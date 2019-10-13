|
|
|NAVY
|TULSA
Perry leads Navy over Tulsa 45-17
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Few people who watched the game would agree, but Malcolm Perry thought he didn't play well Saturday night.
Perry rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries to lead Navy to a 45-17 victory over Tulsa, but was still critical of his own performance.
''As far as executing the offense, seeing things clearly, making the right reads, just a little too much indecision,'' Perry said. ''I wasn't too happy with my performance, but of course we got the win. I thought the offense as a whole played really well, so I'm happy about that, but overall, my personal play, I wasn't too pleased.''
Jamale Carothers, Nelson Smith and C.J. Williams also scored rushing touchdowns for Navy (4-1, 2-1 American), which outscored Tulsa 21-0 in the second quarter to take control of the game. The Midshipmen snapped a 14-game losing streak in contests played outside of Annapolis, a stretch that dated back to their previous trip to Tulsa, a 31-21 victory on Sept. 30, 2017.
''I thought he did a lot of good things, he's leading our offense well,'' Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said of Perry. ''He's playing well, our defense is playing well, a lot of good things happening. That's how you get to 4-1. It's a great win for our football program, to come on the road. Tulsa's a good football team. I thought our defense played phenomenal. I'm really proud of our guys. It was a great team win.''
Navy entered the day leading the nation in rushing with an average of 312 yards per game and added to that total in this one, gaining 388 yards on the ground. Out of 63 overall offensive plays, the Midshipmen ran the ball 58 times.
Zach Smith threw for 254 yards and a touchdown for Tulsa (2-4, 0-2), which lost its fifth straight game to Navy. JuanCarlos Santana had nine receptions for 98 yards.
''We let it get away from us in the first half. We had opportunities to make plays and didn't execute and get it done,'' Smith said. ''That's on me, on us as an offense and the team as a whole.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Navy: The Midshipmen's defense entered the day ranked 13th in the nation in rushing defense, giving up 90.3 yards per contest, and allowed Tulsa just 25 yards on the ground through the first half and 69 overall, 50 of which came on one drive early in the third quarter. Navy also ranked 12th in total defense before the game, allowing an average of 277 yards, and Tulsa gained just 99 in the first half and 174 through the first three quarters before ending up with 323 overall, adding more in the fourth quarter with the game already out of reach.
Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane had several missed opportunities in the first quarter that might have made a difference. On their first possession, Jacob Rainey's 30-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright for Tulsa's fourth straight missed field goal attempt (three by Rainey). Then on Tulsa's third drive, after Rainey did connect on a career-long 41-yard field goal, it looked like Smith connected with Sam Crawford for a 98-yard touchdown pass. But following a lengthy review, the play ended up being called back when it was determined that Crawford stepped out of bounds before making the catch.
TURNING POINT
Even though it came late in the first quarter, it completely changed the direction of the contest. Leading 3-0 and backed up on its own 2-yard line, Tulsa appeared to have scored a touchdown when Smith hit Crawford with a 98-yard pass. After the play was nullified by the video review that showed Crawford stepping out of bounds before the catch, momentum swung Navy's way. Tulsa ended up punting, giving Navy a short field with the ball at the Golden Hurricane 48, and five plays later, Perry scored on a 29-yard run. The Midshipmen went on to score on each of their next three possessions while Tulsa had just three first downs and 47 yards of offense in the second quarter. Navy entered halftime with a commanding 28-3 advantage. ''You got to be good and lucky, it's always the case,'' Niumatalolo said of the wiped out Tulsa touchdown. ''The ball's got to bounce your way and that was big for us.''
LAST WORD
''We knew it was going to be a really tough ball game coming in, they're very talented,'' Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said of Navy. ''We had opportunities early in the game to really try to establish something, get a lead, but this game kind of got away from us a little bit. And when you're playing someone like Navy, you get down and it makes it very difficult to come back with the way they are doing things and controlling the tempo.''
UP NEXT
Navy returns home to Annapolis on Saturday to take on USF.
