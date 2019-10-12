Drive Chart
BALLST
EMICH

No Text

Plitt rallies Ball State to beat Eastern Michigan 29-23

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Drew Plitt threw two touchdown passes, ran for two more scores and rallied Ball State in the second half to beat Eastern Michigan 29-23 on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals (3-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) trailed by three at halftime and fell behind 23-14 late in the third quarter. Plitt rallied his team, rolling right to unleash a 46-yard scoring strike to Justin Hall to close to 23-21. He then made good following an EMU interception with an 11-play, 61-yard drive capped by a 1-yard keeper for another Ball State touchdown. His 2-point conversion pass to Riley Miller gave the Cardinals a 29-23 edge with 11:36 to play.

EMU was threatening to score again with eight seconds left when Jordan Williams sacked Mike Glass III nine yards out, forcing a fumble which was recovered by Ball State's Amechi Uzodinma II to preserve the Cardinals' win.

Glass threw for 283 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores for the Eagles (3-3, 0-2). He was intercepted three times.

EMICH Eagles
- Interception (11 plays, -5 yards, 4:18 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to EMC End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
+41 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 2-M.Sexton. 2-M.Sexton to BALL 34 for 41 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 34
(14:56 - 1st) 2-M.Sexton to BALL 30 for 4 yards (2-J.White1-R.Wilborn).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 30
(14:31 - 1st) 26-W.Parker to BALL 28 for 2 yards (9-C.Albright).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 28
(14:03 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles to BALL 25 for 3 yards (32-C.Coll).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - EMICH 25
(13:21 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to BALL 23 for 2 yards (42-C.Crumb).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23
(12:51 - 1st) 9-M.Glass to BALL 18 for 5 yards (5-B.Cosby2-J.White).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 18
(12:24 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to BALL 12 for 6 yards (2-J.White5-B.Cosby).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 12
(11:41 - 1st) 26-W.Parker to BALL 11 for 1 yard (6-J.Thomas).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 11
(11:21 - 1st) 9-M.Glass scrambles runs ob at BALL 7 for 4 yards.
Int
3 & 5 - EMICH 7
(10:42 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton INTERCEPTED by 5-B.Cosby at BALL End Zone. 5-B.Cosby touchback.

BALLST Cardinals
- Missed FG (11 plays, 85 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(9:58 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hall. Penalty on EMC 7-F.McGee Pass interference 5 yards enforced at BALL 20. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(9:50 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 29 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick10-K.Beltram).
+33 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 29
(9:46 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 38 for 33 yards (7-F.McGee).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(9:25 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 32 for 6 yards (24-B.Hoying94-H.Andrews).
+7 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 32
(9:00 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 25 for 7 yards (7-F.McGee).
1 & 10 - BALLST
(8:27 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(8:02 - 1st) 20-W.Fletcher runs ob at EMC 4 for 21 yards.
Penalty
1 & 4 - BALLST 4
(8:02 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 8 for -4 yards (10-K.Beltram78-A.Ransey). Penalty on BALL 77-K.Slaven Chop block 15 yards enforced at EMC 4. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 19 - BALLST 19
(8:01 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 18 for 1 yard (23-B.Bogan).
No Gain
2 & 18 - BALLST 18
(7:33 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
No Gain
3 & 18 - BALLST 18
(7:12 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
No Good
4 & 18 - BALLST 18
(7:06 - 1st) 97-R.Rimmler 35 yards Field Goal is No Good.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20
(7:01 - 1st) 26-W.Parker to EMC 23 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 23
(6:57 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams to EMC 30 for 7 yards (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 30
(6:12 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to EMC 30 for no gain (13-J.Williams5-B.Cosby).
No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 30
(5:38 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Parker.
No Gain
3 & 10 - EMICH 30
(4:49 - 1st) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu.
Punt
4 & 10 - EMICH 30
(4:43 - 1st) 31-J.Julien punts 45 yards from EMC 30 to BALL 25 fair catch by 86-R.Miller.

