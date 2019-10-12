Drive Chart
BYU
SFLA

No Text

Cronkrite spearheads South Florida rally over BYU 27-23

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Jordan Cronkrite ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and South Florida rallied in the fourth quarter to beat BYU 27-23 on Saturday.

The Cougars led 16-7 at halftime before Cronkrite ran it in from a yard out to reduce the margin. BYU responded with a 5-play, 70-yard drive in a little under two minutes and led 23-14 after Jaren Hall's 29-yard TD run. Early in the fourth, the Bulls' (3-3) Jordan McCloud ran it in from two yards out. Cronkrite closed out the scoring with a 3-yard run.

South Florida stiffened on defense after Hall's touchdown. First, the Cougars went three-and-out and gained a yard. BYU picked off South Florida on its next possession but went minus-8 yards in four plays before fumbling the ball away. A BYU missed field goal followed and the Cougars' final two possessions resulted in turnovers on downs.

Hall led BYU (2-4) with 148 yards passing and 83 yards rushing.

BYU Cougars
- FG (12 plays, 37 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to BYU End Zone. 4-S.Clerveaux touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on BYU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BYU 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - BYU 20
(15:00 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 21 for 1 yard (4-G.Reaves55-P.Macon).
+10 YD
2 & 14 - BYU 21
(15:00 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway pushed ob at BYU 31 for 10 yards (9-K.Sails).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 31
(14:31 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon pushed ob at BYU 36 for 5 yards (20-B.Sanders).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 36
(13:58 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to BYU 44 for 8 yards (7-M.Hampton). Penalty on USF 96-K.Pinkney Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BYU 44.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(13:31 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to USF 37 for 4 yards (8-D.Studstill).
Penalty
2 & 6 - BYU 37
(13:05 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to USF 35 for 2 yards (4-G.Reaves11-B.Barnett). Penalty on USF 4-G.Reaves Offside 5 yards enforced at USF 37. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 1 - BYU 32
(12:35 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Milne.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 32
(12:15 - 1st) 3-J.Hall to USF 29 for 3 yards (96-K.Pinkney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 29
(12:08 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 21-T.Shumway.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 29
(11:46 - 1st) 15-A.Hifo to USF 28 for 1 yard (55-P.Macon).
Sack
3 & 9 - BYU 28
(11:41 - 1st) 3-J.Hall sacked at USF 33 for -5 yards (44-T.Grier).
Field Goal
4 & 14 - BYU 33
(10:56 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd 51 yards Field Goal is Good.

SFLA Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, 0 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:10 - 1st) 20-S.Southam kicks 64 yards from BYU 35. 20-B.Sanders pushed ob at USF 26 for 25 yards (35-S.Finau). Penalty on BYU 50-S.Baldwin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at USF 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 41
(10:04 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Cronkrite.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 41
(10:04 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 46 for 5 yards (2-A.Lee11-I.Herron).
Penalty
3 & 5 - SFLA 46
(9:40 - 1st) Penalty on USF 74-B.Cecil False start 5 yards enforced at USF 46. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 41
(9:23 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud complete to 19-B.Miller. 19-B.Miller to USF 46 for 5 yards (49-P.Wilgar95-K.Tonga).
Punt
4 & 5 - SFLA 46
(9:07 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 54 yards from USF 46 to BYU End Zone. touchback.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 20
(8:17 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 23 for 3 yards (8-D.Studstill55-P.Macon).
Sack
2 & 7 - BYU 23
(8:09 - 1st) 3-J.Hall sacked at BYU 20 for -3 yards (4-G.Reaves).
Sack
3 & 10 - BYU 20
(7:37 - 1st) 3-J.Hall sacked at BYU 10 for -10 yards (11-D.Boyles).
Punt
4 & 20 - BYU 10
(6:56 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 54 yards from BYU 10. 9-K.Sails to BYU 48 for 16 yards (28-S.Powell).

SFLA Bulls
- Fumble (1 plays, 6 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 48
(6:15 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to BYU 42 FUMBLES (53-I.Kaufusi). 53-I.Kaufusi to BYU 43 for 1 yard (32-C.Wilcox).

