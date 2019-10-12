|
Cronkrite spearheads South Florida rally over BYU 27-23
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Jordan Cronkrite ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and South Florida rallied in the fourth quarter to beat BYU 27-23 on Saturday.
The Cougars led 16-7 at halftime before Cronkrite ran it in from a yard out to reduce the margin. BYU responded with a 5-play, 70-yard drive in a little under two minutes and led 23-14 after Jaren Hall's 29-yard TD run. Early in the fourth, the Bulls' (3-3) Jordan McCloud ran it in from two yards out. Cronkrite closed out the scoring with a 3-yard run.
South Florida stiffened on defense after Hall's touchdown. First, the Cougars went three-and-out and gained a yard. BYU picked off South Florida on its next possession but went minus-8 yards in four plays before fumbling the ball away. A BYU missed field goal followed and the Cougars' final two possessions resulted in turnovers on downs.
Hall led BYU (2-4) with 148 yards passing and 83 yards rushing.
BYU
Cougars
- FG (12 plays, 37 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to BYU End Zone. 4-S.Clerveaux touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on BYU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BYU 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - BYU 20(15:00 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 21 for 1 yard (4-G.Reaves55-P.Macon).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - BYU 21(15:00 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway pushed ob at BYU 31 for 10 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - BYU 31(14:31 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon pushed ob at BYU 36 for 5 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 36(13:58 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 44 for 8 yards (7-M.Hampton). Penalty on USF 96-K.Pinkney Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 44.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(13:31 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to USF 37 for 4 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BYU 37(13:05 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to USF 35 for 2 yards (4-G.Reaves11-B.Barnett). Penalty on USF 4-G.Reaves Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - BYU 32(12:35 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 32(12:15 - 1st) 3-J.Hall to USF 29 for 3 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(12:08 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 29(11:46 - 1st) 15-A.Hifo to USF 28 for 1 yard (55-P.Macon).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - BYU 28(11:41 - 1st) 3-J.Hall sacked at USF 33 for -5 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - BYU 33(10:56 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:10 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 64 yards from BYU 35. 20-B.Sanders pushed ob at USF 26 for 25 yards (35-S.Finau). Penalty on BYU 50-S.Baldwin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USF 26.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(10:04 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Cronkrite.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 41(10:04 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 46 for 5 yards (2-A.Lee11-I.Herron).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 46(9:40 - 1st) Penalty on USF 74-B.Cecil False start 5 yards enforced at USF 46. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - SFLA 41(9:23 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 46 for 5 yards (49-P.Wilgar95-K.Tonga).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - SFLA 46(9:07 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 54 yards from USF 46 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 20(8:17 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 23 for 3 yards (8-D.Studstill55-P.Macon).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - BYU 23(8:09 - 1st) 3-J.Hall sacked at BYU 20 for -3 yards (4-G.Reaves).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - BYU 20(7:37 - 1st) 3-J.Hall sacked at BYU 10 for -10 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - BYU 10(6:56 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 54 yards from BYU 10. 9-K.Sails to BYU 48 for 16 yards (28-S.Powell).
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 43(6:03 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 42 for -1 yard (96-K.Pinkney).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - BYU 42(5:56 - 1st) Penalty on USF 46-R.Thaxton Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 42. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BYU 47(5:25 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Laulu-Pututau. Penalty on BYU 67-B.Christensen Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BYU 47. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - BYU 42(5:11 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Katoa.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - BYU 42(5:00 - 1st) 3-J.Hall sacked at BYU 39 for -3 yards (91-R.Yates).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BYU 39(5:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 44 yards from BYU 39 to USF 17 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 17(4:18 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 21 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi93-B.El-Bakri).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 21(4:10 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 24 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - SFLA 24(3:49 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Purlett.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - SFLA 24(3:12 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 61 yards from USF 24. 15-A.Hifo pushed ob at BYU 26 for 11 yards (16-B.Nichols).
BYU
Cougars
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(3:08 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 29 for 3 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BYU 29(2:55 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 29(2:30 - 1st) 3-J.Hall scrambles to BYU 40 for 11 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 40(2:25 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 38 for -2 yards (8-D.Studstill11-D.Boyles).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - BYU 38(1:58 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 43 for 5 yards (42-D.Slade).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 43(1:22 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to USF 46 for 11 yards (20-J.Ford).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 46(0:40 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to USF 43 for 3 yards (59-A.Mims). Team penalty on USF 12 players 5 yards enforced at USF 46. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - BYU 41(0:24 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to USF 35 for 6 yards (59-A.Mims).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 35(15:00 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:37 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:37 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 58 yards from BYU 35. 20-B.Sanders to USF 27 for 20 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 27(14:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 27 for no gain (49-P.Wilgar).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 27(14:24 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 81-K.Purlett. 81-K.Purlett to USF 29 for 2 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SFLA 29(13:55 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Cronkrite.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - SFLA 29(13:24 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 54 yards from USF 29. 15-A.Hifo runs ob at BYU 32 for 15 yards.
