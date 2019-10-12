|
|
|WASHST
|ARIZST
No. 18 Arizona State rallies to beat Washington State 38-34
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Jayden Daniels scored on a 17-yard scramble with 34 seconds left and threw three touchdown passes to ailing Brandon Aiyuk, leading No. 18 Arizona State to a 38-34 comeback victory over Washington State on Saturday.
Arizona State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) trailed by three after Blake Mazza made a 31-yard field goal with 2 1/2 minutes left. Taking over at their own 25-yard line, the Sun Devils moved quickly down the field behind Daniels' pinpoint passing.
The freshman capped the drive with his scramble, helicoptering off a defender into the end zone.
Daniels threw for 363 yards on 26-of-36 passing. Aiyuk had seven catches for 196 yards despite an illness that kept him out for portions of the game.
Anthony Gordon threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, but Washington State (3-3, 0-3) was again let down by its defense.
The Cougars lead the nation in passing yards per game, are fourth in total offense and eighth in scoring.
Washington State was good against Arizona State from the start.
Gordon took advantage of blown coverages by Arizona State to hit Travell Harris on a 35-yard touchdown and Dezmon Patmon on a 2-yard score to put the Cougars up 17-7.
Where Washington State has struggled is on defense, so much that defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys abruptly resigned this week.
Washington State's defense was solid early under interim coordinator Roc Bellantoni, sacking Daniels three times in the first nine plays while holding Arizona State to 23 yards in the first quarter.
The Sun Devils came alive behind the Daniels-Aiyuk connection. The pair hooked up on a 40-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, then Aiyuk broke a tackle to turn a short completion into an 86-yard score .
Cristian Zendejas' 31-yard field goal on the final play of the first half tied the game at 17-all.
Arizona State took a 24-17 lead to open the second half when Eno Benjamin turned a fourth-and-1 into a 32-yard touchdown run.
Washington State responded with drives of 91 and 92 yards, scoring on a 2-yard pass from Gordon to Easop Winston Jr. and Max Borghi's 2-yard run.
Daniels and Aiyuk connected for a third score, a 33-yarder to tie it at 31-all.
THE TAKEAWAY
Another huge offensive game (532 total yards) by Washington State, another defensive letdown leaves the Cougars winless in Pac-12 play.
The calm, cool play of their freshman quarterback has the Sun Devils rising, likely up a few spots in next week's AP Top 25.
UP NEXT
Washington State hosts Colorado next Saturday.
Arizona State plays at Utah next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (7 plays, 51 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Plaster kicks 57 yards from ASU 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 34 for 26 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(15:00 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 34 for no gain (90-J.Lole4-E.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 34(14:51 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to WST 34 for no gain (3-W.Harts).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 34(14:21 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 43 for 9 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASHST 43(13:45 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 50 for 7 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 50(13:07 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 41-T.Johnson Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at WST 50. No Play.
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(13:07 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:44 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(12:36 - 1st) Penalty on WST 5-T.Harris Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WST 35. No Play.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:36 - 1st) 33-J.Crane kicks 63 yards from WST 20. 19-R.Pearsall to ASU 45 for 28 yards (85-C.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(12:36 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 45 for no gain (98-D.Hobbs).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 45(12:31 - 1st) 3-E.Benjamin to WST 47 for 8 yards (25-S.Thomas26-B.Beekman).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 47(11:52 - 1st) Penalty on ASU 56-A.Losoya False start 5 yards enforced at WST 47. No Play.
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 48(11:07 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 47 for -1 yard (4-M.Strong).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - ARIZST 47(10:47 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 38 yards from ASU 47 out of bounds at the WST 15.
WASHST
Cougars
- FG (12 plays, 69 yards, 4:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 15(10:10 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 15 for no gain (15-C.Phillips).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 15(10:01 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to WST 30 for 15 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(9:21 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to WST 34 for 4 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 34(8:54 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 43 for 9 yards (15-C.Phillips37-D.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(8:27 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 43(7:54 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ASU 45 for 12 yards (37-D.Butler).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(7:48 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ASU 40 for 5 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 40(7:10 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to ASU 29 for 11 yards (16-A.Crosswell23-T.Whiley).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(6:39 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ASU 16 for 13 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(6:10 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 16(5:40 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 17-K.Woods.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 16(5:35 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - WASHST 16(5:31 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:24 - 1st) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(5:19 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ASU 33 for 8 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 33(5:19 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 86-C.Hodges. 86-C.Hodges to ASU 48 for 15 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(4:50 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams pushed ob at WST 40 for 12 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(4:16 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels sacked at WST 46 for -6 yards (98-D.Hobbs).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - ARIZST 46(3:42 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Benjamin.
