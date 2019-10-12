|
Lamb TDs, defense lift No. 6 OU past 11th-ranked Texas 34-27
DALLAS (AP) Jalen Hurts tried the Golden Hat on for size and gave a half-hearted "horns down" sign in a group photo with the cheerleaders while celebrating the way Kyler Murray couldn't in the Red River rivalry a year ago.
Now the Oklahoma quarterback will try to get the Sooners back to where Baker Mayfield and Murray took them the past two years, and where he's been himself three times at Alabama: the College Football Playoff.
Hurts threw three touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb after two big mistakes early, Oklahoma's defense sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times and the No. 6 Sooners never trailed in a 34-27 victory over 11th-ranked Texas on Saturday.
''I would say I didn't put the team in the greatest and best situation,'' said Hurts, who won two semifinals as the starter for the Crimson Tide and was replaced during the game when they won the national title during the 2017 season. ''Not a complete game, but a step in the right direction.''
A year after a Murray-led comeback fell short in a 48-45 loss in the Red River rivalry that led to the firing of their defensive coordinator, the Sooners harassed Ehlinger into minus-9 yards rushing.
And Oklahoma, with first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, held the quarterback with the three highest total yardage outputs for Texas against the Sooners almost 200 yards below that 387-yard average.
''Regardless of what the outside world thinks, we believe a lot in our defense,'' coach Lincoln Riley said. ''I don't care what our defensive calls our, schemes. Not that I don't care, but the way we play right now was the difference today.''
The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) stayed on track for a third straight trip to the playoff and avenged last year's loss in Cotton Bowl Stadium, which was followed by their victory in a rematch in the Big 12 championship game.
The Longhorns (4-2, 2-1) are likely relegated to a spoiler role if there's a second consecutive Big 12 title game between the rivals. Texas gave up 511 yards - a season low, believe it or not, for the nation's No. 1 offense at 644 yards coming in.
''We knew how good they were,'' Texas coach Tom Herman said. ''We knew that their defense had improved, and we certainly saw the things that they were doing offensively.''
Lamb had 10 catches for 171 yards, tip-toeing on the sideline to stay inbounds on the 27-yarder for his final TD.
Hurts threw for 235 yards, and the nation's leading rusher among QBs had 131 more on the ground, including a punctuating 3-yard touchdown for a 34-20 lead late in the fourth quarter. The 131 yards rushing were a stadium record for a QB and the most for an OU quarterback in the series.
Hurts had a chance to give the Sooners a big first-half lead, but he lost a fumble at the Texas 7-yard line at end of his longest run, a 27-yarder. The man with plenty of rivalry experience from facing Auburn threw an interception in the Texas end zone in the second quarter.
Ehlinger didn't look comfortable until well into the second half, flinching from a clean pocket and underthrowing a receiver that was behind the Oklahoma defense on the first play of the third quarter after the Longhorns were held to 83 yards before halftime.
The nine sacks left Ehlinger with 23 carries for those minus-9 yards, although he scored twice on the ground while going 26 of 38 for 210 yards. Roschon Johnson had 95 yards rushing, 57 of them on a third-quarter run that set up his 4-yard score.
''They did a really good job of swarming the football,'' Ehlinger said. ''Obviously they recruit extremely well and have tremendously talented players. I feel like they just let them go make plays.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma: Hurts made some poor decisions on throws, with one only costing the Sooners points. Another ill-advised throw into the Texas end zone was just out of the reach of a defender before a field goal for a 20-10 lead.
Texas: Even though the Longhorns got even in the third quarter, it never felt like they were in the game after the slow start offensively. The speed of Oklahoma's front seven seemed to have Ehlinger out of sorts most of the day.
STERN WARNING
Both teams played under the threat of an ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct after referee Mike Defee flagged everyone 30 minutes before the game when clusters of players got too close at midfield while wrapping up warmups and started jawing at each other.
The only ejection was Texas defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, and it wasn't for unsportsmanlike conduct. He was flagged for targeting while hitting Lamb helmet-first and late two plays before Lamb weaved through Texas defenders on a flea-flicker pass on a 51-yard score.
ATTABOY, COACH
Riley was headed for the tunnel after the game when he turned around and sought out Grinch. It was a year ago after this game that Riley had to make the difficult decision to fire defensive coordinator Mike Stoops, brother of longtime coach Bob Stoops, whom Riley replaced.
''I was excited about how we played defensively,'' Riley said. ''It was cool to be able to share that moment with him.''