BALLST Cardinals
- Fumble (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:08 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(4:38 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 28 for 3 yards (10-K.Beltram32-T.Myrick).
-7 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 28
(4:30 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt to BALL 21 FUMBLES. 10-K.Beltram to BALL 2 for 19 yards (75-D.Pinter).

EMICH Eagles
- TD (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 2 - EMICH 2
(4:03 - 1st) 22-K.Mackey to BALL 2 for no gain (2-J.White).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - EMICH 2
(3:53 - 1st) 9-M.Glass complete to 6-J.Grissom. 6-J.Grissom runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:16 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (9 plays, 84 yards, 3:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:10 - 1st) 38-C.Ryland kicks 51 yards from EMC 35. 4-M.Dunner runs ob at BALL 31 for 17 yards. Team penalty on BALL Illegal block in the back 15 yards enforced at BALL 31.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 16
(3:10 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 33 for 17 yards (24-B.Hoying3-V.Calhoun).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33
(3:01 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 32 for -1 yard (95-S.Simeon78-A.Ransey).
+7 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 32
(2:35 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt scrambles runs ob at BALL 39 for 7 yards.
+11 YD
3 & 4 - BALLST 39
(2:09 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 50 for 11 yards (23-B.Bogan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 50
(1:37 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 50
(1:13 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 46 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram97-C.Hunt).
+39 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 46
(1:07 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to EMC 7 for 39 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+6 YD
1 & 7 - BALLST 7
(0:31 - 1st) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 1 for 6 yards (3-V.Calhoun23-B.Bogan).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 1
(0:05 - 1st) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on EMC 97-C.Hunt Offside declined.
PAT Good
(15:00 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (14 plays, 68 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:55 - 2nd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 58 yards from BALL 35. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 22 for 15 yards (27-J.Daw).
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 22
(14:55 - 2nd) Penalty on EMC 74-S.Nielsen False start 5 yards enforced at EMC 22. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 15 - EMICH 17
(14:50 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 40 for 23 yards (21-A.Phillips).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40
(14:50 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 6-J.Grissom. 6-J.Grissom to BALL 45 for 15 yards (35-J.Jennette).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45
(14:38 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to BALL 44 for 1 yard (2-J.White27-J.Daw).
+16 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 44
(14:22 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond pushed ob at BALL 28 for 16 yards (21-A.Phillips).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28
(13:43 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to BALL 29 for -1 yard (2-J.White).
No Gain
2 & 11 - EMICH 29
(13:06 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
+18 YD
3 & 11 - EMICH 29
(12:24 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass scrambles to BALL 11 for 18 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 11
(12:18 - 2nd) 2-M.Sexton to BALL 9 for 2 yards (9-C.Albright).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 9
(11:36 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to BALL 2 for 7 yards (1-R.Wilborn9-C.Albright).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - EMICH 2
(10:55 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass to BALL 1 for 1 yard (2-J.White67-J.Ramsey).
Penalty
1 & 1 - EMICH 1
(10:16 - 2nd) Penalty on EMC 22-K.Mackey False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 1. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 6 - EMICH 6
(9:52 - 2nd) 26-W.Parker to BALL 1 for 5 yards (2-J.White).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 1
(9:41 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:19 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is good.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:12 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to BALL End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(9:12 - 2nd) Penalty on BALL 62-C.Blackwell False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 25. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - BALLST 20
(9:12 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 25 for 5 yards (15-J.Vines).
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25
(9:12 - 2nd) 11-J.Hall to BALL 27 for 2 yards (13-R.Vaden).
No Gain
3 & 8 - BALLST 27
(8:40 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller. Team penalty on BALL Holding declined.
Punt
4 & 8 - BALLST 27
(8:08 - 2nd) 38-N.Snyder punts 40 yards from BALL 27 out of bounds at the EMC 33.

