No. 2 Clemson pounds Florida St 45-14 for 21st straight win
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, two to Justyn Ross, and No. 2 Clemson answered any lingering questions from its close call at North Carolina, winning its 21st straight game by pounding Florida State 45-14 on Saturday.
The Tigers and coach Dabo Swinney faced two weeks of questions about why the defending national champions needed a last-minute stop on a 2-point conversion to escape the Tar Heels with a 21-20 win. Everything from Lawrence's health to Travis Etienne's fumble-itis (he had a key one to keep North Carolina in the game) came under scrutiny as many wondered: What's wrong with the Tigers?
Apparently, nothing.
Clemson (4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started 6-0 for a fifth straight year and beat the Seminoles (3-3, 2-2) for the fifth straight year, also a program best.
Lawrence completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards, including 10- and 8-yard TD throws to Ross. Lawrence also ran for a touchdown, the 6-foot-6 sophomore extending full body to get over the goal line.
Etienne ran for 127 yards and caught one of Lawrence's scoring throws.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pulled out everything he could to make this one a runaway. He had Etienne throw a 23-yard pass to Ross on the opening drive, then went for it on fourth-and-goal from Florida State 3 for Clemson's first touchdown, an inside pass from 3 yards out.
Swinney showed off this year's short-yardage Jumbo package on another fourth-and-short near the FSU goal line with starting defensive linemen Tyler Davis, Xavier Thomas and Nyles Pinckney in formation. But Thomas came up just shy of the touchdown.
Moments later when Clemson got the ball back on Chad Smith's interception with 40 seconds before the half and up 28-0, Lawrence threw twice into the end zone before B.T. Potter missed a 24-yard field goal try. Potter got an earful from an emphatic Swinney after the miss.
Florida State never had a chance in this one.
Quarterbacks James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook both threw first-half interceptions and the Seminoles managed only 63 yards in the first half. Things didn't get better after halftime as Blackman threw another pick that went for Derion Kendrick's 38-yard return score.
Florida State star Cam Akers' struggles against the Tigers continued. He had gained just 47 total yards vs. Clemson the past two games and ended with 34 yards on nine carries here.
The Seminoles broke the shutout with Blackman's 64-yard TD pass to Tamorrion Terry late in the third quarter.
Clemson won its 750th game, the 15th program nationally to do that and the first in the ACC.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida State: The Seminoles hoped to carry momentum from two straight wins into Death Valley. Nope. The `Noles don't have the experienced depth to challenge the four-time defending ACC champions. At least it was better than last year, when the Tigers won 59-10 in Tallahassee.
Clemson: Don't expect the ''What's wrong?'' questions to continue as the Tigers showed power and motivation to keep on top. Lawrence appeared healthy and confident in dismantling Florida State.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Clemson should have no problem remaining No. 2 as it continues trying for a fifth consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.
UP NEXT
Florida State heads to No. 19 Wake Forest next Saturday night.
Clemson goes on the road to take on Louisville on Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|
+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to FSU 35 for 40 yards.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(15:00 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross to FSU 12 for 23 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(14:37 - 1st) Penalty on CLE 74-J.Simpson False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 12. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - CLEM 17(14:14 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to FSU 5 for 12 yards (24-C.Fagan29-I.Bolden).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 5(13:58 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to FSU 3 for 2 yards (24-C.Fagan21-M.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 3(13:24 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to FSU 3 for no gain (16-C.Durden).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 3(12:49 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 9-T.Etienne. 9-T.Etienne runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:15 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:09 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(12:09 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman to FSU 27 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 27(12:09 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Akers.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - FSU 27(11:47 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry to FSU 42 for 15 yards (8-A.Terrell). Team penalty on CLE Illegal substitution declined.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(11:42 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 47 for 5 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - FSU 47(11:31 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 47(11:07 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 49 for 2 yards (1-D.Kendrick3-X.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FSU 49(11:01 - 1st) 30-T.Martin punts 35 yards from FSU 49 out of bounds at the CLE 16.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 25 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(10:25 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers pushed ob at CLE 21 for 5 yards (33-A.Gainer). Penalty on FSU 33-A.Gainer Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at CLE 21.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(10:17 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Higgins.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(10:02 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 41 for 6 yards (21-M.Wilson51-J.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLEM 41(9:58 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 23-L.Dixon.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - CLEM 41(9:34 - 1st) 48-W.Spiers punts 29 yards from CLE 41 to the FSU 30 downed by 58-P.Phibbs.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 30(9:18 - 1st) 3-C.Akers to FSU 32 for 2 yards (47-J.Skalski12-K.Wallace).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 32(9:10 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FSU 32(8:48 - 1st) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - FSU 32(8:41 - 1st) 30-T.Martin punts 34 yards from FSU 32 to CLE 34 fair catch by 1-D.Kendrick.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 66 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 34(8:36 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 41 for 7 yards (33-A.Gainer24-C.Fagan).