No. 9 Irish ride Jones' 176 yards to 30-27 victory over USC

  • Oct 13, 2019

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) No. 9 Notre Dame survived upset-minded Southern California by staying grounded in chilly Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night.

Tony Jones Jr. rushed for a career-high 176 yards, Ian Book scored on an 8-yard run with 3:33 left and Jonathan Doerer kicked three long field goals as the Irish won 30-27 in the 91st meeting of the longtime rivals.

''An exciting football game,'' coach Brian Kelly said. ''Our guys prepared so well for this game. They (USC) were coming off a bye week and we knew there were some things we'd have to adjust to. We took USC's best shot.''

It was the third straight victory for the Fighting Irish (5-1) over the Trojans (3-3) and it wasn't easy after USC had drawn within 23-20 behind true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Book's touchdown ended a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:54 off the clock. The Irish quarterback, who rushed for 49 yards and added 165 yards through the air on 17-of-32 passing, credited offensive coordinator Chip Long's play-calling.

''They were bringing pressure off the edge,'' Book said, ''so I just wanted to bring it up the middle. The line did a good job.''

The Trojans' Markese Stepp, who ran for 82 yards, scored from the 2 with 1:04 left to make it 30-27. Notre Dame's Brock Wright recovered the onside kick, and the Irish ran out the clock.

''Notre Dame is a good football team and we are, too, and I can't wait to watch the next six games,'' said USC coach Clay Helton, who fell to 1-4 against Notre Dame.

Jones' fourth 100-yard game of the season came on 25 carries. He had 12 runs for 120 yards in the first half.

''Coach is letting me out of the cage a little bit,'' Jones joked. ''I've always been like this. To be honest, I saw my line working hard, I saw my tight ends working hard and I just tried to do whatever I could do.''

The Irish led 17-3 at half after Book threw a 10-yard TD pass to Cole Kmet, wide receiver Braden Lenzy ran 51 yards on a reverse and Doerer kicked a 43-yard field goal.

Doerer added field goals of 52 and 43 yards in the second half to keep the Irish ahead.

Slovis completed 24 of 35 passes for 255 yards in his first game back from a concussion three weeks ago. He threw touchdown passes of 38 yards to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third quarter and 5 yards to Tyler Vaughns in the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: Slovis completed 10 of 17 passes for 74 yards in the first half but was sacked three times and hurried on four other occasions by Notre Dame's defense, which switched between three- and four-man fronts. After intermission, Slovis was 14 of 18 for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

''We came away from the first half feeling like we left points on the board that we should have scored,'' Slovis said. ''The second half we were kind of hungry to do what we knew we could accomplish.''

Notre Dame: The Irish punted on their first three series but finished the half with 196 yards on the ground. Jones carried the load, bursting up the middle for 43 yards on a nine-play, 97-yard scoring drive that gave his team a 7-3 lead. And when they had to in the fourth quarter, the Irish did their damage running the football.

''They were playing a two-deep zone, and it was important that we ran the football in that situation,'' Kelly said of his team's last touchdown drive. ''Our offensive line and tight ends did a great job blocking. Tony Jones was outstanding again in the fourth quarter.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Notre Dame: The Irish likely won't move up even with South Carolina's 20-17 double-overtime victory at No. 3 Georgia. That's because the Irish lost 23-17 at Georgia last month.

BOYS WILL BE BOYS

As they did here in 1971 during a 28-14 victory by USC, the Irish and Trojans got in a scuffle. When the half ended, USC guard Jalen McKenzie and Notre Dame defensive end Jamir Jones had words at midfield. More players joined in the pushing and shoving while coaches from both sides attempted to break it up.

Each team received offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

BIG FOOT

Doerer, who kicked a field goal last season against Navy when all-time leading scorer Justin Yoon was injured, ended the first-half scoring with a career-long 45-yard field goal. He then topped that on Notre Dame's first possession of the second half with a 52-yarders . He also kicked a 43-yarder.

''We knew the physical abilities when we recruited him,'' Kelly said after giving Doerer the game ball. ''It was about how do we get this young man to hone in to the exceptional skill he has. He is so confident now in what he does. He's unflappable and trusts what he is doing.''