EMICH Eagles
- FG (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 33
(8:00 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun runs ob at EMC 46 for 13 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 46
(7:52 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 8-L.Latu. Penalty on BALL 21-A.Phillips Pass interference 15 yards enforced at EMC 46. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 39
(7:18 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to BALL 35 for 4 yards (32-C.Coll).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 35
(7:11 - 2nd) 8-L.Latu to BALL 25 for 10 yards (21-A.Phillips5-B.Cosby). Penalty on EMC 16-H.Beydoun Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 25.
No Gain
2 & 6 - EMICH 35
(6:31 - 2nd) 8-L.Latu to BALL 35 for no gain (2-J.White27-J.Daw).
No Gain
3 & 6 - EMICH 35
(6:20 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - EMICH 35
(5:38 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland 52 yards Field Goal is Good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 90 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:36 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 61 yards from EMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 20 for 16 yards (42-B.Burks). Penalty on BALL 27-J.Daw Illegal low block 10 yards enforced at BALL 20.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10
(5:27 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 11 for 1 yard (41-T.Speights97-C.Hunt).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 11
(5:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 22 for 11 yards (97-C.Hunt).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 22
(4:52 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 31 for 9 yards (42-B.Burks).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 31
(4:27 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to BALL 35 for 4 yards (7-F.McGee).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(3:53 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 40 for 5 yards (24-B.Hoying).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 40
(3:31 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to EMC 48 for 12 yards (7-F.McGee).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(3:07 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 43 for 5 yards (5-K.Hernandez10-K.Beltram).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 43
(2:55 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at EMC 33 for 10 yards (12-J.Hubbard).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33
(2:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 29 for 4 yards (10-K.Beltram52-D.Kelly).
No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 29
(2:11 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 85-Y.Tyler.
+29 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 29
(1:52 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on EMC 5-K.Hernandez Holding declined.
PAT Good
(1:49 - 2nd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (4 plays, 15 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:41 - 2nd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 58 yards from BALL 35. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 23 for 16 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23
(1:41 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 34 for 11 yards (6-J.Thomas1-R.Wilborn).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 34
(1:37 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 34
(1:19 - 2nd) 33-B.Turner to EMC 38 for 4 yards (6-J.Thomas).
No Gain
3 & 6 - EMICH 38
(1:13 - 2nd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 16-H.Beydoun.
Punt
4 & 6 - EMICH 38
(1:07 - 2nd) 31-J.Julien punts 38 yards from EMC 38 Downed at the BALL 24.

BALLST Cardinals
- Halftime (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(1:01 - 2nd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at BALL 20 for -5 yards (99-T.Rush).
+1 YD
2 & 15 - BALLST 20
(0:50 - 2nd) 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 21 for 1 yard (99-T.Rush).

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (8 plays, 29 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:29 - 2nd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 60 yards from EMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 33 for 28 yards (21-R.Daniel).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33
(15:00 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall pushed ob at BALL 40 for 7 yards (7-F.McGee).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 40
(14:49 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 47 for 7 yards (94-H.Andrews3-V.Calhoun).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47
(14:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 49 for 4 yards.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 49
(14:00 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 42 for 7 yards (4-K.McGill).
Sack
1 & 10 - BALLST 42
(13:41 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt sacked at EMC 42 for no gain FUMBLES (99-T.Rush). 9-D.Plitt to EMC 42 for no gain.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 42
(13:10 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to EMC 43 for -1 yard (10-K.Beltram).
Penalty
3 & 11 - BALLST 43
(12:36 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 88-N.Givan. Penalty on EMC 99-T.Rush Offside 5 yards enforced at EMC 43. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BALLST 38
(12:13 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
Punt
4 & 6 - BALLST 38
(12:06 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt punts 38 yards from EMC 38 to EMC End Zone. touchback.

