Loy sparks Bowling Green to 20-7 upset of Toledo in MAC
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Grant Loy passed for one touchdown and ran for another, Nate Needham kicked two short field goals and Bowling Green upended Toledo 20-7 on Saturday, ending the Rockets' four-game win streak.
The Falcons (2-4, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) grabbed a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never let Toledo (4-2, 1-1) get rolling. The defense forced four fumbles, recovered one, had five sacks and nine tackles for loss.
The tone was set early. Loy, who rushed for 137 yards and passed for 185 more, raced 50 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Needham capped the drive with a 32-yard field goal.
Toledo's Mitchell Guadagni swiftly moved the Rockets to first-and-goal at the 4 but Brent Koback was stuffed for no gain, the Rockets lost five yards to a false start and Guadagni fumbled on the next play.
The Falcons Nico Lautanen recovered at the 9 and seven plays later Loy hit Bryson Denley with a strike down the middle, and Denley wove through the secondary for a 66-yard touchdown.
Guadagni was 17-for-20 for 194 yards passing with a 14-yard TD pass to Koback. Koback was held to 65 yards rushing. The Rockets hadn't lost since their Aug. 31 opener at Kentucky.
The game was the 100th anniversary of the first time the teams met in October 1919.
BGREEN
Falcons
- FG (4 plays, 61 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky kicks 59 yards from TOL 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 34 for 28 yards (17-T.Clucky). Penalty on BGN 27-K.Gaskins Holding 10 yards enforced at BGN 34.
|
+56 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(15:00 - 1st) 13-G.Loy pushed ob at TOL 20 for 56 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(14:55 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to TOL 21 for -1 yard (92-D.Rogers56-T.Taylor).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - BGREEN 21(14:21 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to TOL 15 for 6 yards (19-S.Womack).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 15(13:51 - 1st) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 24-D.Jones.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BGREEN 15(13:16 - 1st) 39-N.Needham 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Fumble (7 plays, 57 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:14 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 37 yards from BGN 35. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 29 for 1 yard (21-T.Raymore).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(13:09 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 29 for no gain (54-N.Lautanen).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(13:04 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 31 for 2 yards (54-N.Lautanen).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 31(12:19 - 1st) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 46 for 15 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(11:45 - 1st) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to BGN 4 for 50 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 4 - TOLEDO 4(11:33 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to BGN 4 for no gain (1-B.Perce18-J.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 4(11:19 - 1st) Penalty on TOL 58-C.Bell False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 4. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 9(10:50 - 1st) 6-M.Guadagni to BGN 9 FUMBLES (44-K.Brooks). 54-N.Lautanen to BGN 9 for no gain.
BGREEN
Falcons
- TD (7 plays, 91 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 9(10:50 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 11 for 2 yards (2-J.Fisher).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 11(10:39 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to BGN 10 for -1 yard (6-N.Bauer).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 9 - BGREEN 10(10:10 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 83-A.Dorris. 83-A.Dorris to BGN 22 for 12 yards (13-C.McDonald21-D.Blue).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 22(9:34 - 1st) 13-G.Loy pushed ob at BGN 28 for 6 yards (21-D.Blue).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 28(9:09 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 28 for no gain (56-T.Taylor).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 28(8:49 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 34 for 6 yards (93-N.Childress).
