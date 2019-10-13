|
|
|HAWAII
|BOISE
No. 14 Boise State loses Bachmeier, beats Hawaii 59-37
BOISE, Idaho (AP) After holding a competitive contest for the starting quarterback job, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin has insisted that the Broncos are well stocked at the position.
Saturday night against Hawaii and its high-powered offense, Harsin's message was put to the test. Turns out, he was right.
Chase Cord threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns in relief of injured starter Hank Bachmeier and No. 14 Boise State beat Hawaii 59-37.
The Broncos (6-0, 3-0 Mountain West) remained perfect at home against the Rainbow Warriors in seven meetings, despite losing Bachmeier early in the second quarter when he was scrambling for a first down and spun to elude oncoming linebacker Kana'i Picanco.
Bachmeier absorbed a hit in his lower back and promptly fumbled. He walked gingerly off the field with the aid of staff trainers before going to the locker room. In the second half, he returned to the sidelines in street clothes.
''(Hank's injury) was something along the lines of a hip pointer,'' Harsin said after the game. ''He got hit in the side and was out, and he was not going to go back in. At that point . we decided to just roll with Chase. He was already in the game plan with some packages. So we decided to give Hank a chance to rest up a bit. . He's going to be fine moving forward.''
With Bachmeier out, Cord ensured that the Broncos' passing offense that ranks second in the conference didn't miss a beat, throwing TD strikes of 33, 42, and 8 yards and finishing with 12 for 18 passing.
Hawaii (4-2, 1-1), which entered the game with the Mountain West's top passing offense and fourth nationally, fell behind early and never seemed to have an answer defensively for any of the three quarterbacks Boise State played.
''The defense played well in the first half but awful field position,'' Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich said. ''We gave them some real short plays and they took advantage of it. Our defense didn't play nearly as poorly as the score indicated, but in the second half we gave up some really big plays that we uncharacteristic for us.''
Despite Cord's commanding presence, the Broncos mixed up the play calling, using five players at quarterback.
''They're all intelligent enough to do that, so we're able to have a little bit of fun,'' Harsin said. ''Everything we're doing, it's about how we can get all these players involved.''
One of those players was Boise State receiver John Hightower, who had seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran a play with an option to pass.
''It's tough seeing somebody go down,'' Hightower said. ''But all the quarterbacks are prepared and they know what they're doing. It's nice to see all of them make plays we already know what they're capable of making.''
Jaylon Henderson also played significant time at quarterback as the Broncos' trio of signal callers combined for 315 yards passing.
Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, moving past Garrett Gabriel for fifth place on the school's career passing yardage list.
STATS THAT MATTER
In the first half, Boise State's average starting field position was its own 47, aided by three fumbles.
Hawaii finished with four turnovers, which proved costly in the second quarter when Boise State blew open a tight game to take command.
THE TAKEAWAY
Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors raised some eyebrows early with wins over Pac-12 foes Arizona and Oregon State but fell flat against another Top 25 opponent. The last time Hawaii beat a ranked team was Nevada in 2010. If Hawaii intends to rekindle its glory from earlier the past decade, it needs to find a way to beat one of the country's top teams.
Boise State: The Broncos played their most complete game of the season, and did so without Bachmeier for most of the contest. That's exactly the kind of performance Boise State coach Bryan Harsin has been pleading for from his team, and the type of play it will need if the Broncos intend to stay in the driver's seat for a New Year's Six bowl game berth among the Group of 5 schools.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Boise State could possibly move up after a couple losses by teams above the Broncos.
UP NEXT
Hawaii returns home next Saturday to face Air Force.
