Duke overpowers Georgia Tech in first half

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) For the second week in a row, Duke played well for only a half. This time, it was enough to win.

Deon Jackson rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns to help Duke beat Georgia Tech 41-23 on Saturday.

Victor Dimukeje had three sacks for the Blue Devils (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored 38 consecutive points after Georgia Tech took the lead with a touchdown on the game's opening drive.

Duke scored on its first five offensive possessions, capping the last four of those with touchdown runs.

Xander Gagnon finished the spurt with a blocked punt, which Javon Jackson scooped and returned 14 yards for a touchdown to put the Blue Devils ahead 38-7 late in the second quarter.

''We had a cluster of points, and the reason we did was that we were hitting it and getting it done on offense, defense, and darn sure in the kicking game,'' Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. ''That was a big half and a huge ACC win.''

Duke gained just 105 of its 373 total yards after halftime, getting its lone points of the second half on a 36-yard field goal by AJ Reed.

It was the opposite from the previous week, when the Blue Devils fell behind Pittsburgh 26-3 before rallying to take the lead in a game they lost 33-30.

''I think the lesson for us is that we play well with an edge, and we have to have that edge,'' Cutcliffe said. ''You've got to learn to play well when you're ahead.''

James Graham passed for a touchdown and ran for another score to lead Georgia Tech (1-5, 0-3).

Jordan Mason rushed for 106 yards for the Yellow Jackets.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: At this point, there's no denying that this is a rebuilding season for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is loaded with underclassmen who are struggling through major changes under coach Geoff Collins during his first year on the job. It's difficult to guess when Georgia Tech's next win will come, but it might be in 2020. ''I am proud of the guys on how they fought and battled,'' Collins said. ''A lot of programs in that situation wouldn't do that.''

Duke: The Blue Devils were sloppy in the second half, but they responded well overall after their loss to Pittsburgh. Aside from a slow start that included a busted coverage leading to the Yellow Jackets' first touchdown, Duke was sharp while building its big lead.

NOT BAD FOR STARTERS

On its first series, Georgia Tech hardly resembled the team that went scoreless in the first quarter in each of its first five games. The Yellow Jackets marched down the field with ease, taking the lead on a 19-yard touchdown catch by running back Jerry Howard Jr.

The familiar problems showed up in short order. After totaling 80 yards on its first 11 offensive plays, Georgia Tech managed just 8 yards on its next 18 snaps as the Blue Devils pulled away.

''They came out and punched us in the mouth, but we settled in and played fast and did our jobs,'' Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II said. ''The plays came to us, and we made them.''

ANOTHER SURGE

The Blue Devils have gone on scoring runs of at least 24 consecutive points in each of their last five games.

WELCOME BACK

Former Duke coach Steve Spurrier posed for a picture on the sideline with his grandson, Duke freshman quarterback Gavin Spurrier, during a stoppage late in the second quarter. Steve Spurrier, the 1966 Heisman Trophy winner during his playing days at Florida, was back for homecoming weekend as part of festivities to honor the 1989 Duke team that he coached to a share of the ACC championship.

NOT ON TARGET

Georgia Tech linebacker David Curry was ejected for targeting in the second quarter after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Duke wide receiver Jalon Calhoun. Calhoun gained 14 yards on the play and waved goodbye to Curry from a distance as Curry exited the field.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets play at Miami, where they haven't won since 2007, on Oct. 19.