|
+66 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 34(8:19 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:46 - 1st) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:35 - 1st) 93-M.Lawler kicks 61 yards from BGN 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 4 FUMBLES. 5-R.Jones to TOL 1 for no gain. Team penalty on TOL Personal Foul 0 yards enforced at TOL 1.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 1(7:35 - 1st) 6-M.Guadagni incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 1(7:31 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 2 for 1 yard (1-B.Perce8-D.Konowalski).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - TOLEDO 2(7:25 - 1st) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to TOL 6 for 4 yards (1-B.Perce28-J.Hudson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 6(6:48 - 1st) 17-T.Clucky punts 64 yards from TOL 6. 14-J.Rogers to BGN 29 for -1 yard.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 29(6:10 - 1st) 8-R.Marlow to BGN 38 for 9 yards (19-S.Womack45-D.Johnson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 38(5:57 - 1st) 13-G.Loy to BGN 47 for 9 yards (11-J.Williams2-J.Fisher).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(5:28 - 1st) 24-D.Jones to BGN 50 for 3 yards (27-K.Robinson11-J.Williams).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 50(5:00 - 1st) 13-G.Loy sacked at BGN 39 for -11 yards (48-N.Givhan).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 18 - BGREEN 39(5:28 - 1st) 13-G.Loy complete to 24-D.Jones. 24-D.Jones pushed ob at BGN 39 for no gain (48-N.Givhan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 18 - BGREEN 39(3:52 - 1st) 96-M.Naranjo punts 36 yards from BGN 39 to the TOL 25 downed by 11-C.Mitchell.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- TD (15 plays, 80 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(3:26 - 1st) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell pushed ob at TOL 31 for 6 yards (28-J.Hudson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - TOLEDO 31(3:15 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 34 for 3 yards (55-K.Coleman8-D.Konowalski).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - TOLEDO 34(2:59 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to TOL 40 for 6 yards (55-K.Coleman18-J.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 40(2:35 - 1st) Penalty on BGN 33-J.Roberts Offside 5 yards enforced at TOL 40. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 5 - TOLEDO 45(2:23 - 1st) 22-B.Koback to BGN 47 for 8 yards (55-K.Coleman1-B.Perce).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(2:09 - 1st) 6-M.Guadagni incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 47(1:48 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to BGN 41 for 6 yards (13-J.Bozeman55-K.Coleman).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 41(1:41 - 1st) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to BGN 35 for 6 yards (9-R.Walder).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(0:54 - 1st) 6-M.Guadagni incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 35(0:28 - 1st) 21-S.Seymour to BGN 32 for 3 yards (1-B.Perce44-K.Brooks).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 32(0:23 - 1st) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to BGN 26 for 6 yards (9-R.Walder).
|
+6 YD
|
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 26(15:00 - 2nd) 6-M.Guadagni to BGN 20 for 6 yards (28-J.Hudson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(14:18 - 2nd) 6-M.Guadagni to BGN 23 for -3 yards (54-N.Lautanen28-J.Hudson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - TOLEDO 23(13:52 - 2nd) 6-M.Guadagni scrambles to BGN 14 for 9 yards (55-K.Coleman56-W.Haire).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 14(13:15 - 2nd) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:31 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis extra point is good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- TD (10 plays, 77 yards, 4:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:24 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky kicks 65 yards from TOL 35. 12-B.Denley to BGN 18 for 18 yards (6-N.Bauer).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 18(12:24 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 24 for 6 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 24(12:19 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 27 for 3 yards (92-D.Rogers31-D.Bolden).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 1 - BGREEN 27(11:51 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones pushed ob at BGN 40 for 13 yards (22-J.Hendy27-K.Robinson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(11:13 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 24-D.Jones. 24-D.Jones to BGN 44 for 4 yards (20-S.Holt).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 6 - BGREEN 44(10:51 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris pushed ob at TOL 41 for 15 yards (1-T.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 41(10:22 - 2nd) Penalty on BGN 83-A.Dorris False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 41. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - BGREEN 46(9:56 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to TOL 43 for 3 yards (19-S.Womack).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - BGREEN 43(9:31 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to TOL 37 for 6 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 6 - BGREEN 37(8:55 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to TOL 15 for 22 yards (27-K.Robinson).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15(8:22 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:58 - 2nd) 39-N.Needham extra point is good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:52 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35. 8-D.Maddox to TOL 2 for 2 yards (11-C.Mitchell22-M.Jackson).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 2(7:52 - 2nd) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 7 for 5 yards (2-C.Biggers33-J.Roberts).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 7(7:48 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 4 for -3 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - TOLEDO 4(7:15 - 2nd) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to TOL 10 for 6 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TOLEDO 10(6:40 - 2nd) 17-T.Clucky punts 23 yards from TOL 10 out of bounds at the TOL 33.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Downs (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 33(6:04 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy to TOL 32 for 1 yard (91-J.Hines56-T.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - BGREEN 32(5:56 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Penalty on BGN 75-M.Tanner Holding 9 yards enforced at TOL 32. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 18 - BGREEN 41(5:24 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy complete to 80-Q.Morris. 80-Q.Morris to TOL 29 for 12 yards (56-T.Taylor).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - BGREEN 29(5:16 - 2nd) 12-B.Denley to TOL 24 for 5 yards (19-S.Womack).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BGREEN 24(4:42 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to TOL 24 for no gain (1-T.Anderson2-J.Fisher).
