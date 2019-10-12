Drive Chart
NMEXST
CMICH

No Text

Lewis carries Central Michigan past New Mexico State, 42-28

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) Kobe Lewis rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns as Central Michigan cruised past winless New Mexico State, 42-28 in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The Chippewas lost starting quarterback David Moore Tuesday to an NCAA suspension after he tested positive for a banned substance and now have won back-to-back games under first-year coach Jim McIlwain. Central Michigan has appealed the suspension.

Quinten Dormady stepped up to complete 14 of 24 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Kalil Pimpleton with a 44-yard touchdown pass three minutes into the game to put the Chippewas in front, 7-0. Moore raced 57-yards for a score minutes later to make it 14-0 and his 20-yard dash early in the second quarter made it 21-7.

Jonathan Ward ran 75 yards for a score in the second quarter and Dormady added a 7-yard scoring pass to Tony Poljan in the fourth quarter and added a two-point conversion pass to Pimpleton that made it 42-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Josh Adkins was 24 of 40 for 263 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for New Mexico State (0-7).

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 29 for 4 yards (7-M.Oliver).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 29
(15:00 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 32 for 3 yards (6-D.Jamison).
+7 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 32
(14:33 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to NMS 39 for 7 yards (24-D.Bracy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(13:55 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell to NMS 39 for no gain (8-T.Brown).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(13:29 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 40 for 1 yard (92-J.Bristol).
+6 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 40
(13:01 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to NMS 46 for 6 yards (8-T.Brown).
Punt
4 & 3 - NMEXST 46
(12:35 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 27 yards from NMS 46. 3-A.McCoy to CMC 27 for no gain.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (8 plays, 73 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27
(11:56 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 30 for 3 yards (17-J.Simmons).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 30
(11:47 - 1st) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 43 for 13 yards (22-S.Lomax).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 43
(11:19 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 43
(10:57 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Ward.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - CMICH 43
(10:51 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NMS 48 for 9 yards (11-C.Cook).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 48
(10:47 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NMS 47 for 1 yard (23-R.Hodge11-C.Cook).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 47
(10:08 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to NMS 44 for 3 yards (44-M.Young23-R.Hodge).
+44 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 44
(9:34 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(9:00 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:51 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 63 yards from CMC 35. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 22 for 20 yards (37-R.Sturkey). Team penalty on CMC Offside 5 yards enforced at NMS 22.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 27
(8:51 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell to NMS 32 for 5 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEXST 32
(8:47 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - NMEXST 32
(8:32 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 25-C.Gibson. 25-C.Gibson to NMS 33 for 1 yard (6-D.Jamison).
Punt
4 & 4 - NMEXST 33
(8:15 - 1st) 16-P.Theisler punts 32 yards from NMS 33. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 43 for 8 yards (10-C.Wilcots).

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (2 plays, 57 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 43
(7:33 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
+57 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 43
(7:24 - 1st) 4-K.Lewis runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:20 - 1st) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Fumble (2 plays, 30 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:09 - 1st) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(7:09 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 28 for 3 yards (3-A.McCoy).
+27 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 28
(7:09 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell to CMC 45 FUMBLES (18-K.McKinnie-Harper). 7-M.Oliver to CMC 45 for no gain. Team penalty on NMS Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.

CMICH Chippewas
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 45
(6:37 - 1st) 5-J.Ward to CMC 49 for 4 yards (17-J.Simmons).
+3 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 49
(6:27 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to NMS 48 for 3 yards (23-R.Hodge7-J.Fergurson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - CMICH 48
(5:54 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan. Team penalty on CMC Holding declined.
+2 YD
4 & 3 - CMICH 48
(5:09 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to NMS 46 for 2 yards (3-D.Richardson).