FIELD POSITION WOES
Leading Texas receiver Devin Duvernay had a quiet day (eight catches, 54 yards) - except for several questionable decisions on kickoff returns that hurt field position for Texas. One of them was ruled a fair catch at the 5 in the second half, followed by consecutive false-start penalties. Texas couldn't get a first down, and Oklahoma ended up with a field goal for a 10-point lead.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma: West Virginia at home next Saturday.
Texas: Kansas at home next Saturday.
---
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (11 plays, 61 yards, 5:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-C.Dicker kicks 48 yards from TEX 35. 22-T.Pledger to OKL 34 for 17 yards (44-T.Owens).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(15:00 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at TEX 43 for 23 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(14:54 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks to TEX 39 for 4 yards (32-M.Roach).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 39(14:28 - 1st) Penalty on OKL 77-E.Swenson False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 39. No Play.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 44(13:54 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to TEX 38 for 6 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 38(13:35 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to TEX 27 for 11 yards (25-B.Foster40-A.Adeoye).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(12:54 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to TEX 27 for no gain (49-T.Graham19-B.Jones).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 27(12:25 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 83-N.Basquine. 83-N.Basquine to TEX 10 for 17 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 10(11:44 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 10(11:13 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to TEX 9 for 1 yard (25-B.Foster).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLA 9(11:04 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb pushed ob at TEX 1 for 8 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 1(10:19 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:57 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:54 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 64 yards from OKL 35. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 32 for 31 yards (29-R.Stevenson).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 32(9:54 - 1st) 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 30 for -2 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TEXAS 30(9:47 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 30 for no gain (9-K.Murray).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - TEXAS 30(9:19 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 20 for -10 yards (90-N.Gallimore).
|
Punt
|
4 & 22 - TEXAS 20(8:41 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 36 yards from TEX 20 to OKL 44 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.
OKLA
Sooners
- Fumble (5 plays, 70 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(8:00 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to TEX 39 for 17 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(7:51 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 26-K.Brooks. 26-K.Brooks to TEX 40 for -1 yard (15-C.Brown).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 40(7:30 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at TEX 34 for 6 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
3 & 5 - OKLA(6:54 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to TEX 13 for 21 yards (4-A.Cook).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 34(6:28 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to TEX 7 FUMBLES (4-A.Cook). 5-D.Jamison to TEX 7 for no gain.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (9 plays, 47 yards, 3:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 7(6:28 - 1st) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 9 for 2 yards (6-T.Brown96-L.Stokes).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 9(6:20 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 18 for 9 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 18(5:44 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 26-K.Ingram.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 18(5:28 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 24 for 6 yards (40-J.Terry).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEXAS 24(5:22 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 30 for 6 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(4:47 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to OKL 48 for 22 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(4:18 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to OKL 47 for 1 yard (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 47(3:49 - 1st) 2-R.Johnson to OKL 44 for 3 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell10-P.Fields).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEXAS 44(3:12 - 1st) 11-S.Ehlinger to OKL 46 for -2 yards (91-D.Faamatau23-D.White).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TEXAS 46(2:34 - 1st) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 41 yards from OKL 46 Downed at the OKL 5.
OKLA
Sooners
- Interception (11 plays, 5 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 5(1:50 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 8 for 3 yards (91-J.Chisholm).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 8(1:40 - 1st) 26-K.Brooks pushed ob at OKL 22 for 14 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(1:05 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 21 for -1 yard (46-J.Ossai).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 21(0:34 - 1st) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 28 for 7 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 28(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 50 for 22 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(14:14 - 2nd) 22-T.Pledger to TEX 45 for 5 yards (40-A.Adeoye99-K.Coburn).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 45(13:41 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to TEX 39 for 6 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(13:01 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to TEX 13 for 26 yards (5-D.Jamison).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(12:22 - 2nd) 26-K.Brooks to TEX 11 for 2 yards (46-J.Ossai40-A.Adeoye).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 11(11:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 11(11:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb INTERCEPTED by 19-B.Jones at TEX End Zone. 19-B.Jones to TEX 10 for 10 yards (14-C.Rambo).
