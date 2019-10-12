|
|
|GATECH
|DUKE
Duke overpowers Georgia Tech in first half
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) For the second week in a row, Duke played well for only a half. This time, it was enough to win.
Deon Jackson rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns to help Duke beat Georgia Tech 41-23 on Saturday.
Victor Dimukeje had three sacks for the Blue Devils (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored 38 consecutive points after Georgia Tech took the lead with a touchdown on the game's opening drive.
Duke scored on its first five offensive possessions, capping the last four of those with touchdown runs.
Xander Gagnon finished the spurt with a blocked punt, which Javon Jackson scooped and returned 14 yards for a touchdown to put the Blue Devils ahead 38-7 late in the second quarter.
''We had a cluster of points, and the reason we did was that we were hitting it and getting it done on offense, defense, and darn sure in the kicking game,'' Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. ''That was a big half and a huge ACC win.''
Duke gained just 105 of its 373 total yards after halftime, getting its lone points of the second half on a 36-yard field goal by AJ Reed.
It was the opposite from the previous week, when the Blue Devils fell behind Pittsburgh 26-3 before rallying to take the lead in a game they lost 33-30.
''I think the lesson for us is that we play well with an edge, and we have to have that edge,'' Cutcliffe said. ''You've got to learn to play well when you're ahead.''
James Graham passed for a touchdown and ran for another score to lead Georgia Tech (1-5, 0-3).
Jordan Mason rushed for 106 yards for the Yellow Jackets.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Tech: At this point, there's no denying that this is a rebuilding season for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is loaded with underclassmen who are struggling through major changes under coach Geoff Collins during his first year on the job. It's difficult to guess when Georgia Tech's next win will come, but it might be in 2020. ''I am proud of the guys on how they fought and battled,'' Collins said. ''A lot of programs in that situation wouldn't do that.''
Duke: The Blue Devils were sloppy in the second half, but they responded well overall after their loss to Pittsburgh. Aside from a slow start that included a busted coverage leading to the Yellow Jackets' first touchdown, Duke was sharp while building its big lead.
NOT BAD FOR STARTERS
On its first series, Georgia Tech hardly resembled the team that went scoreless in the first quarter in each of its first five games. The Yellow Jackets marched down the field with ease, taking the lead on a 19-yard touchdown catch by running back Jerry Howard Jr.
The familiar problems showed up in short order. After totaling 80 yards on its first 11 offensive plays, Georgia Tech managed just 8 yards on its next 18 snaps as the Blue Devils pulled away.
''They came out and punched us in the mouth, but we settled in and played fast and did our jobs,'' Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II said. ''The plays came to us, and we made them.''
ANOTHER SURGE
The Blue Devils have gone on scoring runs of at least 24 consecutive points in each of their last five games.
WELCOME BACK
Former Duke coach Steve Spurrier posed for a picture on the sideline with his grandson, Duke freshman quarterback Gavin Spurrier, during a stoppage late in the second quarter. Steve Spurrier, the 1966 Heisman Trophy winner during his playing days at Florida, was back for homecoming weekend as part of festivities to honor the 1989 Duke team that he coached to a share of the ACC championship.
NOT ON TARGET
Georgia Tech linebacker David Curry was ejected for targeting in the second quarter after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Duke wide receiver Jalon Calhoun. Calhoun gained 14 yards on the play and waved goodbye to Curry from a distance as Curry exited the field.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets play at Miami, where they haven't won since 2007, on Oct. 19.