Duke: The Blue Devils play at Virginia, which has beaten them four years in a row.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Reed kicks 40 yards from DUK 35 to GT 25 fair catch by 8-T.Oliver.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 34 for 9 yards (49-K.Quansah).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 34
(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 36 for 2 yards (54-D.Tangelo49-K.Quansah).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 36
(14:33 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 38 for 2 yards (26-M.Carter).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 38
(14:10 - 1st) 4-J.Graham scrambles pushed ob at GT 46 for 8 yards (26-M.Carter).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 46
(13:34 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to DUK 35 for 19 yards (32-B.Hill51-V.Dimukeje).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35
(13:07 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to DUK 34 for 1 yard (32-B.Hill).
+2 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 34
(12:47 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to DUK 32 for 2 yards (49-K.Quansah51-V.Dimukeje).
Penalty
3 & 7 - GATECH 32
(12:17 - 1st) 4-J.Graham runs 32 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on GT Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at DUK 32. No Play.
+12 YD
3 & 12 - GATECH 37
(11:45 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 5-J.Howard. 5-J.Howard to DUK 25 for 12 yards (32-B.Hill).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(11:36 - 1st) 5-J.Howard to DUK 22 for 3 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 21
(11:18 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to DUK 19 for 2 yards (32-B.Hill).
+19 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 19
(10:49 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 5-J.Howard. 5-J.Howard runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:13 - 1st) 37-B.King extra point is good.

DUKE Blue Devils
- FG (11 plays, 55 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:07 - 1st) 38-W.Wells kicks 60 yards from GT 35. 26-M.Carter to DUK 25 for 20 yards (5-J.Howard).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(10:07 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 35 for 10 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35
(10:01 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 11-S.Bracey. 11-S.Bracey to DUK 40 for 5 yards (25-C.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 5 - DUKE 40
(9:40 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bracey.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 40
(9:15 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 44 for 4 yards (25-C.Thomas).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - DUKE 44
(9:11 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 47 for 3 yards (22-K.Oliver91-K.Dawson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 47
(8:36 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 48 for 1 yard (25-C.Thomas).
+42 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 48
(8:22 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to GT 10 for 42 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 10
(8:09 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to GT 10 for no gain (91-K.Dawson).
No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 10
(7:50 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
No Gain
3 & 10 - DUKE 10
(7:24 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
Penalty
4 & 10 - DUKE 10
(7:19 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 95-T.McSwain False start 5 yards enforced at GT 10. No Play.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - DUKE 15
(7:15 - 1st) 48-A.Reed 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:15 - 1st) 48-A.Reed kicks 58 yards from DUK 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 18 for 11 yards (30-J.Alexander).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 18
(7:10 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 17 for -1 yard (96-C.Rumph32-B.Hill).
No Gain
2 & 11 - GATECH 17
(7:06 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
Sack
3 & 11 - GATECH 17
(6:32 - 1st) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 8 for -9 yards FUMBLES (51-V.Dimukeje). 73-Z.Quinney to GT 8 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 20 - GATECH 8
(6:26 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 47 yards from GT 8 Downed at the DUK 45.

DUKE Blue Devils
- TD (14 plays, 69 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 45
(6:05 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun pushed ob at GT 46 for 9 yards (1-J.Thomas).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 46
(5:38 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to GT 42 for 4 yards (86-D.Brooks).
1 & 10 - DUKE
(5:26 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo pushed ob at GT 28 for 14 yards (21-Z.Walton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 42
(5:02 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 42
(5:02 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to GT 38 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry12-B.Jordan-Swilling).
+5 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 38
(4:59 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to GT 33 for 5 yards (15-C.Bennett).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - DUKE 33
(4:34 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to GT 32 for 1 yard (96-C.Martin97-B.Glanton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 32
(4:08 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 32
(3:53 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 11-S.Bracey. 11-S.Bracey to GT 15 for 17 yards (3-T.Swilling).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 15
(3:46 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to GT 12 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 12
(3:20 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to GT 6 for 6 yards (12-B.Jordan-Swilling).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 6
(2:52 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to GT 4 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry22-K.Oliver).
+1 YD
1 & 4 - DUKE 4
(2:26 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to GT 3 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson).
+3 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 3
(1:54 - 1st) 6-E.Pancol runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:22 - 1st) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:18 - 1st) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(1:18 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 34 for 9 yards (33-L.Johnson).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 34
(1:18 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 35 for 1 yard (32-B.Hill).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35
(0:49 - 1st) 5-J.Howard to GT 34 for -1 yard (49-K.Quansah32-B.Hill).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - GATECH 34
(0:16 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 37 for 3 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
No Gain
3 & 8 - GATECH 37
(15:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Davis.
Punt
4 & 8 - GATECH 37
(14:24 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 54 yards from GT 37. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 41 for 32 yards.

