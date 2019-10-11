|
NC State's defense gets 8 sacks in 16-10 win over Syracuse
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The sacks kept coming, one after another, for North Carolina State's defense all the way to the finish Thursday night.
The Wolfpack battered Tommy DeVito for eight sacks, the last coming from Larrell Murchison in the final seconds to seal a 16-10 win Thursday night.
The Wolfpack (4-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) led all night and by as much as 16-0 in the third quarter before having to come up with a final stop to maintain its hold on the win. Fittingly, it came on the play that the Wolfpack made a habit in this one, with Murchison dragging down DeVito on a third down that left the Orange (3-3, 0-2) frantically trying to get another snap off against a dwindling clock with no timeouts.
Instead, they were flagged for a false-start penalty with 2 seconds left, prompting a clock runoff that ended it.
''I thought we showed a lot of stamina at the end, getting that sack to close out the game,'' Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. ''The defensive staff I thought really put together a great gameplan and the kids executed it well.''
Going back to an eight-sack effort in the last game against Florida State, N.C. State now has a program-record 16 sacks over consecutive games. That surpassed the previous mark of 14 against Virginia and North Carolina in 1982.
That's a pretty good early return on a move to a 3-3-5 defensive scheme, while linebacker Louis Acceus also credited defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable's work.
''It's all Coach Hux and his crazy scheming, these blitzes he's drawing up,'' said Acceus, who had three sacks. ''Everybody's crossing here, crossing there, crossing there, and somebody's going to end up open.''
DeVito managed to stay upright to the end despite the constant pressure, connecting with Trishton Jackson for a 2-yard touchdown with 3 minutes left. Then the Orange forced an immediate three-and-out to get the ball back with the chance to win, though it ultimately only set up the Wolfpack's final stat-padding takedown.
''They were well-prepared after the break, and we've got to find a way to regroup,'' Syracuse coach Dino Babers said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: The Orange had at least regrouped from lopsided losses to Maryland and then-No. 1 Clemson with blowout wins against Western Michigan and Holy Cross, though they had been dealing with numerous injury concerns. That included DeVito, who left the last game early in the fourth with an upper-body injury - then took a beating in this one behind an offensive line that struggled to block anyone.
Asked about DeVito's potential limitations from injury, Babers said: ''I saw a young man who was out there battling, trying to help us win.''
N.C. State: The Wolfpack emerged from an open date with a new quarterback and plenty of practice reps to fix problems from the losses to West Virginia and Florida State. It was good enough on this night to win, and bring plenty of cover for the Wolfpack's offense that lacked any big-play potential under first-time starting quarterback Bailey Hockman.
MORE ON HOCKMAN
Hockman replaced Matthew McKay as the starter for this one and completed just 16 of 27 passes for 205 yards with an interception on a screen pass.
''I've just got to get better,'' Hockman said. ''That's the only thing on my mind right now, just keep working and keep getting better.''
N.C. State's only touchdown came on a double-pass, with receiver Thayer Thomas connecting downfield with Trent Pennix for a 32-yard score shortly before halftime. Hockman's first two drives ended in field goals from Christopher Dunn, who added another kick in the third quarter for the Wolfpack's 16-0 lead.
NO HELP
DeVito and the passing attack had to carry the offense for Syracuse considering the Orange managed just 41 yards rushing on 37 attempts (1.1 per carry). That came against a defense that entered the night ranked sixth in the Bowl Subdivision ranks against the run at 71.8 yards per game.
MORE HITS
The Wolfpack lost starting cornerback Chris Ingram to an apparent leg injury in the first half, joining a depleted secondary already without Nick McCloud and Taiyon Palmer.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: The Orange host Pittsburgh in a cross-divisional league game next Friday.
