|
|
|MD
|PURDUE
Purdue changes work perfectly in 40-14 victory over Maryland
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Jeff Brohm switched it up Saturday.
He plugged in three new starters on the offensive line and cobbled together a winning combination.
Jack Plummer threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns, both career highs, and Cory Trice returned the first of his two interceptions for a 37-yard score late in the first half to help Purdue pull away from Maryland 40-14.
''Today I thought we came out and played freer and looser and I think we found some things that worked,'' coach Jeff Brohm said after the Boilermakers snapped a three-game losing streak.
He needed to do something after allowing 10 sacks in last week's loss at No. 12 Penn State and Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan to complete all but one pass the previous week, Brohm started over.
So Brohm plugged in Mark Stickford at left guard, Sam Garvin at center and redshirt freshman Eric Miller at right tackle. The results could not have been any better.
Plummer took advantage of his protection by repeatedly finding open receivers. He finished 33 of 41 and was only sacked once while receivers Brycen Hopkins and David Bell each topped the 100-yard mark.
King Doerue was equally effective on the ground, carrying 19 times for 69 yards and a score as the Boilermakers churned out a season-high 127 yards rushing.
The changes paid off on defense, too.
Trice, who has started the last two games at cornerback after moving from safety, became the first Purdue player since the 2016 season finale with multiple interceptions in a game and changed the game when he jumped in front of Chigoziem Okonkwo, picked off the pass and ran 37 yards for the score to make it 30-14 with 18 seconds left in the half.
''A lot of things worked,'' Brohm said. ''New people are stepping up, it's a credit to the guys we put in and what the coaches put in.''
Maryland (3-3, 1-2) struggled with Tyrrell Pigrome starting in place of Josh Jackson at quarterback.
Purdue led 13-0 after only two possessions, forcing the Terrapins to play catch-up the rest of the day.
Javon Leake cut the deficit to 13-7 with a 21-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter but Plummer answered by hooking up with Milton Wright for a 59-yard TD pass,
Pigrome fooled the Boilermakers on the next series when he faked a run up the middle on third-and-1, kept the ball, turned the right corner and sprinted 61 yards to make it 20-14.
But after J.D. Dellinger's short field gave Purdue a 23-14 lead, Trice scored on the interception and Maryland never recovered. Bell sealed Purdue's victory with an 8-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter.
''It was bad execution,'' Leake said. ''It was on us to start the game off (better. There are a lot of things that we have to correct.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Maryland: The Terps' rocky season continued. After two lopsided wins, Maryland has lost three of four. And now they must deal with a daunting schedule that takes them to Minnesota, No. 3 Ohio State and Michigan State and also includes a home date with No. 16 Michigan.
Purdue: The Boilermakers cobbled together a winning formula - perhaps in time to salvage their postseason hopes. A fourth consecutive loss would have sent Purdue into the second half of the season needing to win five of six. This victory gives them confidence, momentum and a slightly larger margin for error.
STAT SHEET
Maryland: Pigrome was 21 of 39 with 218 yards and two interceptions and also ran 13 times for 107 yards. ... Leake had seven carries for 79 yards while Dontay Demus Jr. caught 10 passes for 105 yards. ... The Terrapins extended the nation's second-longest streak of consecutive games forcing a turnover to 18.
Purdue: Bell had nine catches for 138 yards and two scores. Hopkins had 10 catches for 140 yards, both career highs. ... Hopkins is the first Purdue tight end with double-digit catches in a game since Tim Stratton in the 2001 Sun Bowl. He also had his third career 100-yard game.
MOONSHOT
Purdue celebrated the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's moon walk by wearing moon-themed uniforms and helmets Saturday About 10 astronauts also were honored during the halftime festivities.
Armstrong earned his bachelor's degree from Purdue in 1955. He died in 2012.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Returns home to face Indiana next Saturday.