DUKE Blue Devils
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
+41 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 41
(14:16 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to GT 18 for 41 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 18
(14:06 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to GT 15 for 3 yards (10-C.Campbell).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 15
(13:47 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to GT 14 for 1 yard (91-K.Dawson).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 14
(13:07 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to GT 8 for 6 yards (17-D.Knight).
+5 YD
1 & 8 - DUKE 8
(12:40 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris scrambles to GT 3 for 5 yards (10-C.Campbell17-D.Knight).
+1 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 3
(12:18 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to GT 2 for 1 yard (86-D.Brooks91-K.Dawson).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 2
(11:50 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris scrambles to GT 1 for 1 yard (6-D.Curry).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - DUKE 1
(11:19 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:31 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:29 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed kicks 64 yards from DUK 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 27 for 26 yards (42-S.Heyward).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 27
(10:29 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Howard.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 27
(10:24 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 26 for -1 yard (96-C.Rumph86-D.Jordan).
+1 YD
3 & 11 - GATECH 26
(10:21 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham to GT 27 for 1 yard (10-M.Waters).
Punt
4 & 10 - GATECH 27
(9:45 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 27. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 17 FUMBLES. 39-J.Lewis to DUK 17 for no gain.

DUKE Blue Devils
- TD (9 plays, 132 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 18
(9:16 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 21 for 3 yards (52-J.Dingle).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 21
(9:03 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 22 for 1 yard (22-K.Oliver93-T.Chimedza).
+14 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 22
(8:44 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 36 for 14 yards (98-C.Ryans6-D.Curry).
Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 36
(8:15 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 6-D.Curry Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 36. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49
(8:15 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to GT 47 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson32-S.Yondjouen).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 47
(8:15 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris to GT 39 for 8 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - DUKE 39
(7:54 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
3 & 2 - DUKE
(6:54 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
+38 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 39
(6:50 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to GT 1 for 38 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - DUKE 1
(6:42 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:36 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:34 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(6:34 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Davis.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25
(6:34 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 31 for 6 yards (49-K.Quansah32-B.Hill).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 31
(6:31 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 34 for 3 yards (86-D.Jordan32-B.Hill).
-3 YD
4 & 1 - GATECH 34
(5:54 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 31 for -3 yards (49-K.Quansah).

DUKE Blue Devils
- TD (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 31
(5:13 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to GT 31 for no gain (44-Q.Jackson32-S.Yondjouen).
Penalty
2 & 10 - DUKE 31
(5:10 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to GT 25 for 6 yards. Penalty on DUK 50-J.Wohlabaugh Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 31. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 20 - DUKE 41
(4:42 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 25-D.Jackson. 25-D.Jackson to GT 29 for 12 yards. Penalty on GT 32-S.Yondjouen Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at GT 29.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 14
(4:26 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to GT 7 for 7 yards (17-D.Knight1-J.Thomas).
+7 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 7
(4:07 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:40 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- TD (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:35 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(3:35 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 25
(3:35 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 10 - GATECH 25
(3:31 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
Punt
4 & 10 - GATECH 25
(3:24 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from GT 25 blocked by 41-X.Gagnon. 2-J.Jackson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.

DUKE Blue Devils
- Halftime (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:16 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
Kickoff
(3:10 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(3:10 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 43 for 18 yards (10-M.Waters).
Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 43
(3:10 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 15-M.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at GT 43. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 15 - DUKE 38
(2:43 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to DUK 45 for 17 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 45
(2:28 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to DUK 48 for -3 yards (23-L.Young).
No Gain
2 & 13 - DUKE 48
(2:05 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
+40 YD
3 & 13 - DUKE 48
(1:27 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown runs ob at DUK 8 for 40 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 8 - DUKE 8
(1:21 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:15 - 2nd) 37-B.King extra point is good.