|
Sack
|
3 & 16 - ARIZST 46(2:58 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels sacked at ASU 43 for -11 yards (92-W.Rodgers).
|
Punt
|
4 & 27 - ARIZST 43(2:54 - 1st) 35-M.Turk punts 39 yards from ASU 43 to WST 18 fair catch by 5-T.Harris.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(2:16 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Harris.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 18(2:07 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 16 for -2 yards (15-C.Phillips17-G.Lea).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - WASHST 16(2:03 - 1st) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - WASHST 16(1:26 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 57 yards from WST 16 to ASU 27 fair catch by 2-B.Aiyuk.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (9 plays, 73 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 27(1:20 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Aiyuk.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 27(1:09 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 25 for -2 yards (32-P.Nunn).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - ARIZST 25(1:04 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin pushed ob at ASU 33 for 8 yards (4-M.Strong). Penalty on WST 27-W.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at ASU 25. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARIZST 30(0:25 - 1st) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to ASU 39 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(15:00 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 43 for 4 yards (13-J.Woods26-B.Beekman).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 43(14:28 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby to WST 45 for 12 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(13:49 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels to WST 41 for 4 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 41(13:14 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to WST 40 for 1 yard (13-J.Woods).
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARIZST 40(12:38 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:00 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (8 plays, 87 yards, 3:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:50 - 2nd) 46-J.Plaster kicks 65 yards from ASU 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 13 for 13 yards (22-D.Cornay).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(11:50 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris pushed ob at WST 42 for 29 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(11:45 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to ASU 29 for 29 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(11:17 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to ASU 23 for 6 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 23(10:43 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to ASU 26 for -3 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - WASHST 26(10:14 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon. Team penalty on ASU Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at ASU 26. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(9:38 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to ASU 1 for 12 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - WASHST 1(9:31 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to ASU 2 for -1 yard (37-D.Butler41-T.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 2(8:58 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:20 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:15 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:15 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(8:15 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 35 for 10 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(8:09 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels scrambles pushed ob at ASU 50 for 15 yards (26-B.Beekman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(7:32 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Benjamin.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 50(6:54 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk to WST 46 for 4 yards (26-B.Beekman4-M.Strong).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST 46(6:48 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 84-F.Darby.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARIZST 46(6:10 - 2nd) 35-M.Turk punts 39 yards from WST 46 to WST 7 fair catch by 5-T.Harris.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 7(6:03 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 7(5:56 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 15 for 8 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 15(5:50 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 19 for 4 yards (3-W.Harts).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(5:14 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 31 for 12 yards (3-W.Harts).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 31(4:50 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 31(4:15 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 17-K.Woods. 17-K.Woods pushed ob at WST 36 for 5 yards (16-A.Crosswell).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - WASHST 36(4:08 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 38 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson90-J.Lole).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WASHST 38(3:32 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 49 yards from WST 38 to ASU 13 fair catch by 2-B.Aiyuk.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (2 plays, 87 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 13(2:52 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 14 for 1 yard (25-S.Thomas).
|
+86 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 14(2:44 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:08 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) 46-J.Plaster kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(1:55 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(1:55 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 25(1:49 - 2nd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 85-C.Jackson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - WASHST 25(1:44 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 57 yards from WST 25. 21-J.Jones to ASU 25 for 7 yards (9-R.Bell).
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Halftime (7 plays, 62 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(1:39 - 2nd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 45 for 20 yards (44-T.Brock).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(1:29 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 45 for no gain (96-C.Kwete98-D.Hobbs).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 45(1:08 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 49 for 4 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARIZST 49(0:44 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams runs ob at WST 44 for 7 yards.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(0:26 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 19-R.Pearsall. 19-R.Pearsall pushed ob at WST 19 for 25 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 19(0:22 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to WST 13 for 6 yards (4-M.Strong13-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARIZST 13(0:16 - 2nd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Hodges.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 4 - ARIZST 13(0:08 - 2nd) 45-C.Zendejas 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (10 plays, 80 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 28 for 3 yards (50-K.Block).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 28(15:00 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 34 for 6 yards (37-J.Rogers).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARIZST 34(14:24 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 46 for 12 yards (27-W.Taylor).
