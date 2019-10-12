|
|
|UVA
|MIAMI
Miami holds off No. 20 Virginia, 17-9
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Miami used its backup quarterback and a kicker whose name was a mystery to some of his own teammates.
And the Hurricanes might have saved their season.
N'Kosi Perry threw for a touchdown on the opening drive and ran for another with 2:31 remaining, Turner Davidson was 3 for 3 on kicks to at least temporarily solve a Miami problem at that position, and the Hurricanes knocked off No. 20 Virginia 17-9 on Friday night.
''I think the neatest thing about our team this year is that we just don't panic,'' Miami coach Manny Diaz said. ''When things are going poorly, our guys get back out there and continue to fight again.''
Deejay Dallas caught the touchdown pass for Miami (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), plus rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries. Pat Bethel blocked a field goal for Miami and K.J. Osborn caught four passes for 60 yards.
The win kept the Hurricanes from falling to 0-3 in conference play - any conference - for what would have been the first time in school history. Perry, playing in place of injured starter Jarren Williams, finished 16 of 27 for 182 yards.
''Virginia is a tough nut to crack on defense,'' Diaz said.
Bryce Perkins connected on his first nine passes and finished 24 for 41 for 244 yards for Virginia (4-2, 2-1). The Cavaliers entered ranked, yet were still 2 1/2 point underdogs at kickoff.
And apparently, those oddsmakers saw this coming.
Brian Delaney made three field goals for the Cavaliers, who were looking for their first 3-0 ACC start since 2007. They're now tied with North Carolina for first place in the Coastal Division, and could be joined there by Duke if the Blue Devils beat Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Virginia has managed only 12 points - all off field goals - in its last six quarters.
''Red zone,'' Perkins said. ''We've got to score in the red zone. That's plain and simple. We had multiple drives to the red zone and not a single touchdown. So that's on us. That's on the offense. Defense did its job holding the pillar, and we didn't do ours.''
Miami went 78 yards in 11 plays on the game's first possession, with Dallas taking a short pass from Perry and rumbling the rest of the way for a 17-yard score. The Hurricanes' next six drives went nearly nowhere - 33 yards on 23 plays, all six possessions ending in punts.
But the defense more than did its part. Virginia got inside the Miami 30 on six separate possessions, and came away with only the three field goals. Particularly costly: a blocked field goal in the second quarter and a fumble in the third quarter.
''Those two opportunities that we didn't capitalize on hurt our team,'' Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said.
And Miami finally got moving in the fourth, getting 147 of its 265 total yards on its final two drives - turning them into a field goal and Perry's straight-ahead 3-yard keeper for a score.
''What changed today is that the team that made the plays in the fourth quarter was the Miami Hurricanes,'' Diaz said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia: CB Bryce Hall, a preseason All-American and the national leader in pass breakups last season with 22, was taken off on a cart in the second quarter after a lower leg injury. He was hurt in punt coverage and the injury was quickly placed in an air cast, after trainers initially covered it with towels to shield others from seeing the severity. That will be a major blow to the Cavaliers.
Miami: Davidson won the kicker job for the night in warmups over two-year starter Bubba Baxa - who missed a critical extra point that would have given Miami a late lead last week against Virginia Tech. Baxa missed three field goals of 30 yards or less so far this year, plus two PATs. Davidson last kicked in a game Nov. 11, 2016, making a field goal for San Antonio's Ronald Reagan High. Asked if he knew Davidson's name before Friday, Miami defensive back Trajan Bandy acknowledged ''I definitely did not.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Virginia will likely fall from the AP Top 25 when the next poll is released Sunday, ending a run of five consecutive appearances. Virginia hasn't had an appearance streak of six weeks or more since a 21-poll run spanning the 2004 and 2005 seasons.
YARDLESS SCORING DRIVE
Joe Reed had a 72-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter to get Virginia deep into Miami territory, but the Cavaliers settled for a field goal after what became a seven-play, zero-yard drive.
