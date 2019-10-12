|
|
|UCONN
|TULANE
McMillan accounts for 3 TDs, Tulane routs UConn 49-7
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Justin McMillanwent 18 of 24 for 231 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 37 yards and another score Saturday to help Tulane beat Connecticut 49-7.
The Green Wave (5-1, 2-0 American) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and capped their scoring at 49-0 on Keon Howard's 14-yard TD pass to Jha'Quan Jackson in the fourth quarter. Howard relieved McMillan of quarterback duties in the third quarter and finished 8 of 10 for 92 yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yards and a score.
The Huskies (1-5, 0-3) avoided a shutout with 2:27 left game when Jack Zergiotis connected with Cameron Hairston for a 16-yard TD pass.
Corey Dauphine led the run game for the Green Wave with 87 yards and touchdown on five carries. Tulane outrushed UConn 311-100 and outgained the Huskies 634-234 in total offense.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine pushed ob at TUL 36 for 11 yards (24-K.Paul).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(15:00 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine pushed ob at TUL 41 for 5 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 41(14:53 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Robertson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 41(14:24 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULANE 41(14:16 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 39 yards from TUL 41 to UCONN 20 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 20(14:09 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins runs ob at UCONN 26 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - UCONN 26(14:01 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 31 for 5 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(13:39 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 32 for 1 yard (31-L.Brooks28-M.Moody).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UCONN 32(13:13 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 40-J.Medlock. 40-J.Medlock to UCONN 36 for 4 yards (7-P.Johnson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UCONN 36(12:36 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry to UCONN 39 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - UCONN 39(11:51 - 1st) Team penalty on UCONN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCONN 39. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - UCONN 34(11:02 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 54 yards from UCONN 34 to the TUL 12 downed by 43-J.Mitchell.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (5 plays, 88 yards, 1:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 12(10:41 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 15 for 3 yards (27-O.Fortt).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 15(10:25 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 27 for 12 yards (3-D.Harrell).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(10:03 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones pushed ob at TUL 35 for 8 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - TULANE 35(9:41 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 43 for 8 yards (24-K.Paul45-R.Gilmartin).
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(9:25 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:02 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:51 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 63 yards from TUL 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 18 for 16 yards (2-P.Hall). Penalty on UCONN 16-M.Banks Holding 9 yards enforced at UCONN 18.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 9(8:51 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 29 for 20 yards (26-T.Keyes37-M.Clark).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 29(8:44 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 80-H.Maurisseau. 80-H.Maurisseau pushed ob at UCONN 28 for -1 yard (25-W.Harper).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - UCONN 28(8:11 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 29 for 1 yard (90-D.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UCONN 29(7:33 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UCONN 29(6:55 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 54 yards from UCONN 29. 11-A.Jones to TUL 42 for 25 yards (16-M.Banks).
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (8 plays, 52 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(6:50 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey pushed ob at UCONN 46 for 12 yards (2-M.Bell). Penalty on TUL 84-W.Wallace Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCONN 46.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 13 - TULANE 39(6:36 - 1st) 27-Y.Booker to UCONN 47 for 14 yards (45-R.Gilmartin).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(6:36 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 47(6:03 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to UCONN 38 for 9 yards (24-K.Paul72-C.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 38(5:57 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to UCONN 38 for no gain (45-R.Gilmartin).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 38(5:17 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to UCONN 36 for 2 yards (72-C.Thomas).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(4:58 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to UCONN 22 for 14 yards (25-T.Coyle48-K.Jones).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 22(4:32 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:03 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
UCONN
Huskies
- Downs (10 plays, 50 yards, 3:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:55 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 56 yards from TUL 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 25 for 16 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(3:55 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 40-J.Medlock. 40-J.Medlock to UCONN 41 for 16 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 41(3:50 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton to UCONN 38 for -3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 13 - UCONN 38(3:19 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 37 for -1 yard (28-M.Moody).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 14 - UCONN 37(2:44 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 40-J.Medlock. 40-J.Medlock to TUL 41 for 22 yards (31-L.Brooks2-P.Hall).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 41(2:14 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to TUL 36 for 5 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCONN 36(1:38 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to TUL 31 for 5 yards (5-C.Sample).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(0:54 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Thompkins.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 31(0:21 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to TUL 27 for 4 yards (5-C.Sample).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCONN 27(0:16 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to TUL 25 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody7-P.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - UCONN 25(15:00 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (8 plays, 59 yards, 2:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(14:19 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 31 for 6 yards (27-O.Fortt).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 31(14:14 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 38 for 7 yards (3-D.Harrell).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(13:53 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to UCONN 23 for 39 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(13:24 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 23(12:55 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to UCONN 16 for 7 yards. Penalty on TUL 50-T.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at UCONN 16.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 13 - TULANE 26(12:49 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to UCONN 16 for 10 yards (27-O.Fortt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 16(12:41 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to UCONN 16 for no gain (98-L.Uguak).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - TULANE 16(12:18 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
UCONN
Huskies
- Interception (2 plays, 82 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 16(11:52 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 16 for no gain (33-T.Barge).
