Jones with 4 TDs as FIU beats Charlotte 48-23
MIAMI (AP) Anthony Jones ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another as Florida International scored 21 points in the second quarter to help beat Charlotte 48-23 on Saturday.
Jones had 117 yards rushing on 16 carries for the Panthers (3-3, 1-2 Conference USA). James Morgan threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
FIU scored four consecutive touchdowns in the first half, staring with Morgan's scoring pass to Shemar Thornton late in the first quarter for a 7-3 lead. Charlotte answered with a touchdown to take a 10-7 edge. The Panthers continued the streak with Kaylan Wiggins' 4-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to put them back on top, 14-10. Napoleon Maxwell ran into the end zone from 13 yards out to cap the next FIU drive, and Morgan hit Jones for a 5-yard TD pass to close the half with a 28-17 advantage.
Jones opened the second half with three consecutive touchdown runs, from 5, 41 and 13 yards, to push the Panthers' lead to 48-23 with 9:58 to play.
Benny LeMay ran for 144 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers (2-4, 0-2).
CHARLO
49ers
- FG (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 13-E.Thiele kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 25 for no gain (90-N.Curtis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 30 for 5 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHARLO 30(14:16 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at CHA 35 for 5 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
|
+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(13:41 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to FIU 17 for 48 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 17(13:06 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to FIU 16 for 1 yard (40-D.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 16(12:40 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to FIU 15 for 1 yard (93-T.Tart).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - CHARLO 15(11:58 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to FIU 13 FUMBLES (3-S.Lewis). 5-A.McAllister to FIU 14 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - CHARLO 14(11:16 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
FIU
Panthers
- Fumble (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:00 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 37 yards from CHA 35 to FIU 28 fair catch by 84-D.O'Meara.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 28(10:56 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 23-N.Maxwell. 23-N.Maxwell runs ob at FIU 32 for 4 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 32(10:56 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 34 for 2 yards (98-T.Horne5-A.Highsmith).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - FIU 34(10:42 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 1-M.Alexander. 1-M.Alexander to FIU 34 FUMBLES (22-H.Segura). out of bounds at the FIU 32.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - FIU 32(10:01 - 1st) 39-T.Heatherly punts 53 yards from FIU 32. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 11 FUMBLES. 8-N.Lyon to CHA 11 for no gain.
CHARLO
49ers
- Fumble (8 plays, 22 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 11(9:54 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 15 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 15(9:44 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay pushed ob at CHA 27 for 12 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 27(9:11 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker. Penalty on CHA 85-R.Carriere Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at CHA 27. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - CHARLO 22(8:23 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds runs ob at CHA 30 for 8 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 30(8:18 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 40 for 10 yards (35-R.Dames).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(7:38 - 1st) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 44 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis59-J.Gates).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 44(7:05 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
-11 YD
|
3 & 6 - CHARLO 44(6:19 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 37 FUMBLES (6-A.Jean-Baptiste). 47-C.Whittaker to CHA 33 for no gain.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (6 plays, 33 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 33(6:13 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 84-D.O'Meara. 84-D.O'Meara to CHA 21 for 12 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 21(6:06 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to CHA 14 for 7 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - FIU 14(5:56 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to CHA 8 for 6 yards (34-J.Gemmell1-J.Fugate).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - FIU 8(5:35 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to CHA 8 for no gain (40-M.Watts).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 8(5:20 - 1st) 2-A.Jones to CHA 6 for 2 yards (34-J.Gemmell40-M.Watts).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - FIU 6(4:50 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:09 - 1st) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:03 - 1st) 13-E.Thiele kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(4:03 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds scrambles pushed ob at CHA 27 for 2 yards (92-J.Mercier).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 27(4:03 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 4-C.Dollar. 4-C.Dollar pushed ob at CHA 40 for 13 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(3:35 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay to FIU 25 for 35 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(2:58 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister to FIU 19 for 6 yards (90-N.Curtis).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - CHARLO 19(2:15 - 1st) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 5-A.McAllister. 5-A.McAllister to FIU 8 for 11 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - CHARLO 8(1:35 - 1st) 5-A.McAllister runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:16 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (8 plays, 72 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:10 - 1st) 11-J.Cruz kicks 37 yards from CHA 35 to FIU 28 fair catch by 84-D.O'Meara.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 28(1:10 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 42 for 14 yards (6-M.Osborne15-M.Gibbs).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 42(1:10 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 48 for 6 yards (40-M.Watts).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FIU 48(0:42 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 84-D.O'Meara.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 4 - FIU 48(0:11 - 1st) 12-J.Morgan complete to 88-S.Palmer. 