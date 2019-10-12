Drive Chart
Ellington, Georgia State run over Coastal Carolina, 31-21

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Dan Ellington threw for 122 yards and a touchdown and added 128 yards rushing while two other Georgia State runners gained more than 100 as the Panthers beat Coastal Carolina 31-21 in a Sun Belt Conference battle Saturday night.

Georgia State put up 472 yards of offense and 350 yards rushing while checking Coastal Carolina on 322, including just 105 on the ground. Last week the Panthers set a school record with 722 yards of total offense and 340 yards on the ground in a 52-38 win over Arkansas State.

Seth Paige ran 46 yards for a touchdown and Ellington threw three yards to Cornelius McCoy for a score to put Georgia State (4-2, 2-1) up, 17-6 at halftime. Tra Barnett had touchdowns runs of 26 and 2 yards in the third quarter for a 31-13 lead.

Barnett finished with 110 yards on 20 carries and Paige added 104 on 13.

Bryce Carpenter was 9-of-14 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns for Coastal Carolina (3-3, 0-2).

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 3 yards.
Sack
2 & 7 - GAST 28
(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GST 17 for -11 yards (9-T.Jackson).
+15 YD
3 & 18 - GAST 17
(14:41 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 32 for 15 yards.
Punt
4 & 3 - GAST 32
(14:05 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 11 yards from GST 32 out of bounds at the GST 43.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(13:17 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 16-A.Bedgood. 16-A.Bedgood to GST 35 for 8 yards.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 35
(13:07 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to GST 37 for -2 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 37
(12:38 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Miller.
Penalty
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 37
(12:02 - 1st) Penalty on CC 74-J.Franklin False start 5 yards enforced at GST 37. No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 42
(11:58 - 1st) 37-M.Prosser punts 26 yards from GST 42 to GST 16 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 16
(11:58 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 16 for no gain.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 16
(11:51 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 22 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 22
(11:30 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 25 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 2 - GAST 24
(10:57 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 31 yards from GST 24 Downed at the CC 45.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Fumble (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45
(10:22 - 1st) 9-F.Payton to CC 46 FUMBLES (21-R.Lazarus). 55-T.Thomas to CC 44 for no gain.

GAST Panthers
- FG (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
-7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 44
(10:08 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 49 for -7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 17 - GAST 49
(10:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
+11 YD
3 & 17 - GAST 49
(9:22 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to CC 40 for 11 yards.
+12 YD
4 & 6 - GAST 40
(9:16 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to CC 28 for 12 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 28
(8:41 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to CC 25 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 25
(8:25 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to CC 24 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 24
(7:43 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to CC 21 for 3 yards.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - GAST 21
(7:13 - 1st) 93-B.Wright 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- FG (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:30 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(6:25 - 1st) 9-F.Payton to GST 38 for 37 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(6:25 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to GST 36 for 2 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 36
(5:53 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 16-A.Bedgood. 16-A.Bedgood to GST 31 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 31
(5:18 - 1st) 9-F.Payton to GST 29 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 29
(4:39 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to GST 25 for 4 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(3:57 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(3:19 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 11-S.Bell. 11-S.Bell to GST 20 for 5 yards.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 20
(3:12 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 20
(2:33 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi 38 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAST Panthers
- Interception (6 plays, 51 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:28 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(2:23 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 29 for 4 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 29
(2:23 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 35 for 6 yards.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(1:55 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 45 for 10 yards. Team penalty on GST Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 41.
No Gain
1 & 14 - GAST 31
(1:23 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
+8 YD
2 & 14 - GAST 31
(1:06 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 39 for 8 yards.
Int
3 & 6 - GAST 39
(0:57 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-A.Spillum at GST 47. 10-A.Spillum to GST 28 for 19 yards.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- FG (6 plays, 39 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28
(0:33 - 1st) Penalty on CC 41-M.Olufemi Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 28. No Play.
+19 YD
1 & 25 - CSTCAR 43
(0:33 - 1st) 16-A.Bedgood to GST 24 for 19 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 24
(0:21 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to GST 22 for 2 yards.
+14 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 22
(15:00 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to GST 8 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 8 - CSTCAR 8
(14:30 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to GST 8 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 8
(13:48 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to GST 4 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 4
(13:07 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bell.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 4
(12:26 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi 21 yards Field Goal is Good.

