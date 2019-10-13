Drive Chart
No. 15 Utah routs Oregon State 52-7

  • AP
  • Oct 13, 2019

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Zack Moss declared his return in a striking way.

He rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including a 91-yard scoring run in the opening quarter, and No. 15 Utah routed Oregon State 52-7 on Saturday night.

Moss, who was returning from a shoulder injury, sat out the second half. He is now just 55 yards from passing Eddie Johnson (1984-88) as the Utes' leading career rusher.

''It feels good just to be back with the guys,'' Moss said. ''Just trying to go out there and do my job. Was fortunate to have a big run and things like that. So it was good just to be back out there.''

Tyler Huntley threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns for the Utes (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12), who were coming off a bye after downing Washington State to rebound from their lone loss the week before to USC.

Moss missed the game against the Cougars with the injury. If his night against the Beavers was any indication, he's certainly over it now.

''I'm feeling good to go each and every day,'' he said.

The Beavers (2-4, 1-2) were coming off a 48-31 victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl last weekend, just their second win this year and first victory over a Pac-12 opponent since last season.

Quarterback Jake Luton, chosen Pac-12 Player of the Week after accounting for six touchdowns (five pass, one run) against the Bruins, threw for 131 yards but was intercepted for the first time this season.

Receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who went into the game ranked second in the nation with an average of 126.4 receiving yards per game, was held to eight catches for 77 yards by the stout Utah defense.

The Utes, ranked 14th in the nation among FBS teams for total defense going into the game, also held Oregon State to just 48 rushing yards.

It was the Beavers' worst home loss since 1991, when they fell to Washington 58-6.

''I don't think there's anything else we can do, other than to just keep fighting,'' Luton said. ''We're going to come back, we're going to be here tomorrow, back in building, we're going to watch the film, we're going to be back on the field correcting the stuff that we did wrong, and we're going to keep fighting.''

Utah center Orlando Umana was flagged for targeting and ejected on the Utes' opening drive. Huntley hit Brant Kuithe with a 21-yard touchdown pass on the drive to take the early lead before Moss' statement-making touchdown run, the third-longest in Utes' history, and the fourth-longest play from scrimmage and longest since 2004.

It was the longest touchdown run ever scored against the Beavers.

Huntley added a 3-yard touchdown pass to Samson Nacua to make it 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Utah's Devin Lloyd scored on a 64-yard interception return. Luton was sitting at 181 passes without an interception and leading the nation before Lloyd's pick. He was one pass away from tying Matt Moore for the school record.

Moss added a 6-yard touchdown run with less than a minute to go before halftime to give the Utes a 34-0 lead.

''Zack's still not 100 percent, but he did a great job for us. Five carries, a hundred-something yards, and the 90-yarder was impressive. It shows you what kind of speed he has. He's 220 pounds and really did a nice job,'' coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Devin Brumfield ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter to push Utah's lead to 42-0 before freshman Jordan Wilmore had his first career TD on a 7-yard scoring run.

Huntley was replaced by backup Jason Shelley for the fourth quarter. Jadon Redding had a 42-yard field goal for the Utes with 9:34 left.

Oregon State avoided the shutout with Tristan Gebbia's 15-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Tyler with 56 second left.

Moss said he's looking forward to setting the rushing record - perhaps as soon as next week at home against Arizona State.

''It will be a good experience next week to have my mom and dad come to the game,'' he said. ''I was kind of happy I was able to get out (of this game) early and have the opportunity next week.''

Utah has won four straight against the Beavers.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: It was Moss' 14th 100-yard game, tying the Utah record also held by John White and Devontae Booker. ... Eddie Johnson had 3,219 rushing yards for the Utes. Moss is at 3,165. ... . ... Huntley has yet to throw an interception this season. He has a streak of 133 passes without a pick... Utah is one of just three teams that hasn't thrown an interception this season.

Oregon State: The Beavers were one of just three teams nationwide that hadn't lost a fumble this season. ... The Beavers most lopsided loss to the Utes before Saturday came in 1992, when Utah won 42-9 in Salt Lake City.

MORE SUPERLATIVES: Utah's 42-point margin of victory was its largest since joining the Pac-12. The team's 52 points are the most they've scored since 54 against San Jose State in 2017.

