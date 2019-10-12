Drive Chart
UCONN
TULANE

No Text

McMillan accounts for 3 TDs, Tulane routs UConn 49-7

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Justin McMillanwent 18 of 24 for 231 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 37 yards and another score Saturday to help Tulane beat Connecticut 49-7.

The Green Wave (5-1, 2-0 American) scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters and capped their scoring at 49-0 on Keon Howard's 14-yard TD pass to Jha'Quan Jackson in the fourth quarter. Howard relieved McMillan of quarterback duties in the third quarter and finished 8 of 10 for 92 yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yards and a score.

The Huskies (1-5, 0-3) avoided a shutout with 2:27 left game when Jack Zergiotis connected with Cameron Hairston for a 16-yard TD pass.

Corey Dauphine led the run game for the Green Wave with 87 yards and touchdown on five carries. Tulane outrushed UConn 311-100 and outgained the Huskies 634-234 in total offense.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(15:00 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine pushed ob at TUL 36 for 11 yards (24-K.Paul).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36
(15:00 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine pushed ob at TUL 41 for 5 yards (25-T.Coyle).
No Gain
2 & 5 - TULANE 41
(14:53 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Robertson.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TULANE 41
(14:24 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
Punt
4 & 5 - TULANE 41
(14:16 - 1st) 97-R.Wright punts 39 yards from TUL 41 to UCONN 20 fair catch by 19-Q.Skanes.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 20
(14:09 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins runs ob at UCONN 26 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 26
(14:01 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 31 for 5 yards (35-L.Graham).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31
(13:39 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 32 for 1 yard (31-L.Brooks28-M.Moody).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 32
(13:13 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 40-J.Medlock. 40-J.Medlock to UCONN 36 for 4 yards (7-P.Johnson).
+3 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 36
(12:36 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry to UCONN 39 for 3 yards (28-M.Moody).
Penalty
4 & 2 - UCONN 39
(11:51 - 1st) Team penalty on UCONN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UCONN 39. No Play.
Punt
4 & 7 - UCONN 34
(11:02 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 54 yards from UCONN 34 to the TUL 12 downed by 43-J.Mitchell.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (5 plays, 88 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 12
(10:41 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 15 for 3 yards (27-O.Fortt).
+12 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 15
(10:25 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to TUL 27 for 12 yards (3-D.Harrell).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 27
(10:03 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones pushed ob at TUL 35 for 8 yards (25-T.Coyle).
+8 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 35
(9:41 - 1st) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 43 for 8 yards (24-K.Paul45-R.Gilmartin).
+57 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43
(9:25 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:02 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:51 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 63 yards from TUL 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 18 for 16 yards (2-P.Hall). Penalty on UCONN 16-M.Banks Holding 9 yards enforced at UCONN 18.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 9
(8:51 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 29 for 20 yards (26-T.Keyes37-M.Clark).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29
(8:44 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 80-H.Maurisseau. 80-H.Maurisseau pushed ob at UCONN 28 for -1 yard (25-W.Harper).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 28
(8:11 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 29 for 1 yard (90-D.Wright).
No Gain
3 & 10 - UCONN 29
(7:33 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
Punt
4 & 10 - UCONN 29
(6:55 - 1st) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 54 yards from UCONN 29. 11-A.Jones to TUL 42 for 25 yards (16-M.Banks).

