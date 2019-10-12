Drive Chart
ODU
MRSHL

No Text

Marshall pulls away late, beats Old Dominion 31-17

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) Isaiah Green accounted for two first-half touchdowns, and Brenden Knox added a late score to help Marshall beat Old Dominion 31-17 on Saturday.

Knox, who finished with 104 yards rushing on 24 carries, had a 6-yard TD run with 3:55 remaining that capped a 10-play, nearly six-minute drive for Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Green was 19-of-31 passing for 175 yards with a 1-yard TD toss to Devin Miller. He also had 59 yards on the ground and a 17-yard touchdown run.

The Thundering Herd recorded eight sacks, matching the second-most in program history. Darius Hodge had 4 1/2 sacks, tying Cecil Fletcher's record set against Ohio in 1986.

Willie Johnson's only run, a 27-yarder into the end zone, stretched Marshall's lead to 24-10 midway through the third quarter. Justin Rohrwasser returned the ensuing kickoff 63 yards and Kesean Strong scored on a 24-yard run three plays later that pulled Old Dominion (1-5, 0-2) to 24-17.

Strong ran for 35 yards on three carries for the Monarchs, who were held to just 83 yards rushing. Messiah deWeaver was 8-of-14 passing for 100 yards with a touchdown pass.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-L.Davis to ODU 27 for 2 yards (94-C.Hames6-M.Couch).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 27
(15:00 - 1st) 1-K.Strong to ODU 33 for 6 yards (5-K.Merrell4-T.Beckett).
+23 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 33
(14:22 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to MSH 44 for 23 yards (3-C.Jackson). Penalty on MSH 3-C.Jackson Pass interference declined.
Sack
1 & 10 - ODU 44
(13:52 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt sacked at MSH 46 for -2 yards (6-M.Couch94-C.Hames).
Sack
2 & 12 - ODU 46
(13:44 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt sacked at MSH 49 for -3 yards (44-D.Hodge).
No Gain
3 & 15 - ODU 49
(12:50 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Savedge.
Punt
4 & 15 - ODU 49
(12:15 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 37 yards from MSH 49 to MSH 12 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 12
(12:11 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 15 for 3 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement34-L.Garner).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 15
(12:03 - 1st) 17-I.Green to MSH 19 for 4 yards.
Sack
3 & 3 - MRSHL 19
(11:30 - 1st) 17-I.Green sacked at MSH 10 for -9 yards (6-K.White).
Punt
4 & 12 - MRSHL 10
(10:52 - 1st) 43-R.LeFevre punts 45 yards from MSH 10 to the ODU 45 downed by 34-S.Gilmore.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45
(10:14 - 1st) 24-R.Washington to ODU 48 for 3 yards (92-R.Croom6-M.Couch).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ODU 48
(10:02 - 1st) 24-R.Washington to ODU 48 for no gain (4-T.Beckett).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - ODU 48
(9:30 - 1st) 7-M.deWeaver to MSH 46 for 6 yards (92-R.Croom4-T.Beckett).
Punt
4 & 1 - ODU 46
(9:06 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 40 yards from MSH 46 to the MSH 6 downed by 45-D.Stitmon.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- TD (13 plays, 126 yards, 4:58 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 6
(8:32 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to MSH 20 for 14 yards (18-T.Moss).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(8:23 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 24 for 4 yards (34-L.Garner).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 24
(7:57 - 1st) 17-I.Green to MSH 25 for 1 yard (92-T.Bibby).
+15 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 25
(7:31 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to MSH 40 for 15 yards (18-T.Moss).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(6:55 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(6:20 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 49 for 9 yards (34-L.Garner).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 49
(6:15 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to MSH 50 for 1 yard (23-G.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50
(5:40 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Pitts.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 50
(5:05 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to ODU 41 for 9 yards (34-L.Garner).
+7 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 41
(4:59 - 1st) 20-B.Knox to ODU 34 for 7 yards (34-L.Garner4-C.Brewton).
1 & 10 - MRSHL
(4:30 - 1st) 11-X.Gaines complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34
(3:52 - 1st) 11-X.Gaines complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to ODU 1 for 33 yards (18-T.Moss).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - MRSHL 1
(3:52 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:34 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, -16 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:29 - 1st) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 61 yards from MSH 35. 28-B.Watson to ODU 31 for 27 yards (32-T.Brown5-S.Evans).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 31
(3:29 - 1st) 28-B.Watson to ODU 34 for 3 yards (8-B.Drayton33-S.Burton).
Sack
2 & 7 - ODU 34
(3:23 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt sacked at ODU 27 for -7 yards (8-B.Drayton95-K.Taylor).
Sack
3 & 14 - ODU 27
(2:49 - 1st) 4-S.Smartt sacked at ODU 15 for -12 yards (44-D.Hodge).
Punt
4 & 26 - ODU 15
(2:06 - 1st) 96-B.Cate punts 50 yards from ODU 15. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 46 for 11 yards (86-D.Savedge89-M.Joyner).

