No. 25 Cincinnati holds off Houston late to win 38-23
HOUSTON (AP) Desmond Ridder passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns and No. 25 Cincinnati held off Houston's late surge to beat the Cougars 38-23 on Saturday.
The Bearcats (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) used a 21-point first half to pull away early and Perry Young's late 2-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed their fourth straight win.
''Nobody thought this was a trap game,'' Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. ''This is obviously a very good football team with some guys down and some guys that are redshirting. But they have a lot of talent. You can tell they have a lot of fight. Our guys fought back and in the end they had the ability to battle through some of those adverse situations.''
Ridder finished 14 of 24 for 263 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Ridder also had 11 carries for 50 yards and a score.
Trailing 21-10, Houston quarterback Clayton Tune re-energized the home crowd with a career-long 69-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Stevenson to start the second half.
The Cougars (2-4, 0-2) cut the lead to five with 9:09 left on Tune's 6-yard pass to Christian Trahan, but it wasn't enough to prevent Houston's first 0-2 start in conference play since 2002, when the Cougars were in Conference USA.
''Came up short,'' Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''We had a chance to win in the fourth quarter. A couple of bad calls I thought prevented us from being able to get the ball back and go score. It is what it is, you have to deal with it.
''Some bright spots but overall just happy with the guys and the way they played. Happy with the way they fought. Nobody's happy about 2-4 and we've lost to four pretty good teams and we expect to be a good team as well.''
Tune finished 9 of 27 for 184 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
''I thought Clayton, for not repping for two weeks, actually hung in there and did some good things,'' Holgorsen said. ''He's our starting quarterback.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: A week after forcing four turnovers against Central Florida and limiting the Knights to their fewest points in 2019, Cincinnati's defense shined again. The Bearcats had four interceptions to run their season total to 13 and forced a fumble to help hold Houston to a season-low 23 points.
Houston: With D'Eriq King redshirting the rest of the season, Houston has been seeking his permanent replacement for this year. Tune, Bryson Smith and Logan Holgorsen all got playing time. Tune started, Smith was brought in to run the wildcat formation and Holgorsen got his first playing time in the first quarter.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Cincinnati should move up with No. 23 Memphis losing to Temple on Saturday and No. 20 Virginia losing to Miami on Friday.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: The Bearcats return home Oct. 19 to face Tulsa.
Houston: The Cougars travel to UConn on Oct. 19 for the teams' first meeting since 2016.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:30 - 4th) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara to CIN 32 for 7 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 32(15:00 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to HOU 24 for 44 yards (32-G.Owens).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(14:30 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 2-J.Jackson. 2-J.Jackson to HOU 20 for 4 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 20(13:50 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to HOU 13 for 7 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 13(13:18 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:49 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:44 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 57 yards from CIN 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 23 for 15 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 23(12:44 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 23(12:38 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs ob at HOU 37 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(12:33 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 21-P.Carr.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 37(11:53 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 39 for 2 yards (93-E.Ponder45-T.Bere).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - HOU 39(11:49 - 1st) Penalty on CIN 93-E.Ponder Offside 5 yards enforced at HOU 39. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 44(11:16 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to HOU 42 for -2 yards (99-M.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - HOU 42(10:47 - 1st) 38-D.Roy punts 49 yards from HOU 42. 22-R.Montgomery pushed ob at CIN 19 for 10 yards. Penalty on CIN 11-L.Taylor Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at CIN 19.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Interception (3 plays, 71 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 9(10:15 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 18 for 9 yards (33-G.Vaughn15-Z.Kirven).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 18(10:05 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 22 for 4 yards (24-D.Mutin98-P.Turner).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(9:34 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj INTERCEPTED by 6-D.Williams at CIN 31. 6-D.Williams to CIN 20 for 11 yards (17-R.Medaris).