THIS AND THAT

Notre Dame has won its last 15 games at Notre Dame Stadium. ... Notre Dame, which had given up just three touchdown passes in five games, surrendered two more to Slovis. . Neither team committed a turnover. ... Notre Dame running backs have not fumbled in 1,247 rushing attempts since Nov. 21, 2015, the longest active streak in FBS.

UP NEXT

USC plays Arizona at home on Oct. 19.

Notre Dame has an open date before an Oct. 26 visit to No. 16 Michigan.

USC Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25
(15:00 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 32 for 7 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+4 YD
2 & 3 - USC 32
(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to USC 36 for 4 yards (53-K.Kareem).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36
(14:39 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs ob at ND 45 for 19 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45
(14:31 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ND 41 for 4 yards (11-A.Gilman).
Sack
2 & 6 - USC 41
(13:56 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis sacked at ND 50 for -9 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+7 YD
3 & 15 - USC 50
(13:12 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ND 43 for 7 yards (21-J.Elliott53-K.Kareem).
Punt
4 & 8 - USC 43
(12:39 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 43 yards from ND 43 to ND End Zone. touchback.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20
(12:03 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 23 for 3 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu89-C.Rector).
+26 YD
2 & 7 - ND 23
(11:53 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to ND 49 for 26 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - ND 49
(11:27 - 1st) 12-I.Book scrambles to USC 34 for 17 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 34
(11:05 - 1st) 6-T.Jones pushed ob at USC 26 for 8 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao). Penalty on ND 78-T.Kraemer Holding 10 yards enforced at USC 34. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 20 - ND 44
(10:31 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to USC 42 for 2 yards (50-N.Figueroa).
+5 YD
2 & 18 - ND 42
(10:10 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to USC 37 for 5 yards (7-C.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 13 - ND 37
(9:42 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
Punt
4 & 13 - ND 37
(9:01 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 37 yards from USC 37 to USC End Zone. touchback.

USC Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20
(8:53 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 27 for 7 yards (22-A.Bilal).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - USC 27
(8:47 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 32 for 5 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - USC 32
(8:18 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 46 for 14 yards (21-J.Elliott).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 46
(7:51 - 1st) 7-S.Carr to USC 44 for -2 yards (22-A.Bilal).
+6 YD
2 & 12 - USC 44
(7:14 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr pushed ob at USC 50 for 6 yards (40-D.White).
No Gain
3 & 6 - USC 50
(6:40 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
Punt
4 & 6 - USC 50
(6:10 - 1st) 24-B.Griffiths punts 50 yards from USC 50 to ND End Zone. touchback.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20
(6:04 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Young. 87-M.Young to ND 22 for 2 yards (9-G.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 8 - ND 22
(5:54 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 10-C.Finke.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ND 22
(5:29 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Young.
Punt
4 & 8 - ND 22
(5:25 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 38 yards from ND 22. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 50 for 10 yards (83-C.Claypool).

USC Trojans
- FG (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
+19 YD
1 & 10 - USC 50
(5:18 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ND 31 for 19 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 31
(5:09 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis complete to 29-V.Malepeai. 29-V.Malepeai to ND 22 for 9 yards (11-A.Gilman22-A.Bilal).
Sack
2 & 1 - USC 22
(4:43 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis sacked at ND 22 for no gain FUMBLES (41-K.Hinish95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa). 15-D.London to ND 22 for no gain.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - USC 22
(4:06 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ND 19 for 3 yards (8-D.Vaughn53-K.Kareem).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 19
(3:45 - 1st) 30-M.Stepp to ND 22 for -3 yards (22-A.Bilal).
No Gain
2 & 13 - USC 22
(3:13 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
No Gain
3 & 13 - USC 22
(2:30 - 1st) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
Field Goal
4 & 13 - USC 22
(2:24 - 1st) 40-C.McGrath 40 yards Field Goal is Good.