ODD SERIES
Miami safety Amari Carter was ejected for targeting in the third quarter, meaning he'll miss the first half of next week's game against Georgia Tech. When Virginia's offense lined up to resume play, Carter was still on the field - earning him another penalty for an illegal substitution.
UP NEXT
Virginia: Host Duke on Oct. 19, Virginia's first home game since Sept. 21.
Miami: Host Georgia Tech on Oct. 19, ending a five-game homestand.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball /and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (11 plays, 78 yards, 5:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 64 yards from UVA 35. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 22 for 21 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 24 for 2 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIAMI 24(14:52 - 1st) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to MFL 37 for 13 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(14:18 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 35 for -2 yards.
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 35(13:45 - 1st) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn pushed ob at UVA 38 for 27 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(13:03 - 1st) 5-N.Perry complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas to UVA 28 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(12:26 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Thomas.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 28(11:55 - 1st) 5-N.Perry scrambles to UVA 25 for 3 yards (4-J.Mack).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIAMI 25(11:49 - 1st) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to UVA 25 for no gain (14-N.Taylor).
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 7 - MIAMI 25(11:10 - 1st) 5-N.Perry scrambles runs ob at UVA 15 for 10 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 15(10:25 - 1st) 13-D.Dallas to UVA 17 for -2 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 17(9:48 - 1st) 5-N.Perry complete to 13-D.Dallas. 13-D.Dallas runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:04 - 1st) 47-T.Davidson extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:55 - 1st) 47-T.Davidson kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(8:55 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 27 for 2 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UVA 27(8:55 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 30 for 3 yards (30-R.Finley).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - UVA 30(8:22 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 31 for 1 yard (15-G.Rousseau).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UVA 31(7:41 - 1st) 81-N.Griffin punts 45 yards from UVA 31 out of bounds at the MFL 24.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(6:56 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 6-M.Pope.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 24(6:48 - 1st) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 24(6:41 - 1st) 5-N.Perry scrambles to MFL 26 for 2 yards (4-J.Mack28-B.Nelson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIAMI 26(6:38 - 1st) 94-L.Hedley punts 41 yards from MFL 26 to UVA 33 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Downs (10 plays, 43 yards, 5:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 33(5:55 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 38 for 5 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 38(5:49 - 1st) 6-P.Kier to UVA 45 for 7 yards (20-R.Knowles96-J.Ford).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(5:14 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 44 for -1 yard (15-G.Rousseau).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UVA 44(4:35 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 5-L.Atkins. 5-L.Atkins runs ob at UVA 45 for 1 yard.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 45(3:53 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to MFL 45 for 10 yards (2-T.Bandy).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(3:08 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to MFL 33 for 12 yards (2-T.Bandy).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 33(2:30 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to MFL 30 for 3 yards (56-M.Pinckney).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 30(1:56 - 1st) 6-P.Kier pushed ob at MFL 24 for 6 yards (5-A.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UVA 24(1:13 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 24 for no gain (94-T.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UVA 24(0:31 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 24 for no gain (15-G.Rousseau).
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (7 plays, 1 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(15:00 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Thomas.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 24(14:56 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 29 for 5 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - MIAMI 29(14:52 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas pushed ob at MFL 42 for 13 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(14:14 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry sacked at MFL 38 for -4 yards (14-N.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MIAMI 38(13:38 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 14 - MIAMI 38(12:50 - 2nd) Penalty on MFL 65-C.Gaynor False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 38. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
3 & 19 - MIAMI 33(12:43 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 13-D.Dallas. 13-D.Dallas to MFL 30 for -3 yards (16-R.Burney).
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - MIAMI 30(12:43 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 45 yards from MFL 30. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 25 for no gain (29-J.Murphy).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Missed FG (12 plays, 54 yards, 7:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(12:07 - 2nd) 6-P.Kier to UVA 26 for 1 yard (93-P.Bethel).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 26(11:59 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 32 for 6 yards (30-R.Finley55-S.Quarterman).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UVA 32(11:23 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 36 for 4 yards (55-S.Quarterman26-G.Hall).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(10:38 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles runs ob at UVA 49 for 13 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(9:52 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to MFL 49 for 2 yards. Penalty on UVA 13-T.Jana Holding 10 yards enforced at MFL 49.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 18 - UVA 41(9:14 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 41 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - UVA 41(8:40 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to MFL 49 for 10 yards (3-G.Frierson26-G.Hall).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - UVA 49(7:50 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to MFL 38 for 11 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 38(7:11 - 2nd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 25 for 13 yards (30-R.Finley56-M.Pinckney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(6:25 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Chatman.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(5:44 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to MFL 21 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UVA 21(5:39 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - UVA 21(4:54 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 38 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 7-A.Blades. Downed at the MFL 22.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(4:47 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 19 for -3 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
Sack
|
2 & 12 - MIAMI 19(4:41 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry sacked at MFL 11 for -8 yards (91-M.Alonso).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - MIAMI 11(3:58 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry to MFL 22 for 11 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 22(3:11 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 50 yards from MFL 22. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 47 for 19 yards (15-G.Rousseau71-S.Patchan).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(2:59 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 47(2:46 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 44-T.Cowley.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 47(2:39 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to MFL 47 for 6 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - UVA 47(2:32 - 2nd) 81-N.Griffin punts 41 yards from MFL 47 to MFL 6 fair catch by 4-J.Thomas.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 6(2:09 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 15 for 9 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 15(2:02 - 2nd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 15(1:54 - 2nd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 13 for -2 yards (14-N.Taylor33-Z.Zandier).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 13(1:51 - 2nd) 94-L.Hedley punts 51 yards from MFL 13. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 35 for -1 yard (7-A.Blades).
UVA
Cavaliers
- Halftime (8 plays, 57 yards, 1:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(1:44 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 40 for 5 yards (30-R.Finley55-S.Quarterman).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 40(1:33 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins scrambles runs ob at UVA 47 for 7 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(1:13 - 2nd) 5-L.Atkins to UVA 46 for -1 yard (55-S.Quarterman).
|
Sack
|
2 & 11 - UVA 46(1:05 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at UVA 43 for -3 yards (96-J.Ford).
|
+49 YD
|
3 & 14 - UVA 43(1:01 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to MFL 8 for 49 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - UVA 8(0:38 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UVA 8(0:26 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UVA 8(0:17 - 2nd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Chatman.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - UVA 8(0:10 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 21-B.Baxa kicks 61 yards from MFL 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 25 for 21 yards (41-M.Parrott).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 37 for 12 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(14:55 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 38 for 1 yard (96-J.Ford30-R.Finley).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - UVA 38(14:20 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 44 for 6 yards (55-S.Quarterman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - UVA 44(13:40 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Taulapapa.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - UVA 44(12:55 - 3rd) 81-N.Griffin punts 47 yards from UVA 44 to MFL 9 fair catch by 4-J.Thomas.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(12:51 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to MFL 15 for 6 yards (1-N.Grant).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 15(12:43 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry complete to 4-J.Thomas. 4-J.Thomas to MFL 22 for 7 yards (14-N.Taylor33-Z.Zandier).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(12:05 - 3rd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 26 for 4 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIAMI 26(11:25 - 3rd) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 31 for 5 yards (4-J.Mack29-J.Blount).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIAMI 31(10:45 - 3rd) 23-C.Harris to MFL 29 for -2 yards (11-C.Snowden99-J.Briggs).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 29(10:05 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 40 yards from MFL 29 to UVA 31 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- Fumble (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(9:28 - 3rd) 20-M.Hollins to UVA 32 for 1 yard (30-R.Finley1-N.Silvera).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - UVA 32(9:22 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - UVA 32(8:33 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 46 for 14 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 46(8:27 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to MFL 49 for 5 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 5 - UVA 49(7:50 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 88-T.Kelly. 88-T.Kelly to MFL 26 for 23 yards (2-T.Bandy).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 26(7:15 - 3rd) 20-M.Hollins to MFL 20 FUMBLES (96-J.Ford). 2-T.Bandy to MFL 20 for no gain.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(6:30 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Harley.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20(6:30 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Hightower.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIAMI 20(6:22 - 3rd) 5-N.Perry incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIAMI 20(6:17 - 3rd) 94-L.Hedley punts 48 yards from MFL 20 to UVA 32 fair catch by 80-B.Kemp.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (14 plays, 64 yards, 5:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 32(6:11 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 32(6:03 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to UVA 36 for 4 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - UVA 36(5:56 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 80-B.Kemp. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 50 for 14 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 50(5:17 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois runs ob at MFL 47 for 3 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 47(4:30 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 89-D.Brissett. 89-D.Brissett to MFL 32 for 15 yards (8-D.Ivey).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 32(3:46 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 27 for 5 yards (91-J.Miller94-T.Hill).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - UVA 27(3:15 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at MFL 28 for -1 yard (56-M.Pinckney).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - UVA 28(2:32 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to MFL 18 for 10 yards (2-T.Bandy).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 18(1:45 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois. Penalty on MFL 5-A.Carter Personal Foul 9 yards enforced at MFL 18. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 9 - UVA 9(1:00 - 3rd) Penalty on MFL 5-A.Carter 12 men in the huddle 5 yards enforced at MFL 9. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 4 - UVA 4(0:58 - 3rd) Penalty on UVA 70-B.Haskins False start 5 yards enforced at MFL 4. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - UVA 9(0:58 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins to MFL 7 for 2 yards (30-R.Finley15-G.Rousseau).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 7(0:58 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 1 for 6 yards (2-T.Bandy55-S.Quarterman).
|
Sack
|
3 & 1 - UVA 1(0:15 - 3rd) 3-B.Perkins sacked at MFL 4 for -3 yards (26-G.Hall).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - UVA 4(15:00 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- FG (8 plays, 72 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:36 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(14:28 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Jordan.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(14:28 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to MFL 37 for 12 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(14:21 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn pushed ob at MFL 43 for 6 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIAMI 43(13:50 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn to UVA 42 for 15 yards (15-D.Cross).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 42(13:10 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 9-B.Jordan. 9-B.Jordan to UVA 7 for 35 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - MIAMI 7(12:35 - 4th) 23-C.Harris to UVA 3 for 4 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 3(11:43 - 4th) 5-N.Perry incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Osborn.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 3(11:05 - 4th) 9-B.Jordan to UVA 3 for no gain (33-Z.Zandier7-C.Moore).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - MIAMI 3(10:51 - 4th) 47-T.Davidson 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- FG (7 plays, 18 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:09 - 4th) 21-B.Baxa kicks 64 yards from MFL 35. 2-J.Reed to MFL 27 for 72 yards (24-C.Williams).
|
1 & 10 - UVA(10:06 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 89-D.Brissett. 89-D.Brissett runs ob at MFL 9 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 27(9:53 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 89-D.Brissett.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 27(9:53 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 44-T.Cowley.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 27(9:49 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to MFL 17 for 10 yards (56-M.Pinckney15-G.Rousseau).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 17(9:42 - 4th) 21-W.Taulapapa to MFL 17 for no gain (56-M.Pinckney3-G.Frierson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 17(9:03 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Reed.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - UVA 17(8:23 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins sacked at MFL 27 for -10 yards FUMBLES (15-G.Rousseau). 3-B.Perkins to MFL 27 for no gain.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 20 - UVA 27(8:16 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
MIAMI
Hurricanes
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:45 - 4th) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to MFL End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(7:39 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 32 for 7 yards (28-B.Nelson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIAMI 32(7:39 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 35 for 3 yards (7-C.Moore14-N.Taylor).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(7:00 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 3-M.Harley. 3-M.Harley to MFL 44 for 9 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIAMI 44(6:20 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to MFL 47 for 3 yards (91-M.Alonso).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(5:45 - 4th) 5-N.Perry complete to 6-M.Pope. 6-M.Pope to UVA 29 for 24 yards (29-J.Blount).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(5:05 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to UVA 21 for 8 yards (7-C.Moore).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIAMI 21(4:20 - 4th) 13-D.Dallas to UVA 4 for 17 yards (11-C.Snowden).