BYU Cougars
- Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 43
(6:03 - 1st) 35-S.Finau to BYU 42 for -1 yard (96-K.Pinkney).
Penalty
2 & 11 - BYU 42
(5:56 - 1st) Penalty on USF 46-R.Thaxton Offside 5 yards enforced at BYU 42. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 6 - BYU 47
(5:25 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Laulu-Pututau. Penalty on BYU 67-B.Christensen Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at BYU 47. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 11 - BYU 42
(5:11 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 4-L.Katoa.
Sack
3 & 11 - BYU 42
(5:00 - 1st) 3-J.Hall sacked at BYU 39 for -3 yards (91-R.Yates).
Punt
4 & 14 - BYU 39
(5:00 - 1st) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 44 yards from BYU 39 to USF 17 fair catch by 9-K.Sails.

SFLA Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 17
(4:18 - 1st) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 21 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi93-B.El-Bakri).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 21
(4:10 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to USF 24 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
No Gain
3 & 3 - SFLA 24
(3:49 - 1st) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 81-K.Purlett.
Punt
4 & 3 - SFLA 24
(3:12 - 1st) 39-T.Schneider punts 61 yards from USF 24. 15-A.Hifo pushed ob at BYU 26 for 11 yards (16-B.Nichols).

BYU Cougars
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26
(3:08 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 29 for 3 yards (55-P.Macon).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 29
(2:55 - 1st) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 29
(2:30 - 1st) 3-J.Hall scrambles to BYU 40 for 11 yards (11-D.Boyles).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 40
(2:25 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 38 for -2 yards (8-D.Studstill11-D.Boyles).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - BYU 38
(1:58 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 43 for 5 yards (42-D.Slade).
+11 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 43
(1:22 - 1st) 3-J.Hall complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to USF 46 for 11 yards (20-J.Ford).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 46
(0:40 - 1st) 4-L.Katoa to USF 43 for 3 yards (59-A.Mims). Team penalty on USF 12 players 5 yards enforced at USF 46. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 5 - BYU 41
(0:24 - 1st) 33-E.Esukpa to USF 35 for 6 yards (59-A.Mims).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35
(15:00 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:37 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

SFLA Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:37 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 58 yards from BYU 35. 20-B.Sanders to USF 27 for 20 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 27
(14:29 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 27 for no gain (49-P.Wilgar).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 27
(14:24 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 81-K.Purlett. 81-K.Purlett to USF 29 for 2 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 29
(13:55 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Cronkrite.
Punt
4 & 8 - SFLA 29
(13:24 - 2nd) 39-T.Schneider punts 54 yards from USF 29. 15-A.Hifo runs ob at BYU 32 for 15 yards.

BYU Cougars
- FG (11 plays, 63 yards, 4:02 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(13:16 - 2nd) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 32 for no gain (4-G.Reaves).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 32
(13:05 - 2nd) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 40 for 8 yards (9-K.Sails).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 40
(12:34 - 2nd) 15-A.Hifo to BYU 45 for 5 yards (3-V.Davis).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 45
(11:58 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to USF 49 for 6 yards (3-V.Davis).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 49
(11:36 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to USF 39 for 10 yards (2-N.Roberts).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 39
(11:15 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to USF 23 for 16 yards (2-N.Roberts).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 23
(11:02 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to USF 14 for 9 yards (2-N.Roberts).
+11 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 14
(10:48 - 2nd) 33-E.Esukpa to USF 3 for 11 yards (96-K.Pinkney6-K.Livingstone).
-2 YD
1 & 3 - BYU 3
(10:32 - 2nd) 33-E.Esukpa to USF 5 for -2 yards (2-N.Roberts).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BYU 5
(10:21 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 4-L.Katoa. 4-L.Katoa to USF 5 for no gain (7-M.Hampton).
No Gain
3 & 5 - BYU 5
(9:47 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BYU 5
(9:14 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 22 yards Field Goal is Good.