Boise State will take a break from conference play next week and hit the road for a game with burgeoning regional rival BYU.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (4 plays, -6 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-F.Holly to HAW 29 for 4 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - HAWAII 29(14:52 - 1st) Penalty on HAW 74-G.Pryor False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - HAWAII 24(14:16 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - HAWAII 24(13:50 - 1st) 9-S.Gaudion punts 33 yards from HAW 24 to BOISE 43 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 69 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(13:45 - 1st) 34-R.Mahone to BOISE 46 for 3 yards (96-K.Padello).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 46(13:39 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower pushed ob at HAW 24 for 30 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(13:05 - 1st) Penalty on HAW 6-C.Byrd Personal Foul 12 yards enforced at HAW 24. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 12(13:05 - 1st) 10-C.Cord complete to 47-M.Pistone. 47-M.Pistone to HAW 5 for 7 yards (3-K.Hicks18-C.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 5(12:39 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:04 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Fumble (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:59 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(11:59 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart runs ob at HAW 34 for 9 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 34(11:59 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald to HAW 37 for 3 yards (26-A.Williams).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(11:28 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 43 for 6 yards (4-D.Pierce25-B.Wickersham).
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII(10:52 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 43 for no gain (26-A.Williams).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 43(10:09 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 43 FUMBLES (28-K.Kaniho). 28-K.Kaniho to HAW 41 for no gain.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 46 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 41(10:09 - 1st) 34-R.Mahone to HAW 38 for 3 yards (51-M.Manuwai).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 38(10:04 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 38(9:36 - 1st) Penalty on HAW 59-A.Choi Offside 5 yards enforced at HAW 38. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - BOISE 33(9:30 - 1st) 34-R.Mahone to HAW 29 for 4 yards (5-K.Bethley92-D.Matthews).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(9:30 - 1st) 34-R.Mahone to HAW 26 for 3 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 26(9:04 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 1-O.Evans.
|
+26 YD
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 26(8:30 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:24 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (3 plays, 63 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:20 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 10-M.Stovall runs ob at HAW 37 for 37 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(8:20 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Stovall.
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 37(8:14 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd pushed ob at BOISE 17 for 46 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 17(8:11 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 85-L.Victor. 85-L.Victor runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:29 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:23 - 1st) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on HAW Offside 5 yards enforced at BOISE 25.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 30(7:23 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler to BOISE 32 for 2 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 32(7:23 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower. Penalty on HAW 4-R.Farris Pass interference 12 yards enforced at BOISE 32. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 44(6:46 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 46 for 2 yards (2-J.Pritchard). Penalty on HAW 2-J.Pritchard Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BOISE 46.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(6:41 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs ob at HAW 20 for 19 yards. Penalty on BOISE 70-J.Ojukwu Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 39. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - BOISE 49(6:22 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - BOISE 49(6:17 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier to HAW 44 for 5 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - BOISE 44(5:58 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - BOISE 44(5:18 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 37 yards from HAW 44 Downed at the HAW 7.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 7(5:10 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 10-M.Stovall. 10-M.Stovall to HAW 23 for 16 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 23(4:58 - 1st) 26-M.Reed to HAW 23 for no gain (44-R.Whimpey).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 23(4:18 - 1st) Penalty on HAW 9-J.Ward False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 23. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 15 - HAWAII 18(3:33 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald complete to 10-M.Stovall. 10-M.Stovall pushed ob at HAW 23 for 5 yards (4-D.Pierce). Penalty on HAW 57-J.Hensley Holding 9 yards enforced at HAW 18. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 24 - HAWAII 9(3:09 - 1st) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd. Penalty on HAW 63-T.Tuulima Holding declined.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 24 - HAWAII 9(2:43 - 1st) 21-F.Holly pushed ob at HAW 19 for 10 yards (38-D.Washington).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - HAWAII 19(2:36 - 1st) 9-S.Gaudion punts 33 yards from HAW 19 to BOISE 48 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- FG (9 plays, 45 yards, 1:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(2:01 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to HAW 48 for 4 yards (27-S.Matautia69-A.Se'ei).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 48(1:54 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to HAW 45 for 3 yards (96-K.Padello).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 45(1:16 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to HAW 39 for 6 yards (15-P.Scott).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 39(0:36 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 39(0:04 - 1st) 19-H.Bachmeier to HAW 24 for 15 yards (91-S.Akoteu).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 24(15:00 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 34-R.Mahone.