Duke: The Blue Devils play at Virginia, which has beaten them four years in a row.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Reed kicks 40 yards from DUK 35 to GT 25 fair catch by 8-T.Oliver.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 34 for 9 yards (49-K.Quansah).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 34(15:00 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 36 for 2 yards (54-D.Tangelo49-K.Quansah).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(14:33 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 38 for 2 yards (26-M.Carter).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 38(14:10 - 1st) 4-J.Graham scrambles pushed ob at GT 46 for 8 yards (26-M.Carter).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(13:34 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to DUK 35 for 19 yards (32-B.Hill51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(13:07 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to DUK 34 for 1 yard (32-B.Hill).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 34(12:47 - 1st) 22-J.Griffin to DUK 32 for 2 yards (49-K.Quansah51-V.Dimukeje).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 32(12:17 - 1st) 4-J.Graham runs 32 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on GT Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at DUK 32. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 12 - GATECH 37(11:45 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 5-J.Howard. 5-J.Howard to DUK 25 for 12 yards (32-B.Hill).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(11:36 - 1st) 5-J.Howard to DUK 22 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 21(11:18 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to DUK 19 for 2 yards (32-B.Hill).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 19(10:49 - 1st) 4-J.Graham complete to 5-J.Howard. 5-J.Howard runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:13 - 1st) 37-B.King extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- FG (11 plays, 55 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:07 - 1st) 38-W.Wells kicks 60 yards from GT 35. 26-M.Carter to DUK 25 for 20 yards (5-J.Howard).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(10:07 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 35 for 10 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(10:01 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 11-S.Bracey. 11-S.Bracey to DUK 40 for 5 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - DUKE 40(9:40 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bracey.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 40(9:15 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to DUK 44 for 4 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 44(9:11 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 47 for 3 yards (22-K.Oliver91-K.Dawson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(8:36 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 48 for 1 yard (25-C.Thomas).
|
+42 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 48(8:22 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to GT 10 for 42 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 10(8:09 - 1st) 25-D.Jackson to GT 10 for no gain (91-K.Dawson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 10(7:50 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 10(7:24 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - DUKE 10(7:19 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 95-T.McSwain False start 5 yards enforced at GT 10. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - DUKE 15(7:15 - 1st) 48-A.Reed 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:15 - 1st) 48-A.Reed kicks 58 yards from DUK 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 18 for 11 yards (30-J.Alexander).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(7:10 - 1st) 4-J.Graham to GT 17 for -1 yard (96-C.Rumph32-B.Hill).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 17(7:06 - 1st) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
|
Sack
|
3 & 11 - GATECH 17(6:32 - 1st) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 8 for -9 yards FUMBLES (51-V.Dimukeje). 73-Z.Quinney to GT 8 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 20 - GATECH 8(6:26 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 47 yards from GT 8 Downed at the DUK 45.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (14 plays, 69 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(6:05 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun pushed ob at GT 46 for 9 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 46(5:38 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to GT 42 for 4 yards (86-D.Brooks).
|
1 & 10 - DUKE(5:26 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo pushed ob at GT 28 for 14 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(5:02 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 42(5:02 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to GT 38 for 4 yards (6-D.Curry12-B.Jordan-Swilling).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 38(4:59 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to GT 33 for 5 yards (15-C.Bennett).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 33(4:34 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to GT 32 for 1 yard (96-C.Martin97-B.Glanton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(4:08 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 32(3:53 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris complete to 11-S.Bracey. 11-S.Bracey to GT 15 for 17 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 15(3:46 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to GT 12 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 12(3:20 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to GT 6 for 6 yards (12-B.Jordan-Swilling).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 6(2:52 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to GT 4 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry22-K.Oliver).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 4 - DUKE 4(2:26 - 1st) 18-Q.Harris to GT 3 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 3(1:54 - 1st) 6-E.Pancol runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:22 - 1st) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:18 - 1st) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:18 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 34 for 9 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GATECH 34(1:18 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 35 for 1 yard (32-B.Hill).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(0:49 - 1st) 5-J.Howard to GT 34 for -1 yard (49-K.Quansah32-B.Hill).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 34(0:16 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 37 for 3 yards (54-D.Tangelo).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 37(15:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Davis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 37(14:24 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 54 yards from GT 37. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 41 for 32 yards.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (8 plays, 59 yards, 3:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(14:16 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 3-D.Harding. 3-D.Harding to GT 18 for 41 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(14:06 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to GT 15 for 3 yards (10-C.Campbell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 15(13:47 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to GT 14 for 1 yard (91-K.Dawson).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 14(13:07 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to GT 8 for 6 yards (17-D.Knight).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 8 - DUKE 8(12:40 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris scrambles to GT 3 for 5 yards (10-C.Campbell17-D.Knight).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 3(12:18 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to GT 2 for 1 yard (86-D.Brooks91-K.Dawson).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 2(11:50 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris scrambles to GT 1 for 1 yard (6-D.Curry).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 1(11:19 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:31 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:29 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed kicks 64 yards from DUK 35. 8-T.Oliver to GT 27 for 26 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(10:29 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Howard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 27(10:24 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 26 for -1 yard (96-C.Rumph86-D.Jordan).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 11 - GATECH 26(10:21 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham to GT 27 for 1 yard (10-M.Waters).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - GATECH 27(9:45 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 27. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 17 FUMBLES. 39-J.Lewis to DUK 17 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (9 plays, 132 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(9:16 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 21 for 3 yards (52-J.Dingle).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 21(9:03 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 22 for 1 yard (22-K.Oliver93-T.Chimedza).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 22(8:44 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 36 for 14 yards (98-C.Ryans6-D.Curry).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(8:15 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 6-D.Curry Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at DUK 36. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(8:15 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to GT 47 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson32-S.Yondjouen).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(8:15 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris to GT 39 for 8 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 39(7:54 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|
3 & 2 - DUKE(6:54 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
+38 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 39(6:50 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to GT 1 for 38 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - DUKE 1(6:42 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:36 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:34 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(6:34 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Davis.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(6:34 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 31 for 6 yards (49-K.Quansah32-B.Hill).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 31(6:31 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham scrambles to GT 34 for 3 yards (86-D.Jordan32-B.Hill).
