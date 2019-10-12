Drive Chart
No. 16 Michigan needs late surge to beat Illinois 42-25

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) A four-touchdown lead had been whittled to three and No. 16 Michigan needed a response to Illinois' 25 straight points.

Shea Patterson and the Wolverines put together a long touchdown drive and the Michigan defense forced two turnovers in a late surge to hold off Illinois 42-25 on Saturday.

''We rose to the challenge,'' Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said. ''But yeah, it got interesting for a while there.''

Hassan Haskins ran for 125 yards and a touchdown and Zach Charbonnet had 116 yards on the ground for the Wolverines (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who were up 28-0 at half.

Turnovers and ineffective offense helped the Illini (2-4, 0-3) cut the lead to 28-25 with 12:50 left in the fourth quarter when Dre Brown ran in from a yard out. Brown also converted a 2-point conversion.

Michigan drove 79 yards in 10 plays, capped by Patterson's 5-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Patterson sealed it with a touchdown run after Illinois turned the ball over at its 1.

''We are doing a good job taking the ball away. That's giving us a spark,'' Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. ''They pulled away late with us turning the ball over.''

Patterson, when asked about the Illinois surge, smiled. ''No worries. I mean, we were a little frustrated, but it turned out OK.''

Matt Robinson, starting for the injured quarterback Brandon Peters, a graduate transfer from Michigan, was 16 of 25 for 192 yards and one touchdown for Illinois. He also ran for a score.

Michigan racked up 489 yards total offense to Illinois' 256.

Harbaugh saw a lot of positives from his team, despite the mid-game slump. ''We scored 42 points. We were tested and we put in some hard work,'' he said. ''They made some good adjustments and we just kept fighting. We didn't flinch.''

Michigan lost two more fumbles, raising its season total to nine lost on a total of 17 fumbles.

''Yeah, it's a concern,'' he said. ''We're going to continue to look at it.''

Illinois coach Lovie Smith, who is facing mounting criticism among Illinois fans, saw some positives in the loss and vowed a better second half of the season.

''We're at the half (of the season), and there's disappointment,'' he said. ''But we showed in third quarter, we can change things up. We can do that in the second half of the season as well.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan: Coming off a 10-7 victory against Iowa, Michigan's offense looked a lot better, but Illinois' defense can do that to an opponent.

Illinois: Credit the Illini for coming back against a good defense with a backup quarterback, but the turnovers helped a lot.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan could lose a little ground after a sloppy performance, but probably not much if any.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Travels to No. 10 Penn State.

Illinois: Hosts No. 8 Wisconsin.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 25-D.Brown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(15:00 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 25 for no gain (4-M.Danna44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
2 & 10 - ILL 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
+7 YD
3 & 10 - ILL 25
(14:17 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson to ILL 32 for 7 yards (7-K.Hudson29-J.Glasgow).
Punt
4 & 3 - ILL 32
(14:12 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 33 yards from ILL 32 Downed at the MICH 35.

MICH Wolverines
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 35
(13:29 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ILL 49 for 16 yards (7-S.Green).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49
(13:22 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ILL 38 for 11 yards (30-S.Brown).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 38
(13:00 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ILL 33 for 5 yards (30-S.Brown).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 33
(12:24 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ILL 29 for 4 yards (35-J.Hansen30-S.Brown).
+29 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 29
(12:08 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:28 - 1st) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:20 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(11:20 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to ILL 22 for -3 yards (6-J.Uche).
+8 YD
2 & 13 - ILL 22
(11:20 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 30 for 8 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
No Gain
3 & 5 - ILL 30
(10:47 - 1st) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Stampley.
Punt
4 & 5 - ILL 30
(10:09 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 52 yards from ILL 30 Downed at the MICH 18.