Tulsa goes on the road to face No. 25 Cincinnati on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-Z.Long kicks 60 yards from TSA 35. 13-C.Warren to NAV 18 FUMBLES (21-B.Powers). 4-R.Revels to NAV 18 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 18(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to NAV 14 for 4 yards (1-J.Springer53-T.Tuitele).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NAVY 14(14:45 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to NAV 13 for 1 yard (53-T.Tuitele94-J.Warren).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NAVY 13(14:20 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
No Good
|
4 & 5 - NAVY 13(13:35 - 1st) 95-J.Rainey 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- FG (10 plays, 36 yards, 4:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(13:30 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 20 for no gain (23-Z.Collins).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 20(13:26 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 18 for -2 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TULSA 18(12:52 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to NAV 18 for no gain (8-B.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TULSA 18(12:24 - 1st) 4-O.White punts 42 yards from NAV 18 to TSA 40 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 40(11:43 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 42 for 2 yards (94-J.Warren10-K.Brennan).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 42(11:35 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 49 for 7 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 49(11:09 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 49 for no gain (1-J.Springer10-K.Brennan).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NAVY 49(10:33 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to NAV 49 for 2 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(10:00 - 1st) 24-C.Taylor to NAV 49 for no gain (3-C.Kinley56-N.Cromartie).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 49(9:20 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to NAV 45 for 4 yards (53-T.Tuitele54-D.Fagot).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 45(8:51 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to NAV 24 for 21 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(8:05 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 24(7:52 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 24(7:45 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NAVY 24(7:38 - 1st) 95-J.Rainey 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (7 plays, 80 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:34 - 1st) 91-C.Long kicks 40 yards from TSA 35 to NAV 25 fair catch by 13-C.Warren.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(7:29 - 1st) 25-T.Maloy to NAV 34 for 9 yards (23-Z.Collins54-S.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 34(7:29 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 40 for 6 yards (23-Z.Collins8-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(7:01 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to NAV 40 for no gain (23-Z.Collins91-C.Wick).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 40(6:39 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 42 for 2 yards (54-S.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TULSA 42(5:52 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to NAV 42 for no gain (15-T.Gipson35-Y.Burnett).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TULSA 42(5:16 - 1st) 4-O.White punts 48 yards from NAV 42 Downed at the TSA 10.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (5 plays, 48 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 10(4:35 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 66-G.Wheeler False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 10. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - NAVY 5(4:23 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 65-C.Ivy False start 2 yards enforced at TSA 5. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 17 - NAVY 3(4:23 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 2 for -1 yard (51-P.Carothers).
|
2 & 18 - NAVY(4:23 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 9-S.Crawford. 9-S.Crawford runs 98 yards for a touchdown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - NAVY 2(3:42 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford. Penalty on TSA 9-S.Crawford Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TSA 2.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 18 - NAVY 2(3:42 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 11 for 9 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 9 - NAVY 11(3:29 - 1st) Penalty on TSA 30-J.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 11. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - NAVY 6(2:43 - 1st) 33-T.Bennett punts 42 yards from TSA 6 Downed at the TSA 48.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (6 plays, 27 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(2:43 - 1st) 20-C.Williams to TSA 39 for 9 yards (42-C.Edmiston58-D.Lamp).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULSA 39(2:35 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to TSA 37 for 2 yards (90-J.Player93-J.Blankenship).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(1:59 - 1st) 43-N.Smith to TSA 33 for 4 yards (42-C.Edmiston90-J.Player).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 33(1:34 - 1st) 10-M.Perry to TSA 29 for 4 yards (90-J.Player93-J.Blankenship).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 29(0:59 - 1st) 10-M.Perry runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:15 - 1st) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (10 plays, 77 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:09 - 1st) 18-J.Osborn kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 32-J.Palmer.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:09 - 1st) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 28 for 3 yards (1-J.Springer8-E.Nash).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 28(0:09 - 1st) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes runs ob at TSA 37 for 9 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 37(15:00 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana pushed ob at NAV 49 for 14 yards (11-E.Fochtman).