ND Fighting Irish
- Punt (7 plays, 13 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:18 - 1st) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 54 yards from USC 35. 87-M.Young to ND 23 for 12 yards. Penalty on ND 2-J.Genmark Heath Holding 10 yards enforced at ND 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 13
(2:13 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - ND 13
(2:08 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 22 for 9 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - ND 22
(2:04 - 1st) 6-T.Jones to ND 26 for 4 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 26
(1:37 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to ND 25 for -1 yard (2-O.Griffin99-D.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 11 - ND 25
(1:14 - 1st) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.
Penalty
3 & 11 - ND 25
(0:39 - 1st) Penalty on ND 12-I.Book Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ND 25. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 16 - ND 20
(0:34 - 1st) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to ND 31 for 11 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
Punt
4 & 5 - ND 31
(0:34 - 1st) 19-J.Bramblett punts 46 yards from ND 31. 21-T.Vaughns to USC 29 for 6 yards (22-A.Bilal83-C.Claypool).

USC Trojans
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29
(0:04 - 1st) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 33 for 4 yards (11-A.Gilman5-T.Pride).
+8 YD
2 & 6 - USC 33
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman pushed ob at USC 41 for 8 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 41
(14:33 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 44 for 3 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah11-A.Gilman).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - USC 44
(14:05 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 50 for 6 yards (22-A.Bilal).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - USC 50
(13:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ND 46 for 4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 46
(13:04 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ND 47 for -1 yard (40-D.White).
No Gain
2 & 11 - USC 47
(12:35 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 15-D.London.
+5 YD
3 & 11 - USC 47
(12:00 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to ND 42 for 5 yards (42-J.Okwara11-A.Gilman).
Punt
4 & 6 - USC 42
(11:56 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 39 yards from ND 42 Downed at the ND 3.

ND Fighting Irish
- TD (9 plays, 97 yards, 2:41 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 3
(11:24 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 6 for 3 yards (10-J.Houston78-J.Tufele).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ND 6
(11:09 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Jones.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - ND 6
(10:39 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to ND 15 for 9 yards.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ND 15
(10:34 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 27 for 12 yards (8-C.Steele). Penalty on USC 8-C.Steele 12 players declined.
+43 YD
1 & 10 - ND 27
(10:20 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to USC 30 for 43 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30
(10:01 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 25-B.Lenzy. 25-B.Lenzy to USC 22 for 8 yards (8-C.Steele).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - ND 22
(9:40 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool to USC 10 for 12 yards (8-C.Steele).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 10
(9:14 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 34-J.Smith.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - ND 10
(8:49 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:43 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

USC Trojans
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:37 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 64 yards from ND 35. 1-V.Jones to USC 26 for 25 yards (83-C.Claypool).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - USC 26
(8:37 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 45 for 19 yards (53-K.Kareem14-K.Hamilton).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45
(8:32 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman pushed ob at ND 49 for 6 yards (42-J.Okwara5-T.Pride).
+4 YD
2 & 4 - USC 49
(7:57 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ND 45 for 4 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 45
(7:32 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - USC 45
(6:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Carr to ND 42 for 3 yards (95-M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
No Gain
3 & 7 - USC 42
(6:46 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 8-A.St.Brown.
Punt
4 & 7 - USC 42
(6:16 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 42 yards from ND 42 to ND End Zone. touchback.

ND Fighting Irish
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20
(6:11 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 31 for 11 yards (9-G.Johnson).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - ND 31
(6:01 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet pushed ob at ND 45 for 14 yards (9-G.Johnson).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 45
(5:36 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to ND 49 for 4 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu99-D.Jackson).
+51 YD
2 & 6 - ND 49
(5:22 - 2nd) 25-B.Lenzy runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:47 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

USC Trojans
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:38 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25
(4:38 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pittman.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25
(4:38 - 2nd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 31 for 6 yards (22-A.Bilal).
Sack
3 & 4 - USC 31
(4:35 - 2nd) 9-K.Slovis sacked at USC 19 for -12 yards (53-K.Kareem).
Punt
4 & 16 - USC 19
(3:52 - 2nd) 24-B.Griffiths punts 37 yards from USC 19 out of bounds at the ND 44.

