|
|
|MISS
|MIZZOU
Bryant bounces back to lead Missouri over Mississippi
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Last week, when he heard a pop in his left knee after being hit low, Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant briefly saw his college football career pass before his eyes. The injury wasn't as bad as it looked, and Bryant played like his old self in a 38-27 victory over Mississippi on Saturday.
Bryant, a graduate transfer from Clemson, completed 23 of 35 passes for 329 yards and one touchdown for the Tigers (5-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).
''I felt good, felt normal, like there wasn't anything hindering me from playing my game,'' Bryant said.
Bryant spent the second half of last week's victory over Troy in the locker room, and Missouri fans feared the worst. But the injury was just a sprain, and Bryant didn't miss any practice.
''I was hoping, and a little bit of prayer, and a little bit of crossing your fingers, and all of the above,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said. ''He didn't miss a beat. It's a little bit amazing to me for the injury that is was, to come back and not miss a rep in practice, it says a lot about the type of person he is. . You talk about a competitive son of a gun.''
Missouri's offensive line paved the way for a productive night for running backs Larry Rountree III, Dawson Downing and Tyler Badie. Rountree rushed 21 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Downing, a former walk-on, carried six times for 70 yards and a touchdown. Badie caught three passes for 69 yards and a score.
Mississippi freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rushed 23 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns and completed 8 of 17 passes for 103 yards and two scores - all that despite splitting snaps with Matt Corral. Elijah Moore caught eight passes for 102 yards and a touchdown for Ole Miss (3-4, 2-2 SEC).
The Rebels left points on the field in the first half. A 57-yard Plumlee touchdown run was called back on an unneeded downfield hold by wide receiver Miles Battle. Just before halftime, coach Matt Luke elected to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Snoop Conner was stuffed for no gain by a group of Tigers led by linebacker Nick Bolton, and Missouri hung on to a 12-7 halftime lead.
''You go back, and if we score that right before half, even if ... we play as bad as we did in the third quarter, it's a one-score game right there,'' Luke said. ''And so it had a huge effect on the game. But again, when you're on the road, you gotta go find a way to punch it in from 1 yard out. And then again, obviously, the holding call that calls a touchdown back - it's just too many missed opportunities in this football game.''
The Tigers broke off six plays of 20 yards or more in the second half. On Missouri's first drive of the third quarter, Rountree burst through the left side of the line, stepped out of a diving tackle attempt by cornerback Jaylon Jones and raced 41 yards for a touchdown. Later in the third period, Downing plowed through the right side, broke into the clear and dragged Jones for the last 4 yards of a 58-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 28-7 lead.
The Rebels start answering in the fourth quarter but could never cut the deficit below 11 points.
QUARTERBACK SHUFFLE
Ole Miss shuffled between Plumlee and redshirt freshman Matt Corral - sometimes even rotating plays on the same series. Plumlee saw time in all four quarters. Corral played in all but the first quarter and completed 10 of 16 passes for 133 yards.
''Matt ran a little bit, and J.R. threw a little bit, so I don't think you can just hone in on one thing that they do,'' Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez said. ''And that's our goal is that all quarterbacks can do all the stuff.''
HIGHS AND LOWS FOR JOHNSON
If he didn't play on special teams, Missouri wide receiver Jonathon Johnson would have had an unquestionably great game. He caught eight passes for 110 yards.
As a return man, it was a different story. He muffed a punt in the first quarter that Ole Miss' A.J. Finley recovered, setting up the Rebels' first touchdown. In the fourth quarter, he took a knee on his own 1 after picking up a bouncing kickoff.
''I thought it was going to bounce into the end zone,'' Johnson said. ''I wanted to pick it up and run it, but it was one of those crazy moments and I was just thinking too much.''
