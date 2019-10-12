|
Herbert has 2 TDs in No. 13 Oregon's 45-3 win over Colorado
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Justin Herbert threw for 261 yards and extended his streak of games with a touchdown pass to 34, and the No. 13 Oregon Ducks beat Colorado 45-3 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.
Jaylon Redd rushed for a touchdown and caught a pass for another score for the Ducks (5-1, 3-0) who are 3-0 to open Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013. Cyrus Habibi-Likio ran for three touchdowns and CJ Verdell rushed for 171 yards.
Oregon has not dropped a game since the season opener against Auburn.
Steven Montez threw for 131 yards for Colorado (3-3, 1-2) but he was intercepted four times on four consecutive drives. It is the second straight loss for the Buffaloes.
Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. was day-to-day going into the game but he started and finished with four catches for 70 yards. He strained a core muscle against Arizona State on Sept. 21 and missed last weekend's loss to Arizona.
Herbert was 18 of 32 with two touchdowns, bringing his total to 17 TDs this season. His string of games with a touchdown pass is the longest nationally among active players.
The Ducks scored on their opening drive on Herbert's 7-yard scoring pass to Jacob Breeland. It was the tight end's sixth touchdown reception of the season.
But Breeland was injured late in the first quarter when he was tackled after catching a 22-yard pass from Herbert, and he limped to Oregon's medical tent on the sideline. He later emerged with a brace on his left leg and did not return.
Colorado's James Stefanou made a 27-yard field goal to close the Buffaloes within 7-3, but Camden Lewis had a 32-yarder for the Ducks and Habibi-Likio extended Oregon's lead to 17-3 with a 1-yard run.
The Buffaloes were denied a chance to score before halftime when Verone McKinley intercepted Montez in the end zone. The pick ended Montez' streak of 115 consecutive passes without an interception.
The Ducks capitalized, marching downfield and scoring on Redd's 3-yard run to make it 24-3 at the break. It was Redd's fifth straight game with a touchdown.
Montez was intercepted again on Colorado's first drive of the second half, leading to Herbert's 13-yard touchdown pass to Redd. Habibi-Likio's 3-yard touchdown run came on the drive following Montez' third interception, giving the Ducks a 38-3 lead.
Montez was intercepted again on a pass to Shenault in the end zone by Nick Pickett.
Habibi-Likio added a third touchdown run early in the final quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado: Receiver K.D. Nixon was also day-to-day heading into the game but played. ... Colorado was coming off a 35-30 loss at home to Arizona. ... Defensive end Janaz Jordan left the game with a groin injury. ... Montez's four interceptions were a career high. ... Tight end Jalen Harris was ejected after a personal foul in the third quarter.
Oregon: The Ducks held their four previous opponents to single digits in scoring. ... There were several NFL GMs at the game, including Oakland's Mike Mayock. ... Safety/nickel Jevon Holland was carted off the field before halftime. His injury was unclear. ... Oregon was coming off a 17-7 victory over Cal.
THE LAST TIME: The last time Colorado played the Ducks back in 2016, Montez got his first start subbing for injured quarterback Sefo Liufau. He threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 135 yards and another score in a 41-38 upset victory at Autzen.
UP NEXT
Colorado visits Washington State next Saturday.
Oregon visits Washington next Saturday.
---
OREG
Ducks
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-J.Stefanou kicks 61 yards from COL 35. 26-T.Dye to ORE 25 for 21 yards (35-B.Bisharat37-L.Cooper).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 30 for 5 yards (26-C.Wells).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 30(14:55 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell to ORE 37 for 7 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 37(14:31 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to ORE 46 for 9 yards (1-D.Abrams2-M.Onu). Penalty on COL 99-J.Sami Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 37. No Play.
|
-19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 47(14:12 - 1st) to ORE 28 for -19 yards.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 29 - OREG 28(13:57 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs ob at ORE 50 for 22 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 50(13:22 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd to COL 33 for 17 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 33(13:01 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 27-J.Breeland. 27-J.Breeland to COL 9 for 24 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - OREG 9(12:36 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to COL 7 for 2 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - OREG 7(12:15 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - OREG 7(11:45 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 27-J.Breeland. 27-J.Breeland runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:43 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:37 - 1st) 49-C.Lewis kicks 64 yards from ORE 35. 3-K.Nixon to COL 24 for 23 yards (55-S.Niu).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 24(11:37 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 24(11:31 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 28 for 4 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLO 28(11:26 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 35-B.Bisharat.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLO 28(11:11 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 49 yards from COL 28. 8-J.Holland to ORE 26 for 3 yards (10-J.Jackson). Penalty on ORE 63-K.Battles Holding declined. Penalty on ORE 17-D.Davis Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 26.