BYU
Cougars
- FG (11 plays, 63 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(13:16 - 2nd) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 32 for no gain (4-G.Reaves).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 32(13:05 - 2nd) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 40 for 8 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 40(12:34 - 2nd) 15-A.Hifo to BYU 45 for 5 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 45(11:58 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to USF 49 for 6 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 49(11:36 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to USF 39 for 10 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 39(11:15 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to USF 23 for 16 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 23(11:02 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to USF 14 for 9 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - BYU 14(10:48 - 2nd) 33-E.Esukpa to USF 3 for 11 yards (96-K.Pinkney6-K.Livingstone).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 3 - BYU 3(10:32 - 2nd) 33-E.Esukpa to USF 5 for -2 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BYU 5(10:21 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to USF 5 for no gain (7-M.Hampton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BYU 5(9:47 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BYU 5(9:14 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (8 plays, 86 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:11 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 60 yards from BYU 35. 20-B.Sanders runs ob at USF 24 for 19 yards. Penalty on USF 89-M.Wilcox Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 24.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(9:07 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 21 for 7 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 21(9:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 23 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 23(8:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 28 for 5 yards (28-S.Powell).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(8:07 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver pushed ob at USF 36 for 8 yards (11-I.Herron).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SFLA 36(7:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 40 for 4 yards (58-U.Leiataua95-K.Tonga).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(7:18 - 2nd) 28-T.Sands to BYU 49 for 11 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(6:55 - 2nd) 28-T.Sands to BYU 39 for 10 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(6:31 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:09 - 2nd) 24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- FG (13 plays, 64 yards, 5:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:01 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(6:01 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 25 for no gain (6-K.Livingstone).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 25(6:01 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BYU 33 for 8 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BYU 33(5:29 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 37 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(5:11 - 2nd) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 42 for 5 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 42(4:45 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall to USF 48 for 10 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(4:16 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall to USF 46 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BYU 46(3:49 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to USF 41 for 5 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 41(3:10 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall scrambles to USF 29 for 12 yards (9-K.Sails).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 29(2:30 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to USF 22 for 7 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BYU 22(2:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to USF 17 for 5 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 17(1:19 - 2nd) 33-E.Esukpa to USF 16 for 1 yard (6-K.Livingstone).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - BYU 16(0:56 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo pushed ob at USF 11 for 5 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BYU 11(0:50 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BYU 11(0:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Halftime (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(0:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 34 for 9 yards (88-J.Nwigwe). Penalty on USF 64-D.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 25. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - SFLA 15(0:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 23 for 8 yards (88-J.Nwigwe).
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (16 plays, 63 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 59 yards from BYU 35. 20-B.Sanders to USF 32 for 26 yards (12-M.Moore).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 32(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 37 for 5 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 37(14:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 40 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - SFLA 40(14:35 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to USF 43 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 43(14:08 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to USF 46 for 3 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 46(13:48 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Clerveaux.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 46(13:28 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to BYU 47 for 7 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(13:22 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 40 for 7 yards (25-T.Allgeier). Team penalty on BYU 12 players 5 yards enforced at BYU 47. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 5 - SFLA 42(13:10 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 38 for 4 yards (58-U.Leiataua).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 38(12:54 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud scrambles pushed ob at BYU 35 for 3 yards (16-D.Mandell).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(12:37 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 26 for 9 yards (32-S.Willis).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 26(12:30 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to BYU 13 for 13 yards (2-A.Lee).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(12:02 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to BYU 1 for 12 yards (2-A.Lee).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - SFLA 1(11:31 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 64-D.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 1. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - SFLA 6(11:16 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 28-T.Sands. 28-T.Sands to BYU 5 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 5(10:58 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 1 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 1(10:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- TD (5 plays, 70 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:44 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 60 yards from USF 35. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 30 for 25 yards (19-B.Miller).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(9:44 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 35 for 5 yards (42-D.Slade).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BYU 35(9:38 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 35 for no gain (4-G.Reaves).