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(1:28 - 1st) 5-S.Evans to MSH 48 for 2 yards (42-D.Wilder52-J.Ross).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 48
(1:16 - 1st) 17-I.Green complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller to MSH 50 for 2 yards (34-L.Garner23-G.Hall).
Penalty
3 & 6 - MRSHL 50
(0:46 - 1st) Penalty on MSH 62-C.Madden False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 50. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MRSHL 45
(0:14 - 1st) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Miller.
Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 45
(15:00 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 35 yards from MSH 45. 10-D.Brown to ODU 24 for 4 yards (22-J.Morrow).

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24
(14:56 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 30 for 6 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - ODU 30
(14:49 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 31 for 1 yard (9-T.Keaton4-T.Beckett).
+1 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 31
(14:15 - 2nd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 32 for 1 yard (92-R.Croom94-C.Hames).
Punt
4 & 2 - ODU 32
(13:42 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 55 yards from ODU 32. 9-T.Keaton to MSH 23 for 10 yards (91-B.Hatcher45-D.Stitmon).

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23
(13:05 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for 3 yards (14-J.Richardson34-L.Garner).
No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 26
(12:54 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for no gain (52-J.Ross42-D.Wilder).
+28 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 26
(12:21 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to ODU 46 for 28 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(11:47 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to ODU 41 for 5 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 41
(11:24 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to ODU 36 for 5 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 36
(10:47 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to ODU 32 for 4 yards (41-C.Jackson).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 32
(10:12 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to ODU 25 for 7 yards (3-J.Young14-J.Richardson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(9:39 - 2nd) 5-S.Evans to ODU 17 for 8 yards (11-R.Scott34-L.Garner).
+17 YD
2 & 2 - MRSHL 17
(9:08 - 2nd) 17-I.Green runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:47 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:40 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(8:40 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Hendrick.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25
(8:40 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver to ODU 45 for 20 yards (8-B.Drayton).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45
(8:35 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver to MSH 46 for 9 yards (13-N.Johnson6-M.Couch).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 46
(8:15 - 2nd) 24-R.Washington to MSH 41 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett8-B.Drayton).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 41
(7:47 - 2nd) Team penalty on ODU False start 5 yards enforced at MSH 41. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - ODU 46
(7:15 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Savedge.
+2 YD
2 & 15 - ODU 46
(7:02 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver to MSH 44 for 2 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+44 YD
3 & 13 - ODU 44
(6:56 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:24 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice extra point is good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:17 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to MSH End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(6:17 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 32 for 7 yards (23-G.Hall14-J.Richardson).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 32
(6:17 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for -1 yard (3-J.Young99-J.Valle).
+13 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 31
(5:55 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to MSH 44 for 13 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44
(5:24 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 45 for 1 yard (14-J.Richardson6-K.White).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 45
(4:47 - 2nd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 46 for 1 yard (3-J.Young).
+4 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 46
(4:15 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 50 for 4 yards (1-L.Boykin).
Punt
4 & 4 - MRSHL 50
(3:38 - 2nd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 40 yards from MSH 50 to ODU 10 fair catch by 10-D.Brown.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 10
(2:54 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 86-D.Savedge. 86-D.Savedge to ODU 14 for 4 yards (5-K.Merrell).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - ODU 14
(2:48 - 2nd) 24-R.Washington to ODU 15 for 1 yard (44-D.Hodge8-B.Drayton).
Sack
3 & 5 - ODU 15
(2:28 - 2nd) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 9 for -6 yards (44-D.Hodge).
Punt
4 & 11 - ODU 9
(2:22 - 2nd) 96-B.Cate punts 54 yards from ODU 9 to the MSH 37 downed by 91-B.Hatcher.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- FG (9 plays, 35 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(2:15 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Keaton.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(2:05 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to ODU 49 for 14 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(1:59 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(1:33 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 19-S.Scarcelle. 19-S.Scarcelle to ODU 43 for 6 yards (18-T.Moss3-J.Young).
+10 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 43
(1:26 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to ODU 33 for 10 yards (34-L.Garner).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33
(1:06 - 2nd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to ODU 23 for 10 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23
(0:49 - 2nd) 17-I.Green sacked at ODU 32 for -9 yards (34-L.Garner).
+4 YD
2 & 19 - MRSHL 32
(0:30 - 2nd) 17-I.Green to ODU 28 for 4 yards (3-J.Young).
No Gain
3 & 15 - MRSHL 28
(0:26 - 2nd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Merrell.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - MRSHL 28
(0:20 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:16 - 2nd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 62 yards from MSH 35. 28-B.Watson to MSH 22 for 75 yards (5-K.Merrell).
Field Goal
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22
(0:11 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
Kickoff
(0:01 - 2nd) 98-N.Rice kicks 40 yards from ODU 35 to MSH 25 fair catch by 5-S.Evans.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 26 for 1 yard (3-J.Young34-L.Garner).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 26
(15:00 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 31 for 5 yards (6-K.White).
No Gain
3 & 4 - ODU 31
(14:35 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 31 for no gain (3-J.Young6-K.White).
Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 31
(13:56 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 48 yards from MSH 31. 10-D.Brown to ODU 21 for no gain (34-S.Gilmore).

