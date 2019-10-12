Drive Chart
BAMA
TXAM

No Text

Tagovailoa, No. 1 Tide roll past No. 24 Texas A&M 47-28

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns and Alabama's offense kept rolling in the Tide's first game at No. 1 this season with a 47-28 victory over No. 24 Texas A&M on Saturday.

Tagovailoa threw his first interception of the season but became Alabama's career passing touchdowns leader with his first one of the game, breaking his tie with A.J. McCarron. The junior now has 81 for his career and leads the nation with 27 on the season.

Tagovailoa shrugged off setting the school record to focus on the importance of beating Alabama's first ranked opponent of the season.

''You just revert back to your training. I've experience playing at a place like Tennessee, then going to LSU, Ole Miss ... Everyone wants to beat Alabama,'' Tagovailoa said. ''We're not done yet, as a team we have to continue to grow.''

Alabama (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) trailed briefly when Texas A&M scored a touchdown on its first possession.

Tagovailoa then engineered four consecutive scoring drives, which included three touchdown passes that all came on third down, and the Tide were on cruise control against the best pass defense they had faced so far this season. The only blemish was the interception thrown in the Texas A&M end zone late in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa spread the scoring around, with all of his TD strikes going to different receivers. His two longest of the day were a 47-yarder to DeVonta Smith in the first quarter and a pinpoint 33-yarder to Henry Ruggs III in the third.

''I feel I have a relationship with everyone, a good connection with everyone,'' Tagovailoa said.

Alabama didn't have to punt until there was less than 2 minutes left in the third quarter. Najee Harris rushed for 114 yards.

Jaylen Waddle scored Alabama's first touchdown on a 31-yard catch-and-run when he shook four defenders, and he also had a big day on punt returns with four for 128 yards.

Kellen Mond passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score for the Aggies (3-3, 1-2).

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: The Tide's young defense recorded five sacks but was prone to giving up some big plays that kept the Aggies hanging around into the fourth quarter. Alabama had the game all but put away after Tagovailoa's fourth touchdown pass made it 34-13, but a penalty negated an interception before blown coverage allowed a wide open touchdown pass. But with Tagovailoa running the offense as he's doing, it didn't matter.

Texas A&M: A brutal schedule keeps beating up the Aggies. Texas A&M lost its second game to a top-ranked opponent this season. The Aggies lost to then-No. 1 Clemson on Sept. 7. Texas A&M is one of just five schools to face the No. 1 team twice in a season since the poll began in 1936, having also done it in 1970. ''You kind of look back at the games we won and the games we lost. We feel like we can play with everyone,'' Mond said.

UP NEXT

Alabama hosts Tennessee on Oct. 19.

Texas A&M travels to Mississippi on Oct. 19.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball /and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

TXAM Aggies
- TD (18 plays, 83 yards, 7:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TXAM 29 for 4 yards (99-R.Davis).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 29
(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to TXAM 34 for 5 yards (7-T.Diggs).
+1 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 34
(14:22 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 35 for 1 yard (99-R.Davis47-B.Young).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 35
(13:44 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 39 for 4 yards (35-S.Lee).
+11 YD
2 & 6 - TXAM 39
(13:13 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 50 for 11 yards (15-X.McKinney).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 50
(12:33 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 49 for 1 yard (24-T.Lewis).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 49
(12:01 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to BAMA 38 for 11 yards (35-S.Lee).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38
(11:24 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to BAMA 33 for 5 yards (5-S.Carter33-A.Jennings).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 33
(11:09 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 32 for 1 yard (35-S.Lee).
3 & 4 - TXAM
(10:35 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 29 for 3 yards (35-S.Lee15-X.McKinney).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - TXAM 32
(9:57 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 28 for 4 yards (35-S.Lee15-X.McKinney).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 28
(9:31 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at BAMA 14 for 14 yards (2-P.Surtain).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 14
(9:15 - 1st) Penalty on BAMA 2-P.Surtain Offside 5 yards enforced at BAMA 14. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 5 - TXAM 9
(8:40 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 7 for 2 yards (48-P.Mathis15-X.McKinney). Penalty on BAMA 33-A.Jennings Offside 4 yards enforced at BAMA 9. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 1 - TXAM 5
(8:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to BAMA 1 for 4 yards. Penalty on TXAM 13-K.Rogers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAMA 1.
+7 YD
1 & 12 - TXAM 16
(8:10 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to BAMA 9 for 7 yards (33-A.Jennings).
+8 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 9
(8:03 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to BAMA 1 for 8 yards (48-P.Mathis).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - TXAM 1
(7:20 - 1st) 11-K.Mond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:03 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 4:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:57 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 27 for 27 yards (28-T.Fuller).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 27
(6:57 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris pushed ob at BAMA 30 for 3 yards (1-B.Johnson).
+11 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 30
(6:50 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 41 for 11 yards (10-M.Jones).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 41
(6:36 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 41
(6:04 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 45 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson26-D.Richardson).
+7 YD
3 & 6 - BAMA 45
(5:58 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to TXAM 48 for 7 yards (21-C.Oliver).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 48
(5:14 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TXAM 44 for 4 yards (21-C.Oliver14-K.Carper).
+10 YD
2 & 6 - BAMA 44
(4:47 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 34 for 10 yards (26-D.Richardson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 34
(4:14 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 34
(3:49 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 31 for 3 yards (14-K.Carper92-J.Peevy).
+31 YD
3 & 7 - BAMA 31
(3:39 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:50 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.