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 16(11:46 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 37-M.Clark at UCONN 20. 37-M.Clark runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(11:06 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(10:57 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 21 for 21 yards (25-W.Harper).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(10:57 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 22 for 1 yard (26-T.Keyes).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 22(10:52 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TULANE 22(10:36 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 22 for no gain (37-M.Clark2-P.Hall).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TULANE 22(10:29 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 43 yards from UCONN 22 out of bounds at the TUL 35.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 35(9:50 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 44 for 9 yards (44-I.Swenson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCONN 44(9:41 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 49 for 5 yards (21-J.Lucien25-T.Coyle). Penalty on TUL 53-K.McLeod Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 49.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCONN 39(9:21 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 43 for 4 yards (58-D.Harris).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UCONN 43(9:01 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 46 for 3 yards (93-P.Devaughn).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(8:34 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 50 for 4 yards (45-R.Gilmartin).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCONN 50(8:04 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to UCONN 45 for 5 yards (48-K.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - UCONN 45(7:28 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to UCONN 42 for 3 yards (17-O.Robinson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 42(6:56 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to UCONN 30 for 12 yards (21-J.Lucien).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(6:37 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson pushed ob at UCONN 14 for 16 yards (58-D.Harris41-D.Morgan).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 14(6:05 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:46 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:40 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(5:40 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 21 for -4 yards (25-W.Harper).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - TULANE 21(5:40 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 30 for 9 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 30(4:57 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 30 for no gain (9-J.Monroe).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULANE 30(4:13 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 34 yards from UCONN 30 out of bounds at the TUL 36.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(3:44 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 39 for 3 yards (95-E.Watts3-D.Harrell).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - UCONN 39(3:34 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 84-W.Wallace. 84-W.Wallace pushed ob at UCONN 45 for 16 yards (2-M.Bell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 45(3:15 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to UCONN 44 for 1 yard (3-D.Harrell). Penalty on TUL 15-J.Robertson Clipping 15 yards enforced at UCONN 44.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 24 - UCONN 41(2:56 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 42 for 1 yard (95-E.Watts).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 23 - UCONN 42(2:39 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 48 for 6 yards (95-E.Watts).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - UCONN 48(2:20 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - UCONN 48(1:53 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 22 yards from TUL 48 out of bounds at the UCONN 30.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(1:47 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 30 for no gain (48-D.Williams).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 30(1:42 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to UCONN 45 for 15 yards (9-J.Monroe).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(1:19 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton pushed ob at TUL 46 for 9 yards (25-W.Harper).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 46(1:12 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TULANE 46(1:05 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to TUL 46 for no gain (48-D.Williams90-D.Wright).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 46(1:01 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 33 yards from TUL 46 to TUL 13 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 30 for 5 yards (77-J.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 30(15:00 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 35 for 5 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(14:28 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 35(13:56 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Monroe at UCONN 40. 9-J.Monroe to UCONN 40 for no gain. Penalty on TUL 31-L.Brooks Pass interference 6 yards enforced at UCONN 35. No Play.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(13:50 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to TUL 49 for 10 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(13:31 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to TUL 42 for 7 yards (2-P.Hall).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - TULANE 42(12:59 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to TUL 30 for 12 yards (31-L.Brooks).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(12:22 - 3rd) Penalty on UCONN 88-M.Drayton False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 35(11:49 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - TULANE 35(11:25 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to TUL 31 for 4 yards (35-L.Graham).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - TULANE 31(11:17 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to TUL 28 for 3 yards (90-D.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 8 - TULANE 28(10:38 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hairston.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 28(9:53 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 30 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell41-D.Morgan).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - UCONN 30(9:47 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 47 for 17 yards (24-K.Paul).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 47(9:15 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to UCONN 44 for 9 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
+43 YD
|
2 & 1 - UCONN 44(8:57 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to UCONN 1 for 43 yards (25-T.Coyle).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - UCONN 1(8:31 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 2 for -1 yard (41-D.Morgan48-K.Jones).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UCONN 2(7:59 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 20-C.Carroll. 20-C.Carroll runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:29 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:22 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(7:22 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 26 for 1 yard (90-D.Wright).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TULANE 26(7:22 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 30 for 4 yards (40-N.Anderson90-D.Wright).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 30(6:49 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TULANE 30(6:09 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 39 yards from UCONN 30. 11-A.Jones to TUL 41 for 10 yards (27-O.Fortt).