HOU
Cougars
- FG (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 20(9:04 - 1st) 1-B.Smith to CIN 16 for 4 yards (42-M.Vann).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - HOU 16(8:56 - 1st) 3-C.Tune complete to 1-B.Smith. 1-B.Smith to CIN 14 for 2 yards (6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - HOU 14(8:15 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - HOU 14(7:34 - 1st) 47-D.Witherspoon 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:27 - 1st) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(7:24 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:24 - 1st) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:13 - 1st) 97-R.Jones kicks 58 yards from CIN 35. 5-M.Stevenson pushed ob at HOU 37 for 30 yards (39-J.Sheppard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 37(7:13 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 37 for no gain (5-D.Forrest19-E.Tucky).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 37(7:06 - 1st) 22-K.Porter to HOU 34 for -3 yards (99-M.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - HOU 34(6:29 - 1st) 3-C.Tune incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - HOU 34(5:43 - 1st) 38-D.Roy punts 61 yards from HOU 34 out of bounds at the CIN 5.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 5(5:39 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 9 for 4 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 9(5:31 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder complete to 13-T.Cloud. 13-T.Cloud pushed ob at CIN 19 for 10 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(4:59 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Geddis.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 19(4:32 - 1st) 3-M.Warren to CIN 19 for no gain (24-D.Mutin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 19(4:25 - 1st) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CINCY 19(3:44 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 38 yards from CIN 19 to HOU 43 fair catch by 1-B.Smith.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 43(3:36 - 1st) 1-B.Smith to HOU 46 for 3 yards (8-J.White).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 46(3:29 - 1st) 21-P.Carr to CIN 50 for 4 yards (23-R.Potts).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - HOU 50(2:50 - 1st) Penalty on HOU 77-K.Murphy False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 50. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HOU 45(2:10 - 1st) 6-L.Holgorsen incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - HOU 45(1:53 - 1st) 38-D.Roy punts 53 yards from HOU 45 Downed at the CIN 2.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 2(1:49 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 7 for 5 yards (59-J.Daulong).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 7(1:34 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 11 for 4 yards (98-P.Turner).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - CINCY 11(1:03 - 1st) 23-G.Doaks to CIN 10 for -1 yard (2-D.Anderson24-D.Mutin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - CINCY 10(0:21 - 1st) 37-J.Smith punts 59 yards from CIN 10. 1-B.Smith to HOU 34 for 3 yards (21-M.Sanders).
HOU
Cougars
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 3:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - HOU 34(15:00 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune sacked at HOU 27 for -7 yards (21-M.Sanders).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 17 - HOU 27(14:49 - 2nd) 6-L.Holgorsen scrambles to HOU 41 for 14 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOU 41(14:29 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 44 for 3 yards (43-M.Pitts).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 44(13:38 - 2nd) 37-T.Brown to HOU 47 for 3 yards (92-C.Brooks).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - HOU 47(12:59 - 2nd) 1-B.Smith to CIN 50 for 3 yards (7-C.Bryant19-E.Tucky).
|
+50 YD
|
3 & 4 - HOU 50(12:25 - 2nd) 1-B.Smith complete to 13-J.Singleton. 13-J.Singleton runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:45 - 2nd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:36 - 2nd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to CIN End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(11:36 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj pushed ob at CIN 32 for 7 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - CINCY 32(11:36 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Mbodj.
|
Sack
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 32(11:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at CIN 26 for -6 yards (94-I.Chambers90-O.Charles-Pierre).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CINCY 26(11:02 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 44 yards from CIN 26. 1-B.Smith to HOU 30 for no gain (5-D.Forrest).
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (3 plays, 35 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(10:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 21-T.Tucker. 21-T.Tucker to HOU 23 for 12 yards (5-A.Fleming).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(10:01 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to HOU 15 for 8 yards (6-D.Williams).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - CINCY 15(9:22 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 83-J.Deguara. 83-J.Deguara runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:41 - 2nd) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- Downs (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:33 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to HOU End Zone. touchback.
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 25(8:33 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs ob at CIN 38 for 37 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 38(8:33 - 2nd) 37-T.Brown to CIN 36 for 2 yards (6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HOU 36(7:53 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Trahan.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HOU 36(7:11 - 2nd) 21-P.Carr to CIN 36 for no gain (43-M.Pitts).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - HOU 36(7:06 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(6:26 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to CIN 45 for 9 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 45(6:20 - 2nd) Penalty on CIN 8-M.Mbodj False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CINCY 40(5:49 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 40 for no gain (12-D.Anenih).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 40(5:34 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 8-M.Mbodj. 8-M.Mbodj to CIN 47 for 7 yards (6-D.Williams15-Z.Kirven).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 48(4:54 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 46 for -2 yards (90-O.Charles-Pierre15-Z.Kirven).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - CINCY 46(4:20 - 2nd) 3-M.Warren to HOU 48 for 6 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 48(3:42 - 2nd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles pushed ob at HOU 48 for no gain (24-D.Mutin).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - CINCY 48(3:04 - 2nd) 37-J.Smith punts 39 yards from HOU 48 to HOU 9 fair catch by 1-B.Smith.
