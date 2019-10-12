|
|
|ODU
|MRSHL
Marshall pulls away late, beats Old Dominion 31-17
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Isaiah Green accounted for two first-half touchdowns, and Brenden Knox added a late score to help Marshall beat Old Dominion 31-17 on Saturday.
Knox, who finished with 104 yards rushing on 24 carries, had a 6-yard TD run with 3:55 remaining that capped a 10-play, nearly six-minute drive for Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Green was 19-of-31 passing for 175 yards with a 1-yard TD toss to Devin Miller. He also had 59 yards on the ground and a 17-yard touchdown run.
The Thundering Herd recorded eight sacks, matching the second-most in program history. Darius Hodge had 4 1/2 sacks, tying Cecil Fletcher's record set against Ohio in 1986.
Willie Johnson's only run, a 27-yarder into the end zone, stretched Marshall's lead to 24-10 midway through the third quarter. Justin Rohrwasser returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards and Kesean Strong scored on a 24-yard run three plays later that pulled Old Dominion (1-5, 0-2) to 24-17.
Strong ran for 35 yards on three carries for the Monarchs, who were held to just 83 yards rushing. Messiah deWeaver was 8-of-14 passing for 100 yards with a touchdown pass.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to ODU 27 for 2 yards (94-C.Hames6-M.Couch).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - ODU 27(15:00 - 1st) 1-K.Strong to ODU 33 for 6 yards (5-K.Merrell4-T.Beckett).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 2 - ODU 33(14:22 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to MSH 44 for 23 yards (3-C.Jackson). Penalty on MSH 3-C.Jackson Pass interference declined.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ODU 44(13:52 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt sacked at MSH 46 for -2 yards (6-M.Couch94-C.Hames).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - ODU 46(13:44 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt sacked at MSH 49 for -3 yards (44-D.Hodge).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - ODU 49(12:50 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Savedge.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - ODU 49(12:15 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 37 yards from MSH 49 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12(12:11 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 15 for 3 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement34-L.Garner).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 15(12:03 - 1st) 17-I.Green to MSH 19 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 19(11:30 - 1st) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 10 for -9 yards (6-K.White).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - MRSHL 10(10:52 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 45 yards from MSH 10 to the ODU 45 downed by 34-S.Gilmore.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 45(10:14 - 1st) 24-R.Washington to ODU 48 for 3 yards (92-R.Croom6-M.Couch).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ODU 48(10:02 - 1st) 24-R.Washington to ODU 48 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - ODU 48(9:30 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver to MSH 46 for 6 yards (92-R.Croom4-T.Beckett).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - ODU 46(9:06 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 40 yards from MSH 46 to the MSH 6 downed by 45-D.Stitmon.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (13 plays, 126 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 6(8:32 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to MSH 20 for 14 yards (18-T.Moss).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(8:23 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for 4 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 24(7:57 - 1st) 17-I.Green to MSH 25 for 1 yard (92-T.Bibby).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - MRSHL 25(7:31 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to MSH 40 for 15 yards (18-T.Moss).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(6:55 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 40(6:20 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 49 for 9 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 49(6:15 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 50 for 1 yard (23-G.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50(5:40 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Pitts.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 50(5:05 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to ODU 41 for 9 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 41(4:59 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to ODU 34 for 7 yards (34-L.Garner4-C.Brewton).
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL(4:30 - 1st) 11-X.Gaines complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(3:52 - 1st) 11-X.Gaines complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to ODU 1 for 33 yards (18-T.Moss).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MRSHL 1(3:52 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:34 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, -16 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:29 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 61 yards from MSH 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 31 for 27 yards (32-T.Brown5-S.Evans).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 31(3:29 - 1st) 28-B.Watson to ODU 34 for 3 yards (8-B.Drayton33-S.Burton).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - ODU 34(3:23 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt sacked at ODU 27 for -7 yards (8-B.Drayton95-K.Taylor).
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - ODU 27(2:49 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt sacked at ODU 15 for -12 yards (44-D.Hodge).
|
Punt
|
4 & 26 - ODU 15(2:06 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 50 yards from ODU 15. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 46 for 11 yards (86-D.Savedge89-M.Joyner).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(1:28 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 48 for 2 yards (42-D.Wilder52-J.Ross).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MRSHL 48(1:16 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller to MSH 50 for 2 yards (34-L.Garner23-G.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - MRSHL 50(0:46 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 62-C.Madden False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 50. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MRSHL 45(0:14 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MRSHL 45(15:00 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 35 yards from MSH 45. 10-D.Brown to ODU 24 for 4 yards (22-J.Morrow).
