|
|
|WYO
|SDGST
Agnew's late TD pass helps San Diego St. beat Wyoming 26-22
SAN DIEGO (AP) Ryan Agnew threw two touchdown passes, including a 12-yarder to Daniel Bellinger with 2:09 to play, and San Diego State beat Wyoming 26-22 on Saturday night.
Agnew completed 21 of 32 passes for 209 yards. Juwan Washington had 83 yards rushing and a score on 21 carries and added a 15-yard TD reception for San Diego State (5-1, 2-1 Mountain West).
Trailing 22-19, Agnew led the Aztecs - who had just 98 total yards in the first half - on a nine-play, 76-yard drive. On third-and-6, he hit Bellinger for a 28-yard gain to the 26 and then converted a third-and-1 with a 3-yard run to the 14. Two plays later, Agnew eluded a would-be tackler as he was flushed from the pocket, rolled to his left and, as he was hit, found Bellinger in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. Bellinger, a sophomore tight end, went into that drive with four career receptions - none on Saturday.
Wyoming (4-2, 1-1) then moved to near midfield before Sean Chambers took a deep shot that was intercepted by Luq Barcoo with 1:20 remaining. Barcoo has five interceptions this season, including three - on consecutive defensive snaps - against Colorado State last Saturday.
Chambers was 5-of-14 passing for 109 yards with a touchdown and interception and added 13 carries for 49 yards and two TDs for the Cowboys.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (5 plays, -12 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 40-C.Rothe kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to SDSU End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Byrd.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on SDSU 95-Z.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 25. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 15 - SDGST 20(14:51 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew to SDSU 28 for 8 yards (18-K.Blakenbaker).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 28(14:51 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 7 - SDGST 28(14:18 - 1st) Team penalty on SDSU False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 28. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - SDGST 23(14:13 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 51 yards from SDSU 23. 25-A.Conway to WYO 36 for 10 yards (20-R.Scott).
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 36(14:13 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 45 for 9 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - WYO 45(14:02 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 49 for 4 yards (68-M.Cheatum44-K.Tezino).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 49(13:32 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to SDSU 48 for 3 yards (57-K.Banks).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 48(13:05 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to SDSU 42 for 6 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - WYO 42(12:29 - 1st) Team penalty on WYO False start 5 yards enforced at SDSU 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - WYO 47(11:52 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Okwoli.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - WYO 47(11:26 - 1st) 41-R.Galovich punts 45 yards from SDSU 47 Downed at the SDSU 2.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (7 plays, 33 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(11:21 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 20 for 18 yards (8-R.Weber).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(11:12 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 23 for 3 yards (51-S.Byrd).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 23(10:43 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 25 for 2 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - SDGST 25(10:08 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 29-J.Washington. 29-J.Washington to SDSU 31 for 6 yards (46-C.Maluia).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(9:27 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 31(8:59 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew to SDSU 35 for 4 yards (97-M.Mora).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 35(8:54 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 41-B.Busbee.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - SDGST 35(8:13 - 1st) 59-B.Heicklen punts 57 yards from SDSU 35. 25-A.Conway to WYO 19 for 11 yards (47-K.Himphill).
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 10 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 19(8:08 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers incomplete. Intended for 16-G.Gentry.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 19(7:56 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers to WYO 23 for 4 yards (44-K.Tezino).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - WYO 23(7:52 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers scrambles to WYO 37 for 14 yards (32-T.Hawkins).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(7:05 - 1st) 36-T.Swen to WYO 37 for no gain (38-A.Aleki57-K.Banks).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - WYO 37(6:32 - 1st) 36-T.Swen to WYO 38 for 1 yard (65-C.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - WYO 38(5:52 - 1st) Team penalty on WYO False start 5 yards enforced at WYO 38. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 14 - WYO 33(5:10 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 34 for 1 yard (68-M.Cheatum).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - WYO 34(4:46 - 1st) 41-R.Galovich punts 45 yards from WYO 34. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 30 for 9 yards (48-C.Muma).