GAST Panthers
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:22 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(12:18 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 29 for 4 yards.
Penalty
2 & 6 - GAST 29
(12:18 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 50-J.Walker Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 29. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - GAST 34
(11:58 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 35 for 1 yard.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(11:51 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on CC 41-M.Olufemi Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 50
(11:30 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to CC 46 for 4 yards.
+46 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 46
(11:24 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:56 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:46 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 19-K.Tyler to CC 16 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16
(10:46 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 16 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 16
(10:40 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton to CC 17 for 1 yard.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 17
(10:00 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 25 for 8 yards.
Punt
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 25
(9:14 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 45 yards from CC 25 out of bounds at the GST 30.

GAST Panthers
- TD (15 plays, 70 yards, 6:25 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 30
(8:20 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 35 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 35
(8:13 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 40 for 5 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(7:38 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 45 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 45
(7:16 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 47 for 2 yards.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 47
(6:57 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to CC 45 for 8 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 45
(6:17 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 45
(5:49 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to CC 37 for 8 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 37
(5:40 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 31 for 6 yards.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 31
(5:09 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 20 for 11 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(4:51 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to CC 16 for 4 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 16
(4:38 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 13 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 13
(4:24 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to CC 7 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 7 - GAST 7
(3:51 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 4 for 3 yards.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - GAST 4
(3:12 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 3 for 1 yard.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 3
(2:32 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:55 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 0:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:51 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(1:51 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 43 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(1:51 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(1:39 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 49 for 6 yards.
No Gain
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 49
(1:35 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
Penalty
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 49
(1:31 - 2nd) Team penalty on CC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CC 49. No Play.
Punt
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 44
(1:27 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 54 yards from CC 44 Downed at the GST 2.

GAST Panthers
- Halftime (10 plays, 97 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 2
(1:27 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 9 for 7 yards.
+17 YD
2 & 3 - GAST 9
(1:14 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 26 for 17 yards.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26
(1:07 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 32 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - GAST 32
(0:58 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
+31 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 32
(0:54 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to CC 37 for 31 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(0:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to CC 37 for no gain.
Penalty
2 & 10 - GAST 37
(0:35 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 9-T.Jackson Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 37. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 5 - GAST 32
(0:29 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
Sack
3 & 5 - GAST 32
(0:25 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington sacked at CC 41 for -9 yards (12-R.Lee).
+35 YD
4 & 14 - GAST 41
(0:19 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to CC 6 for 35 yards.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton to CC 24 for -1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 24
(15:00 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 4 yards.
+13 YD
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 28
(14:28 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 27-J.Williams. 27-J.Williams to CC 41 for 13 yards.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(13:54 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 46 for 5 yards.
+18 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 46
(13:25 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to GST 36 for 18 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36
(12:53 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 3-T.Holmes. 3-T.Holmes to GST 33 for 3 yards.
Sack
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 33
(12:28 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton sacked at GST 43 for -10 yards FUMBLES (90-H.Willis). 74-J.Franklin to GST 43 for no gain.
+23 YD
3 & 17 - CSTCAR 43
(11:47 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to GST 20 for 23 yards.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20
(11:30 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:48 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.

GAST Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:45 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(10:45 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 32 for 7 yards.
No Gain
2 & 3 - GAST 32
(10:45 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 80-M.Marshall. 80-M.Marshall to GST 32 for no gain.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - GAST 32
(10:21 - 3rd) 80-M.Marshall to GST 37 for 5 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(10:15 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 39 for 2 yards. Penalty on CC 50-J.Walker Facemasking 15 yards enforced at GST 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 46
(9:23 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 46
(9:01 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to CC 35 for 11 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(8:56 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 31 for 4 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 31
(8:27 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to CC 26 for 5 yards.
+26 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 26
(7:59 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:28 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:22 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(7:22 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 24 for -1 yard.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 24
(7:22 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 25 for 1 yard.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(6:43 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Williams.
Punt
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(6:00 - 3rd) 37-M.Prosser punts 47 yards from CC 25. 20-Q.White to GST 26 FUMBLES (16-J.Morris). 23-N.Williams-Mitchell to GST 26 for no gain.

