Tagovailoa, No. 1 Tide roll past No. 24 Texas A&M 47-28
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns and Alabama's offense kept rolling in the Tide's first game at No. 1 this season with a 47-28 victory over No. 24 Texas A&M on Saturday.
Tagovailoa threw his first interception of the season but became Alabama's career passing touchdowns leader with his first one of the game, breaking his tie with A.J. McCarron. The junior now has 81 for his career and leads the nation with 27 on the season.
Tagovailoa shrugged off setting the school record to focus on the importance of beating Alabama's first ranked opponent of the season.
''You just revert back to your training. I've experience playing at a place like Tennessee, then going to LSU, Ole Miss ... Everyone wants to beat Alabama,'' Tagovailoa said. ''We're not done yet, as a team we have to continue to grow.''
Alabama (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) trailed briefly when Texas A&M scored a touchdown on its first possession.
Tagovailoa then engineered four consecutive scoring drives, which included three touchdown passes that all came on third down, and the Tide were on cruise control against the best pass defense they had faced so far this season. The only blemish was the interception thrown in the Texas A&M end zone late in the second quarter.
Tagovailoa spread the scoring around, with all of his TD strikes going to different receivers. His two longest of the day were a 47-yarder to DeVonta Smith in the first quarter and a pinpoint 33-yarder to Henry Ruggs III in the third.
''I feel I have a relationship with everyone, a good connection with everyone,'' Tagovailoa said.
Alabama didn't have to punt until there was less than 2 minutes left in the third quarter. Najee Harris rushed for 114 yards.
Jaylen Waddle scored Alabama's first touchdown on a 31-yard catch-and-run when he shook four defenders, and he also had a big day on punt returns with four for 128 yards.
Kellen Mond passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score for the Aggies (3-3, 1-2).
THE TAKEAWAY
Alabama: The Tide's young defense recorded five sacks but was prone to giving up some big plays that kept the Aggies hanging around into the fourth quarter. Alabama had the game all but put away after Tagovailoa's fourth touchdown pass made it 34-13, but a penalty negated an interception before blown coverage allowed a wide open touchdown pass. But with Tagovailoa running the offense as he's doing, it didn't matter.
Texas A&M: A brutal schedule keeps beating up the Aggies. Texas A&M lost its second game to a top-ranked opponent this season. The Aggies lost to then-No. 1 Clemson on Sept. 7. Texas A&M is one of just five schools to face the No. 1 team twice in a season since the poll began in 1936, having also done it in 1970. ''You kind of look back at the games we won and the games we lost. We feel like we can play with everyone,'' Mond said.
UP NEXT
Alabama hosts Tennessee on Oct. 19.
Texas A&M travels to Mississippi on Oct. 19.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (18 plays, 83 yards, 7:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TXAM 29 for 4 yards (99-R.Davis).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 29(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers to TXAM 34 for 5 yards (7-T.Diggs).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 34(14:22 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 35 for 1 yard (99-R.Davis47-B.Young).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(13:44 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 39 for 4 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 39(13:13 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 50 for 11 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 50(12:33 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 49 for 1 yard (24-T.Lewis).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TXAM 49(12:01 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to BAMA 38 for 11 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(11:24 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to BAMA 33 for 5 yards (5-S.Carter33-A.Jennings).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 33(11:09 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 32 for 1 yard (35-S.Lee).