NMEXST Aggies
- TD (9 plays, 54 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46
(5:02 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to CMC 37 for 17 yards (20-G.Kreski7-M.Oliver).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37
(4:56 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 16-J.Wyatt. 16-J.Wyatt to CMC 29 for 8 yards (7-M.Oliver).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - NMEXST 29
(4:32 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to CMC 25 for 4 yards (3-A.McCoy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(4:07 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Abraham.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(3:59 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to CMC 15 for 10 yards (10-M.Braswell).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 15
(3:56 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to CMC 5 for 10 yards (6-D.Jamison).
No Gain
1 & 5 - NMEXST 5
(3:33 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Mills.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 5
(3:15 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to CMC 4 for 1 yard (7-M.Oliver18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 4
(3:12 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:43 - 1st) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:37 - 1st) 18-D.Brown kicks 50 yards from NMS 35. 10-M.Braswell to CMC 35 for 20 yards (4-R.Downs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(2:37 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Poljan.
No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 35
(2:32 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 35 FUMBLES. 12-Q.Dormady to CMC 35 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 35
(2:28 - 1st) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 4-K.Lewis.
Punt
4 & 10 - CMICH 35
(1:53 - 1st) 63-B.Buell punts 51 yards from CMC 35. 2-O.Clark to NMS 39 for 25 yards. Team penalty on NMS Holding 32 yards enforced at NMS 39.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (7 plays, 11 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 7
(1:41 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 8-T.Abraham. 8-T.Abraham to NMS 12 for 5 yards (31-C.Jones).
-3 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 12
(1:26 - 1st) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 9 for -3 yards (8-T.Brown).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - NMEXST 9
(1:01 - 1st) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 20 for 11 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20
(0:22 - 1st) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 21 for 1 yard (8-T.Brown10-M.Braswell).
Penalty
2 & 9 - NMEXST 21
(15:00 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 37 for 16 yards (43-A.Ward8-T.Brown). Penalty on NMS 25-C.Gibson Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at NMS 21. No Play.
Sack
2 & 16 - NMEXST 14
(14:27 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins sacked at NMS 9 for -5 yards (8-T.Brown).
+9 YD
3 & 21 - NMEXST 9
(14:12 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 18 for 9 yards (6-D.Jamison45-T.Hairston).
Punt
4 & 12 - NMEXST 18
(13:45 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler punts 22 yards from NMS 18 out of bounds at the NMS 40.

CMICH Chippewas
- Fumble (2 plays, 40 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40
(12:58 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 87-K.Nixon. 87-K.Nixon to NMS 28 for 12 yards (26-D.King).
+28 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 28
(12:52 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to NMS End Zone FUMBLES (17-J.Simmons). Downed at the NMS End Zone 29-J.Phipps touchback.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20
(12:29 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 20
(12:18 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 24 for 4 yards (71-R.Stuart).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEXST 24
(12:13 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
Punt
4 & 6 - NMEXST 24
(11:44 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler punts 56 yards from NMS 24. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS 40 for 40 yards.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (7 plays, 40 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40
(11:38 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 34 for 6 yards (10-C.Wilcots11-C.Cook).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 34
(11:23 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to NMS 32 for 2 yards (17-J.Simmons).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 32
(10:44 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 31 for 1 yard (1-R.Buford).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - CMICH 31
(10:02 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 27 for 4 yards (22-S.Lomax3-D.Richardson).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27
(9:20 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 24 for 3 yards (3-D.Richardson23-R.Hodge).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 24
(8:51 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 20 for 4 yards (44-M.Young).
+20 YD
3 & 3 - CMICH 20
(8:11 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:32 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

NMEXST Aggies
- TD (12 plays, 89 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:23 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 57 yards from CMC 35. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 11 for 3 yards (20-G.Kreski).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 11
(7:23 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Huntley.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 11
(7:18 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 23 for 12 yards (6-D.Jamison).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23
(7:15 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to CMC 41 for 36 yards.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41
(6:55 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to CMC 40 for 1 yard (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 40
(6:41 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
No Gain
3 & 9 - NMEXST 40
(6:16 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 12-C.Mills.
+16 YD
4 & 9 - NMEXST 40
(6:10 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell to CMC 24 for 16 yards (20-G.Kreski).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24
(6:05 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to CMC 18 for 6 yards (8-T.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NMEXST 18
(5:57 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - NMEXST 18
(5:31 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to CMC 13 for 5 yards (20-G.Kreski).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13
(5:25 - 2nd) 25-C.Gibson to CMC 11 for 2 yards (8-T.Brown7-M.Oliver).
+11 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 11
(5:00 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:22 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:17 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35. 10-M.Braswell to CMC 25 for 25 yards (1-R.Buford).
+75 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(4:17 - 2nd) 5-J.Ward runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:10 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice extra point is good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:57 - 2nd) 12-R.Tice kicks 46 yards from CMC 35. 1-J.Huntley to NMS 39 for 20 yards (20-G.Kreski5-D.Reed).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(3:57 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 41 for 2 yards (7-M.Oliver).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 41
(3:50 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley to NMS 44 for 3 yards (45-T.Hairston).
Sack
3 & 5 - NMEXST 44
(3:27 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins sacked at NMS 42 for -2 yards (71-R.Stuart).
Punt
4 & 7 - NMEXST 42
(2:58 - 2nd) 16-P.Theisler punts 33 yards from NMS 42 out of bounds at the CMC 25.

