|
|
|RUT
|IND
Indiana wastes no time, races to a 35-0 home rout of Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Reakwon Jones couldn't believe his eyes. There was the football, rolling on the Memorial Stadium tuff on the very first play from scrimmage of Indiana's Big 10 game with Rutgers on Saturday.
Despite his initial disbelief, Jones recovered enough to scoop up the loose ball and carry it 17 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 Hoosiers lead 10 seconds into the contest. That touchdown sparked a 35-0 rout of the Scarlet Knights.
''It's not something you expect at the beginning of a game,'' said Jones, who had just one thought when he saw the loose ball. ''I gotta go get it. I gotta score this.''
The touchdown was the fastest in Memorial Stadium's 60-season history.
Demarcus Elliott caused the fumble with a hit on Rutgers' Johnny Langan, setting a defensive tone that allowed Rutgers pass offense just one net yard gained for the entire game.
And the quick score was the first of three Hoosiers touchdowns in the opening 6:52.
''It was 21-0 before you could blink,'' said Indiana coach Tom Allen.
After a Rutgers three-and-out, Indiana (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) needed just 47 seconds and two plays to cover 70 yards as Michael Penix Jr. completed a 56-yard pass to Whop Philyor and then a 14-yard TD pass to Peyton Hendershot.
After another Rutgers three-and-out, Indiana took a bit more time, needing five plays to cover 59 yards in 2:43 with Nick Westbrook scoring on a 19-yard Penix pass.
Rutgers (1-5, 0-4) has been outscored 165-7 in conference play, including 117-0 on the road this season and now has lost 16 straight Big 10 Conference games.
In just his second game as interim head coach after Chris Ash was fired September 29, Nunzio Campanile was at a loss for words.
''Not a lot of great things to say after that,'' he said. ''I don't know that I've been a part of too many games where the offense played so poorly. One hundred percent on me.''
No Big Ten team has been shut out more since 2000 than Rutgers (10), and the Scarlet Knights didn't join the conference until 2014.
Langan had only 1 yard passing. Convinced they couldn't pass, the visitors repeatedly called running plays in third-and-long situations. It's the ninth time since 2016 that a Rutgers quarterback has passed for less than 50 yards in a game.
''Obviously we only threw for 1 yard,'' Campanile said. ''I don't know, that's almost impossible.
''We've got a get a lot tougher on offense. We've got to get a lot more physical. In order to play in this league, I think that's a requirement.''
Indiana was inspired after having two weeks to dwell on a 40-31 loss at Michigan State in which the underdog Hoosiers had tied the game with 2 minutes remaining. The victory snapped a four-game conference losing streak.
''Our defense was excellent from start to finish,'' Allen said.
Penix completed 20 of 29 passes for 282 yards and three TDs with one interception. Indiana sophomore running back Stevie Scott III, a former Rutgers recruit who backed out of the commitment, ran for 164 yards on just 12 carries, an average of 13.7 yards per carry.
The Hoosiers had a 557-75 advantage in total yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Rutgers: Five consecutive lopsided losses make it difficult to accentuate any positives. If the Scarlet Knights are going to be competitive again, or have a chance at another win, it will likely have to come in the next three games (Minnesota, Liberty, at Illinois) because they finish against three of the Big Ten's strongest teams (Ohio State, Michigan State, at Penn State).
Indiana: A program that hasn't been to a bowl game since 2016 and just 11 in 120 years is now two wins away from becoming bowl eligible with six games remaining. Head coach Tom Allen's first game as an interim coach taking over for the fired Kevin Wilson in 2016 was a 26-24 loss to Utah in the Foster Farms Bowl.
HOT READ
Philyor caught 10 passes for a career-high 182 yards to become the first Indiana receiver with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games since Ricky Jones in 2016. The junior had 14 receptions for 142 yards and two scores against the Spartans.
He should have scored a second-quarter touchdown as Rutgers botched coverage and allowed him to run uncovered down the middle of the field. But Penix's pass was poorly underthrown and Philyor had to dive back for a 31-yard gain. The play was initially ruled incomplete, but upon review, the receiver was able to get his hands under the football for the grab.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: At home next Saturday versus Minnesota.
