.0 0
Z. March 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. March 0-1 0.0 0
W. Kramer 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
W. Kramer 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/4 3/3
J. Richardson 2/4 51 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Ference 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 41.0 1
M. Ference 2 41.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lersch 44 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 0 0
C. Lersch 1 20.0 0 0
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 258 2 0 152.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 258 2 0 152.5
N. Rourke 19/31 258 2 0
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 1 0 446.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 1 0 446.8
D. Knock 1/1 2 1 0
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
I. Cox 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 80 1
N. Rourke 12 80 1 19
O. Allison 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 79 0
O. Allison 11 79 0 34
J. Ross 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
J. Ross 9 26 0 8
A. Pleasants 60 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
A. Pleasants 1 2 1 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Hooks 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 131 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 131 1
S. Hooks 7 131 1 47
R. Luehrman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 53 1
R. Luehrman 4 53 1 21
C. Odom 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
C. Odom 3 30 0 14
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
I. Cox 2 27 0 22
A. Luehrman 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Luehrman 1 10 0 10
T. Walton 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Walton 1 6 0 6
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
N. Rourke 1 2 1 2
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Knock 1 1 0 1
J. Ross 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ross 0 0 0 0
K. Minter 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Minter 0 0 0 0
I. Gill 17 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Gill 0 0 0 0
A. Pleasants 60 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Pleasants 0 0 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dorsa 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
J. Dorsa 7-3 0.0 0
J. Hagan 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Hagan 7-1 0.0 0
E. Popp 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
E. Popp 6-2 0.0 0
J. Hampton 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Hampton 5-2 0.0 0
M. Brooks 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Brooks 4-2 0.0 0
W. Evans 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
W. Evans 4-1 1.0 0
D. Conner 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Conner 3-0 0.0 0
I. Motley 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
I. Motley 3-0 0.0 1
A. Conrad 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Conrad 3-2 0.0 0
K. Caesar 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Caesar 2-1 0.0 0
K. Thompson 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Thompson 2-1 0.0 0
A. Ogun-Semore 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Ogun-Semore 1-0 1.0 0
M. Coleman 16 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
B. Arp 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Arp 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Burks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Burks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Zervos 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
L. Zervos 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Farkas 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.5 1
M. Farkas 4 43.5 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 27.4 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 27.4 34 0
D. Knock 5 27.4 34 0
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
I. Cox 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Knock 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:06 NILL 25 2:09 8 42 FG
4:59 NILL 21 1:20 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 NILL 25 1:17 4 49 FG Miss
7:48 NILL 20 0:46 3 48 INT
3:36 NILL 25 3:23 10 44 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 NILL 25 0:00 5 25 Punt
11:16 NILL 8 1:25 4 92 TD
9:19 NILL 24 6:02 13 76 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 37 2:46 6 63 TD
8:25 NILL 25 3:06 9 75 TD
3:38 NILL 25 3:05 8 56 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 20 1:50 4 -2 TD
12:53 OHIO 25 4:42 9 75 TD
5:54 OHIO 30 0:51 3 2 Punt
3:05 OHIO 41 2:32 15 44 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:25 OHIO 26 1:54 6 35 Punt
7:02 NILL 30 3:19 6 30 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 OHIO 18 2:19 5 19 Punt
9:44 OHIO 35 0:20 3 0 Punt
3:13 OHIO 30 2:47 8 33 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 OHIO 27 3:43 8 73 TD
5:15 OHIO 24 1:27 4 76 TD
NCAA FB Scores