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25
(2:13 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 27 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 27
(2:06 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 26 for -1 yard (17-J.Simmons).
+1 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 26
(2:01 - 2nd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 27 for 1 yard (7-J.Fergurson).
Punt
4 & 8 - CMICH 27
(1:32 - 2nd) 63-B.Buell punts 34 yards from CMC 27 to NMS 39 fair catch by 2-O.Clark.

NMEXST Aggies
- TD (3 plays, 61 yards, 0:25 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(1:27 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to CMC 44 for 17 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44
(1:22 - 2nd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to CMC 37 for 7 yards.
+37 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 37
(1:16 - 2nd) 1-J.Huntley runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(1:02 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- Halftime (5 plays, 18 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:50 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown kicks 61 yards from NMS 35. 10-M.Braswell to CMC 32 for 28 yards (80-T.Brohard).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 32
(0:50 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to CMC 43 for 11 yards (11-C.Cook).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 43
(0:42 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS 46 for 11 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 46
(0:35 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to NMS 44 for 2 yards (7-J.Fergurson10-C.Wilcots).
-6 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 44
(0:29 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 5-J.Ward. 5-J.Ward to NMS 50 for -6 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
No Gain
3 & 14 - CMICH 50
(0:23 - 2nd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS 50 for no gain (17-J.Simmons).

CMICH Chippewas
- FG (11 plays, 48 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:18 - 2nd) 18-D.Brown kicks 30 yards from NMS 35 out of bounds at the CMC 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 35
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 38 for 3 yards (29-J.Phipps).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 38
(15:00 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to CMC 43 for 5 yards (11-C.Cook99-M.Vigne).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 43
(14:35 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NMS 49 for 8 yards (14-J.Adkins44-M.Young).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 49
(13:49 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NMS 43 for 6 yards (3-D.Richardson).
+9 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 43
(13:20 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS 34 for 9 yards (11-C.Cook).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 34
(12:38 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Pimpleton.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 34
(12:02 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NMS 30 for 4 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+13 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 30
(11:56 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 17 for 13 yards (11-C.Cook).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 17
(11:21 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 13 for 4 yards (44-M.Young).
-2 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 13
(10:53 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 15 for -2 yards (17-J.Simmons).
-2 YD
3 & 8 - CMICH 15
(10:15 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS 17 for -2 yards (23-R.Hodge).
Field Goal
4 & 10 - CMICH 17
(9:34 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (4 plays, 46 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:59 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 65 yards from CMC 35 to NMS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(8:54 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Huntley.
2 & 10 - NMEXST
(8:54 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 4-R.Downs. 4-R.Downs to NMS 29 FUMBLES (18-K.McKinnie-Harper). 8-T.Brown to NMS 29 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(8:51 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 4-R.Downs.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(8:51 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
Punt
4 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(8:44 - 3rd) 16-P.Theisler punts 33 yards from NMS 25 Downed at the CMC 42.

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(8:39 - 3rd) 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 48 for 6 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 48
(8:32 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NMS 49 for 3 yards (22-S.Lomax).
+8 YD
3 & 1 - CMICH 49
(7:46 - 3rd) 7-T.Lazzaro to NMS 41 for 8 yards (10-C.Wilcots).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 41
(7:08 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NMS 44 for -3 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
No Gain
2 & 13 - CMICH 44
(6:37 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Ward.
No Gain
3 & 13 - CMICH 44
(6:01 - 3rd) 5-J.Ward to NMS 44 for no gain (23-R.Hodge).
Punt
4 & 13 - CMICH 44
(5:55 - 3rd) 63-B.Buell punts 44 yards from NMS 44 to NMS End Zone. touchback.

NMEXST Aggies
- Interception (5 plays, 24 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20
(5:15 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 13-T.Nicholson. 13-T.Nicholson to NMS 32 for 12 yards (5-D.Reed).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 32
(5:07 - 3rd) 25-C.Gibson to NMS 35 for 3 yards (34-A.Siddiq).
+5 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 35
(4:47 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark to NMS 40 for 5 yards (6-D.Jamison).
+8 YD
3 & 2 - NMEXST 40
(4:17 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins to NMS 48 for 8 yards.
Int
1 & 10 - NMEXST 48
(3:54 - 3rd) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Huntley INTERCEPTED by 8-T.Brown at CMC 44. 8-T.Brown to CMC 44 for no gain.