TXAM Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:41 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(2:41 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25
(2:41 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 21 for -4 yards (33-A.Jennings).
Sack
3 & 14 - TXAM 21
(2:37 - 1st) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 19 for -2 yards (92-J.Eboigbe35-S.Lee).
Punt
4 & 16 - TXAM 19
(1:57 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 53 yards from TXAM 19. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 43 for 15 yards (22-C.Chattman).

BAMA Crimson Tide
- TD (4 plays, 57 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 43
(1:21 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy. Penalty on TXAM 2-E.Blades Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 43. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 47
(1:09 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to TXAM 47 for no gain (10-M.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 47
(1:02 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
+47 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 47
(0:39 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:32 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.

TXAM Aggies
- FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:24 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(0:24 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to BAMA 44 for 31 yards.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 44
(0:24 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 42 for 2 yards (35-S.Lee).
Penalty
2 & 8 - TXAM 42
(0:01 - 1st) Penalty on TXAM 28-I.Spiller False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 42. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 13 - TXAM 47
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to BAMA 33 for 14 yards (21-J.Mayden15-X.McKinney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 33
(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXAM 33
(14:31 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 33 for no gain (5-S.Carter).
+17 YD
3 & 10 - TXAM 33
(14:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis pushed ob at BAMA 16 for 17 yards (5-S.Carter).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 16
(13:39 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to BAMA 14 for 2 yards (15-X.McKinney).
No Gain
2 & 8 - TXAM 14
(13:12 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TXAM 14
(12:36 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - TXAM 14
(12:21 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 31 yards Field Goal is Good.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- FG (7 plays, 46 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:17 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 38 FUMBLES (34-B.Mann). 34-B.Mann to BAMA 37 for no gain.
Kickoff
(12:12 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 38 for 38 yards (34-B.Mann).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 38
(12:12 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 41 for 3 yards (22-C.Chattman).
+13 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 41
(12:00 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at TXAM 46 for 13 yards (10-M.Jones).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 46
(11:45 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 24-B.Robinson. 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at TXAM 36 for 10 yards (19-A.Hines).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 36
(11:30 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 21 for 15 yards (26-D.Richardson8-D.Leal).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 21
(11:05 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 23 for -2 yards (3-T.Johnson52-J.Madubuike).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - BAMA 23
(10:22 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to TXAM 16 for 7 yards (22-C.Chattman).
No Gain
3 & 5 - BAMA 16
(9:41 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BAMA 16
(9:00 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXAM Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:54 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 5-J.Preston.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(8:49 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 22 for -3 yards (8-C.Harris).
Sack
2 & 13 - TXAM 22
(8:49 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 18 for -4 yards (24-T.Lewis).
Sack
3 & 17 - TXAM 18
(8:09 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 14 for -4 yards (58-C.Barmore).
Punt
4 & 21 - TXAM 14
(7:19 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 48 yards from TXAM 14. 17-J.Waddle to TXAM 19 for 43 yards (22-C.Chattman).

BAMA Crimson Tide
- TD (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 19
(6:36 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 16 for 3 yards (1-B.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 7 - BAMA 16
(6:17 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
+16 YD
3 & 7 - BAMA 16
(5:43 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:37 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.