Indiana: Visits Maryland next Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- TD (1 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 17 for -8 yards FUMBLES (94-D.Elliott). 7-R.Jones runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (2 plays, 70 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 1st) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(14:50 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to RUT End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 25(14:50 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 24 for -1 yard (47-M.McFadden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - IND 24(14:50 - 1st) 4-A.Young to RUT 27 for 3 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - IND 27(14:15 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 31 for 4 yards (4-C.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - IND 31(13:40 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 39 yards from RUT 31 out of bounds at the IU 30.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 30(13:07 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at RUT 14 for 56 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 14(13:01 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 86-P.Hendershot. 86-P.Hendershot runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:22 - 1st) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (6 plays, 59 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:14 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 65 yards from IU 35. 4-A.Young to RUT 17 for 17 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 17(12:14 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 14 for -3 yards (17-R.Layne).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - IND 14(12:09 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Jabbie.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - IND 14(11:45 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 18 for 4 yards (27-D.Matthews).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - IND 18(11:25 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 18 to IU 41 fair catch by 1-W.Philyor.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Downs (7 plays, 27 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 41(10:58 - 1st) 10-D.Ellis to IU 46 for 5 yards (4-T.Barrow).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 46(10:51 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 50 for 4 yards (4-T.Barrow22-D.Hayes).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 50(10:16 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to RUT 42 for 8 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(9:35 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall. Penalty on RUT 2-A.Young Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RUT 42. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 27(9:01 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 8-S.Scott. 8-S.Scott to RUT 19 for 8 yards (11-D.Singleton).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 2 - RUT 19(8:53 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:16 - 1st) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- Interception (5 plays, 4 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:08 - 1st) 99-N.Snyder kicks 63 yards from IU 35. 4-A.Young to RUT 27 for 25 yards (14-A.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(8:08 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 29 for 2 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - IND 29(8:02 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco pushed ob at IU 43 for 28 yards (5-J.Burgess).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(7:28 - 1st) Penalty on IU 5-J.Burgess Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at IU 43. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 28(7:28 - 1st) 17-J.Langan to IU 24 for 4 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|
-10 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 24(7:00 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to IU 34 for -10 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 16 - IND 34(6:30 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 5-P.Woods. 5-P.Woods to IU 36 for -2 yards (47-M.McFadden).
|
Sack
|
4 & 18 - IND 36(5:45 - 1st) 17-J.Langan sacked at IU 39 for -3 yards (4-C.Jones).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 39(5:00 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 41 for 2 yards (26-C.Onyechi3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 41(4:53 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 47 for 6 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - RUT 47(4:12 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to RUT 48 for 5 yards (25-J.Paul).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(3:25 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - RUT 48(2:56 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis INTERCEPTED by 22-D.Hayes at RUT 35. 22-D.Hayes pushed ob at RUT 43 for 8 yards (86-P.Hendershot).
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 43(2:49 - 1st) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 43 for no gain (92-A.Bryant47-M.McFadden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - IND 43(2:43 - 1st) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Alaimo.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - IND 43(2:09 - 1st) 17-J.Langan complete to 4-A.Young. 4-A.Young to RUT 46 for 3 yards (99-A.Stallings).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - IND 46(2:03 - 1st) 94-A.Korsak punts 41 yards from RUT 46 to IU 13 fair catch by 1-W.Philyor.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 13(1:28 - 1st) 8-S.Scott to IU 25 for 12 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(1:21 - 1st) 9-M.Penix complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 42 for 17 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 42(0:54 - 1st) 9-M.Penix to IU 40 for -2 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - RUT 40(0:18 - 1st) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - RUT 40(15:00 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Marshall.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - RUT 40(14:55 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 55 yards from IU 40 to the RUT 5 downed by 3-T.Mullen.