DOUBLE DOINK
Missouri kicker Tucker McCann missed two extra points the same way - smacking them off the right upright. Perhaps McCann just needed to back up. He was perfect on field goals of 31, 38, 39 and 48 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: The SEC East race opened up with third-ranked Georgia's upset loss to South Carolina and seventh-ranked Florida's loss at LSU on Saturday. Missouri, the only team in the East without a conference loss, could be a sleeper contender. The Tigers, who don't have to face any SEC West heavyweights, will be favored in their next two games at Vanderbilt and Kentucky before visiting Georgia on Nov. 9.
Mississippi: The Rebels struggled on defense and will be short-handed in the first half of next week's game. Linebackers Jacquez Jones and Sam Williams were ejected for targeting for hits to Bryant's head in the second half.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers visit Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Mississippi: The Rebels return home to face Texas A&M on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MISS
Rebels
- Fumble (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 27 for 2 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 27(15:00 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 30 FUMBLES (40-C.Wilkins). 22-S.Phillips to MIS 30 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MISS 30(14:41 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MISS 30(14:10 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 42 yards from MIS 30. 12-J.Johnson to MIZ 29 FUMBLES. 21-A.Finley to MIZ 29 for no gain.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (7 plays, 29 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 29(14:03 - 1st) 22-S.Phillips to MIZ 28 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MISS 28(13:54 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - MISS 28(13:38 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIZ 18 for 10 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 18(13:32 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIZ 18 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 18(13:05 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIZ 11 for 7 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - MISS 11(12:45 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIZ 6 for 5 yards (18-J.Bledsoe). Team penalty on MIS Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 11. No Play.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 13 - MISS 21(12:17 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 22-S.Phillips. 22-S.Phillips runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:58 - 1st) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (9 plays, 62 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:51 - 1st) 97-S.Cole kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(11:51 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 30 for 5 yards (97-Q.Sheppard).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(11:51 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson pushed ob at MIZ 34 for 4 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 34(11:25 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 39 for 5 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(10:59 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 42 for 3 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 42(10:34 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to MIS 35 for 23 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(10:02 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to MIS 17 for 18 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(9:39 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to MIS 16 for 1 yard (5-J.Haynes).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 16(9:04 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant scrambles runs ob at MIS 13 for 3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 13(8:40 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 13(8:09 - 1st) 19-T.McCann 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:00 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 24 for -1 yard (1-J.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MISS 24(8:00 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - MISS 24(7:28 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - MISS 24(7:22 - 1st) 96-M.Brown punts 48 yards from MIS 24. 87-C.Musser to MIZ 37 for 9 yards (16-L.Knox).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(7:16 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 44 for 7 yards (17-W.Hibbler).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 44(7:06 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam pushed ob at MIS 42 for 14 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(6:36 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIS 39 for 3 yards (99-C.Wiley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 39(6:11 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Parker.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 39(5:32 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Parker.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 39(5:27 - 1st) 19-T.McCann punts 39 yards from MIS 39 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
MISS
Rebels
- Fumble (13 plays, 85 yards, 3:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 20(5:21 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore pushed ob at MIS 26 for 6 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - MISS 26(5:13 - 1st) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 34 for 8 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 34(4:55 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee runs ob at MIS 36 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 36(4:37 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 43 for 7 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+57 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 43(4:25 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee runs 57 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on MIS Holding 10 yards enforced at MIZ 40.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 50(3:48 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIZ 50 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 50(3:37 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIZ 40 for 10 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 40(3:11 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIZ 37 for 3 yards (40-C.Wilkins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MISS 37(2:41 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - MISS 37(2:15 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles to MIZ 31 for 6 yards (9-J.Knox).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - MISS 31(2:10 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIZ 30 for 1 yard (40-C.Wilkins).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 30(1:51 - 1st) 9-J.Ealy to MIZ 31 for -1 yard (1-J.Elliott).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISS 31(1:28 - 1st) 10-J.Plumlee to MIZ 35 FUMBLES. 28-D.Downing to MIZ 35 for no gain.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 65 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(0:55 - 1st) 1-T.Badie to MIZ 39 for 4 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 39(0:49 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to MIZ 44 for 5 yards (97-Q.Sheppard).
|
+29 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 44(0:24 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to MIS 27 for 29 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(0:05 - 1st) 7-K.Bryant sacked at MIS 32 for -5 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 32(15:00 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam pushed ob at MIS 28 for 4 yards (31-J.Jones).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - MIZZOU 28(14:32 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to MIS 17 for 11 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(14:05 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(13:32 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann extra point is no good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (9 plays, 28 yards, 2:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:23 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(13:23 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MIS 26 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton90-M.Utsey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MISS 26(13:23 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee pushed ob at MIS 26 for no gain (8-J.Ware).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - MISS 26(12:48 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 15-O.Cooley. 15-O.Cooley to MIS 39 for 13 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 39(12:18 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 43 for 4 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 43(11:52 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 43(11:14 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 3-D.Gregory. 3-D.Gregory to MIS 49 for 6 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 49(11:06 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee pushed ob at MIZ 47 for 4 yards (2-D.Acy).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 47(10:46 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MISS 47(10:32 - 2nd) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MISS 47(10:29 - 2nd) 96-M.Brown punts 37 yards from MIZ 47 to MIZ 10 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (14 plays, 60 yards, 5:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 10(10:24 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Scott.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 10(10:17 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIZ 23 for 13 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(10:12 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie pushed ob at MIZ 37 for 14 yards (21-A.Finley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(9:46 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Johnson.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(9:22 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 43 for 6 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 43(9:15 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to MIZ 48 for 5 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(8:37 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIS 46 for 6 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 46(8:03 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIS 41 for 5 yards (21-A.Finley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(7:39 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIS 38 for 3 yards (91-H.Northern).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 38(7:14 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam pushed ob at MIS 32 for 6 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 32(6:40 - 2nd) 1-T.Badie to MIS 31 for 1 yard (13-S.Williams).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(6:26 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIS 30 for 1 yard (17-W.Hibbler).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 30(6:03 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to MIS 30 for no gain (35-D.Evans).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 30(5:40 - 2nd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 30(4:49 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Downs (13 plays, 74 yards, 3:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:43 - 2nd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(4:38 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MIS 37 for 12 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(4:38 - 2nd) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 40 for 3 yards (39-C.Turner).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 40(4:17 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 46 for 6 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISS 46(3:53 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral to MIS 48 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 48(3:32 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 48(3:14 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIZ 29 for 23 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 29(3:09 - 2nd) 22-S.Phillips to MIZ 25 for 4 yards (40-C.Wilkins).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MISS 25(2:44 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - MISS 25(2:16 - 2nd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIZ 10 for 15 yards (18-J.Bledsoe).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 10(2:12 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MIZ 3 for 7 yards (93-T.Williams).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 3(1:45 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MIZ 1 for 2 yards (40-C.Wilkins).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MISS 1(1:17 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MIZ 1 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MISS 1(1:01 - 2nd) 24-S.Conner to MIZ 1 for no gain (93-T.Williams40-C.Wilkins).
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 65 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) 97-S.Cole kicks 30 yards from MIS 35 out of bounds at the MIZ 35.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(15:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles runs ob at MIZ 36 for 1 yard.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 36(15:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 13-K.Scott. 13-K.Scott to MIS 49 for 15 yards (31-J.Jones).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(14:35 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIS 41 for 8 yards (5-D.Jackson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 41(14:10 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Nance.
|
+41 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 41(13:30 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(13:24 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann extra point is no good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:16 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(13:16 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 15-O.Cooley. 15-O.Cooley to MIS 37 for 12 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(13:16 - 3rd) Penalty on MIZ 28-J.Hansford Facemasking 15 yards enforced at MIS 37. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 48(13:16 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISS 48(13:16 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 22-S.Phillips. 22-S.Phillips to MIZ 47 for 1 yard (32-N.Bolton).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MISS 47(13:03 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - MISS 47(12:31 - 3rd) 96-M.Brown punts 46 yards from MIZ 47 to the MIZ 1 downed by 15-M.Hartsfield.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (8 plays, 83 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 1(12:27 - 3rd) Penalty on MIS 95-B.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at MIZ 1. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 5 - MIZZOU 6(12:17 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 4-J.Nance. 4-J.Nance to MIZ 13 for 7 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 13(12:17 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 15 for 2 yards (38-A.Robinson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 15(11:49 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant scrambles to MIZ 13 for -2 yards (10-J.Jones). Penalty on MIS 10-J.Jones Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MIZ 15. No Play.
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(11:15 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIS 21 for 49 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(11:02 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to MIS 21 for no gain (99-C.Wiley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(10:20 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Gicinto.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(9:45 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Johnson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(9:40 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:35 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(9:30 - 3rd) 22-S.Phillips to MIS 25 for no gain (1-J.Elliott).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISS 25(9:30 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Drummond.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISS 25(9:04 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore to MIS 32 for 7 yards (32-N.Bolton). Team penalty on MIS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MISS 32(8:56 - 3rd) 96-M.Brown punts 45 yards from MIS 32 to MIZ 23 fair catch by 87-C.Musser.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 81 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(8:41 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to MIZ 26 for 3 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 26(8:36 - 3rd) 28-D.Downing to MIZ 28 for 2 yards (35-D.Evans1-L.Henry).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 28(7:59 - 3rd) Team penalty on MIS 12 men in the huddle 4 yards enforced at MIZ 28. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 32(7:37 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 34 for 2 yards (97-Q.Sheppard).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(7:16 - 3rd) 28-D.Downing to MIZ 38 for 4 yards (40-J.Coatney1-L.Henry).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 38(6:48 - 3rd) 28-D.Downing to MIZ 43 for 5 yards (28-J.Stanley).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 43(6:16 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant to MIZ 46 for 3 yards (35-D.Evans).
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(5:45 - 3rd) 28-D.Downing runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:18 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:07 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(5:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 27 for 2 yards (97-A.Byers).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 27(5:07 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 31 for 4 yards (40-C.Wilkins).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISS 31(4:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee scrambles runs ob at MIS 47 for 16 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 47(4:18 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 9-J.Ealy. 9-J.Ealy to MIZ 41 for 12 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 41(3:58 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee runs ob at MIZ 34 for 7 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - MISS 34(3:45 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIZ 28 for 6 yards (39-C.Turner).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 28(3:29 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee complete to 8-E.Moore. 8-E.Moore runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:56 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- TD (5 plays, 75 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:51 - 3rd) 92-L.Logan kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:51 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 81-A.Okwuegbunam. 81-A.Okwuegbunam to MIS 39 for 36 yards (31-J.Jones).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(2:51 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIS 32 for 7 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(2:26 - 3rd) 1-T.Badie to MIS 27 for 5 yards (28-J.Stanley).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(2:01 - 3rd) 7-K.Bryant complete to 14-D.Gicinto. 14-D.Gicinto to MIS 1 for 26 yards (20-K.Smith).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(1:26 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:07 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann extra point is good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:02 - 3rd) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(1:02 - 3rd) 10-J.Plumlee pushed ob at MIS 27 for 2 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MISS 27(1:02 - 3rd) 9-J.Ealy to MIS 27 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - MISS 27(0:34 - 3rd) 2-M.Corral scrambles to MIS 39 FUMBLES (18-J.Bledsoe). out of bounds at the MIS 37.
|
+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 37(15:00 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 3-D.Gregory. 3-D.Gregory pushed ob at MIZ 29 for 34 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 29(14:47 - 4th) 2-M.Corral to MIZ 23 for 6 yards (21-C.Holmes).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 4 - MISS 23(14:38 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Mingo. Penalty on MIZ 93-T.Williams Illegal use of hands 11 yards enforced at MIZ 23. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 12(14:02 - 4th) 8-E.Moore to MIZ 9 for 3 yards (1-J.Elliott).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 9(13:56 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:24 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- Interception (2 plays, 24 yards, 0:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:19 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 55 yards from MIS 35. 28-D.Downing to MIZ 30 for 20 yards (6-K.White).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(13:19 - 4th) 28-D.Downing to MIZ 34 for 4 yards (13-S.Williams).
|
Int
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 34(13:11 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 12-J.Johnson INTERCEPTED by 13-S.Williams at MIZ 50. 13-S.Williams to MIZ 46 for 4 yards (12-J.Johnson).
MISS
Rebels
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 46(12:46 - 4th) 9-J.Ealy to MIZ 43 for 3 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISS 43(12:38 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIZ 40 for 3 yards (9-T.Gillespie25-J.Brooks).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MISS 40(12:13 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 4 - MISS 40(11:35 - 4th) 2-M.Corral incomplete. Intended for 8-E.Moore.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- FG (7 plays, 40 yards, 3:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 40(11:28 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree pushed ob at MIS 49 for 11 yards (5-J.Haynes).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(11:22 - 4th) 12-J.Johnson to MIS 49 for no gain (13-S.Williams). Penalty on MIS 13-S.Williams Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at MIS 49. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(11:01 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIS 30 for 4 yards (22-T.Tisdale).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 30(10:34 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 13-K.Scott. 13-K.Scott to MIS 23 for 7 yards (31-J.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 23(9:50 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIS 20 for 3 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 20(9:01 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 81-A.Okwuegbunam.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 20(8:22 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 20(8:18 - 4th) 19-T.McCann 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISS
Rebels
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:14 - 4th) 19-T.McCann kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to MIS End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:09 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIS 30 for 5 yards (93-T.Williams).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 30(8:09 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 22-S.Phillips. 22-S.Phillips pushed ob at MIS 45 for 15 yards (25-J.Brooks).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 45(7:41 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee to MIZ 50 for 5 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISS 50(7:18 - 4th) 2-M.Corral complete to 11-D.Drummond. 11-D.Drummond to MIZ 42 for 8 yards (2-D.Acy).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISS 42(6:51 - 4th) 22-S.Phillips to MIZ 40 for 2 yards (97-A.Byers).
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISS 40(6:32 - 4th) 10-J.Plumlee runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(5:59 - 4th) 92-L.Logan extra point is no good.
MIZZOU
Tigers
- End of Game (12 plays, 67 yards, 4:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:51 - 4th) 92-L.Logan kicks 64 yards from MIS 35. 12-J.Johnson to MIZ 2 for 1 yard.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 2(5:51 - 4th) 28-D.Downing to MIZ 3 for 1 yard (40-J.Coatney).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 3(5:51 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox. Penalty on MIS 22-T.Tisdale Roughing the passer 16 yards enforced at MIZ 3. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(5:47 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 18 for -1 yard (1-L.Henry).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 18(5:43 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to MIZ 38 for 20 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(5:38 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant scrambles pushed ob at MIZ 40 for 2 yards (1-L.Henry).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 40(4:56 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 42 for 2 yards (94-Q.Bivens).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 42(4:19 - 4th) 7-K.Bryant complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson to MIS 41 for 17 yards (15-M.Hartsfield).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(4:15 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIS 39 for 2 yards (26-J.Julius).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 39(3:24 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIS 35 for 4 yards (40-J.Coatney).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 35(2:37 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIS 33 for 2 yards (26-J.Julius5-J.Haynes).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(1:50 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIS 30 for 3 yards (99-C.Wiley).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(1:03 - 4th) kneels at MIS 31 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|30
|Rushing
|10
|13
|Passing
|13
|14
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|440
|557
|Total Plays
|78
|78
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|204
|233
|Rush Attempts
|45
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|236
|324
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|23-35
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|2-26
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.6
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|4
|31
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-21
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|236
|PASS YDS
|324
|
|
|204
|RUSH YDS
|233
|
|
|440
|TOTAL YDS
|557
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|10/16
|133
|0
|0
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|8/17
|103
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|23
|143
|2
|40
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|7
|20
|0
|8
|
M. Corral 2 QB
|M. Corral
|3
|18
|0
|10
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|5
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|6
|10
|0
|6
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|8
|102
|1
|28
|
D. Gregory 3 WR
|D. Gregory
|2
|40
|0
|34
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|3
|37
|1
|21
|
O. Cooley 15 TE
|O. Cooley
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
D. Drummond 11 WR
|D. Drummond
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
J. Ealy 9 RB
|J. Ealy
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Julius 26 DB
|J. Julius
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Henry 1 LB
|L. Henry
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 31 DB
|Ja. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 13 LB
|S. Williams
|4-0
|1.0
|1
|
C. Wiley 99 LB
|C. Wiley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 35 LB
|D. Evans
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coatney 40 DL
|J. Coatney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
|Q. Sheppard
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 5 DB
|J. Haynes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hibbler 17 LB
|W. Hibbler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 DB
|A. Finley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 28 DB
|J. Stanley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 38 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 20 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DE
|T. Tisdale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 WR
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 94 DL
|Q. Bivens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Northern 91 DT
|H. Northern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|5
|43.6
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Bryant 7 QB
|K. Bryant
|23/35
|329
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|21
|126
|2
|41
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|6
|70
|1
|54
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|5
|24
|0
|14
|
K. Bryant 7 QB
|K. Bryant
|10
|14
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|8
|110
|0
|29
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|3
|69
|1
|49
|
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
|A. Okwuegbunam
|4
|60
|0
|36
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
J. Nance 4 WR
|J. Nance
|2
|25
|0
|18
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 40 LB
|C. Wilkins
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 1 DL
|J. Elliott
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 93 DL
|T. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Acy 2 DB
|D. Acy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 25 LB
|J. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|4/4
|48
|2/4
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
C. Musser 87 WR
|C. Musser
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
-
WASH
ARIZ
51
27
4th 2:12 FS1
-
APLST
LALAF
17
7
Final ESPN2
-
CUSE
NCST
10
16
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
TXSTSM
24
14
Final ESPNU
-
COLOST
NMEX
35
21
Final CBSSN
-
20UVA
MIAMI
9
17
Final ESPN
-
COLO
13OREG
3
45
Final FS1
-
MIAOH
WMICH
16
38
Final ESPU
-
16MICH
ILL
42
25
Final ABC
-
MISSST
TENN
10
20
Final SECN
-
6OKLA
11TEXAS
34
27
Final FOX
-
23MEMP
TEMPLE
28
30
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
7
20
Final CBSSN
-
RUT
IND
0
35
Final BTN
-
SC
3UGA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPN
-
MD
PURDUE
14
40
Final BTN
-
GATECH
DUKE
23
41
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH
29
23
Final ESP+
-
ODU
MRSHL
17
31
Final STAD
-
NMEXST
CMICH
28
42
Final ESP3
-
1BAMA
24TXAM
47
28
Final CBS
-
MICHST
8WISC
0
38
Final BTN
-
25CINCY
HOU
38
23
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
18ARIZST
34
38
Final PACN
-
BYU
SFLA
23
27
Final CBSSN
-
FSU
2CLEM
14
45
Final ABC
-
KENTST
AKRON
26
3
Final ESP3
-
NILL
OHIO
39
36
Final ESP+
-
UCONN
TULANE
7
49
Final ESPU
-
UNLV
VANDY
34
10
Final SECN
-
SJST
NEVADA
38
41
Final ATSN
-
IOWAST
WVU
38
14
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
FAU
13
28
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
22BAYLOR
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
RI
VATECH
17
34
Final ACCN
-
GAST
CSTCAR
31
21
Final ESP+
-
UAB
TXSA
33
14
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
WKY
8
17
Final STAD
-
FRESNO
AF
24
43
Final CBSSN
-
CHARLO
FIU
23
48
Final ESP+
-