88-S.Palmer to CHA 39 for 13 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 39(0:08 - 1st) 23-N.Maxwell to CHA 36 for 3 yards (33-J.Sharpe).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - FIU 36(15:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to CHA 9 for 27 yards (29-J.Pitman1-J.Fugate).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 9 - FIU 9(14:42 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to CHA 4 for 5 yards (15-M.Gibbs5-A.Highsmith).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 4(14:06 - 2nd) 7-K.Wiggins runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:37 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good. Team penalty on CHA Offside declined.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 2:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:29 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 13 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 13(13:29 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 16 for 3 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 16(13:24 - 2nd) 30-I.Finger to CHA 20 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CHARLO 20(12:52 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 20 for no gain (6-A.Jean-Baptiste93-T.Tart).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - CHARLO 20(12:07 - 2nd) Team penalty on CHA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CHA 20. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - CHARLO 15(11:17 - 2nd) 19-C.Bowler punts 35 yards from CHA 15 out of bounds at the FIU 50.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (8 plays, 50 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FIU 50(10:39 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 19-S.Thornton. Penalty on CHA 5-A.Highsmith Offside 5 yards enforced at FIU 50. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - FIU 45(10:34 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to CHA 42 for 3 yards (4-L.McMillan).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - FIU 42(10:31 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to CHA 35 for 7 yards (15-M.Gibbs17-L.Martin).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 35(10:16 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to CHA 20 for 15 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 20(9:46 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to CHA 18 for 2 yards (17-L.Martin60-B.Wallace).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 18(9:30 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to CHA 9 for 9 yards (15-M.Gibbs). Penalty on FIU 19-S.Thornton Holding 10 yards enforced at CHA 9.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - FIU 19(8:59 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell to CHA 13 for 6 yards (20-D.Anderson40-M.Watts).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - FIU 13(8:45 - 2nd) 23-N.Maxwell runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:24 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (11 plays, 79 yards, 5:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:18 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 58 yards from FIU 35. 9-V.Tucker to CHA 21 for 14 yards (24-D.Price53-T.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21(8:18 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 25 for 4 yards (96-D.Reynolds). Penalty on FIU 6-A.Jean-Baptiste Offside 5 yards enforced at CHA 21. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - CHARLO 26(8:12 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 30 for 4 yards (3-S.Lewis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHARLO 30(7:46 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 35 for 5 yards (94-K.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(7:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 35(6:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 46 for 11 yards (36-D.Hall).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(6:28 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 49 for 3 yards (95-A.Tarver).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 49(5:56 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to FIU 46 for 5 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 46(5:10 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to FIU 42 for 4 yards (10-O.Cushion III4-I.Brown).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 42(4:24 - 2nd) 32-B.LeMay to FIU 43 for -1 yard (93-T.Tart94-K.Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CHARLO 43(3:45 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|
+43 YD
|
3 & 11 - CHARLO 43(3:16 - 2nd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:09 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:56 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(2:56 - 2nd) 1-M.Alexander runs ob at FIU 29 for 4 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - FIU 29(2:56 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan sacked at FIU 21 for -8 yards FUMBLES (40-M.Watts). 24-D.Price to CHA 47 for 34 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 47(2:20 - 2nd) 24-D.Price pushed ob at CHA 43 for 4 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 43(1:58 - 2nd) 24-D.Price to CHA 40 for 3 yards (98-T.Horne).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FIU 40(1:35 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Gaiter.
|
+27 YD
|
4 & 3 - FIU 40(0:58 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to CHA 13 for 27 yards (40-M.Watts22-H.Segura).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 13(0:51 - 2nd) 24-D.Price pushed ob at CHA 8 for 5 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - FIU 8(0:41 - 2nd) 2-A.Jones to CHA 5 for 3 yards (15-M.Gibbs22-H.Segura).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - FIU 5(0:35 - 2nd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 2-A.Jones. 2-A.Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:29 - 2nd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 27 for 2 yards (1-M.Elder1-J.Fugate).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 27(15:00 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 49 for 22 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 49(14:19 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to CHA 45 for 6 yards (40-M.Watts).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 45(13:58 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to CHA 32 for 13 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 32(13:38 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to CHA 30 for 2 yards (22-H.Segura98-T.Horne).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 30(13:10 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to CHA 22 for 8 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
1 & 10 - FIU(12:40 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 22(12:15 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to CHA 11 for 11 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 11(12:15 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to CHA 5 for 6 yards (15-M.Gibbs).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 5(11:57 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(11:40 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is no good.