IND
Hoosiers
- Fumble (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 5(14:50 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 6 for 1 yard (44-T.Allen).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 6(14:37 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 4 for -2 yards (94-D.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - IND 4(14:08 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 85-D.Robinson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - IND 4(13:29 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 56 yards from RUT 4. 1-W.Philyor to IU 48 for 8 yards (37-T.Robinson).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(13:25 - 2nd) 24-S.James to RUT 46 FUMBLES (3-O.Fatukasi). 22-D.Hayes to IU 48 for 6 yards.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (7 plays, 1 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(13:13 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to IU 44 for 4 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - IND 44(13:01 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to IU 38 for 6 yards (98-J.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 38(12:23 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to IU 37 for 1 yard (87-M.Ziemba).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - IND 37(11:52 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan complete to 18-B.Melton. 18-B.Melton to IU 38 for -1 yard (14-A.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - IND 38(11:07 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Jabbie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - IND 38(10:24 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 35 yards from IU 38 to the IU 3 downed by 29-L.Stevens.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -15 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 3(10:20 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to IU 9 for 6 yards (25-J.Paul).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 9(10:13 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor pushed ob at IU 13 for 4 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 13(9:37 - 2nd) Penalty on IU 76-M.Bedford False start 5 yards enforced at IU 13. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - RUT 8(8:50 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 11 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - RUT 11(8:50 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 23-R.Walker. 23-R.Walker to IU 19 for 8 yards (9-T.Maddox-Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - RUT 19(8:11 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Hale.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - RUT 19(7:47 - 2nd) Penalty on IU 17-R.Layne False start 5 yards enforced at IU 19. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - RUT 14(7:45 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 38 yards from IU 14 out of bounds at the RUT 48.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (4 plays, 30 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - IND 48(7:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 42 for -6 yards (99-A.Stallings).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - IND 42(7:39 - 2nd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 42 for no gain (99-A.Stallings).
|
Sack
|
3 & 16 - IND 42(7:04 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 33 for -9 yards (4-C.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - IND 33(6:21 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 45 yards from RUT 33 to the IU 22 downed by 37-T.Robinson.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 22(5:46 - 2nd) 8-S.Scott to IU 48 for 26 yards (2-A.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 48(5:38 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 48 for 4 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - RUT 48(5:20 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Hale.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - RUT 48(4:43 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Ellis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - RUT 48(4:36 - 2nd) 94-H.Whitehead punts 38 yards from RUT 48 to RUT 10 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
IND
Hoosiers
- Downs (7 plays, 94 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 10(4:32 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 45 for 35 yards. Penalty on RUT 18-B.Melton Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 42.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 32(4:26 - 2nd) 4-A.Young to RUT 44 for 12 yards (22-J.Johnson).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 44(4:05 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 43 for -1 yard (87-M.Ziemba).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - IND 43(3:45 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 46 for 3 yards (44-T.Allen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - IND 46(3:13 - 2nd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Alaimo.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - IND 46(2:45 - 2nd) 94-A.Korsak punts 53 yards from RUT 46 to the IU 1 downed by 29-L.Stevens.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 1(2:33 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 45 for 54 yards (2-A.Young).
|
1 & 10 - RUT(2:22 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 45(2:06 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 14 for 31 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 14(1:56 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 14(1:52 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 9 for 5 yards (3-O.Fatukasi22-D.Hayes).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - RUT 9(1:48 - 2nd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 5 for 4 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - RUT 5(1:09 - 2nd) 23-R.Walker to RUT 5 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) 95-J.Davidovicz kicks 49 yards from RUT 35. 31-B.Fitzgerald to IU 29 for 13 yards (16-C.Snyder).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(15:00 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 34 for 5 yards (11-D.Singleton).