Purdue: Visits No. 17 Iowa next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (5 plays, -2 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 46 for 21 yards (98-K.Higgins).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 46(15:00 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 50 for 4 yards (55-D.Barnes46-C.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - MD 50(14:40 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus runs 50 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MAR 20-J.Leake Holding 11 yards enforced at MAR 50. No Play.
|
-16 YD
|
2 & 17 - MD 39(14:14 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome to MAR 38 FUMBLES. to MAR 23 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 33 - MD 23(14:04 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs.
|
Punt
|
4 & 33 - MD 23(13:40 - 1st) 98-A.Pecorella punts 31 yards from MAR 23. 33-J.Anthrop to MAR 49 for 5 yards (18-J.Mosley).
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 49(13:37 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to MAR 44 for 5 yards (96-B.Kulka).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 44(13:28 - 1st) 33-J.Anthrop to MAR 33 for 11 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(13:01 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to MAR 13 for 20 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(12:30 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to MAR 12 for 1 yard (5-A.McFarland96-B.Kulka).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 12(12:08 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer sacked at MAR 23 for -11 yards (4-K.Jones).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 20 - PURDUE 23(11:28 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(10:49 - 1st) 14-D.Carollo to MAR 2 for no gain.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:44 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(10:44 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 25 for no gain (44-B.Holt).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 25(10:44 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 28 for 3 yards (18-C.Allen2-K.Major).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MD 28(10:21 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MD 28(9:50 - 1st) 98-A.Pecorella punts 27 yards from MAR 28 Downed at the PUR 45.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(9:45 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to MAR 39 for 16 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 39(9:36 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue to MAR 31 for 8 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - PURDUE 31(8:59 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to MAR 25 for 6 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(8:42 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(8:19 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue to MAR 22 for 3 yards (98-B.Gaddy).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 22(8:15 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue to MAR 4 for 18 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - PURDUE 4(7:42 - 1st) 22-K.Doerue runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:18 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (4 plays, 34 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:13 - 1st) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 17 for 17 yards (11-K.Smith).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 17(7:13 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 48 for 31 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 48(7:09 - 1st) 20-J.Leake to MAR 46 for -2 yards (5-G.Karlaftis44-B.Holt).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 12 - MD 46(6:55 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 48 for 2 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - MD 48(6:10 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome to PUR 49 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MD 49(5:55 - 1st) 98-A.Pecorella punts 48 yards from PUR 49 Downed at the PUR 1.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 1(5:29 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 2 for 1 yard (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 2(5:18 - 1st) 25-T.Fuller to PUR 4 for 2 yards (44-C.Campbell23-F.Gotay). Team penalty on PUR Chop block declined.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - PURDUE 4(4:49 - 1st) 25-T.Fuller to PUR 7 for 3 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - PURDUE 7(4:31 - 1st) 28-Z.Collins punts 52 yards from PUR 7 to MAR 41 fair catch by 13-R.Lewis. Penalty on MAR 7-T.Ellis Holding 10 yards enforced at MAR 41.
MD
Terrapins
- Downs (12 plays, 43 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 31(3:48 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Savoy.
|
2 & 10 - MD(3:40 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Savoy.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 31(3:37 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 29-S.Savoy. 29-S.Savoy to MAR 42 for 11 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 42(3:37 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to PUR 40 for 18 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 40(3:24 - 1st) Penalty on MAR 9-C.Okonkwo False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 40. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - MD 45(3:02 - 1st) 5-A.McFarland to PUR 44 for 1 yard (55-D.Barnes).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - MD 44(2:48 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome to PUR 31 for 13 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 31(2:28 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome to PUR 28 for 3 yards (98-K.Higgins).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MD 28(2:08 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome sacked at PUR 33 for -5 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - MD 33(1:49 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 29-S.Savoy. 29-S.Savoy to PUR 29 for 4 yards (29-S.Smiley).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - MD 29(1:22 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to PUR 21 for 8 yards (2-K.Major38-B.Thieneman).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - MD 21(0:52 - 1st) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 5-A.McFarland.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 21(0:40 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 19 for -2 yards (44-C.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - PURDUE 19(0:06 - 1st) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Wright.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - PURDUE 19(15:00 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - PURDUE 19(14:54 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 35 yards from PUR 19 Downed at the MAR 46. Penalty on PUR 20-A.Armour Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at MAR 46.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (3 plays, 39 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 39(14:48 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 39(14:37 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome to PUR 21 for 18 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 21(14:32 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:05 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (6 plays, 92 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:57 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 60 yards from MAR 35. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 5 FUMBLES. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 8 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 8(13:57 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 13 for 5 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 13(13:56 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 87-P.Durham. 87-P.Durham to PUR 17 for 4 yards (5-S.Smith).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 17(13:19 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 24 for 7 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(12:34 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 33 for 9 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 33(12:14 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 41 for 8 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+59 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 41(11:43 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 17-M.Wright. 17-M.Wright runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:15 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
MD
Terrapins
- TD (4 plays, 70 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:05 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 55 yards from PUR 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 30 for 20 yards (18-C.Allen).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 30(11:05 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 33 for 3 yards (6-J.Graham). Team penalty on MAR Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at MAR 33.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 17 - MD 23(11:00 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland to MAR 38 FUMBLES. 13-T.Desue to MAR 38 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MD 38(10:45 - 2nd) 5-A.McFarland to MAR 39 for 1 yard (36-J.Alexander).
