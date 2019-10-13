|
|
|ARK
|UK
Lynn Bowden's 3 TDs rally Kentucky past Arkansas 24-20
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Besides remarkable versatility with the football in his hands, Kentucky junior Lynn Bowden also showed impressive skill remaining tight-lipped about whether he'd show his skills as Kentucky's starting quarterback.
Once that personnel secret was announced, Bowden displayed almost every talent to rally the Wildcats past Arkansas.
Bowden accounted for three touchdowns in his first start at QB, including the go-ahead 24-yard scoring run with 6:53 remaining, to lead Kentucky past the Razorbacks 24-20 on Saturday night and end a three-game losing streak.
That victory came after Kentucky ended a week of speculation about whether Bowden or Sawyer Smith would start behind center. The Wildcats' top receiver took first-team snaps during the bye while the banged-up Smith recovered, but the team didn't officially announce Bowden as the starter until just before kickoff.
''Everyone kept asking,'' Bowden said.
After settling that issue, the former high school quarterback and runner-up for Ohio Mr. Football went to work overcoming the Razorbacks.
Trailing 13-0, the junior led Kentucky (3-3, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) back from a sluggish offensive start with a 3-yard run late in the first half before eventually seizing the lead with a 10-yard TD pass to Clevan Thomas late in the third.
Bowden then directed a 75-yard drive ending with his second TD run and sealed the close victory with a 51-yard run in the final minutes. He finished with a career-best 196 yards rushing on 24 carries and completed 7 of 11 passes for 78 yards.
Bowden's yardage was second in program history behind Mike Fanuzzi, who rushed for 208 yards against Miami (Ohio) in 1974.
''So proud of Lynn, obviously, for what he's done and the way he prepared for the past couple of weeks,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''But also the team, they played really good around Lynn offensively. Guys were very unselfish, they did what they had to do blocking, doing tough things on the perimeter. Just doing whatever we have to do to move the football.''
The coach also elaborated about keeping Bowden's status under wraps.
''We felt like we were going to have to start him for a week or two,'' he said. ''But Sawyer was getting better, he did practice this week. It was getting close, but we invested a lot of time in that game plan with Lynn.''
It paid off as Kentucky twice overcame deficits before holding on to win before 57,060.
''I've got good playmakers around me outside of myself,'' Bowden said. ''You just give those guys a chance and they're going to make the most of it.''
A.J. Rose added 90 yards rushing on 16 carries as the Wildcats outrushed the Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) 330-183 and outgained them 418-305 overall. Kavosiey Smoke carried 11 times for 45 yards.
Rakeem Boyd rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yard TD run on the game's second play, as Arkansas took a 13-0 lead. His 2-yard TD put the Razorbacks ahead 20-17 but they ended up losing their 14th consecutive SEC game and third close contest in a row overall.
''I didn't feel like we executed in the key moments we needed the most to get a stop, get the ball,'' Arkansas coach Chad Morris said. ''Where we are as a program right now, we get the ball in the red zone, we've got to score touchdowns and we were unable to do that. Especially early on when he had the momentum.''
THIRD-DOWN DRAMA
Kentucky ended up converting 7 of 14 chances on the money down but only after missing several short-yardage opportunities that added urgency to its comeback. Arkansas was 6 of 13 on third down.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas: The Razorbacks got the start they needed with Boyd's TD run on the game's second play and Connor Limpert's field goals of 28 and 44 yards. The offense stalled from there, Ben Hicks replaced Nick Starkel and ended up leading a go-ahead TD drive, but the defense struggled to contain the quick and versatile Bowden.
Kentucky: After coyly avoiding answering whether Bowden would start ahead of Smith, coach Mark Stoops went with the versatile receiver. The Wildcats' execution struggled at times, but Bowden provided the needed spark.
The defense also had three sacks and made several big plays late to preserve the homecoming win.
UP NEXT
Arkansas hosts No. 12 Auburn on Saturday.