HOU
Cougars
- Halftime (9 plays, 16 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 9(2:34 - 2nd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 15 for 6 yards (41-J.Dublanko).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 15(2:27 - 2nd) 21-P.Carr to HOU 35 for 20 yards (3-J.Hicks7-C.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 35(1:48 - 2nd) 21-P.Carr to HOU 35 for no gain (92-C.Brooks).
|
+35 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 35(1:19 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to CIN 30 for 35 yards (3-J.Hicks7-C.Bryant).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOU 30(0:53 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley. Penalty on HOU 56-D.Wooten Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - HOU 40(0:23 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Smith.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 20 - HOU 40(0:18 - 2nd) Team penalty on HOU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 25 - HOU 45(0:11 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|
Int
|
3 & 25 - HOU 45(0:11 - 2nd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-J.Hicks at CIN 8. 3-J.Hicks to CIN 30 for 22 yards (5-M.Stevenson). Team penalty on HOU Holding declined.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (4 plays, 85 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:07 - 2nd) 97-R.Jones kicks 64 yards from CIN 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 15 for 14 yards (4-J.Harris).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 15(15:00 - 3rd) 1-B.Smith pushed ob at HOU 21 for 6 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOU 21(14:52 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 26 for 5 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 26(14:19 - 3rd) 37-T.Brown to HOU 31 for 5 yards (27-D.Beavers).
|
+69 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOU 31(13:34 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:51 - 3rd) 47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
CINCY
Bearcats
- Punt (7 plays, 8 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:40 - 3rd) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 62 yards from HOU 35. 21-T.Tucker pushed ob at CIN 45 for 42 yards (51-K.Ramsey).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(12:40 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris. Penalty on HOU 33-G.Vaughn Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CIN 45. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 40(12:33 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren pushed ob at HOU 33 for 7 yards (2-D.Anderson). Penalty on CIN 83-J.Deguara Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 33.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 13 - CINCY 43(12:26 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 18 - CINCY 48(12:01 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Cloud.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 18 - CINCY 48(11:41 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to HOU 47 for 1 yard (2-D.Anderson).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 17 - CINCY 47(11:37 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 12-A.Pierce. 12-A.Pierce to HOU 32 for 15 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - CINCY 32(10:59 - 3rd) Penalty on CIN 51-L.Metz False start 5 yards enforced at HOU 32. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - CINCY 37(10:36 - 3rd) 37-J.Smith punts 26 yards from HOU 37 to HOU 11 fair catch by 1-B.Smith.
HOU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 11(10:15 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune complete to 22-K.Porter. 22-K.Porter to HOU 6 for -5 yards (6-P.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - HOU 6(10:09 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 15 - HOU 6(9:28 - 3rd) 1-B.Smith pushed ob at HOU 17 for 11 yards (9-A.Bush).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - HOU 17(9:24 - 3rd) 38-D.Roy punts 54 yards from HOU 17. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 31 for 2 yards (20-J.Moore84-C.McGowan).
CINCY
Bearcats
- Missed FG (8 plays, 48 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(8:50 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to CIN 33 for 2 yards (12-D.Anenih).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CINCY 33(8:39 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to CIN 33 for no gain (3-G.Stuard).
|
+36 YD
|
3 & 8 - CINCY 33(8:09 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to HOU 31 for 36 yards (20-J.Moore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 31(7:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 23-G.Doaks.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 31(6:51 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder complete to 17-R.Medaris. 17-R.Medaris to HOU 21 for 10 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(6:45 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to HOU 15 for 6 yards (98-P.Turner).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 15(6:09 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to HOU 21 for -6 yards (2-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CINCY 21(5:38 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Deguara.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - CINCY 21(4:53 - 3rd) 31-S.Crosa 38 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 92-L.Hall. to HOU 21 for no gain.
HOU
Cougars
- Fumble (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 21(4:48 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 30 for 9 yards (27-D.Beavers41-J.Dublanko).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - HOU 30(4:38 - 3rd) 22-K.Porter to HOU 32 for 2 yards (93-E.Ponder5-D.Forrest).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOU 32(3:58 - 3rd) 3-C.Tune to HOU 32 for no gain (21-M.Sanders).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOU 32(3:14 - 3rd) 37-T.Brown to HOU 34 FUMBLES (41-J.Dublanko). 3-J.Hicks to HOU 34 for no gain.
