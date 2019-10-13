|
|
|USC
|ND
No. 9 Irish ride Jones' 176 yards to 30-27 victory over USC
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) No. 9 Notre Dame survived upset-minded Southern California by staying grounded in chilly Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night.
Tony Jones Jr. rushed for a career-high 176 yards, Ian Book scored on an 8-yard run with 3:33 left and Jonathan Doerer kicked three long field goals as the Irish won 30-27 in the 91st meeting of the longtime rivals.
''An exciting football game,'' coach Brian Kelly said. ''Our guys prepared so well for this game. They (USC) were coming off a bye week and we knew there were some things we'd have to adjust to. We took USC's best shot.''
It was the third straight victory for the Fighting Irish (5-1) over the Trojans (3-3) and it wasn't easy after USC had drawn within 23-20 behind true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis.
Book's touchdown ended a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:54 off the clock. The Irish quarterback, who rushed for 49 yards and added 165 yards through the air on 17-of-32 passing, credited offensive coordinator Chip Long's play-calling.
''They were bringing pressure off the edge,'' Book said, ''so I just wanted to bring it up the middle. The line did a good job.''
The Trojans' Markese Stepp, who ran for 82 yards, scored from the 2 with 1:04 left to make it 30-27. Notre Dame's Brock Wright recovered the onside kick, and the Irish ran out the clock.
''Notre Dame is a good football team and we are, too, and I can't wait to watch the next six games,'' said USC coach Clay Helton, who fell to 1-4 against Notre Dame.
Jones' fourth 100-yard game of the season came on 25 carries. He had 12 runs for 120 yards in the first half.
''Coach is letting me out of the cage a little bit,'' Jones joked. ''I've always been like this. To be honest, I saw my line working hard, I saw my tight ends working hard and I just tried to do whatever I could do.''
The Irish led 17-3 at half after Book threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cole Kmet, wide receiver Braden Lenzy ran 51 yards on a reverse and Doerer kicked a 43-yard field goal.
Doerer added field goals of 52 and 43 yards in the second half to keep the Irish ahead.
Slovis completed 24 of 35 passes for 255 yards in his first game back from a concussion three weeks ago. He threw touchdown passes of 38 yards to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third quarter and 5 yards to Tyler Vaughns in the fourth.
THE TAKEAWAY
USC: Slovis completed 10 of 17 passes for 74 yards in the first half but was sacked three times and hurried on four other occasions by Notre Dame's defense, which switched between three- and four-man fronts. After intermission, Slovis was 14 of 18 for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
''We came away from the first half feeling like we left points on the board that we should have scored,'' Slovis said. ''The second half we were kind of hungry to do what we knew we could accomplish.''
Notre Dame: The Irish punted on their first three series but finished the half with 196 yards on the ground. Jones carried the load, bursting up the middle for 43 yards on a nine-play, 97-yard scoring drive that gave his team a 7-3 lead. And when they had to in the fourth quarter, the Irish did their damage running the football.
''They were playing a two-deep zone, and it was important that we ran the football in that situation,'' Kelly said of his team's last touchdown drive. ''Our offensive line and tight ends did a great job blocking. Tony Jones was outstanding again in the fourth quarter.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Notre Dame: The Irish likely won't move up even with South Carolina's 20-17 double-overtime victory at No. 3 Georgia. That's because the Irish lost 23-17 at Georgia last month.
BOYS WILL BE BOYS
As they did here in 1971 during a 28-14 victory by USC, the Irish and Trojans got in a scuffle. When the half ended, USC guard Jalen McKenzie and Notre Dame defensive end Jamir Jones had words at midfield. More players joined in the pushing and shoving while coaches from both sides attempted to break it up.
Each team received offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
BIG FOOT
Doerer, who kicked a field goal last season against Navy when all-time leading scorer Justin Yoon was injured, ended the first-half scoring with a career-long 45-yard field goal. He then topped that on Notre Dame's first possession of the second half with a 52-yarders . He also kicked a 43-yarder.
''We knew the physical abilities when we recruited him,'' Kelly said after giving Doerer the game ball. ''It was about how do we get this young man to hone in to the exceptional skill he has. He is so confident now in what he does. He's unflappable and trusts what he is doing.''