TXAM Aggies
- Fumble (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:28 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(5:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25
(5:28 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 26 FUMBLES (5-S.Carter). 15-X.McKinney to TXAM 26 for no gain.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- Interception (6 plays, -58 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 26
(5:23 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TXAM 19 for 7 yards (1-B.Johnson).
No Gain
2 & 3 - BAMA 19
(5:16 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 19 for no gain (26-D.Richardson3-T.Johnson).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 19
(4:49 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to TXAM 14 for 5 yards (22-C.Chattman).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 14
(4:06 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 15 for -1 yard (1-B.Johnson).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 15
(3:34 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 13 for 2 yards (52-J.Madubuike).
Int
3 & 9 - BAMA 13
(2:48 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy INTERCEPTED by 26-D.Richardson at TXAM End Zone. 26-D.Richardson to TXAM 16 for 16 yards (4-J.Jeudy11-H.Ruggs).

TXAM Aggies
- Halftime (10 plays, 69 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 16
(2:11 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 21 for 5 yards (94-D.Dale).
+10 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 21
(2:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 31 for 10 yards (5-S.Carter).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 31
(1:26 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 31
(1:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 40 for 9 yards (2-P.Surtain). Penalty on BAMA 33-A.Jennings Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TXAM 40.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 45
(1:10 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to BAMA 34 for 11 yards (15-X.McKinney).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 34
(0:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis. Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 34. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 20 - TXAM 44
(0:38 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 41 for 3 yards (15-X.McKinney).
+11 YD
2 & 17 - TXAM 41
(0:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at BAMA 30 for 11 yards (33-A.Jennings).
Penalty
3 & 6 - TXAM 30
(0:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis. Penalty on BAMA 58-C.Barmore Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAMA 30. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 15
(0:13 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
Field Goal
2 & 10 - TXAM 15
(0:09 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 32 yards Field Goal is Good.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- FG (9 plays, 46 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:05 - 2nd) 47-S.Small kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 40 for 40 yards (34-B.Mann).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40
(15:00 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 46 for 6 yards (19-A.Hines52-J.Madubuike).
No Gain
2 & 4 - BAMA 46
(14:53 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
+12 YD
3 & 4 - BAMA 46
(14:21 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at TXAM 42 for 12 yards (2-E.Blades).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 42
(14:14 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at TXAM 31 for 11 yards (2-E.Blades).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 31
(13:42 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at TXAM 5 for 26 yards (26-D.Richardson).
Sack
1 & 5 - BAMA 5
(13:18 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa sacked at TXAM 15 for -10 yards (33-A.Hansford).
+11 YD
2 & 15 - BAMA 15
(12:40 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to TXAM 4 for 11 yards (1-B.Johnson).
Penalty
3 & 4 - BAMA 4
(11:57 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 4. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 9 - BAMA 9
(11:22 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - BAMA 9
(11:03 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas 27 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXAM Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:57 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 5-J.Preston.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(10:53 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 29 for 4 yards (35-S.Lee21-J.Mayden).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXAM 29
(10:53 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
Sack
3 & 6 - TXAM 29
(10:12 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 26 for -3 yards (24-T.Lewis).
Punt
4 & 9 - TXAM 26
(10:09 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann punts 57 yards from TXAM 26. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 45 for 28 yards (22-C.Chattman).

BAMA Crimson Tide
- TD (6 plays, 50 yards, 1:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 45
(9:36 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 45
(9:19 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle pushed ob at TXAM 45 for 10 yards (1-B.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 45
(9:14 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 13-T.Tagovailoa Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXAM 45. No Play.
+12 YD
1 & 15 - BAMA 50
(8:38 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TXAM 38 for 12 yards (22-C.Chattman10-M.Jones).
+5 YD
2 & 3 - BAMA 38
(8:26 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 33 for 5 yards (22-C.Chattman1-B.Johnson).
+33 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 33
(7:58 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:43 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.