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST(13:59 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 8-J.Kerley. 8-J.Kerley to WST 49 for 5 yards (10-R.Stone).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 46(13:25 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 8-J.Kerley. 8-J.Kerley to WST 49 FUMBLES (32-P.Nunn). out of bounds at the WST 50.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 50(13:25 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to WST 41 for 9 yards (35-A.Marsh).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(12:40 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to WST 38 for 3 yards (96-C.Kwete).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARIZST 38(12:19 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 6-G.Porter. 6-G.Porter to WST 34 for 4 yards (35-A.Marsh).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 34(11:51 - 3rd) 25-A.Carter to WST 32 for 2 yards (27-W.Taylor).
|
+32 YD
|
4 & 1 - ARIZST 32(11:28 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:44 - 3rd) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (15 plays, 91 yards, 4:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:38 - 3rd) 46-J.Plaster kicks 60 yards from ASU 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 17 for 12 yards (34-K.Soelle). Team penalty on WST Illegal formation 8 yards enforced at WST 17.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 9(10:38 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 16 for 7 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 16(10:33 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASHST 16(9:59 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 25 for 9 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(9:55 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 39 for 14 yards (5-K.Williams15-C.Phillips).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 39(9:25 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs ob at ASU 48 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(9:06 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(8:40 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to ASU 35 for 13 yards (6-T.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(8:32 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 88-R.Fisher. 88-R.Fisher to ASU 25 for 10 yards (8-M.Robertson15-C.Phillips). Penalty on WST 21-M.Borghi Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at ASU 35. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(8:06 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to ASU 18 for 22 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 18(7:36 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 18(7:11 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Harris.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 18(7:04 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to ASU 9 for 9 yards (20-K.Kearse-Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - WASHST 9(6:59 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi to ASU 7 for 2 yards (98-D.Davidson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 7 - WASHST 7(6:28 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ASU 2 for 5 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 2(6:07 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:40 - 3rd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:35 - 3rd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(5:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARIZST 25(5:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to ASU 36 for 11 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(5:27 - 3rd) 25-A.Carter to ASU 44 for 8 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 44(5:02 - 3rd) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 10-K.Williams.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 44(4:50 - 3rd) 25-A.Carter to ASU 43 for -1 yard (26-B.Beekman).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - ARIZST 43(4:38 - 3rd) 35-M.Turk punts 49 yards from ASU 43 to WST 8 fair catch by 5-T.Harris.
WASHST
Cougars
- TD (10 plays, 92 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 8(4:00 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to WST 22 for 14 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(3:52 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 22(3:26 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Patmon. Penalty on ASU 21-J.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WST 22. No Play.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(3:22 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi to ASU 41 for 22 yards (8-M.Robertson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(3:15 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon to ASU 40 for 1 yard (41-T.Johnson).
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASHST 40(2:41 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon to ASU 22 for 18 yards (17-G.Lea).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(2:10 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ASU 15 for 7 yards (4-E.Fields).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 15(1:36 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Borghi.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASHST 15(0:58 - 3rd) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to ASU 2 for 13 yards (21-J.Jones17-G.Lea).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - WASHST 2(0:51 - 3rd) 21-M.Borghi runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:14 - 3rd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (9 plays, 84 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:10 - 3rd) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35. 2-B.Aiyuk to ASU 16 for 16 yards (96-C.Kwete).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 16(0:10 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 25 for 9 yards (27-W.Taylor).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 25(0:02 - 3rd) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 29 for 4 yards (37-J.Rogers96-C.Kwete).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 29(15:00 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 38 for 9 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARIZST 38(14:27 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels to ASU 40 for 2 yards (44-T.Brock30-N.Oguayo).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(14:00 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 41 for 1 yard (13-J.Woods30-N.Oguayo).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARIZST 41(13:30 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Williams. 10-K.Williams to WST 44 for 15 yards (26-B.Beekman).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(13:01 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to WST 40 for 4 yards (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei10-R.Stone).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARIZST 40(12:35 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 6-G.Porter. 6-G.Porter to WST 33 for 7 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 33(11:57 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:27 - 4th) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- Punt (8 plays, 9 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:19 - 4th) 45-C.Zendejas kicks 61 yards from ASU 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 25 for 21 yards (54-C.Hatch).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(11:19 - 4th) Team penalty on WST Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WST 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - WASHST 20(11:13 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston. Penalty on WST 65-J.Watson Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 20. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 25 - WASHST 10(11:13 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 26 for 16 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASHST 26(11:09 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 32 for 6 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WASHST 32(10:32 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 36 for 4 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(9:55 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to WST 37 for 1 yard (21-J.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASHST 37(9:22 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to WST 39 for 2 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - WASHST 39(9:00 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - WASHST 39(8:09 - 4th) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 58 yards from WST 39 to the ASU 3 downed by 82-L.Bacon.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 3(8:03 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 8 for 5 yards (25-S.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARIZST 8(7:53 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 10 for 2 yards (92-W.Rodgers).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARIZST 10(7:26 - 4th) Penalty on ASU 63-R.Hemsley False start 5 yards enforced at ASU 10. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - ARIZST 5(6:41 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels scrambles to ASU 7 for 2 yards (90-M.Aiolupotea-Pei).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARIZST 7(6:25 - 4th) 35-M.Turk punts 29 yards from ASU 7 out of bounds at the ASU 36.