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (7 plays, 6 yards, 3:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 10(11:08 - 2nd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 12 for 2 yards (35-N.Bonitto).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 12(10:52 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 10 for -2 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEXAS 10(10:28 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 24 for 14 yards (11-P.Motley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(9:51 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Smith.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 24(9:10 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 23 for -1 yard (11-P.Motley35-N.Bonitto).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - TEXAS 23(9:03 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles pushed ob at TEX 26 for 3 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 8 - TEXAS 26(8:26 - 2nd) Penalty on TEX 44-T.Owens False start 5 yards enforced at TEX 26. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - TEXAS 21(7:39 - 2nd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 42 yards from TEX 21. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 42 for 5 yards (39-M.Estell).
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(7:17 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 36 for -6 yards (4-A.Cook).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - OKLA 36(7:07 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to OKL 45 for 9 yards (36-J.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 45(6:31 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb. Penalty on OKL 84-L.Morris Pass interference declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLA 45(6:08 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 21 yards from OKL 45 out of bounds at the TEX 34. Penalty on TEX 50-B.Vaughns Holding 10 yards enforced at TEX 34.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(6:03 - 2nd) 26-K.Ingram to TEX 31 for 7 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
Sack
|
2 & 3 - TEXAS 31(5:56 - 2nd) 48-J.Ehlinger to TEX 31 FUMBLES. 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 25 for -6 yards. Penalty on TEX 11-S.Ehlinger Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at TEX 25. (35-N.Bonitto).
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - TEXAS 25(5:20 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 18 for -7 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - TEXAS 18(5:12 - 2nd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 37 yards from TEX 18 to OKL 45 fair catch by 2-C.Lamb.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (7 plays, 53 yards, 2:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(4:24 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 47 for 2 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 47(4:17 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb pushed ob at TEX 31 for 22 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 31(3:50 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to TEX 17 for 14 yards (5-D.Jamison25-B.Foster).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 17(3:20 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts scrambles runs ob at TEX 4 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - OKLA 4(2:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Hall.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 4(2:21 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 14-C.Rambo.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 4(2:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Hurts to TEX 2 for 2 yards (99-K.Coburn).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - OKLA 2(2:10 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 19 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Halftime (7 plays, 48 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:54 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 21 for 21 yards (24-B.Asamoah35-N.Bonitto).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(1:49 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay pushed ob at TEX 39 for 18 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(1:44 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 44 for 5 yards (40-J.Terry).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 44(1:38 - 2nd) 6-D.Duvernay to OKL 49 for 7 yards (4-J.Davis23-D.White).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(1:08 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at OKL 50 for -1 yard (7-R.Perkins).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 50(0:49 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger pushed ob at OKL 48 for 2 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles). Penalty on OKL 44-B.Radley-Hiles Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 48.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(0:26 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson runs ob at OKL 35 for 3 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 35(0:18 - 2nd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles runs ob at OKL 31 for 4 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
3 & 3 - TEXAS 31(0:14 - 2nd) 17-C.Dicker 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (6 plays, 3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 13 for 13 yards (29-R.Stevenson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(15:00 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 13(14:54 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 16 for 3 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 16(14:47 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 27 for 11 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 27(14:06 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 26 for -1 yard (25-J.Broiles).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - TEXAS 26(13:46 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - TEXAS 26(13:17 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 16 for -10 yards (9-K.Murray).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - TEXAS 16(13:13 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 47 yards from TEX 16. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 35 for -2 yards (1-J.Burt).
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(12:42 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 38 for 3 yards (49-T.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 38(12:31 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Sermon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 38(11:54 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Basquine.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - OKLA 38(11:45 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 55 yards from OKL 38 Downed at the TEX 7.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (7 plays, 93 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 7(11:41 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 9 for 2 yards (7-R.Perkins23-D.White).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 9(11:28 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 28 for 19 yards (4-J.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 28(10:53 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to TEX 30 for 2 yards (40-J.Terry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TEXAS 30(10:40 - 3rd) 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 30 for no gain (10-P.Fields4-J.Davis).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 30(10:12 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 39 for 9 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 39(9:30 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson pushed ob at OKL 4 for 57 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TEXAS 4(9:14 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:55 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:48 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(8:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to OKL 34 for 9 yards (32-M.Roach). Penalty on TEX 32-M.Roach Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKL 34.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(8:48 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 49 for no gain (99-K.Coburn).
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 49(8:41 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:00 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (5 plays, -6 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:45 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 60 yards from OKL 35 to the TEX 5 downed by 6-D.Duvernay.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 5(7:45 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 5(7:45 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 80-C.Brewer False start 2 yards enforced at TEX 5. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - TEXAS 3(7:40 - 3rd) Team penalty on TEX False start 2 yards enforced at TEX 3. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TEXAS 1(7:40 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 14 - TEXAS 1(7:40 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger to TEX 3 for 2 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEXAS 3(7:33 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 38 yards from TEX 3. 2-C.Lamb to TEX 38 for 3 yards (50-B.Vaughns).
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (5 plays, 21 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(6:58 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at TEX 31 for 7 yards (15-C.Brown19-B.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 31(6:48 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 14-C.Rambo. 14-C.Rambo pushed ob at TEX 21 for 10 yards (5-D.Jamison40-A.Adeoye).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 21(6:21 - 3rd) 2-C.Lamb to TEX 17 for 4 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 17(5:47 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Willis.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 17(5:01 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Willis.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - OKLA 17(4:56 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:48 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 63 yards from OKL 35. 6-D.Duvernay to TEX 16 for 14 yards (8-T.Bridges).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 16(4:44 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 11 for -5 yards (31-J.Redmond).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEXAS 11(4:38 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 26-K.Ingram. 26-K.Ingram to TEX 8 for -3 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - TEXAS 8(3:55 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - TEXAS 8(3:10 - 3rd) 8-R.Bujcevski punts 40 yards from TEX 8 out of bounds at the TEX 48.
OKLA
Sooners
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(3:05 - 3rd) 26-K.Brooks to TEX 50 for -2 yards (49-T.Graham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 50(2:59 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 84-L.Morris.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - OKLA 50(2:25 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb to TEX 39 for 11 yards (19-B.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - OKLA 39(2:18 - 3rd) 1-J.Hurts incomplete. Intended for 2-C.Lamb.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (8 plays, 55 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(1:33 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to OKL 37 for 23 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(1:30 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to OKL 34 for 3 yards (23-D.White).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEXAS 34(1:12 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to OKL 22 for 12 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(0:55 - 3rd) 2-R.Johnson to OKL 21 for 1 yard (23-D.White).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 21(0:40 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 21. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 11(0:09 - 3rd) Penalty on TEX 9-C.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at OKL 11. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 15 - TEXAS 16(0:04 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Johnson. Penalty on OKL 6-T.Brown Pass interference 14 yards enforced at OKL 16. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - TEXAS 2(0:04 - 3rd) 11-S.Ehlinger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:00 - 3rd) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 81-B.Willis. 81-B.Willis to OKL 50 for 25 yards (15-C.Brown).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(15:00 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts scrambles to TEX 41 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 41(14:24 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TEX 39 for 2 yards (6-J.Mitchell).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(13:51 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TEX 31 for 8 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 31(13:16 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TEX 27 for 4 yards (46-J.Ossai6-J.Mitchell).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(12:38 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts complete to 2-C.Lamb. 2-C.Lamb runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:07 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- FG (14 plays, 61 yards, 4:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:56 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(11:56 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at TEX 17 for -8 yards (97-M.Overton).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 18 - TEXAS 17(11:56 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to TEX 28 for 11 yards (29-J.Perkins).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 7 - TEXAS 28(11:16 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 9-C.Johnson. 9-C.Johnson to TEX 40 for 12 yards (10-P.Fields6-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(10:34 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 40(10:15 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to OKL 48 for 12 yards (10-P.Fields).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 48(10:10 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to OKL 42 for 6 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TEXAS 42(10:00 - 4th) 2-R.Johnson to OKL 40 for 2 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles). Penalty on TEX 68-D.Kerstetter Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at OKL 42. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEXAS 47(9:41 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to OKL 37 for 10 yards (4-J.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 37(9:23 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Duvernay. Penalty on OKL 10-P.Fields Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKL 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(8:48 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Burt.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 22(8:41 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay pushed ob at OKL 12 for 10 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(8:36 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at OKL 15 for -3 yards (90-N.Gallimore).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - TEXAS 15(8:23 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger to OKL 14 for 1 yard (90-N.Gallimore35-N.Bonitto).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TEXAS 14(7:44 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 13-B.Eagles.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - TEXAS 14(7:02 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:57 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(6:53 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TEX 33 for 42 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(6:53 - 4th) 29-R.Stevenson to TEX 9 for 24 yards (40-A.Adeoye).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLA 9(6:12 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TEX 3 for 6 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 3(5:56 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TEX 3 for no gain (46-J.Ossai96-T.Bennett).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 3(5:09 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:22 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TEXAS
Longhorns
- TD (11 plays, 75 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:19 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TEX End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(4:19 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger scrambles to TEX 30 for 5 yards (90-N.Gallimore7-R.Perkins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 30(4:19 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 2-R.Johnson.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEXAS 30(3:49 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles to TEX 36 for 6 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 36(3:43 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps. Penalty on OKL 55-K.Mann Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at TEX 36. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(3:26 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer to OKL 39 for 10 yards (32-D.Turner-Yell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 28 - TEXAS 39(3:21 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to OKL 34 for 5 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles).