CMICH Chippewas
- FG (8 plays, 31 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 44
(3:22 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 44
(3:14 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 48 for 4 yards (1-R.Buford).
Penalty
3 & 6 - CMICH 48
(3:10 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 47 for 5 yards (23-R.Hodge10-C.Wilcots). Team penalty on CMC Illegal shift 5 yards enforced at CMC 48. No Play.
+18 YD
3 & 11 - CMICH 43
(2:27 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 11-J.Sullivan. 11-J.Sullivan to NMS 39 for 18 yards (3-D.Richardson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 39
(2:09 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 27 for 12 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27
(1:37 - 3rd) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 26 for 1 yard (23-R.Hodge7-J.Fergurson).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CMICH 26
(1:19 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Sullivan.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 26
(0:41 - 3rd) 12-Q.Dormady scrambles to NMS 25 for 1 yard (99-M.Vigne7-J.Fergurson).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - CMICH 25
(0:33 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice 43 yards Field Goal is Good.

NMEXST Aggies
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 3rd) 12-R.Tice kicks 49 yards from CMC 35. 10-C.Wilcots to NMS 25 for 9 yards (17-G.Douglas). Team penalty on CMC Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC 35. No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 12 yards from CMC 30. 6-A.Bodison to CMC 42 for no gain.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 42
(15:00 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 1-J.Huntley. 1-J.Huntley to CMC 35 for 7 yards (17-G.Douglas).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NMEXST 35
(14:50 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to CMC 35 for no gain (6-D.Jamison).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 35
(14:21 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins to CMC 33 for 2 yards (19-W.Reid).
No Gain
4 & 1 - NMEXST 33
(13:47 - 4th) 1-J.Huntley to CMC 33 for no gain (71-R.Stuart).

CMICH Chippewas
- Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 33
(13:23 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 41 for 8 yards (22-S.Lomax).
+12 YD
2 & 2 - CMICH 41
(13:21 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to NMS 47 for 12 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 47
(12:54 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to NMS 47 for no gain (47-J.Graves).
-11 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 47
(12:25 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 42 for -11 yards (23-R.Hodge).
+2 YD
3 & 21 - CMICH 42
(11:47 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to CMC 44 for 2 yards (44-M.Young).
Punt
4 & 19 - CMICH 44
(10:58 - 4th) 63-B.Buell punts 45 yards from CMC 44 to the NMS 11 downed by 32-N.Apsey.

NMEXST Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 11
(10:24 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 2-O.Clark.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NMEXST 11
(10:12 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Nicholson.
Sack
3 & 10 - NMEXST 11
(10:09 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins sacked at NMS 2 for -9 yards (2-S.Adesanya).
Punt
4 & 19 - NMEXST 2
(10:05 - 4th) 16-P.Theisler punts 39 yards from NMS 2. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS 21 for 20 yards (10-C.Wilcots).

CMICH Chippewas
- TD (3 plays, 21 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 21
(9:16 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 8 for 13 yards (11-C.Cook).
+1 YD
1 & 8 - CMICH 8
(9:02 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 7 for 1 yard (88-X.Yarberough).
+7 YD
2 & 7 - CMICH 7
(8:35 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
+2 YD
(7:55 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.

NMEXST Aggies
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:48 - 4th) 12-R.Tice kicks 30 yards from CMC 35 out of bounds at the NMS 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35
(7:48 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins incomplete. Intended for 10-I.Lottie.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 35
(7:48 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 10-I.Lottie. 10-I.Lottie to NMS 48 for 13 yards (10-M.Braswell).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 48
(7:44 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins scrambles to CMC 45 for 7 yards.
Penalty
2 & 3 - NMEXST 45
(7:27 - 4th) Penalty on CMC 20-G.Kreski False start 5 yards enforced at CMC 45. No Play.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 50
(6:58 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 10-I.Lottie. 10-I.Lottie to CMC 34 for 16 yards (18-K.McKinnie-Harper).
+34 YD
2 & 4 - NMEXST 34
(6:58 - 4th) 14-J.Adkins complete to 16-J.Wyatt. 16-J.Wyatt runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:35 - 4th) 18-D.Brown extra point is good.