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 24(14:56 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 30 for 6 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - ODU 30(14:49 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 31 for 1 yard (9-T.Keaton4-T.Beckett).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ODU 31(14:15 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 32 for 1 yard (92-R.Croom94-C.Hames).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - ODU 32(13:42 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 55 yards from ODU 32. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 23 for 10 yards (91-B.Hatcher45-D.Stitmon).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(13:05 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for 3 yards (14-J.Richardson34-L.Garner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 26(12:54 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for no gain (52-J.Ross42-D.Wilder).
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 26(12:21 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to ODU 46 for 28 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(11:47 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to ODU 41 for 5 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 41(11:24 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to ODU 36 for 5 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36(10:47 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to ODU 32 for 4 yards (41-C.Jackson).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 32(10:12 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to ODU 25 for 7 yards (3-J.Young14-J.Richardson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(9:39 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to ODU 17 for 8 yards (11-R.Scott34-L.Garner).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - MRSHL 17(9:08 - 2nd) 17-I.Green runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:47 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:40 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(8:40 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Hendrick.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - ODU 25(8:40 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver to ODU 45 for 20 yards (8-B.Drayton).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 45(8:35 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver to MSH 46 for 9 yards (13-N.Johnson6-M.Couch).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - ODU 46(8:15 - 2nd) 24-R.Washington to MSH 41 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett8-B.Drayton).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ODU 41(7:47 - 2nd) Team penalty on ODU False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 41. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - ODU 46(7:15 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Savedge.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - ODU 46(7:02 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver to MSH 44 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
+44 YD
|
3 & 13 - ODU 44(6:56 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:24 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:17 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(6:17 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 32 for 7 yards (23-G.Hall14-J.Richardson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 32(6:17 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for -1 yard (3-J.Young99-J.Valle).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 31(5:55 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to MSH 44 for 13 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(5:24 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 45 for 1 yard (14-J.Richardson6-K.White).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 45(4:47 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 46 for 1 yard (3-J.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - MRSHL 46(4:15 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 50 for 4 yards (1-L.Boykin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MRSHL 50(3:38 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 50 to ODU 10 fair catch by 10-D.Brown.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 10(2:54 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to ODU 14 for 4 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ODU 14(2:48 - 2nd) 24-R.Washington to ODU 15 for 1 yard (44-D.Hodge8-B.Drayton).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - ODU 15(2:28 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 9 for -6 yards (44-D.Hodge).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ODU 9(2:22 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 54 yards from ODU 9 to the MSH 37 downed by 91-B.Hatcher.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- FG (9 plays, 35 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(2:15 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 37(2:05 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to ODU 49 for 14 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(1:59 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 49(1:33 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 19-S.Scarcelle. 19-S.Scarcelle to ODU 43 for 6 yards (18-T.Moss3-J.Young).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 43(1:26 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to ODU 33 for 10 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(1:06 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to ODU 23 for 10 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(0:49 - 2nd) 17-I.Green sacked at ODU 32 for -9 yards (34-L.Garner).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 19 - MRSHL 32(0:30 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to ODU 28 for 4 yards (3-J.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - MRSHL 28(0:26 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Merrell.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - MRSHL 28(0:20 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 62 yards from MSH 35. 28-B.Watson to MSH 22 for 75 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|
Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22(0:11 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
Kickoff
|(0:01 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice kicks 40 yards from ODU 35 to MSH 25 fair catch by 5-S.Evans.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for 1 yard (3-J.Young34-L.Garner).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - ODU 26(15:00 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 31 for 5 yards (6-K.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ODU 31(14:35 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for no gain (3-J.Young6-K.White).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ODU 31(13:56 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 48 yards from MSH 31. 10-D.Brown to ODU 21 for no gain (34-S.Gilmore).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (6 plays, 79 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(13:23 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to ODU 41 for 20 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41(13:13 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 42 for 1 yard (8-B.Drayton44-D.Hodge).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - MRSHL 42(12:49 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 40 for -2 yards (4-T.Beckett44-D.Hodge).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MRSHL 40(12:15 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MRSHL 40(11:37 - 3rd) 96-B.Cate punts 39 yards from ODU 40 to MSH 21 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.