WASHST
Cougars
- FG (5 plays, 22 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(5:32 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ASU 19 for 17 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(5:27 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to ASU 12 for 7 yards (5-K.Williams).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - WASHST 12(5:02 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 85-C.Jackson. 85-C.Jackson to ASU 13 for -1 yard (24-C.Lucas).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - WASHST 13(4:26 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon scrambles to ASU 12 for 1 yard (4-E.Fields). Penalty on WST 63-L.Ryan Holding 10 yards enforced at ASU 13. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 14 - WASHST 23(3:47 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to ASU 14 for 9 yards (15-C.Phillips).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WASHST 14(3:19 - 4th) 40-B.Mazza 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARIZST
Sun Devils
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:35 - 4th) 33-J.Crane kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to ASU End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(2:30 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 32 for 7 yards (10-R.Stone).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARIZST 32(2:30 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 37 for 5 yards (13-J.Woods).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(2:08 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to ASU 47 for 10 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(1:45 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 3-E.Benjamin. 3-E.Benjamin to WST 45 for 8 yards (4-M.Strong13-J.Woods).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 45(1:23 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Hodges.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - ARIZST 45(1:07 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Pearsall.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 2 - ARIZST 45(1:05 - 4th) 3-E.Benjamin to WST 40 for 5 yards (92-W.Rodgers13-J.Woods).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(1:01 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs ob at WST 25 for 15 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(0:48 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk pushed ob at WST 17 for 8 yards (4-M.Strong).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARIZST 17(0:44 - 4th) 5-J.Daniels scrambles runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:41 - 4th) 45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
WASHST
Cougars
- End of Game (6 plays, 41 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:34 - 4th) 46-J.Plaster kicks 57 yards from ASU 35. 5-T.Harris to WST 16 for 8 yards (23-T.Whiley).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(0:34 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 88-R.Fisher. 88-R.Fisher to WST 45 for 29 yards (21-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 45(0:30 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon spikes the ball at WST 45 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 45(0:21 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Winston.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - WASHST 45(0:20 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston to ASU 43 for 12 yards (24-C.Lucas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(0:13 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon spikes the ball at ASU 43 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 43(0:05 - 4th) 18-A.Gordon incomplete.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|25
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|23
|16
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|498
|514
|Total Plays
|76
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|169
|Rush Attempts
|10
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|466
|345
|Comp. - Att.
|44-66
|26-36
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-58
|5-53
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-55.3
|5-38.8
|Return Yards
|80
|51
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-80
|2-44
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|466
|PASS YDS
|345
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|169
|
|
|498
|TOTAL YDS
|514
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Gordon 18 QB
|A. Gordon
|44/64
|466
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|14
|118
|1
|16
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|6
|97
|1
|29
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|4
|79
|1
|35
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|7
|54
|0
|14
|
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
|C. Jackson Jr.