DUKE Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:08 - 2nd) 38-W.Wells kicks 59 yards from GT 35. 26-M.Carter to DUK 23 for 17 yards (2-T.Carpenter5-J.Howard).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 23
(1:08 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris kneels at DUK 21 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 12 - DUKE 21
(0:59 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris kneels at DUK 19 for -2 yards.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- FG (6 plays, 64 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:33 - 2nd) 37-B.King kicks 57 yards from GT 35. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 30 for 22 yards (5-J.Howard13-A.Showell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 30
(15:00 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 32 for 2 yards (3-T.Swilling).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 32
(14:55 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 37 for 5 yards (44-Q.Jackson91-K.Dawson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - GATECH 37
(14:29 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Durant.
Punt
4 & 3 - GATECH 37
(14:02 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker punts 52 yards from DUK 37 Downed at the GT 11.

DUKE Blue Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 11
(13:58 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 15 for 4 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
+25 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 15
(13:47 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 40 for 25 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40
(13:12 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to DUK 25 for 35 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(12:50 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 25
(12:30 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 10 - DUKE 25
(12:25 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Norris.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - DUKE 25
(12:20 - 3rd) 37-B.King 42 yards Field Goal is Good.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Downs (11 plays, 14 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:13 - 3rd) 38-W.Wells kicks 60 yards from GT 35 out of bounds at the DUK 5.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35
(12:07 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 41 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 41
(12:07 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for 3 yards (32-D.Ellison).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 44
(11:35 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 46 for 2 yards (91-K.Dawson17-D.Knight).
No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 46
(11:20 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bracey.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 46
(11:05 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 50 for 4 yards (13-A.Showell).
Sack
3 & 6 - GATECH 50
(10:58 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris sacked at DUK 49 for -1 yard (12-B.Jordan-Swilling41-J.Henderson).
Punt
4 & 7 - GATECH 49
(10:27 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker punts 51 yards from DUK 49 to GT End Zone. touchback.

DUKE Blue Devils
- FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20
(9:47 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 26 for 6 yards (23-L.Young96-C.Rumph).
+1 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 26
(9:39 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham to GT 27 for 1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
+16 YD
3 & 3 - DUKE 27
(8:54 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 43 for 16 yards (42-S.Heyward).
Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 43
(8:19 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 8-T.Oliver False start 5 yards enforced at GT 43. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - DUKE 38
(7:35 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
+6 YD
2 & 15 - DUKE 38
(7:12 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 44 for 6 yards (49-K.Quansah42-S.Heyward).
+17 YD
3 & 9 - DUKE 44
(7:08 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to DUK 39 for 17 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39
(6:28 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to DUK 37 for 2 yards (32-B.Hill92-E.Cerenord).
No Gain
2 & 8 - DUKE 37
(6:06 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
No Gain
3 & 8 - DUKE 37
(5:35 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
Sack
4 & 8 - DUKE 37
(5:30 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham sacked at DUK 39 for -2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39
(5:23 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 43 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson12-B.Jordan-Swilling).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 43
(5:18 - 3rd) 22-J.Coleman to DUK 42 for -1 yard (25-C.Thomas).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 42
(4:45 - 3rd) 6-E.Pancol to GT 49 for 9 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 49
(4:02 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to GT 23 for 26 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 23
(3:30 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to GT 21 for 2 yards (86-D.Brooks).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 21
(3:04 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris to GT 20 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson).
+2 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 20
(2:33 - 3rd) 22-J.Coleman to GT 18 for 2 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
Field Goal
4 & 5 - GATECH 18
(1:59 - 3rd) 48-A.Reed 36 yards Field Goal is Good.

DUKE Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:16 - 3rd) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(1:10 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 25
(1:10 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 23 for -2 yards (93-B.Frye).
Sack
3 & 12 - DUKE 23
(1:06 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 18 for -5 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
Punt
4 & 17 - DUKE 18
(0:28 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 52 yards from GT 18. 31-J.Blackwell to GT 49 for 21 yards.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- TD (9 plays, 47 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 49
(15:00 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris sacked at DUK 46 for -5 yards (12-B.Jordan-Swilling).
+4 YD
2 & 15 - GATECH 46
(14:49 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to GT 50 for 4 yards (32-S.Yondjouen).
No Gain
3 & 11 - GATECH 50
(14:13 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Birmingham.
Punt
4 & 11 - GATECH 50
(13:45 - 4th) 45-A.Parker punts 0 yards from GT 50 blocked by 5-J.Howard. 36-R.Stanzione to DUK 41 for no gain.

