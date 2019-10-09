|
|
|APLST
|LALAF
App State tops ULL 17-7 in rematch of Sun Belt title game
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Zac Thomas scored twice on 7-yard sneaks, the last coming with 1:56 remaining, and Appalachian State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 17-7 on Wednesday night in a rematch of the Sun Belt championship game.
Appalachian State (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) broke a tie with Florida for the third-longest active winning streak in the FBS with 11, trailing Ohio State (12) and Clemson (20).
Both of Thomas' touchdown runs capped 95-plus yard drives. He opened the scoring in the first quarter with a run to the left side of the end zone on a 95-yard drive and capped it with a 19-play, 97-yarder.
Thomas completed 11 of 17 passes for 147 yards and had 15 rushes for 63 yards. Darrynton Evans added 69 yards on the ground as the Mountaineers rushed for 196 yards on 53 carries.
Levi Lewis threw for 131 yards and a touchdown for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-2, 1-1). ULL tied it at 7 with eight second left in the first half as Lewis found fullback Nick Ralston open over the middle for a 14-yard score.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 57 yards from APP 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 39 for 31 yards (26-N.Ross).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(15:00 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 27 for -12 yards (48-D.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 22 - LALAF 27(14:54 - 1st) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 28 for 1 yard (20-N.Cook52-D.Jackson).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 21 - LALAF 28(14:17 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 9-T.Ragas. 9-T.Ragas to ULL 40 for 12 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - LALAF 40(13:43 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 59 yards from ULL 40 to the APP 1 downed by 29-P.LeBlanc.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (8 plays, 42 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 1(13:04 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 4 for 3 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 4(12:48 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 16 for 12 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 16(12:15 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to APP 27 for 11 yards (19-E.Garror).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(11:49 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 30 for 3 yards (4-Z.Hill59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 30(11:24 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams runs ob at ULL 44 for 26 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 44(10:50 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to ULL 43 for 1 yard (17-C.Manac4-Z.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - APLST 43(10:35 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Reed.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - APLST 43(10:10 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 43 for -14 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|
Punt
|
4 & 23 - APLST 43(10:03 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 30 yards from APP 43 out of bounds at the ULL 27.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 27(9:23 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 19-J.Bell. 19-J.Bell to ULL 38 for 11 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(9:13 - 1st) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 43 for 5 yards (20-N.Cook45-T.Cobb).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LALAF 43(8:53 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LALAF 43(8:24 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 43(8:17 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 51 yards from ULL 43. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 5 for -1 yard (16-P.Butler).
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (7 plays, 95 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 5(8:09 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 8 for 3 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 8(8:03 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 2-C.Sutton. 2-C.Sutton to ULL 45 for 47 yards (19-E.Garror).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 45(7:32 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas pushed ob at ULL 18 for 27 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 18(7:08 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to ULL 16 for 2 yards (59-J.Boudreaux16-P.Butler).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 16(6:45 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams pushed ob at ULL 11 for 5 yards (38-T.Miller).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 11(6:23 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to ULL 7 for 4 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - APLST 7(5:45 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:15 - 1st) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:05 - 1st) 91-C.Staton kicks 61 yards from APP 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 23 for 19 yards (19-M.Price).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 23(5:05 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 29 for 6 yards (52-D.Jackson48-D.Taylor).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 29(5:00 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 24 for -5 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 24(4:32 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley to ULL 39 for 15 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 39(3:56 - 1st) 4-R.Calais to ULL 43 for 4 yards (59-J.Fehr).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 43(3:18 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 41 for -2 yards (59-J.Fehr20-N.Cook).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - LALAF 41(2:45 - 1st) 1-L.Lewis complete to 11-C.Gossett. 11-C.Gossett to ULL 39 for -2 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LALAF 39(2:15 - 1st) 47-R.Byrns punts 61 yards from ULL 39 to APP End Zone. touchback.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(1:35 - 1st) 22-R.Anderson to APP 27 for 7 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 27(1:22 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 31 for 4 yards (3-J.Dillon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(0:48 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 35 for 4 yards (17-C.Manac).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 35(0:30 - 1st) 3-D.Evans to APP 37 for 2 yards (4-Z.Hill43-J.Quibodeaux).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - APLST 37(15:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 28 for -9 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - APLST 28(14:22 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 51 yards from APP 28. 21-C.Smith to ULL 35 for 14 yards (29-B.Harrington).