UP NEXT

Utah: The Utes host Arizona State on Saturday. The Sun Devils downed Washington State 38-34 on Saturday.

Oregon State visits California on Saturday. The Golden Bears had a bye this weekend.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 40 yards from UTH 35 to ORS 25 fair catch by 31-C.Morton.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 26 for 1 yard (1-J.Johnson).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 26
(15:00 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 25 for -1 yard (99-L.Fotu).
Sack
3 & 10 - OREGST 25
(14:30 - 1st) 6-J.Luton sacked at ORS 21 for -4 yards (20-D.Lloyd).
Punt
4 & 14 - OREGST 21
(13:52 - 1st) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 43 yards from ORS 21. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 35 for -1 yard (37-K.Firth).

UTAH Utes
- TD (7 plays, 50 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35
(13:14 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 44 for 9 yards (33-J.Moore41-S.Smith).
+18 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 44
(13:05 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers to ORS 38 for 18 yards (33-J.Moore3-J.Grant).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38
(12:25 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to ORS 27 for 11 yards (2-S.Wilson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 27
(11:52 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to ORS 11 for 16 yards (33-J.Moore).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 11
(11:18 - 1st) Penalty on UTH 50-O.Umana Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 11. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 25 - UTAH 26
(10:42 - 1st) 5-J.Wilmore to ORS 21 for 5 yards (9-H.Rashed).
+21 YD
2 & 20 - UTAH 21
(10:42 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:05 - 1st) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (7 plays, 9 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:58 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 33 for 33 yards (22-V.Davis).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 33
(9:58 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 39 for 6 yards (1-J.Johnson).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 39
(9:52 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 47 for 8 yards (1-J.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 47
(9:22 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
Penalty
2 & 10 - OREGST 47
(8:51 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 21-A.Pierce. 21-A.Pierce to UTH 40 for 13 yards (23-J.Blackmon). Penalty on ORS 68-B.Kipper Holding 10 yards enforced at ORS 47. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 20 - OREGST 37
(8:44 - 1st) Penalty on ORS 68-B.Kipper False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 37. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 25 - OREGST 32
(8:16 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
+17 YD
3 & 25 - OREGST 31
(7:53 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 48 for 17 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
Punt
4 & 8 - OREGST 48
(7:50 - 1st) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 42 yards from ORS 48 to UTH 10 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.

UTAH Utes
- TD (2 plays, 90 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 10
(7:08 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss to UTH 9 for -1 yard (33-J.Moore21-N.Wright). Penalty on UTH 21-J.Clemons Holding declined.
+91 YD
2 & 11 - UTAH 9
(7:00 - 1st) 2-Z.Moss runs 91 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:44 - 1st) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:26 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 40 yards from UTH 35 to ORS 25 fair catch by 31-C.Morton.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 25
(6:26 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins. Penalty on UTH 1-J.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORS 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 40
(6:26 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 41 for 1 yard (13-F.Bernard42-M.Tafua).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 41
(6:19 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to UTH 48 for 11 yards (26-T.Burgess).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 48
(5:46 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 48
(5:33 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to UTH 48 for no gain (13-F.Bernard).
+1 YD
3 & 10 - OREGST 48
(5:28 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to UTH 47 for 1 yard (28-J.Guidry). Penalty on ORS 68-B.Kipper Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 9 - OREGST 47
(4:43 - 1st) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 34 yards from UTH 47 to UTH 13 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.

UTAH Utes
- TD (6 plays, 77 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
+54 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 13
(4:18 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to ORS 33 for 54 yards (23-I.Dunn).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33
(4:11 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to ORS 36 for -3 yards (56-R.Sharp).
+2 YD
2 & 13 - UTAH 36
(3:29 - 1st) 7-D.Henry-Cole to ORS 34 for 2 yards (9-H.Rashed36-O.Speights).
+4 YD
3 & 11 - UTAH 34
(2:48 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to ORS 30 for 4 yards (41-S.Smith33-J.Moore).
+30 YD
4 & 7 - UTAH 30
(2:05 - 1st) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 2
(1:18 - 1st) Team penalty on UTH False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 2. No Play.
PAT Good
(1:09 - 1st) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