N.C. State: Boston College hosts the Wolfpack on Oct. 19.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-T.Gill kicks 58 yards from NCST 35. 1-S.Riley to SYR 20 for 13 yards (37-T.Dabbs26-J.Harris). Penalty on SYR 42-T.Richards Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 20.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 10(15:00 - 1st) 21-M.Neal to SYR 11 for 1 yard (2-L.Acceus41-I.Moore).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CUSE 11(14:55 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to SYR 15 for 4 yards (21-S.Griffin).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - CUSE 15(14:38 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal to SYR 19 for 4 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - CUSE 19(14:00 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 39 yards from SYR 19 out of bounds at the NCST 42.
NCST
Wolfpack
- FG (5 plays, 43 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 42(13:18 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to SYR 31 for 27 yards (34-E.Coley).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 31(13:10 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to SYR 16 for 15 yards (46-L.Williams12-A.Armstrong).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 16(12:33 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to SYR 15 for 1 yard (55-K.Coleman85-J.Black).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NCST 15(12:00 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NCST 15(11:26 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NCST 15(11:20 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:11 - 1st) 97-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(11:08 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 21 for -4 yards. Penalty on SYR 13-T.DeVito Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at SYR 21. (92-L.Murchison).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 14 - CUSE 21(11:08 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to SYR 25 for 4 yards (7-C.Ingram).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 25(10:46 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal to SYR 23 for -2 yards (8-T.Smith).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - CUSE 23(10:30 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 37 yards from SYR 23 to NCST 40 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
NCST
Wolfpack
- FG (9 plays, 33 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 40(9:48 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie runs ob at SYR 48 for 12 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 48(9:44 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to SYR 40 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 40(9:24 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to SYR 39 for 1 yard (46-L.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 39(9:00 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to SYR 36 for 3 yards (46-L.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(8:14 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NCST 36(7:50 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to SYR 26 for 10 yards (12-A.Armstrong).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(7:46 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to SYR 25 for 1 yard (12-A.Armstrong45-K.Ruff).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 25(7:18 - 1st) 24-Z.Knight to SYR 24 for 1 yard (57-K.Jonathan).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - NCST 24(6:44 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman sacked at SYR 27 for -3 yards (42-T.Richards).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - NCST 27(6:03 - 1st) 32-C.Dunn 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:21 - 1st) 97-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(5:17 - 1st) 23-A.Adams to SYR 25 for no gain (29-A.McNeill).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 25(5:17 - 1st) 23-A.Adams to SYR 27 for 2 yards (29-A.McNeill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 27(4:52 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Armstrong.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - CUSE 27(4:14 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 50 yards from SYR 27 to NCST 23 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 23(4:05 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 85-K.Lesane. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 28 for 5 yards (12-A.Armstrong46-L.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NCST 28(3:57 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - NCST 28(3:14 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 41 for 13 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 41(3:07 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 44 for 3 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NCST 44(2:41 - 1st) 20-J.Houston to NCST 45 for 1 yard (94-A.Robinson5-C.Elmore).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NCST 45(2:20 - 1st) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Carter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NCST 45(1:47 - 1st) 97-T.Gill punts 55 yards from NCST 45 to SYR End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on SYR Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 20.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 10(1:43 - 1st) 23-A.Adams to SYR 15 for 5 yards (2-L.Acceus11-P.Wilson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 15(1:35 - 1st) 23-A.Adams to SYR 22 for 7 yards (41-I.Moore).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 22(1:00 - 1st) 23-A.Adams to SYR 25 for 3 yards (1-J.Smith-Williams2-L.Acceus).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 25(0:40 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 25(0:18 - 1st) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to SYR 28 for 3 yards (2-L.Acceus).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - CUSE 28(0:13 - 1st) 10-S.Hofricther punts 51 yards from SYR 28 to NCST 21 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 21(15:00 - 2nd) 85-K.Lesane to NCST 29 for 8 yards (12-A.Armstrong).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NCST 29(14:53 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 32 for 3 yards (5-C.Elmore9-E.Foster).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 32(14:21 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas to SYR 45 for 23 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 45(13:52 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete. Intended for 85-K.Lesane.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NCST 45(13:30 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to SYR 33 for 12 yards. Penalty on NCST 74-E.McGirt Personal Foul declined. Penalty on NCST 66-J.Fedd-Jackson Holding 10 yards enforced at SYR 45. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 20 - NCST 45(13:23 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 48 for 3 yards (42-T.Richards).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - NCST 48(13:03 - 2nd) 13-D.Leary incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - NCST 48(12:22 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 52 yards from NCST 48 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (8 plays, 22 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(12:05 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 80-T.Harris.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 20(11:58 - 2nd) 1-S.Riley to SYR 22 for 2 yards (14-D.Graves).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 22(11:52 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to SYR 34 for 12 yards (41-I.Moore).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(11:25 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to SYR 47 for 13 yards (14-D.Graves).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(11:12 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal to NCST 43 for 10 yards (13-T.Baker-Williams).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(10:52 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 45 for -12 yards (2-L.Acceus).