MICH Wolverines
- Missed FG (11 plays, 86 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 18
(10:03 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 36 for 18 yards (7-S.Green).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36
(9:51 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ILL 48 for 16 yards (7-S.Green9-D.Harding).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 48
(9:20 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ILL 45 for 3 yards (9-D.Harding35-J.Hansen).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 45
(8:46 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks to ILL 35 for 10 yards (30-S.Brown).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 35
(8:11 - 1st) 13-T.Wilson to ILL 21 for 14 yards (7-S.Green).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 21
(7:41 - 1st) 13-T.Wilson to ILL 12 for 9 yards (30-S.Brown).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 12
(7:00 - 1st) 13-T.Wilson to ILL 11 for 1 yard (35-J.Hansen47-O.Betiku).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 11
(6:36 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 42-B.Mason.
Penalty
2 & 10 - MICH 11
(6:05 - 1st) Penalty on MICH 42-B.Mason Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ILL 11. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 25 - MICH 26
(6:05 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Charbonnet.
Penalty
3 & 25 - MICH 26
(6:05 - 1st) Team penalty on ILL Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at ILL 26. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 20 - MICH 21
(6:00 - 1st) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ILL 16 for 5 yards (47-O.Betiku35-J.Hansen).
No Good
4 & 16 - MICH 16
(5:56 - 1st) 3-Q.Nordin 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (8 plays, 23 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20
(5:17 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 31 for 11 yards (1-A.Thomas).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 31
(5:13 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 46 for 15 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 46
(5:00 - 1st) 25-D.Brown to ILL 46 for no gain (44-C.McGrone).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 46
(4:44 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to MICH 42 for 12 yards (1-A.Thomas).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42
(4:11 - 1st) 86-D.Navarro to MICH 36 for 6 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
Penalty
2 & 4 - ILL 36
(3:38 - 1st) Penalty on ILL 79-V.Lowe False start 5 yards enforced at MICH 36. No Play.
Sack
2 & 9 - ILL 41
(2:54 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson sacked at ILL 43 for -16 yards. Penalty on ILL 12-M.Robinson Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ILL 43. (6-J.Uche).
+5 YD
3 & 25 - ILL 43
(2:33 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson complete to 10-J.Williams. 10-J.Williams to ILL 48 for 5 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
Punt
4 & 20 - ILL 48
(2:20 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 22 yards from ILL 48 out of bounds at the MICH 30.

MICH Wolverines
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 30
(2:00 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 32 for 2 yards (5-C.Eifler). Penalty on ILL 8-N.Hobbs Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at MICH 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 47
(1:54 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks.
+28 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 47
(1:42 - 1st) 25-H.Haskins to ILL 25 for 28 yards (7-S.Green).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(1:37 - 1st) 2-S.Patterson complete to 86-L.Schoonmaker. 86-L.Schoonmaker runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:06 - 1st) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (8 plays, 10 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:59 - 1st) 2-J.Moody kicks 59 yards from MICH 35. 25-D.Brown to ILL 29 for 23 yards (45-P.Bush).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 29
(0:59 - 1st) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 27 for -2 yards (6-J.Uche).
+13 YD
2 & 12 - ILL 27
(0:55 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson complete to 4-R.Smalling. 4-R.Smalling to ILL 40 for 13 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 40
(0:18 - 1st) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Smalling.
Penalty
2 & 10 - ILL 40
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson to ILL 47 for 7 yards (6-J.Uche). Penalty on ILL 79-V.Lowe Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 40. Penalty on MICH 6-J.Uche Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ILL 30. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 45
(14:55 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 48 for 3 yards (7-K.Hudson). Penalty on ILL 79-V.Lowe Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 48.
+7 YD
1 & 17 - ILL 38
(14:32 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 45 for 7 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
-6 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 45
(14:16 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson to ILL 39 for -6 yards (97-A.Hutchinson).
No Gain
3 & 16 - ILL 39
(13:26 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Penalty on ILL 63-A.Palczewski Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 16 - ILL 39
(12:40 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 0 yards from ILL 39 blocked by 29-J.Glasgow. 14-B.Hayes to ILL 7 for no gain (29-C.Bobak43-G.Moore).

