Agnew's late TD pass helps San Diego St. beat Wyoming 26-22

  • Oct 13, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) Ryan Agnew threw two touchdown passes, including a 12-yarder to Daniel Bellinger with 2:09 to play, and San Diego State beat Wyoming 26-22 on Saturday night.

Agnew completed 21 of 32 passes for 209 yards. Juwan Washington had 83 yards rushing and a score on 21 carries and added a 15-yard TD reception for San Diego State (5-1, 2-1 Mountain West).

Trailing 22-19, Agnew led the Aztecs - who had just 98 total yards in the first half - on a nine-play, 76-yard drive. On third-and-6, he hit Bellinger for a 28-yard gain to the 26 and then converted a third-and-1 with a 3-yard run to the 14. Two plays later, Agnew eluded a would-be tackler as he was flushed from the pocket, rolled to his left and, as he was hit, found Bellinger in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. Bellinger, a sophomore tight end, went into that drive with four career receptions - none on Saturday.

Wyoming (4-2, 1-1) then moved to near midfield before Sean Chambers took a deep shot that was intercepted by Luq Barcoo with 1:20 remaining. Barcoo has five interceptions this season, including three - on consecutive defensive snaps - against Colorado State last Saturday.

Chambers was 5-of-14 passing for 109 yards with a touchdown and interception and added 13 carries for 49 yards and two TDs for the Cowboys.

Team Stats
1st Downs 11 22
Rushing 6 9
Passing 4 10
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 6-13 7-16
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 263 329
Total Plays 53 68
Avg Gain 5.0 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 157 120
Rush Attempts 39 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 3.3
Net Yards Passing 106 209
Comp. - Att. 5-14 21-32
Yards Per Pass 7.6 6.5
Penalties - Yards 7-80 4-30
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-48.0 4-49.3
Return Yards 28 84
Punts - Returns 3-28 3-21
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-63
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Wyoming 4-2 0140822
San Diego State 5-1 3313726
SDGST -3.5, O/U 38.5
SDCCU Stadium San Diego, CA
 106 PASS YDS 209
157 RUSH YDS 120
263 TOTAL YDS 329
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 109 1 1 110.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 109 1 1 110.4
S. Chambers 5/14 109 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Valladay 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 73 0
X. Valladay 16 73 0 26
S. Chambers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 49 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 49 2
S. Chambers 13 49 2 21
T. Swen 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
T. Swen 10 35 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Gentry 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 45 0
G. Gentry 1 45 0 45
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 1
R. Ismail Jr. 2 34 1 19
T. Swen 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
T. Swen 1 24 0 24
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
A. Conway 1 6 0 6
J. Okwoli 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Okwoli 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Maluia 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
C. Maluia 8-0 0.0 0
A. Halliburton 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Halliburton 7-1 0.0 0
J. Murry 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Murry 7-0 0.0 0
T. Hall 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Hall 5-0 0.0 0
L. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
L. Wilson 5-2 0.0 0
C. Muma 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Muma 3-0 0.0 0
C. Godbout 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Godbout 3-1 0.0 0
M. Mora 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Mora 2-0 0.0 0
S. Byrd 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Byrd 2-2 0.0 0
A. Hearn 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Hearn 2-1 0.0 0
G. Crall 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Crall 2-1 0.0 0
R. Weber 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Weber 2-0 0.0 0
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Blankenbaker 1-0 0.0 0
E. Gandy 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gandy 1-0 0.0 0
T. Liufau 49 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Liufau 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hall 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Hall 0-2 0.0 0
J. Jackson 86 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Rothe 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Rothe 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Galovich 41 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 48.0 1
R. Galovich 5 48.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Conway 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.3 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.3 11 0
A. Conway 3 9.3 11 0
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 209 2 0 141.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 209 2 0 141.1
R. Agnew 21/32 209 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 84 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 84 1
J. Washington 23 84 1 18
R. Agnew 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
R. Agnew 9 42 0 11
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Byrd 1 0 0 0
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Busbee 1 -2 0 -2
C. Jasmin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. Jasmin 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Matthews 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 0
J. Matthews 6 73 0 25
D. Bellinger 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 1
D. Bellinger 2 40 1 28
K. Smith 92 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
K. Smith 5 39 0 19
J. Washington 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 1
J. Washington 4 28 1 15
I. Lessard 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
I. Lessard 1 18 0 18
B. Busbee 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
B. Busbee 2 6 0 7
P. Houston 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
P. Houston 1 5 0 5
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Byrd 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Johnson Jr. 6-2 0.0 0
Ta. Thompson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
Ta. Thompson 6-1 0.0 0
M. Cheatum 68 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
M. Cheatum 5-1 1.0 0
C. Thomas 65 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 5-1 0.0 0
K. Tezino 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Tezino 4-2 0.0 0
L. Barcoo 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
L. Barcoo 3-0 0.0 1
T. Hawkins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Hawkins 3-1 0.0 0
K. Banks 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Banks 3-2 0.0 0
C. McDonald 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. McDonald 2-2 0.0 0
D. Hall 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
T. Cassidy 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Cassidy 1-1 0.0 0
A. Aleki 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Aleki 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Araiza 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 2/2
M. Araiza 2/3 47 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Heicklen 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 49.3 1
B. Heicklen 4 49.3 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 22 0
J. Byrd 3 21.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 7.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 7.0 9 0
J. Byrd 3 7.0 9 0