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 24(4:04 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 29 for 5 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 29(3:56 - 2nd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 30 for 1 yard (55-K.Coleman44-K.Brooks).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 30(3:22 - 2nd) 6-M.Guadagni sacked at TOL 26 for -4 yards (54-N.Lautanen).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 26(2:53 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from TOL 26 blocked by 13-J.Bozeman. 17-T.Clucky to TOL 17 for no gain.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Fumble (2 plays, -67 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 17(2:27 - 2nd) 24-D.Jones to TOL 17 for no gain (2-J.Fisher).
|
Int
|
2 & 10 - BGREEN 17(2:10 - 2nd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-S.Womack at TOL 8. 19-S.Womack to TOL 16 FUMBLES (24-D.Jones). 2-J.Fisher to TOL 16 for no gain.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Halftime (5 plays, 78 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(1:32 - 2nd) 6-M.Guadagni scrambles to TOL 26 for 10 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 26(1:15 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 29 for 3 yards (54-N.Lautanen8-D.Konowalski).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 29(0:51 - 2nd) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 89-D.Rosi. 89-D.Rosi to BGN 44 for 27 yards (21-A.Sotolongo).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(0:23 - 2nd) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to BGN 35 for 9 yards. Penalty on BGN 33-J.Roberts Facemasking 15 yards enforced at BGN 35.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(0:15 - 2nd) 22-B.Koback to BGN 6 for 14 yards (8-D.Konowalski44-K.Brooks).
|
No Good
|
1 & 6 - TOLEDO 6(0:08 - 2nd) 29-E.Davis 23 yards Field Goal is No Good. blocked by 8-D.Konowalski. out of bounds at the BGN End Zone.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Downs (7 plays, 36 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 64 yards from BGN 35. 5-R.Jones to TOL 22 for 21 yards (22-M.Jackson).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 22(15:00 - 3rd) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips pushed ob at TOL 38 for 16 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(14:55 - 3rd) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback pushed ob at TOL 47 for 9 yards (13-J.Bozeman).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 47(14:39 - 3rd) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to BGN 48 for 5 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 48(14:23 - 3rd) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 21-S.Seymour. 21-S.Seymour to BGN 44 for 4 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 44(13:48 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to BGN 40 for 4 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 40(13:13 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to BGN 39 for 1 yard (8-D.Konowalski).
|
-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 39(12:48 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to BGN 42 for -3 yards (54-N.Lautanen55-K.Coleman).