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (8 plays, 52 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42
(6:50 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey pushed ob at UCONN 46 for 12 yards (2-M.Bell). Penalty on TUL 84-W.Wallace Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UCONN 46.
+14 YD
1 & 13 - TULANE 39
(6:36 - 1st) 27-Y.Booker to UCONN 47 for 14 yards (45-R.Gilmartin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 47
(6:36 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 47
(6:03 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to UCONN 38 for 9 yards (24-K.Paul72-C.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 1 - TULANE 38
(5:57 - 1st) 11-A.Jones to UCONN 38 for no gain (45-R.Gilmartin).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - TULANE 38
(5:17 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan to UCONN 36 for 2 yards (72-C.Thomas).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36
(4:58 - 1st) 6-C.Dauphine to UCONN 22 for 14 yards (25-T.Coyle48-K.Jones).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 22
(4:32 - 1st) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:03 - 1st) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

UCONN Huskies
- Downs (10 plays, 50 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:55 - 1st) 62-M.Glover kicks 56 yards from TUL 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 25 for 16 yards (31-L.Brooks).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25
(3:55 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 40-J.Medlock. 40-J.Medlock to UCONN 41 for 16 yards (40-N.Anderson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 41
(3:50 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton to UCONN 38 for -3 yards.
-1 YD
2 & 13 - UCONN 38
(3:19 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 37 for -1 yard (28-M.Moody).
+22 YD
3 & 14 - UCONN 37
(2:44 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 40-J.Medlock. 40-J.Medlock to TUL 41 for 22 yards (31-L.Brooks2-P.Hall).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 41
(2:14 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to TUL 36 for 5 yards (2-P.Hall).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 36
(1:38 - 1st) 34-K.Mensah to TUL 31 for 5 yards (5-C.Sample).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 31
(0:54 - 1st) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Thompkins.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 31
(0:21 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to TUL 27 for 4 yards (5-C.Sample).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 27
(0:16 - 1st) 1-A.Thompkins to TUL 25 for 2 yards (28-M.Moody7-P.Johnson).
No Gain
4 & 4 - UCONN 25
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete.

TULANE Green Wave
- Downs (8 plays, 59 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(14:19 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 31 for 6 yards (27-O.Fortt).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 31
(14:14 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 38 for 7 yards (3-D.Harrell).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38
(13:53 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to UCONN 23 for 39 yards (25-T.Coyle).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 23
(13:24 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 23
(12:55 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 11-A.Jones. 11-A.Jones to UCONN 16 for 7 yards. Penalty on TUL 50-T.Johnson Holding 10 yards enforced at UCONN 16.
+10 YD
2 & 13 - TULANE 26
(12:49 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to UCONN 16 for 10 yards (27-O.Fortt).
No Gain
3 & 3 - TULANE 16
(12:41 - 2nd) 6-C.Dauphine to UCONN 16 for no gain (98-L.Uguak).
No Gain
4 & 3 - TULANE 16
(12:18 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.