THIS AND THAT
Notre Dame has won its last 15 games at Notre Dame Stadium. ... Notre Dame, which had given up just three touchdown passes in five games, surrendered two more to Slovis. . Neither team committed a turnover. ... Notre Dame running backs have not fumbled in 1,247 rushing attempts since Nov. 21, 2015, the longest active streak in FBS.
UP NEXT
USC plays Arizona at home on Oct. 19.
Notre Dame has an open date before an Oct. 26 visit to No. 16 Michigan.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 32 for 7 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 32(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to USC 36 for 4 yards (53-K.Kareem).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 36(14:39 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs ob at ND 45 for 19 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(14:31 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ND 41 for 4 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - USC 41(13:56 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis sacked at ND 50 for -9 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - USC 50(13:12 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ND 43 for 7 yards (21-J.Elliott53-K.Kareem).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - USC 43(12:39 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 43 yards from ND 43 to ND End Zone. touchback.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(12:03 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 23 for 3 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu89-C.Rector).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 23(11:53 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to ND 49 for 26 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 49(11:27 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to USC 34 for 17 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ND 34(11:05 - 1st) 6-T.Jones pushed ob at USC 26 for 8 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao). Penalty on ND 78-T.Kraemer Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 34. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 20 - ND 44(10:31 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to USC 42 for 2 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - ND 42(10:10 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to USC 37 for 5 yards (7-C.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - ND 37(9:42 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - ND 37(9:01 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 37 yards from USC 37 to USC End Zone. touchback.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 20(8:53 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 27 for 7 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 27(8:47 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 32 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 32(8:18 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 46 for 14 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(7:51 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 44 for -2 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - USC 44(7:14 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr pushed ob at USC 50 for 6 yards (40-D.White).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - USC 50(6:40 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - USC 50(6:10 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 50 yards from USC 50 to ND End Zone. touchback.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(6:04 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Young. 87-M.Young to ND 22 for 2 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ND 22(5:54 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ND 22(5:29 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Young.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ND 22(5:25 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 38 yards from ND 22. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 50 for 10 yards (83-C.Claypool).
USC
Trojans
- FG (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 50(5:18 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ND 31 for 19 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(5:09 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to ND 22 for 9 yards (11-A.Gilman22-A.Bilal).
|
Sack
|
2 & 1 - USC 22(4:43 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis sacked at ND 22 for no gain FUMBLES (41-K.Hinish95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa). 15-D.London to ND 22 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 22(4:06 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ND 19 for 3 yards (8-D.Vaughn53-K.Kareem).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 19(3:45 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ND 22 for -3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - USC 22(3:13 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - USC 22(2:30 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - USC 22(2:24 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:18 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 54 yards from USC 35. 87-M.Young to ND 23 for 12 yards. Penalty on ND 2-J.Genmark Heath Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 23.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 13(2:13 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 13(2:08 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 22 for 9 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 22(2:04 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 26 for 4 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 26(1:37 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to ND 25 for -1 yard (2-O.Griffin99-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ND 25(1:14 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - ND 25(0:39 - 1st) Penalty on ND 12-I.Book Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ND 25. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 16 - ND 20(0:34 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to ND 31 for 11 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - ND 31(0:34 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 46 yards from ND 31. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 29 for 6 yards (22-A.Bilal83-C.Claypool).
USC
Trojans
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(0:04 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 33 for 4 yards (11-A.Gilman5-T.Pride).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 33(15:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman pushed ob at USC 41 for 8 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(14:33 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 44 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah11-A.Gilman).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - USC 44(14:05 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 50 for 6 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 50(13:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ND 46 for 4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 46(13:04 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ND 47 for -1 yard (40-D.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - USC 47(12:35 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - USC 47(12:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to ND 42 for 5 yards (42-J.Okwara11-A.Gilman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - USC 42(11:56 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 39 yards from ND 42 Downed at the ND 3.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (9 plays, 97 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 3(11:24 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 6 for 3 yards (10-J.Houston78-J.Tufele).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ND 6(11:09 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Jones.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 6(10:39 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to ND 15 for 9 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 15(10:34 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 27 for 12 yards (8-C.Steele). Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele 12 players declined.