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 41(8:30 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 49 for 8 yards (35-L.Warner).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(8:08 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to FSU 46 for 5 yards (24-C.Fagan).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 46(7:41 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 14-D.Overton. 14-D.Overton to FSU 38 for 8 yards (24-C.Fagan).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(7:12 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at FSU 26 for 12 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(6:47 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins to FSU 22 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 22(6:24 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to FSU 10 for 12 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(5:51 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to FSU 8 for 2 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 8(5:22 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:47 - 1st) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (4 plays, 17 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:41 - 1st) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(4:41 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison 15-T.Terry to FSU 29 for 4 yards (19-T.Muse).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 29(4:41 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to FSU 45 for 16 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(4:09 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook sacked at FSU 44 for -1 yard (13-T.Davis).
|
Int
|
2 & 11 - FSU 44(3:52 - 1st) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 82-A.White INTERCEPTED by 19-T.Muse at CLE 42. 19-T.Muse to CLE 42 for no gain.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (12 plays, 53 yards, 2:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(3:19 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 16-T.Lawrence. 16-T.Lawrence to CLE 42 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 42(3:13 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence scrambles pushed ob at FSU 47 for 11 yards (35-L.Warner).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(2:39 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to FSU 42 for 5 yards (35-L.Warner).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 42(2:18 - 1st) Penalty on CLE 59-G.Cervenka False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 42. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 47(1:58 - 1st) 23-L.Dixon to FSU 38 for 9 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 38(1:35 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to FSU 26 for 12 yards (26-A.Samuel23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 26(0:59 - 1st) 16-T.Lawrence to FSU 22 for 4 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 22(0:38 - 1st) 9-T.Etienne to FSU 21 for 1 yard (5-D.Jackson).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 21(15:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to FSU 13 for 8 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen51-J.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(14:26 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to FSU 10 for 3 yards (16-C.Durden35-L.Warner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 10(13:58 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - CLEM 10(13:26 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:19 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:13 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(13:13 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 20-K.Helton. 20-K.Helton pushed ob at FSU 32 for 7 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 31(13:13 - 2nd) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 34 for 3 yards (47-J.Skalski).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - FSU 34(12:56 - 2nd) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 34 for no gain (59-J.Williams47-J.Skalski).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - FSU 34(12:34 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 44 yards from FSU 34 to CLE 22 fair catch by 1-D.Kendrick.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 78 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 22(11:50 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 38 for 16 yards (49-C.Wood).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(11:42 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata to FSU 40 for 22 yards (44-B.Gant).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(11:04 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon pushed ob at FSU 38 for 2 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 38(10:40 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to FSU 15 for 23 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 15(10:06 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to FSU 8 for 7 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - CLEM 8(9:41 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:04 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:58 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(8:58 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 25(8:58 - 2nd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 20 for -5 yards (13-T.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - FSU 20(8:51 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Akers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - FSU 20(8:18 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 40 yards from FSU 20 to CLE 40 fair catch by 1-D.Kendrick.
CLEM
Tigers
- Interception (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(8:11 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 43 for 3 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 43(8:01 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 48 for 5 yards (33-A.Gainer21-M.Wilson).
|
Int
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 48(7:36 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-H.Nasirildeen at FSU 36. 23-H.Nasirildeen runs ob at FSU 36 for no gain.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, -15 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 36(7:01 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 39 for 3 yards (14-D.Johnson).
|
-11 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 39(6:53 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 28 for -11 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
Sack
|
3 & 18 - FSU 28(6:30 - 2nd) 12-A.Hornibrook sacked at FSU 21 for -7 yards FUMBLES (11-I.Simmons). out of bounds at the FSU 21.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - FSU 21(6:00 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 34 yards from FSU 21 to CLE 45 fair catch by 1-D.Kendrick.