|
Sack
|
2 & 5 - TEXAS 34(3:11 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger sacked at OKL 37 for -3 yards (33-M.Stripling).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEXAS 37(2:57 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay to OKL 32 for 5 yards (4-J.Davis). Penalty on OKL 9-K.Murray Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKL 32.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(2:39 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger incomplete. Intended for 85-M.Epps.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEXAS 17(2:16 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger complete to 85-M.Epps. 85-M.Epps to OKL 4 for 13 yards (6-T.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - TEXAS 4(2:09 - 4th) 11-S.Ehlinger runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:54 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- End of Game (5 plays, 8 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:49 - 4th) 17-C.Dicker kicks 11 yards from TEX 35 out of bounds at the TEX 46.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(1:49 - 4th) 26-K.Brooks to TEX 42 for 4 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 42(1:49 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts to TEX 32 for 10 yards (46-J.Ossai).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(1:45 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts kneels at TEX 34 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLA 34(1:38 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts kneels at TEX 36 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 14 - OKLA 36(0:58 - 4th) 1-J.Hurts kneels at TEX 38 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|25
|Rushing
|12
|4
|Passing
|8
|15
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|511
|252
|Total Plays
|66
|73
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|276
|100
|Rush Attempts
|38
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|2.8
|Net Yards Passing
|235
|152
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|25-37
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-89
|9-49
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|7-40.1
|Return Yards
|23
|89
|Punts - Returns
|3-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-17
|4-79
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|235
|PASS YDS
|152
|
|
|276
|RUSH YDS
|100
|
|
|511
|TOTAL YDS
|252
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|16/28
|235
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
|J. Hurts
|17
|131
|1
|27
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|10
|105
|0
|42
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|6
|37
|0
|24
|
T. Pledger 22 RB
|T. Pledger
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|10
|171
|3
|51
|
B. Willis 81 FB
|B. Willis
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|3
|23
|0
|10
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
L. Morris 84 WR
|L. Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Hall 27 FB
|J. Hall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
|D. Turner-Yell
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Murray 9 LB
|K. Murray
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 CB
|J. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DL
|N. Gallimore
|4-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DL
|R. Perkins
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Motley 11 CB
|P. Motley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 35 LB
|N. Bonitto
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Faamatau 91 DL
|D. Faamatau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 S
|J. Broiles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Overton 97 DL
|M. Overton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DL
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 29 LB
|J. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Stokes 96 DL
|L. Stokes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|2/2
|34
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|2
|38.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pledger 22 RB
|T. Pledger
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|3
|2.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|25/37
|205
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|8
|95
|1
|57
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|2
|9
|0
|7
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|3
|5
|0
|7
|
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
|S. Ehlinger
|23
|-9
|2
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Co. Johnson 9 WR
|Co. Johnson
|6
|82
|0
|22
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|7
|49
|0
|18
|
M. Epps 85 WR
|M. Epps
|3
|29
|0
|13
|
R. Johnson 2 QB
|R. Johnson
|4
|23
|0
|11
|
B. Eagles 13 WR
|B. Eagles
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
C. Brewer 80 TE
|C. Brewer
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Burt 1 WR
|J. Burt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Ingram 26 RB
|K. Ingram
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
Ja. Smith 16 WR
|Ja. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ossai 46 LB
|J. Ossai
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adeoye 40 LB
|A. Adeoye
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brown 15 DB
|C. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jamison 5 DB
|D. Jamison
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 19 DB
|B. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham 49 DL
|T. Graham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Roach 32 DL
|M. Roach
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 4 DB
|A. Cook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Foster 25 DB
|B. Foster
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 6 LB
|J. Mitchell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Do. Duvernay 27 DB
|Do. Duvernay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chisholm 91 DL
|J. Chisholm
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 36 DL
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bennett 96 DL
|T. Bennett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dicker 17 K
|C. Dicker
|2/2
|49
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bujcevski 8 P
|R. Bujcevski
|7
|40.1
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
De. Duvernay 6 WR
|De. Duvernay
|4
|19.8
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