|
Sack
|
2 & 22 - CUSE 45(10:21 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 30 for -15 yards. Penalty on SYR 13-T.DeVito Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at SYR 30. (2-L.Acceus).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 37 - CUSE 30(9:48 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 42 for 12 yards (41-I.Moore).
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - CUSE 42(9:44 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 47 yards from SYR 42 to NCST 11 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 11(9:05 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 88-D.Carter. 88-D.Carter to NCST 34 for 23 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 34(8:57 - 2nd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 38 for 4 yards (12-A.Armstrong).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - NCST 38(8:30 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 31 for -7 yards (55-K.Coleman52-C.Harper).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NCST 31(7:56 - 2nd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 31 for no gain (34-E.Coley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - NCST 31(7:17 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill punts 52 yards from NCST 31 Downed at the SYR 17.
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (10 plays, -4 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 18(6:34 - 2nd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 20 for 2 yards (41-I.Moore).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 20(6:23 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to SYR 33 for 13 yards (7-C.Ingram).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 33(6:00 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 33(5:44 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to SYR 40 for 7 yards (10-T.Ingle).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - CUSE 40(5:37 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal pushed ob at SYR 45 for 5 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(5:07 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 64-R.Alexander False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 45. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 15 - CUSE 40(4:46 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 38 for -2 yards (12-B.Miller).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 17 - CUSE 38(4:26 - 2nd) Penalty on SYR 77-M.Clark False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 22 - CUSE 33(3:43 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to SYR 33 for no gain (92-L.Murchison).
|
Sack
|
3 & 22 - CUSE 33(3:26 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 24 for -9 yards (29-A.McNeill).
|
Punt
|
4 & 31 - CUSE 24(2:38 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 37 yards from SYR 24 to NCST 39 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
NCST
Wolfpack
- TD (3 plays, 61 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 39(1:55 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 50 for 11 yards (85-J.Black).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(1:48 - 2nd) 24-Z.Knight to SYR 32 for 18 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 32(1:33 - 2nd) 87-T.Thomas complete to 26-T.Pennix. 26-T.Pennix runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:23 - 2nd) 32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
CUSE
Orange
- Halftime (4 plays, 52 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:16 - 2nd) 97-T.Gill kicks 63 yards from NCST 35. 1-S.Riley to SYR 22 for 20 yards (97-X.Lyas24-M.Dunlap).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 22(1:16 - 2nd) 23-A.Adams to SYR 20 for -2 yards (12-B.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - CUSE 20(1:11 - 2nd) 23-A.Adams to SYR 22 for 2 yards (29-A.McNeill).
|
+52 YD
|
3 & 10 - CUSE 22(0:24 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to NCST 26 for 52 yards (7-C.Ingram).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 26(0:18 - 2nd) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to NCST 26 for no gain (2-L.Acceus).
|
No Good
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 26(0:11 - 2nd) 91-A.Szmyt 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Interception (8 plays, 8 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 61 yards from SYR 35. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 21 for 17 yards (31-G.Cantin-Arku).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 21(15:00 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 19 for -2 yards (12-A.Armstrong).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - NCST 19(14:54 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 27 for 8 yards (9-E.Foster12-A.Armstrong).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NCST 27(14:14 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 32 for 5 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 32(13:35 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 85-K.Lesane. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 44 for 12 yards (9-E.Foster85-J.Black).
|
+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 44(13:11 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 6-C.Angeline. 6-C.Angeline to SYR 26 for 30 yards (34-E.Coley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(12:44 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman scrambles to SYR 26 for no gain (85-J.Black).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NCST 26(12:14 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to SYR 26 for no gain (57-K.Jonathan).
|
Int
|
3 & 10 - NCST 26(11:59 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 20-J.Houston INTERCEPTED by 12-A.Armstrong at SYR 23. 12-A.Armstrong to SYR 29 for 6 yards (20-J.Houston).
