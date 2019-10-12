|
|
|BALLST
|EMICH
Plitt rallies Ball State to beat Eastern Michigan 29-23
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Drew Plitt threw two touchdown passes, ran for two more scores and rallied Ball State in the second half to beat Eastern Michigan 29-23 on Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) trailed by three at halftime and fell behind 23-14 late in the third quarter. Plitt rallied his team, rolling right to unleash a 46-yard scoring strike to Justin Hall to close to 23-21. He then made good following an EMU interception with an 11-play, 61-yard drive capped by a 1-yard keeper for another Ball State touchdown. His 2-point conversion pass to Riley Miller gave the Cardinals a 29-23 edge with 11:36 to play.
EMU was threatening to score again with eight seconds left when Jordan Williams sacked Mike Glass III nine yards out, forcing a fumble which was recovered by Ball State's Amechi Uzodinma II to preserve the Cardinals' win.
Glass threw for 283 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores for the Eagles (3-3, 0-2). He was intercepted three times.
EMICH
Eagles
- Interception (11 plays, -5 yards, 4:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
|
+41 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to BALL 34 for 41 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(14:56 - 1st) 2-M.Sexton to BALL 30 for 4 yards (2-J.White1-R.Wilborn).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 30(14:31 - 1st) 26-W.Parker to BALL 28 for 2 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - EMICH 28(14:03 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles to BALL 25 for 3 yards (32-C.Coll).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 25(13:21 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to BALL 23 for 2 yards (42-C.Crumb).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(12:51 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to BALL 18 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby2-J.White).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 18(12:24 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to BALL 12 for 6 yards (2-J.White5-B.Cosby).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(11:41 - 1st) 26-W.Parker to BALL 11 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 11(11:21 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles runs ob at BALL 7 for 4 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - EMICH 7(10:42 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton INTERCEPTED by 5-B.Cosby at BALL End Zone. 5-B.Cosby touchback.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Missed FG (11 plays, 85 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(9:58 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall. Penalty on EMC 7-F.McGee Pass interference 5 yards enforced at BALL 20. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(9:50 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 29 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick10-K.Beltram).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 29(9:46 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 38 for 33 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(9:25 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 32 for 6 yards (24-B.Hoying94-H.Andrews).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 32(9:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 25 for 7 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
1 & 10 - BALLST(8:27 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:02 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher runs ob at EMC 4 for 21 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 4 - BALLST 4(8:02 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 8 for -4 yards (10-K.Beltram78-A.Ransey). Penalty on BALL 77-K.Slaven Chop block 15 yards enforced at EMC 4. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 19 - BALLST 19(8:01 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 18 for 1 yard (23-B.Bogan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 18 - BALLST 18(7:33 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - BALLST 18(7:12 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
|
No Good
|
4 & 18 - BALLST 18(7:06 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(7:01 - 1st) 26-W.Parker to EMC 23 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 23(6:57 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 30 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(6:12 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 30 for no gain (13-J.Williams5-B.Cosby).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 30(5:38 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Parker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 30(4:49 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 30(4:43 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 45 yards from EMC 30 to BALL 25 fair catch by 86-R.Miller.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - EMICH 2(4:03 - 1st) 22-K.Mackey to BALL 2 for no gain (2-J.White).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - EMICH 2(3:53 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 6-J.Grissom. 6-J.Grissom runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:16 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (9 plays, 84 yards, 3:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:10 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 51 yards from EMC 35. 4-M.Dunner runs ob at BALL 31 for 17 yards. Team penalty on BALL Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at BALL 31.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(3:10 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 33 for 17 yards (24-B.Hoying3-V.Calhoun).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(3:01 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 32 for -1 yard (95-S.Simeon78-A.Ransey).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - BALLST 32(2:35 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles runs ob at BALL 39 for 7 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - BALLST 39(2:09 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 50 for 11 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(1:37 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 50(1:13 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 46 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram97-C.Hunt).
|
+39 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 46(1:07 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to EMC 7 for 39 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 7 - BALLST 7(0:31 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 1 for 6 yards (3-V.Calhoun23-B.Bogan).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 1(0:05 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on EMC 97-C.Hunt Offside declined.