GAST Panthers
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:06 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26
(5:55 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 31 for 5 yards.
+10 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 31
(5:43 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 41 for 10 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 41
(5:17 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 41 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAST 41
(4:52 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
+57 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 41
(4:20 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to CC 2 for 57 yards.
No Gain
1 & 2 - GAST 2
(4:13 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 2 for no gain.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - GAST 2
(3:31 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:49 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:44 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(2:44 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 40 for 15 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40
(2:44 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 42 for 2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 42
(2:13 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 42
(1:37 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton to CC 45 for 3 yards.
Punt
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 45
(1:30 - 3rd) 37-M.Prosser punts 39 yards from CC 45 Downed at the GST 16. Team penalty on GST Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at GST 16.

GAST Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 8
(0:42 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 7 for -1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 7
(0:30 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 11 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 11
(15:00 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington scrambles to GST 15 for 4 yards.
Punt
4 & 3 - GAST 15
(14:18 - 4th) 93-B.Wright punts 8 yards from GST 15 out of bounds at the GST 23.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- TD (6 plays, 23 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23
(13:38 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to GST 18 for 5 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 18
(13:29 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to GST 12 for 6 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12
(13:13 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to GST 10 for 2 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 10
(12:41 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to GST 6 for 4 yards.
+1 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 6
(12:06 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to GST 5 for 1 yard.
+5 YD
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 5
(11:24 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(10:40 - 4th) 19-K.Tyler to GST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

GAST Panthers
- Fumble (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:34 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(10:34 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 29 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - GAST 29
(10:34 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to GST 33 for 4 yards.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 33
(9:59 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to GST 39 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(9:23 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to GST 42 for 3 yards.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 42
(8:44 - 4th) 28-S.Paige to GST 48 for 6 yards.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - GAST 48
(7:58 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 47 for -1 yard.
Punt
4 & 2 - GAST 47
(7:14 - 4th) 93-B.Wright punts 44 yards from GST 47. 19-K.Tyler to CC 18 FUMBLES (26-K.Grady). 35-K.Carter to CC 19 for no gain.

GAST Panthers
- Missed FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 19
(7:06 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to CC 19 for no gain.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 19
(6:52 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to CC 18 for 1 yard.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 18
(6:19 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to CC 12 for 6 yards.
No Good
4 & 3 - GAST 12
(6:11 - 4th) 93-B.Wright 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.

CSTCAR Chanticleers
- Downs (11 plays, 72 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
+20 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20
(5:27 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 40 for 20 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40
(5:21 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 40
(5:05 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete.
+22 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 40
(5:01 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to GST 38 for 22 yards. Team penalty on CC Offside declined.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38
(4:58 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to GST 35 for 3 yards.
No Gain
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 35
(4:46 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
+18 YD
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 35
(4:39 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to GST 17 for 18 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17
(4:29 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 17
(4:14 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to GST 8 for 9 yards.
No Gain
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 8
(4:07 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to GST 8 for no gain.
No Gain
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 8
(3:52 - 4th) to GST 8 FUMBLES. 12-B.Carpenter to GST 8 for no gain.