ND Fighting Irish
- FG (9 plays, 24 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 44
(3:11 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ND 44
(3:04 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to USC 42 for 14 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42
(2:58 - 2nd) 12-I.Book complete to 87-M.Young. 87-M.Young pushed ob at USC 40 for 2 yards (2-O.Griffin).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - ND 40
(2:32 - 2nd) 10-C.Finke pushed ob at USC 33 for 7 yards (9-G.Johnson).
Penalty
3 & 1 - ND 33
(2:07 - 2nd) Penalty on ND 74-L.Eichenberg False start 5 yards enforced at USC 33. No Play.
+10 YD
3 & 6 - ND 38
(1:38 - 2nd) 6-T.Jones to USC 28 for 10 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 28
(1:26 - 2nd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Young.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - ND 28
(1:11 - 2nd) 12-I.Book scrambles to USC 26 for 2 yards (91-B.Pili).
Sack
3 & 8 - ND 26
(1:05 - 2nd) 12-I.Book sacked at USC 27 for -1 yard (10-J.Houston).
Field Goal
4 & 9 - ND 27
(0:31 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer 45 yards Field Goal is Good.

USC Trojans
- Halftime (1 plays, 1 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 2nd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 45 yards from ND 35. 7-S.Carr to USC 40 for 20 yards (84-C.Kmet).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 40
(0:15 - 2nd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 41 for 1 yard (53-K.Kareem42-J.Okwara).

ND Fighting Irish
- FG (8 plays, 30 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 2nd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35. 87-M.Young to ND 32 FUMBLES. 87-M.Young to ND 36 for no gain.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 36
(15:00 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 40 for 4 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - ND 40
(14:49 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 45 for 5 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - ND 45
(14:15 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to ND 48 for 3 yards (10-J.Houston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 48
(13:50 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 48 for no gain (89-C.Rector8-C.Steele).
+18 YD
2 & 10 - ND 48
(13:40 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to USC 34 for 18 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 34
(13:20 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ND 34
(13:00 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 25-B.Lenzy.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ND 34
(12:48 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Armstrong.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - ND 34
(12:44 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer 52 yards Field Goal is Good.

USC Trojans
- FG (10 plays, 66 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:39 - 3rd) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25
(12:34 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to USC 38 for 13 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38
(12:34 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to USC 45 for 7 yards (22-A.Bilal).
+6 YD
2 & 3 - USC 45
(12:17 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to ND 49 for 6 yards (5-T.Pride).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 49
(11:54 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to ND 42 for 7 yards (40-D.White22-A.Bilal).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - USC 42
(11:35 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to ND 40 for 2 yards (53-K.Kareem).
+11 YD
3 & 1 - USC 40
(11:07 - 3rd) 29-V.Malepeai to ND 29 for 11 yards (14-K.Hamilton).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29
(10:51 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to ND 14 for 15 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 14
(10:24 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 14
(9:46 - 3rd) 7-S.Carr to ND 9 for 5 yards (44-J.Jones).
No Gain
3 & 5 - USC 9
(9:41 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 7-S.Carr. Penalty on USC 70-J.McKenzie Holding declined.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - USC 9
(9:04 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

ND Fighting Irish
- Downs (10 plays, 37 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:56 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(8:53 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 30 for 5 yards (2-O.Griffin).
-4 YD
2 & 5 - ND 30
(8:53 - 3rd) 8-J.Armstrong to ND 26 for -4 yards (99-D.Jackson).
+19 YD
3 & 9 - ND 26
(8:21 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke to ND 45 for 19 yards (10-J.Houston).
No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 45
(7:41 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Claypool.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - ND 45
(7:23 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet pushed ob at USC 46 for 9 yards (10-J.Houston).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - ND 46
(7:18 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to USC 43 for 3 yards (10-J.Houston1-P.Gaoteote).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 43
(6:38 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to USC 41 for 2 yards (9-G.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - ND 41
(6:20 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to USC 40 for 1 yard (91-B.Pili).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - ND 40
(5:38 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to USC 38 for 2 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao96-C.Tremblay).
No Gain
4 & 5 - ND 38
(5:05 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 24-T.Tremble.