|
PAT Good
|(15:00 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (14 plays, 68 yards, 5:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 58 yards from BALL 35. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 22 for 15 yards (27-J.Daw).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 22(14:55 - 2nd) Penalty on EMC 74-S.Nielsen False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 22. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 15 - EMICH 17(14:50 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 40 for 23 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(14:50 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 6-J.Grissom. 6-J.Grissom to BALL 45 for 15 yards (35-J.Jennette).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(14:38 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to BALL 44 for 1 yard (2-J.White27-J.Daw).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 9 - EMICH 44(14:22 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond pushed ob at BALL 28 for 16 yards (21-A.Phillips).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(13:43 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to BALL 29 for -1 yard (2-J.White).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - EMICH 29(13:06 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - EMICH 29(12:24 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass scrambles to BALL 11 for 18 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 11(12:18 - 2nd) 2-M.Sexton to BALL 9 for 2 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 9(11:36 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to BALL 2 for 7 yards (1-R.Wilborn9-C.Albright).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - EMICH 2(10:55 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to BALL 1 for 1 yard (2-J.White67-J.Ramsey).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 1 - EMICH 1(10:16 - 2nd) Penalty on EMC 22-K.Mackey False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 1. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - EMICH 6(9:52 - 2nd) 26-W.Parker to BALL 1 for 5 yards (2-J.White).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 1(9:41 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:19 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:12 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(9:12 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 25. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - BALLST 20(9:12 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 25 for 5 yards (15-J.Vines).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(9:12 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 27 for 2 yards (13-R.Vaden).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - BALLST 27(8:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller. Team penalty on BALL Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BALLST 27(8:08 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 40 yards from BALL 27 out of bounds at the EMC 33.
EMICH
Eagles
- FG (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(8:00 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun runs ob at EMC 46 for 13 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(7:52 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu. Penalty on BALL 21-A.Phillips Pass interference 15 yards enforced at EMC 46. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(7:18 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to BALL 35 for 4 yards (32-C.Coll).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 35(7:11 - 2nd) 8-L.Latu to BALL 25 for 10 yards (21-A.Phillips5-B.Cosby). Penalty on EMC 16-H.Beydoun Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 25.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 35(6:31 - 2nd) 8-L.Latu to BALL 35 for no gain (2-J.White27-J.Daw).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 35(6:20 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - EMICH 35(5:38 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 90 yards, 3:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:36 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 61 yards from EMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 20 for 16 yards (42-B.Burks). Penalty on BALL 27-J.Daw Illegal low block 10 yards enforced at BALL 20.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(5:27 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 11 for 1 yard (41-T.Speights97-C.Hunt).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 11(5:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 22 for 11 yards (97-C.Hunt).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(4:52 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 31 for 9 yards (42-B.Burks).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 31(4:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to BALL 35 for 4 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(3:53 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 40 for 5 yards (24-B.Hoying).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 40(3:31 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to EMC 48 for 12 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(3:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 43 for 5 yards (5-K.Hernandez10-K.Beltram).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 43(2:55 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at EMC 33 for 10 yards (12-J.Hubbard).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(2:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 29 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram52-D.Kelly).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 29(2:11 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 29(1:52 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on EMC 5-K.Hernandez Holding declined.
|
PAT Good
|(1:49 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:41 - 2nd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 58 yards from BALL 35. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 23 for 16 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(1:41 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 34 for 11 yards (6-J.Thomas1-R.Wilborn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(1:37 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 34(1:19 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to EMC 38 for 4 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 38(1:13 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - EMICH 38(1:07 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 38 yards from EMC 38 Downed at the BALL 24.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:29 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 60 yards from EMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 33 for 28 yards (21-R.Daniel).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(15:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at BALL 40 for 7 yards (7-F.McGee).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - BALLST 40(14:49 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 47 for 7 yards (94-H.Andrews3-V.Calhoun).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 47(14:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 49 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 49(14:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 42 for 7 yards (4-K.McGill).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(13:41 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at EMC 42 for no gain FUMBLES (99-T.Rush). 9-D.Plitt to EMC 42 for no gain.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 42(13:10 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to EMC 43 for -1 yard (10-K.Beltram).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 11 - BALLST 43(12:36 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Givan. Penalty on EMC 99-T.Rush Offside 5 yards enforced at EMC 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 38(12:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BALLST 38(12:06 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt punts 38 yards from EMC 38 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
EMICH
Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(12:02 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 44 for 24 yards (1-R.Wilborn). Penalty on BALL 25-A.Uzodinma Holding declined.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(11:56 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 88-B.Kemp. 88-B.Kemp to BALL 45 for 11 yards (5-B.Cosby).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(11:32 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 88-B.Kemp. 88-B.Kemp to BALL 23 for 22 yards (2-J.White).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(10:56 - 3rd) 26-W.Parker to BALL 18 for 5 yards (1-R.Wilborn2-J.White).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - EMICH 18(10:21 - 3rd) 26-W.Parker to BALL 20 for -2 yards (42-C.Crumb).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 20(9:40 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on EMC 74-S.Nielsen Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BALL 20. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 12 - EMICH 25(8:55 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 74-S.Nielsen False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 25. No Play.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 17 - EMICH 30(8:47 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to BALL 2 for 28 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - EMICH 2(8:47 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass to BALL 1 for 1 yard (9-C.Albright35-J.Jennette).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - EMICH 1(8:16 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(7:37 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is no good.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:32 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 58 yards from EMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 31 for 24 yards (37-K.Brown).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(7:32 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 33 for 2 yards (78-A.Ransey3-V.Calhoun).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - BALLST 33(7:26 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 38 for 5 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - BALLST 38(6:56 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 43 for 5 yards (3-V.Calhoun10-K.Beltram).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 43(6:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 49 for 6 yards (12-J.Hubbard).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - BALLST 49(5:45 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to EMC 46 for 5 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(5:19 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:59 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:49 - 3rd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 65 yards from BALL 35. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 23 for 23 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 23(4:49 - 3rd) 33-B.Turner to EMC 27 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - EMICH 27(4:43 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Odukoya.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - EMICH 27(4:08 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 32 for 5 yards (15-T.Potts).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - EMICH 32(4:01 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 43 yards from EMC 32 to BALL 25 fair catch by 86-R.Miller. Penalty on EMC 32-T.Myrick Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BALL 25.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 30(3:31 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 35 for 5 yards (93-M.Haney). Penalty on EMC 52-D.Kelly Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 35.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(3:23 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to BALL 46 for 1 yard (4-K.McGill).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BALLST 46(3:07 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles pushed ob at BALL 45 for -1 yard (10-K.Beltram). Penalty on BALL 2-C.Huntley Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 46. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - BALLST 36(2:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 20-W.Fletcher.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 19 - BALLST 36(2:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 41 for 5 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - BALLST 41(2:10 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 43 yards from BALL 41. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 45 for 29 yards (16-H.Littles).
EMICH
Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(1:28 - 3rd) 8-L.Latu incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 45(1:14 - 3rd) 33-B.Turner to EMC 48 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
Int
|
3 & 7 - EMICH 48(1:09 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Phillips at BALL 39. 21-A.Phillips to BALL 39 for no gain.
BALLST
Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 61 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(0:36 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 47 for 8 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BALLST 47(0:29 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 48 for 5 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(0:11 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 45 for 3 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 45(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Hohlt.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 45(14:30 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to EMC 39 for 6 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - BALLST 39(14:26 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to EMC 37 for 2 yards (98-M.Scott32-T.Myrick).
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 37(13:58 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to EMC 16 for 21 yards (10-K.Beltram12-J.Hubbard).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 16(13:34 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 12 for 4 yards (93-M.Haney32-T.Myrick).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - BALLST 12(13:04 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to EMC 1 for 11 yards (15-J.Vines).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - BALLST 1(12:29 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 1 for no gain (98-M.Scott52-D.Kelly).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BALLST 1(12:07 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(11:40 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to EMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
EMICH
Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:36 - 4th) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 40 yards from BALL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(11:36 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 25(11:36 - 4th) 33-B.Turner to EMC 23 for -2 yards (35-J.Jennette).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - EMICH 23(11:31 - 4th) 9-M.Glass sacked at EMC 20 for -3 yards (27-J.Daw).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - EMICH 20(10:51 - 4th) 31-J.Julien punts 62 yards from EMC 20 Downed at the BALL 18.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 18(10:03 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 18 for no gain (98-M.Scott99-T.Rush).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BALLST 18(9:49 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 21 for 3 yards (98-M.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BALLST 21(9:21 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - BALLST 21(8:45 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 34 yards from BALL 21 Downed at the EMC 45.
EMICH
Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, -12 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(8:39 - 4th) 26-W.Parker to EMC 48 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas42-C.Crumb).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - EMICH 48(8:30 - 4th) 9-M.Glass sacked at EMC 40 for -8 yards (9-C.Albright).
|
Int
|
3 & 15 - EMICH 40(8:01 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 1-R.Wilborn at BALL 29. 1-R.Wilborn runs ob at BALL 33 for 4 yards.