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 49(14:34 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to NAV 48 for 1 yard (99-J.Pittman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 48(14:20 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NAVY 48(14:04 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NAVY 48(13:56 - 2nd) 33-T.Bennett punts 31 yards from NAV 48. 26-G.Winn to NAV 23 for 6 yards (18-T.Davis).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 23(13:53 - 2nd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 39 for 16 yards (23-Z.Collins9-R.Robinson).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(13:43 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to TSA 43 for 18 yards (42-C.Edmiston8-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(13:05 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 43(12:39 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to TSA 40 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins54-S.Robinson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TULSA 40(12:34 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to TSA 34 for 6 yards (54-S.Robinson23-Z.Collins).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULSA 34(11:49 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to TSA 24 for 10 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(11:13 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to TSA 23 for 1 yard (12-A.Green).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULSA 23(10:49 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry scrambles pushed ob at TSA 8 for 15 yards (10-M.Bunch).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - TULSA 8(10:27 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to TSA 6 for 2 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TULSA 6(9:51 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:10 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (3 plays, 58 yards, 1:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:06 - 2nd) 18-J.Osborn kicks 58 yards from NAV 35. 5-J.Santana to TSA 13 for 6 yards (23-M.Fells). Penalty on TSA 35-Y.Burnett Illegal block in the back 6 yards enforced at TSA 13.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 7(9:06 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 13 for 6 yards (56-N.Cromartie).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 13(8:59 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 22 for 9 yards (53-T.Tuitele10-K.Brennan).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 22(8:36 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 19 for -3 yards (1-J.Springer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NAVY 19(8:15 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 9-S.Crawford.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - NAVY 19(7:33 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - NAVY 19(7:28 - 2nd) 33-T.Bennett punts 50 yards from TSA 19. 26-G.Winn to NAV 42 for 11 yards (30-J.Wright).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 42(7:24 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to TSA 11 for 47 yards (10-M.Bunch42-C.Edmiston).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 11(7:13 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to TSA 6 for 5 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULSA 6(6:45 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:07 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (4 plays, 72 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:02 - 2nd) 18-J.Osborn kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(6:02 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 19-D.Carter. 19-D.Carter to TSA 32 for 7 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 32(6:02 - 2nd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 34 for 2 yards (51-P.Carothers).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 34(5:39 - 2nd) Penalty on TSA 65-C.Ivy False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 34. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(5:02 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith to TSA 30 for 1 yard (54-D.Fagot).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - NAVY 30(4:36 - 2nd) 33-T.Bennett punts 42 yards from TSA 30 Downed at the NAV 28.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(3:59 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 27 for -1 yard (29-R.Nixon8-B.Johnson).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 11 - TULSA 27(3:46 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams complete to 34-J.Carothers. 34-J.Carothers to TSA 47 for 26 yards (3-C.Williams).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(3:02 - 2nd) 25-T.Maloy to TSA 35 for 12 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 35(2:41 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:18 - 2nd) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Halftime (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:11 - 2nd) 18-J.Osborn kicks 58 yards from NAV 35. 5-J.Santana to TSA 11 for 4 yards. Team penalty on NAV Offside 5 yards enforced at NAV 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(2:11 - 2nd) 18-J.Osborn kicks 60 yards from NAV 30. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 38 for 28 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving35-W.Little).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(2:04 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 19-D.Carter. 19-D.Carter to TSA 39 for 1 yard (5-M.McMorris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NAVY 39(1:56 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NAVY 39(1:26 - 2nd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NAVY 39(1:21 - 2nd) 33-T.Bennett punts 39 yards from TSA 39. 26-G.Winn to NAV 31 for 9 yards (94-A.Goodlow).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (10 plays, 70 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(1:17 - 2nd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 38 for 7 yards (23-Z.Collins6-D.Cannon).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULSA 38(1:08 - 2nd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 40 for 2 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 40(1:02 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 43 for 3 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(0:29 - 2nd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 40 for -3 yards (90-J.Player).