Kentucky visits No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, seeking to end a nine-game losing streak against the Bulldogs.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to ARK 26 for 1 yard (56-K.Daniel).
|
+74 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 26(15:00 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:29 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (9 plays, 25 yards, 4:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:18 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert kicks 64 yards from ARK 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 27 for 26 yards. Team penalty on ARK Offside on Free Kick 5 yards enforced at KEN 27.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(14:18 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 36 for 4 yards (10-B.Pool3-M.Agim).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 36(14:13 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 35 for -1 yard.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - UK 35(13:41 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 42 for 7 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 42(13:00 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 45 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - UK 45(12:28 - 1st) 10-A.Rose complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to ARK 45 for 10 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 45(11:54 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 41 for 4 yards (21-M.Brown).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - UK 41(11:26 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden complete to 10-A.Rose. 10-A.Rose to ARK 33 for 8 yards (8-D.Harris86-J.Bell). Team penalty on KEN Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 41. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 16 - UK 49(10:53 - 1st) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 50 for 1 yard (10-B.Pool).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - UK 50(10:27 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 43 for 7 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - UK 43(9:46 - 1st) 93-M.Duffy punts 37 yards from ARK 43 to ARK 6 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Fumble (11 plays, 44 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 6(9:05 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 14 for 8 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARK 14(8:57 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 22 for 8 yards (29-Y.Corker17-D.Square).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 21(8:24 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 21(7:54 - 1st) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 29 for 8 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 29(7:46 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 33 for 4 yards (17-D.Square).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 33(7:01 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 85-C.O'Grady.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 33(6:32 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 38 for 5 yards (4-J.Paschal90-T.Carter).
|
+15 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARK 38(6:28 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to KEN 47 for 15 yards (27-C.Dort).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 47(5:52 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox to KEN 41 for 6 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - ARK 41(5:41 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 19-T.Morris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARK 41(5:12 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel sacked at ARK 50 for -9 yards FUMBLES (31-J.Watson). 17-N.Starkel to ARK 50 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - ARK 50(5:09 - 1st) 42-S.Loy punts 35 yards from ARK 50. 6-J.Ali to KEN 15 FUMBLES. 6-J.Ali to KEN 15 for no gain.
UK
Wildcats
- Fumble (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 15(4:29 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 26 for 11 yards (6-G.Richardson).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 27(4:18 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 33 for 6 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - UK 33(3:54 - 1st) 10-A.Rose to KEN 35 for 2 yards (11-M.Soli).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - UK 35(3:08 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 35 for no gain (10-B.Pool8-D.Harris).
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 1 - UK 35(2:37 - 1st) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 33 FUMBLES (42-J.Marshall). 8-D.Harris to KEN 33 for no gain.
ARK
Razorbacks
- FG (8 plays, 22 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 32(1:52 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to KEN 23 for 9 yards (56-K.Daniel).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARK 23(1:47 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 85-C.O'Grady.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 23(1:26 - 1st) 5-R.Boyd to KEN 19 for 4 yards (31-J.Watson29-Y.Corker).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 19(1:20 - 1st) 21-D.Whaley to KEN 19 for no gain (56-K.Daniel).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - ARK 19(0:54 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 85-C.O'Grady. Penalty on KEN 26-B.Echols Holding 10 yards enforced at KEN 19. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 9 - ARK 9(0:17 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 85-C.O'Grady.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ARK 9(0:13 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 5-R.Boyd.
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 9 - ARK 9(0:09 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to KEN 10 for -1 yard (32-J.Brown).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - ARK 10(0:06 - 1st) 19-C.Limpert 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
UK
Wildcats
- Missed FG (9 plays, 41 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(14:57 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 29 for 4 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 29(14:57 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 89-A.Dailey. 89-A.Dailey to KEN 43 for 14 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 43(14:15 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to ARK 44 for 13 yards (21-M.Brown).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 44(13:49 - 2nd) 20-K.Smoke to ARK 40 for 4 yards (86-J.Bell2-K.Curl).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 40(13:14 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 32 for 8 yards (2-K.Curl).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(12:35 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 85-B.Oliver. 85-B.Oliver to ARK 24 for 8 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UK 24(12:06 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 24 for no gain (6-G.Richardson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - UK 24(11:24 - 2nd) Penalty on KEN 52-D.Jackson False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 24. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UK 29(10:46 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 29 for no gain (21-M.Brown).