ODU
Monarchs
- TD (3 plays, 34 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 21(11:33 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 39 for 18 yards (4-C.Brewton).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 39(11:26 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to MSH 44 for 5 yards (4-C.Brewton).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ODU 44(10:56 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 50 for 6 yards (23-G.Hall6-K.White).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 50(10:22 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to ODU 43 for 7 yards (4-C.Brewton).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 3 - ODU 43(9:44 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to ODU 27 for 16 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement11-R.Scott).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 27(9:12 - 3rd) 1-W.Johnson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:31 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:21 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 63 yards from MSH 35. 28-B.Watson to MSH 34 for 64 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(8:21 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to MSH 29 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 29(8:11 - 3rd) 19-C.Hendrick to MSH 24 for 5 yards (6-M.Couch).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(7:36 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:10 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice extra point is good.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:01 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice kicks 55 yards from ODU 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 33 for 23 yards (98-N.Rice24-J.Headen). Penalty on MSH 28-L.Papillon Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 33.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 18(7:01 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 29 for 11 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 29(6:55 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ODU 29(6:17 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ODU 29(6:10 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ODU 29(6:07 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 42 yards from MSH 29. 10-D.Brown to ODU 45 for 16 yards (40-D.Murphy). Penalty on ODU 97-M.Haynes Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 42.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- Punt (10 plays, 69 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(6:02 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to ODU 30 for 3 yards (9-F.Silva).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MRSHL 30(5:50 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver to ODU 33 for 3 yards (33-S.Burton31-O.Cobb).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - MRSHL 33(5:16 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 24-R.Washington. 24-R.Washington to ODU 37 for 4 yards (31-O.Cobb4-T.Beckett).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(4:40 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to ODU 43 for 6 yards (8-B.Drayton31-O.Cobb).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MRSHL 43(4:02 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to ODU 48 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett9-F.Silva).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(3:34 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 5-S.Williams. 5-S.Williams to MSH 47 for 5 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MRSHL 47(3:06 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to MSH 43 for 4 yards (31-O.Cobb13-N.Johnson).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 43(2:37 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver to MSH 46 for -3 yards (4-T.Beckett).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MRSHL 46(2:09 - 3rd) 96-B.Cate punts 45 yards from MSH 46 to the MSH 1 downed by 86-D.Savedge.
ODU
Monarchs
- Punt (8 plays, 22 yards, 3:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 1(1:49 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 4 for 3 yards (23-G.Hall52-J.Ross).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 4(1:36 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to MSH 14 for 10 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement23-G.Hall).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 14(0:58 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 16 for 2 yards (3-J.Young).
|
2 & 8 - ODU(0:26 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 46 for 30 yards (24-J.Headen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ODU 16(15:00 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - ODU 16(15:00 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 30 for 14 yards (97-M.Haynes).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ODU 30(14:53 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson. Penalty on ODU 22-K.Ford-Dement Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ODU 40(14:11 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 40 for no gain (3-J.Young55-C.Washington).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ODU 40(14:05 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ODU 40(13:26 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - ODU 40(13:21 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 35 yards from MSH 40. 10-D.Brown to ODU 29 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson).
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- TD (11 plays, 107 yards, 5:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29(13:13 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 28-B.Watson. 28-B.Watson to ODU 40 for 11 yards (92-R.Croom).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(13:06 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 36 for -4 yards (44-D.Hodge).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - MRSHL 36(12:45 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver to ODU 39 for 3 yards (31-O.Cobb). Penalty on MSH 4-T.Beckett Holding 10 yards enforced at ODU 39.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 49(12:14 - 4th) 12-L.Davis to ODU 49 for no gain (4-T.Beckett92-R.Croom).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MRSHL 49(11:56 - 4th) 24-R.Washington to ODU 50 for 1 yard (94-C.Hames).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50(11:24 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 83-J.Herslow. 83-J.Herslow to MSH 43 for 7 yards (5-K.Merrell4-T.Beckett).
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - MRSHL 43(10:59 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at MSH 49 for -6 yards (32-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MRSHL 49(10:25 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MRSHL 49(9:57 - 4th) 96-B.Cate punts 26 yards from MSH 49 out of bounds at the MSH 23.
ODU
Monarchs
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 23(9:51 - 4th) 17-I.Green to MSH 38 for 15 yards (14-J.Richardson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 38(9:43 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 45 for 7 yards (14-J.Richardson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ODU 45(9:08 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MSH 49 for 4 yards (7-H.Blackmon23-G.Hall).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 49(8:34 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to ODU 48 for 3 yards (23-G.Hall42-D.Wilder). Penalty on ODU 34-L.Garner Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 48.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 33(7:58 - 4th) 17-I.Green to ODU 24 for 9 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ODU 24(7:30 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to ODU 23 for 1 yard (42-D.Wilder3-J.Young).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 23(6:42 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to ODU 10 for 13 yards (3-J.Young14-J.Richardson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ODU 10(6:10 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to ODU 7 for 3 yards (18-T.Moss).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - ODU 7(5:26 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to ODU 6 for 1 yard (42-D.Wilder6-K.White).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - ODU 6(4:45 - 4th) 20-B.Knox runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:01 - 4th) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ODU 35(3:55 - 4th) Penalty on ODU 34-L.Garner Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 35. No Play.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
- End of Game (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:55 - 4th) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 50 yards from MSH 50 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(3:55 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 2-H.Patterson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25(3:55 - 4th) 24-R.Washington to ODU 28 for 3 yards (31-O.Cobb56-K.Cumberlander).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - MRSHL 28(3:50 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 5-W.Brocchini. 5-W.Brocchini to ODU 33 for 5 yards (5-K.Merrell).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - MRSHL 33(3:19 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 24-R.Washington.