|5
|35
|0
|14
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|5
|32
|0
|13
|
R. Fisher 88 WR
|R. Fisher
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Woods 17 WR
|K. Woods
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Strong 4 CB
|M. Strong
|8-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 25 S
|S. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Beekman 26 S
|B. Beekman
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
|W. Rodgers III
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Taylor III 27 LB
|W. Taylor III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brock 44 LB
|T. Brock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hobbs 98 DL
|D. Hobbs
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Nunn 32 CB
|P. Nunn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 35 CB
|A. Marsh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
|M. Aiolupotea-Pei
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kwete 96 DL
|C. Kwete
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Block 50 DL
|K. Block
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oguayo 30 DL
|N. Oguayo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|2/2
|33
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|4
|55.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|5
|16.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|26/36
|363
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|19
|137
|1
|32
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|10
|23
|1
|17
|
A. Carter 25 RB
|A. Carter
|3
|9
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|7
|196
|3
|86
|
Ky. Williams 10 WR
|Ky. Williams
|5
|49
|0
|15
|
E. Benjamin 3 RB
|E. Benjamin
|6
|34
|0
|10
|
F. Darby 84 WR
|F. Darby
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
C. Hodges 86 WR
|C. Hodges
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
G. Porter 6 WR
|G. Porter
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Kerley 8 WR
|J. Kerley
|1
|4
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jones 21 DB
|J. Jones
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips 15 S
|C. Phillips
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lucas 24 DB
|C. Lucas
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Williams 5 DB
|Ko. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Crosswell 16 S
|A. Crosswell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harts 3 DB
|W. Harts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DL
|D. Davidson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Fields 4 DB
|E. Fields
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 37 LB
|D. Butler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 6 DB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Lea 17 DL
|G. Lea
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lole 90 DL
|J. Lole
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 41 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whiley 23 LB
|T. Whiley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Zendejas 45 K
|C. Zendejas
|1/1
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 35 P
|M. Turk
|5
|38.8
|4
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
|B. Aiyuk
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
R. Pearsall 19 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 21 DB
|J. Jones
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
-
UAB
TXSA
22
14
3rd 6:07 ESPN+
-
NTEXAS
USM
20
21
2nd 2:26 FBOOK
-
MISS
MIZZOU
7
9
2nd 5:40 ESPN2
-
FRESNO
AF
21
22
2nd 0:12 CBSSN
-
MA
LATECH
7
42
2nd 9:40
-
CHARLO
FIU
17
21
2nd 2:56 ESPN+
-
USC
9ND
3
0
2nd 15:00 NBC
-
LVILLE
19WAKE
21
7
1st 0:00 ACCN
-
NEB
MINN
0
7
2nd 14:36 FS1
-
NAVY
TULSA
7
3
2nd 14:04 ESPNU
-
10PSU
17IOWA
0
3
1st 0:00 ABC
-
ARK
UK
10
0
2nd 14:57 SECN
-
7FLA
5LSU
0
0
1st 10:37 ESPN
-
15UTAH
OREGST
6
0
1st 10:05 PACN
-
ARMY
WKY
0
7
2nd 0:00 STAD
-
APLST
LALAF
17
7
Final ESPN2
-
CUSE
NCST
10
16
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
TXSTSM
24
14
Final ESPNU
-
20UVA
MIAMI
9
17
Final ESPN
-
COLOST
NMEX
35
21
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
13OREG
3
45
Final FS1
-
SC
3UGA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
7
20
Final CBSSN
-
RUT
IND
0
35
Final BTN
-
MD
PURDUE
14
40
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
WMICH
16
38
Final ESPNU
-
16MICH
ILL
42
25
Final ABC
-
6OKLA
11TEXAS
34
27
Final FOX
-
MISSST
TENN
10
20
Final SECN
-
23MEMP
TEMPLE
28
30
Final ESPN2
-
GATECH
DUKE
23
41
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH
29
23
Final ESPN+
-
ODU
MRSHL
17
31
Final STAD
-
NMEXST
CMICH
28
42
Final ESP3
-
BYU
SFLA
23
27
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
OHIO
39
36
Final ESPN+
-
KENTST
AKRON
26
3
Final ESP3
-
1BAMA
24TXAM
47
28
Final CBS
-
FSU
2CLEM
14
45
Final ABC
-
25CINCY
HOU
38
23
Final ESPN2
-
MICHST
8WISC
0
38
Final BTN
-
WASHST
18ARIZST
34
38
Final PACN
-
UCONN
TULANE
7
49
Final ESPNU
-
UNLV
VANDY
34
10
Final SECN
-
SJST
NEVADA
38
41
Final ATSN
-
TXTECH
22BAYLOR
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
IOWAST
WVU
38
14
Final ESPN
-
RI
VATECH
17
34
Final ACCN
-
MTSU
FAU
13
28
Final ESPN+
-
GAST
CSTCAR
31
21
Final ESPN+
-
HAWAII
14BOISE
0
060 O/U
-12.5
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
WYO
SDGST
0
038 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
ARIZ
0
060 O/U
+5
Sat 11:00pm FS1