MICH Wolverines
- TD (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 7 - MICH 7
(12:35 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:23 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:19 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 40 yards from MICH 35 to ILL 25 fair catch by 25-D.Brown.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(12:19 - 2nd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 24 for -1 yard (44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
2 & 11 - ILL 24
(12:19 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Smalling.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - ILL 24
(11:46 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 29 for 5 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
Punt
4 & 6 - ILL 29
(11:40 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 70 yards from ILL 29 to the MICH 1 downed by 31-D.Witherspoon.

MICH Wolverines
- Fumble (5 plays, 59 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 1
(11:09 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 6 for 5 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 6
(10:59 - 2nd) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 15 for 9 yards (52-A.Shogbonyo7-S.Green).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 15
(10:15 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to MICH 37 for 22 yards (30-S.Brown).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37
(9:43 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to ILL 50 for 13 yards (35-J.Hansen).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 50
(9:08 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ILL 40 FUMBLES (7-S.Green). 7-S.Green to ILL 40 for no gain.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (4 plays, 10 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 40
(8:39 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 38 for -2 yards (2-C.Kemp).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - ILL 38
(8:28 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 43 for 5 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
3 & 7 - ILL
(7:55 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams sacked at ILL 50 for 7 yards FUMBLES (7-K.Hudson). 4-M.Danna recovers at the ILL 50. 4-M.Danna to ILL 50 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ILL 43
(7:19 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Stampley.
Punt
4 & 7 - ILL 43
(7:19 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 57 yards from ILL 43 to MICH End Zone. touchback.

MICH Wolverines
- TD (5 plays, 80 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 20
(7:15 - 2nd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 20 for no gain (35-J.Hansen52-A.Shogbonyo).
+71 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 20
(7:08 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 8-R.Bell. 8-R.Bell to ILL 9 for 71 yards (9-D.Harding).
+6 YD
1 & 9 - MICH 9
(6:37 - 2nd) 13-T.Wilson to ILL 3 for 6 yards (30-S.Brown5-C.Eifler).
-1 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 3
(5:50 - 2nd) 13-T.Wilson to ILL 4 for -1 yard (9-D.Harding).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - MICH 4
(5:18 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:37 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:33 - 2nd) 2-J.Moody kicks 54 yards from MICH 35. 32-C.Brown to ILL 26 for 15 yards (43-J.McCurry).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26
(4:33 - 2nd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 27 for 1 yard (2-C.Kemp).
Sack
2 & 9 - ILL 27
(4:28 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams sacked at ILL 24 for -3 yards (6-J.Uche).
No Gain
3 & 12 - ILL 24
(3:53 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Stampley.
Punt
4 & 12 - ILL 24
(3:17 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 54 yards from ILL 24. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to MICH 25 for 3 yards (46-A.McEachern).

MICH Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(3:11 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 26 for 1 yard (9-D.Harding55-J.Milan).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MICH 26
(2:59 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 86-L.Schoonmaker.
No Gain
3 & 9 - MICH 26
(2:20 - 2nd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
Punt
4 & 9 - MICH 26
(2:14 - 2nd) 17-W.Hart punts 41 yards from MICH 26 Downed at the ILL 33.

ILL Fighting Illini
- TD (6 plays, 67 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 33
(2:09 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to MICH 49 for 18 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 49
(1:58 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 6-D.Stampley. 6-D.Stampley to MICH 45 for 4 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 45
(1:45 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 4-R.Smalling. 4-R.Smalling to MICH 39 for 6 yards (2-C.Kemp).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 39
(1:39 - 2nd) 25-D.Brown to MICH 38 for 1 yard (44-C.McGrone). Penalty on MICH 2-C.Kemp Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MICH 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 23
(1:16 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 23
(1:09 - 2nd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:04 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

MICH Wolverines
- Halftime (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:55 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(0:55 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 25 for no gain (91-J.Woods).
+9 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 25
(0:55 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 34 for 9 yards (5-C.Eifler).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 34
(0:50 - 2nd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 37 for 3 yards (47-O.Betiku).