EMICH Eagles
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20
(12:02 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to EMC 44 for 24 yards (1-R.Wilborn). Penalty on BALL 25-A.Uzodinma Holding declined.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 44
(11:56 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 88-B.Kemp. 88-B.Kemp to BALL 45 for 11 yards (5-B.Cosby).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45
(11:32 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 88-B.Kemp. 88-B.Kemp to BALL 23 for 22 yards (2-J.White).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23
(10:56 - 3rd) 26-W.Parker to BALL 18 for 5 yards (1-R.Wilborn2-J.White).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 18
(10:21 - 3rd) 26-W.Parker to BALL 20 for -2 yards (42-C.Crumb).
Penalty
3 & 7 - EMICH 20
(9:40 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson runs 20 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on EMC 74-S.Nielsen Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BALL 20. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 12 - EMICH 25
(8:55 - 3rd) Penalty on EMC 74-S.Nielsen False start 5 yards enforced at BALL 25. No Play.
+28 YD
3 & 17 - EMICH 30
(8:47 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 16-H.Beydoun. 16-H.Beydoun to BALL 2 for 28 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+1 YD
1 & 2 - EMICH 2
(8:47 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass to BALL 1 for 1 yard (9-C.Albright35-J.Jennette).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 1
(8:16 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(7:37 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland extra point is no good.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (6 plays, 69 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:32 - 3rd) 38-C.Ryland kicks 58 yards from EMC 35. 4-M.Dunner to BALL 31 for 24 yards (37-K.Brown).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(7:32 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 33 for 2 yards (78-A.Ransey3-V.Calhoun).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 33
(7:26 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 38 for 5 yards (23-B.Bogan).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 38
(6:56 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 43 for 5 yards (3-V.Calhoun10-K.Beltram).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 43
(6:20 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to BALL 49 for 6 yards (12-J.Hubbard).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 49
(5:45 - 3rd) 20-W.Fletcher to EMC 46 for 5 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+46 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(5:19 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:59 - 3rd) 97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:49 - 3rd) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 65 yards from BALL 35. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 23 for 23 yards (1-R.Wilborn).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 23
(4:49 - 3rd) 33-B.Turner to EMC 27 for 4 yards.
No Gain
2 & 6 - EMICH 27
(4:43 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Odukoya.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 27
(4:08 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 32 for 5 yards (15-T.Potts).
Punt
4 & 1 - EMICH 32
(4:01 - 3rd) 31-J.Julien punts 43 yards from EMC 32 to BALL 25 fair catch by 86-R.Miller. Penalty on EMC 32-T.Myrick Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at BALL 25.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(3:31 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 35 for 5 yards (93-M.Haney). Penalty on EMC 52-D.Kelly Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 35.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(3:23 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler to BALL 46 for 1 yard (4-K.McGill).
Penalty
2 & 9 - BALLST 46
(3:07 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt scrambles pushed ob at BALL 45 for -1 yard (10-K.Beltram). Penalty on BALL 2-C.Huntley Holding 10 yards enforced at BALL 46. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 19 - BALLST 36
(2:26 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 20-W.Fletcher.
+5 YD
3 & 19 - BALLST 36
(2:15 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 20-W.Fletcher. 20-W.Fletcher to BALL 41 for 5 yards (10-K.Beltram).
Punt
4 & 14 - BALLST 41
(2:10 - 3rd) 38-N.Snyder punts 43 yards from BALL 41. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 45 for 29 yards (16-H.Littles).

EMICH Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 45
(1:28 - 3rd) 8-L.Latu incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Cannon.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 45
(1:14 - 3rd) 33-B.Turner to EMC 48 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas).
Int
3 & 7 - EMICH 48
(1:09 - 3rd) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond INTERCEPTED by 21-A.Phillips at BALL 39. 21-A.Phillips to BALL 39 for no gain.

BALLST Cardinals
- TD (11 plays, 61 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(0:36 - 3rd) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 47 for 8 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 47
(0:29 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 48 for 5 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48
(0:11 - 3rd) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 45 for 3 yards (32-T.Myrick).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 45
(15:00 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 84-T.Hohlt.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 45
(14:30 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt scrambles to EMC 39 for 6 yards (3-V.Calhoun).
+2 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 39
(14:26 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to EMC 37 for 2 yards (98-M.Scott32-T.Myrick).
+21 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(13:58 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to EMC 16 for 21 yards (10-K.Beltram12-J.Hubbard).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 16
(13:34 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 12 for 4 yards (93-M.Haney32-T.Myrick).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 12
(13:04 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 1-A. Davis. 1-A. Davis to EMC 1 for 11 yards (15-J.Vines).
No Gain
1 & 1 - BALLST 1
(12:29 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 1 for no gain (98-M.Scott52-D.Kelly).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - BALLST 1
(12:07 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(11:40 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to EMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