|
No Good
|
4 & 7 - UK 29(10:33 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo 47 yards Field Goal is No Good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- FG (10 plays, 45 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 29(9:51 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to ARK 50 for 21 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 50(9:46 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to KEN 46 for 4 yards (22-C.Oats29-Y.Corker).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 46(9:24 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to KEN 43 for 3 yards (17-D.Square).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 3 - ARK 43(8:52 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox. Penalty on KEN 32-J.Brown Pass interference 8 yards enforced at KEN 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(8:11 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to KEN 35 for no gain (17-D.Square).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 35(8:06 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 10 - ARK 35(7:32 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to KEN 25 for 10 yards (3-J.Griffin).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(7:29 - 2nd) 21-D.Whaley to KEN 26 for -1 yard (56-K.Daniel).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ARK 26(7:15 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARK 26(6:37 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to KEN 26 for no gain (15-J.Wright).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - ARK 26(6:32 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:54 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(5:48 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 25 for no gain (8-D.Harris56-Z.Williams).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 25(5:48 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to KEN 37 for 12 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(5:17 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 83-J.Rigg. 83-J.Rigg to ARK 32 for 31 yards (4-J.McClellion).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 32(4:45 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 18 for 14 yards (56-Z.Williams7-J.Foucha).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 18(4:11 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 18 for no gain (90-M.Miller).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 18(3:45 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to ARK 9 for 9 yards (13-C.Clay).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - UK 10(3:11 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to ARK 4 for 6 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - UK 4(2:33 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to ARK 2 for 2 yards (52-T.Smith).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - UK 2(2:21 - 2nd) 10-A.Rose to ARK 3 for -1 yard (3-M.Agim).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - UK 3(1:46 - 2nd) 1-L.Bowden runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:58 - 2nd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Halftime (2 plays, 8 yards, 0:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:55 - 2nd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35. 1-D.Warren to ARK 23 for 23 yards (44-J.Davis).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 23(0:55 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to ARK 29 for 6 yards (28-Z.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 29(0:50 - 2nd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 31 for 2 yards (22-C.Oats15-J.Wright).
UK
Wildcats
- FG (14 plays, 40 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) 19-C.Limpert kicks 64 yards from ARK 35. 28-Z.Johnson to KEN 23 for 22 yards (31-G.Morgan35-M.Berry).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 23(15:00 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 21 for -2 yards (2-K.Curl52-T.Smith).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - UK 21(14:54 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 12 - UK 21(14:19 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden scrambles runs ob at KEN 38 for 17 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 38(14:11 - 3rd) 19-A.Hayes to KEN 40 for 2 yards (6-G.Richardson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UK 40(13:44 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 6-J.Ali. 6-J.Ali to KEN 43 for 3 yards (27-H.Henry).
|
+22 YD
|
3 & 5 - UK 43(13:14 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 35 for 22 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 35(12:33 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to ARK 35 for no gain (10-B.Pool).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 35(12:05 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 33 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 33(11:25 - 3rd) 20-K.Smoke to ARK 35 for -2 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - UK 35(10:45 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Wagner. Penalty on ARK 21-M.Brown Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ARK 35. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 20(10:05 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 24-C.Rodriguez.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 20(9:58 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Ali.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - UK 20(9:52 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden sacked at ARK 27 for -7 yards (3-M.Agim).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 17 - UK 27(9:48 - 3rd) Penalty on KEN 61-A.Dotson False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 27. No Play.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 22 - UK 32(9:35 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:35 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(9:02 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 34 for 9 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 34(9:02 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 31 for -3 yards (4-J.Paschal).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ARK 31(8:24 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARK 31(7:50 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 50 yards from ARK 31. 6-J.Ali to KEN 37 for 18 yards (31-G.Morgan24-L.Bishop).