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (7 plays, 55 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 30(4:16 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 32 for 2 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 32(4:05 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 30 for -2 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 30(3:28 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 49 for 19 yards (9-T.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 49(2:52 - 1st) Penalty on WYO 9-T.Hall Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SDSU 49. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(2:52 - 1st) 29-J.Washington to WYO 39 for -3 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - SDGST 39(2:25 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to WYO 37 for 2 yards (9-T.Hall).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - SDGST 37(1:56 - 1st) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to WYO 30 for 7 yards (9-T.Hall).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - SDGST 30(1:32 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:49 - 1st) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(0:43 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers to WYO 24 for -1 yard (57-K.Banks).
|
+26 YD
|
2 & 11 - WYO 24(0:43 - 1st) 6-X.Valladay to SDSU 50 for 26 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
+45 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 50(0:03 - 1st) 12-S.Chambers complete to 16-G.Gentry. 16-G.Gentry to SDSU 5 for 45 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - WYO 5(15:00 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to SDSU 2 for 3 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - WYO 2(14:28 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to SDSU 1 for 1 yard (23-D.Hall).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 1(13:48 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers scrambles runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:09 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:03 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 64 yards from WYO 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 21 for 20 yards (34-J.Burroughs).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 21(13:03 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew scrambles to SDSU 22 for 1 yard (88-G.Crall86-J.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SDGST 22(12:56 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 22 for no gain (48-C.Muma). Penalty on WYO 46-C.Maluia Holding 10 yards enforced at SDSU 22.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 19 - SDGST 12(12:22 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 11 for -1 yard (30-L.Wilson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 20 - SDGST 11(12:05 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 29-J.Washington. 29-J.Washington to SDSU 17 for 6 yards (46-C.Maluia51-S.Byrd).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - SDGST 17(11:25 - 2nd) 59-B.Heicklen punts 37 yards from SDSU 17 Downed at the WYO 46.
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (9 plays, 54 yards, 5:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 46(10:47 - 2nd) 36-T.Swen to SDSU 46 for 8 yards (36-D.Johnson32-T.Hawkins).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 2 - WYO 46(10:39 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers to SDSU 35 for 11 yards (23-D.Hall).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 35(10:02 - 2nd) 36-T.Swen to SDSU 28 for 7 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - WYO 28(9:26 - 2nd) 36-T.Swen to SDSU 28 for no gain (44-K.Tezino).
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 28(8:44 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers to SDSU 7 for 21 yards (36-D.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 7 - WYO 7(8:08 - 2nd) 36-T.Swen to SDSU 6 for 1 yard (44-K.Tezino54-C.McDonald).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - WYO 6(7:35 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to SDSU 1 for 5 yards (16-L.Barcoo36-D.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WYO 1(6:54 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to SDSU 1 for no gain (32-T.Hawkins68-M.Cheatum).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - WYO 1(6:13 - 2nd) 12-S.Chambers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:35 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe extra point is good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- FG (11 plays, 56 yards, 3:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:30 - 2nd) 40-C.Rothe kicks 58 yards from WYO 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 29 for 22 yards (19-A.Eberhardt).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(5:30 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 37 for 8 yards (6-J.Murry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - SDGST 37(5:25 - 2nd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 37 for no gain (6-J.Murry).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - SDGST 37(5:07 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger. Team penalty on WYO Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at SDSU 37. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(4:32 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 41-B.Busbee. 41-B.Busbee to WYO 41 for 7 yards (6-J.Murry30-L.Wilson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - SDGST 41(4:25 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 82-P.Houston. 82-P.Houston to WYO 36 for 5 yards (6-J.Murry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(3:35 - 2nd) 15-J.Byrd to WYO 36 for no gain (9-T.Hall3-A.Halliburton).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 36(3:13 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 29-J.Washington. 29-J.Washington to WYO 35 for 1 yard (46-C.Maluia).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 35(2:37 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 88-D.Bellinger. Team penalty on WYO Pass interference 15 yards enforced at WYO 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(1:57 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 29-J.Washington.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 20(1:51 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 10 - SDGST 20(1:45 - 2nd) 9-R.Agnew to WYO 15 for 5 yards (3-A.Halliburton88-G.Crall).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - SDGST 15(1:41 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Halftime (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:15 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(1:11 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 2 yards (68-M.Cheatum).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 27(1:11 - 2nd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 28 for 1 yard (65-C.Thomas).