|
2 & 10 - BOISE(14:31 - 2nd) 16-J.Hightower 7-A.Butler to HAW 10 for 6 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 24(14:25 - 2nd) 16-J.Hightower to HAW 16 for 8 yards. Penalty on BOISE 16-J.Hightower Intentional grounding 5 yards enforced at HAW 16.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 21(14:25 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - BOISE 21(13:57 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Downs (4 plays, 3 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:51 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 62 yards from BOISE 35. 10-M.Stovall to HAW 26 for 23 yards (48-B.DeRose).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 26(13:46 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 85-L.Victor. 85-L.Victor to HAW 29 for 3 yards (21-T.Jones).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 29(13:40 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to HAW 35 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 35(13:11 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
-6 YD
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 35(12:32 - 2nd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 29 for -6 yards (99-C.Weaver).
BOISE
Broncos
- Fumble (3 plays, 15 yards, 0:39 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(12:27 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone to HAW 23 for 6 yards (27-S.Matautia15-P.Scott).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BOISE 23(12:21 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone to HAW 22 for 1 yard (12-K.Picanco).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 22(11:48 - 2nd) 19-H.Bachmeier scrambles to HAW 14 FUMBLES (12-K.Picanco). 49-M.Williams to HAW 14 for no gain.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 14(11:07 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 14(10:58 - 2nd) 21-F.Holly to HAW 15 for 1 yard (99-C.Weaver93-C.Hatada).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - HAWAII 15(10:51 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - HAWAII 15(10:05 - 2nd) 9-S.Gaudion punts 49 yards from HAW 15. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 40 for 4 yards (4-R.Farris).
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(10:01 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 45 for 5 yards (3-K.Hicks4-R.Farris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 45(9:50 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 45 for no gain (96-K.Padello).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 45(9:23 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord to BOISE 50 for 5 yards (12-K.Picanco96-K.Padello).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 50(8:52 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord complete to 34-R.Mahone. 34-R.Mahone to HAW 45 for 5 yards (8-E.Ford27-S.Matautia).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 45(8:17 - 2nd) 16-J.Hightower to HAW 45 for no gain (18-C.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BOISE 45(7:42 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - BOISE 45(7:04 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez punts 35 yards from HAW 45 to HAW 10 fair catch by 10-M.Stovall.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Fumble (5 plays, 8 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 10(6:58 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Stovall.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 10(6:51 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Sharsh.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 10(6:45 - 2nd) Team penalty on HAW Delay of game 5 yards enforced at HAW 10. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - HAWAII 5(6:39 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward. Penalty on BOISE 38-D.Washington Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HAW 5. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(6:39 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to HAW 23 FUMBLES (99-C.Weaver). 10-K.Nawahine to HAW 23 for no gain.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(6:34 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to HAW 16 for 7 yards (18-C.Davis). Penalty on BOISE 47-M.Pistone Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 23. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - BOISE 33(6:27 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 20 - BOISE 33(6:03 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:59 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Fumble (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:52 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(5:52 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 29 FUMBLES (26-A.Williams). 44-R.Whimpey to HAW 29 for no gain.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (6 plays, 29 yards, 3:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(5:52 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone to HAW 25 for 4 yards (12-K.Picanco).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - BOISE 25(5:40 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone to HAW 27 for -2 yards (96-K.Padello).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - BOISE 27(5:07 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to HAW 20 for 7 yards (8-E.Ford).
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 20(4:28 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord to HAW 18 for 2 yards (66-E.Moananu).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 18(3:40 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone to HAW 13 for 5 yards (12-K.Picanco).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 5 - BOISE 13(3:10 - 2nd) 34-R.Mahone runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:32 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good. Penalty on HAW 22-I.Okeke Offside declined.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:26 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(2:26 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 85-L.Victor. 85-L.Victor to HAW 34 for 9 yards (26-A.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - HAWAII 34(2:26 - 2nd) Penalty on BOISE 99-C.Weaver Offside 5 yards enforced at HAW 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(1:58 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 39(1:58 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald to HAW 47 for 8 yards (93-C.Hatada).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 47(1:54 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 10-M.Stovall. 10-M.Stovall to BOISE 31 for 22 yards (26-A.Williams10-K.Nawahine).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 31(1:25 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor. Penalty on BOISE 21-T.Jones Holding 10 yards enforced at BOISE 31. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21(0:55 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
|
+21 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 21(0:50 - 2nd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 10-M.Stovall. 10-M.Stovall runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:46 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Halftime (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:41 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 62 yards from HAW 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 37 for 34 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 37(0:41 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 49 for 12 yards (12-K.Picanco).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(0:30 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 49(0:14 - 2nd) 10-C.Cord sacked at BOISE 48 for -1 yard (99-J.Laulu).