CUSE
Orange
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 29(11:17 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 31 for 2 yards (21-S.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CUSE 31(11:08 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - CUSE 31(10:49 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at SYR 29 for -2 yards (97-X.Lyas41-I.Moore).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CUSE 29(10:40 - 3rd) 10-S.Hofricther punts 46 yards from SYR 29 to NCST 25 fair catch by 87-T.Thomas.
NCST
Wolfpack
- FG (15 plays, 62 yards, 5:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NCST 25(9:58 - 3rd) Team penalty on NCST Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at NCST 25. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 13(9:50 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to NCST 20 for 7 yards (3-C.Fredrick).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NCST 20(9:50 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 22 for 2 yards (57-K.Jonathan8-A.Cordy).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NCST 22(9:19 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 26 for 4 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 26(8:58 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 87-T.Thomas. 87-T.Thomas to NCST 38 for 12 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 38(8:15 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to NCST 40 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams5-C.Elmore).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - NCST 40(7:59 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 85-K.Lesane. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 50 for 10 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 50(7:28 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 3-E.Emezie. 3-E.Emezie to SYR 13 for 37 yards (8-A.Cordy).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 13(6:59 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to SYR 10 for 3 yards (85-J.Black12-A.Armstrong).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NCST 10(6:33 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to SYR 10 for no gain (55-K.Coleman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NCST 10(5:58 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - NCST 10(5:17 - 3rd) Penalty on SYR 8-A.Cordy Unsportsmanlike conduct 5 yards enforced at SYR 10. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 5 - NCST 5(5:13 - 3rd) 24-Z.Knight to SYR 6 for -1 yard (94-A.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NCST 6(5:13 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NCST 6(4:32 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Emezie.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - NCST 6(4:28 - 3rd) 32-C.Dunn 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
CUSE
Orange
- FG (9 plays, 61 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:22 - 3rd) 97-T.Gill kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to SYR End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(4:18 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal to SYR 34 for 9 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 34(4:18 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to SYR 36 for 2 yards (29-A.McNeill41-I.Moore).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 36(3:53 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 80-T.Harris. 80-T.Harris to NCST 28 for 36 yards (8-T.Smith). Team penalty on NCST Offside declined.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(3:37 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to NCST 23 for 5 yards (31-J.Morehead11-P.Wilson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CUSE 23(3:25 - 3rd) 21-M.Neal to NCST 20 for 3 yards (10-T.Ingle56-V.Martin).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CUSE 20(3:07 - 3rd) 28-J.Howard to NCST 17 for 3 yards (92-L.Murchison).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 17(2:42 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 17(2:13 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to NCST 11 for 6 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - CUSE 11(2:08 - 3rd) 13-T.DeVito sacked at NCST 14 for -3 yards (2-L.Acceus).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CUSE 14(1:46 - 3rd) 91-A.Szmyt 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:58 - 3rd) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 58 yards from SYR 35. 85-K.Lesane to NCST 31 for 24 yards (36-B.Honis42-T.Richards).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 31(0:54 - 3rd) 20-J.Houston to NCST 32 for 1 yard (9-E.Foster12-A.Armstrong).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - NCST 32(0:47 - 3rd) 16-B.Hockman complete to 5-T.Hines. 5-T.Hines to NCST 33 for 1 yard (6-T.Williams).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - NCST 33(15:00 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman sacked at NCST 25 for -8 yards (97-B.Berry).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - NCST 25(14:20 - 4th) 97-T.Gill punts 47 yards from NCST 25 to SYR 28 fair catch by 1-S.Riley.