|
3 & 4 - TXAM(10:35 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 29 for 3 yards (35-S.Lee15-X.McKinney).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - TXAM 32(9:57 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 28 for 4 yards (35-S.Lee15-X.McKinney).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(9:31 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at BAMA 14 for 14 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 14(9:15 - 1st) Penalty on BAMA 2-P.Surtain Offside 5 yards enforced at BAMA 14. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 5 - TXAM 9(8:40 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 7 for 2 yards (48-P.Mathis15-X.McKinney). Penalty on BAMA 33-A.Jennings Offside 4 yards enforced at BAMA 9. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 1 - TXAM 5(8:28 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to BAMA 1 for 4 yards. Penalty on TXAM 13-K.Rogers Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAMA 1.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 12 - TXAM 16(8:10 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to BAMA 9 for 7 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 9(8:03 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to BAMA 1 for 8 yards (48-P.Mathis).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - TXAM 1(7:20 - 1st) 11-K.Mond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:03 - 1st) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (10 plays, 73 yards, 4:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 27 for 27 yards (28-T.Fuller).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(6:57 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris pushed ob at BAMA 30 for 3 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 30(6:50 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 41 for 11 yards (10-M.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 41(6:36 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 41(6:04 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 45 for 4 yards (1-B.Johnson26-D.Richardson).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAMA 45(5:58 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to TXAM 48 for 7 yards (21-C.Oliver).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(5:14 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TXAM 44 for 4 yards (21-C.Oliver14-K.Carper).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 44(4:47 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 34 for 10 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(4:14 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 34(3:49 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 31 for 3 yards (14-K.Carper92-J.Peevy).
|
+31 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 31(3:39 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:50 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:41 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(2:41 - 1st) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(2:41 - 1st) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 21 for -4 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
Sack
|
3 & 14 - TXAM 21(2:37 - 1st) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 19 for -2 yards (92-J.Eboigbe35-S.Lee).
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - TXAM 19(1:57 - 1st) 34-B.Mann punts 53 yards from TXAM 19. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 43 for 15 yards (22-C.Chattman).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (4 plays, 57 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(1:21 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy. Penalty on TXAM 2-E.Blades Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 43. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(1:09 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to TXAM 47 for no gain (10-M.Jones).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 47(1:02 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|
+47 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 47(0:39 - 1st) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:32 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- FG (10 plays, 56 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:24 - 1st) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(0:24 - 1st) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to BAMA 44 for 31 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 44(0:24 - 1st) 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 42 for 2 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 42(0:01 - 1st) Penalty on TXAM 28-I.Spiller False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 42. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXAM 47(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to BAMA 33 for 14 yards (21-J.Mayden15-X.McKinney).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 33(14:31 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 33 for no gain (5-S.Carter).
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 10 - TXAM 33(14:24 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis pushed ob at BAMA 16 for 17 yards (5-S.Carter).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 16(13:39 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to BAMA 14 for 2 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - TXAM 14(13:12 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - TXAM 14(12:36 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - TXAM 14(12:21 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- FG (7 plays, 46 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:17 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 38 FUMBLES (34-B.Mann). 34-B.Mann to BAMA 37 for no gain.
|
Kickoff
|(12:12 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 38 for 38 yards (34-B.Mann).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(12:12 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to BAMA 41 for 3 yards (22-C.Chattman).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 41(12:00 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith pushed ob at TXAM 46 for 13 yards (10-M.Jones).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 46(11:45 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 24-B.Robinson. 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at TXAM 36 for 10 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(11:30 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 21 for 15 yards (26-D.Richardson8-D.Leal).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 21(11:05 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 23 for -2 yards (3-T.Johnson52-J.Madubuike).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - BAMA 23(10:22 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle to TXAM 16 for 7 yards (22-C.Chattman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - BAMA 16(9:41 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - BAMA 16(9:00 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:54 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 5-J.Preston.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(8:49 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 22 for -3 yards (8-C.Harris).
|
Sack
|
2 & 13 - TXAM 22(8:49 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 18 for -4 yards (24-T.Lewis).
|
Sack
|
3 & 17 - TXAM 18(8:09 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 14 for -4 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|
Punt
|
4 & 21 - TXAM 14(7:19 - 2nd) 34-B.Mann punts 48 yards from TXAM 14. 17-J.Waddle to TXAM 19 for 43 yards (22-C.Chattman).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 19(6:36 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 16 for 3 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 16(6:17 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAMA 16(5:43 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:37 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Fumble (2 plays, 1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:28 - 2nd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:28 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 26 FUMBLES (5-S.Carter). 15-X.McKinney to TXAM 26 for no gain.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Interception (6 plays, -58 yards, 2:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(5:23 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TXAM 19 for 7 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 19(5:16 - 2nd) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 19 for no gain (26-D.Richardson3-T.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 19(4:49 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy to TXAM 14 for 5 yards (22-C.Chattman).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 14(4:06 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 15 for -1 yard (1-B.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAMA 15(3:34 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 13 for 2 yards (52-J.Madubuike).