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- TD (6 plays, 79 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(13:23 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 88-N.Fitzgerald. 88-N.Fitzgerald to ODU 41 for 20 yards (5-K.Merrell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(13:13 - 3rd) 12-L.Davis to ODU 42 for 1 yard (8-B.Drayton44-D.Hodge).
Sack
2 & 9 - MRSHL 42
(12:49 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 40 for -2 yards (4-T.Beckett44-D.Hodge).
No Gain
3 & 11 - MRSHL 40
(12:15 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Fitzgerald.
Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 40
(11:37 - 3rd) 96-B.Cate punts 39 yards from ODU 40 to MSH 21 fair catch by 9-T.Keaton.

ODU Monarchs
- TD (3 plays, 34 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 21
(11:33 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 39 for 18 yards (4-C.Brewton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 39
(11:26 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to MSH 44 for 5 yards (4-C.Brewton).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 44
(10:56 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 50 for 6 yards (23-G.Hall6-K.White).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 50
(10:22 - 3rd) 17-I.Green to ODU 43 for 7 yards (4-C.Brewton).
+16 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 43
(9:44 - 3rd) 5-S.Evans to ODU 27 for 16 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement11-R.Scott).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 27
(9:12 - 3rd) 1-W.Johnson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:31 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:21 - 3rd) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 63 yards from MSH 35. 28-B.Watson to MSH 34 for 64 yards (5-K.Merrell).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34
(8:21 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong to MSH 29 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 29
(8:11 - 3rd) 19-C.Hendrick to MSH 24 for 5 yards (6-M.Couch).
+24 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24
(7:36 - 3rd) 1-K.Strong runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:10 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice extra point is good.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (8 plays, 27 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:01 - 3rd) 98-N.Rice kicks 55 yards from ODU 35. 5-S.Evans to MSH 33 for 23 yards (98-N.Rice24-J.Headen). Penalty on MSH 28-L.Papillon Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 33.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 18
(7:01 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 11-X.Gaines. 11-X.Gaines to MSH 29 for 11 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 29
(6:55 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 29
(6:17 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 29
(6:10 - 3rd) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson.
Punt
4 & 10 - ODU 29
(6:07 - 3rd) 43-R.LeFevre punts 42 yards from MSH 29. 10-D.Brown to ODU 45 for 16 yards (40-D.Murphy). Penalty on ODU 97-M.Haynes Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 42.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- Punt (10 plays, 69 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27
(6:02 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to ODU 30 for 3 yards (9-F.Silva).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 30
(5:50 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver to ODU 33 for 3 yards (33-S.Burton31-O.Cobb).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 33
(5:16 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 24-R.Washington. 24-R.Washington to ODU 37 for 4 yards (31-O.Cobb4-T.Beckett).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(4:40 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to ODU 43 for 6 yards (8-B.Drayton31-O.Cobb).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 43
(4:02 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to ODU 48 for 5 yards (4-T.Beckett9-F.Silva).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48
(3:34 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 5-S.Williams. 5-S.Williams to MSH 47 for 5 yards (34-S.Gilmore).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 47
(3:06 - 3rd) 24-R.Washington to MSH 43 for 4 yards (31-O.Cobb13-N.Johnson).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 43
(2:37 - 3rd) 7-M.deWeaver to MSH 46 for -3 yards (4-T.Beckett).
Punt
4 & 4 - MRSHL 46
(2:09 - 3rd) 96-B.Cate punts 45 yards from MSH 46 to the MSH 1 downed by 86-D.Savedge.