MICH Wolverines
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:04 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson to MICH 21 FUMBLES. 2-S.Patterson to MICH 21 for no gain.
-1 YD
2 & 14 - MICH 21
(15:00 - 3rd) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 20 for -1 yard (52-A.Shogbonyo).
No Gain
3 & 15 - MICH 20
(14:28 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Black.
Punt
4 & 15 - MICH 20
(13:55 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 43 yards from MICH 20 Downed at the ILL 37.

ILL Fighting Illini
- FG (10 plays, 31 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37
(13:50 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to ILL 40 for 3 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 40
(13:37 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 6-D.Stampley. 6-D.Stampley to ILL 44 for 4 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
+14 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 44
(13:00 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to MICH 42 for 14 yards (31-V.Gray).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 42
(12:19 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson scrambles pushed ob at MICH 35 for 7 yards (7-K.Hudson).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ILL 35
(11:59 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
+9 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 35
(11:30 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson scrambles pushed ob at MICH 26 for 9 yards (31-V.Gray).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26
(11:25 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to MICH 22 for 4 yards (44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
2 & 6 - ILL 22
(11:08 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
Penalty
3 & 6 - ILL 22
(10:35 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on ILL 74-R.Petitbon Holding 10 yards enforced at MICH 22. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 16 - ILL 32
(10:29 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
Field Goal
4 & 16 - ILL 32
(10:24 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt 50 yards Field Goal is Good.

MICH Wolverines
- Punt (9 plays, 24 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:19 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(10:14 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black to MICH 34 for 9 yards (21-J.Martin).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - MICH 34
(10:14 - 3rd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 39 for 5 yards (21-J.Martin).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39
(9:49 - 3rd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 40 for 1 yard (7-S.Green35-J.Hansen).
No Gain
2 & 9 - MICH 40
(9:18 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
Penalty
3 & 9 - MICH 40
(8:40 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 8-R.Bell. Penalty on ILL 8-N.Hobbs Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MICH 40. No Play.
1 & 10 - MICH
(8:33 - 3rd) 3-C.Turner to ILL 49 FUMBLES. 8-N.Hobbs to MICH 47 for no gain.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45
(8:27 - 3rd) 3-C.Turner to ILL 49 for -4 yards (5-M.Eifler).
No Gain
2 & 14 - MICH 49
(8:27 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 82-N.Eubanks. Penalty on MICH 82-N.Eubanks Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
No Gain
3 & 14 - MICH 49
(8:17 - 3rd) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 24-Z.Charbonnet.
Punt
4 & 14 - MICH 49
(8:08 - 3rd) 17-W.Hart punts 49 yards from ILL 49 to ILL End Zone. touchback.

ILL Fighting Illini
- TD (18 plays, 80 yards, 7:17 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20
(8:04 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to ILL 29 for 9 yards (14-J.Metellus).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - ILL 29
(7:57 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 32 for 3 yards (20-B.Hawkins29-J.Glasgow).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 32
(7:41 - 3rd) 25-D.Brown to ILL 36 for 4 yards (29-J.Glasgow).
+12 YD
2 & 6 - ILL 36
(7:27 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 48 for 12 yards (20-B.Hawkins).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 48
(6:50 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 49 for 1 yard (44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
2 & 9 - ILL 49
(6:26 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Corbin.
+35 YD
3 & 9 - ILL 49
(5:48 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to MICH 16 for 35 yards (31-V.Gray).
Penalty
4 & 42 - ILL 16
(5:41 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to MICH 10 for 6 yards. Team penalty on MICH 12 players 5 yards enforced at MICH 16. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - ILL 11
(5:22 - 3rd) 2-R.Corbin to MICH 9 for 2 yards (44-C.McGrone).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ILL 9
(4:50 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson to MICH 9 for no gain (7-K.Hudson).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 9
(4:16 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson complete to 86-D.Navarro. 86-D.Navarro to MICH 7 for 2 yards (30-D.Hill).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - ILL 7
(3:42 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to MICH 5 for 2 yards (44-C.McGrone97-A.Hutchinson).
+1 YD
1 & 5 - ILL 5
(3:01 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to MICH 4 for 1 yard (20-B.Hawkins7-K.Hudson).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 4
(2:40 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to MICH 3 for 1 yard (2-C.Kemp).
Penalty
3 & 3 - ILL 3
(2:07 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington. Penalty on MICH 7-K.Hudson Holding 2 yards enforced at MICH 3. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 1 - ILL 1
(1:22 - 3rd) 21-R.Bonner to MICH 1 for no gain (7-K.Hudson).
Penalty
2 & 1 - ILL 1
(1:15 - 3rd) Penalty on MICH 97-A.Hutchinson Offside 0 yards enforced at MICH 1. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - ILL 1
(0:47 - 3rd) 12-M.Robinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:47 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.