COLO
Buffaloes
- FG (12 plays, 72 yards, 4:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - OREG 28(11:04 - 1st) 89-A.Kinney punts 44 yards from COL 28. 8-J.Holland to ORE 46 for 18 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 46(10:54 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to COL 40 for 14 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(10:40 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 83-J.Delgado.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 40(10:25 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to COL 35 for 5 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
3 & 5 - COLO(10:21 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison pushed ob at COL 7 for 28 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - COLO 35(9:56 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Addison.
|
+9 YD
|
4 & 5 - COLO 35(9:56 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to COL 26 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 26(9:33 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Breeland.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 26(8:57 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to COL 20 for 6 yards (26-C.Wells).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - COLO 20(8:50 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 7-C.Verdell. 7-C.Verdell pushed ob at COL 19 for 1 yard (53-N.Landman).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 3 - COLO 19(8:14 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Verdell.
OREG
Ducks
- FG (11 plays, 47 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 19(7:36 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot pushed ob at COL 17 for -2 yards (35-T.Dye41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - OREG 17(7:33 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to COL 21 for 4 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 21(7:00 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to COL 32 for 11 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 32(6:22 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley runs ob at COL 37 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - OREG 37(5:51 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 8-A.Fontenot.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - OREG 37(5:14 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to COL 43 for 6 yards (35-T.Dye).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(5:10 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to ORE 42 for 15 yards (6-D.Lenoir56-B.Young).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 42(4:51 - 1st) 8-A.Fontenot to ORE 32 for 10 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 32(4:29 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to ORE 17 for 15 yards (55-S.Niu23-V.McKinley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 17(4:14 - 1st) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 17(4:00 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to ORE 13 for 4 yards (39-M.Cunningham).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREG 13(3:55 - 1st) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to ORE 9 for 4 yards (35-T.Dye41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - OREG 9(3:32 - 1st) 48-J.Stefanou 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:49 - 1st) 48-J.Stefanou kicks 59 yards from COL 35. 17-D.Davis to ORE 24 for 18 yards (46-C.Newman).
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 24(2:46 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 27-J.Breeland. 27-J.Breeland pushed ob at ORE 46 for 22 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 46(2:42 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to COL 48 for 6 yards (53-N.Landman91-N.Rodman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLO 48(2:09 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to COL 44 for 4 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 44(1:49 - 1st) 7-C.Verdell to COL 38 for 6 yards (36-A.Jones).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 4 - COLO 38(1:28 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert complete to 6-J.Johnson. 6-J.Johnson to COL 16 for 22 yards (1-D.Abrams2-M.Onu).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 16(1:07 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to COL 8 for 8 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - COLO 8(0:38 - 1st) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to COL 4 for 4 yards (17-K.Trujillo36-A.Jones).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 4 - COLO 4(0:20 - 1st) Penalty on ORE 9-B.Schooler Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at COL 4. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 19(0:20 - 1st) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 19(15:00 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to COL 14 for 5 yards (53-N.Landman92-L.Murray).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - COLO 14(14:53 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - COLO 14(14:30 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:15 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 64 yards from ORE 35. 3-K.Nixon to COL 25 for 24 yards (48-T.Ma'ae14-H.Woods).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(14:10 - 2nd) 20-D.Smith to COL 32 for 7 yards (35-T.Dye41-I.Slade-Matautia).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - OREG 32(14:02 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OREG 32(13:30 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - OREG 32(13:24 - 2nd) 89-A.Kinney punts 40 yards from COL 32 to the ORE 28 downed by 3-D.Rakestraw.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 28(13:21 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 22-D.Felix. 22-D.Felix pushed ob at ORE 32 for 4 yards (1-D.Abrams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - COLO 32(13:08 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Felix.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLO 32(12:43 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 30-J.Redd.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLO 32(12:36 - 2nd) 42-B.Maimone punts 48 yards from ORE 32 to COL 20 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (7 plays, 69 yards, 2:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(12:31 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 23 for 3 yards (50-P.Aumavae).
|
-5 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 23(12:24 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot to COL 18 for -5 yards (41-I.Slade-Matautia4-T.Graham).