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 35(9:12 - 3rd) 3-J.Hall to USF 33 for 32 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 33(8:38 - 3rd) 33-E.Esukpa to USF 29 for 4 yards (51-S.Kirby).
|
+29 YD
|
2 & 6 - BYU 29(8:21 - 3rd) 3-J.Hall runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, -12 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:50 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 62 yards from BYU 35. 20-B.Sanders to BYU 36 for 61 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(7:50 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 13-E.McDoom. Penalty on USF 13-E.McDoom Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 36. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 25 - SFLA 49(7:41 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 48 for -1 yard (49-P.Wilgar).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 26 - SFLA 48(7:36 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 13-E.McDoom.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 26 - SFLA 48(7:07 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 85-J.Mathis. 85-J.Mathis to BYU 48 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - SFLA 48(7:00 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 34 yards from BYU 48 to BYU 14 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.
BYU
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 14(6:19 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 23 for 9 yards (20-B.Sanders55-P.Macon).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - BYU 23(6:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa pushed ob at BYU 20 for -3 yards (20-B.Sanders).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - BYU 20(5:56 - 3rd) 3-J.Hall sacked at BYU 15 for -5 yards (6-K.Livingstone).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BYU 15(5:23 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 42 yards from BYU 15. 9-K.Sails to USF 49 for 6 yards (23-Z.Anderson).
SFLA
Bulls
- Interception (6 plays, -18 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(4:43 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 44 for 7 yards (2-A.Lee99-Z.Dawe).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - SFLA 44(4:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 42 for 2 yards (58-U.Leiataua49-P.Wilgar).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - SFLA 42(4:11 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to BYU 38 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua53-I.Kaufusi).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(3:43 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 13-E.McDoom.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SFLA 38(3:18 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to BYU 35 for 3 yards (3-C.Ah You).
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - SFLA 35(3:13 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Ah You at BYU 17. 3-C.Ah You to BYU 31 for 14 yards (2-J.Cronkrite).
BYU
Cougars
- Fumble (4 plays, -8 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 31(2:36 - 3rd) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 31(2:26 - 3rd) 3-J.Hall to BYU 34 for 3 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - BYU 34(2:23 - 3rd) 3-J.Hall complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BYU 38 for 4 yards (7-M.Hampton11-D.Boyles).
|
-15 YD
|
4 & 3 - BYU 38(1:42 - 3rd) to BYU 23 FUMBLES. 3-V.Davis to BYU 23 for no gain.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (4 plays, 23 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 23(1:01 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 14 for 9 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - SFLA 14(0:54 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 13 for 1 yard (49-P.Wilgar).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(0:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 2 for 11 yards (2-A.Lee99-Z.Dawe).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - SFLA 2(0:07 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 4th) 24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
BYU
Cougars
- Missed FG (9 plays, 53 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader kicks 63 yards from USF 35. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 25 for 23 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(14:57 - 4th) 3-J.Hall complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 50 for 25 yards (2-N.Roberts).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 50(14:52 - 4th) 33-E.Esukpa to USF 45 for 5 yards (4-G.Reaves).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - BYU 45(14:35 - 4th) 3-J.Hall to USF 43 for 2 yards (4-G.Reaves).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 43(14:03 - 4th) 3-J.Hall to USF 37 for 6 yards (4-G.Reaves).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 37(13:18 - 4th) 3-J.Hall complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to USF 30 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis). Penalty on BYU 67-B.Christensen Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at USF 30.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 13 - BYU 40(13:11 - 4th) 3-J.Hall complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to USF 25 for 15 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 25(12:43 - 4th) 3-J.Hall to USF 26 for -1 yard (3-V.Davis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BYU 26(12:26 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to USF 22 for 4 yards (55-P.Macon98-B.Green).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BYU 22(11:51 - 4th) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - BYU 22(11:29 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
SFLA
Bulls
- TD (9 plays, 78 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(11:24 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 26 for 4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SFLA 26(11:20 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 32 for 6 yards (11-I.Herron).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 32(11:04 - 4th) 28-T.Sands to USF 38 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - SFLA 38(10:47 - 4th) 28-T.Sands to USF 44 for 6 yards (34-K.Fonua).
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(10:18 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 15 for 41 yards (31-M.Tooley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 15(9:48 - 4th) 28-T.Sands to BYU 10 for 5 yards (28-S.Powell41-K.Pili).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SFLA 10(9:16 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to BYU 10 for no gain (2-A.Lee).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - SFLA 10(8:35 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at BYU 3 for 7 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - SFLA 3(8:20 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(7:42 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 85-J.Mathis. 85-J.Mathis to BYU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on USF 35-J.Stephens Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 3. No Play.
|
Missed PAT
|(7:37 - 4th) 24-C.Weiss extra point is no good.