EMICH Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:36 - 4th) 49-P.LeCorre kicks 40 yards from BALL 35 to EMC 25 fair catch by 80-D.Drummond.
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 25
(11:36 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Drummond.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 25
(11:36 - 4th) 33-B.Turner to EMC 23 for -2 yards (35-J.Jennette).
Sack
3 & 12 - EMICH 23
(11:31 - 4th) 9-M.Glass sacked at EMC 20 for -3 yards (27-J.Daw).
Punt
4 & 15 - EMICH 20
(10:51 - 4th) 31-J.Julien punts 62 yards from EMC 20 Downed at the BALL 18.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 18
(10:03 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 18 for no gain (98-M.Scott99-T.Rush).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 18
(9:49 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 21 for 3 yards (98-M.Scott).
No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 21
(9:21 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt incomplete. Intended for 86-R.Miller.
Punt
4 & 7 - BALLST 21
(8:45 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 34 yards from BALL 21 Downed at the EMC 45.

EMICH Eagles
- Interception (3 plays, -12 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 45
(8:39 - 4th) 26-W.Parker to EMC 48 for 3 yards (6-J.Thomas42-C.Crumb).
Sack
2 & 7 - EMICH 48
(8:30 - 4th) 9-M.Glass sacked at EMC 40 for -8 yards (9-C.Albright).
Int
3 & 15 - EMICH 40
(8:01 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 1-R.Wilborn at BALL 29. 1-R.Wilborn runs ob at BALL 33 for 4 yards.

BALLST Cardinals
- Punt (13 plays, 29 yards, 5:59 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 33
(7:25 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 32 for -1 yard (15-J.Vines).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 32
(7:17 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 8-C.Rudy. 8-C.Rudy to BALL 34 for 2 yards (19-N.LaFleur).
+11 YD
3 & 9 - BALLST 34
(6:44 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to BALL 45 for 11 yards (23-B.Bogan10-K.Beltram).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(6:01 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to BALL 50 for 5 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 50
(5:32 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall to EMC 46 for 4 yards (23-B.Bogan).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 46
(5:00 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 44 for 2 yards (10-K.Beltram).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 44
(4:24 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 39 for 5 yards (98-M.Scott).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 39
(3:48 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to EMC 35 for 4 yards (32-T.Myrick).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 35
(3:04 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt to EMC 34 for 1 yard (78-A.Ransey97-C.Hunt).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34
(2:20 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 31 for 3 yards (98-M.Scott52-D.Kelly).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 31
(1:43 - 4th) 2-C.Huntley to EMC 30 for 1 yard (3-V.Calhoun94-H.Andrews).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 30
(1:38 - 4th) 20-W.Fletcher to EMC 28 for 2 yards (93-M.Haney).
Penalty
4 & 4 - BALLST 28
(1:33 - 4th) Team penalty on BALL Delay of game 5 yards enforced at EMC 28. No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - BALLST 33
(1:26 - 4th) 38-N.Snyder punts 33 yards from EMC 33 to EMC End Zone. touchback.

EMICH Eagles
- Downs (10 plays, -12 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20
(1:26 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 33-B.Turner. 33-B.Turner to EMC 31 for 11 yards (6-J.Thomas).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 31
(1:19 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 80-D.Drummond. 80-D.Drummond to EMC 42 for 11 yards (42-C.Crumb6-J.Thomas).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 42
(1:11 - 4th) 9-M.Glass scrambles to EMC 44 for 2 yards (35-J.Jennette).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 44
(0:58 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 81-Q.Williams. 81-Q.Williams pushed ob at BALL 43 for 13 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 43
(0:39 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson pushed ob at BALL 30 for 13 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 30
(0:33 - 4th) 9-M.Glass complete to 89-A.Jackson. 89-A.Jackson to BALL 19 for 11 yards (25-A.Uzodinma).
No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 19
(0:27 - 4th) 9-M.Glass spikes the ball at BALL 19 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 19
(0:19 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - EMICH 19
(0:19 - 4th) 9-M.Glass incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Sexton.
Sack
4 & 10 - EMICH 19
(0:14 - 4th) 9-M.Glass sacked at BALL 23 for -4 yards FUMBLES (13-J.Williams). 25-A.Uzodinma to BALL 8 for -2 yards.