GAST Panthers

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 8
(3:06 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 24 for 16 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 24
(3:02 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 25 for 1 yard.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 25
(2:24 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 32 for 7 yards.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - GAST 32
(1:41 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 37 for 5 yards.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 37
(0:57 - 4th) kneels at GST 35 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 10:34
19-K.Tyler to GST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 10:40
12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
23
yds
02:58
pos
31
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:44
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
13
Touchdown 2:49
5-T.Barnett runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
74
yds
03:06
pos
30
13
Point After TD 7:22
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
13
Touchdown 7:28
5-T.Barnett runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:17
pos
23
13
Point After TD 10:45
29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
13
Touchdown 10:48
12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
3:30
pos
17
12
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:51
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
6
Touchdown 1:55
13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
70
yds
06:25
pos
16
6
Point After TD 10:46
93-B.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
6
Touchdown 10:56
28-S.Paige runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
01:26
pos
9
6
Field Goal 12:26
29-M.Biscardi 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
39
yds
00:12
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:33
29-M.Biscardi 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
55
yds
03:57
pos
3
3
Field Goal 6:30
93-B.Wright 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
63
yds
4:45
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 23 15
Rushing 18 4
Passing 3 11
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 10-19 5-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 452 312
Total Plays 80 58
Avg Gain 5.7 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 350 105
Rush Attempts 56 27
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 3.9
Net Yards Passing 102 207
Comp. - Att. 16-24 19-31
Yards Per Pass 4.3 6.7
Penalties - Yards 2-18 7-65
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 4-3
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-23.3 5-42.2
Return Yards -2 41
Punts - Returns 1--2 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-12
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-19
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Panthers 4-2 31414031
Chanticleers 3-3 337821
CSTCAR -3.5, O/U 64
Brooks Stadium Conway, SC
 102 PASS YDS 207
350 RUSH YDS 105
452 TOTAL YDS 312
Panthers
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 122 1 1 114.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 122 1 1 114.8
D. Ellington 16/24 122 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ellington 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 128 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 128 0
D. Ellington 19 128 0 57
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 110 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 110 2
T. Barnett 20 110 2 26
S. Paige 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 104 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 104 1
S. Paige 13 104 1 46
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
D. Coates 2 5 0 4
M. Marshall 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Marshall 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ifedi 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 47 0
J. Ifedi 3 47 0 35
S. Pinckney 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
S. Pinckney 3 41 0 31
C. McCoy 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 1
C. McCoy 4 12 1 12
D. Gentry 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Gentry 2 8 0 8
R. Carter 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Carter 1 8 0 8
D. Coates 17 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Coates 1 3 0 3
T. Barnett 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Barnett 1 3 0 3
M. Marshall 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Marshall 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Lazarus 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lazarus 1-0 0.0 0
H. Willis 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
H. Willis 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
B. Wright 1/2 38 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Wright 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 23.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 23.3 1
B. Wright 4 23.3 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Q. White 20 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
Q. White 1 -2.0 -2 0
Chanticleers
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Carpenter 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 118 2 0 182.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 118 2 0 182.2
B. Carpenter 9/14 118 2 0
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 99 0 0 107.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 99 0 0 107.7
F. Payton 10/17 99 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Payton 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 31 0
F. Payton 7 31 0 37
B. Carpenter 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 29 0
B. Carpenter 4 29 0 14
A. Bedgood 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
A. Bedgood 1 19 0 19
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 15 0
C. Marable 10 15 0 5
J. Hairston 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
J. Hairston 4 11 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Heiligh 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 73 1
J. Heiligh 6 73 1 20
C. Marable 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 1
C. Marable 3 48 1 23
I. Likely 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
I. Likely 2 40 0 22
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
K. Tyler 3 22 0 18
J. Williams 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Williams 1 13 0 13
A. Bedgood 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
A. Bedgood 2 13 0 8
S. Bell 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Bell 1 5 0 5
T. Holmes 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Holmes 1 3 0 3
J. Miller 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Miller 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Jackson 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Jackson 1-0 1.0 0
R. Lee 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Lee 1-0 1.0 0
A. Spillum 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Spillum 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Biscardi 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
M. Biscardi 2/2 38 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Prosser 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 3
M. Prosser 5 42.2 3 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
K. Tyler 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Tyler 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
K. Tyler 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 0:55 3 7 Punt
11:58 GAST 16 1:01 3 9 Punt
10:08 CSTCAR 44 2:55 7 23 FG
2:28 GAST 25 1:31 6 51 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 GAST 25 1:26 6 80 TD
8:20 GAST 30 6:25 15 70 TD
1:27 GAST 2 1:08 10 97 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 GAST 25 3:17 9 75 TD
5:55 GAST 26 3:06 7 74 TD
0:42 GAST 8 0:12 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:34 GAST 25 3:20 6 22 Fumble
7:06 CSTCAR 19 0:55 3 7 FG Miss
3:06 GAST 8 2:09 5 27
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:17 GAST 43 1:19 4 -4 Punt
10:22 CSTCAR 45 0:00 1 -1 Fumble
6:30 CSTCAR 25 3:57 8 55 FG
0:33 GAST 43 0:12 6 39 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:46 CSTCAR 16 1:32 3 9 Punt
1:51 CSTCAR 25 0:24 5 14 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 CSTCAR 25 0:00 9 75 TD
7:22 CSTCAR 25 1:22 3 0 Fumble
2:44 CSTCAR 25 1:14 4 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 GAST 23 2:58 6 23 TD
5:27 CSTCAR 20 1:35 11 72 Downs
NCAA FB Scores