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (5 plays, 9 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 42(12:20 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley pushed ob at TOL 46 for 12 yards (19-S.Womack).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 46(12:15 - 3rd) 4-J.Wayne-Prather to TOL 43 for 3 yards (21-D.Blue).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - BGREEN 43(11:42 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to TOL 39 for 4 yards (21-D.Blue20-S.Holt).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BGREEN 39(11:10 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 83-A.Dorris.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - BGREEN 39(10:42 - 3rd) Penalty on BGN 1-B.Perce False start 5 yards enforced at TOL 39. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - BGREEN 44(10:32 - 3rd) 96-M.Naranjo punts 44 yards from TOL 44 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Missed FG (9 plays, 66 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(10:32 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 27 for 7 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 27(10:24 - 3rd) 21-S.Seymour to TOL 31 for 4 yards (55-K.Coleman33-J.Roberts).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 31(9:59 - 3rd) Penalty on BGN 8-D.Konowalski Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TOL 31. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 46(9:59 - 3rd) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 14-R.Gilliam. 14-R.Gilliam to BGN 49 for 5 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
+31 YD
|
2 & 5 - TOLEDO 49(9:30 - 3rd) 6-M.Guadagni pushed ob at BGN 18 for 31 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(9:02 - 3rd) 6-M.Guadagni complete to 14-R.Gilliam. 14-R.Gilliam to BGN 11 for 7 yards (54-N.Lautanen55-K.Coleman).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 11(8:40 - 3rd) Penalty on TOL 14-R.Gilliam False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 11. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 16(8:20 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to BGN 15 for 1 yard (1-B.Perce33-J.Roberts).
|
Sack
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 15(7:50 - 3rd) 6-M.Guadagni sacked at BGN 24 for -9 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
No Good
|
4 & 16 - TOLEDO 24(7:30 - 3rd) 29-E.Davis 41 yards Field Goal is No Good.
BGREEN
Falcons
- FG (10 plays, 62 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 24(6:53 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 50 for 26 yards (1-T.Anderson21-D.Blue).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 50(6:48 - 3rd) Penalty on BGN 55-C.Bright False start 5 yards enforced at BGN 50. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - BGREEN 45(6:18 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 48 for 3 yards (1-T.Anderson2-J.Fisher).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - BGREEN 48(6:18 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to BGN 48 for no gain (48-N.Givhan52-D.Mullins).
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 12 - BGREEN 48(5:35 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 17-J.Ortega-Jones. 17-J.Ortega-Jones to TOL 26 for 26 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(5:10 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy to TOL 25 for 1 yard (56-T.Taylor).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - BGREEN 25(4:53 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 8-R.Marlow. 8-R.Marlow to TOL 15 for 10 yards (20-S.Holt).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 15(4:13 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to TOL 13 for 2 yards (6-N.Bauer93-N.Childress).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BGREEN 13(3:57 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy complete to 12-B.Denley. 12-B.Denley to TOL 9 for 4 yards (6-N.Bauer1-T.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - BGREEN 9(3:22 - 3rd) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Denley.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 9(2:55 - 3rd) 39-N.Needham 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:49 - 3rd) 93-M.Lawler kicks 65 yards from BGN 35 to TOL End Zone. touchback.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(2:44 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 36 for 11 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 36(2:44 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 44 for 8 yards (1-B.Perce).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - TOLEDO 44(2:21 - 3rd) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - TOLEDO 44(1:51 - 3rd) 22-B.Koback to TOL 42 for -2 yards (44-K.Brooks).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 42(1:30 - 3rd) 17-T.Clucky punts 35 yards from TOL 42 Downed at the BGN 23.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (9 plays, 42 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 23(1:05 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 31 for 8 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - BGREEN 31(0:54 - 3rd) 24-D.Jones to BGN 43 for 12 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 43(0:22 - 3rd) 12-B.Denley to TOL 47 for 10 yards (13-C.McDonald31-D.Bolden).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 47(15:00 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to TOL 41 for 6 yards (31-D.Bolden).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BGREEN 41(14:39 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to TOL 39 for 2 yards (96-D.Hood).