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:35 - 2nd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 27 for 2 yards (65-C.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - WYO 27(15:00 - 3rd) 12-S.Chambers scrambles to WYO 29 for 2 yards (44-K.Tezino54-C.McDonald).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - WYO 29(14:24 - 3rd) 6-X.Valladay to WYO 32 for 3 yards (54-C.McDonald65-C.Thomas).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - WYO 32(13:35 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 55 yards from WYO 32. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 16 for 3 yards (14-M.Williams). Team penalty on WYO Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SDSU 16.
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (13 plays, 59 yards, 5:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(13:05 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 31(12:55 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to SDSU 43 for 12 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(12:50 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 92-K.Smith.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 43(12:17 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to WYO 48 for 9 yards (20-A.Hearn).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 48(12:12 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew to WYO 46 for 2 yards (88-G.Crall).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 46(11:32 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to WYO 36 for 10 yards (6-J.Murry).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 36(11:02 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to WYO 26 for 10 yards (8-R.Weber).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(10:41 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 26(9:57 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to WYO 19 for 7 yards (51-S.Byrd).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - SDGST 19(9:50 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to WYO 17 for 2 yards (94-C.Godbout).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 17(9:09 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to WYO 15 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(8:27 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 29-J.Washington. 29-J.Washington runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(7:54 - 3rd) Team penalty on SDSU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WYO 2. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(7:48 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:48 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(7:48 - 3rd) 12-S.Chambers incomplete. Intended for 16-G.Gentry.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WYO 25(7:48 - 3rd) 12-S.Chambers to WYO 25 for no gain (65-C.Thomas57-K.Banks).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - WYO 25(7:44 - 3rd) 12-S.Chambers sacked at WYO 22 for -3 yards (68-M.Cheatum).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - WYO 22(7:02 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 50 yards from WYO 22. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 37 for 9 yards (19-A.Eberhardt).
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (9 plays, 63 yards, 4:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 37(6:27 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 42 for 5 yards (46-C.Maluia20-A.Hearn).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - SDGST 42(6:15 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 46 for 4 yards (3-A.Halliburton94-C.Godbout).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 46(5:39 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew to SDSU 48 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma53-J.Hall).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 48(5:07 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to WYO 42 for 10 yards (3-A.Halliburton).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(4:40 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington to WYO 38 for 4 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SDGST 38(4:07 - 3rd) 22-C.Jasmin to WYO 40 for -2 yards (97-M.Mora).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - SDGST 40(3:28 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to WYO 35 for 5 yards (46-C.Maluia).
|
+25 YD
|
4 & 3 - SDGST 35(2:51 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to WYO 10 for 25 yards (6-J.Murry).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 10(2:08 - 3rd) 29-J.Washington runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(1:35 - 3rd) 9-R.Agnew sacked at WYO 12 for -10 yards (51-S.Byrd).
WYO
Cowboys
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:28 - 3rd) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(1:28 - 3rd) 12-S.Chambers to WYO 28 for 3 yards (54-C.McDonald14-T.Thompson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 28(1:28 - 3rd) 12-S.Chambers complete to 25-A.Conway. 25-A.Conway to WYO 34 for 6 yards (16-L.Barcoo).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WYO 34(0:48 - 3rd) 12-S.Chambers to WYO 34 for no gain (65-C.Thomas36-D.Johnson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - WYO 34(0:10 - 3rd) 41-R.Galovich punts 45 yards from WYO 34 to SDSU 21 fair catch by.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Fumble (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 21(15:00 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 24 for 3 yards (94-C.Godbout53-J.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 24(14:54 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - SDGST 24(14:21 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew scrambles to SDSU 30 for 6 yards (46-C.Maluia51-S.Byrd).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - SDGST 30(14:17 - 4th) 59-B.Heicklen punts 52 yards from SDSU 30. 25-A.Conway to WYO 25 FUMBLES. 20-R.Scott to WYO 25 for no gain.