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(7:44 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 42 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha31-G.Morgan).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 42(7:33 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 46 for 4 yards (93-I.Nichols).
|
-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UK 46(6:59 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to KEN 45 for -1 yard (90-M.Miller).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - UK 45(6:16 - 3rd) 93-M.Duffy punts 42 yards from KEN 45 to ARK 13 fair catch by 16-T.Burks.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (5 plays, -18 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 13(5:40 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 86-J.White.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ARK 13(5:40 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ARK 13(5:27 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 95-Q.Bohanna.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 10 - ARK 13(5:23 - 3rd) Team penalty on ARK False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 13. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
4 & 15 - ARK 8(5:17 - 3rd) Penalty on ARK 22-D.Edwards False start 4 yards enforced at ARK 8. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - ARK 4(5:17 - 3rd) 42-S.Loy punts 44 yards from ARK 4. 1-L.Bowden to ARK 48 for no gain (27-H.Henry).
UK
Wildcats
- TD (6 plays, 48 yards, 3:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 48(5:17 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 37 for 11 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 37(5:06 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 33 for 4 yards (6-G.Richardson).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - UK 33(4:30 - 3rd) 10-A.Rose to ARK 13 for 20 yards (8-D.Harris11-M.Soli).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 13(3:48 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas to ARK 13 for no gain (21-M.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 13(3:17 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 10 for 3 yards (2-K.Curl).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - UK 10(2:41 - 3rd) 1-L.Bowden complete to 18-C.Thomas. 18-C.Thomas runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:56 - 3rd) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 1:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:50 - 3rd) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to ARK End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(1:50 - 3rd) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 27 for 2 yards (31-J.Watson). Penalty on ARK 85-C.O'Grady Holding 10 yards enforced at ARK 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - ARK 15(1:50 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Jackson.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 20 - ARK 15(1:50 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox to ARK 33 for 18 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 33(1:10 - 3rd) 6-B.Hicks complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris to ARK 44 for 11 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 44(0:22 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to KEN 47 for 9 yards (3-J.Griffin).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ARK 47(0:10 - 3rd) 21-D.Whaley to KEN 47 for no gain (95-Q.Bohanna).
|
Sack
|
3 & 1 - ARK 47(15:00 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks sacked at KEN 50 for -3 yards (95-Q.Bohanna).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - ARK 50(14:14 - 4th) 42-S.Loy punts 48 yards from KEN 50 Downed at the KEN 2.
UK
Wildcats
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 2(13:28 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 2 for no gain (13-C.Clay).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 2(13:13 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to KEN 2 for no gain (8-D.Harris).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UK 2(12:33 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Oliver.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - UK 2(11:50 - 4th) 93-M.Duffy punts 54 yards from KEN 2. 16-T.Burks pushed ob at KEN 30 for 26 yards (93-M.Duffy).
ARK
Razorbacks
- TD (4 plays, 29 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 29(11:43 - 4th) 16-T.Burks to KEN 18 for 11 yards (26-B.Echols).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 18(11:27 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to KEN 3 for 15 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - ARK 3(10:58 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox. Penalty on KEN 26-B.Echols Pass interference 1 yards enforced at KEN 3. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - ARK 2(10:44 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:41 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
UK
Wildcats
- TD (7 plays, 70 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:35 - 4th) 19-C.Limpert kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to KEN End Zone. touchback.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 25(10:35 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to ARK 50 for 25 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UK 50(10:35 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 50 for no gain (3-M.Agim).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UK 50(10:06 - 4th) 10-A.Rose pushed ob at ARK 48 for 2 yards (10-B.Pool).
|
+27 YD
|
3 & 8 - UK 48(9:28 - 4th) 10-A.Rose pushed ob at ARK 21 for 27 yards (2-K.Curl).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 21(8:50 - 4th) 20-K.Smoke to ARK 19 for 2 yards (8-D.Harris).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - UK 19(8:13 - 4th) Penalty on KEN 71-L.Stenberg False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 19. No Play.