|
+57 YD
|
2 & 5 - RUT 34(14:49 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 9 for 57 yards (22-D.Hayes).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 9 - RUT 9(14:21 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 10 for -1 yard (96-W.Previlon).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 10(13:43 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:03 - 3rd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
IND
Hoosiers
- TD (17 plays, 87 yards, 7:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:55 - 3rd) 99-N.Snyder kicks 54 yards from IU 35. 4-A.Young to RUT 27 for 16 yards (21-N.Pierre).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 27(12:55 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 30 for 3 yards (87-M.Ziemba).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - IND 30(12:49 - 3rd) 1-I.Pacheco to RUT 35 for 5 yards (9-M.Ball47-M.McFadden).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - IND 35(12:18 - 3rd) Team penalty on RUT Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at RUT 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - IND 30(11:47 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Jabbie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - IND 30(11:26 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 68 yards from RUT 30 to IU 2 fair catch by 1-W.Philyor.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 2(11:21 - 3rd) Penalty on IU 76-M.Bedford False start 1 yards enforced at IU 2. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 11 - RUT 1(11:09 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 5 for 4 yards (25-J.Paul).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 5(11:09 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 16 for 11 yards (12-C.Izien).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 16(10:35 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to IU 24 for 8 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - RUT 24(10:07 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 15-N.Westbrook. 15-N.Westbrook to IU 31 for 7 yards (2-A.Young).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 31(9:33 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 38 for 31 yards (15-M.Dixon).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 38(8:57 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix to RUT 31 for 7 yards (15-M.Dixon).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - RUT 31(8:22 - 3rd) 23-R.Walker to RUT 28 for 3 yards (96-W.Previlon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 28(7:42 - 3rd) 23-R.Walker to RUT 26 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg26-C.Onyechi).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 26(7:13 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to RUT 8 for 18 yards (15-M.Dixon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - RUT 8(6:31 - 3rd) 8-S.Scott to RUT 8 for no gain (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - RUT 8(5:58 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix scrambles to RUT 8 for no gain. Penalty on IU 72-S.Stepaniak Holding 10 yards enforced at RUT 8. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - RUT 18(5:19 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 23-R.Walker.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 18 - RUT 18(4:51 - 3rd) 9-M.Penix incomplete. Intended for 1-W.Philyor. Penalty on RUT 21-T.Avery Pass interference 15 yards enforced at RUT 18. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - RUT 3(4:46 - 3rd) 24-S.James to RUT 1 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - RUT 1(4:40 - 3rd) 24-S.James runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:08 - 3rd) 82-L.Justus extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(4:02 - 3rd) Penalty on IU 2-R.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at IU 35. No Play.
IND
Hoosiers
- Punt (8 plays, 37 yards, 2:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:02 - 3rd) 99-N.Snyder kicks 58 yards from IU 30. 4-A.Young to RUT 29 for 17 yards (2-R.Taylor).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - IND 29(4:02 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan sacked at RUT 21 for -8 yards (7-R.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 18 - IND 21(3:52 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan to RUT 26 for 5 yards (44-T.Allen27-D.Matthews).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - IND 26(3:18 - 3rd) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 5-P.Woods.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - IND 26(2:37 - 3rd) 94-A.Korsak punts 48 yards from RUT 26. 1-W.Philyor to IU 26 for no gain (21-T.Avery). Team penalty on IU Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 13 yards enforced at IU 26.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 13(2:33 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 13-M.Marshall. 13-M.Marshall to IU 17 for 4 yards (4-T.Barrow).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - RUT 17(2:18 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 25 for 8 yards (6-R.Battle).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 25(1:40 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 1-W.Philyor. 1-W.Philyor to IU 27 for 2 yards (22-D.Hayes).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 27(1:00 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 3-T.Fryfogle. 3-T.Fryfogle to IU 34 for 7 yards (4-T.Barrow).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 34(0:13 - 3rd) 24-S.James to IU 43 for 9 yards (6-R.Battle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - RUT 43(15:00 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 3-T.Fryfogle.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - RUT 43(14:30 - 4th) 24-S.James to IU 50 for 7 yards (11-D.Singleton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - RUT 50(14:23 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Ivy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - RUT 50(13:39 - 4th) 94-H.Whitehead punts 41 yards from IU 50 to RUT 9 fair catch by 2-A.Young.
