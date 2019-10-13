|
Eason, Ahmed lead Washington over Arizona 51-27
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Jacob Eason and the Washington offense had struggled for the better part of two games by the time the quarterback saw Aaron Fuller sprinting toward the front corner of the end zone. Then came a beautifully-thrown ball over Fuller's right shoulder for a 22-yard touchdown.
Suddenly, the Huskies couldn't stop scoring.
Eason threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, Salvon Ahmed ran for three touchdowns and Washington rallied in the second half to beat Arizona 51-27 on Saturday night.
It was an impressive bounce back win - especially for the offense - after a deflating 23-13 loss to Stanford the week before.
''We know how we can play football,'' Eason said. ''Some guys stepped up. We played our brand of football in the second half and it showed today.''
Washington (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) trailed 17-13 at halftime but responded with two touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 27-17 lead.
The Huskies left little doubt about the outcome early in the fourth quarter after two good throws by Eason.
The first was a 39-yard completion to Jordan Chin over the middle of the field and the second was the 22-yarder to Fuller that led him into the corner of the end zone, just inside the pylon.
If was quite the offensive performance after a rough first half. Washington finished with 207 yards rushing, including 106 yards by Sean McGrew and another 95 from Ahmed.
''Credit to the kids,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said. ''There wasn't a lot to say. They just knew it wasn't good enough. We couldn't get into any sort of rhythm. We'd have a penalty, a false start, or wouldn't make a play.
''We knew if we could stay on the field, we would get a rhythm going.''
Arizona (4-2, 2-1) had its four-game win streak snapped. Khalil Tate threw for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He couldn't find any of his usual running room and finished with minus-28 yards on the ground.
The Wildcats were hurt by four turnovers, including three lost fumbles.
''You can't play a team of that caliber and turn it over that many times,'' Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said.
Washington jumped to a 13-3 lead midway through the second quarter after Tate fumbled while scrambling. Linebacker Brandon Wellington scooped up the bouncing ball and ran it in for a 5-yard touchdown.
Arizona bounced back on the ensuing drive when Tate hit Jamarye Joiner for a 40-yard touchdown pass. The Wildcats scored again on J.J. Taylor's 1-yard run, capping a nine-play, 68-yard touchdown drive just before halftime for a 17-13 lead at the break.
MISSED CHANCES
Washington made a few big plays on special teams in the first quarter but squandered a chance to take a big early lead.
Huskies' defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike burst through Arizona's defensive line to block a punt on the first drive of the game. Washington didn't score on the ensuing drive, but it did give the Huskies good field position that eventually resulted in a 3-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, a Washington punt bounced off Arizona's Thomas Reid III, who was trying to make a block in front of the punt returner. The Huskies recovered at Arizona's 8-yard line but had to settle for another short field goal and a 6-0 advantage.
INJURIES
Washington linebacker MJ Tafisi was taken off the field on a stretcher late in the third quarter after making a tackle. He was strapped down and had his face mask removed but was moving his arms and waved at the crowd as the cart drove off the field.
Peterson said Tafisi was moving at the hospital and doctors were ''doing the final checks'' and making sure ''they're not missing anything.'' He hoped Tafisi would be able to go home with the team.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington: The Huskies are still inconsistent on offense, but Eason made a few good throws in the second half in important moments. The defense put constant pressure on Tate, forcing him into some bad decisions. If Washington can keep up that combination against other teams, it could string some wins together in the second half of the season.
Arizona: The Wildcats couldn't capitalize on the momentum they gained in the second quarter and the team's three lost fumbles hurt. Tate rarely looked comfortable and the Wildcats' offense really struggled without him as a running threat.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Washington has a decent shot at jumping back into the rankings after the win. The Huskies received 54 points in last week's poll, which was four spots out of the Top 25. Arizona was getting some interest, too, but that probably ends after the loss.
UP NEXT
Washington hosts Oregon next Saturday.
Arizona travels to face USC next Saturday.