|
+61 YD
|
3 & 1 - MD 39(10:30 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:42 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- FG (11 plays, 60 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:31 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 40 yards from MAR 35 to PUR 25 fair catch by 33-J.Anthrop.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(9:31 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 24 for -1 yard (97-S.Okuayinonu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - PURDUE 24(9:31 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 11 - PURDUE 24(8:54 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MAR 48 for 28 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 48(8:49 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to MAR 28 for 20 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(8:39 - 2nd) Penalty on PUR 89-B.Hopkins False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 28. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - PURDUE 33(8:08 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to MAR 31 for 2 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - PURDUE 31(7:44 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 33-J.Anthrop.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - PURDUE 31(7:13 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer to MAR 18 for 13 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(7:07 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to MAR 21 for -3 yards (27-B.Brand).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - PURDUE 21(6:54 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to MAR 9 for 12 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PURDUE 9(6:20 - 2nd) 22-K.Doerue to MAR 10 for -1 yard (4-K.Jones).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - PURDUE 10(5:44 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:03 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 62 yards from PUR 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 25 for 22 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(5:00 - 2nd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 29 for 4 yards (36-J.Alexander27-N.Mosley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 29(4:54 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome to MAR 33 for 4 yards (47-J.Marks).
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 33(4:27 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 20-J.Leake. 20-J.Leake to PUR 34 for 33 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 34(3:51 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome to PUR 35 for -1 yard (5-G.Karlaftis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MD 35(3:22 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - MD 35(2:54 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 5-A.McFarland. 5-A.McFarland to PUR 32 for 3 yards (33-K.Saunders).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 8 - MD 32(2:50 - 2nd) Team penalty on MAR Delay of game 5 yards enforced at PUR 32. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MD 37(2:00 - 2nd) 99-C.Spangler punts 37 yards from PUR 37 to PUR End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on MAR Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at PUR 20.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (2 plays, 7 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(1:54 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 31 for 6 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - PURDUE 31(1:26 - 2nd) 25-T.Fuller to PUR 32 for 1 yard (4-K.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 32(1:26 - 2nd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 34 for 2 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - PURDUE 34(0:57 - 2nd) 28-Z.Collins punts 41 yards from PUR 34 Downed at the MAR 25.
MD
Terrapins
- Interception (1 plays, 64 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(0:57 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 34 for 9 yards (36-J.Alexander).
|
Int
|
2 & 1 - MD 34(0:46 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-C.Trice at MAR 37. 23-C.Trice runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Missed FG (9 plays, 47 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(0:28 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 47 yards from PUR 35. 8-T.Fleet-Davis to MAR 33 for 15 yards (42-D.Day).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(0:18 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 29-S.Savoy.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 33(0:13 - 2nd) 3-T.Pigrome kneels at MAR 32 for -1 yard.