CLEM
Tigers
- Downs (10 plays, 54 yards, 3:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(5:28 - 2nd) 23-L.Dixon to FSU 49 for 6 yards (33-A.Gainer90-T.Thompson).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLEM 49(5:18 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 25-J.Chalk. 25-J.Chalk to FSU 41 for 8 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(5:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to FSU 36 for 5 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 36(4:30 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers to FSU 30 for 6 yards (8-S.Samuels).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(4:00 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 30(3:30 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to FSU 10 for 20 yards (44-B.Gant).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(3:00 - 2nd) 9-T.Etienne to FSU 5 for 5 yards (16-C.Durden35-L.Warner).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 5(2:30 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Ross.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 5(2:05 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence to FSU 2 for 3 yards (35-L.Warner).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - CLEM 2(2:00 - 2nd) 3-X.Thomas to FSU 1 for 1 yard (27-A.Dent).
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (3 plays, 84 yards, 0:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 1(1:17 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 10 for 9 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - FSU 10(1:12 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 88-T.Harrison. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 12 for 2 yards (11-I.Simmons).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - FSU 12(0:55 - 2nd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 43-C.Smith at FSU 25. 43-C.Smith to FSU 15 for 10 yards (20-K.Helton).
CLEM
Tigers
- Missed FG (3 plays, 8 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 15(0:48 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Overton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 15(0:40 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence incomplete. Intended for 3-A.Rodgers.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 10 - CLEM 15(0:35 - 2nd) 16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross pushed ob at FSU 7 for 8 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
No Good
|
4 & 2 - CLEM 7(0:31 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter 24 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 31 for 6 yards (1-D.Kendrick43-C.Smith).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 31(15:00 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman complete to 6-T.McKitty. 6-T.McKitty to FSU 34 for 3 yards (19-T.Muse).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - FSU 34(14:42 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 3-C.Akers.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - FSU 34(14:15 - 3rd) 30-T.Martin punts 33 yards from FSU 34 to CLE 33 fair catch by 1-D.Kendrick.
CLEM
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 67 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(14:09 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 41 for 8 yards (27-A.Dent).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 41(14:02 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 42 for 1 yard (91-R.Cooper).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - CLEM 42(13:39 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to CLE 44 for 2 yards (91-R.Cooper33-A.Gainer).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(13:06 - 3rd) 9-T.Etienne to FSU 29 for 27 yards (26-A.Samuel).
|
+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 29(12:36 - 3rd) 3-A.Rodgers runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:59 - 3rd) 98-S.Sawicki extra point is good.
FSU
Seminoles
- Interception (7 plays, 68 yards, 1:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:49 - 3rd) 29-B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(11:49 - 3rd) Penalty on FSU 51-B.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at FSU 25. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - FSU 20(11:49 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 22 for 2 yards (35-J.Foster47-J.Skalski).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - FSU 22(11:49 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - FSU 22(11:22 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-N.Turner at CLE 34. 24-N.Turner to CLE 34 for no gain. Team penalty on CLE Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 22. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 32(11:17 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman scrambles to FSU 34 for 2 yards. Penalty on CLE 11-I.Simmons Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on FSU 1-J.Blackman Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 34(10:39 - 3rd) 3-C.Akers to FSU 38 for 4 yards (12-K.Wallace).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - FSU 38(10:20 - 3rd) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-D.Kendrick at FSU 38. 1-D.Kendrick runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 43(9:24 - 3rd) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 45 for 2 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 45(9:17 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FSU 45(8:49 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 88-T.Harrison.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - FSU 45(8:42 - 3rd) 30-T.Martin punts 40 yards from FSU 45 to the CLE 15 downed by 87-C.McDonald.
CLEM
Tigers
- Downs (14 plays, 65 yards, 5:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 15(8:37 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 16 for 1 yard (11-J.Robinson21-M.Wilson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 16(8:27 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 17-C.Powell. 17-C.Powell to CLE 20 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - CLEM 20(7:49 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Chase. Penalty on FSU 36-R.Green Pass interference 15 yards enforced at CLE 20. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(7:06 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 35(6:59 - 3rd) 27-C.Mellusi to CLE 43 for 8 yards (91-R.Cooper).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 43(6:55 - 3rd) 11-T.Phommachanh to CLE 44 for 1 yard (91-R.Cooper).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 44(6:23 - 3rd) Team penalty on FSU Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 44. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(5:37 - 3rd) 19-M.Dukes to CLE 49 for no gain (35-L.Warner).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLEM 49(5:19 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Overton. Penalty on FSU 11-J.Robinson Offside 5 yards enforced at CLE 49. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - CLEM 46(4:44 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 10-J.Ngata. 10-J.Ngata pushed ob at FSU 33 for 13 yards (8-S.Samuels).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 33(4:37 - 3rd) 19-M.Dukes to FSU 35 for -2 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 35(4:16 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 12 - CLEM 35(3:41 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice scrambles to FSU 31 for 4 yards (58-D.Briggs).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 31(3:34 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice to FSU 25 for 6 yards (33-A.Gainer).