MICH Wolverines
- Fumble (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:30 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to MICH End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25
(0:30 - 3rd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 30 for 5 yards (96-T.Oliver).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 30
(0:30 - 3rd) 13-T.Wilson to MICH 36 FUMBLES (35-J.Hansen). 7-S.Green to MICH 36 for no gain.

ILL Fighting Illini
- TD (8 plays, 37 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36
(15:00 - 4th) 6-D.Stampley pushed ob at MICH 33 for 3 yards (14-J.Metellus).
+21 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 34
(14:54 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to MICH 13 for 21 yards (31-V.Gray).
Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 13
(14:21 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to MICH 9 for 4 yards (6-J.Uche). Penalty on ILL 53-K.Green Holding 10 yards enforced at MICH 13. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 20 - ILL 23
(14:05 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson complete to 6-D.Stampley. 6-D.Stampley to MICH 4 for 19 yards (14-J.Metellus).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - ILL 4
(13:46 - 4th) 2-R.Corbin to MICH 3 for 1 yard (44-C.McGrone).
1 & 3 - ILL
(13:28 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
1 & 3 - ILL 3
(13:22 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson to MICH 1 for 2 yards (4-M.Danna).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - ILL 1
(13:22 - 4th) 25-D.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Penalty
(13:01 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. Penalty on MICH 1-A.Thomas Pass interference 2 yards enforced at MICH 3. No Play.
+2 YD
(12:50 - 4th) 25-D.Brown to MICH End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.

MICH Wolverines
- TD (11 plays, 94 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:50 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 64 yards from ILL 35. 23-Q.Johnson to MICH 21 for 20 yards (45-K.Tolson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 21
(12:50 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black to MICH 33 for 12 yards (8-N.Hobbs).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33
(12:45 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to MICH 36 for 3 yards (52-A.Shogbonyo).
+10 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 36
(12:22 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson to MICH 46 for 10 yards (30-S.Brown).
Penalty
3 & 7 - MICH 46
(11:51 - 4th) Penalty on ILL 8-N.Hobbs Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MICH 46. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 39
(11:51 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones to ILL 21 for 18 yards (7-S.Green).
No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 21
(11:31 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 21
(11:09 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ILL 19 for 2 yards (9-D.Harding).
+6 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 19
(11:03 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson scrambles to ILL 13 for 6 yards (55-J.Milan47-O.Betiku).
+4 YD
4 & 2 - MICH 13
(10:28 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson to ILL 9 for 4 yards (9-D.Harding).
+4 YD
1 & 9 - MICH 9
(9:59 - 4th) 24-Z.Charbonnet to ILL 5 for 4 yards (30-S.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 5
(9:37 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:03 - 4th) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Fumble (1 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:57 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(8:57 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson to ILL 20 FUMBLES (44-C.McGrone). 29-J.Glasgow to ILL 20 for no gain.

MICH Wolverines
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 20
(8:57 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to ILL 18 for 2 yards (96-T.Oliver).
No Gain
2 & 8 - MICH 18
(8:50 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Peoples-Jones.
+6 YD
3 & 8 - MICH 18
(8:15 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to ILL 12 for 6 yards (9-D.Harding).
No Gain
4 & 2 - MICH 12
(8:08 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to ILL 12 for no gain (5-T.Sidney8-N.Hobbs).