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 27-J.Petrino kicks 53 yards from MAR 35. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 20 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 20(15:00 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 22-K.Doerue. 22-K.Doerue to PUR 22 for 2 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 22(14:55 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 28 for 6 yards (33-D.Banks).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 28(14:26 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to PUR 44 for 16 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 44(13:50 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 50 for 6 yards (16-A.Eley59-K.Howard).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MD 50(13:15 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to MAR 49 for 1 yard (4-K.Jones).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - MD 49(12:44 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to MAR 36 for 13 yards (25-A.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 36(12:07 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to MAR 36 for no gain (44-C.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MD 36(11:27 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Anderson.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - MD 36(10:49 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MAR 33 for 3 yards (37-L.Gater). Team penalty on PUR Illegal formation declined.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - MD 33(10:44 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- FG (9 plays, 54 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(10:38 - 3rd) 20-J.Leake to MAR 39 for 5 yards (38-B.Thieneman).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - PURDUE 39(10:23 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 40 for 1 yard (27-N.Mosley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PURDUE 40(9:55 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - PURDUE 40(9:16 - 3rd) 98-A.Pecorella punts 33 yards from MAR 40 to PUR 27 fair catch by 33-J.Anthrop.
MD
Terrapins
- Interception (6 plays, -5 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 27(9:12 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 35 for 8 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - MD 35(9:06 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer to PUR 37 for 2 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MD 37(8:51 - 3rd) Penalty on MAR 14-D.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at PUR 37.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 47(8:51 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Bell.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 45(8:27 - 3rd) 33-J.Anthrop to MAR 37 for 8 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - MD 45(8:31 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to MAR 37 for 8 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 37(7:57 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MAR 15 for 22 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 15(7:31 - 3rd) 22-K.Doerue to MAR 8 for 7 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - MD 8(6:51 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to MAR 9 for -1 yard (16-A.Eley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MD 9(6:25 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer incomplete. Intended for 89-B.Hopkins.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - MD 9(5:47 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:43 - 3rd) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to MAR End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:40 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:40 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 20-J.Leake. 20-J.Leake to MAR 25 for no gain (29-S.Smiley).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 25(5:37 - 3rd) Penalty on MAR 70-S.Christie False start 5 yards enforced at MAR 25. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 15 - PURDUE 20(5:01 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to MAR 40 for 20 yards (18-C.Allen29-S.Smiley).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 40(4:52 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome to PUR 34 for 26 yards (27-N.Mosley6-J.Graham).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(4:27 - 3rd) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Jones INTERCEPTED by 23-C.Trice at PUR 22. 23-C.Trice to PUR 25 for 3 yards (21-D.Jones).
MD
Terrapins
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MD 25(4:09 - 3rd) 5-D.Hewitt to PUR 25 for no gain (25-A.Brooks).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - MD 25(4:03 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 10-A.Anderson. 10-A.Anderson to PUR 43 for 18 yards (18-J.Mosley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 43(3:24 - 3rd) 5-D.Hewitt to PUR 47 for 4 yards (16-A.Eley).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 47(2:44 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to MAR 49 for 4 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - MD 49(2:08 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to MAR 43 for 6 yards (25-A.Brooks). Penalty on PUR 3-D.Bell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MAR 49. No Play.
|
+38 YD
|
3 & 17 - MD 36(1:22 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 89-B.Hopkins. 89-B.Hopkins to MAR 26 for 38 yards (22-I.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 26(0:54 - 3rd) 25-T.Fuller to MAR 24 for 2 yards (16-A.Eley96-B.Kulka).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 24(0:29 - 3rd) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MAR 20 for 4 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - MD 20(15:00 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to MAR 9 for 11 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 9 - MD 9(14:16 - 4th) 5-D.Hewitt to MAR 8 for 1 yard (18-J.Mosley).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - MD 8(13:47 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:08 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger extra point is good.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Fumble (7 plays, 55 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:05 - 4th) 85-J.Dellinger kicks 57 yards from PUR 35. 20-J.Leake to MAR 18 for 10 yards (11-K.Smith).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 18(13:05 - 4th) 20-J.Leake to MAR 34 for 16 yards (23-C.Trice).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 34(13:01 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome to MAR 34 for no gain (98-K.Higgins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 34(12:42 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 34(12:19 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - PURDUE 34(12:13 - 4th) 98-A.Pecorella punts 63 yards from MAR 34 Downed at the PUR 3.