BALLST Cardinals
- End of Game (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 8
(0:08 - 4th) 9-D.Plitt kneels at BALL 8 for no gain.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 11:36
9-D.Plitt complete to 86-R.Miller. 86-R.Miller to EMC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
23
Touchdown 11:40
9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
61
yds
00:25
pos
27
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:49
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
23
Touchdown 4:59
9-D.Plitt complete to 11-J.Hall. 11-J.Hall runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
69
yds
02:33
pos
20
23
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:32
38-C.Ryland extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
14
23
Touchdown 7:37
9-M.Glass runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:25
pos
14
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:41
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 1:49
9-D.Plitt complete to 85-Y.Tyler. 85-Y.Tyler runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on EMC 5-K.Hernandez Holding declined.
11
plays
90
yds
03:47
pos
13
17
Field Goal 5:36
38-C.Ryland 52 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
32
yds
2:22
pos
7
17
Point After TD 9:12
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 9:19
9-M.Glass runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
68
yds
05:36
pos
7
13
Point After TD 14:55
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 15:00
9-D.Plitt runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on EMC 97-C.Hunt Offside declined.
9
plays
84
yds
03:05
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:10
38-C.Ryland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:16
9-M.Glass complete to 6-J.Grissom. 6-J.Grissom runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
2
yds
00:47
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 21
Rushing 12 3
Passing 11 17
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 7-14 3-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 446 361
Total Plays 79 69
Avg Gain 5.6 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 196 89
Rush Attempts 47 33
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 2.7
Net Yards Passing 250 272
Comp. - Att. 23-32 20-36
Yards Per Pass 7.8 7.6
Penalties - Yards 7-75 9-55
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 5-37.6 4-47.0
Return Yards 89 83
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-29
Kickoffs - Returns 4-85 3-54
Int. - Returns 3-4 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball St. 3-3 0147829
E. Michigan 3-3 7106023
EMICH -1.5, O/U 57.5
Rynearson Stadium Ypsilanti, MI
 250 PASS YDS 272
196 RUSH YDS 89
446 TOTAL YDS 361
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.9% 255 2 0 159.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.9% 255 2 0 159.4
D. Plitt 23/32 255 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 152 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 152 0
C. Huntley 29 152 0 33
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
W. Fletcher 7 37 0 21
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 6 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 6 2
D. Plitt 9 6 2 7
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Hall 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 109 1
J. Hall 11 109 1 46
Y. Tyler 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 69 1
Y. Tyler 3 69 1 39
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
A. Davis 4 48 0 21
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
R. Miller 3 22 0 11
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
W. Fletcher 1 5 0 5
C. Rudy 8 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Rudy 1 2 0 2
T. Hohlt 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Hohlt 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. White 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
J. White 9-2 0.0 0
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
Ja. Thomas 8-1 0.0 0
R. Wilborn 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
R. Wilborn 4-2 0.0 1
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
C. Albright 4-1 1.0 0
A. Uzodinma II 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Uzodinma II 4-0 0.0 0
J. Jennette III 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Jennette III 3-1 0.0 0
C. Crumb 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Crumb 3-1 0.0 0
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Phillips 3-0 0.0 1
C. Coll 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Coll 2-0 0.0 0
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
B. Cosby 2-3 0.0 1
J. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Williams 1-1 1.0 0
T. Potts 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Potts 1-0 0.0 0
J. Daw 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
J. Daw 1-2 1.0 0
J. Ramsey 67 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ramsey 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Rimmler 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
R. Rimmler 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 37.5 0
N. Snyder 4 37.5 0 43
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
D. Plitt 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 21.3 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 21.3 28 0
M. Dunner 4 21.3 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 283 1 3 120.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 283 1 3 120.8
M. Glass III 20/34 283 1 3
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Latu 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Glass III 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 36 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 36 2
M. Glass III 13 36 2 18
B. Turner 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 20 0
B. Turner 8 20 0 7
W. Parker 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
W. Parker 7 17 0 5
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
L. Latu 2 10 0 10
M. Sexton 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
M. Sexton 2 6 0 4
K. Mackey 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Mackey 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 0
D. Drummond 6 72 0 23
A. Jackson III 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
A. Jackson III 3 48 0 24
M. Sexton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
M. Sexton 1 41 0 41
H. Beydoun 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
H. Beydoun 3 41 0 28
B. Kemp 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
B. Kemp 2 33 0 22
Q. Williams 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
Q. Williams 2 20 0 13
J. Grissom 6 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 1
J. Grissom 2 17 1 15
B. Turner 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Turner 1 11 0 11
L. Latu 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Latu 0 0 0 0
W. Parker 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Parker 0 0 0 0
T. Odukoya 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Odukoya 0 0 0 0
B. Cannon 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Cannon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Beltram 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
K. Beltram 8-4 0.0 0
W. Scott 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
W. Scott 6-0 0.0 0
B. Bogan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Bogan 5-1 0.0 0
F. McGee III 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
F. McGee III 5-0 0.0 0
B. Hoying 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Hoying 4-0 0.0 0
V. Calhoun 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
V. Calhoun 4-3 0.0 0
T. Myrick 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
T. Myrick 4-3 0.0 0
M. Haney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Haney 3-0 0.0 0
J. Vines 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Vines 3-0 0.0 0
N. LaFleur 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. LaFleur 3-0 0.0 0
T. Rush 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
T. Rush 3-1 2.0 0
J. Hubbard 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Hubbard 2-1 0.0 0
A. Ransey Jr. 78 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Ransey Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
K. McGill 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. McGill 2-0 0.0 0
K. Hernandez 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hernandez 1-0 0.0 0
S. Simeon 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Simeon 1-0 0.0 0
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Vaden IV 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hunt 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
C. Hunt 1-3 0.0 0
H. Andrews 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
H. Andrews 1-2 0.0 0
T. Speights 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Speights 1-0 0.0 0
B. Burks 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Burks 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kelly 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
D. Kelly 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/3
C. Ryland 1/1 52 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Julien 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 47.0 1
J. Julien 4 47.0 1 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 23 0
D. Drummond 3 18.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Drummond 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
D. Drummond 1 29.0 29 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 BALLST 20 2:52 11 85 FG Miss
4:38 BALLST 25 0:08 2 -4 Fumble
3:10 BALLST 16 3:05 9 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:12 BALLST 25 1:04 4 -3 Punt
5:36 BALLST 10 3:47 11 90 TD
1:01 BALLST 25 0:11 2 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:29 BALLST 33 0:00 8 29 Punt
7:32 BALLST 31 2:33 6 69 TD
3:31 BALLST 30 1:21 5 11 Punt
0:36 BALLST 39 0:25 11 61 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:03 BALLST 18 1:18 3 3 Punt
7:25 BALLST 33 5:59 13 29 Punt
0:08 BALLST 8 0:00 1 0 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 EMICH 25 4:18 11 -5 INT
7:01 EMICH 20 2:18 5 10 Punt
4:03 BALLST 2 0:47 2 2 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 EMICH 22 5:36 14 68 TD
8:00 EMICH 33 2:22 6 32 FG
1:41 EMICH 23 0:34 4 15 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 EMICH 20 4:25 10 75 TD
4:49 EMICH 23 0:48 3 9 Punt
1:28 EMICH 45 0:19 3 -6 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 EMICH 25 0:45 3 -5 Punt
8:39 EMICH 45 0:38 3 -12 INT
1:26 EMICH 20 1:12 10 -12 Downs
