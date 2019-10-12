|
|
|NMEXST
|CMICH
Lewis carries Central Michigan past New Mexico State, 42-28
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Kobe Lewis rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns as Central Michigan cruised past winless New Mexico State, 42-28 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
The Chippewas lost starting quarterback David Moore Tuesday to an NCAA suspension after he tested positive for a banned substance and now have won back-to-back games under first-year coach Jim McIlwain. Central Michigan has appealed the suspension.
Quinten Dormady stepped up to complete 14 of 24 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Kalil Pimpleton with a 44-yard touchdown pass three minutes into the game to put the Chippewas in front, 7-0. Moore raced 57-yards for a score minutes later to make it 14-0 and his 20-yard dash early in the second quarter made it 21-7.
Jonathan Ward ran 75 yards for a score in the second quarter and Dormady added a 7-yard scoring pass to Tony Poljan in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion pass to Pimpleton that made it 42-21 early in the fourth quarter.
Josh Adkins was 24 of 40 for 263 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for New Mexico State (0-7).
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 29 for 4 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NMEXST 29(15:00 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 32 for 3 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEXST 32(14:33 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to NMS 39 for 7 yards (24-D.Bracy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(13:55 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell to NMS 39 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 39(13:29 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 40 for 1 yard (92-J.Bristol).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 9 - NMEXST 40(13:01 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to NMS 46 for 6 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NMEXST 46(12:35 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 27 yards from NMS 46. 3-A.McCoy to CMC 27 for no gain.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (8 plays, 73 yards, 2:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(11:56 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 30 for 3 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 30(11:47 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 43 for 13 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(11:19 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 43(10:57 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Ward.
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 43(10:51 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NMS 48 for 9 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 48(10:47 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NMS 47 for 1 yard (23-R.Hodge11-C.Cook).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(10:08 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NMS 44 for 3 yards (44-M.Young23-R.Hodge).
|
+44 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 44(9:34 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:00 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:51 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 63 yards from CMC 35. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 22 for 20 yards (37-R.Sturkey). Team penalty on CMC Offside 5 yards enforced at NMS 22.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27(8:51 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell to NMS 32 for 5 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NMEXST 32(8:47 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - NMEXST 32(8:32 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 25-C.Gibson. 25-C.Gibson to NMS 33 for 1 yard (6-D.Jamison).
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NMEXST 33(8:15 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 32 yards from NMS 33. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 43 for 8 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
NMEXST
Aggies
- Fumble (2 plays, 30 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:09 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(7:09 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 28 for 3 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|
+27 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 28(7:09 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell to CMC 45 FUMBLES (18-K.McKinnie-Harper). 7-M.Oliver to CMC 45 for no gain. Team penalty on NMS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 45(6:37 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 49 for 4 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 49(6:27 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to NMS 48 for 3 yards (23-R.Hodge7-J.Fergurson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 48(5:54 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan. Team penalty on CMC Holding declined.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - CMICH 48(5:09 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to NMS 46 for 2 yards (3-D.Richardson).
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (9 plays, 54 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46(5:02 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to CMC 37 for 17 yards (20-G.Kreski7-M.Oliver).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(4:56 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 16-J.Wyatt. 16-J.Wyatt to CMC 29 for 8 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NMEXST 29(4:32 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to CMC 25 for 4 yards (3-A.McCoy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(4:07 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Abraham.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(3:59 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to CMC 15 for 10 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 15(3:56 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to CMC 5 for 10 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NMEXST 5(3:33 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Mills.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEXST 5(3:15 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to CMC 4 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEXST 4(3:12 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:43 - 1st) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:37 - 1st) 18-D.Brown kicks 50 yards from NMS 35. 10-M.Braswell to CMC 35 for 20 yards (4-R.Downs).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(2:37 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Poljan.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 35(2:32 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 35 FUMBLES. 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 35 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - CMICH 35(2:28 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - CMICH 35(1:53 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 51 yards from CMC 35. 2-O.Clark to NMS 39 for 25 yards. Team penalty on NMS Holding 32 yards enforced at NMS 39.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 1:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 7(1:41 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 8-T.Abraham. 8-T.Abraham to NMS 12 for 5 yards (31-C.Jones).
|
-3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NMEXST 12(1:26 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 9 for -3 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - NMEXST 9(1:01 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 20 for 11 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20(0:22 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 21 for 1 yard (8-T.Brown10-M.Braswell).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NMEXST 21(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 37 for 16 yards (43-A.Ward8-T.Brown). Penalty on NMS 25-C.Gibson Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at NMS 21. No Play.