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - OREG 18(11:49 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez sacked at COL 13 for -5 yards (32-L.Winston).
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - OREG 13(11:07 - 2nd) 89-A.Kinney punts 48 yards from COL 13. 8-J.Holland to ORE 45 for 6 yards (35-B.Bisharat). Penalty on ORE 19-J.Hill Holding 14 yards enforced at ORE 45.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Interception (17 plays, -5 yards, 6:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 31(10:32 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 49 for 18 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 49(10:21 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell to COL 46 for 5 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+30 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 46(10:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Verdell pushed ob at COL 16 for 30 yards (2-M.Onu).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 16(9:46 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to COL 15 for 1 yard (36-A.Jones2-M.Onu).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - COLO 15(9:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 80-B.Addison. 80-B.Addison to COL 11 for 4 yards (53-N.Landman2-M.Onu).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - COLO 11(8:38 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to COL 1 for 10 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - COLO 1(7:57 - 2nd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:42 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (8 plays, 80 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:39 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 63 yards from ORE 35. 3-K.Nixon to COL 20 for 18 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(7:39 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault to COL 36 for 16 yards (23-V.McKinley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 36(7:34 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 39 for 3 yards (47-M.Funa).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 39(7:01 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 40 for 1 yard (55-S.Niu).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - OREG 40(6:35 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault. Penalty on ORE 4-T.Graham Pass interference 15 yards enforced at COL 40. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 45(6:05 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to ORE 50 for -5 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 15 - OREG 50(5:57 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to ORE 30 for 20 yards (56-B.Young).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 30(5:26 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to ORE 30 for no gain (14-H.Woods).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OREG 30(5:06 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon. Penalty on ORE 6-D.Lenoir Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORE 30. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 15(4:28 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to ORE 10 for 5 yards (99-A.Faoliu55-S.Niu).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 10(4:22 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to ORE 8 for 2 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - OREG 8(3:54 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to ORE 3 for 5 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 3 - OREG 3(3:11 - 2nd) 8-A.Fontenot to ORE 1 for 2 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 1 - OREG 1(2:41 - 2nd) Penalty on COL 9-J.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 1. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 6(2:21 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez complete to 9-J.Harris. 9-J.Harris pushed ob at ORE 1 for 5 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OREG 1(2:21 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon. Penalty on COL 3-K.Nixon Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 1. No Play.
|
3 & 11 - OREG(1:43 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell.
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - OREG 11(1:36 - 2nd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell INTERCEPTED by 23-V.McKinley at ORE End Zone. 23-V.McKinley touchback.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(1:27 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Johnson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 20(1:27 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Johnson. Team penalty on COL Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 20.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 35(1:21 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman pushed ob at ORE 44 for 9 yards (5-M.Perry).
|
+39 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 44(1:10 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 4-M.Pittman. 4-M.Pittman to COL 17 for 39 yards (5-M.Perry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 17(0:50 - 2nd) spikes the ball at COL 17 for no gain.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 17(0:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson to COL 3 for 14 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 3 - COLO 3(0:45 - 2nd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 3(0:28 - 2nd) 30-J.Redd runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (5 plays, 39 yards, 1:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 61 yards from ORE 35. 3-K.Nixon to COL 22 for 18 yards (25-B.Breeze55-S.Niu).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 22(15:00 - 3rd) 14-D.Stanley to COL 26 for 4 yards (4-T.Graham).