|
+24 YD
|
2 & 13 - UK 24(7:26 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:03 - 4th) 96-M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
ARK
Razorbacks
- Downs (11 plays, 60 yards, 4:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:53 - 4th) 86-G.McKinniss kicks 62 yards from KEN 35. 1-D.Warren to ARK 18 for 15 yards (22-C.Oats).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 18(6:53 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 23 for 5 yards (29-Y.Corker).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 23(6:49 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 25 for 2 yards (29-Y.Corker17-D.Square).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 3 - ARK 25(6:21 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks scrambles to ARK 38 for 13 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(5:40 - 4th) 5-R.Boyd to ARK 47 for 9 yards (3-J.Griffin).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 1 - ARK 47(5:25 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to KEN 38 for 15 yards (3-J.Griffin).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 38(4:50 - 4th) 21-D.Whaley to KEN 39 for -1 yard (56-K.Daniel).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 11 - ARK 39(4:35 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks complete to 85-C.O'Grady. 85-C.O'Grady to KEN 17 for 22 yards (21-Q.Mosely).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 17(3:50 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks to KEN 15 for 2 yards (17-D.Square).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ARK 15(3:30 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - ARK 15(2:50 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks sacked at KEN 22 for -7 yards (91-C.Taylor).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 15 - ARK 22(2:45 - 4th) 6-B.Hicks incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
UK
Wildcats
- End of Game (5 plays, 68 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 22(2:36 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to KEN 27 for 5 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|
+51 YD
|
2 & 5 - UK 27(2:32 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 22 for 51 yards (6-G.Richardson).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UK 22(2:24 - 4th) 1-L.Bowden to ARK 7 for 15 yards (27-H.Henry).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 7 - UK 7(2:06 - 4th) kneels at ARK 10 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UK 10(1:27 - 4th) kneels at ARK 10 for no gain.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|21
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|295
|411
|Total Plays
|57
|66
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|183
|330
|Rush Attempts
|30
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|112
|81
|Comp. - Att.
|12-27
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-39
|7-44
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.3
|3-44.3
|Return Yards
|64
|66
|Punts - Returns
|1-26
|3-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-38
|2-48
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|112
|PASS YDS
|81
|
|
|183
|RUSH YDS
|330
|
|
|295
|TOTAL YDS
|411
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Hicks 6 QB
|B. Hicks
|5/8
|81
|0
|0
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|7/19
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|15
|134
|2
|74
|
D. Whaley 21 RB
|D. Whaley
|9
|42
|0
|21
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Hicks 6 QB
|B. Hicks
|4
|5
|0
|13
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. O'Grady 85 TE
|C. O'Grady
|4
|44
|0
|22
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|3
|18
|0
|15
|
T. Morris 19 WR
|T. Morris
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Boyd 5 RB
|R. Boyd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 3 WR
|K. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. White 86 WR
|J. White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 8 LB
|D. Harris
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Richardson 6 DL
|G. Richardson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Mo. Brown 21 DB
|Mo. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Curl 2 DB
|K. Curl
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Agim 3 DL
|M. Agim
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Miller 90 DL
|M. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clay 13 DL
|C. Clay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ha. Henry 27 LB
|Ha. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
TJ. Smith 52 DL
|TJ. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bell 86 DL
|J. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClellion 4 DB
|J. McClellion
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Soli 11 DL
|M. Soli
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Morgan 31 LB
|G. Morgan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Limpert 19 K
|C. Limpert
|2/2
|44
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Loy 42 P
|S. Loy
|4
|44.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Warren 1 WR
|D. Warren
|2
|19.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|7/11
|78
|1
|0
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|1/1
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|24
|196
|2
|51
|
A. Rose 10 RB
|A. Rose
|16
|90
|0
|27
|
K. Smoke 20 RB
|K. Smoke
|11
|45
|0
|25
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Hayes 19 WR
|A. Hayes
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Rigg 83 TE
|J. Rigg
|2
|43
|0
|31
|
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
|A. Dailey Jr.