CHARLO
49ers
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:34 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 40 yards from FIU 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 5-A.McAllister.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(11:34 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds to CHA 36 for 11 yards (10-O.Cushion III).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(11:34 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 40 for 4 yards (90-N.Curtis4-I.Brown).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - CHARLO 40(11:15 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to FIU 47 for 13 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 47(10:40 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to FIU 44 for 3 yards (4-I.Brown36-D.Hall).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHARLO 44(10:24 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to FIU 38 for 6 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - CHARLO 38(9:43 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to FIU 35 for 3 yards (40-D.Jackson). Penalty on CHA 53-J.Allen Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 38. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - CHARLO 48(9:05 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds complete to 32-B.LeMay. 32-B.LeMay to FIU 41 for 7 yards (59-J.Gates).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - CHARLO 41(8:45 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to FIU 37 for 4 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(7:58 - 3rd) 5-A.McAllister to FIU 36 for 1 yard (94-K.Oliver).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - CHARLO 36(7:23 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Dollar. Penalty on FIU 4-I.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FIU 36. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 21(6:36 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to FIU 7 for 14 yards (38-R.Dames).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 7 - CHARLO 7(6:31 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to FIU 5 for 2 yards (3-S.Lewis40-D.Jackson). Team penalty on CHA Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at FIU 7. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 12 - CHARLO 12(5:52 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(5:30 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz extra point is no good.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:21 - 3rd) 11-J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to FIU End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 25(5:21 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 32 for 7 yards (60-B.Wallace).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - FIU 32(5:21 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to FIU 35 for 3 yards (17-L.Martin5-A.Highsmith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FIU 35(5:05 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Maloney.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - FIU 35(4:21 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to CHA 45 for 20 yards (1-J.Fugate17-L.Martin).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 45(4:14 - 3rd) 23-N.Maxwell to CHA 41 for 4 yards (17-L.Martin).
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 41(3:50 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:16 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:07 - 3rd) 30-J.Borregales kicks 40 yards from FIU 35 to CHA 25 fair catch by 26-C.Parker.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(3:07 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 27 for 2 yards (21-S.Thomas-Oliver).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CHARLO 27(3:07 - 3rd) 32-B.LeMay to CHA 27 for no gain (48-J.Powell).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CHARLO 27(2:24 - 3rd) 3-C.Reynolds incomplete. Intended for 9-V.Tucker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - CHARLO 27(1:41 - 3rd) 19-C.Bowler punts 44 yards from CHA 27 Downed at the FIU 29.
FIU
Panthers
- TD (11 plays, 71 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 29(1:33 - 3rd) 2-A.Jones to FIU 31 for 2 yards (99-T.Chandler60-B.Wallace).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 31(1:22 - 3rd) 24-D.Price to FIU 36 for 5 yards (34-J.Gemmell4-L.McMillan).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 3 - FIU 36(0:43 - 3rd) 12-J.Morgan complete to 19-S.Thornton. 19-S.Thornton runs ob at FIU 50 for 14 yards. Penalty on FIU 16-T.Gaiter Holding 10 yards enforced at FIU 50.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 40(15:00 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 46 for 6 yards (4-C.Dollar40-M.Watts).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - FIU 46(14:50 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 48 for 2 yards (22-H.Segura).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 2 - FIU 48(14:44 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 15-A.Maloney. 15-A.Maloney to CHA 30 for 22 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 30(14:30 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan to CHA 32 for -2 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - FIU 32(14:05 - 4th) 23-N.Maxwell to CHA 25 for 7 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - FIU 25(13:45 - 4th) 12-J.Morgan complete to 16-T.Gaiter. 16-T.Gaiter to CHA 17 for 8 yards (1-J.Fugate).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 17(11:36 - 4th) 24-D.Price to CHA 13 for 4 yards (34-J.Gemmell).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - FIU 13(10:50 - 4th) 2-A.Jones runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:04 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales extra point is good.
CHARLO
49ers
- Punt (7 plays, 4 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:58 - 4th) 30-J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to CHA End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(9:58 - 4th) 5-A.McAllister to CHA 30 for 5 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHARLO 30(9:58 - 4th) 7-B.Kean to CHA 33 for 3 yards (53-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CHARLO 33(9:30 - 4th) 7-B.Kean incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Ringwood.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - CHARLO 33(8:47 - 4th) 7-B.Kean to CHA 36 for 3 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(8:43 - 4th) 7-B.Kean incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Goode.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHARLO 36(8:17 - 4th) 7-B.Kean complete to 5-A.McAllister. 5-A.McAllister to CHA 35 for -1 yard (4-I.Brown).
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - CHARLO 35(8:09 - 4th) 7-B.Kean sacked at CHA 29 for -6 yards (6-A.Jean-Baptiste94-K.Oliver).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - CHARLO 29(7:26 - 4th) 19-C.Bowler punts 31 yards from CHA 29 out of bounds at the FIU 40.