USC Trojans
- TD (5 plays, 62 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38
(4:33 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to USC 46 for 8 yards (11-A.Gilman91-A.Ogundeji).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - USC 46
(4:28 - 3rd) 30-M.Stepp to ND 49 for 5 yards (57-J.Ademilola8-D.Vaughn).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 49
(4:05 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to ND 45 for 4 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah91-A.Ogundeji).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - USC 45
(3:41 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns pushed ob at ND 38 for 7 yards (22-A.Bilal).
+38 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38
(3:09 - 3rd) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:40 - 3rd) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

ND Fighting Irish

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:34 - 3rd) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 40 yards from USC 35 to ND 25 fair catch by 87-M.Young. Penalty on USC 41-J.Falaniko Offside 5 yards enforced at ND 35.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30
(2:34 - 3rd) 34-J.Smith to ND 31 for 1 yard (1-P.Gaoteote).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(2:34 - 3rd) 34-J.Smith to ND 31 for 6 yards (1-P.Gaoteote).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - ND 31
(2:34 - 3rd) 34-J.Smith to ND 39 for 8 yards (10-J.Houston).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 41
(1:24 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to ND 48 for 7 yards (1-P.Gaoteote21-I.Pola-Mao).
-3 YD
2 & 3 - ND 48
(0:53 - 3rd) 12-I.Book to ND 45 for -3 yards (99-D.Jackson).
Penalty
3 & 6 - ND 45
(0:15 - 3rd) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Young. Penalty on USC 1-P.Gaoteote Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at ND 45. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40
(0:15 - 3rd) 6-T.Jones to USC 30 for 10 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30
(0:10 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to USC 23 for 7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30
(0:10 - 3rd) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to USC 23 for 7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
No Gain
2 & 3 - ND 23
(15:00 - 4th) 12-I.Book incomplete. Intended for 87-M.Young.
-2 YD
3 & 3 - ND 23
(14:24 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 10-C.Finke. 10-C.Finke pushed ob at USC 25 for -2 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao).

USC Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:53 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to USC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25
(13:47 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 29-V.Malepeai.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25
(13:47 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to USC 34 for 9 yards (21-J.Elliott).
+25 YD
3 & 1 - USC 34
(13:41 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to ND 41 for 25 yards (11-A.Gilman5-T.Pride).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 41
(13:04 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp to ND 38 for 3 yards (40-D.White).
No Gain
2 & 7 - USC 38
(12:20 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Vaughns.
+17 YD
3 & 7 - USC 38
(11:47 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns pushed ob at ND 21 for 17 yards (5-T.Pride).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 21
(11:42 - 4th) 7-S.Carr to ND 16 for 5 yards (22-A.Bilal).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - USC 16
(11:20 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman to ND 5 for 11 yards (14-K.Hamilton8-D.Vaughn).
+5 YD
1 & 5 - USC 5
(10:50 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:32 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

ND Fighting Irish
- TD (14 plays, 75 yards, 6:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:27 - 4th) 38-A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to ND End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25
(10:27 - 4th) 6-T.Jones to ND 28 for 3 yards (51-M.Tuipulotu).
No Gain
2 & 7 - ND 28
(10:27 - 4th) 12-I.Book pushed ob at ND 28 for no gain (51-M.Tuipulotu).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - ND 28
(10:02 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to ND 37 for 9 yards (86-C.Locke).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ND 37
(9:30 - 4th) 6-T.Jones to ND 46 for 9 yards (21-I.Pola-Mao). Team penalty on USC 12 players declined.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - ND 46
(9:07 - 4th) 6-T.Jones to ND 47 for 1 yard (99-D.Jackson).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ND 47
(8:54 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to USC 40 for 13 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 40
(8:15 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to USC 37 for 3 yards (26-K.Mauga).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - ND 37
(7:42 - 4th) 34-J.Smith to USC 30 for 7 yards (15-T.Hufanga).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30
(7:09 - 4th) 12-I.Book to USC 26 for 4 yards (15-T.Hufanga21-I.Pola-Mao). Penalty on ND 72-R.Hainsey Holding declined. Penalty on ND 78-T.Kraemer Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USC 26.
+12 YD
1 & 21 - ND 41
(6:28 - 4th) 12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet to USC 29 for 12 yards (6-I.Taylor-Stuart).
-1 YD
2 & 9 - ND 29
(6:00 - 4th) 12-I.Book to USC 30 for -1 yard (10-J.Houston).
+17 YD
3 & 10 - ND 30
(5:45 - 4th) 12-I.Book scrambles pushed ob at USC 13 for 17 yards (23-K.Makaula).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 13
(4:56 - 4th) 6-T.Jones to USC 8 for 5 yards (96-C.Tremblay8-C.Steele).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - ND 8
(4:19 - 4th) 12-I.Book runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:38 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer extra point is good.