|
Int
|
2 & 6 - OREG 26(14:54 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 38-B.Russell INTERCEPTED by 56-B.Young at COL 40. 56-B.Young to COL 40 for no gain.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Interception (6 plays, 63 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(14:23 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to COL 37 for 3 yards (54-T.Lang).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 37(14:17 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs ob at COL 14 for 23 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 14(13:53 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to COL 13 for 1 yard (1-D.Abrams).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - COLO 13(13:34 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 48-H.Kampmoyer.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - COLO 13(13:05 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:00 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- TD (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:54 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 59 yards from ORE 35. 3-K.Nixon to COL 20 for 14 yards (19-J.Hill).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 20(12:54 - 3rd) Penalty on COL 51-A.Hambright False start 5 yards enforced at COL 20. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 15 - OREG 15(12:49 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown to COL 24 for 9 yards (6-D.Lenoir).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 6 - OREG 24(12:49 - 3rd) Penalty on COL 78-W.Sherman False start 5 yards enforced at COL 24. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - OREG 19(12:22 - 3rd) 1-J.Mangham to COL 22 for 3 yards (90-D.Carlberg56-B.Young).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 8 - OREG 22(12:07 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 2-L.Shenault. 2-L.Shenault pushed ob at COL 46 for 24 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - OREG 46(11:34 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley INTERCEPTED by 23-V.McKinley at ORE 40. 23-V.McKinley pushed ob at COL 7 for 53 yards (12-S.Montez).
COLO
Buffaloes
- Interception (9 plays, -5 yards, 2:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 7(10:56 - 3rd) Penalty on COL 51-A.Hambright Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at COL 7. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - COLO 3(10:56 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:40 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- Punt (6 plays, -2 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:40 - 3rd) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to COL 25 fair catch by 3-K.Nixon.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(10:40 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 27 for 2 yards (12-D.James).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - OREG 27(10:40 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon. Penalty on COL 58-K.Kutsch Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 27. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 18 - OREG 17(10:06 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to COL 31 for 14 yards (16-N.Pickett).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 31(10:01 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 8-A.Fontenot. 8-A.Fontenot runs ob at COL 42 for 11 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 42(9:44 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault. Penalty on ORE 12-D.James Pass interference 15 yards enforced at COL 42. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OREG 43(9:14 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 18-T.Brown.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - OREG 43(9:08 - 3rd) 8-A.Fontenot to ORE 41 for 2 yards (39-M.Cunningham).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OREG 41(8:58 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jackson.
|
Int
|
4 & 8 - OREG 41(8:21 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault INTERCEPTED by 16-N.Pickett at ORE End Zone. 16-N.Pickett touchback.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Downs (13 plays, 23 yards, 4:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(8:15 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 25 for 5 yards (18-T.Brown26-C.Wells).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 25(8:07 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 32 for 7 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 32(7:48 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Schooler. Penalty on ORE 58-P.Sewell Holding 10 yards enforced at ORE 32. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 20 - COLO 22(7:28 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to ORE 30 for 8 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - COLO 30(7:20 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert incomplete. Intended for 9-B.Schooler.
|
Sack
|
3 & 12 - COLO 30(6:49 - 3rd) 10-J.Herbert sacked at ORE 18 for -12 yards. Penalty on ORE 10-J.Herbert Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at ORE 18. (54-T.Lang).
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - COLO 18(6:43 - 3rd) 42-B.Maimone punts 49 yards from ORE 18. 14-D.Stanley to COL 42 for 9 yards (90-D.Carlberg).
OREG
Ducks
- TD (6 plays, 85 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 42(6:30 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez scrambles to COL 45 for 3 yards (5-K.Thibodeaux). Penalty on ORE 5-K.Thibodeaux Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at COL 45.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 40(6:26 - 3rd) 20-D.Smith to ORE 42 for -2 yards (47-M.Funa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - OREG 42(6:05 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 12 - OREG 42(5:35 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez scrambles pushed ob at ORE 28 for 14 yards (39-M.Cunningham).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 28(5:29 - 3rd) 20-D.Smith to ORE 19 for 9 yards (55-S.Niu).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - OREG 19(4:57 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Shenault.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OREG 19(4:20 - 3rd) Penalty on COL 9-J.Harris False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 19. No Play.