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (6 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BOISE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 34-R.Mahone to BOISE 27 for 2 yards (95-K.Hune).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - BOISE 27(14:55 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 36 for 9 yards (8-E.Ford).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(14:14 - 3rd) 34-R.Mahone to BOISE 39 for 3 yards (51-M.Manuwai).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 39(13:44 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at HAW 42 for 19 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
+42 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 42(13:09 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:30 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:30 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to HAW End Zone. touchback. Penalty on BOISE 33-J.Skinner Offside 5 yards enforced at HAW 25.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 30(12:25 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 30(12:25 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald runs ob at HAW 32 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - HAWAII 32(12:20 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - HAWAII 32(11:47 - 3rd) 9-S.Gaudion punts 34 yards from HAW 32 to BOISE 34 fair catch by 26-A.Williams.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 34(11:42 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 38 for 4 yards (96-K.Padello).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 37(11:36 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 47 for 10 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 47(11:05 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir runs ob at HAW 36 for 17 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 36(10:27 - 3rd) Penalty on BOISE 85-J.Bates False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 36. No Play.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - BOISE 41(9:57 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower pushed ob at HAW 28 for 13 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - BOISE 28(9:37 - 3rd) 34-R.Mahone to HAW 25 for 3 yards (27-S.Matautia).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(9:06 - 3rd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:36 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (9 plays, 79 yards, 4:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:24 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35. 10-M.Stovall to HAW 21 for 21 yards (14-K.Buffalo5-G.Collingham).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 21(8:24 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald runs ob at HAW 27 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - HAWAII 27(8:19 - 3rd) 26-M.Reed to HAW 32 for 5 yards (44-R.Whimpey25-B.Wickersham).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 32(7:39 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 10-M.Stovall. 10-M.Stovall to HAW 36 for 4 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - HAWAII 36(7:05 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 23-J.Smart. 23-J.Smart to HAW 48 for 12 yards (21-T.Jones).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 48(6:21 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to BOISE 49 for 3 yards (38-D.Washington).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 7 - HAWAII 49(5:43 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Stovall. Penalty on BOISE 28-K.Kaniho Pass interference 15 yards enforced at BOISE 49. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 34(5:03 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 10-M.Stovall. 10-M.Stovall runs ob at BOISE 18 for 16 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 18(4:59 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to BOISE 17 for 1 yard (4-D.Pierce).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - HAWAII 17(4:18 - 3rd) 13-C.McDonald runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:37 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell extra point is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:31 - 3rd) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(3:31 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord to BOISE 32 for 7 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BOISE 32(3:31 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 3 - BOISE 32(2:56 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to BOISE 48 for 16 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 48(2:51 - 3rd) 34-R.Mahone to HAW 41 for 11 yards (53-D.Muasau).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 41(2:17 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to HAW 38 for 3 yards (53-D.Muasau). Penalty on HAW 66-E.Moananu Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at HAW 38.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 23(1:51 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to HAW 11 for 12 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 11(1:24 - 3rd) 24-G.Holani to HAW 8 for 3 yards (49-M.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 8(0:51 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord incomplete. Intended for 7-A.Butler.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - BOISE 8(0:12 - 3rd) 10-C.Cord complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:08 - 3rd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:00 - 3rd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 64 yards from BOISE 35. 85-L.Victor to HAW 27 for 26 yards (20-R.Kafentzis49-D.Herberg).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 27(15:00 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 10-M.Stovall. 10-M.Stovall to HAW 39 for 12 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 39(14:53 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to HAW 44 for 5 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - HAWAII 44(14:15 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Ward.