For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 30 for 5 yards (30-K.Manu).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 30(15:00 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 46 for 16 yards (3-E.Molden).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(14:43 - 1st) 14-K.Tate to ARI 44 for -2 yards (20-T.Jones).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - ARIZ 44(14:09 - 1st) 14-K.Tate sacked at ARI 35 for -9 yards (9-J.Tryon).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 21 - ARIZ 35(13:37 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 48 for 13 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARIZ 48(13:02 - 1st) 26-M.Aragon punts 0 yards from ARI 48 blocked by 95-L.Onwuzurike. 55-R.Bowman to ARI 36 for no gain.
WASH
Huskies
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 36(12:24 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 34 for 2 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 34(12:17 - 1st) 6-C.McClatcher to ARI 28 for 6 yards (12-J.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 28(11:48 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 27 for 1 yard (6-S.Young).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - WASH 27(11:19 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 27 for no gain (90-T.Mason).
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(10:44 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 31 for 4 yards (5-M.Bryant).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 31(10:37 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 11-T.Cunningham. 11-T.Cunningham to ARI 28 for -3 yards (27-K.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 28(10:17 - 1st) Penalty on WAS 55-R.Bowman Offside 5 yards enforced at ARI 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARIZ 33(9:50 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Dixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARIZ 33(9:34 - 1st) 26-M.Aragon punts 41 yards from ARI 33. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 28 for 2 yards (37-X.Bell).
WASH
Huskies
- FG (8 plays, 62 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+44 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 28(9:28 - 1st) 25-S.McGrew to ARI 28 for 44 yards (6-S.Young2-L.Burns).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 28(9:19 - 1st) 25-S.McGrew to ARI 26 for 2 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 26(8:49 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to ARI 20 for 6 yards (6-S.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 20(8:18 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 15 for 5 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 15(7:51 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 20 for -5 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - WASH 20(7:24 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 25-S.McGrew. 25-S.McGrew to ARI 18 for 2 yards (2-L.Burns). Penalty on ARI 99-M.Tapusoa Offside 5 yards enforced at ARI 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASH 15(6:46 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASH 15(6:26 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to ARI 10 for 5 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace31-T.Cooper).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WASH 10(6:22 - 1st) 47-P.Henry 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:45 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:43 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Wiley.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:43 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:37 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to ARI 38 for 13 yards (53-M.Tafisi).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 38(5:32 - 1st) 14-K.Tate complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 36 for -2 yards (5-M.Bryant).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARIZ 36(5:19 - 1st) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ARI 37 for 1 yard (19-K.Gordon).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARIZ 37(4:54 - 1st) 14-K.Tate incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARIZ 37(4:22 - 1st) 26-M.Aragon punts 38 yards from ARI 37. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 38 for 13 yards (86-J.Belknap).
WASH
Huskies
- Fumble (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 38(4:15 - 1st) 10-J.Eason 25-S.McGrew to WAS 34 for -4 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 14 - WASH 34(4:04 - 1st) 10-J.Eason sacked at WAS 19 for -15 yards. Penalty on ARI 99-M.Tapusoa Offside 5 yards enforced at WAS 34. No Play. (86-J.Belknap).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASH 39(3:35 - 1st) 25-S.McGrew to WAS 43 for 4 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WASH 43(3:19 - 1st) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - WASH 43(2:40 - 1st) 32-J.Whitford punts 39 yards from WAS 43. 16-T.Reid to ARI 8 FUMBLES. 19-K.Gordon to ARI 8 for no gain.