DUKE Blue Devils
- Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 41
(13:41 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to DUK 34 for 7 yards (42-S.Heyward).
+9 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 34
(13:30 - 4th) 5-J.Howard to DUK 25 for 9 yards (42-S.Heyward31-J.Blackwell).
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 25
(12:59 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 25
(12:37 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to DUK 20 for 5 yards (49-K.Quansah51-V.Dimukeje).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 20
(12:31 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to DUK 12 for 8 yards (42-S.Heyward96-C.Rumph).
1 & 10 - DUKE
(12:04 - 4th) Penalty on DUK 10-M.Waters Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at DUK 12. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 12
(12:04 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to DUK 4 for 8 yards (10-M.Waters).
No Gain
2 & 2 - DUKE 4
(11:40 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to DUK 4 for no gain (49-K.Quansah32-B.Hill).
+4 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 4
(11:21 - 4th) 8-T.Oliver runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(10:46 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete.

GATECH Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:39 - 4th) 38-W.Wells kicks 40 yards from GT 35 to DUK 25 fair catch by 2-J.Jackson.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25
(10:39 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 31 for 6 yards (13-A.Showell).
+6 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 31
(10:39 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 37 for 6 yards (1-J.Thomas).
Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 37
(9:54 - 4th) Team penalty on DUK False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 37. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 15 - GATECH 32
(9:21 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 39 for 7 yards (44-Q.Jackson25-C.Thomas).
+2 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 39
(9:09 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 41 for 2 yards (15-C.Bennett).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - GATECH 41
(8:25 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 47 for 6 yards (22-K.Oliver).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 47
(7:36 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to DUK 49 for 2 yards (86-D.Brooks2-T.Carpenter).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 49
(6:59 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to DUK 50 for 1 yard (25-C.Thomas).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - GATECH 50
(6:14 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to GT 47 for 3 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
Punt
4 & 4 - GATECH 47
(5:31 - 4th) 45-A.Parker punts 47 yards from GT 47 to GT End Zone. touchback.

DUKE Blue Devils
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20
(4:44 - 4th) 5-J.Howard to GT 24 for 4 yards (49-K.Quansah96-C.Rumph).
No Gain
2 & 6 - DUKE 24
(4:37 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete.
Sack
3 & 6 - DUKE 24
(3:50 - 4th) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 14 for -10 yards FUMBLES (95-T.McSwain). 70-J.Southers to GT 14 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 16 - DUKE 14
(3:44 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 51 yards from GT 14 to DUK 35 fair catch by 31-J.Blackwell.

GATECH Yellow Jackets

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35
(2:52 - 4th) 22-J.Coleman to DUK 40 for 5 yards (17-D.Knight10-C.Campbell).
+2 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 40
(2:44 - 4th) 22-J.Coleman to DUK 42 for 2 yards (52-J.Dingle86-D.Brooks).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 42
(1:59 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to DUK 44 for 2 yards (17-D.Knight12-B.Jordan-Swilling).
Penalty
4 & 1 - GATECH 44
(1:53 - 4th) Team penalty on DUK Delay of game 5 yards enforced at DUK 44. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 39
(1:47 - 4th) 45-A.Parker punts 51 yards from DUK 39 to GT 10 fair catch by 26-J.Blancato.