SFLA Bulls
- TD (8 plays, 86 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:11 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 60 yards from BYU 35. 20-B.Sanders runs ob at USF 24 for 19 yards. Penalty on USF 89-M.Wilcox Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 24.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 14
(9:07 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 21 for 7 yards (34-K.Fonua).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 21
(9:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 23 for 2 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 23
(8:45 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 28 for 5 yards (28-S.Powell).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 28
(8:07 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 84-X.Weaver. 84-X.Weaver pushed ob at USF 36 for 8 yards (11-I.Herron).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - SFLA 36
(7:44 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 40 for 4 yards (58-U.Leiataua95-K.Tonga).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 40
(7:18 - 2nd) 28-T.Sands to BYU 49 for 11 yards (31-M.Tooley).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49
(6:55 - 2nd) 28-T.Sands to BYU 39 for 10 yards (31-M.Tooley).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 39
(6:31 - 2nd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:09 - 2nd) 24-C.Weiss extra point is good.

BYU Cougars
- FG (13 plays, 64 yards, 5:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:01 - 2nd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to BYU End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(6:01 - 2nd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 25 for no gain (6-K.Livingstone).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25
(6:01 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BYU 33 for 8 yards (9-K.Sails).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 33
(5:29 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 37 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 37
(5:11 - 2nd) 33-E.Esukpa to BYU 42 for 5 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 42
(4:45 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall to USF 48 for 10 yards (9-K.Sails).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48
(4:16 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall to USF 46 for 2 yards (11-D.Boyles).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 46
(3:49 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to USF 41 for 5 yards (9-K.Sails).
+12 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 41
(3:10 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall scrambles to USF 29 for 12 yards (9-K.Sails).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 29
(2:30 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to USF 22 for 7 yards (2-N.Roberts).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 22
(2:00 - 2nd) 4-L.Katoa to USF 17 for 5 yards (2-N.Roberts).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 17
(1:19 - 2nd) 33-E.Esukpa to USF 16 for 1 yard (6-K.Livingstone).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - BYU 16
(0:56 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo pushed ob at USF 11 for 5 yards (8-D.Studstill).
No Gain
3 & 4 - BYU 11
(0:50 - 2nd) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Hifo.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - BYU 11
(0:45 - 2nd) 39-J.Oldroyd 28 yards Field Goal is Good.

SFLA Bulls
- Halftime (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:40 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to USF End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 25
(0:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 34 for 9 yards (88-J.Nwigwe). Penalty on USF 64-D.Harris Holding 10 yards enforced at USF 25. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 20 - SFLA 15
(0:36 - 2nd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 23 for 8 yards (88-J.Nwigwe).

SFLA Bulls
- TD (16 plays, 63 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 2nd) 20-S.Southam kicks 59 yards from BYU 35. 20-B.Sanders to USF 32 for 26 yards (12-M.Moore).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 32
(15:00 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 37 for 5 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 37
(14:55 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 40 for 3 yards (95-K.Tonga).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - SFLA 40
(14:35 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to USF 43 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 43
(14:08 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to USF 46 for 3 yards (34-K.Fonua).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SFLA 46
(13:48 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 4-S.Clerveaux.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 46
(13:28 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud scrambles to BYU 47 for 7 yards (34-K.Fonua).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 47
(13:22 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 40 for 7 yards (25-T.Allgeier). Team penalty on BYU 12 players 5 yards enforced at BYU 47. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 5 - SFLA 42
(13:10 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 38 for 4 yards (58-U.Leiataua).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 38
(12:54 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud scrambles pushed ob at BYU 35 for 3 yards (16-D.Mandell).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35
(12:37 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 26 for 9 yards (32-S.Willis).
+13 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 26
(12:30 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox to BYU 13 for 13 yards (2-A.Lee).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 13
(12:02 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to BYU 1 for 12 yards (2-A.Lee).
Penalty
1 & 1 - SFLA 1
(11:31 - 3rd) Penalty on USF 64-D.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at BYU 1. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 6 - SFLA 6
(11:16 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 28-T.Sands. 28-T.Sands to BYU 5 for 1 yard (53-I.Kaufusi).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 5
(10:58 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 1 for 4 yards (53-I.Kaufusi).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 1
(10:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:51 - 3rd) 24-C.Weiss extra point is good.