|
+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 27(10:20 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to USC 30 for 43 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(10:01 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy to USC 22 for 8 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - ND 22(9:40 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to USC 10 for 12 yards (8-C.Steele).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 10(9:14 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Smith.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 10(8:49 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:43 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:37 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 64 yards from ND 35. 1-V.Jones to USC 26 for 25 yards (83-C.Claypool).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 26(8:37 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 45 for 19 yards (53-K.Kareem14-K.Hamilton).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(8:32 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman pushed ob at ND 49 for 6 yards (42-J.Okwara5-T.Pride).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - USC 49(7:57 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ND 45 for 4 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 45(7:32 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 45(6:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ND 42 for 3 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - USC 42(6:46 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - USC 42(6:16 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 42 yards from ND 42 to ND End Zone. touchback.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 20(6:11 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 31 for 11 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 31(6:01 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet pushed ob at ND 45 for 14 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(5:36 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 49 for 4 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu99-D.Jackson).
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 49(5:22 - 2nd) 25-B.Lenzy runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:47 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:38 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(4:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(4:38 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 31 for 6 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - USC 31(4:35 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 19 for -12 yards (53-K.Kareem).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - USC 19(3:52 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 37 yards from USC 19 out of bounds at the ND 44.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (9 plays, 24 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 44(3:11 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 44(3:04 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to USC 42 for 14 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 42(2:58 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Young. 87-M.Young pushed ob at USC 40 for 2 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 40(2:32 - 2nd) 10-C.Finke pushed ob at USC 33 for 7 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - ND 33(2:07 - 2nd) Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg False start 5 yards enforced at USC 33. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - ND 38(1:38 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to USC 28 for 10 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 28(1:26 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Young.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 28(1:11 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to USC 26 for 2 yards (91-B.Pili).
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - ND 26(1:05 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at USC 27 for -1 yard (10-J.Houston).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ND 27(0:31 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- FG (8 plays, 30 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 87-M.Young to ND 32 FUMBLES. 87-M.Young to ND 36 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 36(15:00 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 40 for 4 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - ND 40(14:49 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 45 for 5 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 45(14:15 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to ND 48 for 3 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 48(13:50 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 48 for no gain (89-C.Rector8-C.Steele).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 48(13:40 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to USC 34 for 18 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 34(13:20 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ND 34(13:00 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ND 34(12:48 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Armstrong.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ND 34(12:44 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
USC
Trojans
- FG (10 plays, 66 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:39 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(12:34 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 38 for 13 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(12:34 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 45 for 7 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 45(12:17 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to ND 49 for 6 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(11:54 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to ND 42 for 7 yards (40-D.White22-A.Bilal).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - USC 42(11:35 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to ND 40 for 2 yards (53-K.Kareem).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 40(11:07 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to ND 29 for 11 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 29(10:51 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to ND 14 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 14(10:24 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 14(9:46 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to ND 9 for 5 yards (44-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - USC 9(9:41 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr. Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie Holding declined.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - USC 9(9:04 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- Downs (10 plays, 37 yards, 3:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:56 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(8:53 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 30 for 5 yards (2-O.Griffin).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 30(8:53 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 26 for -4 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - ND 26(8:21 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to ND 45 for 19 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ND 45(7:41 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ND 45(7:23 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet pushed ob at USC 46 for 9 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - ND 46(7:18 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to USC 43 for 3 yards (10-J.Houston1-P.Gaoteote).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 43(6:38 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to USC 41 for 2 yards (9-G.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - ND 41(6:20 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to USC 40 for 1 yard (91-B.Pili).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 40(5:38 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to USC 38 for 2 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao96-C.Tremblay).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - ND 38(5:05 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
USC
Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 62 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(4:33 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 46 for 8 yards (11-A.Gilman91-A.Ogundeji).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - USC 46(4:28 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ND 49 for 5 yards (57-J.Ademilola8-D.Vaughn).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 49(4:05 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to ND 45 for 4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah91-A.Ogundeji).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - USC 45(3:41 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns pushed ob at ND 38 for 7 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 38(3:09 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:40 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:34 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 87-M.Young. Penalty on USC 41-J.Falaniko Offside 5 yards enforced at ND 35.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(2:34 - 3rd) 34-J.Smith to ND 31 for 1 yard (1-P.Gaoteote).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(2:34 - 3rd) 34-J.Smith to ND 31 for 6 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - ND 31(2:34 - 3rd) 34-J.Smith to ND 39 for 8 yards (10-J.Houston).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 41(1:24 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 48 for 7 yards (1-P.Gaoteote21-I.Pola-Mao).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - ND 48(0:53 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to ND 45 for -3 yards (99-D.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ND 45(0:15 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Young. Penalty on USC 1-P.Gaoteote Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ND 45. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(0:15 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to USC 30 for 10 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(0:10 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to USC 23 for 7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(0:10 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to USC 23 for 7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ND 23(15:00 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Young.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ND 23(14:24 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke pushed ob at USC 25 for -2 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
USC
Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:53 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USC 25(13:47 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 29-V.Malepeai.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - USC 25(13:47 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to USC 34 for 9 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 1 - USC 34(13:41 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to ND 41 for 25 yards (11-A.Gilman5-T.Pride).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 41(13:04 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to ND 38 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - USC 38(12:20 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - USC 38(11:47 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns pushed ob at ND 21 for 17 yards (5-T.Pride).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 21(11:42 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to ND 16 for 5 yards (22-A.Bilal).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 16(11:20 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ND 5 for 11 yards (14-K.Hamilton8-D.Vaughn).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - USC 5(10:50 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:32 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:27 - 4th) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 25(10:27 - 4th) 6-T.Jones to ND 28 for 3 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ND 28(10:27 - 4th) 12-I.Book pushed ob at ND 28 for no gain (51-M.Tuipulotu).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - ND 28(10:02 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to ND 37 for 9 yards (86-C.Locke).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 37(9:30 - 4th) 6-T.Jones to ND 46 for 9 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao). Team penalty on USC 12 players declined.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - ND 46(9:07 - 4th) 6-T.Jones to ND 47 for 1 yard (99-D.Jackson).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 47(8:54 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to USC 40 for 13 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 40(8:15 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to USC 37 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - ND 37(7:42 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to USC 30 for 7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 30(7:09 - 4th) 12-I.Book to USC 26 for 4 yards (15-T.Hufanga21-I.Pola-Mao). Penalty on ND 72-R.Hainsey Holding declined. Penalty on ND 78-T.Kraemer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 26.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 21 - ND 41(6:28 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to USC 29 for 12 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - ND 29(6:00 - 4th) 12-I.Book to USC 30 for -1 yard (10-J.Houston).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - ND 30(5:45 - 4th) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at USC 13 for 17 yards (23-K.Makaula).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 13(4:56 - 4th) 6-T.Jones to USC 8 for 5 yards (96-C.Tremblay8-C.Steele).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - ND 8(4:19 - 4th) 12-I.Book runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:38 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
USC
Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:33 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 1-V.Jones to USC 23 for 23 yards (11-A.Gilman52-B.Bauer).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 23(3:33 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to USC 25 for 2 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - USC 25(3:23 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek pushed ob at USC 34 for 9 yards (28-T.Bracy).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 34(2:59 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis scrambles runs ob at USC 39 for 5 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - USC 39(2:40 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ND 43 for 18 yards (21-J.Elliott).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - USC 43(2:21 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis sacked at ND 46 for -3 yards (44-J.Jones).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 13 - USC 46(2:03 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to ND 31 for 15 yards (11-A.Gilman).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 31(1:59 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ND 11 for 20 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USC 11(1:41 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to ND 2 for 9 yards (14-K.Hamilton40-D.White).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - USC 2(1:27 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:11 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
ND
Fighting Irish
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:04 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath kicks 15 yards from USC 35 to the ND 50 downed by 89-B.Wright.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ND 50(1:04 - 4th) kneels at ND 49 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 11 - ND 49(1:03 - 4th) kneels at ND 48 for -1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 12 - ND 48(0:58 - 4th) kneels at ND 47 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|25
|Rushing
|11
|17
|Passing
|14
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|9-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|402
|472
|Total Plays
|70
|80
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|171
|308
|Rush Attempts
|35
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|6.4
|Net Yards Passing
|231
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|24-35
|17-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-44
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.2
|3-40.3
|Return Yards
|84
|48
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-68
|3-48
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|231
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|171
|RUSH YDS
|308
|
|
|402
|TOTAL YDS
|472
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|24/35
|255
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|10
|82
|1
|25
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|8
|46
|0
|11
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|9
|44
|0
|14
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|8
|-1
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|8
|112
|1
|38
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|4
|47
|1
|18
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
|E. Krommenhoek
|5
|37
|0
|15
|
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
|M. Pittman Jr.
|4
|29
|0
|11
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
V. Malepeai 29 RB
|V. Malepeai
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. London 15 WR
|D. London
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
|J. Houston Jr.