CUSE
Orange
- Downs (11 plays, 52 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 28(13:55 - 4th) 28-J.Howard to SYR 31 for 3 yards (11-P.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 31(13:47 - 4th) 28-J.Howard to SYR 31 for no gain (92-L.Murchison).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 31(13:25 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito scrambles runs ob at SYR 48 for 17 yards (2-L.Acceus).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 48(12:54 - 4th) 28-J.Howard to SYR 44 for -4 yards (15-C.Hart).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - CUSE 44(12:34 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to NCST 42 for 14 yards (8-T.Smith).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(12:09 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 81-C.Jordan. 81-C.Jordan pushed ob at NCST 33 for 9 yards (8-T.Smith).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - CUSE 33(11:55 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 81-C.Jordan. 81-C.Jordan to NCST 24 for 9 yards (15-C.Hart).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(11:36 - 4th) 28-J.Howard to NCST 24 for no gain (90-S.Jackson2-L.Acceus).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 24(11:17 - 4th) 28-J.Howard to NCST 20 for 4 yards (10-T.Ingle1-J.Smith-Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 20(10:35 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 6 - CUSE 20(10:23 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Jordan. Penalty on SYR 81-C.Jordan Illegal Procedure declined.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 20(10:04 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 24 for 4 yards (12-A.Armstrong55-K.Coleman).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - NCST 24(9:57 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 36 for 12 yards (9-E.Foster).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 36(9:21 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 39 for 3 yards (9-E.Foster12-A.Armstrong).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NCST 39(8:49 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hines.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NCST 39(8:07 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Angeline.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NCST 39(8:03 - 4th) 97-T.Gill punts 51 yards from NCST 39 to SYR 10 fair catch by 1-S.Riley.
CUSE
Orange
- TD (18 plays, 76 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 10(7:57 - 4th) Team penalty on SYR Unnecessary roughness 4 yards enforced at SYR 10. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 6(7:57 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to SYR 13 for 7 yards (10-T.Ingle28-K.Miller).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 13(7:50 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 21-M.Neal. 21-M.Neal to SYR 35 for 22 yards (21-S.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(7:29 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Riley.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 35(6:58 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to SYR 45 for 10 yards (2-L.Acceus).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(6:55 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to SYR 45 for no gain (29-A.McNeill).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CUSE 45(6:33 - 4th) 21-M.Neal to SYR 49 for 4 yards (41-I.Moore).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 49(6:02 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 64-R.Alexander False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 49. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - CUSE 44(5:31 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 52-C.Vettorello False start 5 yards enforced at SYR 44. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 16 - CUSE 39(5:31 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 23-A.Adams. 23-A.Adams to SYR 48 for 9 yards (92-L.Murchison).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 7 - CUSE 48(5:31 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito scrambles to NCST 45 for 7 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 45(5:00 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson. Penalty on NCST 28-K.Miller Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NCST 45. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 30(4:37 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to NCST 22 for 8 yards (14-D.Graves).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 22(4:30 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson pushed ob at NCST 16 for 6 yards (12-B.Miller).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 16(4:11 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson to NCST 13 for 3 yards (28-K.Miller).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 13(3:58 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 89-A.Hackett. 89-A.Hackett to NCST 12 for 1 yard (2-L.Acceus).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CUSE 12(3:37 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson. Penalty on NCST 28-K.Miller Pass interference 10 yards enforced at NCST 12. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - CUSE 2(3:08 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 86-T.Jackson. 86-T.Jackson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:03 - 4th) 91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
NCST
Wolfpack
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:00 - 4th) 10-S.Hofricther kicks 60 yards from SYR 35 out of bounds at the NCST 5.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NCST 35(3:00 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 42 for 7 yards (12-A.Armstrong).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NCST 42(3:00 - 4th) 20-J.Houston to NCST 42 for no gain (55-K.Coleman3-C.Fredrick).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - NCST 42(2:54 - 4th) 16-B.Hockman to NCST 41 for -1 yard (12-A.Armstrong).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NCST 41(2:48 - 4th) 97-T.Gill punts 35 yards from NCST 41 Downed at the SYR 24.