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 41(6:04 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson to TUL 46 for 5 yards (21-J.Lucien).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCONN 46(5:53 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to UCONN 47 for 7 yards (3-D.Harrell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 47(5:23 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 47(5:05 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 41 for 6 yards (41-D.Morgan).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - UCONN 41(5:02 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard to UCONN 32 for 9 yards (20-R.King27-O.Fortt).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 32(4:43 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard complete to 81-T.Presley. 81-T.Presley to UCONN 13 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 13(4:08 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Presley.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 13(3:45 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 9 for 4 yards (52-C.Thomas).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - UCONN 9(3:40 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:11 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- Downs (9 plays, 56 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:07 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 60 yards from TUL 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 20 for 15 yards (33-T.Barge).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(3:07 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys to UCONN 25 for 5 yards (33-T.Barge).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 25(3:01 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 27 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - TULANE 27(2:21 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 29 for 2 yards (40-N.Anderson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - TULANE 29(1:45 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 48 yards from UCONN 29 to TUL 23 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.
UCONN
Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 23(1:10 - 3rd) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 28 for 5 yards (44-I.Swenson).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCONN 28(1:01 - 3rd) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 38 for 10 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(0:39 - 3rd) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 42 for 4 yards (97-J.Pace41-D.Morgan).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - UCONN 42(15:00 - 4th) 9-K.Howard pushed ob at UCONN 47 for 11 yards (20-R.King).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 47(14:37 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 81-T.Presley. 81-T.Presley to UCONN 30 for 17 yards (21-J.Lucien).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(14:06 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 30 for no gain (58-D.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UCONN 30(13:54 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 28 for 2 yards (58-D.Harris).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - UCONN 28(13:30 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson pushed ob at UCONN 21 for 7 yards (18-A.Olaniyan).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - UCONN 21(13:10 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 21 for no gain (58-D.Harris).
TULANE
Green Wave
- TD (10 plays, 54 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 21(12:50 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 15 for -6 yards FUMBLES (6-L.Bryant). 74-R.Van Demark to UCONN 15 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - TULANE 15(12:45 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 40-J.Medlock.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 16 - TULANE 15(12:03 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 16 for 1 yard (45-M.Lawal).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - TULANE 16(11:59 - 4th) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 42 yards from UCONN 16. 15-J.Robertson to TUL 41 for -1 yard (24-K.Paul).
UCONN
Huskies
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 41(11:24 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 46 for 5 yards (95-E.Watts).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - UCONN 46(11:12 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 48 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UCONN 48(10:52 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 83-D.Ledford. 83-D.Ledford to UCONN 48 for 4 yards (2-M.Bell).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 48(10:28 - 4th) 9-K.Howard scrambles to UCONN 41 for 7 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - UCONN 41(9:53 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 34 for 7 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 34(9:09 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 51-S.Lewerenz False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - UCONN 39(8:47 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 39 for no gain (95-E.Watts52-C.Thomas).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - UCONN 39(8:35 - 4th) 9-K.Howard to UCONN 33 for 6 yards (24-K.Paul).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 9 - UCONN 33(8:04 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 81-T.Presley. 81-T.Presley to UCONN 14 for 19 yards (13-M.Turner).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UCONN 14(7:32 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:54 - 4th) 92-S.Stockwell extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
- End of Game (7 plays, 51 yards, 1:37 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:43 - 4th) 96-C.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 25-T.Coyle.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(6:43 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 34 for 9 yards (23-T.Judson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 1 - TULANE 34(6:43 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 40 for 6 yards (49-A.Dixon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(6:08 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TULANE 40(5:40 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 80-H.Maurisseau. 80-H.Maurisseau to UCONN 48 for 8 yards (12-J.McMillan).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TULANE 48(5:32 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 49 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams). Penalty on TUL 14-J.Norman Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UCONN 49.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(4:46 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys pushed ob at TUL 30 for 6 yards (30-J.Mestayer).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 4 - TULANE 30(4:25 - 4th) 30-D.O'Reilly to TUL 19 for 11 yards (24-D.Williams).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 19(3:45 - 4th) 30-D.O'Reilly to TUL 16 for 3 yards (94-E.Hicks).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - TULANE 16(3:12 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 87-C.Hairston. 87-C.Hairston runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:34 - 4th) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.