CMICH Chippewas
- End of Game (13 plays, 47 yards, 4:55 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:21 - 4th) 18-D.Brown kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to CMC End Zone. touchback. Team penalty on NMS Offside 5 yards enforced at CMC End Zone.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 30
(6:21 - 4th) 5-J.Ward to CMC 34 for 4 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 34
(6:21 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro to CMC 38 for 4 yards.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 38
(5:48 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro to CMC 42 for 4 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42
(5:02 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 44 for 2 yards (95-J.Williams44-M.Young).
+4 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 44
(4:31 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to CMC 48 for 4 yards (11-C.Cook).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - CMICH 48
(4:27 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 48 for 4 yards (18-M.Buckley11-C.Cook).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 48
(4:19 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 49 for -1 yard (17-J.Simmons).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - CMICH 49
(3:52 - 4th) 7-T.Lazzaro to NMS 47 for 2 yards (17-J.Simmons).
+9 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 47
(3:09 - 4th) 4-K.Lewis to NMS 38 for 9 yards (3-D.Richardson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38
(3:03 - 4th) 33-K.Gwilly to NMS 31 for 7 yards (7-J.Fergurson).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 31
(2:39 - 4th) 33-K.Gwilly to NMS 26 for 5 yards (7-J.Fergurson11-C.Cook).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 26
(2:01 - 4th) 33-K.Gwilly to NMS 21 for 5 yards (11-C.Cook17-J.Simmons).
-2 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 21
(1:26 - 4th) 12-Q.Dormady kneels at NMS 23 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:21
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
42
Touchdown 6:35
14-J.Adkins complete to 16-J.Wyatt. 16-J.Wyatt runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
01:13
pos
27
42
Two Point Conversion 7:48
12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton to NMS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
42
Touchdown 7:55
12-Q.Dormady complete to 85-T.Poljan. 85-T.Poljan runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
21
yds
01:21
pos
21
40
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:33
12-R.Tice 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
31
yds
02:49
pos
21
34
Field Goal 9:34
12-R.Tice 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
48
yds
00:00
pos
21
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:50
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 1:02
1-J.Huntley runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
61
yds
00:25
pos
20
28
Point After TD 3:57
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 4:10
5-J.Ward runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
0:00
pos
14
27
Point After TD 4:17
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 4:22
14-J.Adkins complete to 2-O.Clark. 2-O.Clark runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
89
yds
03:01
pos
13
21
Point After TD 7:23
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 7:32
4-K.Lewis runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
40
yds
04:06
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:37
18-D.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 2:43
14-J.Adkins complete to 20-N.Mitchell. 20-N.Mitchell runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
54
yds
02:19
pos
6
14
Point After TD 7:09
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:20
4-K.Lewis runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
57
yds
0:09
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:51
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:00
12-Q.Dormady complete to 88-K.Pimpleton. 88-K.Pimpleton runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
02:56
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 22
Rushing 7 16
Passing 11 6
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-14 8-18
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-3
Total Net Yards 368 486
Total Plays 67 80
Avg Gain 5.5 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 121 352
Rush Attempts 27 56
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 6.3
Net Yards Passing 247 134
Comp. - Att. 24-40 14-24
Yards Per Pass 6.2 5.6
Penalties - Yards 4-49 3-15
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-34.6 4-43.5
Return Yards 68 141
Punts - Returns 1-25 4-68
Kickoffs - Returns 4-43 3-73
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico St. 0-7 7140728
C. Michigan 4-3 14146842
CMICH -10.5, O/U 57
Kelly/Shorts Stadium Mount Pleasant, MI
 247 PASS YDS 134
121 RUSH YDS 352
368 TOTAL YDS 486
New Mexico St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 263 3 1 135.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 263 3 1 135.0
J. Adkins 24/40 263 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 67 1
J. Huntley 10 67 1 37
C. Gibson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 40 0
C. Gibson 9 40 0 12
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 14 0
J. Adkins 8 14 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Nicholson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 86 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 86 0
T. Nicholson 7 86 0 36
N. Mitchell 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
N. Mitchell 5 52 1 27
J. Wyatt 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 1
J. Wyatt 2 42 1 34
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
J. Huntley 4 32 0 17
I. Lottie 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
I. Lottie 2 29 0 16
O. Clark 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
O. Clark 2 16 1 11
T. Abraham 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Abraham 1 5 0 5
C. Gibson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Gibson 1 1 0 1
C. Mills 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Mills 0 0 0 0
R. Downs III 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Downs III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fergurson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 0 0.0