CINCY
Bearcats
- TD (7 plays, 20 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(2:35 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to HOU 21 for 13 yards (5-A.Fleming33-G.Vaughn). Penalty on CIN 8-M.Mbodj Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 21.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 7 - CINCY 31(2:24 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to HOU 35 for -4 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 35(1:51 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder sacked at HOU 42 for -7 yards (12-D.Anenih).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 18 - CINCY 42(1:04 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder scrambles pushed ob at HOU 28 for 14 yards (27-A.Willis-Dalton).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - CINCY 28(0:27 - 3rd) Penalty on HOU 40-K.Walker Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at HOU 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(0:27 - 3rd) 9-D.Ridder to HOU 14 for no gain (15-Z.Kirven).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 14(0:27 - 3rd) 3-M.Warren to HOU 11 for 3 yards (24-D.Mutin).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - CINCY 11(14:38 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder complete to 3-M.Warren. 3-M.Warren runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:48 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
HOU
Cougars
- TD (10 plays, 72 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:41 - 4th) 97-R.Jones kicks 56 yards from CIN 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 28 for 19 yards (30-B.Ingle).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 28(13:41 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 36 for 8 yards (7-C.Bryant5-D.Forrest).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - HOU 36(13:35 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|
+33 YD
|
3 & 2 - HOU 36(13:08 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to CIN 31 for 33 yards (7-C.Bryant).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 31(13:02 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to CIN 26 for 5 yards (8-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 26(12:20 - 4th) 37-T.Brown to CIN 26 for no gain (11-B.Wright).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - HOU 26(11:40 - 4th) 37-T.Brown to CIN 30 for -4 yards (99-M.Brown21-M.Sanders). Team penalty on CIN 12 players 4 yards enforced at CIN 26. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOU 22(11:20 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to CIN 11 for 11 yards (12-A.Gardner).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 11(10:50 - 4th) 37-T.Brown to CIN 6 for 5 yards (11-B.Wright5-D.Forrest).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HOU 6(10:24 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to CIN 6 for no gain (21-M.Sanders).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOU 6(9:55 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(9:15 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
CINCY
Bearcats
- FG (13 plays, 48 yards, 4:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:09 - 4th) 51-K.Ramsey kicks 57 yards from HOU 35. 21-T.Tucker to CIN 37 for 29 yards (32-G.Owens26-J.Morgan).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(9:09 - 4th) Team penalty on CIN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CIN 37. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 32(8:59 - 4th) Penalty on CIN 52-J.Robinson False start 5 yards enforced at CIN 32. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 20 - CINCY 27(8:59 - 4th) 3-M.Warren runs ob at CIN 38 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CINCY 38(8:59 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - CINCY 38(8:22 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to HOU 49 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(8:15 - 4th) Penalty on HOU 3-G.Stuard Holding 10 yards enforced at HOU 49. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(8:15 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Labelle. Team penalty on CIN Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at HOU 39. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - CINCY 44(7:48 - 4th) 3-M.Warren to HOU 40 for 4 yards (3-G.Stuard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 40(7:30 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Pierce.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - CINCY 40(7:02 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder to HOU 22 for 18 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(6:56 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 16 for 6 yards (33-G.Vaughn).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - CINCY 16(5:57 - 4th) 23-G.Doaks to HOU 15 for 1 yard (2-D.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CINCY 15(5:18 - 4th) 9-D.Ridder incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Medaris.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - CINCY 15(4:36 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
HOU
Cougars
- Interception (3 plays, 82 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:30 - 4th) 97-R.Jones kicks 59 yards from CIN 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 16 for 10 yards (39-J.Sheppard).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOU 16(4:27 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to HOU 18 for 2 yards (6-P.Young11-B.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HOU 18(4:22 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - HOU 18(3:40 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-P.Young at HOU 2. 6-P.Young runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
CINCY
Bearcats
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(3:34 - 4th) 31-S.Crosa extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(3:28 - 4th) 97-R.Jones kicks 65 yards from CIN 35. 5-M.Stevenson to HOU 19 for 19 yards (4-J.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(3:28 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton. Penalty on CIN 7-C.Bryant Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HOU 19. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 34(3:22 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Singleton.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - CINCY 34(3:17 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 81-T.Bradley. 81-T.Bradley to CIN 49 for 17 yards (14-C.Jefferies).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(3:09 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 85-C.Trahan. 85-C.Trahan to CIN 40 for 9 yards (3-J.Hicks).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - CINCY 40(2:52 - 4th) 3-C.Tune complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson to CIN 40 for no gain (9-A.Bush). Penalty on HOU 85-C.Trahan Holding 10 yards enforced at CIN 40. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - CINCY 50(2:08 - 4th) 3-C.Tune scrambles to CIN 45 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CINCY 45(1:56 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Smith.