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 13(2:48 - 2nd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy INTERCEPTED by 26-D.Richardson at TXAM End Zone. 26-D.Richardson to TXAM 16 for 16 yards (4-J.Jeudy11-H.Ruggs).
TXAM
Aggies
- Halftime (10 plays, 69 yards, 2:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 16(2:11 - 2nd) 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 21 for 5 yards (94-D.Dale).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXAM 21(2:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to TXAM 31 for 10 yards (5-S.Carter).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(1:26 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 31(1:14 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 40 for 9 yards (2-P.Surtain). Penalty on BAMA 33-A.Jennings Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at TXAM 40.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 45(1:10 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith to BAMA 34 for 11 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 34(0:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis. Penalty on TXAM 54-C.Green Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 34. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 20 - TXAM 44(0:38 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to BAMA 41 for 3 yards (15-X.McKinney).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 17 - TXAM 41(0:32 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller pushed ob at BAMA 30 for 11 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 30(0:19 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis. Penalty on BAMA 58-C.Barmore Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAMA 30. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 15(0:13 - 2nd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 28-I.Spiller.
|
Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 15(0:09 - 2nd) 47-S.Small 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- FG (9 plays, 46 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) 47-S.Small kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 40 for 40 yards (34-B.Mann).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(15:00 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 46 for 6 yards (19-A.Hines52-J.Madubuike).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 46(14:53 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 11-H.Ruggs.
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 46(14:21 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at TXAM 42 for 12 yards (2-E.Blades).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(14:14 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at TXAM 31 for 11 yards (2-E.Blades).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 31(13:42 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy pushed ob at TXAM 5 for 26 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
Sack
|
1 & 5 - BAMA 5(13:18 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa sacked at TXAM 15 for -10 yards (33-A.Hansford).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - BAMA 15(12:40 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to TXAM 4 for 11 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 4(11:57 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 70-A.Leatherwood False start 5 yards enforced at TXAM 4. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 9(11:22 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 17-J.Waddle.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BAMA 9(11:03 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:57 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 5-J.Preston.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(10:53 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to TXAM 29 for 4 yards (35-S.Lee21-J.Mayden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXAM 29(10:53 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - TXAM 29(10:12 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 26 for -3 yards (24-T.Lewis).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TXAM 26(10:09 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann punts 57 yards from TXAM 26. 17-J.Waddle to BAMA 45 for 28 yards (22-C.Chattman).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (6 plays, 50 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(9:36 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 45(9:19 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 17-J.Waddle. 17-J.Waddle pushed ob at TXAM 45 for 10 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 45(9:14 - 3rd) Penalty on BAMA 13-T.Tagovailoa Delay of game 5 yards enforced at TXAM 45. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAMA 50(8:38 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TXAM 38 for 12 yards (22-C.Chattman10-M.Jones).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 38(8:26 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 33 for 5 yards (22-C.Chattman1-B.Johnson).
|
+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(7:58 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:43 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (7 plays, 82 yards, 2:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:35 - 3rd) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 61 yards from BAMA 35. 5-J.Preston to TXAM 18 for 14 yards (18-S.Bolden).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(7:35 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TXAM 38 for 20 yards (35-S.Lee).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 38(7:29 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis pushed ob at TXAM 50 for 12 yards (1-B.Davis).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 50(7:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon INTERCEPTED by 7-T.Diggs at BAMA 47. 7-T.Diggs pushed ob at TXAM 16 for 37 yards (11-K.Mond). Penalty on BAMA 7-T.Diggs Holding 10 yards enforced at TXAM 50. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(6:24 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 40(5:59 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis to BAMA 25 for 15 yards (21-J.Mayden).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:53 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(5:22 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:13 - 3rd) 47-S.Small extra point is good.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (8 plays, 26 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:06 - 3rd) 47-S.Small kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35. 11-H.Ruggs to BAMA 26 for 26 yards (5-J.Preston).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(5:06 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at BAMA 41 for 15 yards (10-M.Jones). Penalty on BAMA 87-M.Forristall Holding 10 yards enforced at BAMA 26. No Play.