|
-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 34(5:54 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 31 for -3 yards (49-K.Quansah).
DUKE
Blue Devils
- TD (5 plays, 31 yards, 1:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(5:13 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to GT 31 for no gain (44-Q.Jackson32-S.Yondjouen).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 31(5:10 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to GT 25 for 6 yards. Penalty on DUK 50-J.Wohlabaugh Holding 10 yards enforced at GT 31. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 20 - DUKE 41(4:42 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 25-D.Jackson. 25-D.Jackson to GT 29 for 12 yards. Penalty on GT 32-S.Yondjouen Illegal use of hands 15 yards enforced at GT 29.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 14(4:26 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson to GT 7 for 7 yards (17-D.Knight1-J.Thomas).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 7(4:07 - 2nd) 25-D.Jackson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:40 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:35 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(3:35 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(3:35 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 25(3:31 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - GATECH 25(3:24 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from GT 25 blocked by 41-X.Gagnon. 2-J.Jackson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Halftime (2 plays, -4 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(3:16 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(3:10 - 2nd) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(3:10 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to GT 43 for 18 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(3:10 - 2nd) Penalty on GT 15-M.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at GT 43. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - DUKE 38(2:43 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to DUK 45 for 17 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(2:28 - 2nd) 27-J.Mason to DUK 48 for -3 yards (23-L.Young).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - DUKE 48(2:05 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|
+40 YD
|
3 & 13 - DUKE 48(1:27 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham complete to 10-A.Brown. 10-A.Brown runs ob at DUK 8 for 40 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - DUKE 8(1:21 - 2nd) 4-J.Graham runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:15 - 2nd) 37-B.King extra point is good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) 38-W.Wells kicks 59 yards from GT 35. 26-M.Carter to DUK 23 for 17 yards (2-T.Carpenter5-J.Howard).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(1:08 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris kneels at DUK 21 for -2 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 21(0:59 - 2nd) 18-Q.Harris kneels at DUK 19 for -2 yards.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- FG (6 plays, 64 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) 37-B.King kicks 57 yards from GT 35. 31-J.Blackwell to DUK 30 for 22 yards (5-J.Howard13-A.Showell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(15:00 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 32 for 2 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 32(14:55 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 37 for 5 yards (44-Q.Jackson91-K.Dawson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 37(14:29 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Durant.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 37(14:02 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker punts 52 yards from DUK 37 Downed at the GT 11.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 11(13:58 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 15 for 4 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 15(13:47 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 40 for 25 yards (31-J.Blackwell).
|
+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(13:12 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to DUK 25 for 35 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:50 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:30 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:25 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Norris.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:20 - 3rd) 37-B.King 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Downs (11 plays, 14 yards, 4:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:13 - 3rd) 38-W.Wells kicks 60 yards from GT 35 out of bounds at the DUK 5.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(12:07 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 41 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 41(12:07 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 44 for 3 yards (32-D.Ellison).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - GATECH 44(11:35 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 46 for 2 yards (91-K.Dawson17-D.Knight).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(11:20 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bracey.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 46(11:05 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 50 for 4 yards (13-A.Showell).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 50(10:58 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris sacked at DUK 49 for -1 yard (12-B.Jordan-Swilling41-J.Henderson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - GATECH 49(10:27 - 3rd) 45-A.Parker punts 51 yards from DUK 49 to GT End Zone. touchback.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- FG (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(9:47 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 26 for 6 yards (23-L.Young96-C.Rumph).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 26(9:39 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham to GT 27 for 1 yard (42-S.Heyward).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - DUKE 27(8:54 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to GT 43 for 16 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(8:19 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 8-T.Oliver False start 5 yards enforced at GT 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - DUKE 38(7:35 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - DUKE 38(7:12 - 3rd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 44 for 6 yards (49-K.Quansah42-S.Heyward).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 44(7:08 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to DUK 39 for 17 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(6:28 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to DUK 37 for 2 yards (32-B.Hill92-E.Cerenord).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 37(6:06 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 37(5:35 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Oliver.