MRSHL
Thundering Herd
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(2:47 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to ODU 29 for 4 yards (34-L.Garner14-J.Richardson).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29(2:40 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to ODU 14 for 15 yards (18-T.Moss14-J.Richardson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MRSHL 14(2:36 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to ODU 5 for 9 yards (14-J.Richardson24-J.Headen).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MRSHL 5(1:51 - 4th) 17-I.Green kneels at ODU 7 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - MRSHL 7(1:03 - 4th) 17-I.Green kneels at ODU 9 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|27
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|170
|426
|Total Plays
|52
|78
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|236
|Rush Attempts
|36
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|87
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|9-16
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-43.3
|6-40.8
|Return Yards
|187
|44
|Punts - Returns
|4-21
|2-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-166
|1-23
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|87
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|236
|
|
|170
|TOTAL YDS
|426
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. deWeaver 7 QB
|M. deWeaver
|8/14
|100
|1
|0
|
S. Smartt 4 QB
|S. Smartt
|1/2
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Strong 1 RB
|K. Strong
|3
|35
|1
|24
|
R. Washington 24 RB
|R. Washington
|10
|31
|0
|6
|
M. deWeaver 7 QB
|M. deWeaver
|11
|22
|0
|20
|
L. Davis 12 RB
|L. Davis
|6
|11
|0
|6
|
C. Hendrick Jr. 19 WR
|C. Hendrick Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Watson 28 RB
|B. Watson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Smartt 4 QB
|S. Smartt
|4
|-24
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Moore 16 WR
|A. Moore
|1
|44
|1
|44
|
D. Savedge 86 WR
|D. Savedge
|2
|27
|0
|23
|
N. Fitzgerald 88 WR
|N. Fitzgerald
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
B. Watson 28 RB
|B. Watson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Williams 5 QB
|S. Williams
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Herslow 83 WR
|J. Herslow
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
W. Brocchini 5 CB
|W. Brocchini
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Washington 24 RB
|R. Washington
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
H. Patterson 2 WR
|H. Patterson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hendrick Jr. 19 WR
|C. Hendrick Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Young 3 LB
|J. Young
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Garner 34 LB
|L. Garner
|8-4
|1.0
|0
|
T. Moss 18 S
|T. Moss
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Blackmon 7 S
|H. Blackmon
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 14 S
|J. Richardson
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall 23 CB
|G. Hall
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ford-Dement 22 CB
|K. Ford-Dement
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brewton 4 S
|C. Brewton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilder 42 DE
|D. Wilder
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DE
|K. White
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ross 52 DT
|J. Ross
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bibby 92 DL
|T. Bibby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Scott 11 CB
|R. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Boykin 1 CB
|L. Boykin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 97 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 41 LB
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Washington 55 DT
|C. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Headen 24 CB
|J. Headen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Valle III 99 DE
|J. Valle III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Rice 98 K
|N. Rice
|1/1
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cate 96 P
|B. Cate
|8
|43.3
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Watson 28 RB
|B. Watson
|3
|55.3
|75
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Brown 10 WR
|D. Brown
|4
|5.3
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|24
|104
|1
|18
|
I. Green 17 QB
|I. Green
|11
|59
|1
|17
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|8
|50
|0
|16
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|27
|1
|27
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Thompson 88 WR
|B. Thompson
|6
|91
|0
|33
|
X. Gaines 11 TE
|X. Gaines
|3
|48
|0
|28
|
A. Levias 15 TE
|A. Levias
|5
|35
|0
|10
|
B. Knox 20 RB
|B. Knox
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Scarcelle 19 WR
|S. Scarcelle
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|2
|3
|1
|2
|
D. Pitts 1 DB
|D. Pitts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Merrell 5 DB
|K. Merrell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Beckett 4 LB
|T. Beckett
|8-6
|0.5
|0
|
D. Hodge 44 DL
|D. Hodge
|5-2
|4.5
|0
|
K. Merrell 5 DB
|K. Merrell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Drayton 8 S
|B. Drayton
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
R. Croom 92 DL
|R. Croom
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cobb 31 LB
|O. Cobb
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hames 94 DL
|C. Hames
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Jackson 3 DB
|C. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Couch 6 DL
|M. Couch
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 S
|N. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Silva 9 DL
|F. Silva
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 32 LB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 34 DB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 33 DL
|S. Burton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 99 DL
|J. Edwards
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Taylor 95 DL
|K. Taylor
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 56 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rohrwasser 16 K
|J. Rohrwasser
|1/1
|45
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. LeFevre 43 K
|R. LeFevre
|6
|40.8
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Evans 5 RB
|S. Evans
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Johnson 1 WR
|W. Johnson
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
T. Keaton 9 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