IND
Hoosiers
- Downs (15 plays, 50 yards, 9:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - IND 9(13:32 - 4th) 4-A.Young to RUT 15 for 6 yards (50-S.Nofoagatoto'a).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - IND 15(13:25 - 4th) 4-A.Young to RUT 23 for 8 yards (99-A.Stallings29-K.Bryant).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - IND 23(12:51 - 4th) 17-J.Langan incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Melton.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - IND 23(12:23 - 4th) 17-J.Langan to RUT 24 for 1 yard (4-C.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - IND 24(12:18 - 4th) 4-A.Young to RUT 24 for no gain (4-C.Jones).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - IND 24(11:39 - 4th) 94-A.Korsak punts 47 yards from RUT 24 to the IU 29 downed by 29-L.Stevens.
RUT
Scarlet Knights
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 29(11:03 - 4th) 10-D.Ellis to IU 35 for 6 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - RUT 35(10:52 - 4th) 10-D.Ellis to IU 41 for 6 yards (37-T.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 41(10:17 - 4th) 10-D.Ellis to IU 42 for 1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - RUT 42(9:45 - 4th) 10-D.Ellis to RUT 50 for 8 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 50(8:57 - 4th) 24-S.James to RUT 47 for 3 yards (17-D.Jennings96-W.Previlon).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 47(8:10 - 4th) 10-D.Ellis to RUT 39 for 8 yards (37-T.Robinson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - RUT 39(7:29 - 4th) 10-D.Ellis to RUT 38 for 1 yard (97-M.Tverdov).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - RUT 38(6:45 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey to RUT 35 for 3 yards (17-D.Jennings).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 35(5:58 - 4th) 37-A.Lloyd to RUT 32 for 3 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - RUT 32(5:19 - 4th) 37-A.Lloyd to RUT 31 for 1 yard (98-R.Jutwreten).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - RUT 31(4:34 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to RUT 23 for 8 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - RUT 23(3:46 - 4th) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 81-G.Cooper. 81-G.Cooper to RUT 21 for 2 yards (8-T.Fogg).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - RUT 21(3:08 - 4th) 37-A.Lloyd to RUT 22 for -1 yard (3-O.Fatukasi).
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 9 - RUT 22(2:23 - 4th) 37-A.Lloyd to RUT 25 for -3 yards (96-W.Previlon).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 12 - RUT 25(1:38 - 4th) 37-A.Lloyd to RUT 21 for 4 yards (3-O.Fatukasi).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|25
|Rushing
|5
|14
|Passing
|0
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-11
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|33
|557
|Total Plays
|46
|73
|Avg Gain
|0.7
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|260
|Rush Attempts
|33
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|6.8
|Net Yards Passing
|-41
|297
|Comp. - Att.
|5-13
|24-35
|Yards Per Pass
|-3.2
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|7-54
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-47.3
|4-43.0
|Return Yards
|83
|21
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-75
|1-13
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|-41
|PASS YDS
|297
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|260
|
|
|33
|TOTAL YDS
|557
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|5/13
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|14
|44
|0
|28
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|5
|29
|0
|12
|
J. Langan 17 QB
|J. Langan
|13
|3
|0
|32
|
E. Barnwell 20 RB
|E. Barnwell
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|3
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Jabbie 6 WR
|M. Jabbie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 85 WR
|D. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|
P. Woods 5 WR
|P. Woods
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 12 DB
|C. Izien
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barrow 4 DB
|T. Barrow
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Previlon 96 DL
|W. Previlon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Av. Young 2 DB
|Av. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 15 DB
|M. Dixon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paul 25 DB
|J. Paul
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 22 DB
|D. Hayes
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Robinson 37 DB
|T. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 LB
|C. Onyechi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jutwreten 98 DL
|R. Jutwreten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|10
|47.3
|4
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|4
|18.8
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|20/29
|282
|3
|1
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|4/6
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|12
|164
|0
|57
|
S. James 24 RB
|S. James
|7
|36
|1
|9
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|7
|35
|0
|8
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|3
|5
|0
|3
|
A. Lloyd 37 RB
|A. Lloyd
|5
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|10
|182
|0
|56
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
|N. Westbrook
|5
|50
|1
|19
|
T. Fryfogle 3 WR
|T. Fryfogle
|3
|23
|1
|10
|
P. Hendershot 86 TE
|P. Hendershot
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
R. Walker Jr. 23 RB
|R. Walker Jr.