|
Sack
|
4 & 8 - DUKE 37(5:30 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham sacked at DUK 39 for -2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(5:23 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 43 for 4 yards (44-Q.Jackson12-B.Jordan-Swilling).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 43(5:18 - 3rd) 22-J.Coleman to DUK 42 for -1 yard (25-C.Thomas).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 42(4:45 - 3rd) 6-E.Pancol to GT 49 for 9 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(4:02 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris complete to 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to GT 23 for 26 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 23(3:30 - 3rd) 25-D.Jackson to GT 21 for 2 yards (86-D.Brooks).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 21(3:04 - 3rd) 18-Q.Harris to GT 20 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 20(2:33 - 3rd) 22-J.Coleman to GT 18 for 2 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - GATECH 18(1:59 - 3rd) 48-A.Reed 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:16 - 3rd) 48-A.Reed kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(1:10 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 10-A.Brown.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(1:10 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 23 for -2 yards (93-B.Frye).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - DUKE 23(1:06 - 3rd) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 18 for -5 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - DUKE 18(0:28 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 52 yards from GT 18. 31-J.Blackwell to GT 49 for 21 yards.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- TD (9 plays, 47 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(15:00 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris sacked at DUK 46 for -5 yards (12-B.Jordan-Swilling).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - GATECH 46(14:49 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to GT 50 for 4 yards (32-S.Yondjouen).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - GATECH 50(14:13 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 89-M.Birmingham.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - GATECH 50(13:45 - 4th) 45-A.Parker punts 0 yards from GT 50 blocked by 5-J.Howard. 36-R.Stanzione to DUK 41 for no gain.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (9 plays, 23 yards, 5:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(13:41 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 9-T.Davis. 9-T.Davis to DUK 34 for 7 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 34(13:30 - 4th) 5-J.Howard to DUK 25 for 9 yards (42-S.Heyward31-J.Blackwell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:59 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(12:37 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to DUK 20 for 5 yards (49-K.Quansah51-V.Dimukeje).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 20(12:31 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to DUK 12 for 8 yards (42-S.Heyward96-C.Rumph).
|
1 & 10 - DUKE(12:04 - 4th) Penalty on DUK 10-M.Waters Personal Foul 6 yards enforced at DUK 12. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 12(12:04 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to DUK 4 for 8 yards (10-M.Waters).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 4(11:40 - 4th) 27-J.Mason to DUK 4 for no gain (49-K.Quansah32-B.Hill).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 4(11:21 - 4th) 8-T.Oliver runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(10:46 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:39 - 4th) 38-W.Wells kicks 40 yards from GT 35 to DUK 25 fair catch by 2-J.Jackson.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(10:39 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 31 for 6 yards (13-A.Showell).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 31(10:39 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 37 for 6 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(9:54 - 4th) Team penalty on DUK False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 37. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - GATECH 32(9:21 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 39 for 7 yards (44-Q.Jackson25-C.Thomas).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 39(9:09 - 4th) 25-D.Jackson to DUK 41 for 2 yards (15-C.Bennett).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 41(8:25 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris to DUK 47 for 6 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(7:36 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to DUK 49 for 2 yards (86-D.Brooks2-T.Carpenter).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 49(6:59 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to DUK 50 for 1 yard (25-C.Thomas).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 50(6:14 - 4th) 18-Q.Harris complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to GT 47 for 3 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - GATECH 47(5:31 - 4th) 45-A.Parker punts 47 yards from GT 47 to GT End Zone. touchback.