|
+19 YD
|
4 & 6 - CINCY 45(1:43 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to CIN 26 for 19 yards (11-B.Wright5-D.Forrest).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(1:36 - 4th) 3-C.Tune to CIN 21 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CINCY 21(1:21 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Stevenson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CINCY 21(1:04 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Bradley.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 5 - CINCY 21(0:59 - 4th) 22-K.Porter to CIN 16 for 5 yards (5-D.Forrest).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - CINCY 16(0:53 - 4th) 3-C.Tune incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 7-C.Bryant at CIN End Zone. 7-C.Bryant touchback.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|16
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|384
|417
|Total Plays
|58
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|131
|190
|Rush Attempts
|34
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|253
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|10-30
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|12-84
|7-69
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|4
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.2
|4-54.0
|Return Yards
|106
|121
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-71
|6-107
|Int. - Returns
|4-24
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|253
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|131
|RUSH YDS
|190
|
|
|384
|TOTAL YDS
|417
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|14/24
|263
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|17
|68
|0
|13
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|11
|50
|1
|18
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|5
|15
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Medaris 17 WR
|R. Medaris
|3
|121
|1
|75
|
A. Pierce 12 WR
|A. Pierce
|2
|59
|0
|44
|
M. Mbodj 8 WR
|M. Mbodj
|3
|24
|0
|9
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|2
|22
|1
|15
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
T. Cloud 13 WR
|T. Cloud
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Jackson 2 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Geddis 4 WR
|T. Geddis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Doaks 23 RB
|G. Doaks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Labelle 87 TE
|B. Labelle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Young 6 LB
|P. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wright 11 LB
|B. Wright
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanders 21 DE
|M. Sanders
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|2
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 99 DT
|M. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 93 DT
|E. Ponder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Beavers 27 LB
|D. Beavers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 41 LB
|J. Dublanko
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vann 42 DE
|M. Vann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Potts 23 LB
|R. Potts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jefferies 14 CB
|C. Jefferies
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gardner 12 CB
|A. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bere 45 LB
|T. Bere
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Crosa 31 K
|S. Crosa
|1/2
|32
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|5
|41.2
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|2
|35.5
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
T. Tucker 21 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|9/27
|184
|2
|3
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|1/1
|50
|1
|0
|
L. Holgorsen 6 QB
|L. Holgorsen
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|16
|107
|0
|33
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|5
|27
|0
|11
|
P. Carr 21 RB
|P. Carr
|5
|22
|0
|20
|
T. Brown 37 RB
|T. Brown
|6
|17
|0
|5
|
L. Holgorsen 6 QB
|L. Holgorsen
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|4
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|3
|120
|1
|69
|
T. Bradley 81 WR
|T. Bradley
|2
|52
|0
|35
|
J. Singleton 13 WR
|J. Singleton
|1
|50
|1
|50
|
C. Trahan 85 TE
|C. Trahan
|2
|15
|1
|9
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Carr 21 RB
|P. Carr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Porter 22 RB
|K. Porter
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Anderson 2 S
|D. Anderson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vaughn 33 S
|G. Vaughn
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Stuard 3 S
|G. Stuard
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 6 CB
|D. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Mutin 24 LB
|D. Mutin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anenih 12 DL
|D. Anenih
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Fleming 5 DL
|A. Fleming
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DL
|P. Turner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daulong 59 LB
|J. Daulong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Kirven 15 LB
|Z. Kirven
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 36 S
|J. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Willis-Dalton 27 S
|A. Willis-Dalton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 32 S
|G. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Charles-Pierre 90 DL
|O. Charles-Pierre
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Chambers 94 DL
|I. Chambers
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|1/1
|31
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Roy 38 P
|D. Roy
|4
|54.0
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|6
|17.8
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 1 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