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
|M. Tuipulotu
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hufanga 15 S
|T. Hufanga
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
|I. Pola-Mao
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 9 CB
|G. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Gaoteote IV 1 LB
|P. Gaoteote IV
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Griffin 2 CB
|O. Griffin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 99 DL
|D. Jackson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Steele 8 CB
|C. Steele
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 50 DL
|N. Figueroa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rector 89 DL
|C. Rector
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 7 CB
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tremblay 96 DL
|C. Tremblay
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mauga 26 LB
|K. Mauga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Makaula 23 S
|K. Makaula
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Locke 86 WR
|C. Locke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tufele 78 DL
|J. Tufele
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|2/2
|40
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Griffiths 24 P
|B. Griffiths
|5
|42.2
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|24.0
|25
|0
|
S. Carr 7 RB
|S. Carr
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Vaughns 21 WR
|T. Vaughns
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
A. St. Brown 8 WR
|A. St. Brown
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|17/32
|165
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|25
|176
|0
|43
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|51
|1
|51
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|12
|49
|1
|17
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|5
|32
|0
|13
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|6
|61
|1
|14
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|3
|47
|0
|26
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|5
|45
|0
|19
|
B. Lenzy 25 WR
|B. Lenzy
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 34 RB
|J. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 DB
|K. Hamilton
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 44 DL
|Ja. Jones
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 8 CB
|D. Vaughn
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Armstrong 8 RB
|J. Armstrong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|3/3
|52
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|3
|40.3
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|2
|24.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
WASH
ARIZ
51
27
4th 2:12 FS1
-
APLST
LALAF
17
7
Final ESPN2
-
CUSE
NCST
10
16
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
TXSTSM
24
14
Final ESPNU
-
COLOST
NMEX
35
21
Final CBSSN
-
20UVA
MIAMI
9
17
Final ESPN
-
COLO
13OREG
3
45
Final FS1
-
MIAOH
WMICH
16
38
Final ESPU
-
16MICH
ILL
42
25
Final ABC
-
MISSST
TENN
10
20
Final SECN
-
6OKLA
11TEXAS
34
27
Final FOX
-
23MEMP
TEMPLE
28
30
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
7
20
Final CBSSN
-
RUT
IND
0
35
Final BTN
-
SC
3UGA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPN
-
MD
PURDUE
14
40
Final BTN
-
GATECH
DUKE
23
41
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH
29
23
Final ESP+
-
ODU
MRSHL
17
31
Final STAD
-
NMEXST
CMICH
28
42
Final ESP3
-
1BAMA
24TXAM
47
28
Final CBS
-
MICHST
8WISC
0
38
Final BTN
-
25CINCY
HOU
38
23
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
18ARIZST
34
38
Final PACN
-
BYU
SFLA
23
27
Final CBSSN
-
FSU
2CLEM
14
45
Final ABC
-
KENTST
AKRON
26
3
Final ESP3
-
NILL
OHIO
39
36
Final ESP+
-
UCONN
TULANE
7
49
Final ESPU
-
UNLV
VANDY
34
10
Final SECN
-
SJST
NEVADA
38
41
Final ATSN
-
IOWAST
WVU
38
14
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
FAU
13
28
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
22BAYLOR
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
RI
VATECH
17
34
Final ACCN
-
GAST
CSTCAR
31
21
Final ESP+
-
UAB
TXSA
33
14
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
WKY
8
17
Final STAD
-
FRESNO
AF
24
43
Final CBSSN
-
CHARLO
FIU
23
48
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
USM
27
45
Final FBOOK
-
MA
LATECH
21
69
Final ESP3
-
MISS
MIZZOU
27
38
Final ESP2
-
NEB
MINN
7
34
Final FS1
-
NAVY
TULSA
45
17
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
17IOWA
17
12
Final ABC
-
LVILLE
19WAKE
62
59
Final ACCN
-
ARK
UK
20
24
Final SECN