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BGREEN 39(14:09 - 4th) 13-G.Loy scrambles pushed ob at TOL 36 for 3 yards (93-N.Childress).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(13:35 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to TOL 35 for 1 yard (20-S.Holt91-J.Hines).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BGREEN 35(13:01 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BGREEN 35(12:33 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete. Intended for 80-Q.Morris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - BGREEN 35(12:27 - 4th) 96-M.Naranjo punts 31 yards from TOL 35 out of bounds at the TOL 4.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Punt (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 4(12:22 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 4(12:15 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to TOL 8 for 4 yards (35-D.Haigler).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 8(12:09 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to TOL 18 for 10 yards (55-K.Coleman).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 18(11:30 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley sacked at TOL 12 for -6 yards (54-N.Lautanen).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 16 - TOLEDO 12(11:06 - 4th) 22-B.Koback to TOL 21 for 9 yards (55-K.Coleman13-J.Bozeman).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 21(10:28 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley scrambles pushed ob at TOL 23 for 2 yards (33-J.Roberts). Penalty on TOL 68-M.Berg Holding declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - TOLEDO 23(9:47 - 4th) 17-T.Clucky punts 51 yards from TOL 23 to the BGN 26 downed by 6-N.Bauer.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 26(9:30 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 35 for 9 yards (31-D.Bolden96-D.Hood).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - BGREEN 35(9:24 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 36 for 1 yard (96-D.Hood1-T.Anderson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 36(8:36 - 4th) 13-G.Loy to BGN 43 for 7 yards (13-C.McDonald).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BGREEN 43(8:01 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to BGN 38 for -5 yards (99-D.Johnson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - BGREEN 38(7:13 - 4th) 13-G.Loy to BGN 45 for 7 yards (21-D.Blue).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 1 - BGREEN 45(6:26 - 4th) Team penalty on BGN Delay of game 5 yards enforced at BGN 45. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - BGREEN 40(5:32 - 4th) 96-M.Naranjo punts 43 yards from BGN 40. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 16 for -1 yard (8-R.Marlow21-A.Sotolongo).
TOLEDO
Rockets
- Downs (10 plays, 24 yards, 2:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(5:30 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 16(5:21 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips pushed ob at TOL 20 for 4 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TOLEDO 20(5:17 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley scrambles to TOL 25 for 5 yards (18-J.Anderson8-D.Konowalski).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - TOLEDO 25(4:53 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 80-B.Mitchell. 80-B.Mitchell to TOL 29 for 4 yards (28-J.Hudson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(4:22 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Kovacs.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(4:01 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley complete to 4-D.McKinley-Lewis. 4-D.McKinley-Lewis to TOL 44 for 15 yards (28-J.Hudson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 44(3:53 - 4th) 2-C.Bradley sacked at TOL 40 for -4 yards (8-D.Konowalski).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - TOLEDO 40(3:36 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Phillips.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - TOLEDO 40(3:24 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 14 - TOLEDO 40(3:17 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 83-N.Kovacs.
BGREEN
Falcons
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(3:14 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to TOL 39 for 1 yard (2-J.Fisher).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - BGREEN 39(3:08 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to TOL 35 for 4 yards (21-D.Blue92-D.Rogers).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - BGREEN 35(2:20 - 4th) 24-D.Jones to TOL 34 for 1 yard (19-S.Womack).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - BGREEN 34(2:13 - 4th) 13-G.Loy incomplete.
TOLEDO
Rockets
- End of Game (6 plays, -34 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(1:25 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 22-B.Koback. 22-B.Koback to TOL 43 for 9 yards (2-C.Biggers).
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 1 - TOLEDO 43(1:19 - 4th) 12-E.Peters complete to 10-D.Phillips. 10-D.Phillips to BGN 33 for 24 yards (18-J.Anderson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(0:51 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Mitchell.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 33(0:40 - 4th) 12-E.Peters scrambles pushed ob at BGN 26 for 7 yards (33-J.Roberts).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - TOLEDO 26(0:32 - 4th) 12-E.Peters sacked at BGN 26 for no gain FUMBLES (44-K.Brooks). 89-D.Rosi to BGN 31 for no gain.