|
Sack
|
1 & 4 - MIAMI 4(3:40 - 4th) 5-N.Perry sacked at UVA 5 for -1 yard (29-J.Blount33-Z.Zandier).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIAMI 5(2:52 - 4th) 5-N.Perry to UVA 3 for 2 yards (99-J.Briggs16-R.Burney).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - MIAMI 3(2:44 - 4th) 5-N.Perry scrambles runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:37 - 4th) 47-T.Davidson extra point is good.
UVA
Cavaliers
- End of Game (12 plays, 32 yards, 2:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:37 - 4th) 21-B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from MFL 35. 2-J.Reed to UVA 19 for 19 yards (6-M.Pope).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 19(2:31 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana runs ob at UVA 31 for 12 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(2:25 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles to UVA 40 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UVA 40(2:00 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UVA 40(1:30 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins scrambles runs ob at UVA 43 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 43(1:29 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 43(1:25 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to UVA 49 for 6 yards (21-B.Bolden).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 49(1:16 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to MFL 43 for 8 yards (7-A.Blades).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 43(0:50 - 4th) Penalty on MFL 1-N.Silvera Offside 5 yards enforced at MFL 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - UVA 38(0:43 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins sacked at MFL 49 for -11 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 16 - UVA 49(0:43 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins complete to 8-H.Dubois. 8-H.Dubois to MFL 40 for 9 yards. Team penalty on UVA Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at MFL 49. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 21 - UVA 46(0:22 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 21 - UVA 46(0:10 - 4th) 3-B.Perkins incomplete.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|14
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|301
|253
|Total Plays
|72
|52
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|83
|Rush Attempts
|31
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|227
|170
|Comp. - Att.
|24-41
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|4-32
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.3
|6-45.8
|Return Yards
|130
|21
|Punts - Returns
|3-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-112
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|170
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|83
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|253
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|24/41
|244
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|17
|27
|0
|13
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|8
|27
|0
|13
|
P. Kier 6 RB
|P. Kier
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
M. Hollins 20 RB
|M. Hollins
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
L. Atkins 5 RB
|L. Atkins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|7
|93
|0
|49
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|4
|39
|0
|12
|
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
|T. Kelly Jr.
|2
|35
|0
|23
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|5
|33
|0
|10
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|2
|20
|0
|14
|
T. Cowley 44 TE
|T. Cowley
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
L. Atkins 5 RB
|L. Atkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Chatman 9 WR
|T. Chatman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 33 LB
|Z. Zandier
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
N. Taylor 14 LB
|N. Taylor
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mack 4 LB
|J. Mack
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Snowden 11 LB
|C. Snowden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Moore 7 S
|C. Moore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Burney 16 DE
|R. Burney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nelson 28 S
|B. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 99 DT
|J. Briggs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|3/4
|44
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 81 P
|N. Griffin
|3
|44.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|3
|37.3
|72
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|3
|6.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|16/27
|182
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|13
|63
|0
|17
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|9
|18
|1
|11
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|2
|2
|0
|4
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|4
|60
|0
|27
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|2
|48
|0
|35
|
M. Pope 6 WR
|M. Pope
|2
|30
|0
|24
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|2
|14
|1
|17
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|3
|14
|0
|10
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bandy 2 CB
|T. Bandy
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 15 DL
|G. Rousseau
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Bolden 21 S
|B. Bolden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 S
|R. Knowles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 DB
|G. Frierson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 91 DL
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 1 DL
|N. Silvera
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Davidson 47 K
|T. Davidson
|1/1
|19
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|6
|45.8
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