WASH
Huskies
- FG (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - WASH 8(2:33 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 4 for 4 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASH 4(2:22 - 1st) 10-J.Eason complete to 6-C.McClatcher. 6-C.McClatcher to ARI 5 for -1 yard (90-T.Mason7-C.Schooler).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - WASH 5(1:51 - 1st) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 3 for 2 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - WASH 3(1:26 - 1st) Team penalty on WAS Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ARI 3. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - WASH 8(0:39 - 1st) 47-P.Henry 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Fumble (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:39 - 1st) 37-T.Horn kicks 59 yards from WAS 35 out of bounds at the ARI 6.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(0:35 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 35 for no gain. Penalty on ARI 76-C.Creason Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 35. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 20 - ARIZ 25(0:35 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 20 for -5 yards (52-A.Ngata).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 25 - ARIZ 20(0:19 - 1st) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 30 for 10 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - ARIZ 30(15:00 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Wiley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - ARIZ 30(14:30 - 2nd) 26-M.Aragon punts 33 yards from ARI 30. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 40 FUMBLES. 37-X.Bell to WAS 40 for no gain.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- FG (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 40(14:24 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 40(14:14 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley to WAS 39 for 1 yard (52-A.Ngata).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 39(14:12 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley to WAS 32 for 7 yards (52-A.Ngata).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - ARIZ 32(13:48 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (7 plays, 43 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:06 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(12:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to WAS 42 for 17 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 42(12:59 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 47 for 5 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASH 47(12:36 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 1-H.Bryant. 1-H.Bryant to ARI 31 for 22 yards (5-C.Young).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASH 31(12:02 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 25 for 6 yards. Penalty on WAS 66-H.Bainivalu Holding 10 yards enforced at ARI 31. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 20 - WASH 41(11:29 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 32 for 9 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - WASH 32(10:59 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 26-S.Ahmed.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - WASH 32(10:22 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - WASH 32(10:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason punts 32 yards from ARI 32 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- TD (3 plays, -15 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(10:08 - 2nd) 33-N.Tilford to ARI 23 for 3 yards (91-T.Letuligasenoa).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZ 23(9:59 - 2nd) 33-N.Tilford to ARI 25 for 2 yards (8-B.Potoa'e).
|
-20 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARIZ 25(9:37 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate to ARI 10 FUMBLES. 13-B.Wellington runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(9:05 - 2nd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(8:55 - 2nd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(8:55 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 29 for 4 yards (90-J.Bronson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 29(8:55 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 34 for 5 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 34(8:36 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 36 for 2 yards (56-N.Harris).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 36(8:20 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 37 for 1 yard (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WASH 37(7:55 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate incomplete.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - WASH 37(7:26 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 86-S.Berryhill. 86-S.Berryhill to WAS 48 for 15 yards (21-Q.Pounds).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 48(7:21 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate scrambles to WAS 40 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - WASH 40(6:50 - 2nd) 6-M.Wiley to WAS 40 for no gain (55-R.Bowman).
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASH 40(6:21 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:41 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 68 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:31 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:31 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 15-P.Nacua.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:31 - 2nd) Penalty on WAS 66-H.Bainivalu False start 5 yards enforced at WAS 25. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 15 - ARIZ 20(5:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason sacked at WAS 9 for -11 yards (49-J.Harris).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 26 - ARIZ 9(5:25 - 2nd) 10-J.Eason complete to 15-P.Nacua. 15-P.Nacua to WAS 29 for 20 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARIZ 29(4:36 - 2nd) 32-J.Whitford punts 39 yards from WAS 29 to ARI 32 fair catch by 86-S.Berryhill.
WASH
Huskies
- Halftime (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - WASH 32(4:00 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate sacked at ARI 26 for -6 yards (90-J.Bronson).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 16 - WASH 26(3:53 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to ARI 48 for 22 yards (23-B.McKinney).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 48(3:30 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to WAS 45 for 7 yards (52-A.Ngata).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASH 45(3:18 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor to WAS 43 for 2 yards (9-J.Tryon).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - WASH 43(3:01 - 2nd) 33-N.Tilford to WAS 36 for 7 yards (5-M.Bryant).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 36(2:31 - 2nd) 33-N.Tilford to WAS 27 for 9 yards (58-Z.Tupuola-Fetui).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - WASH 27(2:09 - 2nd) 33-N.Tilford to WAS 24 for 3 yards (56-L.Latu).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 24(1:40 - 2nd) 14-K.Tate complete to 81-B.Wolma. 81-B.Wolma to WAS 1 for 23 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WASH 1(1:34 - 2nd) 21-J.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:10 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(1:06 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 26 for 1 yard (12-J.Brown1-T.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WASH 26(1:06 - 2nd) 26-S.Ahmed to WAS 26 for no gain (7-C.Schooler1-T.Fields).