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Scott III 8 RB
|S. Scott III
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Cooper 81 TE
|G. Cooper
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Hale 6 WR
|D. Hale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ivy Jr. 84 TE
|T. Ivy Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Ellis 10 WR
|D. Ellis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ca. Jones 4 LB
|Ca. Jones
|6-0
|2.0
|0
|
M. Ziemba 87 DL
|M. Ziemba
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stallings IV 99 DL
|A. Stallings IV
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Allen 44 LB
|T. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burgess 5 DB
|J. Burgess
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McFadden 47 LB
|M. McFadden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Johnson 22 DB
|Ja. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Brown Jr. 14 DB
|A. Brown Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 98 DL
|Je. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 27 DB
|D. Matthews
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ball 9 DB
|M. Ball
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Layne 17 DB
|R. Layne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 DL
|A. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 46 LB
|A. Casey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Person 55 DL
|C. Person
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jones 7 LB
|R. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bryant 29 DB
|K. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Justus 82 K
|L. Justus
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Whitehead 94 P
|H. Whitehead
|4
|43.0
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Philyor 1 WR
|W. Philyor
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
-
UAB
TXSA
16
14
3rd 7:06 ESPN+
-
CHARLO
FIU
17
21
2nd 2:56 ESPN+
-
FRESNO
AF
21
22
2nd 1:39 CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
USM
20
21
2nd 3:13 FBOOK
-
MISS
MIZZOU
7
9
2nd 6:03 ESPN2
-
MA
LATECH
7
42
2nd 9:40
-
USC
9ND
3
0
1st 0:00 NBC
-
LVILLE
19WAKE
21
7
1st 0:00 ACCN
-
10PSU
17IOWA
0
3
1st 0:00 ABC
-
NEB
MINN
0
7
2nd 14:12 FS1
-
ARK
UK
10
0
2nd 14:57 SECN
-
NAVY
TULSA
7
3
2nd 14:20 ESPNU
-
7FLA
5LSU
0
0
1st 10:37 ESPN
-
15UTAH
OREGST
0
0
1st 10:42 PACN
-
ARMY
WKY
0
7
2nd 0:00 STAD
-
APLST
LALAF
17
7
Final ESPN2
-
CUSE
NCST
10
16
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
TXSTSM
24
14
Final ESPNU
-
20UVA
MIAMI
9
17
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
NMEX
35
21
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
13OREG
3
45
Final FS1
-
SC
3UGA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPN
-
RUT
IND
0
35
Final BTN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
7
20
Final CBSSN
-
MD
PURDUE
14
40
Final BTN
-
16MICH
ILL
42
25
Final ABC
-
6OKLA
11TEXAS
34
27
Final FOX
-
23MEMP
TEMPLE
28
30
Final ESPN2
-
MIAOH
WMICH
16
38
Final ESPNU
-
MISSST
TENN
10
20
Final SECN
-
GATECH
DUKE
23
41
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH
29
23
Final ESPN+
-
ODU
MRSHL
17
31
Final STAD
-
NMEXST
CMICH
28
42
Final ESP3
-
BYU
SFLA
23
27
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
OHIO
39
36
Final ESPN+
-
KENTST
AKRON
26
3
Final ESP3
-
1BAMA
24TXAM
47
28
Final CBS
-
FSU
2CLEM
14
45
Final ABC
-
25CINCY
HOU
38
23
Final ESPN2
-
MICHST
8WISC
0
38
Final BTN
-
WASHST
18ARIZST
34
38
Final PACN
-
UCONN
TULANE
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
TXTECH
22BAYLOR
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
UNLV
VANDY
34
10
Final SECN
-
RI
VATECH
17
34
Final ACCN
-
MTSU
FAU
13
28
Final ESPN+
-
IOWAST
WVU
38
14
Final ESPN
-
SJST
NEVADA
38
41
Final ATSN
-
GAST
CSTCAR
31
21
Final ESPN+
-
HAWAII
14BOISE
0
060 O/U
-12.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
WYO
SDGST
0
038 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
ARIZ
0
060 O/U
+5
Sat 11:00pm FS1