|
Sack
|
2 & 16 - NMEXST 14(14:27 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins sacked at NMS 9 for -5 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 21 - NMEXST 9(14:12 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 18 for 9 yards (6-D.Jamison45-T.Hairston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - NMEXST 18(13:45 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler punts 22 yards from NMS 18 out of bounds at the NMS 40.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Fumble (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(12:58 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 87-K.Nixon. 87-K.Nixon to NMS 28 for 12 yards (26-D.King).
|
+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 28(12:52 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to NMS End Zone FUMBLES (17-J.Simmons). Downed at the NMS End Zone 29-J.Phipps touchback.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20(12:29 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 20(12:18 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 24 for 4 yards (71-R.Stuart).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NMEXST 24(12:13 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NMEXST 24(11:44 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler punts 56 yards from NMS 24. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS 40 for 40 yards.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 40 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(11:38 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 34 for 6 yards (10-C.Wilcots11-C.Cook).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 34(11:23 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to NMS 32 for 2 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 32(10:44 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 31 for 1 yard (1-R.Buford).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - CMICH 31(10:02 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 27 for 4 yards (22-S.Lomax3-D.Richardson).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(9:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 24 for 3 yards (3-D.Richardson23-R.Hodge).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 24(8:51 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 20 for 4 yards (44-M.Young).
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 3 - CMICH 20(8:11 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:32 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (12 plays, 89 yards, 3:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:23 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 57 yards from CMC 35. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 11 for 3 yards (20-G.Kreski).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 11(7:23 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Huntley.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 11(7:18 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 23 for 12 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23(7:15 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to CMC 41 for 36 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41(6:55 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to CMC 40 for 1 yard (8-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NMEXST 40(6:41 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NMEXST 40(6:16 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Mills.
|
+16 YD
|
4 & 9 - NMEXST 40(6:10 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell to CMC 24 for 16 yards (20-G.Kreski).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24(6:05 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to CMC 18 for 6 yards (8-T.Brown).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NMEXST 18(5:57 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NMEXST 18(5:31 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to CMC 13 for 5 yards (20-G.Kreski).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(5:25 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to CMC 11 for 2 yards (8-T.Brown7-M.Oliver).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEXST 11(5:00 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:22 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:17 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35. 10-M.Braswell to CMC 25 for 25 yards (1-R.Buford).
|
+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(4:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:10 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:57 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 46 yards from CMC 35. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 39 for 20 yards (20-G.Kreski5-D.Reed).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(3:57 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 41 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEXST 41(3:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 44 for 3 yards (45-T.Hairston).
|
Sack
|
3 & 5 - NMEXST 44(3:27 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins sacked at NMS 42 for -2 yards (71-R.Stuart).
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NMEXST 42(2:58 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler punts 33 yards from NMS 42 out of bounds at the CMC 25.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(2:13 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 27 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 27(2:06 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 26 for -1 yard (17-J.Simmons).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 26(2:01 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 27 for 1 yard (7-J.Fergurson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - CMICH 27(1:32 - 2nd) 63-B.Buell punts 34 yards from CMC 27 to NMS 39 fair catch by 2-O.Clark.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (3 plays, 61 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(1:27 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to CMC 44 for 17 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(1:22 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to CMC 37 for 7 yards.
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 3 - NMEXST 37(1:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:02 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Halftime (5 plays, 18 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown kicks 61 yards from NMS 35. 10-M.Braswell to CMC 32 for 28 yards (80-T.Brohard).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(0:50 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 43 for 11 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(0:42 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS 46 for 11 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(0:35 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to NMS 44 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson10-C.Wilcots).
|
-6 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 44(0:29 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to NMS 50 for -6 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CMICH 50(0:23 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS 50 for no gain (17-J.Simmons).
CMICH
Chippewas
- FG (11 plays, 48 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:18 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown kicks 30 yards from NMS 35 out of bounds at the CMC 35.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 35(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 38 for 3 yards (29-J.Phipps).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 38(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 43 for 5 yards (11-C.Cook99-M.Vigne).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 43(14:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NMS 49 for 8 yards (14-J.Adkins44-M.Young).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(13:49 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NMS 43 for 6 yards (3-D.Richardson).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 43(13:20 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS 34 for 9 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(12:38 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 34(12:02 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NMS 30 for 4 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 6 - CMICH 30(11:56 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 17 for 13 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 17(11:21 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 13 for 4 yards (44-M.Young).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 13(10:53 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 15 for -2 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 8 - CMICH 15(10:15 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS 17 for -2 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - CMICH 17(9:34 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 46 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:59 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(8:54 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Huntley.