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Downs (12 plays, 64 yards, 4:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 35(13:42 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 43 for 22 yards (7-J.Thomas24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(13:29 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 40 for 3 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither45-T.Cobb).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 40(13:05 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 39 for 1 yard (45-T.Cobb).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - LALAF 39(12:30 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to APP 30 for 9 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 30(11:47 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson runs ob at APP 15 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 15(11:18 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 15(10:57 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to APP 14 for 1 yard (45-T.Cobb).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 14(10:52 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson. Penalty on APP 13-K.Smith Pass interference 12 yards enforced at APP 14. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - LALAF 2(10:17 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to APP 2 for no gain (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 2(10:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Bradley.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LALAF 2(9:38 - 2nd) 9-T.Ragas to APP 1 for 1 yard (98-E.Scott45-T.Cobb).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 1(9:32 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 1 for no gain (20-N.Cook48-D.Taylor).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (10 plays, 45 yards, 4:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 1(9:12 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson runs ob at APP 15 for 14 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(9:05 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 19 for 4 yards (94-D.Hutchinson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 19(8:41 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 22 for 3 yards (17-C.Manac).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 22(8:07 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 27 for 5 yards (59-J.Boudreaux36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(7:28 - 2nd) 4-D.Harrington to APP 30 for 3 yards (59-J.Boudreaux38-T.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 30(6:59 - 2nd) 26-M.Williams to APP 32 for 2 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 32(6:17 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 38 for 6 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(5:34 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans pushed ob at APP 46 for 8 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - APLST 46(5:18 - 2nd) 22-R.Anderson to APP 46 for no gain (38-T.Miller97-J.Nelson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - APLST 46(4:53 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Evans.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - APLST 46(4:17 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 48 yards from APP 46 out of bounds at the ULL 6.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- TD (12 plays, 89 yards, 3:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 6(4:12 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 10 for 4 yards (91-T.Dawkins20-N.Cook).
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 6 - LALAF 10(4:03 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 31 for 21 yards (20-N.Cook).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(3:20 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Johnson.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 31(2:55 - 2nd) 4-R.Calais to ULL 43 for 12 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 43(2:48 - 2nd) Penalty on ULL 58-O.Torrence False start 5 yards enforced at ULL 43. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - LALAF 38(2:21 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams. Penalty on APP 3-S.Jolly Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 38. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(2:10 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 47 for no gain (52-D.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 47(2:00 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 29-P.LeBlanc. 29-P.LeBlanc to APP 44 for 3 yards (13-K.Smith59-J.Fehr).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 44(1:24 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 36 for 8 yards (97-C.Spurlin20-N.Cook).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 36(0:48 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 17 for 19 yards (13-K.Smith24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 17(0:32 - 2nd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 14 for 3 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 14(0:17 - 2nd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 22-N.Ralston. 22-N.Ralston runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) 36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Halftime (1 plays, 10 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 50 yards from ULL 35. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 26 for 11 yards (27-C.Solomon28-J.Johnson).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 26(0:08 - 2nd) 3-D.Evans to APP 36 for 10 yards (11-M.Jacquet).
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 45-K.Almendares kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to APP 25. touchback. Team penalty on ULL Offside 5 yards enforced at APP 25.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(15:00 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Reed.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 30(15:00 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 37 for 7 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 37(14:54 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 35 for -2 yards (6-K.Moncrief).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - APLST 35(14:37 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 40 yards from APP 35. 19-E.Garror to ULL 32 for 7 yards (29-B.Harrington).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Missed FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 32(14:01 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to APP 50 for 18 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 50(13:52 - 3rd) 9-T.Ragas to APP 50 for no gain (52-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 50(13:32 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Ralston.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - LALAF 50(12:54 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to APP 31 for 19 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(12:44 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 25 for 6 yards (20-N.Cook95-G.Blackstock).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - LALAF 25(12:30 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 25 for no gain (59-J.Fehr).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - LALAF 25(11:53 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to APP 25 for no gain (97-C.Spurlin).