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 15-P.Nacua. 15-P.Nacua to ARI 47 for 28 yards (2-L.Burns).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 47(15:00 - 3rd) 25-S.McGrew to ARI 39 for 8 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 39(14:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Fuller.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZ 39(13:54 - 3rd) 25-S.McGrew to ARI 38 for 1 yard (14-K.Wilborn).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 38(13:46 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason to ARI 34 for 4 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 34(13:21 - 3rd) 25-S.McGrew to ARI 29 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 29(13:02 - 3rd) 6-C.McClatcher to ARI 23 for 6 yards (3-J.Wallace).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(12:27 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to ARI 4 for 19 yards (2-L.Burns).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARIZ 4(11:54 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 3 for 1 yard (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 3(11:23 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 37-J.Westover. 37-J.Westover runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:45 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
WASH
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:40 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(10:40 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 39 for 14 yards (20-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 39(10:40 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 39(10:21 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 38 for -1 yard (90-J.Bronson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - WASH 38(10:13 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to ARI 45 for 7 yards (5-M.Bryant).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - WASH 45(9:42 - 3rd) 26-M.Aragon punts 43 yards from ARI 45. 2-A.Fuller to WAS 12 for no gain (3-J.Wallace).
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Fumble (3 plays, 16 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 12(8:58 - 3rd) 25-S.McGrew to WAS 20 for 8 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 2 - ARIZ 20(8:49 - 3rd) 25-S.McGrew to WAS 26 for 6 yards (7-C.Schooler). Penalty on WAS 87-C.Otton Illegal crackback block by offense 10 yards enforced at WAS 20. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARIZ 10(8:17 - 3rd) 25-S.McGrew to WAS 13 for 3 yards (6-S.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARIZ 13(7:57 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason incomplete. Intended for 5-A.Baccellia.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARIZ 13(7:16 - 3rd) 32-J.Whitford punts 67 yards from WAS 13 Downed at the ARI 20.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (6 plays, 36 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 20(7:10 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 22 for 2 yards (20-A.Turner).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - WASH 22(6:55 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate scrambles to ARI 33 for 11 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 33(6:10 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to ARI 36 FUMBLES (5-M.Bryant). 5-M.Bryant to ARI 36 for no gain.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- FG (9 plays, 59 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 36(5:52 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 29 for 7 yards (3-J.Wallace).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZ 29(5:43 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 25 for 4 yards (92-K.Barrs).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:08 - 3rd) 6-C.McClatcher to ARI 20 for 5 yards (86-J.Belknap).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZ 20(4:36 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 18 for 2 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZ 18(4:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller to ARI 4 for 14 yards (17-J.Whittaker).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARIZ 4(3:18 - 3rd) 26-S.Ahmed runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:47 - 3rd) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:41 - 3rd) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(2:41 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 21-J.Taylor. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 47 for 22 yards (20-A.Turner).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 47(2:41 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to WAS 46 for 7 yards (53-M.Tafisi).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASH 46(2:27 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 18-C.Peterson. 18-C.Peterson to WAS 17 for 29 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 17(2:06 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate complete to 6-M.Wiley. 6-M.Wiley to WAS 13 for 4 yards (52-A.Ngata).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - WASH 13(1:52 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate to WAS 18 for -5 yards. Penalty on WAS 55-R.Bowman Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 7 yards enforced at WAS 13. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - WASH 6(1:39 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to WAS 3 for 3 yards. Penalty on ARI 16-T.Reid Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 3. No Play.