TXAM Aggies
- TD (7 plays, 82 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:35 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35. 5-J.Preston to TXAM 18 for 14 yards (18-S.Bolden).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 18
(7:35 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TXAM 38 for 20 yards (35-S.Lee).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 38
(7:29 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis pushed ob at TXAM 50 for 12 yards (1-B.Davis).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 50
(7:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon INTERCEPTED by 7-T.Diggs at BAMA 47. 7-T.Diggs pushed ob at TXAM 16 for 37 yards (11-K.Mond). Penalty on BAMA 7-T.Diggs Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 50. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 40
(6:24 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 40
(5:59 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to BAMA 25 for 15 yards (21-J.Mayden).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(5:53 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25
(5:22 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:13 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:06 - 3rd) 47-S.Small kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 26 for 26 yards (5-J.Preston).
Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 26
(5:06 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at BAMA 41 for 15 yards (10-M.Jones). Penalty on BAMA 87-M.Forristall Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 26. No Play.
+23 YD
1 & 20 - BAMA 16
(5:01 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 24-B.Robinson. 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at BAMA 39 for 23 yards (29-D.Renfro).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 39
(4:34 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 45 for 6 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 45
(4:03 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 3 yards (26-D.Richardson52-J.Madubuike).
+4 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 48
(3:46 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 48 for 4 yards (26-D.Richardson92-J.Peevy).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 48
(3:01 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 48
(2:37 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 48 for no gain (19-A.Hines3-T.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 10 - BAMA 48
(2:30 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
Punt
4 & 10 - BAMA 48
(2:02 - 3rd) 12-S.DeLong punts 36 yards from TXAM 48. 17-A.Smith pushed ob at TXAM 22 for 10 yards (33-A.Jennings).

TXAM Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, -3 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 22
(1:52 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis runs ob at TXAM 36 for 14 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 36
(1:42 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TXAM 36
(1:13 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 13-K.Rogers Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TXAM 36. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 25 - TXAM 21
(1:06 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Kibodi.
+13 YD
3 & 25 - TXAM 21
(1:06 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 34 for 13 yards (7-T.Diggs5-S.Carter).
Punt
4 & 12 - TXAM 34
(1:00 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann punts 41 yards from TXAM 34. 17-J.Waddle to TXAM 33 for 42 yards (3-T.Johnson).

BAMA Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 33 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 33
(0:21 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 33
(0:05 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 18 for 15 yards (1-B.Johnson19-A.Hines).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 18
(15:00 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 4 for 14 yards (26-D.Richardson14-K.Carper).
+2 YD
1 & 4 - BAMA 4
(14:20 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 2 for 2 yards (52-J.Madubuike8-D.Leal).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 2
(13:51 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
Missed PAT
(13:08 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is no good. blocked by 92-J.Peevy. 22-C.Chattman to TXAM 7 for no gain.

TXAM Aggies
- TD (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:02 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
Sack
1 & 10 - TXAM 25
(13:02 - 4th) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 22 for -3 yards (33-A.Jennings).
No Gain
2 & 13 - TXAM 22
(13:02 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
+2 YD
3 & 13 - TXAM 22
(12:17 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 22 FUMBLES (5-S.Carter). 11-K.Mond recovers at the TXAM 22. 11-K.Mond to TXAM 24 for 2 yards (5-S.Carter).
Punt
4 & 11 - TXAM 24
(12:10 - 4th) 34-B.Mann punts -9 yards from TXAM 24 blocked by 10-A.Kaho. 14-T.Shavers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:37 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
Kickoff
(11:30 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25
(11:30 - 4th) 23-J.Kibodi to TXAM 28 for 3 yards (33-A.Jennings).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - BAMA 28
(11:30 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer pushed ob at TXAM 34 for 6 yards (2-P.Surtain).
+5 YD
3 & 1 - BAMA 34
(10:56 - 4th) 23-J.Kibodi to TXAM 39 for 5 yards (33-A.Jennings94-D.Dale).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 39
(10:36 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BAMA 39
(10:13 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 23-J.Kibodi. 23-J.Kibodi to TXAM 46 for 7 yards (4-C.Allen).
+36 YD
3 & 3 - BAMA 46
(10:07 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles to BAMA 18 for 36 yards (21-J.Mayden7-T.Diggs).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 18
(9:33 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
Penalty
(8:55 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers. Penalty on BAMA 9-J.Battle Pass interference 2 yards enforced at BAMA 3. No Play.
+2 YD
(8:48 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to BAMA End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good. Penalty on BAMA 33-A.Jennings Offside declined.