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
|C. Thomas Jr.
|2
|10
|1
|10
|
B. Oliver 85 WR
|B. Oliver
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Wagner 14 WR
|A. Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Corker 29 S
|Y. Corker
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniel 56 LB
|K. Daniel
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Square 17 LB
|D. Square
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 S
|J. Griffin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 21 DB
|Q. Mosely
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Watson 31 LB
|J. Watson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Paschal 4 DL
|J. Paschal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
|Q. Bohanna
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Oats 22 LB
|C. Oats
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 DB
|B. Echols
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
|C. Taylor Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 27 DB
|C. Dort Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 28 S
|Z. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 32 DB
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 90 DE
|T. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|1/2
|50
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Duffy 93 P
|M. Duffy
|3
|44.3
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Johnson 28 S
|Z. Johnson
|2
|24.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ali 6 WR
|J. Ali
|2
|9.0
|18
|0
|
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
|L. Bowden Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
-
WASH
ARIZ
51
27
4th 2:12 FS1
-
APLST
LALAF
17
7
Final ESPN2
-
CUSE
NCST
10
16
Final ESPN
-
LAMON
TXSTSM
24
14
Final ESPNU
-
COLOST
NMEX
35
21
Final CBSSN
-
20UVA
MIAMI
9
17
Final ESPN
-
COLO
13OREG
3
45
Final FS1
-
MIAOH
WMICH
16
38
Final ESPU
-
16MICH
ILL
42
25
Final ABC
-
MISSST
TENN
10
20
Final SECN
-
6OKLA
11TEXAS
34
27
Final FOX
-
23MEMP
TEMPLE
28
30
Final ESP2
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN
7
20
Final CBSSN
-
RUT
IND
0
35
Final BTN
-
SC
3UGA
20
17
Final/2OT ESPN
-
MD
PURDUE
14
40
Final BTN
-
GATECH
DUKE
23
41
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH
29
23
Final ESP+
-
ODU
MRSHL
17
31
Final STAD
-
NMEXST
CMICH
28
42
Final ESP3
-
1BAMA
24TXAM
47
28
Final CBS
-
MICHST
8WISC
0
38
Final BTN
-
25CINCY
HOU
38
23
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
18ARIZST
34
38
Final PACN
-
BYU
SFLA
23
27
Final CBSSN
-
FSU
2CLEM
14
45
Final ABC
-
KENTST
AKRON
26
3
Final ESP3
-
NILL
OHIO
39
36
Final ESP+
-
UCONN
TULANE
7
49
Final ESPU
-
UNLV
VANDY
34
10
Final SECN
-
SJST
NEVADA
38
41
Final ATSN
-
IOWAST
WVU
38
14
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
FAU
13
28
Final ESP+
-
TXTECH
22BAYLOR
30
33
Final/2OT FS1
-
RI
VATECH
17
34
Final ACCN
-
GAST
CSTCAR
31
21
Final ESP+
-
UAB
TXSA
33
14
Final ESP+
-
ARMY
WKY
8
17
Final STAD
-
FRESNO
AF
24
43
Final CBSSN
-
CHARLO
FIU
23
48
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
USM
27
45
Final FBOOK
-
MA
LATECH
21
69
Final ESP3
-
MISS
MIZZOU
27
38
Final ESP2
-
NEB
MINN
7
34
Final FS1
-
NAVY
TULSA
45
17
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
17IOWA
17
12
Final ABC
-
LVILLE
19WAKE
62
59
Final ACCN
-
ARK
UK
20
24
Final SECN
-
USC
9ND
27
30
Final NBC
-
15UTAH
OREGST
52
7
Final PACN
-
7FLA
5LSU
28
42
Final ESPN
-
HAWAII
14BOISE
37
59
Final ESP2
-
WYO
SDGST
22
26
Final CBSSN