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST(8:54 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 4-R.Downs. 4-R.Downs to NMS 29 FUMBLES (18-K.McKinnie-Harper). 8-T.Brown to NMS 29 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(8:51 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NMEXST 25(8:51 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - NMEXST 25(8:44 - 3rd) 16-P.Theisler punts 33 yards from NMS 25 Downed at the CMC 42.
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(8:39 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 48 for 6 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - CMICH 48(8:32 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NMS 49 for 3 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 1 - CMICH 49(7:46 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro to NMS 41 for 8 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 41(7:08 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NMS 44 for -3 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - CMICH 44(6:37 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Ward.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - CMICH 44(6:01 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NMS 44 for no gain (23-R.Hodge).
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - CMICH 44(5:55 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 44 yards from NMS 44 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Interception (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20(5:15 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 32 for 12 yards (5-D.Reed).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 32(5:07 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 35 for 3 yards (34-A.Siddiq).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NMEXST 35(4:47 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 40 for 5 yards (6-D.Jamison).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - NMEXST 40(4:17 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 48 for 8 yards.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 48(3:54 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Huntley INTERCEPTED by 8-T.Brown at CMC 44. 8-T.Brown to CMC 44 for no gain.
CMICH
Chippewas
- FG (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 44(3:22 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 44(3:14 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 48 for 4 yards (1-R.Buford).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - CMICH 48(3:10 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 47 for 5 yards (23-R.Hodge10-C.Wilcots). Team penalty on CMC Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at CMC 48. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - CMICH 43(2:27 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to NMS 39 for 18 yards (3-D.Richardson).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 39(2:09 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 27 for 12 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(1:37 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 26 for 1 yard (23-R.Hodge7-J.Fergurson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - CMICH 26(1:19 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 26(0:41 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to NMS 25 for 1 yard (99-M.Vigne7-J.Fergurson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - CMICH 25(0:33 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 49 yards from CMC 35. 10-C.Wilcots to NMS 25 for 9 yards (17-G.Douglas). Team penalty on CMC Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 35. No Play.
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 12 yards from CMC 30. 6-A.Bodison to CMC 42 for no gain.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 42(15:00 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to CMC 35 for 7 yards (17-G.Douglas).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NMEXST 35(14:50 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to CMC 35 for no gain (6-D.Jamison).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NMEXST 35(14:21 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins to CMC 33 for 2 yards (19-W.Reid).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - NMEXST 33(13:47 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to CMC 33 for no gain (71-R.Stuart).
CMICH
Chippewas
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(13:23 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 41 for 8 yards (22-S.Lomax).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - CMICH 41(13:21 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to NMS 47 for 12 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 47(12:54 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to NMS 47 for no gain (47-J.Graves).
|
-11 YD
|
2 & 10 - CMICH 47(12:25 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 42 for -11 yards (23-R.Hodge).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 21 - CMICH 42(11:47 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 44 for 2 yards (44-M.Young).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - CMICH 44(10:58 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 45 yards from CMC 44 to the NMS 11 downed by 32-N.Apsey.
NMEXST
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 11(10:24 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 11(10:12 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - NMEXST 11(10:09 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins sacked at NMS 2 for -9 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
|
Punt
|
4 & 19 - NMEXST 2(10:05 - 4th) 16-P.Theisler punts 39 yards from NMS 2. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS 21 for 20 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
CMICH
Chippewas
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(9:16 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 8 for 13 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - CMICH 8(9:02 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 7 for 1 yard (88-X.Yarberough).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - CMICH 7(8:35 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(7:55 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
NMEXST
Aggies
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:48 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 30 yards from CMC 35 out of bounds at the NMS 35.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(7:48 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 10-I.Lottie.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - NMEXST 35(7:48 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 10-I.Lottie. 10-I.Lottie to NMS 48 for 13 yards (10-M.Braswell).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NMEXST 48(7:44 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to CMC 45 for 7 yards.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 3 - NMEXST 45(7:27 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 20-G.Kreski False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 45. No Play.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - NMEXST 50(6:58 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 10-I.Lottie. 10-I.Lottie to CMC 34 for 16 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 4 - NMEXST 34(6:58 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 16-J.Wyatt. 16-J.Wyatt runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:35 - 4th) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.