TXAM Aggies
- Downs (7 plays, 29 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:48 - 4th) 38-D.Riethman kicks 60 yards from TXAM 35. 7-T.Diggs to BAMA 33 for 28 yards (28-I.Spiller).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 33
(8:48 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 33 for no gain (1-B.Johnson).
+25 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 33
(8:41 - 4th) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at TXAM 42 for 25 yards (26-D.Richardson).
-4 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 42
(7:58 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 46 for -4 yards (19-A.Hines).
+5 YD
2 & 14 - TXAM 46
(7:30 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TXAM 41 for 5 yards (5-B.Brown22-C.Chattman).
No Gain
3 & 9 - TXAM 41
(6:44 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
Punt
4 & 9 - TXAM 41
(6:01 - 4th) 12-S.DeLong punts 23 yards from TXAM 41 out of bounds at the TXAM 18.

BAMA Crimson Tide
- End of Game (8 plays, -1 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 18
(5:54 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles runs ob at TXAM 40 for 22 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 40
(5:48 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TXAM 48 for 8 yards (8-C.Harris).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 48
(5:21 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to BAMA 47 for 5 yards (7-T.Diggs).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 47
(4:51 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 47
(4:34 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Kibodi.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BAMA 47
(4:26 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
No Gain
4 & 10 - BAMA 47
(4:22 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.