UCONN Huskies
- Interception (2 plays, 82 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 16
(11:52 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 16 for no gain (33-T.Barge).
Int
2 & 10 - UCONN 16
(11:46 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 37-M.Clark at UCONN 20. 37-M.Clark runs 20 yards for a touchdown.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 4:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:06 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.
Kickoff
(10:57 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 21 for 21 yards (25-W.Harper).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 21
(10:57 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 22 for 1 yard (26-T.Keyes).
No Gain
2 & 9 - TULANE 22
(10:52 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TULANE 22
(10:36 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 22 for no gain (37-M.Clark2-P.Hall).
Punt
4 & 9 - TULANE 22
(10:29 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 43 yards from UCONN 22 out of bounds at the TUL 35.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 35
(9:50 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to TUL 44 for 9 yards (44-I.Swenson).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - UCONN 44
(9:41 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 49 for 5 yards (21-J.Lucien25-T.Coyle). Penalty on TUL 53-K.McLeod Holding 10 yards enforced at TUL 49.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 39
(9:21 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 43 for 4 yards (58-D.Harris).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - UCONN 43
(9:01 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 46 for 3 yards (93-P.Devaughn).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46
(8:34 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 50 for 4 yards (45-R.Gilmartin).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 50
(8:04 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to UCONN 45 for 5 yards (48-K.Jones).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 45
(7:28 - 2nd) 11-A.Jones to UCONN 42 for 3 yards (17-O.Robinson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 42
(6:56 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 80-T.James. 80-T.James to UCONN 30 for 12 yards (21-J.Lucien).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30
(6:37 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 5-S.Huderson. 5-S.Huderson pushed ob at UCONN 14 for 16 yards (58-D.Harris41-D.Morgan).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 14
(6:05 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:46 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:40 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(5:40 - 2nd) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 21 for -4 yards (25-W.Harper).
+9 YD
2 & 14 - TULANE 21
(5:40 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 9-C.Ross. 9-C.Ross to UCONN 30 for 9 yards (31-L.Brooks).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TULANE 30
(4:57 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 30 for no gain (9-J.Monroe).
Punt
4 & 5 - TULANE 30
(4:13 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 34 yards from UCONN 30 out of bounds at the TUL 36.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36
(3:44 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 39 for 3 yards (95-E.Watts3-D.Harrell).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - UCONN 39
(3:34 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 84-W.Wallace. 84-W.Wallace pushed ob at UCONN 45 for 16 yards (2-M.Bell).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 45
(3:15 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to UCONN 44 for 1 yard (3-D.Harrell). Penalty on TUL 15-J.Robertson Clipping 15 yards enforced at UCONN 44.
+1 YD
1 & 24 - UCONN 41
(2:56 - 2nd) 20-C.Carroll to TUL 42 for 1 yard (95-E.Watts).
+6 YD
2 & 23 - UCONN 42
(2:39 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to TUL 48 for 6 yards (95-E.Watts).
No Gain
3 & 17 - UCONN 48
(2:20 - 2nd) 12-J.McMillan incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Mooney.
Punt
4 & 17 - UCONN 48
(1:53 - 2nd) 97-R.Wright punts 22 yards from TUL 48 out of bounds at the UCONN 30.

TULANE Green Wave
- Halftime (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 30
(1:47 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 30 for no gain (48-D.Williams).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 30
(1:42 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 83-A.Brown. 83-A.Brown to UCONN 45 for 15 yards (9-J.Monroe).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 45
(1:19 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 88-M.Drayton. 88-M.Drayton pushed ob at TUL 46 for 9 yards (25-W.Harper).
No Gain
2 & 1 - TULANE 46
(1:12 - 2nd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Brown.
No Gain
3 & 1 - TULANE 46
(1:05 - 2nd) 34-K.Mensah to TUL 46 for no gain (48-D.Williams90-D.Wright).
Punt
4 & 1 - TULANE 46
(1:01 - 2nd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 33 yards from TUL 46 to TUL 13 fair catch by 11-A.Jones.

UCONN Huskies
- Downs (12 plays, 42 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 13
(0:15 - 2nd) 5-S.Huderson to TUL 17 for 4 yards (41-D.Morgan43-J.Mitchell).