MD
Terrapins
- Downs (12 plays, 63 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 3(12:08 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 4 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 4(11:54 - 4th) 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 14 for 10 yards (14-D.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 14(11:13 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 15 for 1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - MD 15(10:43 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 20 for 5 yards (52-O.Oluwatimi).
|
+30 YD
|
3 & 4 - MD 20(9:58 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 3-D.Bell. 3-D.Bell to PUR 50 for 30 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 50(9:13 - 4th) 33-J.Anthrop to MAR 44 for 6 yards (97-S.Okuayinonu16-A.Eley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - MD 44(8:33 - 4th) 25-T.Fuller to MAR 39 FUMBLES (44-C.Campbell). 4-K.Jones to MAR 42 for no gain.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 42(7:46 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 83-C.Carriere. 83-C.Carriere to PUR 49 for 9 yards (1-D.Mackey).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - PURDUE 49(7:39 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to PUR 43 for 6 yards.
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE(7:19 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 15-B.Cobbs. Penalty on PUR 18-C.Allen Personal Foul 11 yards enforced at PUR 22.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(7:02 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Carriere.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PURDUE 43(6:55 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Demus.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - PURDUE 43(6:55 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to PUR 39 for 4 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 6 - PURDUE 39(6:50 - 4th) Penalty on MAR 71-J.Duncan False start 6 yards enforced at PUR 39. No Play.
|
+20 YD
|
4 & 11 - PURDUE 44(6:25 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 7-D.Demus. 7-D.Demus to PUR 24 for 20 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(6:08 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis to PUR 23 for 1 yard (36-J.Alexander).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - PURDUE 23(5:51 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 8-T.Fleet-Davis. 8-T.Fleet-Davis to PUR 17 for 6 yards (55-D.Barnes).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - PURDUE 17(5:27 - 4th) 8-T.Fleet-Davis to PUR 21 for -4 yards (44-B.Holt).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - PURDUE 21(5:05 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Desue.
MD
Terrapins
- Downs (5 plays, 23 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 21(4:30 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 47 for 26 yards (3-N.Cross).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MD 47(4:26 - 4th) 5-D.Hewitt to MAR 49 for 4 yards (95-L.Rogers).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MD 49(3:48 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer complete to 33-J.Anthrop. 33-J.Anthrop to PUR 45 for -6 yards (37-L.Gater).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - MD 45(3:04 - 4th) Penalty on PUR 66-A.Criddle False start 5 yards enforced at PUR 45. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 17 - MD 40(2:29 - 4th) 22-K.Doerue to PUR 39 for -1 yard (44-C.Campbell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - MD 39(2:29 - 4th) 28-Z.Collins punts 29 yards from PUR 39 out of bounds at the MAR 32.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(1:42 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome complete to 10-J.Comma. 10-J.Comma to PUR 46 for 22 yards (11-K.Smith).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(1:35 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome sacked at MAR 49 for -5 yards (97-S.Fakasiieiki).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - PURDUE 49(1:22 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 13-R.Lewis.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 15 - PURDUE 49(0:58 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome to PUR 45 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - PURDUE 45(0:52 - 4th) 3-T.Pigrome incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Comma.
PURDUE
Boilermakers
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PURDUE 45(0:20 - 4th) 13-J.Plummer kneels at PUR 44 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|24
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|8
|17
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|11-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|393
|536
|Total Plays
|65
|78
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|185
|127
|Rush Attempts
|26
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.1
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|208
|409
|Comp. - Att.