J. Fergurson 10-3 0.0 0
J. Simmons Jr. 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Simmons Jr. 9-1 0.0 0
C. Cook 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
C. Cook 8-4 0.0 0
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
R. Hodge Jr. 6-2 0.0 0
D. Richardson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Richardson 5-1 0.0 0
M. Young 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Young 4-2 0.0 0
S. Lomax 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Lomax 4-0 0.0 0
C. Wilcots II 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Wilcots II 4-1 0.0 0
R. Buford Jr. 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Buford Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
D. King 26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. King 1-0 0.0 0
J. Phipps 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Phipps 1-0 0.0 0
M. Buckley 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Buckley 1-0 0.0 0
M. Vigne 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Vigne 1-1 0.0 0
X. Yarberough 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Yarberough 1-0 0.0 0
J. Graves III 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Graves III 1-0 0.0 0
J. Adkins 14 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Adkins 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Brown 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
D. Brown 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Theisler 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 34.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 34.6 0
P. Theisler 7 34.6 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Huntley 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.3 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.3 20 0
J. Huntley 3 14.3 20 0
A. Bodison 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Bodison 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Clark 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
O. Clark 1 25.0 25 0
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 134 2 0 132.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 134 2 0 132.7
Q. Dormady 14/24 134 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 161 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 161 2
K. Lewis 23 161 2 57
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 131 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 131 1
J. Ward 18 131 1 75
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Pimpleton 2 19 0 13
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
T. Lazzaro 4 18 0 8
K. Gwilly 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
K. Gwilly 3 17 0 7
Q. Dormady 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
Q. Dormady 5 8 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 1
K. Pimpleton 6 59 1 44
J. Ward 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
J. Ward 4 36 0 25
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Sullivan 2 20 0 18
K. Nixon 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
K. Nixon 1 12 0 12
T. Poljan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
T. Poljan 1 7 1 7
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Lewis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jamison 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
D. Jamison 7-0 0.0 0
Tr. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
Tr. Brown 7-0 0.0 1
M. Oliver 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Oliver 4-2 0.0 0
K. McKinnie-Harper 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. McKinnie-Harper 3-1 0.0 0
G. Kreski 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Kreski 3-0 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
R. Stuart 3-0 1.0 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. McCoy 2-0 0.0 0
S. Adesanya 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
S. Adesanya 2-0 1.0 0
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Braswell 2-1 0.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Reed 1-0 0.0 0
W. Reid 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Reid 1-0 0.0 0
A. Siddiq 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Siddiq 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hairston 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Hairston 1-1 0.0 0
G. Douglas 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Douglas 1-0 0.0 0
Ti. Brown 59 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
Ti. Brown 1-0 1.0 0
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bracy 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bracy 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bristol 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bristol 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Tice 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
R. Tice 2/2 43 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Buell 63 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.5 2
B. Buell 4 43.5 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 28 0
M. Braswell 3 24.3 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 22.7 40 0
K. Pimpleton 3 22.7 40 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. McCoy 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEXST 25 2:25 6 21 Punt
8:51 NMEXST 27 0:36 3 7 Punt
7:09 NMEXST 25 0:00 2 30 Fumble
5:02 NMEXST 46 2:19 9 54 TD
1:41 NMEXST 7 1:19 7 11 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 NMEXST 20 0:45 3 4 Punt
7:23 NMEXST 11 3:01 12 89 TD
3:57 NMEXST 39 0:59 3 3 Punt
1:27 NMEXST 39 0:25 3 61 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:59 NMEXST 25 0:15 4 46 Punt
5:15 NMEXST 20 1:21 5 24 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 CMICH 42 0:00 4 9 Downs
10:24 NMEXST 11 0:19 3 -9 Punt
7:48 NMEXST 35 1:13 6 80 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 CMICH 27 2:56 8 73 TD
7:33 CMICH 43 0:13 2 57 TD
6:37 CMICH 45 1:28 4 9 Downs
2:37 CMICH 35 0:44 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 NMEXST 40 0:06 2 40 Fumble
11:38 NMEXST 40 4:06 7 40 TD
4:17 CMICH 25 0:07 1 75 TD
2:13 CMICH 25 0:41 3 2 Punt
0:50 CMICH 32 0:27 5 18 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 CMICH 35 0:00 11 48 FG
8:39 CMICH 42 2:44 6 14 Punt
3:22 CMICH 44 2:49 8 31 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 CMICH 33 2:25 5 11 Punt
9:16 NMEXST 21 1:21 3 21 TD
6:21 CMICH 30 4:55 13 47 Game