USC Trojans
- TD (9 plays, 77 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:33 - 4th) 39-J.Doerer kicks 65 yards from ND 35. 1-V.Jones to USC 23 for 23 yards (11-A.Gilman52-B.Bauer).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 23
(3:33 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek to USC 25 for 2 yards (6-J.Owusu-Koramoah).
+9 YD
2 & 8 - USC 25
(3:23 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 84-E.Krommenhoek. 84-E.Krommenhoek pushed ob at USC 34 for 9 yards (28-T.Bracy).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 34
(2:59 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis scrambles runs ob at USC 39 for 5 yards.
+18 YD
2 & 5 - USC 39
(2:40 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns to ND 43 for 18 yards (21-J.Elliott).
Sack
1 & 10 - USC 43
(2:21 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis sacked at ND 46 for -3 yards (44-J.Jones).
+15 YD
2 & 13 - USC 46
(2:03 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 7-S.Carr. 7-S.Carr to ND 31 for 15 yards (11-A.Gilman).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - USC 31
(1:59 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown to ND 11 for 20 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 11
(1:41 - 4th) 9-K.Slovis scrambles to ND 2 for 9 yards (14-K.Hamilton40-D.White).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - USC 2
(1:27 - 4th) 30-M.Stepp runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:11 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath extra point is good.