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - HAWAII 44(13:34 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald runs ob at BOISE 41 for 15 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 41(13:29 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 6-C.Byrd. 6-C.Byrd to BOISE 25 for 16 yards (4-D.Pierce).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 25(13:09 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to BOISE 11 for 14 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 11(12:33 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 3-J.Sharsh. 3-J.Sharsh to BOISE 3 for 8 yards (21-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - HAWAII 3(11:57 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - HAWAII 3(11:30 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald to BOISE 3 for no gain (90-S.Igiehon).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 2 - HAWAII 3(11:25 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald complete to 10-M.Stovall. 10-M.Stovall runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(10:42 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 2:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:37 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell kicks 65 yards from HAW 35 to BOISE End Zone. touchback.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 25(10:37 - 4th) 34-R.Mahone to BOISE 33 for 8 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - BOISE 33(10:37 - 4th) 34-R.Mahone to BOISE 40 for 7 yards (18-C.Davis).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 40(10:08 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to HAW 49 for 11 yards (4-R.Farris).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 49(9:36 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to HAW 44 for 5 yards (5-K.Bethley). Penalty on BOISE 70-J.Ojukwu Holding 10 yards enforced at HAW 49. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 20 - BOISE 41(9:07 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson to BOISE 46 for 5 yards (5-K.Bethley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - BOISE 46(8:39 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 15 - BOISE 46(7:57 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani.
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - BOISE 46(7:52 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez punts 54 yards from BOISE 46 to HAW End Zone. touchback.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(7:46 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 20(7:39 - 4th) 21-F.Holly to HAW 29 for 9 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - HAWAII 29(7:33 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Byrd.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - HAWAII 29(6:54 - 4th) 13-C.McDonald incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Smart.
BOISE
Broncos
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 29(6:49 - 4th) 21-A.Van Buren to HAW 27 for 2 yards (96-K.Padello).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - BOISE 27(6:46 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 5-G.Collingham. Penalty on BOISE 77-J.Molchon Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - BOISE 27(6:05 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to HAW 20 for 7 yards (22-I.Okeke).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - BOISE 20(6:01 - 4th) 9-J.Henderson to HAW 20 for no gain (22-I.Okeke).
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 20(5:13 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 10-M.Stovall. 10-M.Stovall to HAW 40 for 20 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 40(5:04 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Stovall.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 40(4:25 - 4th) 44-H.Keliiliki to HAW 46 for 6 yards (48-B.DeRose).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - HAWAII 46(4:20 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 85-L.Victor. 85-L.Victor to HAW 50 for 4 yards (21-T.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 50(3:38 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 10-M.Stovall.
|
+50 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 50(2:56 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro complete to 84-N.Mardner. 84-N.Mardner runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(2:52 - 4th) 10-M.Stovall to BOISE End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
BOISE
Broncos
- TD (2 plays, 43 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:44 - 4th) 17-R.Meskell kicks 8 yards from HAW 35. 28-K.Kaniho to HAW 43 for no gain.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BOISE 43(2:44 - 4th) 24-G.Holani to HAW 40 for 3 yards (49-M.Williams).
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 7 - BOISE 40(2:42 - 4th) 24-G.Holani runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(1:58 - 4th) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good. Penalty on BOISE 69-G.Curran False start 5 yards enforced at HAW 3. No Play.
|
PAT Good
|(1:49 - 4th) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
HAWAII
Rainbow Warriors
- End of Game (7 plays, -13 yards, 1:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:49 - 4th) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 61 yards from BOISE 35. 85-L.Victor to HAW 33 for 29 yards (22-T.LeBeauf).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 33(1:49 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 87-R.Funkhouser.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 33(1:42 - 4th) 44-H.Keliiliki to HAW 35 for 2 yards (48-B.DeRose40-J.Watson).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - HAWAII 35(1:37 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro scrambles pushed ob at HAW 44 for 9 yards (48-B.DeRose).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 44(0:52 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 85-L.Victor.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HAWAII 44(0:44 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. Intended for 84-N.Mardner.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - HAWAII 44(0:39 - 4th) 44-H.Keliiliki to BOISE 37 for 19 yards (5-E.Tyler).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - HAWAII 37(0:33 - 4th) 12-C.Cordeiro incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-K.Buffalo at BOISE 37. 14-K.Buffalo touchback.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|29
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|14
|14
|Penalty
|4
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|438
|517
|Total Plays
|69
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|203
|Rush Attempts
|19
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|325
|314
|Comp. - Att.