|
Sack
|
1 & 13 - WASH 13(1:15 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate sacked at WAS 24 for -11 yards (55-R.Bowman).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 24 - WASH 24(0:48 - 3rd) 21-J.Taylor to WAS 13 for 11 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - WASH 13(0:31 - 3rd) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Team penalty on ARI Holding declined.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - WASH 13(15:00 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to WAS End Zone. touchback.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:46 - 4th) 25-S.McGrew to WAS 35 for 10 yards (6-S.Young).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(14:46 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 82-J.Chin. 82-J.Chin to ARI 26 for 39 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(14:17 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 22 for 4 yards (90-T.Mason).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 22(13:52 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:16 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:07 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(13:07 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Taylor.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASH 25(13:07 - 4th) 21-J.Taylor to ARI 28 for 3 yards (90-J.Bronson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WASH 28(13:02 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WASH 28(12:24 - 4th) 26-M.Aragon punts 35 yards from ARI 28 out of bounds at the WAS 37.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Interception (1 plays, 29 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(12:16 - 4th) 25-S.McGrew to WAS 37 for no gain (99-M.Tapusoa).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZ 37(12:09 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 37-J.Westover. 37-J.Westover to WAS 41 for 4 yards (31-T.Cooper).
|
+49 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZ 41(11:34 - 4th) 10-J.Eason complete to 15-P.Nacua. 15-P.Nacua to ARI 10 for 49 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 10(10:51 - 4th) 25-S.McGrew to ARI 6 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - ARIZ 6(10:16 - 4th) Penalty on ARI 4-C.Roland-Wallace Unsportsmanlike conduct 3 yards enforced at ARI 6. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - ARIZ 3(10:16 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:56 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
WASH
Huskies
- FG (3 plays, 20 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:54 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(9:54 - 4th) 14-K.Tate incomplete. Intended for 21-J.Taylor INTERCEPTED by 55-R.Bowman at ARI 16. 55-R.Bowman to ARI 16 for no gain. Team penalty on WAS Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at ARI 16.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- TD (9 plays, 79 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 31(9:54 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 20 for 11 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(9:47 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 14 for 6 yards (7-C.Schooler).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 14(9:19 - 4th) 25-S.McGrew to ARI 11 for 3 yards (8-A.Pandy).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - ARIZ 11(8:35 - 4th) 25-S.McGrew to ARI 11 for no gain (90-T.Mason).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - ARIZ 11(7:53 - 4th) 47-P.Henry 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
WASH
Huskies
- TD (4 plays, 43 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:59 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35. 21-J.Taylor to ARI 21 for 21 yards (4-T.Bynum).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 21(6:59 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 5-B.Casteel. 5-B.Casteel to ARI 25 for 4 yards (52-A.Ngata).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASH 25(6:51 - 4th) 6-M.Wiley to ARI 31 for 6 yards (52-A.Ngata).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 31(6:21 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell to ARI 37 for 6 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASH 37(5:58 - 4th) 6-M.Wiley to WAS 46 for 17 yards (13-B.Wellington).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASH 46(5:43 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 10-J.Joiner. 10-J.Joiner to WAS 34 for 12 yards (52-A.Ngata).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 34(5:28 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 33-N.Tilford.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASH 34(5:04 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Joiner.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASH 34(4:59 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell complete to 9-J.Johnson. 9-J.Johnson to WAS 25 for 9 yards (22-T.McDuffie).
|
+25 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASH 25(4:55 - 4th) 33-N.Tilford runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:34 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik extra point is good.
ARIZ
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:25 - 4th) 43-L.Havrisik kicks 10 yards from ARI 35. 19-K.Gordon to ARI 43 for 2 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(4:25 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 30 for 13 yards (1-T.Fields).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(4:23 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed to ARI 24 for 6 yards (4-C.Roland-Wallace).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARIZ 24(4:01 - 4th) 25-S.McGrew to ARI 10 for 14 yards (8-A.Pandy1-T.Fields).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZ 10(3:33 - 4th) 26-S.Ahmed runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:18 - 4th) 47-P.Henry extra point is good.