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:08 - 2nd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 30 for 5 yards (77-J.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 30
(15:00 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 35 for 5 yards (2-P.Hall).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 35
(14:28 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TULANE 35
(13:56 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross INTERCEPTED by 9-J.Monroe at UCONN 40. 9-J.Monroe to UCONN 40 for no gain. Penalty on TUL 31-L.Brooks Pass interference 6 yards enforced at UCONN 35. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41
(13:50 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to TUL 49 for 10 yards (2-P.Hall).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 49
(13:31 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to TUL 42 for 7 yards (2-P.Hall).
+12 YD
2 & 3 - TULANE 42
(12:59 - 3rd) 1-A.Thompkins to TUL 30 for 12 yards (31-L.Brooks).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 30
(12:22 - 3rd) Penalty on UCONN 88-M.Drayton False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 30. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - TULANE 35
(11:49 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
+4 YD
2 & 15 - TULANE 35
(11:25 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to TUL 31 for 4 yards (35-L.Graham).
+3 YD
3 & 11 - TULANE 31
(11:17 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 1-A.Thompkins. 1-A.Thompkins to TUL 28 for 3 yards (90-D.Wright).
No Gain
4 & 8 - TULANE 28
(10:38 - 3rd) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Hairston.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 28
(9:53 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to TUL 30 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell41-D.Morgan).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - UCONN 30
(9:47 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan scrambles to TUL 47 for 17 yards (24-K.Paul).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 47
(9:15 - 3rd) 11-A.Jones to UCONN 44 for 9 yards (25-T.Coyle).
+43 YD
2 & 1 - UCONN 44
(8:57 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney to UCONN 1 for 43 yards (25-T.Coyle).
-1 YD
1 & 1 - UCONN 1
(8:31 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 2 for -1 yard (41-D.Morgan48-K.Jones).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 2
(7:59 - 3rd) 12-J.McMillan complete to 20-C.Carroll. 20-C.Carroll runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:29 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (9 plays, 59 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:22 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to UCONN End Zone. touchback.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(7:22 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 26 for 1 yard (90-D.Wright).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 26
(7:22 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 30 for 4 yards (40-N.Anderson90-D.Wright).
No Gain
3 & 5 - TULANE 30
(6:49 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry incomplete. Intended for 9-C.Ross.
Punt
4 & 5 - TULANE 30
(6:09 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 39 yards from UCONN 30. 11-A.Jones to TUL 41 for 10 yards (27-O.Fortt).

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 41
(6:04 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson to TUL 46 for 5 yards (21-J.Lucien).
+7 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 46
(5:53 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard complete to 1-J.McCleskey. 1-J.McCleskey to UCONN 47 for 7 yards (3-D.Harrell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 47
(5:23 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 1-J.McCleskey.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 47
(5:05 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 41 for 6 yards (41-D.Morgan).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 41
(5:02 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard to UCONN 32 for 9 yards (20-R.King27-O.Fortt).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 32
(4:43 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard complete to 81-T.Presley. 81-T.Presley to UCONN 13 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 13
(4:08 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard incomplete. Intended for 81-T.Presley.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 13
(3:45 - 3rd) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 9 for 4 yards (52-C.Thomas).
+9 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 9
(3:40 - 3rd) 9-K.Howard runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:11 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- Downs (9 plays, 56 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:07 - 3rd) 62-M.Glover kicks 60 yards from TUL 35. 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 20 for 15 yards (33-T.Barge).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20
(3:07 - 3rd) 12-M.Beaudry complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys to UCONN 25 for 5 yards (33-T.Barge).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 25
(3:01 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 27 for 2 yards (48-D.Williams).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 27
(2:21 - 3rd) 34-K.Mensah to UCONN 29 for 2 yards (40-N.Anderson).
Punt
4 & 1 - TULANE 29
(1:45 - 3rd) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 48 yards from UCONN 29 to TUL 23 fair catch by 15-J.Robertson.

UCONN Huskies
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 23
(1:10 - 3rd) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 28 for 5 yards (44-I.Swenson).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 28
(1:01 - 3rd) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 38 for 10 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38
(0:39 - 3rd) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 42 for 4 yards (97-J.Pace41-D.Morgan).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - UCONN 42
(15:00 - 4th) 9-K.Howard pushed ob at UCONN 47 for 11 yards (20-R.King).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 47
(14:37 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 81-T.Presley. 81-T.Presley to UCONN 30 for 17 yards (21-J.Lucien).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 30
(14:06 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 30 for no gain (58-D.Harris).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 30
(13:54 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 28 for 2 yards (58-D.Harris).
+7 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 28
(13:30 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 15-J.Robertson. 15-J.Robertson pushed ob at UCONN 21 for 7 yards (18-A.Olaniyan).
No Gain
4 & 1 - UCONN 21
(13:10 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 21 for no gain (58-D.Harris).