TULANE
Green Wave
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:27 - 4th) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(2:27 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 71-B.Bratcher False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - TULANE 20(2:27 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 21 for 1 yard (43-J.Mitchell).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 14 - TULANE 21(2:27 - 4th) 14-C.Daniels to TUL 30 for 9 yards (5-T.Ganyi).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 5 - TULANE 30(1:37 - 4th) 14-C.Daniels to TUL 43 for 13 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(1:31 - 4th) Penalty on UCONN 24-K.Paul Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at TUL 42. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(1:25 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to UCONN 37 for 5 yards (97-J.Pace).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TULANE 37(0:50 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to UCONN 34 for 3 yards (44-I.Swenson).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|31
|Rushing
|7
|16
|Passing
|5
|14
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-12
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|228
|634
|Total Plays
|60
|80
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|311
|Rush Attempts
|29
|46
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.8
|Net Yards Passing
|128
|323
|Comp. - Att.
|19-31
|26-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-34
|8-81
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-43.4
|2-30.5
|Return Yards
|68
|54
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-34
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-68
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|128
|PASS YDS
|323
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|311
|
|
|228
|TOTAL YDS
|634
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Beaudry 12 QB
|M. Beaudry
|15/24
|101
|0
|1
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|4/7
|33
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mensah 34 RB
|K. Mensah
|15
|41
|0
|5
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|7
|32
|0
|12
|
D. Black 28 RB
|D. Black
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
D. O'Reilly 30 RB
|D. O'Reilly
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
M. Beaudry 12 QB
|M. Beaudry
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
|J. Zergiotis
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Medlock 40 TE
|J. Medlock
|3
|42
|0
|22
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|6
|28
|0
|20
|
C. Hairston 87 WR
|C. Hairston
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
A. Brown 83 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Jeffreys 84 WR
|E. Jeffreys
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
C. Ross 9 WR
|C. Ross
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
|H. Maurisseau
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
M. Drayton 88 WR
|M. Drayton
|2
|6
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mitchell 43 LB
|J. Mitchell
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coyle 25 DB
|T. Coyle
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paul 24 DB
|K. Paul
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 58 LB
|D. Harris
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Morgan 41 LB
|D. Morgan
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lucien 21 DB
|J. Lucien
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrell 3 DB
|D. Harrell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 2 DB
|M. Bell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
|R. Gilmartin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fortt 27 LB
|O. Fortt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 44 LB
|I. Swenson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 97 DL
|J. Pace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Robinson 17 DB
|O. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 52 DL
|C. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 48 DL
|K. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Turner 13 DB
|M. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Uguak 98 DL
|L. Uguak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Olaniyan 18 DB
|A. Olaniyan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ganyi 5 LB
|T. Ganyi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
|P. DeVaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryant 47 LB
|J. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Harris 49 K
|C. Harris
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Magliozzi 99 P
|L. Magliozzi
|8
|43.4
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Thompkins 1 RB
|A. Thompkins
|4
|17.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|18/24
|231
|2
|0
|
K. Howard 9 QB
|K. Howard
|8/10
|92
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|5
|87
|1
|57
|
Y. Booker 27 RB
|Y. Booker
|9
|49
|0
|14
|
K. Howard 9 QB
|K. Howard
|5
|42
|1
|11
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|4
|37
|1
|17
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|6
|28
|0
|9
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|5
|24
|0
|8
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|10
|22
|0
|7
|
C. Daniels 14 QB
|C. Daniels
|2
|22
|0
|13
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mooney 3 WR
|D. Mooney
|4
|77
|1
|43
|
T. Presley 81 WR
|T. Presley
|3
|55
|0
|19
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|2
|51
|0
|39
|
J. McCleskey 1 WR
|J. McCleskey
|6
|46
|0
|12
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|4
|30
|0
|12
|
S. Huderson 5 RB
|S. Huderson
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
W. Wallace 84 TE
|W. Wallace
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
D. Ledford 83 WR
|D. Ledford
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Carroll 20 RB
|C. Carroll
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hall 2 S
|P. Hall
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 90 DE
|D. Wright
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 40 LB
|N. Anderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Harper 25 S
|W. Harper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
De. Williams 48 NT
|De. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Graham 35 LB
|L. Graham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Keyes 26 CB
|T. Keyes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sample 5 DE
|C. Sample
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barge 33 S
|T. Barge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 9 CB
|J. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Do. Williams 24 LB
|Do. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 NT
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 7 DE
|P. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Dixon 49 DB
|A. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawal 45 LB
|M. Lawal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Judson 23 S
|T. Judson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mestayer II 30 S
|J. Mestayer II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|
S. Stockwell 92 K
|S. Stockwell
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 97 P
|R. Wright
|2
|30.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|2
|17.5
|25
|0
|
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
|J. Robertson Jr.
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