CUSE
Orange
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 24(1:55 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to SYR 31 for 7 yards (41-I.Moore).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - CUSE 31(1:48 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 1-S.Riley. 1-S.Riley to SYR 39 for 8 yards (2-L.Acceus).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 39(1:30 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 23-A.Adams. 23-A.Adams to NCST 47 for 14 yards (41-I.Moore).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(1:16 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito complete to 23-A.Adams. 23-A.Adams to NCST 39 for 8 yards (2-L.Acceus).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - CUSE 39(0:56 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 52-C.Vettorello False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CUSE 44(0:33 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Jackson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - CUSE 44(0:22 - 4th) 13-T.DeVito sacked at NCST 49 for -5 yards (92-L.Murchison).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 12 - CUSE 49(0:17 - 4th) Penalty on SYR 64-R.Alexander False start 5 yards enforced at NCST 49. No Play.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|21
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|290
|350
|Total Plays
|76
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|41
|104
|Rush Attempts
|37
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|249
|246
|Comp. - Att.
|29-39
|18-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|12-59
|4-47
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.9
|6-48.8
|Return Yards
|39
|41
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-33
|2-41
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|249
|PASS YDS
|246
|
|
|41
|RUSH YDS
|104
|
|
|290
|TOTAL YDS
|350
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|29/39
|300
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|8
|31
|0
|12
|
A. Adams 23 RB
|A. Adams
|7
|17
|0
|7
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|6
|6
|0
|4
|
S. Riley 1 WR
|S. Riley
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. DeVito 13 QB
|T. DeVito
|15
|-15
|0
|17
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jackson 86 WR
|T. Jackson
|9
|106
|1
|52
|
S. Riley 1 WR
|S. Riley
|6
|52
|0
|14
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|6
|48
|0
|22
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
A. Adams 23 RB
|A. Adams
|3
|31
|0
|14
|
C. Jordan 81 WR
|C. Jordan
|2
|18
|0
|9
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
A. Armstrong 12 LB
|A. Armstrong
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Foster 9 DB
|E. Foster
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Armstrong 12 LB
|A. Armstrong
|9-5
|0.0
|1
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fredrick 3 DB
|C. Fredrick
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 DL
|K. Coleman
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
E. Coley 34 DB
|E. Coley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 46 LB
|L. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 57 DL
|K. Jonathan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Richards 42 DL
|T. Richards
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DL
|A. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cordy 8 DB
|A. Cordy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Berry 97 DL
|B. Berry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Elmore 5 FB
|C. Elmore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 52 DL
|C. Harper
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Ruff 45 DL
|K. Ruff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/2
|32
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|7
|43.9
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Riley 1 WR
|S. Riley
|2
|16.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|16/27
|205
|0
|1
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|1/1
|32
|1
|0
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|1/3
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|15
|61
|0
|18
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|13
|54
|0
|15
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|5
|-19
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Emezie 3 WR
|E. Emezie
|5
|77
|0
|37
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|2
|50
|0
|27
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|35
|0
|23
|
T. Pennix 26 RB
|T. Pennix
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|2
|31
|0
|30
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|3
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Acceus 2 LB
|L. Acceus
|12-2
|3.0
|0
|
I. Moore 41 LB
|I. Moore
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
K. Miller 28 CB
|K. Miller
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. McNeill 29 DT
|A. McNeill
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Murchison 92 DT
|L. Murchison
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Smith 8 CB
|T. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Griffin 21 CB
|S. Griffin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ingram 7 CB
|C. Ingram
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graves 14 S
|D. Graves
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 12 LB
|B. Miller
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 15 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 1 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morehead 31 S
|J. Morehead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Lyas 97 DE
|X. Lyas
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|3/3
|43
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 97 P
|T. Gill
|6
|48.8
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|2
|20.5
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