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 20 - BAMA 16(5:01 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 24-B.Robinson. 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at BAMA 39 for 23 yards (29-D.Renfro).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(4:34 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 45 for 6 yards (9-L.O'Neal).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 45(4:03 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 48 for 3 yards (26-D.Richardson52-J.Madubuike).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 48(3:46 - 3rd) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 48 for 4 yards (26-D.Richardson92-J.Peevy).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(3:01 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 48(2:37 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 48 for no gain (19-A.Hines3-T.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 48(2:30 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Jeudy.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - BAMA 48(2:02 - 3rd) 12-S.DeLong punts 36 yards from TXAM 48. 17-A.Smith pushed ob at TXAM 22 for 10 yards (33-A.Jennings).
TXAM
Aggies
- Punt (5 plays, -3 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 22(1:52 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis runs ob at TXAM 36 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(1:42 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 36(1:13 - 3rd) Penalty on TXAM 13-K.Rogers Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TXAM 36. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 25 - TXAM 21(1:06 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Kibodi.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 25 - TXAM 21(1:06 - 3rd) 11-K.Mond complete to 28-I.Spiller. 28-I.Spiller to TXAM 34 for 13 yards (7-T.Diggs5-S.Carter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TXAM 34(1:00 - 3rd) 34-B.Mann punts 41 yards from TXAM 34. 17-J.Waddle to TXAM 33 for 42 yards (3-T.Johnson).
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- TD (5 plays, 33 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(0:21 - 3rd) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 33(0:05 - 3rd) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 18 for 15 yards (1-B.Johnson19-A.Hines).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(15:00 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 4 for 14 yards (26-D.Richardson14-K.Carper).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 4 - BAMA 4(14:20 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 2 for 2 yards (52-J.Madubuike8-D.Leal).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 2(13:51 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(13:08 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is no good. blocked by 92-J.Peevy. 22-C.Chattman to TXAM 7 for no gain.
TXAM
Aggies
- TD (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:02 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM 25 fair catch by 17-A.Smith.
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(13:02 - 4th) 11-K.Mond sacked at TXAM 22 for -3 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - TXAM 22(13:02 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Smith.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 13 - TXAM 22(12:17 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to TXAM 22 FUMBLES (5-S.Carter). 11-K.Mond recovers at the TXAM 22. 11-K.Mond to TXAM 24 for 2 yards (5-S.Carter).
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - TXAM 24(12:10 - 4th) 34-B.Mann punts -9 yards from TXAM 24 blocked by 10-A.Kaho. 14-T.Shavers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- Punt (5 plays, 26 yards, 2:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(11:37 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(11:30 - 4th) 97-J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to TXAM End Zone. touchback.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(11:30 - 4th) 23-J.Kibodi to TXAM 28 for 3 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAMA 28(11:30 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer pushed ob at TXAM 34 for 6 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAMA 34(10:56 - 4th) 23-J.Kibodi to TXAM 39 for 5 yards (33-A.Jennings94-D.Dale).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 39(10:36 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 1-Q.Davis.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 39(10:13 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 23-J.Kibodi. 23-J.Kibodi to TXAM 46 for 7 yards (4-C.Allen).
|
+36 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 46(10:07 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles to BAMA 18 for 36 yards (21-J.Mayden7-T.Diggs).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(9:33 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 85-J.Wydermyer. 85-J.Wydermyer runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|
Penalty
|(8:55 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Rogers. Penalty on BAMA 9-J.Battle Pass interference 2 yards enforced at BAMA 3. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|(8:48 - 4th) 11-K.Mond to BAMA End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good. Penalty on BAMA 33-A.Jennings Offside declined.
TXAM
Aggies
- Downs (7 plays, 29 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:48 - 4th) 38-D.Riethman kicks 60 yards from TXAM 35. 7-T.Diggs to BAMA 33 for 28 yards (28-I.Spiller).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 33(8:48 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 33 for no gain (1-B.Johnson).