TXAM Aggies

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 48
(4:15 - 4th) Team penalty on BAMA Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at BAMA 48. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - TXAM 43
(4:09 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 49 for 8 yards (8-D.Leal22-C.Chattman).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 49
(4:09 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at TXAM 43 for 6 yards (26-D.Richardson).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 43
(3:41 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 40 for 3 yards (9-L.O'Neal52-J.Madubuike).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 40
(2:51 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 28 for 12 yards (19-A.Hines).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXAM 28
(2:10 - 4th) Penalty on BAMA 74-J.Wills Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TXAM 28. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 25 - TXAM 43
(2:10 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 38 for 5 yards (1-B.Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 20 - TXAM 38
(1:35 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 33 for 5 yards (5-B.Brown26-D.Richardson).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 8:48
11-K.Mond to BAMA End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good. Penalty on BAMA 33-A.Jennings Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
47
28
Touchdown 8:48
11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:42
pos
47
26
Point After TD 11:30
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
47
20
Touchdown 11:37
34-B.Mann punts -9 yards from TXAM 24 blocked by 10-A.Kaho. 14-T.Shavers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
46
20
Missed Point After Touchdown 13:02
97-J.Bulovas extra point is no good. blocked by 92-J.Peevy. 22-C.Chattman to TXAM 7 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
40
20
Touchdown 13:08
24-B.Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
33
yds
00:16
pos
40
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:06
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
20
Touchdown 5:13
11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
82
yds
02:22
pos
34
19
Point After TD 7:35
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
13
Touchdown 7:43
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
01:53
pos
33
13
Field Goal 11:03
97-J.Bulovas 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
46
yds
00:00
pos
27
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:09
47-S.Small 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
69
yds
02:02
pos
24
13
Point After TD 5:28
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 5:37
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
19
yds
00:59
pos
23
10
Field Goal 9:00
97-J.Bulovas 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
46
yds
03:17
pos
17
10
Field Goal 12:21
47-S.Small 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
56
yds
00:23
pos
14
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:24
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 0:32
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
57
yds
00:49
pos
13
7
Point After TD 2:41
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:50
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
73
yds
04:07
pos
6
7
Point After TD 6:57
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:03
11-K.Mond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
18
plays
83
yds
07:57
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 24
Rushing 11 8
Passing 13 13
Penalty 1 3
3rd Down Conv 8-13 5-12
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 438 374
Total Plays 65 70
Avg Gain 6.7 5.3
Net Yards Rushing 155 125
Rush Attempts 31 28
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 4.5
Net Yards Passing 283 249
Comp. - Att. 21-34 24-42
Yards Per Pass 8.3 5.9
Penalties - Yards 11-91 5-55
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 4 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-29.5 4-49.8
Return Yards 311 40
Punts - Returns 5-152 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 5-159 1-14
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-16
Safeties 0 0
1234T
1 Alabama 6-0 1410101347
24 Texas A&M 3-3 767828
TXAM 17, O/U 62
Kyle Field College Station, TX
 283 PASS YDS 249
155 RUSH YDS 125
438 TOTAL YDS 374
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 293 4 1 167.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 293 4 1 167.1
Tu. Tagovailoa 21/34 293 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 114 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 114 0
N. Harris 20 114 0 25
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 51 1
B. Robinson Jr. 10 51 1 15
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
Tu. Tagovailoa 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 99 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 99 1
D. Smith 7 99 1 47
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
J. Jeudy 4 50 0 26
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 1
J. Waddle 3 48 1 31
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 0
B. Robinson Jr. 2 33 0 23
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 33 1
H. Ruggs III 1 33 1 33
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 1
N. Harris 3 19 1 16
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Forristall 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Lee 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.5
S. Lee 7-1 0.5 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
A. Jennings 6-1 1.0 0
Sh. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
Sh. Carter 6-1 0.0 0
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
X. McKinney 4-2 0.0 0
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Diggs 3-1 0.0 0
T. Lewis 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
T. Lewis 3-0 2.0 0
J. Mayden 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Mayden 3-1 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Surtain II 3-0 0.0 0
C. Harris 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
D. Dale 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Dale 1-1 0.0 0
C. Allen 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
C. Barmore 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Barmore 1-0 1.0 0
B. Davis 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mathis 1-0 0.0 0
B. Young 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Young 0-1 0.0 0
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Eboigbe 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/6
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/6
J. Bulovas 2/2 35 5/6 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. DeLong 12 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 29.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 29.5 1
S. DeLong 2 29.5 1 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 32.8 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 32.8 40 0
H. Ruggs III 4 32.8 40 0
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
T. Diggs 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 32.0 43 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 32.0 43 0
J. Waddle 4 32.0 43 0
A. Kaho 10 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
A. Kaho 1 22.0 22 0
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 264 2 0 125.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 264 2 0 125.7
K. Mond 24/42 264 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 90 1
K. Mond 16 90 1 36
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
I. Spiller 10 27 0 11
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Kibodi 2 8 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 81 0
Q. Davis 7 81 0 17
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 0
J. Ausbon 5 60 0 31
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 49 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 2
J. Wydermyer 3 49 2 25
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
I. Spiller 5 41 0 14
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
A. Smith 2 21 0 11
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Kibodi 1 7 0 7
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Rogers 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
Bu. Johnson 10-1 0.0 0
D. Richardson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
D. Richardson 9-2 0.0 1
C. Chattman 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Chattman 5-2 0.0 0
A. Hines III 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Hines III 5-1 0.0 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
E. Blades 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Blades 2-0 0.0 0
B. Brown III 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Brown III 2-0 0.0 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. O'Neal Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
J. Madubuike 2-4 0.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Oliver 2-0 0.0 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Renfro 1-0 0.0 0
K. Carper 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Carper 1-2 0.0 0
Br. Johnson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Br. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hansford 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Hansford 1-0 1.0 0
T. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-2 0.0 0
D. Leal 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Leal 1-2 0.0 0
J. Peevy 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Peevy 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 2/2
S. Small 2/2 32 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 49.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 49.8 0
B. Mann 4 49.8 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Preston 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
J. Preston 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
A. Smith 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:57 BAMA 27 4:07 10 73 TD
1:21 BAMA 43 0:49 4 57 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 BAMA 38 3:17 7 46 FG
6:36 TXAM 19 0:59 3 19 TD
5:23 TXAM 26 2:35 6 -58 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 BAMA 40 0:00 9 46 FG
9:36 BAMA 45 1:53 6 50 TD
5:06 BAMA 26 3:04 8 26 Punt
0:21 TXAM 33 0:16 5 33 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:48 BAMA 33 2:47 5 26 Punt
4:15 BAMA 48 2:40 8 -1 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 25 7:57 18 83 TD
2:41 TXAM 25 0:44 3 -6 Punt
0:24 TXAM 25 0:23 10 56 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:54 TXAM 25 1:35 3 -11 Punt
5:28 TXAM 25 0:00 2 1 Fumble
2:11 TXAM 16 2:02 10 69 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:57 TXAM 25 0:48 3 1 Punt
7:35 TXAM 18 2:22 7 82 TD
1:52 TXAM 22 0:52 5 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 TXAM 25 0:52 3 -1 TD
11:30 TXAM 25 2:42 7 75 TD
5:54 TXAM 18 1:32 7 29 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores