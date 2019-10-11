|
|
|LAMON
|TXSTSM
Josh Johnson runs for 2 TDs, UL Monroe beats Texas State
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Josh Johnson ran 22 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns to help UL Monroe beat Texas State 24-14 on Thursday night.
Caleb Evans led a 13-play, 86-yard drive capped by Austin Vaughn's 11-yard TD run to make it 24-14 with 1:46 left in the game. UL Monroe's Corey Straughter then intercepted Tyler Vitt's pass and the Warhawks (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) ran out the clock to seal the victory.
Evans completed 18 of 33 passes for 225 yards and an interception and ran eight times for 55 yards.
Johnson opened the scoring with a 1-yard run on the first drive of the game and made it 14-0 on an 8-yard carry early in the second quarter.
The Bobcats (2-4, 1-1) cut the deficit to 14-7 on Calvin Hill's TD run. Jared Porter kicked a 34-yard field goal to give UL Monroe a 17-7 lead before the half.
Vitt connected with Trevis Graham Jr. for a 62-yard TD pass late in the third quarter.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (8 plays, 70 yards, 2:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-J.Rowland kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 1st) Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 25. No Play.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAMON 20(15:00 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh to ULM 45 for 25 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(15:00 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 48 for 3 yards (9-B.London).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 48(14:46 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 46 for -2 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - LAMON 46(14:14 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to TXST 37 for 17 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 37(13:39 - 1st) 6-C.Evans to TXST 18 for 19 yards (20-K.Winters18-F.Griffin).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(13:17 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to TXST 1 for 17 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - LAMON 1(12:56 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:18 - 1st) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Downs (10 plays, 50 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:13 - 1st) 31-J.Meeks kicks 62 yards from ULM 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 19 for 16 yards (39-B.Bell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(12:13 - 1st) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Hilts.
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 19(12:09 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 46 for 27 yards (23-N.Ingram).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(12:03 - 1st) 2-G.Jensen incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(11:34 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 46 for no gain (6-C.Evans).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(11:28 - 1st) 2-G.Jensen complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to ULM 39 for 15 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(10:53 - 1st) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(10:25 - 1st) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(10:19 - 1st) 2-G.Jensen complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford to ULM 34 for 5 yards (5-K.Starks).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 34(10:13 - 1st) 2-G.Jensen complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to ULM 24 for 10 yards. Team penalty on TXST Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at ULM 34. Team penalty on ULM Offside offsetting. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 34(9:24 - 1st) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(8:54 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 49 for 15 yards (9-B.London12-C.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(8:49 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 49 for 2 yards (88-C.Patton11-I.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 49(8:28 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 49 for no gain (11-I.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - LAMON 49(7:55 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 12-M.McCray.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - LAMON 49(7:19 - 1st) 37-J.Porter punts 34 yards from TXST 49 to TXST 15 fair catch by 80-H.White.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (4 plays, 28 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(7:16 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 35 for 20 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(7:09 - 1st) 2-G.Jensen complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford to TXST 39 for 4 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 39(6:45 - 1st) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 38 for -1 yard (93-M.Husmann).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 38(6:25 - 1st) 2-G.Jensen complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 43 for 5 yards (21-C.Straughter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 43(5:56 - 1st) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 57 yards from TXST 43 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(5:09 - 1st) 2-G.Jensen complete to 13-T.Graham. 13-T.Graham to TXST 48 for 7 yards (20-J.Newton).
|
-18 YD
|
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 48(5:01 - 1st) to TXST 30 for -18 yards (5-K.Starks).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 21 - TXSTSM 30(4:39 - 1st) 5-J.Nelson to TXST 41 for 11 yards (10-T.Webster).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(3:59 - 1st) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 59 yards from TXST 41 to ULM End Zone. touchback.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (12 plays, 80 yards, 2:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(3:19 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 21 for 1 yard (9-B.London).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 21(3:10 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to ULM 36 for 15 yards (20-K.Winters).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(2:39 - 1st) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 48 for 12 yards (95-N.Ezidore).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(2:17 - 1st) 6-C.Evans to TXST 49 for 3 yards (24-J.Smith).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 49(1:54 - 1st) 3-I.Phillips to TXST 45 for 4 yards (94-J.Pierce95-N.Ezidore).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 45(1:19 - 1st) 6-C.Evans complete to 88-T.Lamm. 88-T.Lamm to TXST 33 for 12 yards (45-J.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(0:43 - 1st) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 3-I.Phillips.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 33(15:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 33 for no gain (12-C.Lewis). Penalty on TXST 12-C.Lewis Horse Collar 15 yards enforced at TXST 33. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 18(14:55 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans to TXST 18 for no gain (30-N.Daniels).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 18(14:33 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 18(13:56 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to TXST 8 for 10 yards (6-A.Taylor).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - LAMON 8(13:50 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:22 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:15 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(13:15 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 24 for -1 yard (48-L.Shaw).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 24(13:15 - 2nd) 2-G.Jensen complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 32 for 8 yards (20-J.Newton).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 32(12:54 - 2nd) 2-G.Jensen complete to 24-C.Twyford. 24-C.Twyford to TXST 49 for 17 yards (32-C.Day).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(12:32 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 49 for no gain (8-K.Reynaud48-L.Shaw).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(12:08 - 2nd) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(11:43 - 2nd) 2-G.Jensen complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to ULM 25 for 26 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(11:38 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to ULM 17 for 8 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 17(11:16 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to ULM 16 for 1 yard (34-J.Veasley9-S.Miller).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 16(10:47 - 2nd) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 16(10:08 - 2nd) 2-G.Jensen to ULM 13 for 3 yards (93-M.Husmann44-T.Shelby).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(10:02 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to ULM 3 for 10 yards (1-T.Glass32-C.Day).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TXSTSM 3(9:29 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:08 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland extra point is good.
LAMON
Warhawks
- FG (8 plays, 68 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:03 - 2nd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 64 yards from TXST 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 15 for 14 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 15(9:03 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to ULM 35 for 20 yards (45-J.Smith).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(8:58 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 48 for 17 yards (45-J.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(8:35 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 48 for no gain (11-I.Davis18-F.Griffin).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 48(8:08 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans to TXST 42 for 6 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 42(7:28 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to TXST 20 for 22 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 20(6:56 - 2nd) 25-K.White to TXST 17 for 3 yards (44-J.Brannon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 17(6:28 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Pederson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 17(5:52 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - LAMON 17(5:40 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:36 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(5:31 - 2nd) 2-G.Jensen complete to 80-H.White. 80-H.White to TXST 29 for 4 yards (13-R.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(5:31 - 2nd) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 83-M.Hilts.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(5:08 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to ULM 49 for 22 yards (29-L.Latin).
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(5:03 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 46 for -5 yards (4-R.Harding58-D.Louis).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 46(4:35 - 2nd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 43 for -3 yards (58-D.Louis).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 18 - TXSTSM 43(4:06 - 2nd) 2-G.Jensen complete to 10-M.Hays. 10-M.Hays to TXST 46 for 3 yards (5-K.Starks15-A.Hawley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - TXSTSM 46(3:39 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 29 yards from TXST 46 to the ULM 25 downed by 40-M.Alley.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 23 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(2:57 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 28 for 3 yards (91-J.Revels).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 28(2:46 - 2nd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 40 for 12 yards (25-A.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(2:16 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Bloomfield.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 40(1:44 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 40(1:36 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 10-J.Bloomfield. 10-J.Bloomfield to ULM 48 for 8 yards (9-B.London).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAMON 48(1:33 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 52 yards from ULM 48 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(1:23 - 2nd) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Haydel.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(1:04 - 2nd) 24-C.Twyford to TXST 22 for 2 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 22(1:00 - 2nd) 2-G.Jensen complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 29 for 7 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 29(0:51 - 2nd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 40 yards from TXST 29 Downed at the ULM 31.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Halftime (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 31(0:36 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 31(0:27 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans complete to 4-B.Batiste. 4-B.Batiste to ULM 40 for 9 yards (6-A.Taylor9-B.London).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - LAMON 40(0:20 - 2nd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Hodoh.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 40(0:09 - 2nd) 37-J.Porter punts 60 yards from ULM 40 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Fumble (7 plays, 45 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 29 for 4 yards (1-T.Glass44-T.Shelby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(15:00 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 29(14:34 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 44 for 15 yards (1-T.Glass).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(14:27 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to ULM 48 for 8 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 48(14:06 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to ULM 42 for 6 yards (44-T.Shelby).
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM(13:41 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen to ULM 45 FUMBLES (15-A.Hawley). 15-A.Hawley to ULM 45 for no gain. Penalty on ULM 4-R.Harding Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULM 42. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(13:07 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen to ULM 45 FUMBLES (15-A.Hawley). 15-A.Hawley to ULM 45 for no gain.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(13:07 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 34 for 21 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 34(12:50 - 3rd) Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 34. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAMON 39(12:45 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 36 for 3 yards (95-N.Ezidore88-C.Patton).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - LAMON 36(12:10 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - LAMON 36(11:42 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 12-M.McCray.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - LAMON 36(11:40 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 21 yards from TXST 36 Downed at the TXST 15.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Downs (8 plays, 47 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(11:37 - 3rd) 22-C.Hill to TXST 13 for -2 yards (58-D.Louis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TXSTSM 12(11:25 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 80-H.White.
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 13(10:53 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen complete to 12-J.Banks. 12-J.Banks to ULM 48 for 39 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(10:46 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen sacked at TXST 46 for -6 yards. Penalty on ULM 20-J.Newton Holding 10 yards enforced at ULM 48. No Play. (15-A.Hawley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(10:11 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(9:51 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen complete to 1-J.Sheread. 1-J.Sheread to ULM 36 for 2 yards (6-K.Swinney32-C.Day).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 35(9:42 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen sacked at ULM 42 for -7 yards (9-S.Miller).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 14 - TXSTSM 42(9:06 - 3rd) 38-S.O'Kelly complete to 7-K.Hines. 7-K.Hines to ULM 38 for 4 yards (24-K.Johnson).
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 38(8:29 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 41 for 3 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 41(8:22 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 45 for 4 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 45(7:52 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 14-P.Carter.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - LAMON 45(7:17 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 55 yards from ULM 45 to TXST End Zone. touchback.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (5 plays, 8 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(7:11 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Sheread.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(7:02 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen sacked at TXST 14 for -6 yards. Penalty on ULM 13-R.Williams Holding 10 yards enforced at TXST 20. No Play. (5-K.Starks).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(6:56 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen sacked at TXST 23 for -7 yards (5-K.Starks).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 17 - TXSTSM 23(6:29 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen complete to 22-C.Hill. 22-C.Hill to TXST 28 for 5 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TXSTSM 28(5:52 - 3rd) 2-G.Jensen incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TXSTSM 28(5:16 - 3rd) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards from TXST 28 to ULM 35 fair catch by 4-B.Batiste.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Fumble (10 plays, 48 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 35(5:10 - 3rd) 12-M.McCray to ULM 38 for 3 yards (9-B.London).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 38(5:02 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 43 for 5 yards (6-A.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - LAMON 43(4:40 - 3rd) Penalty on ULM 70-B.Lodes False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 43. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - LAMON 38(4:04 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 7-Z.Jackson. 7-Z.Jackson to TXST 49 for 13 yards (15-J.Morris).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 49(4:04 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 49(3:30 - 3rd) 3-I.Phillips to TXST 49 for no gain (15-J.Morris91-J.Revels).
|
+32 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 49(3:22 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to TXST 17 for 32 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 17(2:44 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 15 for 2 yards (9-B.London95-N.Ezidore).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 15(2:33 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson to TXST 10 for 5 yards (9-B.London).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 3 - LAMON 10(2:00 - 3rd) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 12 FUMBLES (95-N.Ezidore). 12-C.Lewis recovers at the TXST 12. 12-C.Lewis to TXST 38 for 26 yards (56-B.Reynolds).
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) 14-J.Rowland kicks 56 yards from TXST 35. 3-I.Phillips to ULM 24 for 15 yards (81-C.Speights).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 24(0:54 - 3rd) 3-I.Phillips to ULM 24 for no gain (9-B.London98-G.Daniels).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 24(0:49 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 3-I.Phillips.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - LAMON 24(0:24 - 3rd) 6-C.Evans to ULM 32 for 8 yards (7-K.Hines).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - LAMON 32(0:14 - 3rd) 37-J.Porter punts 47 yards from ULM 32. 80-H.White to TXST 21 for no gain (6-K.Swinney7-C.Sisco).
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(0:02 - 3rd) 11-T.Vitt to TXST 21 for no gain (44-T.Shelby7-C.Sisco).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 21(15:00 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt sacked at TXST 16 for -5 yards (5-K.Starks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 16(14:30 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Caillouet.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - TXSTSM 16(13:56 - 4th) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 44 yards from TXST 16 to ULM 40 fair catch by 4-B.Batiste.
LAMON
Warhawks
- Punt (7 plays, -16 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(13:51 - 4th) Penalty on ULM 72-S.Williams Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ULM 40. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - LAMON 45(13:45 - 4th) 6-C.Evans sacked at ULM 36 for -9 yards. Penalty on TXST 95-N.Ezidore Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ULM 45. No Play. (30-N.Daniels88-C.Patton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(13:45 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to TXST 40 for no gain (9-B.London6-A.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - LAMON 40(13:25 - 4th) Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 40. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - LAMON 45(12:49 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to TXST 42 for 3 yards (11-I.Davis95-N.Ezidore).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - LAMON 42(12:34 - 4th) Team penalty on ULM Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at TXST 42. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 17 - LAMON 47(12:03 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson. Team penalty on ULM Intentional grounding 4 yards enforced at TXST 47. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - LAMON 49(11:50 - 4th) 37-J.Porter punts 41 yards from ULM 49 to TXST 10 fair catch by 80-H.White.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 10(11:42 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to TXST 9 for -1 yard (6-K.Swinney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TXSTSM 9(11:34 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Graham.
|
+25 YD
|
3 & 11 - TXSTSM 9(10:59 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt scrambles to TXST 34 for 25 yards (15-A.Hawley29-L.Latin).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 34(10:54 - 4th) 22-C.Hill to TXST 36 for 2 yards (15-A.Hawley7-C.Sisco).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 36(10:15 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Banks.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 36(9:33 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 3-J.Haydel. 3-J.Haydel to TXST 42 for 6 yards (7-C.Sisco).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXSTSM 42(9:26 - 4th) 38-S.O'Kelly punts 44 yards from TXST 42 to the ULM 14 downed by 40-M.Alley.
LAMON
Warhawks
- TD (16 plays, 86 yards, 6:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 14(8:39 - 4th) 8-J.Johnson to ULM 17 for 3 yards (9-B.London12-C.Lewis).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - LAMON 17(8:27 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 12-M.McCray. 12-M.McCray to ULM 24 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 24(7:57 - 4th) Penalty on ULM 56-B.Reynolds False start 5 yards enforced at ULM 24. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 15 - LAMON 19(7:26 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to ULM 25 for 6 yards (91-J.Revels).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 25(7:26 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to ULM 30 for 5 yards (20-K.Winters).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - LAMON 30(6:55 - 4th) 6-C.Evans incomplete. Intended for 7-Z.Jackson. Penalty on TXST 20-K.Winters Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ULM 30. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 45(6:32 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to TXST 49 for 6 yards (88-C.Patton20-K.Winters).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - LAMON 49(6:26 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to TXST 43 for 6 yards (88-C.Patton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 43(5:52 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to TXST 41 for 2 yards (30-N.Daniels88-C.Patton).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - LAMON 41(5:21 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to TXST 33 for 8 yards (2-A.Pacheco).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(4:56 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn to TXST 29 for 4 yards (30-N.Daniels11-I.Davis).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LAMON 29(4:20 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to TXST 28 for 1 yard (18-F.Griffin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 28(3:43 - 4th) 6-C.Evans complete to 2-M.Jackson. 2-M.Jackson to TXST 24 for 4 yards (20-K.Winters).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LAMON 24(2:58 - 4th) Penalty on TXST 95-N.Ezidore Offside 5 yards enforced at TXST 24. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LAMON 19(2:23 - 4th) 6-C.Evans to TXST 11 for 8 yards (18-F.Griffin).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - LAMON 11(2:23 - 4th) 33-A.Vaughn runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:53 - 4th) 37-J.Porter extra point is good.
TXSTSM
Bobcats
- Interception (3 plays, 90 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:46 - 4th) 31-J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from ULM 35. 1-J.Sheread to TXST 16 for 16 yards. Penalty on TXST 49-H.Hebert Holding 8 yards enforced at TXST 16.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 8(1:46 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Hays.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 8(1:41 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt complete to 5-J.Nelson. 5-J.Nelson to TXST 12 for 4 yards (15-A.Hawley).
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 12(1:35 - 4th) 11-T.Vitt incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Straughter at TXST 27. 21-C.Straughter to TXST 2 for 25 yards (55-A.Brewer).