ODU Monarchs
- Punt (8 plays, 22 yards, 3:16 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 1
(1:49 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 4 for 3 yards (23-G.Hall52-J.Ross).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 4
(1:36 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 88-B.Thompson. 88-B.Thompson to MSH 14 for 10 yards (22-K.Ford-Dement23-G.Hall).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 14
(0:58 - 3rd) 20-B.Knox to MSH 16 for 2 yards (3-J.Young).
2 & 8 - ODU
(0:26 - 3rd) 17-I.Green complete to 15-A.Levias. 15-A.Levias to MSH 46 for 30 yards (24-J.Headen).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ODU 16
(15:00 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Levias.
+14 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 16
(15:00 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 20-B.Knox. 20-B.Knox to MSH 30 for 14 yards (97-M.Haynes).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 30
(14:53 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Johnson. Penalty on ODU 22-K.Ford-Dement Holding 10 yards enforced at MSH 30. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 40
(14:11 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to MSH 40 for no gain (3-J.Young55-C.Washington).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 40
(14:05 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 88-B.Thompson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 40
(13:26 - 4th) 17-I.Green incomplete. Intended for 11-X.Gaines.
Punt
4 & 10 - ODU 40
(13:21 - 4th) 43-R.LeFevre punts 35 yards from MSH 40. 10-D.Brown to ODU 29 for 4 yards (13-N.Johnson).

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- TD (11 plays, 107 yards, 5:56 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 29
(13:13 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 28-B.Watson. 28-B.Watson to ODU 40 for 11 yards (92-R.Croom).
Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(13:06 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at ODU 36 for -4 yards (44-D.Hodge).
+3 YD
2 & 14 - MRSHL 36
(12:45 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver to ODU 39 for 3 yards (31-O.Cobb). Penalty on MSH 4-T.Beckett Holding 10 yards enforced at ODU 39.
No Gain
2 & 1 - MRSHL 49
(12:14 - 4th) 12-L.Davis to ODU 49 for no gain (4-T.Beckett92-R.Croom).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 49
(11:56 - 4th) 24-R.Washington to ODU 50 for 1 yard (94-C.Hames).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50
(11:24 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 83-J.Herslow. 83-J.Herslow to MSH 43 for 7 yards (5-K.Merrell4-T.Beckett).
Sack
2 & 3 - MRSHL 43
(10:59 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver sacked at MSH 49 for -6 yards (32-T.Brown).
No Gain
3 & 9 - MRSHL 49
(10:25 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 16-A.Moore.
Punt
4 & 9 - MRSHL 49
(9:57 - 4th) 96-B.Cate punts 26 yards from MSH 49 out of bounds at the MSH 23.

ODU Monarchs
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 23
(9:51 - 4th) 17-I.Green to MSH 38 for 15 yards (14-J.Richardson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 38
(9:43 - 4th) 17-I.Green complete to 1-W.Johnson. 1-W.Johnson to MSH 45 for 7 yards (14-J.Richardson).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 45
(9:08 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to MSH 49 for 4 yards (7-H.Blackmon23-G.Hall).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 49
(8:34 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to ODU 48 for 3 yards (23-G.Hall42-D.Wilder). Penalty on ODU 34-L.Garner Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ODU 48.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33
(7:58 - 4th) 17-I.Green to ODU 24 for 9 yards (7-H.Blackmon).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 24
(7:30 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to ODU 23 for 1 yard (42-D.Wilder3-J.Young).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 23
(6:42 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to ODU 10 for 13 yards (3-J.Young14-J.Richardson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 10
(6:10 - 4th) 5-S.Evans to ODU 7 for 3 yards (18-T.Moss).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 7
(5:26 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to ODU 6 for 1 yard (42-D.Wilder6-K.White).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 6
(4:45 - 4th) 20-B.Knox runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:01 - 4th) 16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 35
(3:55 - 4th) Penalty on ODU 34-L.Garner Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MSH 35. No Play.