SDGST
Aztecs
- Missed FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(13:29 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to WYO 22 for 3 yards (46-C.Maluia).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - SDGST 22(13:14 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to WYO 21 for 1 yard (30-L.Wilson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 21(12:36 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew incomplete. Intended for 45-J.Matthews.
|
No Good
|
4 & 6 - SDGST 21(11:54 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza 38 yards Field Goal is No Good.
WYO
Cowboys
- TD (10 plays, 79 yards, 4:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 21(11:47 - 4th) 36-T.Swen to WYO 24 for 3 yards (68-M.Cheatum).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - WYO 24(11:44 - 4th) 36-T.Swen to WYO 28 for 4 yards (14-T.Thompson38-A.Aleki).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 28(11:01 - 4th) 12-S.Chambers complete to 36-T.Swen. 36-T.Swen to SDSU 48 for 24 yards (14-T.Thompson44-K.Tezino).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 48(10:30 - 4th) 36-T.Swen to SDSU 39 for 9 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - WYO 39(9:47 - 4th) 12-S.Chambers incomplete.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - WYO 39(9:17 - 4th) 36-T.Swen to SDSU 37 for 2 yards (57-K.Banks).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 37(9:10 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to SDSU 31 for 6 yards (36-D.Johnson42-T.Cassidy).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - WYO 31(8:40 - 4th) 6-X.Valladay to SDSU 30 for 1 yard (42-T.Cassidy).
|
-4 YD
|
3 & 3 - WYO 30(7:57 - 4th) 12-S.Chambers to SDSU 34 for -4 yards (32-T.Hawkins). Team penalty on SDSU Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SDSU 34.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - WYO 19(7:14 - 4th) 12-S.Chambers complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(6:57 - 4th) 12-S.Chambers scrambles to SDSU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
SDGST
Aztecs
- TD (9 plays, 76 yards, 4:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:49 - 4th) 40-C.Rothe kicks 62 yards from WYO 35. 15-J.Byrd to SDSU 24 for 21 yards (26-B.Smith).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(6:49 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 34-I.Lessard. 34-I.Lessard to SDSU 42 for 18 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 42(6:43 - 4th) 41-B.Busbee to SDSU 40 for -2 yards (30-L.Wilson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - SDGST 40(6:09 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 92-K.Smith. 92-K.Smith to SDSU 46 for 6 yards.
|
+28 YD
|
3 & 6 - SDGST 46(5:35 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger to WYO 26 for 28 yards (9-T.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 26(4:53 - 4th) 41-B.Busbee to WYO 26 for no gain (3-A.Halliburton).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - SDGST 26(4:23 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 45-J.Matthews. 45-J.Matthews to WYO 17 for 9 yards (6-J.Murry).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - SDGST 17(3:48 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew to WYO 14 for 3 yards (94-C.Godbout).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 14(3:17 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to WYO 12 for 2 yards (46-C.Maluia30-L.Wilson).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 12(2:53 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew complete to 88-D.Bellinger. 88-D.Bellinger runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:18 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza extra point is good.
WYO
Cowboys
- Interception (6 plays, -12 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:09 - 4th) 2-M.Araiza kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to WYO End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 25(2:09 - 4th) 12-S.Chambers incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WYO 25(2:09 - 4th) 12-S.Chambers incomplete. Intended for 25-A.Conway.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - WYO 25(2:04 - 4th) 12-S.Chambers incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Ismail.
|
+15 YD
|
4 & 10 - WYO 25(1:57 - 4th) 12-S.Chambers complete to 17-R.Ismail. 17-R.Ismail to WYO 40 for 15 yards (14-T.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WYO 40(1:53 - 4th) 12-S.Chambers incomplete. Intended for 16-G.Gentry.