BYU Cougars
- TD (5 plays, 70 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:44 - 3rd) 32-S.Shrader kicks 60 yards from USF 35. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 30 for 25 yards (19-B.Miller).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30
(9:44 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 35 for 5 yards (42-D.Slade).
No Gain
2 & 5 - BYU 35
(9:38 - 3rd) 35-S.Finau to BYU 35 for no gain (4-G.Reaves).
+32 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 35
(9:12 - 3rd) 3-J.Hall to USF 33 for 32 yards (20-B.Sanders).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 33
(8:38 - 3rd) 33-E.Esukpa to USF 29 for 4 yards (51-S.Kirby).
+29 YD
2 & 6 - BYU 29
(8:21 - 3rd) 3-J.Hall runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:00 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.

SFLA Bulls
- Punt (4 plays, -12 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:50 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd kicks 62 yards from BYU 35. 20-B.Sanders to BYU 36 for 61 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 36
(7:50 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 13-E.McDoom. Penalty on USF 13-E.McDoom Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 36. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & 25 - SFLA 49
(7:41 - 3rd) 10-K.Joiner to USF 48 for -1 yard (49-P.Wilgar).
No Gain
2 & 26 - SFLA 48
(7:36 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 13-E.McDoom.
+4 YD
3 & 26 - SFLA 48
(7:07 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud complete to 85-J.Mathis. 85-J.Mathis to BYU 48 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua).
Punt
4 & 22 - SFLA 48
(7:00 - 3rd) 39-T.Schneider punts 34 yards from BYU 48 to BYU 14 fair catch by 15-A.Hifo.

BYU Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 14
(6:19 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa to BYU 23 for 9 yards (20-B.Sanders55-P.Macon).
-3 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 23
(6:12 - 3rd) 4-L.Katoa pushed ob at BYU 20 for -3 yards (20-B.Sanders).
Sack
3 & 4 - BYU 20
(5:56 - 3rd) 3-J.Hall sacked at BYU 15 for -5 yards (6-K.Livingstone).
Punt
4 & 9 - BYU 15
(5:23 - 3rd) 39-J.Oldroyd punts 42 yards from BYU 15. 9-K.Sails to USF 49 for 6 yards (23-Z.Anderson).

SFLA Bulls
- Interception (6 plays, -18 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49
(4:43 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 44 for 7 yards (2-A.Lee99-Z.Dawe).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 44
(4:33 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 42 for 2 yards (58-U.Leiataua49-P.Wilgar).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 42
(4:11 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to BYU 38 for 4 yards (34-K.Fonua53-I.Kaufusi).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 38
(3:43 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. Intended for 13-E.McDoom.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 38
(3:18 - 3rd) 28-T.Sands to BYU 35 for 3 yards (3-C.Ah You).
Int
3 & 7 - SFLA 35
(3:13 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Ah You at BYU 17. 3-C.Ah You to BYU 31 for 14 yards (2-J.Cronkrite).

BYU Cougars
- Fumble (4 plays, -8 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 31
(2:36 - 3rd) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 31
(2:26 - 3rd) 3-J.Hall to BYU 34 for 3 yards (11-D.Boyles).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 34
(2:23 - 3rd) 3-J.Hall complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to BYU 38 for 4 yards (7-M.Hampton11-D.Boyles).
-15 YD
4 & 3 - BYU 38
(1:42 - 3rd) to BYU 23 FUMBLES. 3-V.Davis to BYU 23 for no gain.

SFLA Bulls
- TD (4 plays, 23 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 23
(1:01 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 14 for 9 yards (34-K.Fonua).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 14
(0:54 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 13 for 1 yard (49-P.Wilgar).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 13
(0:25 - 3rd) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 2 for 11 yards (2-A.Lee99-Z.Dawe).
+2 YD
1 & 2 - SFLA 2
(0:07 - 3rd) 12-J.McCloud runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 4th) 24-C.Weiss extra point is good.