|26-50
|21-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|10-88
|11-95
|Touchdowns
|5
|8
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.3
|3-42.0
|Return Yards
|136
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-136
|1-34
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|325
|PASS YDS
|314
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|
|438
|TOTAL YDS
|517
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|23/41
|251
|3
|0
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|3/9
|74
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McDonald 13 QB
|C. McDonald
|8
|54
|1
|17
|
H. Keliiliki 44 RB
|H. Keliiliki
|3
|27
|0
|19
|
F. Holly III 21 RB
|F. Holly III
|4
|24
|0
|10
|
K. Picanco 12 LB
|K. Picanco
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Reed 26 RB
|M. Reed
|3
|-1
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stovall 10 WR
|M. Stovall
|8
|114
|2
|22
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|6
|74
|0
|46
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|1
|50
|1
|50
|
L. Victor 85 WR
|L. Victor
|4
|33
|1
|17
|
J. Sharsh 3 WR
|J. Sharsh
|4
|29
|0
|14
|
J. Smart 23 WR
|J. Smart
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
E. Ford 8 DB
|E. Ford
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Ward 9 WR
|J. Ward
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Funkhouser 87 WR
|R. Funkhouser
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Cordeiro 12 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ka. Padello 96 DL
|Ka. Padello
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Picanco 12 LB
|K. Picanco
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 5 DB
|K. Bethley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Matautia 27 LB
|S. Matautia
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Farris II 4 DB
|R. Farris II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 18 DB
|C. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ford 8 DB
|E. Ford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 49 DL
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hicks 3 DB
|K. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuwai 51 DL
|M. Manuwai
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Okeke 22 DB
|I. Okeke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Byrd II 6 WR
|C. Byrd II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Akoteu 91 DL
|S. Akoteu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pritchard 2 LB
|J. Pritchard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Beyer 86 WR
|C. Beyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hune 95 DL
|K. Hune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Moananu 66 DL
|E. Moananu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Laulu 99 DL
|J. Laulu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Scott 15 LB
|P. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 92 DL
|D. Matthews
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Se'ei 69 DL
|A. Se'ei
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Meskell 17 K
|R. Meskell
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Gaudion 9 P
|S. Gaudion
|3
|33.3
|0
|34
|
B. Scruton 36 P
|B. Scruton
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Stovall 10 WR
|M. Stovall
|3
|27.0
|37
|0
|
L. Victor 85 WR
|L. Victor
|2
|27.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cord 10 QB
|C. Cord
|12/18
|175
|3
|0
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|6/10
|82
|1
|0
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|3/9
|58
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|16
|74
|1
|13
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|9
|64
|1
|40
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|3
|28
|0
|15
|
C. Cord 10 QB
|C. Cord
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Henderson 9 QB
|J. Henderson
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|7
|141
|2
|42
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|3
|57
|1
|33
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|4
|53
|0
|19
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|3
|38
|2
|25
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Pistone 47 TE
|M. Pistone
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
O. Evans 1 WR
|O. Evans
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Collingham 5 TE
|G. Collingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jones 21 S
|T. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeRose 48 LB
|B. DeRose
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pierce 4 S
|D. Pierce
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Weaver 99 LB
|C. Weaver
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tyler 5 S
|E. Tyler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nawahine 10 S
|K. Nawahine
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatada 93 DT
|C. Hatada
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Buffalo 14 S
|K. Buffalo
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Watson 40 DT
|J. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sachse 36 K
|E. Sachse
|1/1
|38
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|3
|42.0
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hightower 16 WR