TULANE Green Wave
- TD (10 plays, 54 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - TULANE 21
(12:50 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis sacked at UCONN 15 for -6 yards FUMBLES (6-L.Bryant). 74-R.Van Demark to UCONN 15 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 16 - TULANE 15
(12:45 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 40-J.Medlock.
+1 YD
3 & 16 - TULANE 15
(12:03 - 4th) 1-A.Thompkins to UCONN 16 for 1 yard (45-M.Lawal).
Punt
4 & 15 - TULANE 16
(11:59 - 4th) 99-L.Magliozzi punts 42 yards from UCONN 16. 15-J.Robertson to TUL 41 for -1 yard (24-K.Paul).

UCONN Huskies
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 41
(11:24 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 46 for 5 yards (95-E.Watts).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 46
(11:12 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 48 for 2 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
+4 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 48
(10:52 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 83-D.Ledford. 83-D.Ledford to UCONN 48 for 4 yards (2-M.Bell).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 48
(10:28 - 4th) 9-K.Howard scrambles to UCONN 41 for 7 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 41
(9:53 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 34 for 7 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UCONN 34
(9:09 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 51-S.Lewerenz False start 5 yards enforced at UCONN 34. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UCONN 39
(8:47 - 4th) 20-C.Carroll to UCONN 39 for no gain (95-E.Watts52-C.Thomas).
+6 YD
2 & 15 - UCONN 39
(8:35 - 4th) 9-K.Howard to UCONN 33 for 6 yards (24-K.Paul).
+19 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 33
(8:04 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 81-T.Presley. 81-T.Presley to UCONN 14 for 19 yards (13-M.Turner).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 14
(7:32 - 4th) 9-K.Howard complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:54 - 4th) 92-S.Stockwell extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave
- End of Game (7 plays, 51 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:43 - 4th) 96-C.Glover kicks 40 yards from TUL 35 to UCONN 25 fair catch by 25-T.Coyle.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(6:43 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 34 for 9 yards (23-T.Judson).
+6 YD
2 & 1 - TULANE 34
(6:43 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 40 for 6 yards (49-A.Dixon).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 40
(6:08 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis incomplete. Intended for 84-E.Jeffreys.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 40
(5:40 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 80-H.Maurisseau. 80-H.Maurisseau to UCONN 48 for 8 yards (12-J.McMillan).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - TULANE 48
(5:32 - 4th) 28-D.Black to UCONN 49 for 1 yard (24-D.Williams). Penalty on TUL 14-J.Norman Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UCONN 49.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36
(4:46 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 84-E.Jeffreys. 84-E.Jeffreys pushed ob at TUL 30 for 6 yards (30-J.Mestayer).
+11 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 30
(4:25 - 4th) 30-D.O'Reilly to TUL 19 for 11 yards (24-D.Williams).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 19
(3:45 - 4th) 30-D.O'Reilly to TUL 16 for 3 yards (94-E.Hicks).
+16 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 16
(3:12 - 4th) 11-J.Zergiotis complete to 87-C.Hairston. 87-C.Hairston runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:34 - 4th) 49-C.Harris extra point is good.