BYU Cougars
- Missed FG (9 plays, 53 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:57 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader kicks 63 yards from USF 35. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 25 for 23 yards (22-M.LaPointe).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(14:57 - 4th) 3-J.Hall complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to BYU 50 for 25 yards (2-N.Roberts).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 50
(14:52 - 4th) 33-E.Esukpa to USF 45 for 5 yards (4-G.Reaves).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - BYU 45
(14:35 - 4th) 3-J.Hall to USF 43 for 2 yards (4-G.Reaves).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 43
(14:03 - 4th) 3-J.Hall to USF 37 for 6 yards (4-G.Reaves).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 37
(13:18 - 4th) 3-J.Hall complete to 15-A.Hifo. 15-A.Hifo to USF 30 for 7 yards (3-V.Davis). Penalty on BYU 67-B.Christensen Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at USF 30.
+15 YD
1 & 13 - BYU 40
(13:11 - 4th) 3-J.Hall complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to USF 25 for 15 yards (7-M.Hampton).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25
(12:43 - 4th) 3-J.Hall to USF 26 for -1 yard (3-V.Davis).
+4 YD
2 & 11 - BYU 26
(12:26 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to USF 22 for 4 yards (55-P.Macon98-B.Green).
No Gain
3 & 7 - BYU 22
(11:51 - 4th) 3-J.Hall incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon.
No Good
4 & 7 - BYU 22
(11:29 - 4th) 39-J.Oldroyd 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SFLA Bulls
- TD (9 plays, 78 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22
(11:24 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 26 for 4 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 26
(11:20 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 32 for 6 yards (11-I.Herron).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 32
(11:04 - 4th) 28-T.Sands to USF 38 for 6 yards (41-K.Pili).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - SFLA 38
(10:47 - 4th) 28-T.Sands to USF 44 for 6 yards (34-K.Fonua).
+41 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 44
(10:18 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to BYU 15 for 41 yards (31-M.Tooley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 15
(9:48 - 4th) 28-T.Sands to BYU 10 for 5 yards (28-S.Powell41-K.Pili).
No Gain
2 & 5 - SFLA 10
(9:16 - 4th) 10-K.Joiner to BYU 10 for no gain (2-A.Lee).
+7 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 10
(8:35 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite pushed ob at BYU 3 for 7 yards (25-T.Allgeier).
+3 YD
1 & 3 - SFLA 3
(8:20 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(7:42 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud complete to 85-J.Mathis. 85-J.Mathis to BYU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good. Penalty on USF 35-J.Stephens Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BYU 3. No Play.
Missed PAT
(7:37 - 4th) 24-C.Weiss extra point is no good.

BYU Cougars
- Downs (13 plays, 65 yards, 5:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:37 - 4th) 32-S.Shrader kicks 57 yards from USF 35. 4-L.Katoa to BYU 30 for 22 yards (29-B.Norris).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30
(7:37 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to BYU 36 for 6 yards (42-D.Slade).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 36
(7:32 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 13-M.Simon. 13-M.Simon to BYU 39 for 3 yards (7-M.Hampton).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BYU 39
(7:03 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 41 for 2 yards (6-K.Livingstone).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 41
(6:23 - 4th) 16-B.Romney to BYU 38 for -3 yards (11-D.Boyles).
+4 YD
2 & 13 - BYU 38
(5:59 - 4th) 16-B.Romney scrambles to BYU 42 for 4 yards (8-D.Studstill).
+26 YD
3 & 9 - BYU 42
(5:20 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to USF 32 for 26 yards (8-D.Studstill).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 32
(4:40 - 4th) 4-L.Katoa to USF 25 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - BYU 25
(4:26 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman to USF 25 for no gain (20-B.Sanders).
+12 YD
3 & 3 - BYU 25
(4:09 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to USF 13 for 12 yards (7-M.Hampton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 13
(3:38 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 13
(3:04 - 4th) 35-S.Finau to USF 8 for 5 yards (3-V.Davis).
-2 YD
3 & 5 - BYU 8
(3:00 - 4th) 15-A.Hifo to USF 10 for -2 yards (55-P.Macon).
+5 YD
4 & 7 - BYU 10
(2:23 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to USF 5 for 5 yards (20-B.Sanders).