DUKE
Blue Devils
- Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(4:44 - 4th) 5-J.Howard to GT 24 for 4 yards (49-K.Quansah96-C.Rumph).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 24(4:37 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 24(3:50 - 4th) 4-J.Graham sacked at GT 14 for -10 yards FUMBLES (95-T.McSwain). 70-J.Southers to GT 14 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - DUKE 14(3:44 - 4th) 27-P.Harvin punts 51 yards from GT 14 to DUK 35 fair catch by 31-J.Blackwell.
GATECH
Yellow Jackets
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(2:52 - 4th) 22-J.Coleman to DUK 40 for 5 yards (17-D.Knight10-C.Campbell).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 40(2:44 - 4th) 22-J.Coleman to DUK 42 for 2 yards (52-J.Dingle86-D.Brooks).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 42(1:59 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to DUK 44 for 2 yards (17-D.Knight12-B.Jordan-Swilling).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 44(1:53 - 4th) Team penalty on DUK Delay of game 5 yards enforced at DUK 44. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 39(1:47 - 4th) 45-A.Parker punts 51 yards from DUK 39 to GT 10 fair catch by 26-J.Blancato.
DUKE
Blue Devils
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 10(1:47 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 8-T.Oliver. 8-T.Oliver to GT 20 for 10 yards (90-D.Carter).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(1:42 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 26-J.Blancato. 26-J.Blancato to GT 39 for 19 yards (23-L.Young10-M.Waters).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(1:37 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 28-D.Smith. 28-D.Smith to GT 42 for 3 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 42(1:20 - 4th) 4-J.Graham runs ob at GT 48 for 6 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 48(1:04 - 4th) 28-D.Smith to DUK 45 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(0:54 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 45(0:45 - 4th) 28-D.Smith to DUK 20 for 25 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(0:31 - 4th) 4-J.Graham complete to 80-D.Leonard. 80-D.Leonard to DUK 17 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 17(0:21 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - DUKE 17(0:12 - 4th) 4-J.Graham incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Leonard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|11
|13
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|353
|368
|Total Plays
|75
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|173
|197
|Rush Attempts
|40
|55
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|180
|171
|Comp. - Att.
|15-35
|11-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-51.4
|4-50.3
|Return Yards
|46
|134
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|4-75
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-37
|3-59
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|171
|
|
|173
|RUSH YDS
|197
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|15/35
|206
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|18
|106
|0
|25
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|2
|32
|0
|25
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|4
|16
|0
|9
|
Ja. Griffin 22 RB
|Ja. Griffin
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Graham 4 QB
|J. Graham
|12
|6
|1
|8
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|3
|69
|0
|35
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|2
|31
|1
|19
|
T. Davis 9 TE
|T. Davis
|4
|29
|0
|16
|
J. Blancato 26 WR
|J. Blancato
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
Do. Smith 28 RB
|Do. Smith
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Leonard 80 TE
|D. Leonard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Norris 82 WR
|K. Norris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 LB
|C. Thomas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Knight II 17 LB
|D. Knight II
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 86 DL
|D. Brooks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dawson 91 DL
|K. Dawson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Campbell 10 DB
|C. Campbell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
|B. Jordan-Swilling
|2-4
|1.5
|0
|
A. Showell 13 DB
|A. Showell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dingle 52 DL
|J. Dingle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr 15 LB
|C. Bennett Jr
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ryans 98 DL
|C. Ryans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martin 96 DL
|C. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellison 32 RB
|D. Ellison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chimedza 93 DL
|T. Chimedza
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Glanton 97 DL
|B. Glanton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 41 DL
|J. Henderson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. King 37 K
|B. King
|1/1
|42
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|5
|51.4
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Oliver 8 QB
|T. Oliver
|2
|18.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
|J. Howard Jr.
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|11/20
|176
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|13
|74
|0
|38
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|20
|69
|2
|10
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|14
|38
|1
|8
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|2
|12
|1
|9
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|4
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|4
|68
|0
|42
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
S. Bracey 11 WR
|S. Bracey
|2
|22
|0
|17
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 CB
|T. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Birmingham 89 TE
|M. Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 32 LB
|B. Hill
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|3-3
|3.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Frye 93 DE
|B. Frye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Cerenord 92 DT
|E. Cerenord
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Reed 48 K
|A. Reed
|2/2
|36
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 P
|A. Parker
|4
|50.3
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|3
|16.7
|32
|0
|
X. Gagnon 41 LB
|X. Gagnon
|1
|11.0
|11
|0