MRSHL Thundering Herd
- End of Game (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:55 - 4th) 16-J.Rohrwasser kicks 50 yards from MSH 50 to ODU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(3:55 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 2-H.Patterson.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(3:55 - 4th) 24-R.Washington to ODU 28 for 3 yards (31-O.Cobb56-K.Cumberlander).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 28
(3:50 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver complete to 5-W.Brocchini. 5-W.Brocchini to ODU 33 for 5 yards (5-K.Merrell).
No Gain
4 & 2 - MRSHL 33
(3:19 - 4th) 7-M.deWeaver incomplete. Intended for 24-R.Washington.

MRSHL Thundering Herd

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33
(2:47 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to ODU 29 for 4 yards (34-L.Garner14-J.Richardson).
+15 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29
(2:40 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to ODU 14 for 15 yards (18-T.Moss14-J.Richardson).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 14
(2:36 - 4th) 20-B.Knox to ODU 5 for 9 yards (14-J.Richardson24-J.Headen).
-2 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 5
(1:51 - 4th) 17-I.Green kneels at ODU 7 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 7
(1:03 - 4th) 17-I.Green kneels at ODU 9 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:55
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 3:55
20-B.Knox runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
107
yds
05:56
pos
17
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:01
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
24
Touchdown 7:10
1-K.Strong runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
34
yds
01:11
pos
16
24
Point After TD 8:21
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 8:31
1-W.Johnson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
79
yds
03:02
pos
10
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:01
98-N.Rice 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
10
17
Field Goal 0:20
16-J.Rohrwasser 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
35
yds
01:55
pos
7
17
Point After TD 6:17
98-N.Rice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 6:24
7-M.deWeaver complete to 16-A.Moore. 16-A.Moore runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
02:16
pos
6
14
Point After TD 8:40
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:47
17-I.Green runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
77
yds
04:18
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:29
16-J.Rohrwasser extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:34
17-I.Green complete to 83-D.Miller. 83-D.Miller runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
126
yds
04:58
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 27
Rushing 6 15
Passing 5 10
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 4-13 8-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 170 426
Total Plays 52 78
Avg Gain 3.3 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 83 236
Rush Attempts 36 46
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 5.1
Net Yards Passing 87 190
Comp. - Att. 9-16 20-32
Yards Per Pass 5.4 5.9
Penalties - Yards 5-60 3-30
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-43.3 6-40.8
Return Yards 187 44
Punts - Returns 4-21 2-21
Kickoffs - Returns 3-166 1-23
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Old Dominion 1-5 0107017
Marshall 3-3 7107731
MRSHL -15.5, O/U 46.5
Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, WV
 87 PASS YDS 190
83 RUSH YDS 236
170 TOTAL YDS 426
Old Dominion
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. deWeaver 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 100 1 0 140.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 100 1 0 140.7
M. deWeaver 8/14 100 1 0
S. Smartt 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 23 0 0 146.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 23 0 0 146.6
S. Smartt 1/2 23 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Strong 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 35 1
K. Strong 3 35 1 24
R. Washington 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
R. Washington 10 31 0 6
M. deWeaver 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 22 0
M. deWeaver 11 22 0 20
L. Davis 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
L. Davis 6 11 0 6
C. Hendrick Jr. 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Hendrick Jr. 1 5 0 5
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Watson 1 3 0 3
S. Smartt 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -24 0
S. Smartt 4 -24 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Moore 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 44 1
A. Moore 1 44 1 44
D. Savedge 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Savedge 2 27 0 23
N. Fitzgerald 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
N. Fitzgerald 1 20 0 20
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Watson 1 11 0 11
S. Williams 5 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
S. Williams 2 10 0 5
J. Herslow 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Herslow 1 7 0 7
W. Brocchini 5 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
W. Brocchini 1 5 0 5
R. Washington 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Washington 1 4 0 4
H. Patterson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Patterson 0 0 0 0
C. Hendrick Jr. 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Hendrick Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Young 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
J. Young 9-2 0.0 0
L. Garner 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 1.0
L. Garner 8-4 1.0 0
T. Moss 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Moss 6-0 0.0 0
H. Blackmon 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
H. Blackmon 6-0 0.0 0
J. Richardson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
J. Richardson 5-5 0.0 0
G. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
G. Hall 5-3 0.0 0
K. Ford-Dement 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Ford-Dement 5-0 0.0 0
C. Brewton 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Brewton 3-1 0.0 0