FIU
Panthers
- End of Game (10 plays, 41 yards, 5:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 40(6:48 - 4th) 24-D.Price to FIU 43 for 3 yards (17-L.Martin).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - FIU 43(6:41 - 4th) 33-S.Peterson to FIU 48 for 5 yards (29-J.Pitman).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - FIU 48(5:55 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins to CHA 48 for 4 yards (5-A.Highsmith).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 48(5:14 - 4th) 33-S.Peterson to CHA 43 for 5 yards (40-M.Watts17-L.Martin).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - FIU 43(4:33 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins to CHA 42 for 1 yard (40-M.Watts).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - FIU 42(3:49 - 4th) 8-L.Joseph to CHA 33 for 9 yards (8-N.Lyon).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 33(3:04 - 4th) 8-L.Joseph to CHA 24 for 9 yards (6-M.Osborne).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - FIU 24(2:22 - 4th) 33-S.Peterson to CHA 20 for 4 yards (22-H.Segura).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FIU 20(1:37 - 4th) 8-L.Joseph to CHA 18 for 2 yards (40-M.Watts).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - FIU 18(0:57 - 4th) 7-K.Wiggins kneels at CHA 19 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|12
|16
|Passing
|5
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|9-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|327
|500
|Total Plays
|54
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|217
|350
|Rush Attempts
|41
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|6.6
|Net Yards Passing
|110
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|7-13
|13-16
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-36.7
|1-53.0
|Return Yards
|43
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-47
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|110
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|217
|RUSH YDS
|350
|
|
|327
|TOTAL YDS
|500
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|6/10
|114
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. LeMay 32 RB
|B. LeMay
|21
|144
|1
|48
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|9
|41
|0
|11
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|7
|28
|1
|8
|
I. Finger 30 RB
|I. Finger
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. LeMay 32 RB
|B. LeMay
|4
|90
|1
|43
|
C. Dollar 4 WR
|C. Dollar
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
M. Osborne 6 DB
|M. Osborne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ringwood 81 WR
|T. Ringwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Goode 6 WR
|T. Goode
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Gibbs 15 DB
|M. Gibbs
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Watts 40 LB
|M. Watts
|8-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gemmell 34 LB
|J. Gemmell
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fugate 1 DB
|J. Fugate
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osborne 6 DB
|M. Osborne
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Segura 22 DB
|H. Segura
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Martin 17 LB
|L. Martin
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Horne 98 DL
|T. Horne
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitman 29 DB
|J. Pitman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 5 DE
|A. Highsmith
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. McMillan 4 DB
|L. McMillan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anderson 20 DB
|D. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sharpe 33 LB
|J. Sharpe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chandler 99 DE
|T. Chandler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dollar 4 WR
|C. Dollar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wallace 60 DL
|B. Wallace
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Elder 1 WR
|M. Elder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 11 K
|J. Cruz
|1/1
|31
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 19 P
|C. Bowler
|3
|36.7
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Tucker 9 WR
|V. Tucker
|2
|13.5
|14
|0
|
A. McAllister 5 RB
|A. McAllister
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Lyon 8 DB
|N. Lyon
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|13/16
|160
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 2 RB
|A. Jones
|16
|117
|3
|41
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|15
|114
|1
|22
|
D. Price 24 RB
|D. Price
|9
|86
|0
|34
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
S. Peterson Jr. 33 RB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|3
|14
|0
|5
|
K. Wiggins 7 QB
|K. Wiggins
|3
|9
|1
|4
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Morgan 12 QB
|J. Morgan
|2
|-12
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Maloney 15 WR
|A. Maloney
|4
|73
|0
|27
|
T. Gaiter IV 16 WR
|T. Gaiter IV
|2
|35
|0
|27
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|2
|20
|1
|14
|
S. Palmer 88 TE
|S. Palmer
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. O'Meara 84 TE
|D. O'Meara
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Jones 2 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
N. Maxwell 23 RB
|N. Maxwell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Alexander 1 WR
|M. Alexander
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lewis 3 LB
|S. Lewis
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jean-Baptiste 6 DL
|A. Jean-Baptiste
|5-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Thomas-Oliver III 21 DB
|S. Thomas-Oliver III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ri. Dames 38 DB
|Ri. Dames
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cushion III 10 DB
|O. Cushion III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Curtis 90 DL
|N. Curtis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Brown 4 DB
|I. Brown
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DL
|T. Tart
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 94 DL
|K. Oliver
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Gates 59 LB
|J. Gates
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tarver 95 DL
|A. Tarver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 48 LB
|J. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 40 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ri. Dames 35 DB
|Ri. Dames
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 36 DB
|D. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mercier 92 DL
|J. Mercier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 53 LB
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borregales 30 K
|J. Borregales
|0/0
|0
|6/7
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Heatherly 39 P
|T. Heatherly
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