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 6 - OREG 24(4:16 - 3rd) 20-D.Smith to ORE 6 for 18 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 6 - OREG 6(4:16 - 3rd) Penalty on COL 9-J.Harris Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at ORE 6. No Play.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 21(4:16 - 3rd) 20-D.Smith to ORE 23 for -2 yards (2-M.Wright).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 12 - OREG 23(3:45 - 3rd) 20-D.Smith to ORE 15 for 8 yards (14-H.Woods).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 15(3:03 - 3rd) 20-D.Smith to ORE 12 for 3 yards (25-B.Breeze).
|
-3 YD
|
4 & 1 - OREG 12(2:28 - 3rd) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to ORE 15 for -3 yards (14-H.Woods).
COLO
Buffaloes
- Missed FG (17 plays, 52 yards, 7:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 15(1:58 - 3rd) 7-C.Verdell to COL 15 for 70 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 15(1:53 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to COL 8 for 7 yards (26-C.Wells2-M.Onu).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 8(1:11 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to COL 2 for 6 yards (2-M.Onu1-D.Abrams).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - COLO 2(0:50 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to COL 5 for -3 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 5(0:28 - 3rd) 33-C.Habibi-Likio to COL 1 for 4 yards (55-A.Williams53-N.Landman).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - COLO 1(15:00 - 4th) 33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:39 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
OREG
Ducks
- Downs (7 plays, 56 yards, 3:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:36 - 4th) 49-C.Lewis kicks 40 yards from ORE 35 to COL 25 fair catch by 3-K.Nixon.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 25(14:36 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to COL 27 for 2 yards (50-P.Aumavae32-L.Winston).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 8 - OREG 27(14:36 - 4th) Penalty on COL 51-A.Hambright False start 5 yards enforced at COL 27. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - OREG 22(14:00 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to COL 31 for 9 yards (12-D.James).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 31(13:42 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 38-B.Russell. 38-B.Russell to COL 39 for 8 yards (14-H.Woods55-S.Niu).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 39(13:05 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to COL 47 for 8 yards (50-P.Aumavae).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - OREG 47(12:48 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley to ORE 49 for 4 yards (14-H.Woods).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 49(12:05 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Arias. Penalty on ORE 12-D.James Pass interference 15 yards enforced at ORE 49. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 34(11:35 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to ORE 31 for 3 yards (99-A.Faoliu).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OREG 31(11:26 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to ORE 28 for 3 yards (34-J.Scott56-B.Young).
|
3 & 4 - OREG(10:50 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to ORE 25 for 3 yards (39-M.Cunningham34-J.Scott).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - OREG 28(10:10 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to ORE 23 for 5 yards (39-M.Cunningham34-J.Scott).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 23(9:23 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to ORE 18 for 5 yards (56-B.Young).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - OREG 18(9:06 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to ORE 13 for 5 yards (91-K.Williams23-V.McKinley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OREG 13(8:45 - 4th) Penalty on COL 78-W.Sherman False start 5 yards enforced at ORE 13. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 15 - OREG 18(8:29 - 4th) 1-J.Mangham to ORE 19 for -1 yard (51-G.Baker47-M.Funa).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 16 - OREG 19(8:09 - 4th) 12-S.Montez incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Bell.
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 16 - OREG 19(7:25 - 4th) 12-S.Montez complete to 1-J.Mangham. 1-J.Mangham to ORE 16 for 3 yards (55-S.Niu).
|
No Good
|
4 & 13 - OREG 16(7:21 - 4th) 48-J.Stefanou 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
COLO
Buffaloes
- Punt (4 plays, -11 yards, 1:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(6:34 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to ORE 25 for 5 yards (1-D.Abrams).
|
+47 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 25(6:29 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to COL 28 for 47 yards (20-D.Taylor).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - COLO 28(6:02 - 4th) Penalty on ORE 71-M.Aumavae-Laulu False start 5 yards enforced at COL 28. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 15 - COLO 33(5:15 - 4th) 12-T.Shough complete to 17-D.Davis. 17-D.Davis to COL 19 for 14 yards (20-D.Taylor1-D.Abrams).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 1 - COLO 19(4:56 - 4th) 22-D.Felix to COL 21 for -2 yards (53-N.Landman).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - COLO 21(4:13 - 4th) 12-T.Shough incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Davis. Team penalty on COL Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - COLO 21(3:30 - 4th) 26-T.Dye to COL 19 for 2 yards (92-L.Murray).