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (8 plays, 3 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 18-J.Osborn kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to TSA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to TSA 28 for 3 yards (45-C.Garnes11-E.Fochtman).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - NAVY 28(14:57 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to TSA 39 for 11 yards (45-C.Garnes).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(14:13 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to NAV 39 for 22 yards (45-C.Garnes3-C.Kinley).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 39(13:54 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to NAV 35 for 4 yards (5-M.McMorris15-N.Obanor). Penalty on NAV 15-N.Obanor Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at NAV 35.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(13:33 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to NAV 7 for 13 yards (45-C.Garnes).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 7 - NAVY 7(13:10 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NAVY 7(12:45 - 3rd) Penalty on TSA 75-D.Bivens False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 7. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - NAVY 12(12:41 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 3-S.Brooks. 3-S.Brooks to NAV 1 for 11 yards (15-N.Obanor).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 1(12:40 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:21 - 3rd) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:18 - 3rd) 90-Z.Long kicks 57 yards from TSA 35. 13-C.Warren to NAV 25 for 17 yards (19-G.Sawyer21-B.Powers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(12:18 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Williams.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(12:10 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 32 for 7 yards (23-Z.Collins).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 32(12:04 - 3rd) 20-C.Williams to NAV 36 for 4 yards (8-B.Johnson23-Z.Collins).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(11:26 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry runs ob at NAV 37 for 1 yard. Penalty on NAV 23-M.Fells Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at NAV 37.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 19 - TULSA 27(11:10 - 3rd) Penalty on NAV 76-K.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at NAV 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 24 - TULSA 22(10:38 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 22 for no gain (6-D.Cannon35-Y.Burnett).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 24 - TULSA 22(10:23 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 29 for 7 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 17 - TULSA 29(9:49 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 33 for 4 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TULSA 33(9:13 - 3rd) 4-O.White punts 42 yards from NAV 33 to TSA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(8:27 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 32 for 7 yards (5-M.McMorris).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NAVY 32(8:19 - 3rd) 3-S.Brooks to TSA 34 for 2 yards (53-T.Tuitele).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 34(7:55 - 3rd) Penalty on TSA 19-D.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at TSA 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 29(7:22 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Stokes.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 29(7:16 - 3rd) 33-T.Bennett punts 44 yards from TSA 29 Downed at the NAV 27.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (6 plays, 1 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(7:12 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 33 for 6 yards (42-C.Edmiston).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULSA 33(7:01 - 3rd) 34-J.Carothers to NAV 36 for 3 yards (54-S.Robinson90-J.Player).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TULSA 36(6:34 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 39 for 3 yards (90-J.Player).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(6:16 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to NAV 41 for 2 yards (90-J.Player).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 41(5:50 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 43 for 2 yards (97-T.Stevenson91-C.Wick).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - TULSA 43(5:11 - 3rd) 10-M.Perry to NAV 47 for 4 yards (42-C.Edmiston91-C.Wick).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TULSA 47(4:50 - 3rd) 4-O.White punts 47 yards from NAV 47 to TSA 6 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (7 plays, 79 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 6(4:10 - 3rd) 24-C.Taylor to TSA 8 for 2 yards (8-E.Nash).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NAVY 8(4:02 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - NAVY 8(3:26 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 17 for 9 yards (6-M.West8-E.Nash).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 17(3:22 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 9 for -8 yards (45-C.Garnes54-D.Fagot).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 18 - NAVY 9(3:01 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith complete to 8-K.Johnson. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 15 for 6 yards (5-M.McMorris10-K.Brennan).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - NAVY 15(2:18 - 3rd) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 7 for -8 yards (92-D.Williams).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - NAVY 7(1:34 - 3rd) 33-T.Bennett punts 43 yards from TSA 7 to NAV 50 fair catch by 26-G.Winn.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 50(0:51 - 3rd) 43-N.Smith to TSA 48 for 2 yards (35-Y.Burnett54-S.Robinson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 48(0:42 - 3rd) 25-T.Maloy to TSA 38 for 10 yards (29-R.Nixon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(15:00 - 4th) 43-N.Smith to TSA 36 for 2 yards (19-G.Sawyer54-S.Robinson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TULSA 36(14:30 - 4th) 25-T.Maloy to TSA 31 for 5 yards (8-B.Johnson35-Y.Burnett).