OREGST Beavers
- Missed FG (7 plays, 7 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:09 - 1st) 17-A.Strauch kicks 30 yards from UTH 35 out of bounds at the ORS 35.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35
(1:09 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to ORS 43 for 8 yards (28-J.Guidry).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 43
(1:09 - 1st) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 46 for 3 yards (42-M.Tafua).
Penalty
1 & 10 - OREGST 46
(0:52 - 1st) Penalty on UTH 42-M.Tafua Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORS 46. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 39
(0:52 - 1st) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 39
(0:45 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to UTH 36 for 3 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
+17 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 36
(0:31 - 1st) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to UTH 19 for 17 yards (20-D.Lloyd1-J.Johnson).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 19
(15:00 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to UTH 23 for -4 yards (13-F.Bernard).
No Gain
2 & 14 - OREGST 23
(14:22 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
-3 YD
3 & 14 - OREGST 23
(13:48 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 21-A.Pierce. 21-A.Pierce to UTH 26 for -3 yards (99-L.Fotu).
No Good
4 & 17 - OREGST 26
(13:43 - 2nd) 46-J.Choukair 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UTAH Utes
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 26
(13:01 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 28 for 2 yards (36-O.Speights).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 28
(12:54 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 32 for 4 yards (41-S.Smith9-H.Rashed).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 32
(12:15 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley to UTH 37 for 5 yards (33-J.Moore).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 37
(11:35 - 2nd) 7-D.Henry-Cole to UTH 40 for 3 yards. Penalty on UTH 65-P.Toala Holding 10 yards enforced at UTH 37. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - UTAH 27
(11:02 - 2nd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 27 for no gain (45-S.Sandberg90-I.Hodgins).
No Gain
2 & 20 - UTAH 27
(10:35 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
-1 YD
3 & 20 - UTAH 27
(9:55 - 2nd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 26 for -1 yard (9-H.Rashed).
Punt
4 & 21 - UTAH 26
(9:45 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 38 yards from UTH 26 to ORS 36 fair catch by 13-J.Irish.

OREGST Beavers
- Interception (9 plays, 55 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 36
(9:03 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 43 for 7 yards (6-B.Anae).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 43
(8:56 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 44 for 1 yard (52-J.Penisini).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 44
(8:22 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 45 for 1 yard (42-M.Tafua23-J.Blackmon).
+6 YD
4 & 1 - OREGST 45
(7:45 - 2nd) 20-B.Baylor to UTH 49 for 6 yards (23-J.Blackmon).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 49
(7:03 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton to UTH 43 for 6 yards (13-F.Bernard).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 43
(6:28 - 2nd) 20-B.Baylor to UTH 42 for 1 yard (1-J.Johnson).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - OREGST 42
(5:45 - 2nd) 20-B.Baylor to UTH 40 for 2 yards (52-J.Penisini20-D.Lloyd).
+9 YD
4 & 1 - OREGST 40
(5:06 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 21-A.Pierce. 21-A.Pierce to UTH 31 for 9 yards (14-J.Nurse).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31
(5:06 - 2nd) 16-C.Flemings to UTH 32 for -1 yard (1-J.Johnson).
Int
2 & 11 - OREGST 32
(3:53 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-D.Lloyd at UTH 36. 20-D.Lloyd runs 64 yards for a touchdown.

UTAH Utes
- TD (3 plays, 39 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:16 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
Kickoff
(3:03 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 63 yards from UTH 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 19 for 17 yards (54-P.Maile).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 19
(3:03 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton scrambles to ORS 22 for 3 yards (13-F.Bernard).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 22
(2:58 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 33 for 11 yards (98-V.Moala).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 33
(2:25 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 33
(2:07 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Pierce.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 33
(2:02 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 42 for 9 yards (28-J.Guidry).
-3 YD
4 & 1 - UTAH 42
(1:58 - 2nd) 21-A.Pierce to ORS 39 for -3 yards (42-M.Tafua).

OREGST Beavers
- Halftime (4 plays, 28 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 39
(1:48 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to ORS 18 for 21 yards (18-A.Austin).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 18
(1:45 - 2nd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to ORS 6 for 12 yards (41-S.Smith10-O.Hicks-Onu).
+6 YD
1 & 6 - OREGST 6
(1:37 - 2nd) 2-Z.Moss runs 6 yards for a touchdown.

UTAH Utes
- TD (3 plays, 39 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:00 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:54 - 2nd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 58 yards from UTH 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 28 for 21 yards (6-B.Anae).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 28
(0:54 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 81-N.Togiai.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 28
(0:49 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 39 for 11 yards (1-J.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 39
(0:44 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 39
(0:33 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 1-T.Lindsey. 1-T.Lindsey to UTH 44 for 17 yards (26-T.Burgess).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 44
(0:27 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to UTH 36 for 8 yards (28-J.Guidry).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 36
(0:18 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to UTH 24 for 12 yards (28-J.Guidry).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 24
(0:12 - 2nd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
No Good
2 & 10 - UTAH 24
(0:06 - 2nd) 35-E.Hayes 42 yards Field Goal is No Good.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (4 plays, -10 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:02 - 2nd) 46-J.Choukair kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 36 for 11 yards (26-J.Forest).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 36
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 34 for -2 yards (50-J.Whittley90-I.Hodgins).
+2 YD
2 & 12 - OREGST 34
(14:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 36 for 2 yards (9-H.Rashed).
No Gain
3 & 10 - OREGST 36
(13:50 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
Punt
4 & 10 - OREGST 36
(13:16 - 3rd) 33-B.Lennon punts 48 yards from UTH 36 Downed at the ORS 16.

UTAH Utes
- TD (8 plays, 57 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 16
(13:08 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 16
(12:56 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
Penalty
3 & 10 - UTAH 16
(12:50 - 3rd) Penalty on ORS 73-B.Brandel False start 5 yards enforced at ORS 16. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - UTAH 11
(12:46 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
Punt
4 & 15 - UTAH 11
(12:46 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 46 yards from ORS 11 to UTH 43 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 43
(12:39 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 3-D.Simpkins. 3-D.Simpkins to ORS 46 for 11 yards (26-J.Forest).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 46
(12:32 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield to ORS 39 for 7 yards (33-J.Moore26-J.Forest).
+23 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 39
(12:01 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to ORS 16 for 23 yards (10-O.Hicks-Onu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 16
(11:16 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 19-B.Thompson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 16
(10:36 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield to ORS 14 for 2 yards (41-S.Smith99-E.Aydon).
Penalty
3 & 8 - OREGST 14
(10:29 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley incomplete. Intended for 25-J.Dixon. Penalty on ORS 26-J.Forest Pass interference 6 yards enforced at ORS 14. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 8 - OREGST 8
(9:50 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon to ORS 1 for 7 yards (18-A.Austin).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 1
(9:45 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:21 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- TD (9 plays, 61 yards, 5:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:17 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 59 yards from UTH 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 16 for 10 yards (8-B.Boyd).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 16
(9:17 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 16
(9:12 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton complete to 81-N.Togiai. 81-N.Togiai to ORS 18 for 2 yards (13-F.Bernard).
No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 18
(9:04 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Lindsey.
Punt
4 & 8 - UTAH 18
(8:29 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 43 yards from ORS 18. 3-D.Simpkins to UTH 39 for no gain.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 39
(8:23 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to ORS 47 for 14 yards (33-J.Moore10-O.Hicks-Onu).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 47
(8:15 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 8-D.Vickers. 8-D.Vickers to ORS 36 for 11 yards (18-A.Austin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 36
(7:41 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to ORS 36 for no gain (36-O.Speights).
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 36
(7:03 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley scrambles to ORS 36 for no gain (36-O.Speights).
+17 YD
3 & 10 - OREGST 36
(6:18 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to ORS 19 for 17 yards (10-O.Hicks-Onu).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 19
(5:34 - 3rd) 1-T.Huntley complete to 5-J.Wilmore. 5-J.Wilmore to ORS 12 for 7 yards (10-O.Hicks-Onu).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 12
(4:48 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore to ORS 13 for -1 yard (41-S.Smith).
+6 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 13
(4:09 - 3rd) 6-D.Brumfield to ORS 7 for 6 yards (99-E.Aydon).
+7 YD
1 & 7 - OREGST 7
(3:34 - 3rd) 5-J.Wilmore runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:54 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.

UTAH Utes
- FG (10 plays, 50 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:46 - 3rd) 17-A.Strauch kicks 40 yards from UTH 35 to ORS 25 fair catch by 31-C.Morton.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25
(2:46 - 3rd) 2-C.Tyler to ORS 28 for 3 yards (26-T.Burgess42-M.Tafua).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 28
(2:46 - 3rd) 2-C.Tyler to ORS 30 for 2 yards (20-D.Lloyd92-M.Tupai).
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAH 30
(2:14 - 3rd) 6-J.Luton incomplete. Intended for 17-I.Hodgins.
Punt
4 & 5 - UTAH 30
(1:35 - 3rd) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 44 yards from ORS 30 to UTH 26 fair catch by 3-D.Simpkins.

OREGST Beavers
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 26
(1:29 - 3rd) 4-T.Green to UTH 35 for 9 yards (41-S.Smith10-O.Hicks-Onu).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 35
(1:20 - 3rd) 4-T.Green to UTH 38 for 3 yards (98-C.Anderson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 38
(0:38 - 3rd) 4-T.Green to UTH 40 for 2 yards (45-S.Sandberg97-A.Skelton).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 40
(15:00 - 4th) 4-T.Green to ORS 43 for 17 yards (26-J.Forest).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 43
(14:14 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to ORS 32 for 11 yards (41-S.Smith).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 32
(13:29 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to ORS 27 for 5 yards (97-A.Skelton33-J.Moore).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 27
(12:44 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to ORS 20 for 7 yards (36-O.Speights26-J.Forest).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 20
(12:02 - 4th) 4-T.Green to ORS 20 for no gain (36-O.Speights).
No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 20
(11:16 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Perriman.
-4 YD
3 & 10 - OREGST 20
(10:31 - 4th) 4-T.Green to ORS 24 for -4 yards (36-O.Speights).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - OREGST 24
(10:26 - 4th) 97-J.Redding 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

UTAH Utes
- Fumble (7 plays, 20 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:38 - 4th) 17-A.Strauch kicks 55 yards from UTH 35. 16-C.Flemings to ORS 23 for 13 yards (54-P.Maile24-S.Lund).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 23
(9:34 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 17-I.Hodgins. 17-I.Hodgins to ORS 30 for 7 yards (1-J.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 30
(9:27 - 4th) 2-C.Tyler to ORS 34 for 4 yards (9-T.Carlson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 34
(9:05 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 34
(8:31 - 4th) 20-B.Baylor to ORS 34 for no gain (6-B.Anae).
No Gain
3 & 10 - UTAH 34
(8:24 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Flemings.
Punt
4 & 10 - UTAH 34
(7:47 - 4th) 39-D.Rodriguez punts 34 yards from ORS 34 Downed at the UTH 32.

OREGST Beavers
- TD (8 plays, 46 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 32
(7:40 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 37 for 5 yards (33-J.Moore40-K.Fisher).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 37
(7:30 - 4th) 5-J.Wilmore to UTH 41 for 4 yards (10-O.Hicks-Onu56-R.Sharp).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 41
(6:48 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 43 for 2 yards (40-K.Fisher33-J.Moore).
-5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 43
(6:00 - 4th) 15-J.Shelley to UTH 38 for -5 yards (56-R.Sharp).
+1 YD
2 & 15 - OREGST 38
(5:17 - 4th) 4-T.Green to UTH 39 for 1 yard (36-O.Speights).
3 & 14 - OREGST
(4:31 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 45 for 6 yards (40-K.Fisher).
+7 YD
3 & 14 - OREGST 39
(3:45 - 4th) 6-D.Brumfield to UTH 46 FUMBLES (81-R.Franke). 18-A.Austin to UTH 46 for no gain.

UTAH Utes
- End of Game (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46
(3:45 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to UTH 41 for 5 yards (15-M.Mataele).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 41
(3:40 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 5-K.Taylor. 5-K.Taylor to UTH 33 for 8 yards (15-M.Mataele).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 33
(3:14 - 4th) 2-C.Tyler to UTH 30 for 3 yards. Penalty on UTH 31-J. Broughton Offside 5 yards enforced at UTH 33. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 5 - UTAH 28
(2:46 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia to UTH 23 for 5 yards (55-A.Mata'afa).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 23
(2:27 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 16-C.Flemings. 16-C.Flemings to UTH 20 for 3 yards (15-M.Mataele).
Penalty
2 & 7 - UTAH 20
(1:50 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Penalty on UTH 50-F.Pututau 12 players 5 yards enforced at UTH 20. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 2 - UTAH 15
(1:15 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Taylor.
+15 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 15
(1:09 - 4th) 3-T.Gebbia complete to 2-C.Tyler. 2-C.Tyler runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:03 - 4th) 35-E.Hayes extra point is good.

OREGST Beavers

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:56 - 4th) 46-J.Choukair kicks 62 yards from ORS 35. 8-D.Vickers to UTH 30 for 27 yards (24-D.Morris3-J.Grant).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30
(0:56 - 4th) 4-T.Green to UTH 35 for 5 yards (10-O.Hicks-Onu26-J.Forest).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 35
(0:51 - 4th) 4-T.Green to UTH 40 for 5 yards (10-O.Hicks-Onu98-C.Anderson).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
35-E.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
7
Touchdown 1:03
3-T.Gebbia complete to 2-C.Tyler. 2-C.Tyler runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
46
yds
02:42
pos
52
6
Field Goal 10:26
97-J.Redding 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
50
yds
00:51
pos
52
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:46
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
49
0
Touchdown 2:54
5-J.Wilmore runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
61
yds
05:29
pos
48
0
Point After TD 9:17
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
0
Touchdown 9:21
6-D.Brumfield runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
03:18
pos
41
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:12
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
0
Touchdown 1:37
2-Z.Moss runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
39
yds
00:21
pos
34
0
Point After TD 3:03
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 3:53
6-J.Luton incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 20-D.Lloyd at UTH 36. 20-D.Lloyd runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
55
yds
05:10
pos
27
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:09
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 1:09
1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
77
yds
03:09
pos
20
0
Point After TD 6:26
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 6:44
2-Z.Moss runs 91 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
90
yds
00:24
pos
13
0
Point After TD 9:58
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:05
1-T.Huntley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
2:32
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 16
Rushing 12 4
Passing 11 10
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-9 2-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 503 213
Total Plays 60 64
Avg Gain 8.4 3.3
Net Yards Rushing 256 48
Rush Attempts 42 22
Avg Rush Yards 6.1 2.2
Net Yards Passing 247 165
Comp. - Att. 14-18 22-42
Yards Per Pass 13.7 3.9
Penalties - Yards 8-75 4-26
Touchdowns 7 1
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-38.0 7-40.9
Return Yards 90 94
Punts - Returns 2--1 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-27 5-94
Int. - Returns 1-64 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 Utah 5-1 211414352
Oregon State 2-4 00077
OREGST 15, O/U 59.5
Reser Stadium Corvallis, OR
 247 PASS YDS 165
256 RUSH YDS 48
503 TOTAL YDS 213
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 247 2 0 243.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 247 2 0 243.2
T. Huntley 14/17 247 2 0
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Shelley 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 121 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 121 2
Z. Moss 5 121 2 91
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 59 1
J. Wilmore 12 59 1 14
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 38 0
T. Green 9 38 0 17
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 37 1
D. Brumfield 10 37 1 11
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
T. Huntley 3 7 0 5
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
D. Henry-Cole 2 -1 0 2
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
J. Shelley 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 97 0
D. Simpkins 4 97 0 54
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 1
S. Nacua 3 46 1 30
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 1
Br. Kuithe 2 44 1 23
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
D. Vickers 2 29 0 18
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
S. Enis 1 17 0 17
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Dixon 1 7 0 7
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Wilmore 1 7 0 7
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Thompson 0 0 0 0
T. Perriman 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Perriman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 7-1 0.0 0
F. Bernard 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
F. Bernard 6-0 0.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Guidry 5-0 0.0 0