BYU
Cougars
- Downs (13 plays, 65 yards, 5:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:37 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader kicks 57 yards from USF 35. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 30 for 22 yards (29-B.Norris).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 30(7:37 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 36 for 6 yards (42-D.Slade).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BYU 36(7:32 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 39 for 3 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BYU 39(7:03 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 41 for 2 yards (6-K.Livingstone).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 41(6:23 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 38 for -3 yards (11-D.Boyles).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 13 - BYU 38(5:59 - 4th) 16-B.Romney scrambles to BYU 42 for 4 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 9 - BYU 42(5:20 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to USF 32 for 26 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 32(4:40 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to USF 25 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BYU 25(4:26 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to USF 25 for no gain (20-B.Sanders).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - BYU 25(4:09 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to USF 13 for 12 yards (7-M.Hampton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 13(3:38 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - BYU 13(3:04 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to USF 8 for 5 yards (3-V.Davis).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 5 - BYU 8(3:00 - 4th) 15-A.Hifo to USF 10 for -2 yards (55-P.Macon).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 7 - BYU 10(2:23 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to USF 5 for 5 yards (20-B.Sanders).
SFLA
Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SFLA 5(1:43 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 8 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - SFLA 8(1:36 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 11 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - SFLA 11(1:29 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud to USF 13 for 2 yards (55-L.Fauatea95-K.Tonga).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SFLA 13(1:23 - 4th) 39-T.Schneider punts 61 yards from USF 13 out of bounds at the BYU 26.
BYU
Cougars
- End of Game (8 plays, 54 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 26(1:17 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 48 for 22 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BYU 48(1:09 - 4th) 16-B.Romney scrambles runs ob at USF 44 for 8 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - BYU 44(0:52 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to USF 27 for 17 yards (8-D.Studstill).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BYU 27(0:44 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon. Penalty on USF 9-K.Sails Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 27. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BYU 12(0:36 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BYU 12(0:31 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - BYU 12(0:27 - 4th) 16-B.Romney sacked at USF 20 for -8 yards (44-T.Grier).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 18 - BYU 20(0:22 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|17
|Rushing
|15
|15
|Passing
|9
|2
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|12-22
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|405
|315
|Total Plays
|89
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|218
|243
|Rush Attempts
|56
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|187
|72
|Comp. - Att.
|21-33
|7-14
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|11-105
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.7
|5-52.8
|Return Yards
|110
|173
|Punts - Returns
|2-26
|2-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-70
|5-151
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|187
|PASS YDS
|72
|
|
|218
|RUSH YDS
|243
|
|
|405
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|16
|83
|1
|32
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|11
|73
|0
|16
|
E. Esukpa 33 RB
|E. Esukpa
|13
|43
|0
|11
|
S. Finau 35 RB
|S. Finau
|7
|27
|0
|12
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|5
|3
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|4
|56
|0
|25
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|4
|47
|0
|22
|
M. Bushman 89 TE
|M. Bushman
|5
|44
|0
|26
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|1
|35
|1
|35
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|3
|20
|0
|8
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|3
|19
|0
|11
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lee 2 DB
|A. Lee
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Powell 28 DB
|S. Powell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ah You 3 LB
|C. Ah You
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Mandell 16 DB
|D. Mandell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nwigwe 88 DL
|J. Nwigwe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilcox 32 DB
|C. Wilcox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|3/4
|51
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|3
|46.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|3
|23.3
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|2
|13.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|7/14
|72
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|26
|158
|2
|41
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|10
|63
|0
|12
|
J. McCloud 12 QB
|J. McCloud
|6
|23
|1
|7
|
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
|K. Joiner Jr.
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilcox 89 TE
|M. Wilcox
|2
|52
|1
|39
|
X. Weaver 84 WR
|X. Weaver
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Miller 19 WR
|B. Miller
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Mathis 85 TE
|J. Mathis
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Purlett 81 WR
|K. Purlett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Clerveaux 4 WR
|S. Clerveaux
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. McDoom 13 WR
|E. McDoom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Reaves 4 DE
|G. Reaves
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 2 DB
|N. Roberts
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton 7 DB
|M. Hampton
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Studstill 8 DB
|D. Studstill
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
V. Davis 3 DB
|V. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Macon 55 LB
|P. Macon
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Livingstone 6 DE
|K. Livingstone
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Slade 42 DE
|D. Slade
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pinkney 96 DL
|K. Pinkney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grier 44 LB
|A. Grier
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Kirby 51 DL
|S. Kirby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Yates 91 DL
|R. Yates
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mims 59 LB
|A. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 98 DT
|B. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Weiss 24 K
|C. Weiss
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|5
|52.8
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|5
|30.2
|61
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Sails 9 DB
|K. Sails
|2
|11.0
|16
|0