ND Fighting Irish

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:04 - 4th) 40-C.McGrath kicks 15 yards from USC 35 to the ND 50 downed by 89-B.Wright.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 50
(1:04 - 4th) kneels at ND 49 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - ND 49
(1:03 - 4th) kneels at ND 48 for -1 yard.
-1 YD
3 & 12 - ND 48
(0:58 - 4th) kneels at ND 47 for -1 yard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:04
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
30
Touchdown 1:11
30-M.Stepp runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
77
yds
02:22
pos
26
30
Point After TD 3:33
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
30
Touchdown 3:38
12-I.Book runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
75
yds
06:49
pos
20
29
Point After TD 10:27
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
23
Touchdown 10:32
9-K.Slovis complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:21
pos
19
23
Field Goal 14:20
39-J.Doerer 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
7
yds
02:19
pos
13
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:34
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
20
Touchdown 2:40
9-K.Slovis complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
62
yds
01:53
pos
12
20
Field Goal 9:04
40-C.McGrath 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
66
yds
03:35
pos
6
20
Field Goal 12:44
39-J.Doerer 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
30
yds
00:00
pos
3
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:31
39-J.Doerer 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
24
yds
02:40
pos
3
17
Point After TD 4:38
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 4:47
25-B.Lenzy runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
01:24
pos
3
13
Point After TD 8:37
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 8:43
12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
97
yds
02:41
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:24
40-C.McGrath 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
28
yds
02:54
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 25
Rushing 11 17
Passing 14 7
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 5-12 9-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 402 472
Total Plays 70 80
Avg Gain 5.7 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 171 308
Rush Attempts 35 48
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 6.4
Net Yards Passing 231 164
Comp. - Att. 24-35 17-32
Yards Per Pass 6.6 5.1
Penalties - Yards 2-44 5-45
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-42.2 3-40.3
Return Yards 84 48
Punts - Returns 2-16 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-68 3-48
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
USC 3-3 30101427
9 Notre Dame 5-1 01731030
ND -10.5, O/U 59
Notre Dame Stadium South Bend, IN
 231 PASS YDS 164
171 RUSH YDS 308
402 TOTAL YDS 472
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Slovis 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 255 2 0 148.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 255 2 0 148.6
K. Slovis 24/35 255 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Stepp 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 82 1
M. Stepp 10 82 1 25
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 46 0
V. Malepeai 8 46 0 11
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 44 0
S. Carr 9 44 0 14
K. Slovis 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -1 0
K. Slovis 8 -1 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 112 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 112 1
A. St. Brown 8 112 1 38
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 1
T. Vaughns 4 47 1 18
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
E. Krommenhoek 5 37 0 15
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
M. Pittman Jr. 4 29 0 11
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
S. Carr 2 21 0 15
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
V. Malepeai 1 9 0 9
D. London 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. London 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Houston Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
J. Houston Jr. 8-0 1.0 0
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Tuipulotu 6-0 0.0 0
T. Hufanga 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Hufanga 6-0 0.0 0
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
I. Pola-Mao 5-2 0.0 0
G. Johnson 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
P. Gaoteote IV 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
P. Gaoteote IV 5-1 0.0 0
O. Griffin 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
O. Griffin 3-0 0.0 0
I. Taylor-Stuart 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Taylor-Stuart 3-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-2 0.0 0
C. Steele 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Steele 3-2 0.0 0
B. Pili 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Pili 2-0 0.0 0
N. Figueroa 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Figueroa 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rector 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Rector 1-1 0.0 0
C. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
C. Tremblay 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Tremblay 1-1 0.0 0
K. Mauga 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mauga 1-0 0.0 0
K. Makaula 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Makaula 1-0 0.0 0
C. Locke 86 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Locke 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tufele 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Tufele 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
2/2 3/3
C. McGrath 2/2 40 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Griffiths 24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 1
B. Griffiths 5 42.2 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 25 0
V. Jones Jr. 2 24.0 25 0
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
S. Carr 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
T. Vaughns 1 6.0 6 0
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
A. St. Brown 1 10.0 10 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 165 1 0 106.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.1% 165 1 0 106.8
I. Book 17/32 165 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 176 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 176 0
T. Jones Jr 25 176 0 43
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 51 1
B. Lenzy 1 51 1 51
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 49 1
I. Book 12 49 1 17
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
J. Smith 5 32 0 13
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Finke 1 7 0 7
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Armstrong 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 1
C. Kmet 6 61 1 14
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
C. Claypool 3 47 0 26
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
C. Finke 5 45 0 19
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Lenzy 1 8 0 8
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
M. Young 2 4 0 2
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Tremble 0 0 0 0
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Armstrong 0 0 0 0
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Smith 0 0 0 0
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Jones Jr 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
A. Bilal 8-2 0.0 0
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Hamilton 7-1 0.0 0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 7-0 1.0 0
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
A. Gilman 6-2 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
K. Kareem 5-2 1.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Elliott 4-0 0.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. White 4-1 0.0 0
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Pride Jr 3-2 0.0 0
Ja. Jones 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Ja. Jones 2-0 1.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Okwara 2-1 0.0 0
D. Vaughn 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Vaughn 1-2 0.0 0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 1-1 0.5 0
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Armstrong 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Ademilola 1-0 0.0 0
T. Bracy 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Bracy 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Hinish 0-1 0.5 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
J. Doerer 3/3 52 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bramblett 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 0
J. Bramblett 3 40.3 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 36 0
M. Young 2 24.0 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USC 25 2:21 6 32 Punt
8:53 USC 20 2:43 6 30 Punt
5:18 USC 50 2:54 7 28 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 USC 29 0:00 8 29 Punt
8:37 USC 26 2:21 6 32 Punt
4:38 USC 25 0:46 3 -6 Punt
0:20 USC 40 0:05 1 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 USC 25 3:35 10 66 FG
4:33 USC 38 1:53 5 62 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 USC 25 3:21 9 75 TD
3:33 USC 23 2:22 9 77 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 ND 20 3:02 7 43 Punt
6:04 ND 20 0:39 3 2 Punt
2:18 ND 13 1:44 7 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 ND 3 2:41 9 97 TD
6:11 ND 20 1:24 4 80 TD
3:11 ND 44 2:40 9 24 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 ND 36 0:00 8 30 FG
8:56 ND 25 3:51 10 37 Downs
2:34 ND 30 2:19 9 35
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:27 ND 25 6:49 14 75 TD
1:04 ND 50 0:06 3 -3