LAMON
Warhawks
- End of Game (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 2 - LAMON 2(1:31 - 4th) 6-C.Evans kneels at TXST 4 for -2 yards. Team penalty on ULM False start 5 yards enforced at TXST 2. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 7 - LAMON 7(1:19 - 4th) 6-C.Evans kneels at TXST 9 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LAMON 9(1:10 - 4th) 6-C.Evans kneels at TXST 11 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|15
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|429
|319
|Total Plays
|75
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|204
|92
|Rush Attempts
|42
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|225
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|20-39
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-59
|6-63
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.3
|7-44.3
|Return Yards
|54
|32
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-29
|2-32
|Int. - Returns
|1-25
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|225
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|204
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|429
|TOTAL YDS
|319
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|18/33
|225
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
|Jo. Johnson
|22
|114
|2
|21
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|8
|55
|0
|19
|
A. Vaughn 33 RB
|A. Vaughn
|5
|29
|1
|11
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|3
|4
|0
|4
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. White 25 RB
|K. White
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jackson 2 WR
|M. Jackson
|5
|55
|0
|22
|
M. McCray 12 WR
|M. McCray
|4
|49
|0
|32
|
T. Lamm 88 TE
|T. Lamm
|3
|44
|0
|17
|
Z. Jackson 7 WR
|Z. Jackson
|2
|30
|0
|17
|
J. Hodoh 18 WR
|J. Hodoh
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
B. Batiste 4 WR
|B. Batiste
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Bloomfield 84 WR
|J. Bloomfield
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Pederson 86 TE
|J. Pederson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
|P. Carter Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Wiggins 14 CB
|K. Wiggins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hawley 15 S
|A. Hawley
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Starks 5 DE
|K. Starks
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Sisco Jr. 7 LB
|C. Sisco Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Glass 1 S
|T. Glass
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Louis Jr. 58 DE
|D. Louis Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelby 44 DE
|T. Shelby
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Husmann 93 DL
|M. Husmann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 20 CB
|J. Newton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swinney 6 S
|K. Swinney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 6 QB
|C. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webster 10 LB
|T. Webster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latin 29 S
|L. Latin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Day 32 LB
|C. Day
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Miller 9 DE
|S. Miller
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Reynaud 8 S
|K. Reynaud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Straughter 21 CB
|C. Straughter
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Williams 13 CB
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Shaw 48 DL
|L. Shaw
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Veasley 34 DL
|J. Veasley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ingram 23 S
|N. Ingram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harding 4 LB
|R. Harding
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Porter 37 K
|J. Porter
|1/1
|34
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Porter 37 K
|J. Porter
|7
|44.3
|3
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Phillips 3 RB
|I. Phillips
|2
|14.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Jensen 2 QB
|G. Jensen
|16/30
|170
|0
|0
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|3/8
|72
|1
|1
|
S. O'Kelly 38 P
|S. O'Kelly
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|10
|78
|0
|27
|
T. Vitt 11 QB
|T. Vitt
|3
|20
|0
|25
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|9
|14
|1
|10
|
J. Nelson 5 RB
|J. Nelson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
G. Jensen 2 QB
|G. Jensen
|4
|-13
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Graham Jr. 13 WR
|T. Graham Jr.
|2
|69
|1
|62
|
J. Banks 6 WR
|J. Banks
|2
|47
|0
|39
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|3
|35
|0
|26
|
J. Haydel 3 WR
|J. Haydel
|3
|28
|0
|15
|
C. Twyford 24 WR
|C. Twyford
|3
|26
|0
|17
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|2
|17
|0
|15
|
M. Hays 10 WR
|M. Hays
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Hill 22 RB
|C. Hill
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Nelson 5 RB
|J. Nelson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Hines 7 DE
|K. Hines
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Caillouet 84 TE
|S. Caillouet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilts 83 WR
|M. Hilts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. London II 9 LB
|B. London II
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Griffin 18 LB
|F. Griffin
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 15 DB
|J. Morris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Smith 24 S
|Ja. Smith
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Winters 20 DB
|K. Winters
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
An. Taylor 25 RB
|An. Taylor
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Daniels 30 LB
|N. Daniels
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Davis 11 DE
|I. Davis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Patton 88 DT
|C. Patton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pacheco 2 DB
|A. Pacheco
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 91 DL
|J. Revels
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierce 94 DL
|J. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Smith 45 DE
|Ja. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hines 7 DE
|K. Hines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brannon 44 LB
|J. Brannon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Daniels 98 NT
|G. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waddy 16 CB
|J. Waddy
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Lewis Jr. 12 LB
|C. Lewis Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Jo. Rowland 14 K
|Jo. Rowland
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 38 P
|S. O'Kelly
|7
|44.3
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sheread 1 WR
|J. Sheread
|2
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. White 80 WR
|H. White
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