|
3 & 3 - TULSA(13:55 - 4th) 10-M.Perry runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULSA 31(13:13 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to TSA 3 for 28 yards (8-B.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TULSA 3(13:13 - 4th) 10-M.Perry runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:58 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:54 - 4th) 18-J.Osborn kicks 40 yards from NAV 35 to TSA 25 fair catch by 2-K.Stokes. Team penalty on TSA Unnecessary roughness 12 yards enforced at TSA 25.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 13(12:54 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 32-J.Palmer.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 13(12:54 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to TSA 17 for 4 yards (53-T.Tuitele).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 17(12:47 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NAVY 17(12:15 - 4th) 33-T.Bennett punts 33 yards from TSA 17 Downed at the NAV 50.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- TD (12 plays, 98 yards, 3:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 50(12:09 - 4th) 10-M.Perry complete to 3-C.Kinley. 3-C.Kinley to NAV 50 for no gain (12-A.Green).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULSA 50(11:58 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers to TSA 42 for 8 yards (10-M.Bunch35-Y.Burnett).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TULSA 42(11:31 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to TSA 42 for no gain (42-C.Edmiston8-B.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TULSA 42(10:59 - 4th) 4-O.White punts 40 yards from TSA 42 Downed at the TSA 2.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- FG (4 plays, 28 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 2(10:11 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 2(10:04 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to TSA 6 for 4 yards (8-E.Nash).
|
+51 YD
|
3 & 6 - NAVY 6(9:59 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 2-K.Stokes. 2-K.Stokes to NAV 43 for 51 yards (8-E.Nash).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 43(9:20 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith scrambles to NAV 38 for 5 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NAVY 38(8:45 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to NAV 35 for 3 yards (92-D.Williams35-W.Little).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - NAVY 35(8:21 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to NAV 29 for 6 yards (10-K.Brennan).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 29(7:50 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 13-J.Johnson. 13-J.Johnson to NAV 20 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - NAVY 20(7:37 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - NAVY 20(7:16 - 4th) 21-T.Wilkerson to NAV 18 for 2 yards (98-M.Flowers).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 18(7:10 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 32-J.Palmer. 32-J.Palmer to NAV 12 for 6 yards (1-J.Springer5-M.McMorris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NAVY 12(6:45 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 32-J.Palmer.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - NAVY 12(6:28 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 21-T.Wilkerson. 21-T.Wilkerson runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:23 - 4th) 95-J.Rainey extra point is good.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Downs (4 plays, 58 yards, 0:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:18 - 4th) kicks 18 yards from TSA 35 out of bounds at the NAV 47. Team penalty on TSA Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at TSA 48.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 48(6:18 - 4th) 25-T.Maloy to TSA 25 for 23 yards (24-T.Reeves).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(6:02 - 4th) 20-C.Williams to TSA 29 for -4 yards (30-J.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TULSA 29(5:31 - 4th) 10-M.Perry to TSA 29 for no gain (23-Z.Collins).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - TULSA 29(4:48 - 4th) 10-M.Perry complete to 86-O.David. 86-O.David to TSA 20 for 9 yards (29-R.Nixon).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TULSA 20(4:36 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- TD (2 plays, 17 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:51 - 4th) 18-J.Osborn kicks 56 yards from NAV 35. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 25 for 16 yards (22-T.Brannan45-C.Garnes).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(3:47 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 19 for -6 yards (98-M.Flowers).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - NAVY 19(3:41 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 16 - NAVY 19(3:06 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 8-K.Johnson.
|
Sack
|
4 & 16 - NAVY 19(2:58 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith sacked at TSA 17 for -2 yards (51-P.Carothers).
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
- Downs (8 plays, 55 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 17(2:54 - 4th) 6-P.Olsen to TSA 19 for -2 yards (30-J.Wright12-A.Green).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - TULSA 19(2:49 - 4th) 34-J.Carothers runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:15 - 4th) 43-B.Nichols extra point is good.
NAVY
Midshipmen
- End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:12 - 4th) 18-J.Osborn kicks 56 yards from NAV 35. 8-K.Johnson to TSA 21 for 12 yards (46-I.Blake).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 21(2:12 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to TSA 29 for 8 yards (31-A.Talbert-Loving17-T.Brown).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 2 - NAVY 29(2:07 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to NAV 43 for 28 yards (42-S.Harrington).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 43(1:46 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Santana.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 43(1:28 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to NAV 31 for 12 yards (9-D.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NAVY 31(1:22 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NAVY 31(1:16 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Montgomery.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - NAVY 31(1:10 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith complete to 5-J.Santana. 5-J.Santana to NAV 24 for 7 yards (8-E.Nash).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NAVY 24(1:00 - 4th) 11-Z.Smith incomplete.