APLST
Mountaineers
- FG (10 plays, 52 yards, 4:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
4 & 4 - LALAF 25(11:18 - 3rd) 45-K.Almendares 42 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 95-G.Blackstock. 7-J.Thomas to APP 25 for 11 yards (58-O.Torrence).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(10:33 - 3rd) 22-R.Anderson pushed ob at APP 48 for 23 yards (19-E.Garror).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 48(10:18 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to ULL 48 for 4 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 48(9:58 - 3rd) 4-D.Harrington to ULL 45 for 3 yards (59-J.Boudreaux2-L.McCaskill).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - APLST 45(9:29 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to ULL 42 for 3 yards (27-C.Solomon).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(8:51 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to ULL 38 for 4 yards (15-B.Higgins).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 38(8:17 - 3rd) 26-M.Williams to ULL 37 for 1 yard (17-C.Manac38-T.Miller).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 37(7:35 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles pushed ob at ULL 27 for 10 yards (50-A.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 27(6:53 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - APLST 27(6:20 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - APLST 27(6:13 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to ULL 23 for 4 yards (4-Z.Hill).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - APLST 23(6:10 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:30 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 32 for 32 yards (91-C.Staton). Penalty on APP 28-K.Brown Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at ULL 32.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 47(5:26 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to APP 45 for 8 yards (97-C.Spurlin).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - LALAF 45(5:17 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to APP 44 for 1 yard (45-T.Cobb).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LALAF 44(4:53 - 3rd) 4-R.Calais to APP 48 for -4 yards (98-E.Scott).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - LALAF 48(4:16 - 3rd) Penalty on ULL 47-R.Byrns Delay of game 5 yards enforced at APP 48. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - LALAF 47(3:36 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 38 yards from ULL 47 to APP 15 fair catch by 5-T.Hennigan.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(3:25 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 11 for -4 yards (59-J.Boudreaux6-K.Moncrief).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - APLST 11(3:21 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - APLST 11(2:45 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles pushed ob at APP 17 for 6 yards (11-M.Jacquet). Penalty on APP 60-N.Hannon Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - APLST 17(2:39 - 3rd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 42 yards from APP 17. 19-E.Garror to ULL 46 for 5 yards (42-C.Johnstone).
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 46(2:30 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Williams.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - LALAF 46(2:19 - 3rd) 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 47 for 1 yard (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - LALAF 47(2:13 - 3rd) 1-L.Lewis sacked at ULL 39 for -8 yards (95-G.Blackstock24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - LALAF 39(1:35 - 3rd) 47-R.Byrns punts 37 yards from ULL 39 Downed at the APP 24.
APLST
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 24(1:00 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 24 for no gain (24-B.Trahan3-J.Dillon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 24(0:41 - 3rd) 3-D.Evans to APP 25 for 1 yard (43-J.Quibodeaux38-T.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 25(15:00 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas scrambles to APP 27 for 2 yards (7-F.Gardner).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - APLST 27(14:23 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 35 yards from APP 27 out of bounds at the ULL 38.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 38(13:44 - 4th) 9-T.Ragas to ULL 41 for 3 yards (48-D.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 41(13:32 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Gossett.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 41(12:58 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis scrambles pushed ob at ULL 47 for 6 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither8-S.Jean-Charles).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - LALAF 47(12:50 - 4th) 47-R.Byrns punts 50 yards from ULL 47 to the APP 3 downed by 29-B.Johnson.
APLST
Mountaineers
- TD (20 plays, 97 yards, 10:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 3(12:15 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 14 for 11 yards (2-L.McCaskill16-P.Butler).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 14(12:06 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to APP 18 for 4 yards (4-Z.Hill59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 18(11:38 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 20 for 2 yards (2-L.McCaskill).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - APLST 20(11:01 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas pushed ob at APP 28 for 8 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(10:23 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to APP 35 for 7 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - APLST 35(9:52 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 39 for 4 yards (25-D.Wallace).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 39(9:13 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to APP 50 for 11 yards (17-C.Manac).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 50(8:36 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to ULL 47 for 3 yards (17-C.Manac).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 47(8:08 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to ULL 50 for -3 yards (15-B.Higgins).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - APLST 50(7:27 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to ULL 40 for 10 yards (38-T.Miller).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(6:44 - 4th) 26-M.Williams to ULL 38 for 2 yards (24-B.Trahan).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 38(6:08 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to ULL 35 for 3 yards (19-E.Garror).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 35(5:54 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to ULL 34 for 1 yard (17-C.Manac).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - APLST 34(4:50 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to ULL 30 for 4 yards (36-K.Pedescleaux).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(4:06 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas to ULL 29 for 1 yard (4-Z.Hill3-J.Dillon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 29(3:52 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to ULL 28 for 1 yard (4-Z.Hill).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 28(3:11 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to ULL 25 for 3 yards (16-P.Butler).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - APLST 25(2:59 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Sutton. Penalty on ULL 19-E.Garror Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULL 25. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 10(2:51 - 4th) 3-D.Evans to ULL 7 for 3 yards (59-J.Boudreaux).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - APLST 7(2:43 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:03 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
LALAF
Ragin' Cajuns
- Downs (7 plays, 35 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:55 - 4th) 91-C.Staton kicks 61 yards from APP 35. 4-R.Calais to ULL 31 for 27 yards (27-N.Clark).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 31(1:55 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to ULL 38 for 7 yards (26-M.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - LALAF 38(1:48 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson pushed ob at ULL 42 for 4 yards.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 42(1:28 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 17-J.Jackson. 17-J.Jackson to APP 37 for 21 yards (7-J.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LALAF 37(1:22 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis complete to 15-E.Mitchell. 15-E.Mitchell to APP 34 for 3 yards (24-A.Davis-Gaither).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LALAF 34(1:08 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LALAF 34(1:00 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Allen.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 7 - LALAF 34(0:56 - 4th) 1-L.Lewis incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Johnson.
APLST
Mountaineers
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(0:49 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas kneels at APP 33 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|16
|Rushing
|12
|6
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|320
|237
|Total Plays
|70
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|196
|123
|Rush Attempts
|53
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|124
|114
|Comp. - Att.
|11-17
|13-24
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-42
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.0
|6-49.3
|Return Yards
|10
|135
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-11
|4-109
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|124
|PASS YDS
|114
|
|
|196
|RUSH YDS
|123
|
|
|320
|TOTAL YDS
|237
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|11/17
|147
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|22
|69
|0
|11
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|15
|63
|2
|27
|
R. Anderson 22 WR
|R. Anderson
|3
|30
|0
|23
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|5
|18
|0
|5
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|7
|17
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Sutton 2 WR
|C. Sutton
|2
|58
|0
|47
|
Ma. Williams 14 WR
|Ma. Williams
|4
|45
|0
|26
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|4
|30
|0
|12
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Reed 87 TE
|C. Reed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Evans 3 RB
|D. Evans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|7-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 DB
|J. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cook 20 LB
|N. Cook
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cobb 45 LB
|T. Cobb
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott 98 DL
|E. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fehr 59 LB
|J. Fehr
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Taylor 48 DL
|D. Taylor
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Willis 90 DL
|C. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
|M. Williams Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dawkins 91 DL
|T. Dawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Blackstock 95 DL
|G. Blackstock
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|6
|41.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|13/24
|131
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|13
|68
|0
|22
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|9
|47
|0
|21
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|7
|24
|0
|18
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|4
|-16
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|5
|68
|0
|21
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Ralston 22 TE
|N. Ralston
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
P. Leblanc 29 WR
|P. Leblanc
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Allen 6 WR
|C. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson 87 TE
|N. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
|J. Boudreaux
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 16 DB
|P. Butler
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Manac 17 LB
|C. Manac
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DT
|Z. Hill
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 2 LB
|L. McCaskill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Miller 38 DB
|T. Miller
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
|M. Jacquet III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 DB
|B. Trahan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 DB
|C. Solomon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 3 RB
|A. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Higgins 15 DE
|B. Higgins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wallace 25 DB
|D. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 50 LB
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hutchinson 94 DL
|D. Hutchinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
S. Artigue 36 K
|S. Artigue
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|6
|49.3
|4
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|4
|27.3
|32
|0