CMICH
Chippewas
- End of Game (13 plays, 47 yards, 4:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:21 - 4th) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on NMS Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC End Zone.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 30(6:21 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 34 for 4 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - CMICH 34(6:21 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro to CMC 38 for 4 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - CMICH 38(5:48 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro to CMC 42 for 4 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(5:02 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 44 for 2 yards (95-J.Williams44-M.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - CMICH 44(4:31 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 48 for 4 yards (11-C.Cook).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - CMICH 48(4:27 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 48 for 4 yards (18-M.Buckley11-C.Cook).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 48(4:19 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 49 for -1 yard (17-J.Simmons).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - CMICH 49(3:52 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro to NMS 47 for 2 yards (17-J.Simmons).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - CMICH 47(3:09 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 38 for 9 yards (3-D.Richardson).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(3:03 - 4th) 33-K.Gwilly to NMS 31 for 7 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - CMICH 31(2:39 - 4th) 33-K.Gwilly to NMS 26 for 5 yards (7-J.Fergurson11-C.Cook).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CMICH 26(2:01 - 4th) 33-K.Gwilly to NMS 21 for 5 yards (11-C.Cook17-J.Simmons).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 5 - CMICH 21(1:26 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady kneels at NMS 23 for -2 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|22
|Rushing
|7
|16
|Passing
|11
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|368
|486
|Total Plays
|67
|80
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|352
|Rush Attempts
|27
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.3
|Net Yards Passing
|247
|134
|Comp. - Att.
|24-40
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-49
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-34.6
|4-43.5
|Return Yards
|68
|141
|Punts - Returns
|1-25
|4-68
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-43
|3-73
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|134
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|352
|
|
|368
|TOTAL YDS
|486
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|24/40
|263
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|10
|67
|1
|37
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|9
|40
|0
|12
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|8
|14
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|7
|86
|0
|36
|
N. Mitchell 20 RB
|N. Mitchell
|5
|52
|1
|27
|
J. Wyatt 16 WR
|J. Wyatt
|2
|42
|1
|34
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|4
|32
|0
|17
|
I. Lottie 10 WR
|I. Lottie
|2
|29
|0
|16
|
O. Clark 2 WR
|O. Clark
|2
|16
|1
|11
|
T. Abraham 8 WR
|T. Abraham
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Mills 12 WR
|C. Mills
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Downs III 4 WR
|R. Downs III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fergurson 7 LB
|J. Fergurson
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 17 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cook 11 DB
|C. Cook
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
|R. Hodge Jr.
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 LB
|D. Richardson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Young 44 LB
|M. Young
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lomax 22 DB
|S. Lomax
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilcots II 10 DL
|C. Wilcots II
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|R. Buford Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. King 26 DL
|D. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phipps 29 DB
|J. Phipps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Buckley 18 DL
|M. Buckley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vigne 99 DL
|M. Vigne
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Yarberough 88 DL
|X. Yarberough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves III 47 DL
|J. Graves III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 95 DL
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Brown 18 K
|D. Brown
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Theisler 16 P
|P. Theisler
|7
|34.6
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|3
|14.3
|20
|0
|
A. Bodison 6 WR
|A. Bodison
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Clark 2 WR
|O. Clark
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|14/24
|134
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|23
|161
|2
|57
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|18
|131
|1
|75
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|4
|18
|0
|8
|
K. Gwilly 33 RB
|K. Gwilly
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
Q. Dormady 12 QB
|Q. Dormady
|5
|8
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|6
|59
|1
|44
|
J. Ward 5 RB
|J. Ward
|4
|36
|0
|25
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|2
|20
|0
|18
|
K. Nixon 87 WR
|K. Nixon
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Poljan 85 TE
|T. Poljan
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jamison 6 DB
|D. Jamison
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Brown 8 LB
|Tr. Brown
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Oliver 7 LB
|M. Oliver
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinnie-Harper 18 DB
|K. McKinnie-Harper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kreski 20 DB
|G. Kreski
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Adesanya 2 DL
|S. Adesanya
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Braswell 10 DB
|M. Braswell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Reid 19 DB
|W. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siddiq 34 DL
|A. Siddiq
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hairston 45 LB
|T. Hairston
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Douglas 17 LB
|G. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ti. Brown 59 DL
|Ti. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 31 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bracy 24 DB
|D. Bracy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 92 DL
|J. Bristol
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Tice 12 K
|R. Tice
|2/2
|43
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buell 63 K
|B. Buell
|4
|43.5
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Braswell 10 DB
|M. Braswell
|3
|24.3
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|3
|22.7
|40
|0
|
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