BALLST
Cardinals
- Punt (13 plays, 29 yards, 5:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 33(7:25 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 32 for -1 yard (15-J.Vines).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - BALLST 32(7:17 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 34 for 2 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - BALLST 34(6:44 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 45 for 11 yards (23-B.Bogan10-K.Beltram).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 45(6:01 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 50 for 5 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 50(5:32 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 46 for 4 yards (23-B.Bogan).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 46(5:00 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 44 for 2 yards (10-K.Beltram).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(4:24 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 39 for 5 yards (98-M.Scott).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - BALLST 39(3:48 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to EMC 35 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - BALLST 35(3:04 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to EMC 34 for 1 yard (78-A.Ransey97-C.Hunt).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(2:20 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 31 for 3 yards (98-M.Scott52-D.Kelly).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - BALLST 31(1:43 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 30 for 1 yard (3-V.Calhoun94-H.Andrews).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - BALLST 30(1:38 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to EMC 28 for 2 yards (93-M.Haney).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - BALLST 28(1:33 - 4th) Team penalty on BALL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 28. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BALLST 33(1:26 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 33 yards from EMC 33 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
EMICH
Eagles
- Downs (10 plays, -12 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(1:26 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 33-B.Turner. 33-B.Turner to EMC 31 for 11 yards (6-J.Thomas).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(1:19 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 42 for 11 yards (42-C.Crumb6-J.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 42(1:11 - 4th) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 44 for 2 yards (35-J.Jennette).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - EMICH 44(0:58 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at BALL 43 for 13 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(0:39 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson pushed ob at BALL 30 for 13 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(0:33 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to BALL 19 for 11 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - EMICH 19(0:27 - 4th) 9-M.Glass spikes the ball at BALL 19 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - EMICH 19(0:19 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - EMICH 19(0:19 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
|
Sack
|
4 & 10 - EMICH 19(0:14 - 4th) 9-M.Glass sacked at BALL 23 for -4 yards FUMBLES (13-J.Williams). 25-A.Uzodinma to BALL 8 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|21
|Rushing
|12
|3
|Passing
|11
|17
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|446
|361
|Total Plays
|79
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|196
|89
|Rush Attempts
|47
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|250
|272
|Comp. - Att.
|23-32
|20-36
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|9-55
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.6
|4-47.0
|Return Yards
|89
|83
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-85
|3-54
|Int. - Returns
|3-4
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|250
|PASS YDS
|272
|
|
|196
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|446
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|23/32
|255
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|29
|152
|0
|33
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|7
|37
|0
|21
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|9
|6
|2
|7
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|11
|109
|1
|46
|
Y. Tyler 85 WR
|Y. Tyler
|3
|69
|1
|39
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|4
|48
|0
|21
|
R. Miller 86 WR
|R. Miller
|3
|22
|0
|11
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Rudy 8 FB
|C. Rudy
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Hohlt 84 WR
|T. Hohlt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. White 2 LB
|J. White
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
|Ja. Thomas
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilborn 1 S
|R. Wilborn
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jennette III 35 DE
|J. Jennette III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crumb 42 DT
|C. Crumb
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Williams 13 LB
|J. Williams
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Potts 15 CB
|T. Potts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Daw 27 LB
|J. Daw
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 67 DL
|J. Ramsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Rimmler 97 K
|R. Rimmler
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|4
|21.3
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|20/34
|283
|1
|3
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Glass III 9 QB
|M. Glass III
|13
|36
|2
|18
|
B. Turner 33 RB
|B. Turner
|8
|20
|0
|7
|
W. Parker 26 RB
|W. Parker
|7
|17
|0
|5
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Sexton 2 WR
|M. Sexton
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
K. Mackey 22 RB
|K. Mackey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|6
|72
|0
|23
|
A. Jackson III 89 WR
|A. Jackson III
|3
|48
|0
|24
|
M. Sexton 2 WR
|M. Sexton
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
H. Beydoun 16 WR
|H. Beydoun
|3
|41
|0
|28
|
B. Kemp 88 TE
|B. Kemp
|2
|33
|0
|22
|
Q. Williams 81 WR
|Q. Williams
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
J. Grissom 6 QB
|J. Grissom
|2
|17
|1
|15
|
B. Turner 33 RB
|B. Turner
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Latu 8 WR
|L. Latu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Parker 26 RB
|W. Parker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Odukoya 85 TE
|T. Odukoya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Cannon 86 TE
|B. Cannon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Beltram 10 LB
|K. Beltram
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Scott 98 DL
|W. Scott
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bogan 23 DB
|B. Bogan
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. McGee III 7 DB
|F. McGee III
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoying 24 DB
|B. Hoying
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Calhoun 3 DB
|V. Calhoun
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Myrick 32 LB
|T. Myrick
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haney 93 DL
|M. Haney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vines 15 DB
|J. Vines
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. LaFleur 19 DB
|N. LaFleur
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 99 DL
|T. Rush
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Hubbard 12 DB
|J. Hubbard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ransey Jr. 78 DL
|A. Ransey Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. McGill 4 DB
|K. McGill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hernandez 5 DB
|K. Hernandez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simeon 95 DL
|S. Simeon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
|R. Vaden IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hunt 97 DL
|C. Hunt
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Andrews 94 DL
|H. Andrews
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Speights 41 LB
|T. Speights
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burks 42 LB
|B. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 52 DL
|D. Kelly
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|1/1
|52
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Julien 31 P
|J. Julien
|4
|47.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|3
|18.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 80 WR
|D. Drummond
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