TULANE Green Wave

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:27 - 4th) 82-M.Donaldson kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to TUL End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(2:27 - 4th) Penalty on TUL 71-B.Bratcher False start 5 yards enforced at TUL 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 20
(2:27 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to TUL 21 for 1 yard (43-J.Mitchell).
+9 YD
2 & 14 - TULANE 21
(2:27 - 4th) 14-C.Daniels to TUL 30 for 9 yards (5-T.Ganyi).
+13 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 30
(1:37 - 4th) 14-C.Daniels to TUL 43 for 13 yards (43-J.Mitchell).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 42
(1:31 - 4th) Penalty on UCONN 24-K.Paul Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at TUL 42. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42
(1:25 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to UCONN 37 for 5 yards (97-J.Pace).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 37
(0:50 - 4th) 27-Y.Booker to UCONN 34 for 3 yards (44-I.Swenson).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:27
49-C.Harris extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 2:34
11-J.Zergiotis complete to 87-C.Hairston. 87-C.Hairston runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
04:09
pos
6
49
Point After TD 6:43
92-S.Stockwell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
49
Touchdown 6:54
9-K.Howard complete to 4-J.Jackson. 4-J.Jackson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
54
yds
04:30
pos
0
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:07
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 3:11
9-K.Howard runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
59
yds
02:53
pos
0
41
Point After TD 7:22
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 7:29
12-J.McMillan complete to 20-C.Carroll. 20-C.Carroll runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
72
yds
02:24
pos
0
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:40
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 5:46
12-J.McMillan runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:04
pos
0
27
Point After TD 10:57
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 11:06
12-M.Beaudry incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 37-M.Clark at UCONN 20. 37-M.Clark runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
20
yds
0:00
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:55
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:03
12-J.McMillan complete to 3-D.Mooney. 3-D.Mooney runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
52
yds
02:47
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:51
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:02
6-C.Dauphine runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
88
yds
01:39
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 31
Rushing 7 16
Passing 5 14
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 1-12 7-12
4th Down Conv 0-2 1-3
Total Net Yards 228 634
Total Plays 60 80
Avg Gain 3.8 7.9
Net Yards Rushing 100 311
Rush Attempts 29 46
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 6.8
Net Yards Passing 128 323
Comp. - Att. 19-31 26-34
Yards Per Pass 4.1 9.5
Penalties - Yards 4-34 8-81
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-43.4 2-30.5
Return Yards 68 54
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-34
Kickoffs - Returns 4-68 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-20
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Connecticut 1-5 00077
Tulane 5-1 141414749
TULANE -34, O/U 58
Yulman Stadium New Orleans, LA
 128 PASS YDS 323
100 RUSH YDS 311
228 TOTAL YDS 634
Connecticut
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Beaudry 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 101 0 1 89.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 101 0 1 89.5
M. Beaudry 15/24 101 0 1
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 33 1 0 143.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 33 1 0 143.9
J. Zergiotis 4/7 33 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mensah 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 41 0
K. Mensah 15 41 0 5
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
A. Thompkins 7 32 0 12
D. Black 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
D. Black 3 16 0 9
D. O'Reilly 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
D. O'Reilly 2 14 0 11
M. Beaudry 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Beaudry 1 3 0 3
J. Zergiotis 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Zergiotis 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Medlock 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
J. Medlock 3 42 0 22
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
A. Thompkins 6 28 0 20
C. Hairston 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 1
C. Hairston 1 16 1 16
A. Brown 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
A. Brown 1 15 0 15
E. Jeffreys 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
E. Jeffreys 2 11 0 6
C. Ross 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Ross 2 9 0 9
H. Maurisseau 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
H. Maurisseau 2 7 0 8
M. Drayton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
M. Drayton 2 6 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Mitchell 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Mitchell 7-1 0.0 0
T. Coyle 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Coyle 6-1 0.0 0
K. Paul 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Paul 5-0 0.0 0
D. Harris 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 5-0 0.0 0
E. Watts 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Watts 5-0 0.0 0
D. Morgan 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Morgan 4-2 0.0 0
J. Lucien 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Lucien 4-0 0.0 0
D. Harrell 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Harrell 4-1 0.0 0
M. Bell 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Bell 3-0 0.0 0
R. Gilmartin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Gilmartin 3-1 0.0 0
O. Fortt 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
O. Fortt 3-1 0.0 0
I. Swenson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Swenson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Pace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Pace 2-0 0.0 0