SFLA Bulls
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 5
(1:43 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 8 for 3 yards (49-P.Wilgar).
+3 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 8
(1:36 - 4th) 2-J.Cronkrite to USF 11 for 3 yards (93-B.El-Bakri).
+2 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 11
(1:29 - 4th) 12-J.McCloud to USF 13 for 2 yards (55-L.Fauatea95-K.Tonga).
Punt
4 & 2 - SFLA 13
(1:23 - 4th) 39-T.Schneider punts 61 yards from USF 13 out of bounds at the BYU 26.

BYU Cougars
- End of Game (8 plays, 54 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 26
(1:17 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 18-G.Romney. 18-G.Romney to BYU 48 for 22 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 48
(1:09 - 4th) 16-B.Romney scrambles runs ob at USF 44 for 8 yards.
+17 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 44
(0:52 - 4th) 16-B.Romney complete to 21-T.Shumway. 21-T.Shumway to USF 27 for 17 yards (8-D.Studstill).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BYU 27
(0:44 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Simon. Penalty on USF 9-K.Sails Pass interference 15 yards enforced at USF 27. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 12
(0:36 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 18-G.Romney.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 12
(0:31 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
Sack
3 & 10 - BYU 12
(0:27 - 4th) 16-B.Romney sacked at USF 20 for -8 yards (44-T.Grier).
No Gain
4 & 18 - BYU 20
(0:22 - 4th) 16-B.Romney incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Bushman.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:37
24-C.Weiss extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
23
27
Touchdown 7:37
2-J.Cronkrite runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
78
yds
03:47
pos
23
27
Point After TD 14:57
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
21
Touchdown 15:00
12-J.McCloud runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
00:54
pos
23
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:50
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
14
Touchdown 8:00
3-J.Hall runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
70
yds
01:44
pos
22
14
Point After TD 9:44
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
14
Touchdown 9:51
2-J.Cronkrite runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
16
plays
63
yds
00:00
pos
16
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:40
39-J.Oldroyd 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
64
yds
5:16
pos
16
7
Point After TD 6:01
24-C.Weiss extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 6:09
12-J.McCloud complete to 89-M.Wilcox. 89-M.Wilcox runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
86
yds
03:02
pos
13
6
Field Goal 9:11
39-J.Oldroyd 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
63
yds
4:02
pos
13
0
Point After TD 14:37
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 14:37
3-J.Hall complete to 82-D.Milne. 82-D.Milne runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
74
yds
02:44
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:56
39-J.Oldroyd 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
37
yds
04:04
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 17
Rushing 15 15
Passing 9 2
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 12-22 6-12
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 405 315
Total Plays 89 58
Avg Gain 4.6 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 218 243
Rush Attempts 56 44
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 5.5
Net Yards Passing 187 72
Comp. - Att. 21-33 7-14
Yards Per Pass 5.7 5.1
Penalties - Yards 5-40 11-105
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-46.7 5-52.8
Return Yards 110 173
Punts - Returns 2-26 2-22
Kickoffs - Returns 3-70 5-151
Int. - Returns 1-14 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
BYU 2-4 3137023
South Florida 3-3 0771327
SFLA 4.5, O/U 50
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
 187 PASS YDS 72
218 RUSH YDS 243
405 TOTAL YDS 315
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hall 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 148 1 0 133.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.2% 148 1 0 133.6
J. Hall 15/23 148 1 0
B. Romney 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 73 0 0 121.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 73 0 0 121.3
B. Romney 6/10 73 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hall 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 83 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 83 1
J. Hall 16 83 1 32
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 73 0
L. Katoa 11 73 0 16
E. Esukpa 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 43 0
E. Esukpa 13 43 0 11
S. Finau 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
S. Finau 7 27 0 12
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
A. Hifo 3 4 0 5
B. Romney 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
B. Romney 5 3 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 0
T. Shumway 4 56 0 25
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
G. Romney 4 47 0 22
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
M. Bushman 5 44 0 26
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 1
D. Milne 1 35 1 35
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
A. Hifo 3 20 0 8
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
M. Simon 3 19 0 11
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
L. Katoa 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Wilgar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
P. Wilgar 8-1 0.0 0
K. Fonua 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Fonua 7-0 0.0 0