D. Lloyd 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 1.0
D. Lloyd 3-1 1.0 1
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Blackmon 3-1 0.0 0
M. Mataele 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Mataele 3-0 0.0 0
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Burgess 3-0 0.0 0
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Tafua 3-2 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Penisini 2-0 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Anae 2-0 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Fotu 2-0 0.0 0
V. Moala 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Moala 1-0 0.0 0
J. Nurse 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Nurse 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mata'afa 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mata'afa 1-0 0.0 0
T. Carlson 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Carlson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Tupai 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 7/7
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
J. Redding 1/1 42 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Lennon 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
B. Lennon 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
D. Vickers 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -0.5 0 0
D. Simpkins 2 -0.5 0 0
Oregon State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 131 0 1 76.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 131 0 1 76.5
J. Luton 17/34 131 0 1
T. Gebbia 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 38 1 0 143.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 38 1 0 143.7
T. Gebbia 5/8 38 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 21 0
A. Pierce 10 21 0 16
C. Tyler 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
C. Tyler 3 9 0 4
B. Baylor 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
B. Baylor 4 9 0 6
J. Luton 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
J. Luton 3 5 0 6
T. Gebbia 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Gebbia 1 5 0 5
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Flemings 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Is. Hodgins 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 0
Is. Hodgins 8 77 0 17
K. Taylor 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
K. Taylor 5 36 0 12
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
T. Lindsey 1 17 0 17
C. Tyler 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
C. Tyler 1 15 1 15
N. Togiai 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
N. Togiai 3 14 0 11
A. Pierce 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
A. Pierce 2 6 0 9
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
C. Flemings 2 4 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Moore 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
J. Moore 8-3 0.0 0
O. Speights 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
O. Speights 7-1 0.0 0
S. Smith 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
S. Smith 7-1 0.0 0
O. Hicks-Onu 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
O. Hicks-Onu 6-3 0.0 0
H. Rashed Jr. 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
H. Rashed Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
J. Forest 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Forest 3-3 0.0 0
A. Austin 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Austin 3-0 0.0 0
S. Sandberg 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Sandberg 2-0 0.0 0
R. Sharp 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Sharp 2-1 0.0 0
S. Wilson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
I. Dunn 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Dunn 1-0 0.0 0
C. Anderson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Anderson 1-1 0.0 0
E. Aydon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Aydon 1-1 0.0 0
J. Whittley 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Whittley 1-0 0.0 0
R. Franke 81 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Franke 1-0 0.0 0
K. Fisher 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Fisher 1-1 0.0 0
A. Skelton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Skelton 1-1 0.0 0
N. Wright 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Wright 0-1 0.0 0
Is. Hodgins 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Is. Hodgins 0-2 0.0 0
J. Grant 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Grant 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Choukair 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
J. Choukair 0/1 0 0/0 0
E. Hayes 35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
E. Hayes 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Rodriguez 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 40.9 2
D. Rodriguez 7 40.9 2 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemings 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 18.8 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 18.8 33 0
C. Flemings 5 18.8 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 UTAH 35 3:09 7 50 TD
7:08 UTAH 10 0:24 2 90 TD
4:18 UTAH 13 3:09 6 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 UTAH 28 3:06 5 8 Punt
1:58 OREGST 39 0:21 3 39 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UTAH 25 0:00 4 11 Punt
12:39 UTAH 43 3:18 8 57 TD
8:23 UTAH 39 5:29 9 61 TD
1:29 UTAH 26 0:51 10 50 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:40 UTAH 32 3:55 7 20 Fumble
0:56 UTAH 30 0:05 2 10 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREGST 25 1:08 3 -4 Punt
9:58 OREGST 33 2:08 7 9 Punt
6:26 OREGST 25 1:43 6 28 Punt
1:09 OREGST 35 0:38 7 7 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:03 OREGST 43 5:10 9 55 INT
3:03 OREGST 22 0:56 4 20
1:00 OREGST 28 0:48 4 28 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 OREGST 16 0:22 4 -10 Punt
9:17 OREGST 16 0:48 3 2 Punt
2:46 OREGST 25 1:11 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:38 OREGST 23 1:51 5 11 Punt
3:45 UTAH 46 2:42 8 46 TD
NCAA FB Scores