DUKE Blue Devils

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 10
(1:47 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 8-T.Oliver. 8-T.Oliver to GT 20 for 10 yards (90-D.Carter).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20
(1:42 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 26-J.Blancato. 26-J.Blancato to GT 39 for 19 yards (23-L.Young10-M.Waters).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39
(1:37 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 28-D.Smith. 28-D.Smith to GT 42 for 3 yards (33-L.Johnson).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 42
(1:20 - 4th) 4-J.Graham runs ob at GT 48 for 6 yards.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - DUKE 48
(1:04 - 4th) 28-D.Smith to DUK 45 for 7 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 45
(0:54 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 45
(0:45 - 4th) 28-D.Smith to DUK 20 for 25 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20
(0:31 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 80-D.Leonard. 80-D.Leonard to DUK 17 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - DUKE 17
(0:21 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete.
No Gain
3 & 7 - DUKE 17
(0:12 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Leonard.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:39
13-J.Yates incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
23
41
Touchdown 10:46
8-T.Oliver runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
47
yds
02:55
pos
23
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:59
48-A.Reed 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
43
yds
03:24
pos
17
41
Field Goal 12:20
37-B.King 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
64
yds
01:38
pos
17
38
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:08
37-B.King extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
38
Touchdown 1:15
4-J.Graham runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
70
yds
01:55
pos
13
38
Point After TD 3:10
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
38
Touchdown 3:16
punts 0 yards from GT 25 blocked by 41-X.Gagnon. 2-J.Jackson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
7
37
Point After TD 3:35
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 3:40
25-D.Jackson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
31
yds
01:33
pos
7
30
Point After TD 6:34
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
24
Touchdown 6:36
18-Q.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
132
yds
02:40
pos
7
23
Point After TD 10:29
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 10:31
25-D.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
59
yds
03:45
pos
7
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:18
48-A.Reed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 1:22
6-E.Pancol runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
69
yds
04:43
pos
7
9
Field Goal 7:15
48-A.Reed 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
55
yds
02:52
pos
7
3
Point After TD 10:07
37-B.King extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:13
4-J.Graham complete to 5-J.Howard. 5-J.Howard runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
04:47
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 20
Rushing 11 13
Passing 9 5
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 8-18 6-16
4th Down Conv 0-2 3-3
Total Net Yards 353 368
Total Plays 75 75
Avg Gain 4.7 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 173 197
Rush Attempts 40 55
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 3.6
Net Yards Passing 180 171
Comp. - Att. 15-35 11-20
Yards Per Pass 5.1 8.6
Penalties - Yards 6-55 4-25
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 2 4
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-51.4 4-50.3
Return Yards 46 134
Punts - Returns 1-9 4-75
Kickoffs - Returns 2-37 3-59
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia Tech 1-5 773623
Duke 4-2 10283041
DUKE -18, O/U 47.5
Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Durham, NC
 180 PASS YDS 171
173 RUSH YDS 197
353 TOTAL YDS 368
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 206 1 0 101.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 206 1 0 101.7
J. Graham 15/35 206 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 106 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 106 0
J. Mason 18 106 0 25
Do. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 0
Do. Smith 2 32 0 25
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
J. Howard Jr. 4 16 0 9
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
Ja. Griffin 3 9 0 6
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 6 1
J. Graham 12 6 1 8
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
T. Oliver 1 4 1 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Sanders 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 69 0
A. Sanders 3 69 0 35
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
A. Brown 1 40 0 40
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
J. Howard Jr. 2 31 1 19
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
T. Davis 4 29 0 16
J. Blancato 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Blancato 1 19 0 19
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Oliver 1 10 0 10
Do. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
Do. Smith 1 3 0 3
D. Leonard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Leonard 1 3 0 3
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
P. Harvin III 1 2 0 2
K. Norris 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Norris 0 0 0 0
M. Carter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Carter 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Jackson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
Q. Jackson 9-0 0.0 0
T. Carpenter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Carpenter 5-1 0.0 0
C. Thomas 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 5-1 0.0 0
D. Knight II 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Knight II 4-2 0.0 0
D. Brooks 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Brooks 4-1 0.0 0
D. Curry 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Curry 4-1 0.0 0
K. Dawson 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