O. Robinson 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
K. Jones 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-2 0.0 0
M. Turner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Turner 1-0 0.0 0
L. Uguak 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Uguak 1-0 0.0 0
A. Olaniyan 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Olaniyan 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ganyi 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ganyi 1-0 0.0 0
P. DeVaughn 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. DeVaughn 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bryant 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Harris 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Harris 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Magliozzi 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 43.4 2
L. Magliozzi 8 43.4 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thompkins 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 17.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 17.0 21 0
A. Thompkins 4 17.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 231 2 0 183.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 231 2 0 183.4
J. McMillan 18/24 231 2 0
K. Howard 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 92 1 0 190.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 92 1 0 190.3
K. Howard 8/10 92 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 87 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 87 1
C. Dauphine 5 87 1 57
Y. Booker 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
Y. Booker 9 49 0 14
K. Howard 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 42 1
K. Howard 5 42 1 11
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 37 1
J. McMillan 4 37 1 17
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
A. Jones 6 28 0 9
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
S. Huderson 5 24 0 8
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 22 0
C. Carroll 10 22 0 7
C. Daniels 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
C. Daniels 2 22 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 1
D. Mooney 4 77 1 43
T. Presley 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
T. Presley 3 55 0 19
T. James 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
T. James 2 51 0 39
J. McCleskey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 0
J. McCleskey 6 46 0 12
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
A. Jones 4 30 0 12
S. Huderson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
S. Huderson 1 16 0 16
W. Wallace 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
W. Wallace 1 16 0 16
J. Jackson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
J. Jackson 1 14 1 14
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Robertson Jr. 2 12 0 7
D. Ledford 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Ledford 1 4 0 4
C. Carroll 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
C. Carroll 1 2 1 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Brooks 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Brooks 4-0 0.0 0
P. Hall 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
P. Hall 4-2 0.0 0
D. Wright 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Wright 3-2 0.0 0
N. Anderson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Anderson 3-0 0.0 0
W. Harper 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Harper 3-0 0.0 0
De. Williams 48 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
De. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
M. Moody 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Moody 3-1 0.0 0
L. Graham 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Graham 2-0 0.0 0
T. Keyes 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Keyes 2-0 0.0 0
C. Sample 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Sample 2-0 0.0 0
T. Barge 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Barge 2-0 0.0 0
J. Monroe 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Monroe 2-0 0.0 0
Do. Williams 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Do. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 77 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
P. Johnson 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
M. Clark 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
M. Clark 1-1 0.0 1
A. Dixon 49 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Dixon 1-0 0.0 0
M. Lawal 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Lawal 1-0 0.0 0
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Hicks Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Dauphine 1-0 1.0 0
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McMillan 1-0 0.0 0
T. Judson 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Judson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mestayer II 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mestayer II 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
M. Glover 0/0 0 6/6 6
S. Stockwell 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
S. Stockwell 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 30.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 30.5 0
R. Wright 2 30.5 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 25 0
A. Jones 2 17.5 25 0
J. Robertson Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
J. Robertson Jr. 1 -1.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 UCONN 20 3:07 6 9 Punt
8:51 UCONN 9 1:56 4 20 Punt
3:55 UCONN 25 3:39 10 50 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 UCONN 16 0:06 2 82 INT
10:57 UCONN 21 0:28 3 1 Punt
5:40 UCONN 25 1:27 3 5 Punt
1:47 UCONN 30 0:46 5 24 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 UCONN 25 0:00 12 42 Downs
7:22 UCONN 25 1:13 3 5 Punt
3:07 UCONN 20 1:22 3 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 UCONN 21 0:51 3 -5 Punt
6:43 UCONN 25 4:09 9 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULANE 25 0:44 4 16 Punt
10:41 TULANE 12 1:39 5 88 TD
6:50 TULANE 42 2:47 8 52 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 TULANE 25 2:01 8 59 Downs
9:50 TULANE 35 4:04 10 65 TD
3:44 TULANE 36 1:51 6 12 Punt
0:15 TULANE 13 0:00 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:53 TULANE 28 2:24 6 72 TD
6:04 TULANE 41 2:53 9 59 TD
1:10 TULANE 23 0:31 9 56 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 TULANE 41 4:30 10 54 TD
2:27 TULANE 25 1:37 7 51 Game