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(2:46 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 25(2:39 - 3rd) 88-T.Harrison pushed ob at FSU 36 for 11 yards (10-B.Spector).
|
+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 36(2:34 - 3rd) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:14 - 3rd) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:02 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to CLE End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(2:02 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 33 for 8 yards (56-E.Rice).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - CLEM 33(2:02 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 18-T.Chase. 18-T.Chase to CLE 41 for 8 yards (19-J.Brownlee).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(1:43 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice complete to 80-L.Price. 80-L.Price to CLE 44 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 44(1:20 - 3rd) 21-D.Rencher to CLE 49 for 5 yards (21-M.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - CLEM 49(0:46 - 3rd) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - CLEM 49(0:05 - 3rd) 48-W.Spiers punts 48 yards from CLE 49 to the FSU 3 downed by 47-J.Skalski.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 3(15:00 - 4th) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 4-K.Laborn. 4-K.Laborn to FSU 3 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 3(14:48 - 4th) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 11 for 8 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FSU 11(14:22 - 4th) 12-A.Hornibrook complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 11 for no gain (34-L.Rudolph).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - FSU 11(13:39 - 4th) 30-T.Martin punts 46 yards from FSU 11 to CLE 43 fair catch by 1-D.Kendrick.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (6 plays, 11 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(12:54 - 4th) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 46 for 3 yards (58-D.Briggs).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLEM 46(12:45 - 4th) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 47 for 1 yard (8-S.Samuels).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - CLEM 47(12:15 - 4th) 7-C.Brice complete to 23-L.Dixon. 23-L.Dixon to FSU 46 for 7 yards (35-L.Warner26-A.Samuel).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(11:45 - 4th) 11-T.Phommachanh to FSU 48 for -2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 12 - CLEM 48(11:12 - 4th) Team penalty on CLE Unnecessary roughness 15 yards enforced at FSU 48.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 27 - CLEM 37(11:12 - 4th) 7-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Ngata.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 27 - CLEM 37(10:50 - 4th) 23-L.Dixon to CLE 39 for 2 yards (48-A.Kerr44-B.Gant).
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - CLEM 39(10:47 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 52 yards from CLE 39. 7-D.Matthews to FSU 18 for 9 yards (8-A.Terrell). Penalty on FSU 15-T.Terry Holding 9 yards enforced at FSU 18.
FSU
Seminoles
- Punt (2 plays, 1 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 13(9:47 - 4th) 3-C.Akers to FSU 14 for 1 yard (25-J.Phillips).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - FSU 14(9:04 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 15-T.Terry.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - FSU 14(8:46 - 4th) 30-T.Martin punts 36 yards from FSU 14 to CLE 50 fair catch by 82-W.Brown.
CLEM
Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(8:36 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to FSU 38 for 12 yards (44-B.Gant).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(8:29 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to FSU 39 for -1 yard (11-J.Robinson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - CLEM 39(8:00 - 4th) 11-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson. Team penalty on FSU Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FSU 39. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 24(7:36 - 4th) 11-T.Phommachanh to FSU 15 for 9 yards (23-H.Nasirildeen).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLEM 15(7:29 - 4th) 11-T.Phommachanh complete to 2-F.Ladson. 2-F.Ladson to FSU 11 for 4 yards (42-J.McRae).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 11(6:50 - 4th) 27-C.Mellusi to FSU 9 for 2 yards (42-J.McRae91-R.Cooper).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CLEM 9(6:22 - 4th) 11-T.Phommachanh to FSU 9 for no gain (56-E.Rice11-J.Robinson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - CLEM 9(5:53 - 4th) 11-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 2-F.Ladson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CLEM 9(5:09 - 4th) 98-S.Sawicki 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
FSU
Seminoles
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:03 - 4th) 39-A.Swanson kicks 63 yards from CLE 35. 88-T.Harrison to FSU 25 for 23 yards (23-A.Booth).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(4:58 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn to FSU 30 for 5 yards (25-J.Phillips).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - FSU 30(4:52 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Penalty on CLE 6-M.Jones Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at FSU 30. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(4:30 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald to FSU 49 for 4 yards (18-J.Charleston).