OREG
Ducks
- End of Game (2 plays, 10 yards, 0:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OREG 19(3:24 - 4th) 28-J.Davis to COL 23 for 4 yards (25-B.Breeze47-M.Funa).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 6 - OREG 23(3:18 - 4th) 28-J.Davis to COL 19 for -4 yards (7-D.Johnson).
|
Sack
|
3 & 10 - OREG 19(2:49 - 4th) 7-T.Lytle sacked at COL 18 for -1 yard (46-N.Heaukulani).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 11 - OREG 18(2:09 - 4th) Penalty on COL 3-D.Rakestraw False start 5 yards enforced at COL 18. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - OREG 13(1:31 - 4th) 89-A.Kinney punts 47 yards from COL 13 to ORE 40 fair catch by 83-J.Delgado. Penalty on COL 13-U.Hudson Fair catch interference 15 yards enforced at ORE 40.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|25
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|6
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|293
|515
|Total Plays
|74
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|168
|252
|Rush Attempts
|40
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|7.0
|Net Yards Passing
|125
|263
|Comp. - Att.
|19-34
|19-35
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|14-114
|10-119
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.8
|2-48.5
|Return Yards
|127
|116
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-118
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-53
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|263
|
|
|168
|RUSH YDS
|252
|
|
|293
|TOTAL YDS
|515
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|15
|71
|0
|20
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|10
|42
|0
|9
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|7
|41
|0
|18
|
S. Montez 12 QB
|S. Montez
|3
|12
|0
|14
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Davis 28 RB
|J. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
T. Lytle 7 QB
|T. Lytle
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
|L. Shenault Jr.
|4
|70
|0
|24
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|4
|17
|0
|11
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|5
|16
|0
|9
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|3
|12
|0
|11
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Harris 9 TE
|J. Harris
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Jackson 10 WR
|J. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bisharat 35 TE
|B. Bisharat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|13-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Onu 2 S
|M. Onu
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 20 S
|D. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
|D. Abrams Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 5 S
|M. Perry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trujillo 17 CB
|K. Trujillo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Murray Jr. 92 DT
|L. Murray Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Appleton 30 S
|C. Appleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 18 WR
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 54 OL
|K. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 55 DT
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DT
|N. Rodman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stefanou 48 K
|J. Stefanou
|1/2
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kinney 89 P
|A. Kinney
|4
|44.8
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|6
|19.7
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|18/32
|261
|2
|0
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|1/2
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|14
|171
|0
|70
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|3
|54
|0
|47
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|13
|47
|3
|8
|
D. Felix 22 RB
|D. Felix
|3
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|4
|75
|1
|23
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|3
|57
|0
|39
|
J. Breeland 27 TE
|J. Breeland
|3
|53
|1
|24
|
Ju. Johnson 6 WR
|Ju. Johnson
|2
|36
|0
|22
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
D. Davis 17 CB
|D. Davis
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Verdell 7 RB
|C. Verdell
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
B. Addison 80 WR
|B. Addison
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Felix 22 RB
|D. Felix
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Schooler 9 WR
|B. Schooler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Delgado 83 WR
|J. Delgado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
|H. Kampmoyer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Woods Jr. 14 CB
|H. Woods Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cunningham 39 LB
|M. Cunningham
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Breeze 25 S
|B. Breeze
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Niu 55 LB
|S. Niu
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 23 CB
|V. McKinley III
|3-2
|0.0
|2
|
D. Lenoir 6 CB
|D. Lenoir
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Aumavae 50 DT
|P. Aumavae
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 56 LB
|B. Young
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
N. Pickett 16 S
|N. Pickett
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Funa 47 LB
|M. Funa
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. James 12 CB
|D. James
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Au. Faoliu 99 DT
|Au. Faoliu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
|K. Thibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Baker 51 DT
|G. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DT
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
|L. Winston Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Wright 2 CB
|M. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carlberg 90 DT
|D. Carlberg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Kr. Williams 91 DT
|Kr. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 7 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Heaukulani 46 LB
|N. Heaukulani
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|1/1
|32
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|2
|48.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|2
|12.0
|18
|0