|
Int
|
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 31(0:22 - 4th) 12-E.Peters incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Bozeman at BGN End Zone. 13-J.Bozeman to BGN End Zone for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|17
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|11
|6
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|369
|414
|Total Plays
|74
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|132
|240
|Rush Attempts
|39
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|237
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|23-35
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|9-74
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|4-38.5
|Return Yards
|28
|54
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-21
|2-46
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|237
|PASS YDS
|174
|
|
|132
|RUSH YDS
|240
|
|
|369
|TOTAL YDS
|414
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Guadagni 6 QB
|M. Guadagni
|17/20
|194
|1
|0
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|2/7
|33
|0
|1
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|4/8
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|14
|60
|0
|14
|
M. Guadagni 6 QB
|M. Guadagni
|8
|40
|0
|31
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|10
|29
|0
|7
|
E. Peters 12 QB
|E. Peters
|2
|2
|0
|7
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|5
|1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|3
|71
|0
|50
|
D. Phillips 10 WR
|D. Phillips
|6
|65
|0
|24
|
D. Rosi 89 TE
|D. Rosi
|3
|48
|0
|27
|
B. Koback 22 RB
|B. Koback
|4
|41
|1
|14
|
S. Seymour 21 RB
|S. Seymour
|3
|13
|0
|5
|
R. Gilliam 14 TE
|R. Gilliam
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
B. Mitchell 80 WR
|B. Mitchell
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
N. Kovacs 83 WR
|N. Kovacs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Womack 19 DB
|S. Womack
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Blue 21 S
|D. Blue
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Anderson 1 DB
|T. Anderson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bolden 31 LB
|D. Bolden
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 48 DL
|N. Givhan
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 27 DB
|K. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Holt 20 S
|S. Holt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fisher 2 LB
|J. Fisher
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 DB
|N. Bauer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 56 DE
|T. Taylor
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rogers 92 DT
|D. Rogers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hood 96 DT
|D. Hood
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Childress 93 DL
|N. Childress
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hines 91 DE
|J. Hines
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hendy 22 CB
|J. Hendy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 11 CB
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
De. Johnson 99 DE
|De. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mullins 52 DL
|D. Mullins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Dy. Johnson 45 LB
|Dy. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Ev. Davis 29 K
|Ev. Davis
|0/2
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|4
|43.3
|0
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Jones 5 RB
|R. Jones
|2
|9.0
|21
|0
|
D. Phillips 10 WR
|D. Phillips
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McKinley-Lewis 4 WR
|D. McKinley-Lewis
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Loy 13 QB
|G. Loy
|14/21
|185
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Loy 13 QB
|G. Loy
|19
|137
|1
|56
|
D. Jones 24 RB
|D. Jones
|17
|64
|0
|13
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Wayne-Prather 4 WR
|J. Wayne-Prather
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|6
|100
|1
|66
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|2
|32
|0
|26
|
Q. Morris 80 WR
|Q. Morris
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
A. Dorris 83 TE
|A. Dorris
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Marlow III 8 WR
|R. Marlow III
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Jones 24 RB
|D. Jones
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Coleman 55 LB
|K. Coleman
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Perce 1 LB
|B. Perce
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lautanen 54 DL
|N. Lautanen
|8-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Anderson 18 DB
|J. Anderson
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Biggers 2 DB
|C. Biggers
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 33 LB
|J. Roberts
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 28 DB
|J. Hudson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Konowalski 8 DL
|D. Konowalski
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 44 DL
|K. Brooks
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Walder 9 LB
|R. Walder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sotolongo 21 DB
|A. Sotolongo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bozeman 13 DB
|J. Bozeman
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Haigler 35 DL
|D. Haigler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Papez 81 TE
|J. Papez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Haire 56 DL
|W. Haire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Needham 12 K
|N. Needham
|2/2
|32
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Naranjo 96 P
|M. Naranjo
|4
|38.5
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Denley 12 RB
|B. Denley
|2
|23.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bozeman 13 DB
|J. Bozeman
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
J. Rogers 14 WR
|J. Rogers
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
-