ILL Fighting Illini
- Fumble (2 plays, -11 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 12
(7:21 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson complete to 6-D.Stampley. 6-D.Stampley to ILL 13 for 1 yard (1-A.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 9 - ILL 13
(7:14 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson sacked at ILL 1 for -12 yards FUMBLES (4-M.Danna). 2-C.Kemp recovers at the ILL 1. 2-C.Kemp to ILL 1 for no gain (53-K.Green).

MICH Wolverines
- TD (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 1 - MICH 1
(6:34 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:25 - 4th) 3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.

ILL Fighting Illini
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:21 - 4th) 2-J.Moody kicks 65 yards from MICH 35 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25
(6:21 - 4th) 21-R.Bonner to ILL 23 for -2 yards (2-C.Kemp).
No Gain
2 & 12 - ILL 23
(6:21 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
Sack
3 & 12 - ILL 23
(6:00 - 4th) 12-M.Robinson sacked at ILL 20 for -3 yards (6-J.Uche).
Punt
4 & 15 - ILL 20
(5:56 - 4th) 14-B.Hayes punts 40 yards from ILL 20 Downed at the MICH 40.

MICH Wolverines

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 40
(5:27 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to MICH 43 for 3 yards (35-J.Hansen).
+24 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 43
(5:17 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to ILL 33 for 24 yards (7-S.Green).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33
(4:21 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to ILL 28 for 5 yards (7-S.Green).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - MICH 28
(3:33 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to ILL 25 for 3 yards (47-O.Betiku).
+14 YD
3 & 2 - MICH 25
(2:50 - 4th) 25-H.Haskins to ILL 11 for 14 yards (9-D.Harding7-S.Green).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 11
(2:05 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson kneels at ILL 13 for -2 yards.
-3 YD
2 & 12 - MICH 13
(1:57 - 4th) 2-S.Patterson kneels at ILL 16 for -3 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:21
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
25
Touchdown 6:25
2-S.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
1
plays
1
yds
00:09
pos
41
25
Point After TD 8:57
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
25
Touchdown 9:03
2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
94
yds
03:47
pos
34
25
Two Point Conversion 12:50
25-D.Brown to MICH End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
25
Touchdown 12:50
25-D.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
37
yds
02:10
pos
28
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:30
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 0:47
12-M.Robinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
18
plays
80
yds
07:17
pos
28
16
Field Goal 10:24
17-J.McCourt 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
31
yds
03:26
pos
28
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:55
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 1:04
12-M.Robinson complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
67
yds
1:00
pos
28
6
Point After TD 4:33
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
0
Touchdown 4:37
2-S.Patterson complete to 82-N.Eubanks. 82-N.Eubanks runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
02:38
pos
27
0
Point After TD 12:19
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 12:23
24-Z.Charbonnet runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
7
yds
00:12
pos
20
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:59
2-J.Moody extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 1:06
2-S.Patterson complete to 86-L.Schoonmaker. 86-L.Schoonmaker runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
00:54
pos
13
0
Point After TD 11:20
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:28
25-H.Haskins runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
02:01
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 17
Rushing 15 7
Passing 7 8
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 4-10 3-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 489 234
Total Plays 70 72
Avg Gain 7.0 3.3
Net Yards Rushing 295 64
Rush Attempts 48 43
Avg Rush Yards 6.1 1.5
Net Yards Passing 194 170
Comp. - Att. 11-22 16-29
Yards Per Pass 8.8 5.9
Penalties - Yards 7-54 10-95
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-44.3 7-46.9
Return Yards 55 38
Punts - Returns 2-35 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 2-38
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 Michigan 5-1 141401442
Illinois 2-4 0710825
ILL 24, O/U 48.5
Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) Champaign, IL
 194 PASS YDS 170
295 RUSH YDS 64
489 TOTAL YDS 234
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 194 3 0 169.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 194 3 0 169.1
S. Patterson 11/22 194 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 125 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 125 1
H. Haskins 12 125 1 29
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 116 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 116 1
Z. Charbonnet 18 116 1 18
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
T. Wilson 10 46 0 14
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 1
S. Patterson 5 17 1 10
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Turner 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 98 0