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXAM 33(8:41 - 4th) 22-N.Harris pushed ob at TXAM 42 for 25 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 42(7:58 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 46 for -4 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 14 - TXAM 46(7:30 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to TXAM 41 for 5 yards (5-B.Brown22-C.Chattman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TXAM 41(6:44 - 4th) 13-T.Tagovailoa incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - TXAM 41(6:01 - 4th) 12-S.DeLong punts 23 yards from TXAM 41 out of bounds at the TXAM 18.
BAMA
Crimson Tide
- End of Game (8 plays, -1 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 18(5:54 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles runs ob at TXAM 40 for 22 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 40(5:48 - 4th) 11-K.Mond scrambles to TXAM 48 for 8 yards (8-C.Harris).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 48(5:21 - 4th) 11-K.Mond complete to 2-J.Ausbon. 2-J.Ausbon to BAMA 47 for 5 yards (7-T.Diggs).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(4:51 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 47(4:34 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Kibodi.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 47(4:26 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 10 - BAMA 47(4:22 - 4th) 11-K.Mond incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Ausbon.
TXAM
Aggies
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 48(4:15 - 4th) Team penalty on BAMA Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at BAMA 48. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXAM 43(4:09 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 49 for 8 yards (8-D.Leal22-C.Chattman).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - TXAM 49(4:09 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson pushed ob at TXAM 43 for 6 yards (26-D.Richardson).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXAM 43(3:41 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 40 for 3 yards (9-L.O'Neal52-J.Madubuike).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(2:51 - 4th) 24-B.Robinson to TXAM 28 for 12 yards (19-A.Hines).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(2:10 - 4th) Penalty on BAMA 74-J.Wills Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at TXAM 28. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 25 - TXAM 43(2:10 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 38 for 5 yards (1-B.Johnson).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 20 - TXAM 38(1:35 - 4th) 22-N.Harris to TXAM 33 for 5 yards (5-B.Brown26-D.Richardson).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|24
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|13
|13
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|438
|374
|Total Plays
|65
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|155
|125
|Rush Attempts
|31
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.5
|Net Yards Passing
|283
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|21-34
|24-42
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|11-91
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-29.5
|4-49.8
|Return Yards
|311
|40
|Punts - Returns
|5-152
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-159
|1-14
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|283
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|155
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|438
|TOTAL YDS
|374
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|Tu. Tagovailoa
|21/34
|293
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|20
|114
|0
|25
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|10
|51
|1
|15
|
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|Tu. Tagovailoa
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|7
|99
|1
|47
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|4
|50
|0
|26
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|3
|48
|1
|31
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|2
|33
|0
|23
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|3
|19
|1
|16
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lee 35 LB
|S. Lee
|7-1
|0.5
|0
|
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
Sh. Carter 5 DB
|Sh. Carter
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. McKinney 15 DB
|X. McKinney
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 DB
|T. Diggs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis 24 LB
|T. Lewis
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Mayden 21 DB
|J. Mayden
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 99 DL
|R. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Davis 1 LB
|B. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 97 K
|J. Bulovas
|2/2
|35
|5/6
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. DeLong 12 P
|S. DeLong
|2
|29.5
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|4
|32.8
|40
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 DB
|T. Diggs
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|24/42
|264
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|16
|90
|1
|36
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|10
|27
|0
|11
|
J. Kibodi 23 RB
|J. Kibodi
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|7
|81
|0
|17
|
J. Ausbon 2 WR
|J. Ausbon
|5
|60
|0
|31
|
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
|J. Wydermyer
|3
|49
|2
|25
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
|I. Spiller
|5
|41
|0
|14
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
J. Kibodi 23 RB
|J. Kibodi
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Rogers 13 WR
|K. Rogers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
|Bu. Johnson
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 26 DB
|D. Richardson
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|
C. Chattman 22 DB
|C. Chattman
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hines III 19 LB
|A. Hines III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 10 DB
|M. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Blades 2 DB
|E. Blades
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown III 5 DL
|B. Brown III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 52 DL
|J. Madubuike
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 21 DB
|C. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Johnson 16 DB
|Br. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hansford 33 LB
|A. Hansford
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 3 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Leal 8 DL
|D. Leal
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|2/2
|32
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|4
|49.8
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Preston 5 WR
|J. Preston
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 17 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