TULSA
Golden Hurricane
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(0:30 - 4th) kneels at NAV 23 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|16
|Rushing
|18
|6
|Passing
|1
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|8-21
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|423
|303
|Total Plays
|63
|78
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|388
|69
|Rush Attempts
|58
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|2.4
|Net Yards Passing
|35
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|3-5
|23-49
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|10-51
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|6
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.8
|8-40.5
|Return Yards
|56
|62
|Punts - Returns
|3-26
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|4-62
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|35
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|388
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|423
|TOTAL YDS
|303
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|1/1
|26
|0
|0
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|2/4
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Perry 10 QB
|M. Perry
|20
|218
|3
|47
|
T. Maloy 25 RB
|T. Maloy
|5
|58
|0
|22
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|5
|52
|1
|19
|
N. Smith 43 FB
|N. Smith
|18
|42
|1
|7
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|8
|21
|1
|9
|
P. Olsen 6 QB
|P. Olsen
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Carothers 34 FB
|J. Carothers
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
O. Davis 86 WR
|O. Davis
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Williams 20 RB
|C. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Cooper 3 WR
|M. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. McMorris 5 CB
|M. McMorris
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Springer 1 S
|J. Springer
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuitele 53 LB
|T. Tuitele
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 45 S
|C. Garnes
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Nash 8 S
|E. Nash
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Carothers 51 LB
|P. Carothers
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Flowers 98 NT
|M. Flowers
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Williams 92 DE
|D. Williams
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kinley 3 CB
|C. Kinley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Obanor 15 S
|N. Obanor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cromartie 56 LB
|N. Cromartie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fochtman 11 S
|E. Fochtman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Talbert-Loving 31 LB
|A. Talbert-Loving
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 CB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nash 70 DE
|M. Nash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 94 DT
|J. Warren
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pittman 99 NT
|J. Pittman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. West 6 S
|M. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fagot 54 LB
|D. Fagot
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
K. Brennan 10 S
|K. Brennan
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harrington 42 LB
|S. Harrington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 17 LB
|T. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Little 35 LB
|W. Little
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Nichols 43 P
|B. Nichols
|1/1
|37
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. White 4 P
|O. White
|5
|43.8
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Warren 13 WR
|C. Warren
|2
|15.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Winn 26 RB
|G. Winn
|3
|8.7
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|23/49
|254
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|12
|55
|0
|22
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
C. Taylor II 24 RB
|C. Taylor II
|5
|5
|1
|2
|
Z. Smith 11 QB
|Z. Smith
|9
|0
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|9
|98
|0
|28
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|3
|64
|0
|51
|
J. Johnson 13 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|36
|0
|21
|
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|3
|19
|0
|7
|
T. Wilkerson 21 RB
|T. Wilkerson
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
S. Brooks 3 RB
|S. Brooks
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Carter 19 TE
|D. Carter
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
J. Palmer 32 TE
|J. Palmer
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Crawford Jr. 9 WR
|S. Crawford Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Montgomery 20 WR
|C. Montgomery
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Edmiston 42 LB
|C. Edmiston
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Collins 23 LB
|Z. Collins
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 8 S
|B. Johnson
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Player 90 NT
|J. Player
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bunch 10 S
|M. Bunch
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Robinson 54 DT
|S. Robinson
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Nixon 29 CB
|R. Nixon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green IV 12 CB
|A. Green IV
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Reeves 24 LB
|T. Reeves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 3 S
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gipson 15 DE
|T. Gipson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 97 NT
|T. Stevenson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Burnett 35 LB
|Y. Burnett
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cannon 6 LB
|D. Cannon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wick 91 DE
|C. Wick
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lamp 58 DE
|D. Lamp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Robinson II 9 CB
|R. Robinson II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blankenship 93 NT
|J. Blankenship
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Rainey 95 K
|J. Rainey
|1/2
|41
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Bennett 33 P
|T. Bennett
|8
|40.5
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 8 WR
|K. Johnson
|2
|14.0
|16
|0
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD