Defense delivers as Tennessee tops Mississippi State 20-10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Tennessee's defense finally delivered the kind of performance that Jeremy Pruitt's teams produced consistently during his career as an assistant coach.
The Volunteers intercepted three passes, shut down Southeastern Conference rushing leader Kylin Hill and withstood an injury to quarterback Brian Maurer in a 20-10 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.
Tennessee (2-4, 1-2 SEC) ended a six-game skid against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents by providing the kind of effort Vols fans had expected from their defense ever since Pruitt - a former national championship defensive coordinator at Alabama and Florida State - took over Tennessee's program last season.
''We played clean on defense,'' said Darrell Taylor, who recorded two of Tennessee's seven sacks. ''We were preaching that all week. That has pretty much been our motto all week. We played clean on defense - and we played fast.''
Before Saturday, Tennessee just had eight sacks all season to match Texas A&M and Vanderbilt for the lowest total of any SEC team. Tennessee recorded 10 tackles for loss against Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2) after having just two last week in a 43-14 loss to No. 3 Georgia.
Tennessee safety Nigel Warrior said the difference was evident in practice this week and that defensive line coach Tracy Rocker had pointed it out.
''Coach Rocker, he said when we were younger we all had that little boy that just wanted to play football no matter what,'' said Warrior, who had an interception and two pass breakups. ''We came out and played like those little boys who were in the front yard or backyard and wanted to go ball out and just wanted to touch the ball.''
It was obvious in the way Tennessee handled Hill.
Hill entered the day averaging 119.2 yards rushing per game, but Tennessee limited him to 13 yards on 11 carries.
''We just couldn't find any offensive rhythm,'' Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said.
That dominant defense helped Tennessee overcome the loss of Maurer, who was 4 of 7 for 61 yards with two interceptions in his second career start.
The Vols led 7-3 when Maurer dove at the end of a 13-yard run and landed head-first late in the second quarter. The freshman quarterback grabbed the back of his neck immediately after the play, stayed in the game for the rest of that series but didn't play again.
Pruitt said after the game that Maurer sustained a concussion. Jarrett Guarantano, who had lost his job as Tennessee's starting quarterback last week, stepped in for Maurer and went 6 of 7 for 106 yards.
Guarantano's outing included a game-clinching 39-yard completion to Tyler Byrd with 2:35 left. Tennessee was clinging to a 13-10 lead when Byrd caught a pass about 2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, went to his left and raced down the sideline until he reached the end zone.
''Today was extremely fun,'' Byrd said.
It wasn't nearly as much fun for Mississippi State,
Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens was benched in favor of freshman Garrett Shrader after the Penn State graduate transfer went 6 of 11 for 67 yards and throwing two interceptions in the first half.
Shrader was 5 of 10 for 79 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 62 yards on 13 carries.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs need to figure out their quarterback situation as they head into the toughest part of their schedule. Three of their next four games are against No. 5 LSU, No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 1 Alabama. Their lack of a consistent passing game is starting to hamper Hill. After rushing for over 100 yards in Mississippi State's first four contests, he's been held below 50 yards in back-to-back games.
Tennessee: The good news for the Vols is that their defense appeared to come of age Saturday. The bad news is that defensive back Trevon Flowers was injured in the first half and linebacker Henry To'o To'o received a targeting penalty in the second half. Pruitt said after the game that Flowers broke his leg. The targeting penalty to To'o To'o means one of the Vols' top defenders must sit out the first half of their game next week at No. 1 Alabama.
STYLE CHANGE
Tennessee wore orange pants for the first time since a 49-36 victory over Kentucky on Nov. 12, 2016.
BULLDOGS' SUSPENSION UPDATE
Mississippi State couldn't blame this loss on suspensions.
When the NCAA placed Mississippi State on probation in August after determining a part-time student tutor had completed coursework for athletes in an online class, 10 football players received eight-game suspensions as part of the penalties. Mississippi State can pick and choose which games the suspended players will sit out. All those players were eligible to participate in Saturday's game.
QUOTABLE
''I look back and I see a brown spot in the air, and I said, `The only brown spot I know is the ball,' '' Warrior describing his third-quarter interception.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State hosts LSU on Saturday.
Tennessee visits Alabama on Saturday.
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35. 32-B.Cole to MSST 9 for 9 yards (10-T.Byrd31-K.Solomon).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 9(15:00 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 8 for -1 yard (94-M.Butler).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 8(14:55 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 14 for 6 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - MISSST 14(14:25 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens sacked at MSST 12 for -2 yards (19-D.Taylor).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - MISSST 12(13:44 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 34 yards from MSST 12 Downed at the MSST 46.
TENN
Volunteers
- Interception (4 plays, -34 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 46(13:04 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer complete to 4-D.Wood-Anderson. 4-D.Wood-Anderson to MSST 18 for 28 yards (29-C.Morgan).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 18(12:54 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer scrambles runs ob at MSST 13 for 5 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 13(12:20 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to MSST 12 for 1 yard (5-C.Rivers).
|
Int
|
3 & 4 - TENN 12(11:50 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings INTERCEPTED by 3-C.Dantzler at MSST End Zone. 3-C.Dantzler touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(11:13 - 1st) 8-K.Hill to MSST 23 for 3 yards (90-G.Emerson35-D.Bituli).
|
Sack
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 23(11:06 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens sacked at MSST 17 for -6 yards (94-M.Butler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - MISSST 17(10:32 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 12-I.Zuber.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - MISSST 17(9:47 - 1st) 37-T.Day punts 56 yards from MSST 17. 1-M.Callaway pushed ob at TEN 40 for 13 yards (18-C.Gardner).
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (8 plays, 60 yards, 4:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(9:39 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 42 for 2 yards (10-L.Lewis).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 42(9:27 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 44 for 2 yards (92-K.Jones84-J.Crumedy).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 6 - TENN 44(8:50 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer complete to 10-T.Byrd. 10-T.Byrd to MSST 40 for 16 yards (29-C.Morgan3-C.Dantzler).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(8:13 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to MSST 38 for 2 yards (29-C.Morgan).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TENN 38(7:36 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to MSST 38 for no gain (40-E.Thompson).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 8 - TENN 38(6:55 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to MSST 22 for 16 yards (29-C.Morgan).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 22(6:20 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan to MSST 15 for 7 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 15(5:41 - 1st) 9-T.Jordan runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:04 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (7 plays, 9 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:56 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(4:56 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 30 for 5 yards (41-K.George).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(4:56 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to MSST 34 for 4 yards (90-G.Emerson94-M.Butler).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 34(4:13 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens complete to 82-F.Green. 82-F.Green pushed ob at MSST 43 for 9 yards (25-T.Flowers).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(3:57 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to TEN 46 for 11 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(3:11 - 1st) 21-N.Gibson to TEN 42 for 4 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 42(2:40 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens to TEN 32 for 10 yards (25-T.Flowers).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(2:06 - 1st) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 2-D.Thomas INTERCEPTED by 41-K.George at TEN 10. 41-K.George to TEN 34 for 24 yards (79-E.Wilkerson).
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(1:25 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 34(1:14 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to TEN 39 for 5 yards (5-C.Rivers).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 39(1:09 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer complete to 10-T.Byrd. 10-T.Byrd to TEN 40 for 1 yard (32-B.Cole6-W.Gay).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - TENN 40(0:29 - 1st) 47-J.Doyle punts 52 yards from TEN 40 Downed at the MSST 8.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- FG (12 plays, 59 yards, 7:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 8(15:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 25 for 17 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:48 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Payton.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:16 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 25 for no gain (35-D.Bituli97-D.Middleton).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - MISSST 25(14:08 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry to MSST 44 for 19 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(13:25 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 48 for 4 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 48(12:51 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens scrambles runs ob at TEN 43 for 9 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(12:19 - 2nd) 12-I.Zuber to TEN 39 for 4 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - MISSST 39(11:42 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to TEN 37 for 2 yards (88-L.Bumphus).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 37(11:00 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens to TEN 31 for 6 yards (88-L.Bumphus).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(10:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to TEN 29 for 2 yards (79-K.Garland).
|
Sack
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 29(9:27 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens sacked at TEN 33 for -4 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - MISSST 33(8:38 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 1-S.Guidry.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - MISSST 33(7:53 - 2nd) 47-J.Christmann 51 yards Field Goal is Good.
TENN
Volunteers
- Interception (9 plays, 5 yards, 4:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:46 - 2nd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 50 yards from MSST 35 Downed at the TEN 15.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 15(7:40 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 18 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson1-M.Emerson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 18(7:38 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 21 for 3 yards (99-J.Jackson).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 4 - TENN 21(6:58 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer scrambles to TEN 44 for 23 yards (6-W.Gay11-J.Landrews).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 44(6:21 - 2nd) 15-J.Jennings pushed ob at MSST 34 for 22 yards (8-M.Smitherman).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(5:36 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to MSST 31 for 3 yards (29-C.Morgan).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 31(5:05 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer to MSST 18 for 13 yards (29-C.Morgan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 18(4:21 - 2nd) 9-T.Jordan to MSST 18 for no gain (40-E.Thompson).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 18(3:45 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to MSST 17 for 1 yard (54-F.Lovett).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - TENN 17(3:08 - 2nd) 18-B.Maurer incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer INTERCEPTED by 32-B.Cole at MSST End Zone. 32-B.Cole touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (5 plays, 28 yards, 0:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(2:28 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 23 for 3 yards (19-D.Taylor94-M.Butler).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - MISSST 23(2:19 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens scrambles pushed ob at MSST 33 for 10 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(1:56 - 2nd) Penalty on TEN 2-A.Taylor Holding 10 yards enforced at MSST 33. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(1:56 - 2nd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 42 for -1 yard (2-A.Taylor90-G.Emerson).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - MISSST 42(1:46 - 2nd) Team penalty on MSST False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 42. No Play.
|
Int
|
2 & 16 - MISSST 37(1:22 - 2nd) 7-T.Stevens incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-T.Flowers at TEN 49. 25-T.Flowers to MSST 37 for 14 yards (7-T.Stevens). Team penalty on MSST Holding declined.
TENN
Volunteers
- Halftime (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 37(1:10 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to MSST 36 for 1 yard (42-M.Spencer5-C.Rivers).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 36(0:59 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to MSST 32 for 4 yards (29-C.Morgan10-L.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TENN 32(0:55 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to MSST 32 for no gain (84-J.Crumedy43-F.Adams).
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (6 plays, 18 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - TENN 32(0:47 - 2nd) 42-B.Cimaglia 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 48-S.Goodman kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 31 for 6 yards (29-C.Morgan40-E.Thompson).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 31(15:00 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 29 for -2 yards (40-E.Thompson90-L.Autry).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - TENN 29(14:20 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 35 for 6 yards (5-C.Rivers). Penalty on TEN 15-J.Jennings Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting. Penalty on MSST 8-M.Smitherman Unsportsmanlike conduct offsetting.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(13:40 - 3rd) 4-D.Wood-Anderson to TEN 40 for 5 yards (40-E.Thompson32-B.Cole).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 40(13:10 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 42 for 2 yards (10-L.Lewis).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 42(12:50 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 43 for 1 yard (6-W.Gay29-C.Morgan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - TENN 43(12:10 - 3rd) 47-J.Doyle punts 57 yards from TEN 43 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(11:51 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 22 for 2 yards (18-N.Warrior).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MISSST 22(11:36 - 3rd) 8-K.Hill to MSST 24 for 2 yards (19-D.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MISSST 24(10:57 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 82-F.Green.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MISSST 24(10:13 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 37 yards from MSST 24 out of bounds at the TEN 39.
TENN
Volunteers
- FG (6 plays, 56 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 39(10:08 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to TEN 37 for -2 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - TENN 37(9:58 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 46 for 9 yards (3-C.Dantzler).
|
+41 YD
|
3 & 3 - TENN 46(9:26 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 80-R.Keyton. 80-R.Keyton to MSST 13 for 41 yards (8-M.Smitherman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 13(8:47 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to MSST 13 for no gain (43-F.Adams).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 13(8:12 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to MSST 12 for 1 yard (40-E.Thompson54-F.Lovett).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 9 - TENN 12(7:31 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to MSST 5 for 7 yards (11-J.Landrews8-M.Smitherman).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - TENN 5(6:51 - 3rd) 42-B.Cimaglia 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Interception (5 plays, 44 yards, 0:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:15 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
1 & 10 - MISSST(6:12 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to TEN 41 for 34 yards (20-B.Thompson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(6:12 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(6:12 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 34 for 9 yards (11-H.To'o To'o12-S.Shamburger).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - MISSST 34(6:06 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 36 for 2 yards (88-L.Bumphus).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(5:35 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 85-A.Williams INTERCEPTED by 18-N.Warrior at TEN 38. 18-N.Warrior pushed ob at TEN 35 for -3 yards.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(5:06 - 3rd) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 35 for no gain (90-L.Autry).
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - TENN 35(4:56 - 3rd) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at TEN 30 for -5 yards (90-L.Autry54-F.Lovett).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 15 - TENN 30(4:18 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler pushed ob at TEN 35 for 5 yards (29-C.Morgan).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TENN 35(3:36 - 3rd) 47-J.Doyle punts 37 yards from TEN 35 to MSST 28 fair catch by 9-M.Dear.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Punt (6 plays, -14 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(2:55 - 3rd) 4-J.Payton to MSST 39 for 11 yards (12-S.Shamburger).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(2:46 - 3rd) Team penalty on MSST False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 39. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - MISSST 34(2:24 - 3rd) 21-N.Gibson to MSST 35 for 1 yard (97-D.Middleton).
|
Sack
|
2 & 14 - MISSST 35(2:04 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. sacked at MSST 28 for -7 yards. Penalty on MSST 6-G.Shrader Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at MSST 28. (98-A.Solomon).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 21 - MISSST 28(1:32 - 3rd) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to MSST 29 for 1 yard (19-D.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 20 - MISSST 29(1:22 - 3rd) Penalty on MSST 18-A.Brule False start 5 yards enforced at MSST 29. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 25 - MISSST 24(0:47 - 3rd) 37-T.Day punts 46 yards from MSST 24 out of bounds at the TEN 30.
TENN
Volunteers
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 30(0:47 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 33 for 3 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - TENN 33(0:32 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 35 for 2 yards (40-E.Thompson92-K.Jones).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 35(15:00 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to MSST 50 for 15 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 50(14:24 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Jennings.
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 50(13:47 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 47 for -3 yards (5-C.Rivers40-E.Thompson).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - TENN 47(13:39 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 15-J.Jennings. 15-J.Jennings to MSST 49 for 4 yards (40-E.Thompson6-W.Gay).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TENN 49(13:00 - 4th) 47-J.Doyle punts 39 yards from MSST 49 to MSST 10 fair catch by 9-M.Dear.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 10(12:10 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to MSST 31 for 21 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(12:04 - 4th) Penalty on TEN 11-H.To'o To'o Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at MSST 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(11:48 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 41(11:15 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to TEN 48 for 11 yards (27-Q.Crouch38-S.Page).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(11:07 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to TEN 36 for 12 yards (27-Q.Crouch18-N.Warrior).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(10:18 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to TEN 18 for 18 yards (26-T.Jackson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 18(9:39 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to TEN 17 for 1 yard (2-A.Taylor).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 18(10:18 - 4th) 8-K.Hill to TEN 17 for 1 yard (2-A.Taylor).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - MISSST 17(9:10 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:34 - 4th) 47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (9 plays, 91 yards, 5:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:27 - 4th) 48-S.Goodman kicks 61 yards from MSST 35. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 18 for 14 yards (34-S.Timbs). Penalty on TEN 38-G.Frerking Holding 9 yards enforced at TEN 18.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 9(8:27 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 15 for 6 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 15(8:19 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 30 for 15 yards (8-M.Smitherman).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 30(7:45 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 37 for 7 yards (11-J.Landrews).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 37(6:55 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to TEN 49 for 12 yards (40-E.Thompson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(6:30 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to MSST 49 for 2 yards (32-B.Cole).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 49(5:41 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to MSST 47 for 2 yards (6-W.Gay).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - TENN 47(5:00 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 9-T.Jordan. 9-T.Jordan to MSST 38 for 9 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 38(4:13 - 4th) 9-T.Jordan to MSST 39 for -1 yard (52-K.Jones).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 11 - TENN 39(3:32 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 10-T.Byrd. 10-T.Byrd runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:42 - 4th) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
MISSST
Bulldogs
- Missed FG (10 plays, 57 yards, 1:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:35 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to MSST End Zone. touchback.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(2:35 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader to MSST 39 for 14 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(2:35 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader sacked at MSST 37 for -2 yards FUMBLES (19-D.Taylor). 73-D.Williams to MSST 37 for no gain.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - MISSST 37(2:19 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas to MSST 45 for 8 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - MISSST 45(1:55 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader complete to 5-O.Mitchell. 5-O.Mitchell to TEN 40 for 15 yards (26-T.Jackson35-D.Bituli).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(1:45 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to TEN 26 for 14 yards (27-Q.Crouch35-D.Bituli).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(1:29 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader incomplete. Intended for 5-O.Mitchell.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - MISSST 26(1:17 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to TEN 13 for 13 yards.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(1:08 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader sacked at TEN 20 for -7 yards (95-K.Bennett).
|
Sack
|
2 & 17 - MISSST 20(0:50 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader sacked at TEN 25 for -5 yards (97-D.Middleton).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 22 - MISSST 25(0:45 - 4th) 6-G.Shrader scrambles to TEN 18 for 7 yards (35-D.Bituli).
|
No Good
|
4 & 15 - MISSST 18(0:40 - 4th) 47-J.Christmann 36 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TENN
Volunteers
|Result
|Play
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 20(0:20 - 4th) 2-J.Guarantano kneels at TEN 19 for -1 yard.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|14
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|234
|355
|Total Plays
|58
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|190
|Rush Attempts
|37
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|113
|165
|Comp. - Att.
|11-21
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|11.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-15
|3-34
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|4-46.3
|Return Yards
|9
|62
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-9
|1-14
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|3-35
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|113
|PASS YDS
|165
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|190
|
|
|234
|TOTAL YDS
|355
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|5/10
|79
|1
|1
|
T. Stevens 7 QB
|T. Stevens
|6/11
|67
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|13
|62
|0
|14
|
T. Stevens 7 QB
|T. Stevens
|9
|26
|0
|10
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|11
|13
|0
|4
|
J. Payton 4 WR
|J. Payton
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Mitchell 5 WR
|O. Mitchell
|5
|58
|0
|21
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|2
|36
|0
|19
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|2
|25
|1
|17
|
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
|L. Witherspoon
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
F. Green 82 TE
|F. Green
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Zuber 12 WR
|I. Zuber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Payton 4 WR
|J. Payton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|11-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 29 S
|C. Morgan
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cole II 32 S
|B. Cole II
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smitherman 8 CB
|M. Smitherman
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landrews 11 S
|J. Landrews
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Adams 43 DE
|F. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 84 DT
|J. Crumedy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Autry 90 DT
|L. Autry
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
Ke. Jones 92 DT
|Ke. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 99 DT
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 54 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Spencer 42 DE
|M. Spencer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Emerson 1 CB
|M. Emerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|1/2
|51
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 37 P
|T. Day
|4
|43.3
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Cole II 32 S
|B. Cole II
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|6/7
|106
|1
|0
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|4/7
|61
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|16
|63
|0
|15
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|19
|59
|1
|15
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|3
|41
|0
|23
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Byrd 10 WR
|T. Byrd
|3
|56
|1
|39
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
|D. Wood-Anderson
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
|J. Jennings
|3
|17
|0
|15
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Jordan 9 RB
|T. Jordan
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Taylor 19 LB
|D. Taylor
|5-0
|2.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 26 DB
|T. Jackson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Emerson 90 DL
|G. Emerson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Warrior 18 DB
|N. Warrior
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Thompson 20 DB
|B. Thompson
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 88 DL
|L. Bumphus
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bituli 35 LB
|D. Bituli
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Shamburger 12 DB
|S. Shamburger
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 25 DB
|T. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ku. Garland 79 DL
|Ku. Garland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. George Jr. 41 DB
|K. George Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Solomon 98 DL
|A. Solomon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|2/2
|22
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Doyle 47 P
|J. Doyle
|4
|46.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
|M. Callaway
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