R. Bell 3 98 0 71
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 1
D. Peoples-Jones 3 36 1 18
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 1
L. Schoonmaker 1 25 1 25
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
T. Black 2 21 0 12
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 1
N. Eubanks 2 14 1 10
B. Mason 42 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Mason 0 0 0 0
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Charbonnet 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. McGrone 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
C. McGrone 9-1 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
J. Glasgow 8-2 0.0 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 7-0 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Hudson 5-1 0.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Kemp 5-0 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 3.0
J. Uche 5-0 3.0 0
M. Danna 4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
M. Danna 4-0 1.0 0
V. Gray 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
V. Gray 4-0 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Metellus 3-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Hutchinson 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
Q. Nordin 0/1 0 3/3 3
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
J. Moody 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 0
W. Hart 3 44.3 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
Q. Johnson 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
J. Glasgow 1 32.0 32 0
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 3.0 3 0
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 192 1 0 141.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 192 1 0 141.7
M. Robinson 16/25 192 1 0
I. Williams 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
I. Williams 0/4 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 39 1
D. Brown 8 39 1 15
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 14 0
R. Corbin 9 14 0 8
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
R. Bonner 8 14 0 12
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Navarro 1 6 0 6
I. Williams 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
I. Williams 4 4 0 5
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Stampley 1 3 0 3
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Hayes 1 0 0 0
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 -16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -16 1
M. Robinson 11 -16 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 102 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 102 1
J. Imatorbhebhe 5 102 1 35
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
D. Stampley 4 28 0 19
C. Washington 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
C. Washington 1 20 0 20
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
R. Smalling 2 19 0 13
D. Navarro 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
D. Navarro 3 18 0 9
J. Williams 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Williams 1 5 0 5
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Corbin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Green 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
S. Green 10-2 0.0 0
D. Harding 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
D. Harding 8-1 0.0 0
S. Brown 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
S. Brown 8-1 0.0 0
J. Hansen 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
J. Hansen 6-3 0.0 0
O. Betiku Jr. 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
O. Betiku Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Shogbonyo 3-1 0.0 0
M. Eifler 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Eifler 3-1 0.0 0
T. Oliver 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
J. Martin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 2-0 0.0 0
N. Hobbs 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Hobbs 2-1 0.0 0
J. Milan 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Milan 1-1 0.0 0
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Sidney 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. McCourt 1/1 50 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 46.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 46.9 2
B. Hayes 7 46.9 2 70
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
D. Brown 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 MICH 35 2:01 5 65 TD
10:03 MICH 18 4:07 11 86 FG Miss
2:00 MICH 30 0:54 4 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 ILL 7 0:12 1 7 TD
11:09 MICH 1 2:01 5 59 Fumble
7:15 MICH 20 2:38 5 80 TD
3:11 MICH 25 0:57 3 1 Punt
0:55 MICH 25 0:05 3 12 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 MICH 25 0:00 3 -5 Punt
10:19 MICH 25 2:11 9 24 Punt
0:30 MICH 25 0:00 2 11 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 MICH 21 3:47 11 94 TD
8:57 ILL 20 0:49 4 8 Downs
6:34 ILL 1 0:09 1 1 TD
5:27 MICH 40 3:30 7 44
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 25 0:48 3 7 Punt
11:20 ILL 25 1:11 3 5 Punt
5:17 ILL 20 2:57 8 23 Punt
0:59 ILL 29 0:41 8 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:19 ILL 25 0:39 3 4 Punt
8:39 ILL 40 1:20 4 10 Punt
4:33 ILL 26 1:16 3 -2 Punt
2:09 ILL 33 1:05 6 67 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:50 ILL 37 3:26 10 31 FG
8:04 ILL 20 7:17 18 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 36 2:10 8 37 TD
8:57 ILL 25 0:00 1 -5 Fumble
7:21 ILL 12 0:07 2 -11 Fumble
6:21 ILL 25 0:25 3 -5 Punt