D. Wilder 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Wilder 3-2 0.0 0
K. White 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
K. White 2-4 1.0 0
J. Ross 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Ross 1-2 0.0 0
T. Bibby 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bibby 1-0 0.0 0
R. Scott 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Scott 1-1 0.0 0
L. Boykin 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Boykin 1-0 0.0 0
M. Haynes 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Haynes 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jackson 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Washington 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Washington 0-1 0.0 0
J. Headen 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Headen 0-1 0.0 0
J. Valle III 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Valle III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Rice 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
N. Rice 1/1 39 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cate 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 43.3 3
B. Cate 8 43.3 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Watson 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 55.3 75 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 55.3 75 0
B. Watson 3 55.3 75 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 5.3 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 5.3 13 0
D. Brown 4 5.3 13 0
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 175 1 0 119.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 175 1 0 119.4
I. Green 19/31 175 1 0
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 33 0 0 377.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 33 0 0 377.2
X. Gaines 1/1 33 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 104 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 104 1
B. Knox 24 104 1 18
I. Green 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 59 1
I. Green 11 59 1 17
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 50 0
S. Evans 8 50 0 16
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 27 1
W. Johnson 1 27 1 27
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Thompson 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 91 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 0
B. Thompson 6 91 0 33
X. Gaines 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
X. Gaines 3 48 0 28
A. Levias 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 35 0
A. Levias 5 35 0 10
B. Knox 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
B. Knox 2 18 0 14
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
W. Johnson 1 7 0 7
S. Scarcelle 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
S. Scarcelle 1 6 0 6
D. Miller 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 1
D. Miller 2 3 1 2
D. Pitts 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Pitts 0 0 0 0
K. Merrell 5 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Merrell 0 0 0 0
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Keaton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Beckett 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-6 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-6 0 0.5
T. Beckett 8-6 0.5 0
D. Hodge 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 4.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 4.5
D. Hodge 5-2 4.5 0
K. Merrell 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Merrell 5-0 0.0 0
B. Drayton 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
B. Drayton 4-3 0.5 0
R. Croom 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Croom 4-1 0.0 0
O. Cobb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
O. Cobb 4-2 0.0 0
C. Hames 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
C. Hames 2-2 0.5 0
C. Jackson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Couch 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.5
M. Couch 1-4 0.5 0
N. Johnson 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
F. Silva 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
F. Silva 1-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Brown 1-0 1.0 0
S. Gilmore 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Gilmore 1-0 0.0 0
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Keaton 1-0 0.0 0
S. Burton 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Burton 1-1 0.0 0
J. Edwards 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Edwards 0-1 0.5 0
K. Taylor 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Taylor 0-1 0.5 0
K. Cumberlander 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Cumberlander 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Rohrwasser 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
J. Rohrwasser 1/1 45 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. LeFevre 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 40.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 40.8 1
R. LeFevre 6 40.8 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Evans 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
S. Evans 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Johnson 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
W. Johnson 1 11.0 11 0
T. Keaton 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
T. Keaton 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ODU 25 2:45 6 26 Punt
10:14 ODU 45 1:08 3 9 Punt
3:29 ODU 31 1:23 3 -16 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 ODU 24 1:14 3 8 Punt
8:40 ODU 25 2:16 8 70 TD
2:54 ODU 10 0:32 3 -1 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 ODU 21 1:46 4 19 Punt
8:21 MRSHL 34 1:11 3 34 TD
6:02 ODU 27 3:53 8 27 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 ODU 29 3:16 8 22 Punt
3:55 ODU 25 0:36 4 8 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 MRSHL 12 1:19 3 -2 Punt
8:32 MRSHL 6 4:58 13 126 TD
1:28 MRSHL 46 1:14 4 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 MRSHL 23 4:18 9 77 TD
6:17 MRSHL 25 2:39 6 25 Punt
2:15 MRSHL 37 1:55 9 35 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 MRSHL 25 0:00 3 6 Punt
11:33 MRSHL 21 3:02 6 79 TD
7:01 MRSHL 18 0:54 4 11 Punt
1:49 MRSHL 1 1:23 10 69 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:51 MRSHL 23 5:56 11 107 TD
2:47 ODU 33 1:44 5 24 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View