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - WYO 40(1:37 - 4th) 12-S.Chambers incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 16-L.Barcoo at SDSU 13. 16-L.Barcoo to SDSU 13 for no gain.
SDGST
Aztecs
- End of Game (4 plays, 10 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 13(1:29 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 15 for 2 yards (48-C.Muma).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - SDGST 15(1:20 - 4th) 29-J.Washington to SDSU 14 for -1 yard (5-E.Gandy).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - SDGST 14(1:15 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew scrambles to SDSU 25 for 11 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(1:10 - 4th) 9-R.Agnew kneels at SDSU 23 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|22
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|7-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|263
|329
|Total Plays
|53
|68
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|157
|120
|Rush Attempts
|39
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|106
|209
|Comp. - Att.
|5-14
|21-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-80
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-48.0
|4-49.3
|Return Yards
|28
|84
|Punts - Returns
|3-28
|3-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-63
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|106
|PASS YDS
|209
|
|
|157
|RUSH YDS
|120
|
|
|263
|TOTAL YDS
|329
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Chambers 12 QB
|S. Chambers
|5/14
|109
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 6 RB
|X. Valladay
|16
|73
|0
|26
|
S. Chambers 12 QB
|S. Chambers
|13
|49
|2
|21
|
T. Swen 36 RB
|T. Swen
|10
|35
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Gentry 16 WR
|G. Gentry
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
R. Ismail Jr. 17 WR
|R. Ismail Jr.
|2
|34
|1
|19
|
T. Swen 36 RB
|T. Swen
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Okwoli 13 WR
|J. Okwoli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Maluia 46 LB
|C. Maluia
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Halliburton 3 S
|A. Halliburton
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Murry 6 CB
|J. Murry
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hall 9 CB
|T. Hall
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 30 LB
|L. Wilson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Godbout 94 DT
|C. Godbout
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mora 97 DT
|M. Mora
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DE
|S. Byrd
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hearn 20 CB
|A. Hearn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Crall 88 DE
|G. Crall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weber 8 S
|R. Weber
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Blankenbaker 18 LB
|K. Blankenbaker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gandy 5 S
|E. Gandy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Liufau 49 DE
|T. Liufau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hall 53 DE
|J. Hall
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 86 NT
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rothe 40 K
|C. Rothe
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Galovich 41 K
|R. Galovich
|5
|48.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Conway 25 WR
|A. Conway
|3
|9.3
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|21/32
|209
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|23
|84
|1
|18
|
R. Agnew 9 QB
|R. Agnew
|9
|42
|0
|11
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
C. Jasmin 22 RB
|C. Jasmin
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|6
|73
|0
|25
|
D. Bellinger 88 TE
|D. Bellinger
|2
|40
|1
|28
|
K. Smith 92 WR
|K. Smith
|5
|39
|0
|19
|
J. Washington 29 RB
|J. Washington
|4
|28
|1
|15
|
I. Lessard 34 FB
|I. Lessard
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Busbee 41 WR
|B. Busbee
|2
|6
|0
|7
|
P. Houston 82 TE
|P. Houston
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson Jr. 36 S
|D. Johnson Jr.
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ta. Thompson 14 S
|Ta. Thompson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cheatum 68 DL
|M. Cheatum
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 65 DL
|C. Thomas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tezino 44 LB
|K. Tezino
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barcoo 16 CB
|L. Barcoo
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Hawkins 32 S
|T. Hawkins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 57 DL
|K. Banks
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 23 CB
|D. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cassidy 42 LB
|T. Cassidy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Aleki 38 LB
|A. Aleki
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Araiza 2 K
|M. Araiza
|2/3
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Heicklen 59 P
|B. Heicklen
|4
|49.3
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|21.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|3
|7.0
|9
|0