K. Dawson 3-3 0.0 0
K. Oliver 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Oliver 3-1 0.0 0
C. Campbell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Campbell 2-1 0.0 0
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.5
B. Jordan-Swilling 2-4 1.5 0
A. Showell 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Showell 2-0 0.0 0
T. Swilling 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Swilling 2-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Thomas 2-1 0.0 0
J. Dingle 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dingle 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bennett Jr 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Bennett Jr 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ryans 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ryans 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Walton 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Walton 1-0 0.0 0
C. Martin 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
D. Ellison 32 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Ellison 1-0 0.0 0
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Yondjouen 1-2 0.0 0
T. Chimedza 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Chimedza 0-1 0.0 0
B. Glanton 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Glanton 0-1 0.0 0
J. Henderson 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Henderson 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. King 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
B. King 1/1 42 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 51.4 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 51.4 0
P. Harvin III 5 51.4 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 26 0
T. Oliver 2 18.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
J. Howard Jr. 1 9.0 9 0
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 176 0 0 128.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 176 0 0 128.9
Q. Harris 11/20 176 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 74 0
M. Durant 13 74 0 38
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 69 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 69 2
D. Jackson 20 69 2 10
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 38 1
Q. Harris 14 38 1 8
E. Pancol 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 1
E. Pancol 2 12 1 9
J. Coleman 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
J. Coleman 4 8 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Calhoun 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
J. Calhoun 4 68 0 42
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
D. Harding Jr. 1 41 0 41
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
D. Philyaw-Johnson 1 26 0 26
S. Bracey 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
S. Bracey 2 22 0 17
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Jackson 1 12 0 12
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
N. Gray 2 7 0 4
J. Bobo 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Bobo 0 0 0 0
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Durant 0 0 0 0
T. Davis 13 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Davis 0 0 0 0
M. Birmingham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Birmingham 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Quansah 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
K. Quansah 10-1 0.0 0
B. Hill 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-5 0 0.0
B. Hill 6-5 0.0 0
S. Heyward 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Heyward 5-1 0.0 0
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Blackwell 3-1 0.0 0
L. Young IV 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Young IV 3-0 0.0 0
M. Waters 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Waters 3-1 0.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 3.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 3.0
V. Dimukeje 3-3 3.0 0
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Carter II 2-0 0.0 0
B. Frye 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Frye 2-0 0.0 0
C. Rumph II 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
C. Rumph II 2-4 0.0 0
L. Johnson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Tangelo 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Tangelo 2-0 0.0 0
D. Carter 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jordan 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jordan 1-1 0.0 0
T. McSwain 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. McSwain 1-0 1.0 0
E. Cerenord 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Cerenord 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Reed 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
A. Reed 2/2 36 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Parker 45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 50.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 50.3 2
A. Parker 4 50.3 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 20 0
M. Carter II 2 18.5 20 0
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
D. Jackson 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 16.7 32 0
J. Blackwell 3 16.7 32 0
X. Gagnon 41 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
X. Gagnon 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 25 4:47 12 75 TD
7:15 GATECH 18 0:49 3 -10 Punt
1:18 GATECH 25 1:02 5 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:29 GATECH 27 0:44 3 0 Fumble
6:34 GATECH 25 0:40 4 6 Downs
3:35 GATECH 25 0:11 3 0 TD
3:10 GATECH 25 1:55 7 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 GATECH 11 1:38 6 64 FG
9:47 GATECH 20 4:17 11 14 Downs
1:16 GATECH 25 0:48 3 -7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 DUKE 41 2:55 9 47 TD
4:44 GATECH 20 1:00 3 -6 Punt
1:47 GATECH 10 1:35 10 73
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:07 DUKE 25 2:52 11 55 FG
6:05 DUKE 45 4:43 14 69 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 DUKE 41 3:45 8 59 TD
9:16 DUKE 18 2:40 9 132 TD
5:13 GATECH 31 1:33 5 31 TD
1:08 DUKE 23 0:09 2 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:33 DUKE 30 0:00 3 7 Punt
12:13 DUKE 35 1:46 6 14 Punt
5:23 DUKE 39 3:24 7 43 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 49 1:15 3 -1 Punt
10:39 DUKE 25 5:08 9 23 Punt
2:52 DUKE 35 1:05 4 -1 Punt
