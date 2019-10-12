|
Ellington, Georgia State run over Coastal Carolina, 31-21
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Dan Ellington threw for 122 yards and a touchdown and added 128 yards rushing while two other Georgia State runners gained more than 100 as the Panthers beat Coastal Carolina 31-21 in a Sun Belt Conference battle Saturday night.
Georgia State put up 472 yards of offense and 350 yards rushing while checking Coastal Carolina on 322, including just 105 on the ground. Last week the Panthers set a school record with 722 yards of total offense and 340 yards on the ground in a 52-38 win over Arkansas State.
Seth Paige ran 46 yards for a touchdown and Ellington threw three yards to Cornelius McCoy for a score to put Georgia State (4-2, 2-1) up, 17-6 at halftime. Tra Barnett had touchdowns runs of 26 and 2 yards in the third quarter for a 31-13 lead.
Barnett finished with 110 yards on 20 carries and Paige added 104 on 13.
Bryce Carpenter was 9-of-14 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns for Coastal Carolina (3-3, 0-2).
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 28 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - GAST 28(15:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington sacked at GST 17 for -11 yards (9-T.Jackson).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 18 - GAST 17(14:41 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 32 for 15 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - GAST 32(14:05 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 11 yards from GST 32 out of bounds at the GST 43.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (4 plays, -4 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(13:17 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 16-A.Bedgood. 16-A.Bedgood to GST 35 for 8 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 35(13:07 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to GST 37 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 37(12:38 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Miller.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 37(12:02 - 1st) Penalty on CC 74-J.Franklin False start 5 yards enforced at GST 37. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 42(11:58 - 1st) 37-M.Prosser punts 26 yards from GST 42 to GST 16 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 16(11:58 - 1st) 5-T.Barnett to GST 16 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 16(11:51 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to GST 22 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 22(11:30 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 5-T.Barnett. 5-T.Barnett to GST 25 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAST 24(10:57 - 1st) 93-B.Wright punts 31 yards from GST 24 Downed at the CC 45.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Fumble (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(10:22 - 1st) 9-F.Payton to CC 46 FUMBLES (21-R.Lazarus). 55-T.Thomas to CC 44 for no gain.
GAST
Panthers
- FG (7 plays, 23 yards, 2:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 44(10:08 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to GST 49 for -7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 17 - GAST 49(10:00 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 17 - GAST 49(9:22 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to CC 40 for 11 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
4 & 6 - GAST 40(9:16 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to CC 28 for 12 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 28(8:41 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to CC 25 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 25(8:25 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to CC 24 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - GAST 24(7:43 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 17-D.Coates. 17-D.Coates to CC 21 for 3 yards.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - GAST 21(7:13 - 1st) 93-B.Wright 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- FG (8 plays, 55 yards, 3:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:30 - 1st) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:25 - 1st) 9-F.Payton to GST 38 for 37 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(6:25 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to GST 36 for 2 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 36(5:53 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 16-A.Bedgood. 16-A.Bedgood to GST 31 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 31(5:18 - 1st) 9-F.Payton to GST 29 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 29(4:39 - 1st) 28-J.Hairston to GST 25 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:57 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(3:19 - 1st) 9-F.Payton complete to 11-S.Bell. 11-S.Bell to GST 20 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 20(3:12 - 1st) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 20(2:33 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAST
Panthers
- Interception (6 plays, 51 yards, 1:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:28 - 1st) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(2:23 - 1st) 17-D.Coates to GST 29 for 4 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 29(2:23 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington to GST 35 for 6 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(1:55 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 45 for 10 yards. Team penalty on GST Holding 10 yards enforced at GST 41.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 14 - GAST 31(1:23 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 14 - GAST 31(1:06 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington complete to 45-R.Carter. 45-R.Carter to GST 39 for 8 yards.
|
Int
|
3 & 6 - GAST 39(0:57 - 1st) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 10-A.Spillum at GST 47. 10-A.Spillum to GST 28 for 19 yards.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- FG (6 plays, 39 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(0:33 - 1st) Penalty on CC 41-M.Olufemi Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at GST 28. No Play.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 25 - CSTCAR 43(0:33 - 1st) 16-A.Bedgood to GST 24 for 19 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 24(0:21 - 1st) 1-C.Marable to GST 22 for 2 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 22(15:00 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to GST 8 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 8 - CSTCAR 8(14:30 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to GST 8 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 8(13:48 - 2nd) 12-B.Carpenter to GST 4 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 4(13:07 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 11-S.Bell.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 4(12:26 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:22 - 2nd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(12:18 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 29 for 4 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - GAST 29(12:18 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 50-J.Walker Offside 5 yards enforced at GST 29. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - GAST 34(11:58 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 35 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(11:51 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney. Penalty on CC 41-M.Olufemi Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at GST 35. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 50(11:30 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to CC 46 for 4 yards.
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 46(11:24 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:56 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:46 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 61 yards from GST 35. 19-K.Tyler to CC 16 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(10:46 - 2nd) 1-C.Marable to CC 16 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(10:40 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton to CC 17 for 1 yard.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 17(10:00 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 25 for 8 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 25(9:14 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 45 yards from CC 25 out of bounds at the GST 30.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (15 plays, 70 yards, 6:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 30(8:20 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 35 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 35(8:13 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 40 for 5 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 40(7:38 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 45 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 45(7:16 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 47 for 2 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 47(6:57 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to CC 45 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 45(6:17 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 15-S.Pinckney.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 45(5:49 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to CC 37 for 8 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 37(5:40 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 31 for 6 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 31(5:09 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 20 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 20(4:51 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy to CC 16 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 16(4:38 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 13 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 13(4:24 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington to CC 7 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - GAST 7(3:51 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 4 for 3 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAST 4(3:12 - 2nd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 3 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 3(2:32 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 83-C.McCoy. 83-C.McCoy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:55 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (5 plays, 14 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(1:51 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 43 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(1:51 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(1:39 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 49 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 49(1:35 - 2nd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - CSTCAR 49(1:31 - 2nd) Team penalty on CC Delay of game 5 yards enforced at CC 49. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 44(1:27 - 2nd) 37-M.Prosser punts 54 yards from CC 44 Downed at the GST 2.
GAST
Panthers
- Halftime (10 plays, 97 yards, 1:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 2(1:27 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 9 for 7 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAST 9(1:14 - 2nd) 28-S.Paige to GST 26 for 17 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(1:07 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to GST 32 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAST 32(0:58 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAST 32(0:54 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 15-S.Pinckney. 15-S.Pinckney to CC 37 for 31 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(0:50 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 14-D.Gentry. 14-D.Gentry to CC 37 for no gain.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GAST 37(0:35 - 2nd) Penalty on CC 9-T.Jackson Offside 5 yards enforced at CC 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - GAST 32(0:29 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 45-R.Carter.
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - GAST 32(0:25 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington sacked at CC 41 for -9 yards (12-R.Lee).
|
+35 YD
|
4 & 14 - GAST 41(0:19 - 2nd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 6-J.Ifedi. 6-J.Ifedi to CC 6 for 35 yards.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton to CC 24 for -1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 24(15:00 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 28 for 4 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(14:28 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 27-J.Williams. 27-J.Williams to CC 41 for 13 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(13:54 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 46 for 5 yards.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 46(13:25 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to GST 36 for 18 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(12:53 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 3-T.Holmes. 3-T.Holmes to GST 33 for 3 yards.
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 33(12:28 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton sacked at GST 43 for -10 yards FUMBLES (90-H.Willis). 74-J.Franklin to GST 43 for no gain.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 17 - CSTCAR 43(11:47 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to GST 20 for 23 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(11:30 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:48 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi extra point is good.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:45 - 3rd) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 40 yards from CC 35 to GST 25 fair catch by 83-C.McCoy.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(10:45 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 32 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - GAST 32(10:45 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington complete to 80-M.Marshall. 80-M.Marshall to GST 32 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAST 32(10:21 - 3rd) 80-M.Marshall to GST 37 for 5 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(10:15 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 39 for 2 yards. Penalty on CC 50-J.Walker Facemasking 15 yards enforced at GST 39.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 46(9:23 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ifedi.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 46(9:01 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to CC 35 for 11 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 35(8:56 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 31 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 31(8:27 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to CC 26 for 5 yards.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 26(7:59 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:28 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Fumble (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:22 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(7:22 - 3rd) 1-C.Marable to CC 24 for -1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 24(7:22 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to CC 25 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:43 - 3rd) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Williams.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:00 - 3rd) 37-M.Prosser punts 47 yards from CC 25. 20-Q.White to GST 26 FUMBLES (16-J.Morris). 23-N.Williams-Mitchell to GST 26 for no gain.
GAST
Panthers
- TD (7 plays, 74 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 26(5:55 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 31 for 5 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - GAST 31(5:43 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to GST 41 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 41(5:17 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 41 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GAST 41(4:52 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington incomplete. Intended for 83-C.McCoy.
|
+57 YD
|
3 & 10 - GAST 41(4:20 - 3rd) 13-D.Ellington to CC 2 for 57 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - GAST 2(4:13 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to CC 2 for no gain.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAST 2(3:31 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:49 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright extra point is good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:44 - 3rd) 93-B.Wright kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to CC End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(2:44 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to CC 40 for 15 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(2:44 - 3rd) 28-J.Hairston to CC 42 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 42(2:13 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 42(1:37 - 3rd) 9-F.Payton to CC 45 for 3 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 45(1:30 - 3rd) 37-M.Prosser punts 39 yards from CC 45 Downed at the GST 16. Team penalty on GST Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at GST 16.
GAST
Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 8(0:42 - 3rd) 28-S.Paige to GST 7 for -1 yard.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - GAST 7(0:30 - 3rd) 5-T.Barnett to GST 11 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - GAST 11(15:00 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington scrambles to GST 15 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - GAST 15(14:18 - 4th) 93-B.Wright punts 8 yards from GST 15 out of bounds at the GST 23.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- TD (6 plays, 23 yards, 2:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(13:38 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to GST 18 for 5 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 18(13:29 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to GST 12 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12(13:13 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to GST 10 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 10(12:41 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to GST 6 for 4 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 6(12:06 - 4th) 1-C.Marable to GST 5 for 1 yard.
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 5(11:24 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(10:40 - 4th) 19-K.Tyler to GST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
GAST
Panthers
- Fumble (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:34 - 4th) 29-M.Biscardi kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to GST End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 25(10:34 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 29 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAST 29(10:34 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to GST 33 for 4 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 33(9:59 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to GST 39 for 6 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 39(9:23 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to GST 42 for 3 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAST 42(8:44 - 4th) 28-S.Paige to GST 48 for 6 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - GAST 48(7:58 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 47 for -1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAST 47(7:14 - 4th) 93-B.Wright punts 44 yards from GST 47. 19-K.Tyler to CC 18 FUMBLES (26-K.Grady). 35-K.Carter to CC 19 for no gain.
GAST
Panthers
- Missed FG (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAST 19(7:06 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to CC 19 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAST 19(6:52 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to CC 18 for 1 yard.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAST 18(6:19 - 4th) 13-D.Ellington to CC 12 for 6 yards.
|
No Good
|
4 & 3 - GAST 12(6:11 - 4th) 93-B.Wright 30 yards Field Goal is No Good.
CSTCAR
Chanticleers
- Downs (11 plays, 72 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(5:27 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 1-C.Marable. 1-C.Marable to CC 40 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(5:21 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(5:05 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete.
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(5:01 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 4-I.Likely. 4-I.Likely to GST 38 for 22 yards. Team penalty on CC Offside declined.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(4:58 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 19-K.Tyler. 19-K.Tyler to GST 35 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 35(4:46 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 19-K.Tyler.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 35(4:39 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter complete to 6-J.Heiligh. 6-J.Heiligh to GST 17 for 18 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17(4:29 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Heiligh.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 17(4:14 - 4th) 12-B.Carpenter scrambles to GST 8 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 8(4:07 - 4th) 28-J.Hairston to GST 8 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 8(3:52 - 4th) to GST 8 FUMBLES. 12-B.Carpenter to GST 8 for no gain.
GAST
Panthers
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 8(3:06 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 24 for 16 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 24(3:02 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 25 for 1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - GAST 25(2:24 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 32 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - GAST 32(1:41 - 4th) 5-T.Barnett to GST 37 for 5 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAST 37(0:57 - 4th) kneels at GST 35 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|15
|Rushing
|18
|4
|Passing
|3
|11
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|10-19
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|452
|312
|Total Plays
|80
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|350
|105
|Rush Attempts
|56
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|102
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|16-24
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-18
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-23.3
|5-42.2
|Return Yards
|-2
|41
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|102
|PASS YDS
|207
|
|
|350
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|452
|TOTAL YDS
|312
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|16/24
|122
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ellington 13 QB
|D. Ellington
|19
|128
|0
|57
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|20
|110
|2
|26
|
S. Paige 28 RB
|S. Paige
|13
|104
|1
|46
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ifedi 6 WR
|J. Ifedi
|3
|47
|0
|35
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|3
|41
|0
|31
|
C. McCoy 83 WR
|C. McCoy
|4
|12
|1
|12
|
D. Gentry 14 WR
|D. Gentry
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Carter 45 TE
|R. Carter
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Coates 17 RB
|D. Coates
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Barnett 5 RB
|T. Barnett
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Marshall 80 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Lazarus 21 S
|R. Lazarus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Willis 90 DE
|H. Willis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|1/2
|38
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Wright 93 P
|B. Wright
|4
|23.3
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. White 20 CB
|Q. White
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|9/14
|118
|2
|0
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|10/17
|99
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Payton 9 QB
|F. Payton
|7
|31
|0
|37
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
A. Bedgood 16 WR
|A. Bedgood
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|10
|15
|0
|5
|
J. Hairston 28 RB
|J. Hairston
|4
|11
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Heiligh 6 WR
|J. Heiligh
|6
|73
|1
|20
|
C. Marable 1 RB
|C. Marable
|3
|48
|1
|23
|
I. Likely 4 TE
|I. Likely
|2
|40
|0
|22
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|3
|22
|0
|18
|
J. Williams 27 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
A. Bedgood 16 WR
|A. Bedgood
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
S. Bell 11 TE
|S. Bell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Holmes 3 WR
|T. Holmes
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Miller 84 WR
|J. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jackson 9 DE
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Lee 12 LB
|R. Lee
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Spillum 10 S
|A. Spillum
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|2/2
|38
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Prosser 37 K
|M. Prosser
|5
|42.2
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Tyler 19 WR
|K. Tyler
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