|21-39
|33-41
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-67
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.8
|4-39.3
|Return Yards
|84
|56
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-84
|2-11
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-40
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|208
|PASS YDS
|409
|
|
|185
|RUSH YDS
|127
|
|
|393
|TOTAL YDS
|536
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|21/39
|218
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pigrome 3 QB
|T. Pigrome
|13
|107
|1
|61
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|7
|79
|1
|31
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|4
|4
|0
|2
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|10
|105
|0
|21
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|2
|33
|0
|33
|
J. Comma 10 WR
|J. Comma
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
S. Savoy 29 WR
|S. Savoy
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
C. Carriere 83 WR
|C. Carriere
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Brand 27 DL
|B. Brand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Lewis 13 WR
|R. Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Da. Jones 21 WR
|Da. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Cobbs 15 WR
|B. Cobbs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. DeSue 13 QB
|T. DeSue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Eley 16 LB
|A. Eley
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 44 LB
|C. Campbell
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 33 DB
|D. Banks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brooks Jr. 25 DB
|A. Brooks Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 22 LB
|I. Davis
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 4 LB
|K. Jones
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Gater 37 DB
|L. Gater
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Okuayinonu 97 DL
|S. Okuayinonu
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mosley 18 DB
|J. Mosley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Jones 14 DB
|De. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cross 3 DB
|N. Cross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brand 27 DL
|B. Brand
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McFarland Jr. 5 RB
|A. McFarland Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oluwatimi 52 DL
|O. Oluwatimi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rogers 95 DL
|L. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kulka 96 DL
|B. Kulka
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Gaddy 98 DL
|Br. Gaddy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 23 LB
|F. Gotay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Howard 59 DL
|K. Howard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Petrino 27 K
|J. Petrino
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|5
|40.4
|2
|63
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Leake 20 RB
|J. Leake
|4
|17.3
|22
|0
|
T. Fleet-Davis 8 RB
|T. Fleet-Davis
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|33/41
|420
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|19
|69
|1
|26
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|3
|27
|0
|11
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|5
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Fuller 25 RB
|T. Fuller
|5
|10
|0
|5
|
D. Hewitt 5 RB
|D. Hewitt
|4
|9
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hopkins 89 TE
|B. Hopkins
|10
|140
|0
|38
|
D. Bell 3 WR
|D. Bell
|9
|138
|2
|30
|
M. Wright 17 WR
|M. Wright
|1
|59
|1
|59
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|8
|33
|0
|12
|
K. Doerue 22 RB
|K. Doerue
|3
|28
|0
|18
|
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Barnes 55 DE
|D. Barnes
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Trice 23 S
|C. Trice
|5-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Alexander 36 LB
|J. Alexander
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holt 44 LB
|B. Holt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Higgins 98 DE
|K. Higgins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mosley 27 S
|N. Mosley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
|S. Fakasiieiki
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Smiley 29 CB
|S. Smiley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mackey 1 CB
|D. Mackey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 18 CB
|C. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Major 2 CB
|K. Major
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marks 47 DL
|J. Marks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 11 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graham 6 S
|J. Graham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thieneman 38 S
|B. Thieneman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 33 LB
|K. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 46 LB
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Dellinger 85 K
|J. Dellinger
|2/3
|27
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Collins 38 P
|Z. Collins
|4
|39.3
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|2
|5.5
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Anthrop 33 WR
|J. Anthrop
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
-
GAST
CSTCAR
31
21
4th 3:52 ESPN+
-
UAB
TXSA
16
14
3rd 8:57 ESPN+
-
ARMY
WKY
0
7
2nd 0:24 STAD
-
CHARLO
FIU
10
21
2nd 3:45 ESPN+
-
NTEXAS
USM
14
13
2nd 5:55 FBOOK
-
MISS
MIZZOU
7
9
2nd 10:17 ESPN2
-
MA
LATECH
0
42
2nd 10:57
-
FRESNO
AF
21
14
2nd 3:18 CBSSN
-
USC
9ND
3
0
1st 2:08 NBC
-
LVILLE
19WAKE
20
7
1st 1:59 ACCN
-
10PSU
17IOWA
0
0
1st 5:01 ABC
-
NEB
MINN
0
7
1st 2:11 FS1
-
ARK
UK
7
0
1st 1:26 SECN
-
NAVY
TULSA
0
3
1st 1:34 ESPNU
-
7FLA
5LSU
0
0
1st 14:37 ESPN
-
15UTAH
OREGST
0
0
1st 15:00 PACN
-
APLST
LALAF
17
7
Final ESPN2
-
CUSE
NCST
10
16
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
TXSTSM
24
14
Final ESPNU
-
20UVA
MIAMI
9
17
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
NMEX
35
21
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
13OREG
3
45
Final FS1
-
SC
3UGA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPN
-
RUT
IND
0
35
Final BTN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
7
20
Final CBSSN
-
23MEMP
TEMPLE
28
30
Final ESPN2
-
16MICH
ILL
42
25
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
WMICH