A. Lee 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Lee 6-0 0.0 0
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
I. Kaufusi 5-1 0.0 0
U. Leiataua 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
U. Leiataua 3-0 0.0 0
M. Tooley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Tooley 3-0 0.0 0
S. Powell 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Powell 2-0 0.0 0
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. El-Bakri 2-1 0.0 0
I. Herron 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Herron 2-1 0.0 0
C. Ah You 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Ah You 1-0 0.0 1
D. Mandell 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mandell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Nwigwe 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Nwigwe 1-0 0.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Tonga 1-3 0.0 0
C. Wilcox 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wilcox 1-0 0.0 0
T. Allgeier 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Allgeier 1-0 0.0 0
L. Fauatea 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Fauatea 1-0 0.0 0
K. Pili 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Pili 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Z. Dawe 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 2/2
J. Oldroyd 3/4 51 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 1
J. Oldroyd 3 46.7 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 25 0
L. Katoa 3 23.3 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 15 0
A. Hifo 2 13.0 15 0
South Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 72 1 1 102.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 72 1 1 102.5
J. McCloud 7/14 72 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 158 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 158 2
J. Cronkrite 26 158 2 41
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 63 0
T. Sands 10 63 0 12
J. McCloud 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 1
J. McCloud 6 23 1 7
K. Joiner Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
K. Joiner Jr. 2 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Wilcox 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 52 1
M. Wilcox 2 52 1 39
X. Weaver 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
X. Weaver 1 8 0 8
B. Miller 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Miller 1 5 0 5
J. Mathis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Mathis 1 4 0 4
K. Purlett 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Purlett 1 2 0 2
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Sands 1 1 0 1
S. Clerveaux 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Clerveaux 0 0 0 0
E. McDoom 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. McDoom 0 0 0 0
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Cronkrite 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Reaves 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
G. Reaves 8-0 1.0 0
N. Roberts 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
N. Roberts 8-0 0.0 0
M. Hampton 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
M. Hampton 7-0 0.0 0
D. Studstill 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Studstill 7-0 0.0 0
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Sanders 6-0 0.0 0
D. Boyles 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
D. Boyles 5-2 1.0 0
V. Davis 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
V. Davis 5-0 0.0 0
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Sails 4-0 0.0 0
P. Macon 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
P. Macon 4-3 0.0 0
K. Livingstone 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
K. Livingstone 4-1 1.0 0
D. Slade 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Slade 3-0 0.0 0
K. Pinkney 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Pinkney 3-0 0.0 0
A. Grier 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
A. Grier 2-0 2.0 0
S. Kirby 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Kirby 1-0 0.0 0
R. Yates 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Yates 1-0 1.0 0
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mims 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mims 1-0 0.0 0
B. Green 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Green 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/4
C. Weiss 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 52.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 52.8 1
T. Schneider 5 52.8 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 30.2 61 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 30.2 61 0
B. Sanders 5 30.2 61 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Sails 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.0 16 0
K. Sails 2 11.0 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BYU 25 4:04 12 37 FG
8:17 BYU 20 1:21 3 -10 Punt
6:03 BYU 43 1:03 5 1 Punt
3:08 BYU 26 2:44 9 74 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:16 BYU 32 4:02 11 63 FG
6:01 BYU 25 5:16 13 64 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:44 BYU 30 1:44 5 70 TD
6:19 BYU 14 0:56 3 1 Punt
2:36 BYU 31 0:54 4 -8 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 BYU 25 3:28 9 53 FG Miss
7:37 BYU 30 5:14 13 65 Downs
1:17 BYU 26 0:55 8 54 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:10 SFLA 41 1:03 4 0 Punt
6:15 BYU 48 0:00 1 6 Fumble
4:18 SFLA 17 1:06 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:37 SFLA 27 1:13 3 2 Punt
9:11 SFLA 14 3:02 8 86 TD
0:40 SFLA 25 0:04 2 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:20 SFLA 32 0:00 16 63 TD
7:50 BYU 36 0:50 4 -12 Punt
4:43 SFLA 49 1:30 6 -18 INT
1:01 BYU 23 0:54 4 23 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 SFLA 22 3:47 9 78 TD
1:43 SFLA 5 0:20 3 8 Punt