WASH
Huskies
- End of Game (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:12 - 4th) 37-T.Horn kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to ARI End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASH 25(2:12 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Wiley.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASH 25(2:12 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Adams.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WASH 25(2:07 - 4th) 17-G.Gunnell incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WASH 25(2:02 - 4th) 26-M.Aragon punts 49 yards from ARI 25. 6-C.McClatcher to WAS 33 for 7 yards (28-M.Gaines). Team penalty on WAS Holding 10 yards enforced at WAS 25.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|18
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|439
|334
|Total Plays
|67
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|207
|151
|Rush Attempts
|45
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|232
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|15-22
|16-33
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-67
|5-33
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.3
|6-40.0
|Return Yards
|32
|11
|Punts - Returns
|5-30
|1--10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-2
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|232
|PASS YDS
|183
|207
|RUSH YDS
|151
|439
|TOTAL YDS
|334
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|15/22
|243
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|13
|106
|0
|44
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|23
|95
|3
|13
|
C. McClatcher 6 WR
|C. McClatcher
|3
|17
|0
|6
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|3
|-7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Nacua 15 WR
|P. Nacua
|3
|97
|0
|49
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|4
|60
|1
|22
|
H. Bryant 1 TE
|H. Bryant
|3
|45
|0
|22
|
J. Chin 82 WR
|J. Chin
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
J. Westover 37 TE
|J. Westover
|2
|7
|1
|4
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. McClatcher 6 WR
|C. McClatcher
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ngata 52 LB
|A. Ngata
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wellington 13 LB
|B. Wellington
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bronson 90 DL
|J. Bronson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-fetui
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
|B. Potoa'e
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|2-0
|1.0
|1
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tryon 9 LB
|J. Tryon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 27 DB
|K. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafisi 53 LB
|M. Tafisi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gordon 19 DB
|K. Gordon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Harris 56 OL
|N. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Manu 30 LB
|K. Manu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Pounds 21 WR
|Q. Pounds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McKinney 23 DB
|B. McKinney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 56 LB
|L. Latu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|3/3
|27
|6/6
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|3
|48.3
|1
|67
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|1
|32.0
|0
|32
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Gordon 19 DB
|K. Gordon
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|4
|4.5
|13
|0
|
C. McClatcher 6 WR
|C. McClatcher
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|1
|12.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|13/25
|184
|1
|1
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|3/8
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|18
|89
|1
|16
|
N. Tilford 33 RB
|N. Tilford
|6
|49
|1
|25
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|6
|35
|0
|17
|
G. Gunnell 17 QB
|G. Gunnell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Tate 14 QB
|K. Tate
|8
|-28
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peterson 18 WR
|C. Peterson
|3
|64
|0
|29
|
J. Joiner 10 WR
|J. Joiner
|3
|55
|1
|40
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|3
|37
|0
|22
|
B. Wolma 81 TE
|B. Wolma
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
|S. Berryhill III
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Johnson 9 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Tilford 33 RB
|N. Tilford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dixon 1 WR
|D. Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Casteel 5 WR
|B. Casteel
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. Cunningham 11 WR
|T. Cunningham
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Mason 90 DL
|T. Mason
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young Jr. 6 S
|S. Young Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pandy 8 LB
|A. Pandy
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 7 LB
|C. Schooler
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 17 CB
|J. Whittaker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 31 S
|T. Cooper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 12 DE
|J. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 3 S
|J. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Burns 2 CB
|L. Burns
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DT
|K. Barrs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 49 DE
|J. Harris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Wilborn 14 DE
|K. Wilborn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tapusoa 99 DL
|M. Tapusoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Belknap 86 DE
|J. Belknap
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Havrisik 43 K
|L. Havrisik
|2/2
|50
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Aragon 26 P
|M. Aragon
|6
|40.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Taylor 21 RB
|J. Taylor
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Reid III 16 WR
|T. Reid III
|1
|-10.0
|-10
|0