|
Sack
|
2 & 6 - FSU 49(4:23 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman sacked at FSU 42 for -7 yards (17-K.Patterson).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 13 - FSU 42(4:04 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 7-D.Matthews. 7-D.Matthews to CLE 40 for 18 yards (20-L.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(3:22 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 40(2:56 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:50 - 4th) 23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
CLEM
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:41 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 15 yards from FSU 35. 24-N.Turner to CLE 50 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(2:41 - 4th) 19-M.Dukes to FSU 49 for 1 yard (49-C.Wood).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CLEM 49(2:40 - 4th) 11-T.Phommachanh incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Groomes.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - CLEM 49(2:12 - 4th) 11-T.Phommachanh scrambles to FSU 41 for 8 yards (44-B.Gant).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - CLEM 41(2:08 - 4th) 48-W.Spiers punts 28 yards from FSU 41 to FSU 13 fair catch by 7-D.Matthews.
FSU
Seminoles
- Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 13(1:32 - 4th) 4-K.Laborn pushed ob at FSU 12 for -1 yard (18-J.Charleston).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - FSU 12(1:25 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Matthews.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 11 - FSU 12(1:19 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to FSU 21 for 9 yards (26-S.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 2 - FSU 21(1:13 - 4th) 1-J.Blackman incomplete. Intended for 80-O.Wilson.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|31
|Rushing
|3
|12
|Passing
|5
|15
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|238
|552
|Total Plays
|58
|91
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|103
|320
|Rush Attempts
|23
|53
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.0
|Net Yards Passing
|135
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|17-35
|24-38
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-68
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-38.0
|4-39.3
|Return Yards
|51
|48
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-42
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-48
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|135
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|103
|RUSH YDS
|320
|
|
|238
|TOTAL YDS
|552
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|8/12
|84
|1
|1
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|9/23
|66
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 4 RB
|K. Laborn
|8
|69
|1
|40
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|9
|34
|0
|15
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|3
|-3
|0
|2
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|2
|-8
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|2
|83
|1
|64
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|3
|26
|0
|18
|
T. McKitty 6 TE
|T. McKitty
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|5
|3
|0
|9
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Laborn 4 RB
|K. Laborn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. White 82 TE
|A. White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel, Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel, Jr.
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 44 DB
|B. Gant
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ak. Dent 27 DB
|Ak. Dent
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 24 DB
|C. Fagan
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 23 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DE
|D. Briggs Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 16 DT
|C. Durden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 56 LB
|E. Rice
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 8 DB
|S. Samuels III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wood 49 DT
|C. Wood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 42 LB
|J. McRae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kerr 48 LB
|A. Kerr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee 19 DB
|J. Brownlee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bolden 29 DB
|I. Bolden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 90 DT
|T. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 51 LB
|J. Brown
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Martin 30 P
|T. Martin
|9
|38.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|2
|21.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|17/25
|170
|3
|1
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|5/9
|35
|0
|0
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1/1
|23
|0
|0
|
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|1/3
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|17
|127
|0
|27
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|10
|49
|0
|16
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|6
|40
|1
|10
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|3
|27
|0
|14
|
C. Mellusi 27 RB
|C. Mellusi
|5
|22
|0
|12
|
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|5
|16
|0
|9
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Dukes 19 RB
|M. Dukes
|3
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|5
|61
|2
|23
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|2
|44
|0
|40
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|5
|44
|0
|23
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|2
|35
|0
|22
|
J. Chalk 25 TE
|J. Chalk
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Powell 17 WR
|C. Powell
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
L. Price 80 TE
|L. Price
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Groomes 83 WR
|C. Groomes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Simmons 11 LB
|I. Simmons
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Skalski 47 LB
|J. Skalski
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 17 LB
|K. Patterson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 DB
|J. Phillips
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ba. Spector 10 LB
|Ba. Spector
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 1 CB
|D. Kendrick
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Charleston 18 S
|J. Charleston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 59 DT
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Kelly 22 DT
|X. Kelly
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Williams 20 CB