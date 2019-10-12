Drive Chart
UNLV
VANDY

No Text

Oblad, Magyar lead UNLV over Vanderbilt 34-10

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Kenyon Olbad threw for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Chad Magyar rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown and UNLV beat Vanderbilt 34-10 on Saturday.

UNLV (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak, earning its first-ever road win against an SEC opponent. Mountain West schools are 3-2 this season against SEC opponents. It was the first-ever matchup between the schools.

Vanderbilt (1-5) couldn't generate much after their first drive of the game against the Rebels. The Rebels scored on their first four drives of the first half, with the three drives that resulted in touchdowns all going in excess of 70 yards.

Oblad, a redshirt freshman, was efficient in the opening half, and connected on 5 of 7 seven pass attempts. Two of the completions were for touchdowns, including a 63-yard pass to Randal Grimes early in the second quarter.

The only drive the Rebels failed to score on in the first half was their final one which began with less than two minutes remaining in the half. UNLV ran the ball three times to take a 24-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Vanderbilt had a strong start, taking a 7-0 lead after an impressive 8-play, 76-yard opening drive that concluded with a 4-yard Ke'Shawn Vaughn touchdown run.

Vaughn was the lone bright spot for the Commodores, rushing for 140 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

Following their first drive, the Commodores struggled to generate much offensively. Starting quarterback Riley Neal was replaced by Deuce Wallace for a couple of drives before returning late in the second quarter.

A pair of Neal second half turnovers on back-to-back drives doomed any chances the Commodores had of mounting a comeback.

Rebels running back Charles Williams entered Saturday 17th in FBS in rushing, averaging 105.8 yards rushing per game. He rushed for 69 yards on 24 attempts and a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

UNLV:

Quarterback Kenyon Oblad led a balanced Rebels attack. Thanks to a solid running game from Charles Williams and Chad Magyar, Oblad was not called upon often, but when a pass was needed, he was able to spread the ball around to his backs and receivers. Oblad's big strike was a 63-yard touchdown pass to Randal Grimes in the second quarter, a career long for the redshirt freshman quarterback.

Vanderbilt:

Losing to UNLV damaged Vanderbilt's already slim chances of making a second-straight bowl game appearance under coach Derek Mason. The Commodores are 1-5 overall and all but one of their remaining six games are against fellow SEC opponents. Three of their remaining SEC games are on the road, including trips to South Carolina and Florida. The Commodores have struggled on both sides of the ball all season, with ineffective play at quarterback and a defense that is allowing over 200 yards on the ground to their opponents.

UP NEXT

UNLV: Visits Fresno State on Oct. 18.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Missouri on Oct. 19.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

VANDY Commodores
- TD (8 plays, 76 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 57 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 24 for 16 yards (41-J.Neal).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 24
(15:00 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 24
(14:56 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
+53 YD
3 & 10 - VANDY 24
(14:52 - 1st) 6-R.Neal 5-K.Vaughn to UNLV 23 for 53 yards (6-R.Jackson).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 23
(14:49 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to UNLV 26 for -3 yards (7-J.Flowers16-J.White).
+11 YD
2 & 13 - VANDY 26
(14:21 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 81-J.Bostic. 81-J.Bostic to UNLV 15 for 11 yards (23-G.Francis).
+11 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 15
(13:42 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to UNLV 4 for 11 yards (7-J.Flowers).
No Gain
1 & 4 - VANDY 4
(12:58 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 4
(12:20 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:15 - 1st) 98-R.Guay extra point is good.

UNLV Rebels
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:10 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(12:10 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 31 for 6 yards (17-F.Afemui7-D.Moore).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 31
(12:10 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 36 for 5 yards (55-D.Davis).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 36
(11:36 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 1 yard (55-D.Davis10-D.Odeyingbo).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 37
(11:04 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 38 for 1 yard (91-D.Birchmeier).
+11 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 38
(10:25 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 49 for 11 yards (28-A.George).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49
(9:46 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to VAN 48 for 3 yards (16-B.Anderson).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 48
(9:20 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to VAN 47 for 1 yard (4-R.Haynie48-A.Mintze).
+26 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 47
(8:54 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to VAN 21 for 26 yards (13-B.Harris).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 21
(8:13 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to VAN 20 for 1 yard (7-D.Moore).
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 20
(7:53 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to VAN 16 for 4 yards (21-K.Hebert91-D.Birchmeier).
Penalty
3 & 5 - UNLV 16
(7:15 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Woods. Penalty on VAN 21-K.Hebert Roughing the passer 8 yards enforced at VAN 16. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 8 - UNLV 8
(6:32 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad to VAN 5 for 3 yards (48-A.Mintze33-D.Jerkins).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 5
(6:26 - 1st) 8-C.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:51 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores
- Downs (7 plays, 20 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:45 - 1st) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 59 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 26 for 20 yards (22-D.Gibbs).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 26
(5:45 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 32 for 6 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 32
(5:41 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 35 for 3 yards (6-R.Jackson).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 35
(5:08 - 1st) 6-R.Neal to VAN 37 for 2 yards (10-V.Viramontes).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 37
(4:32 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 81-J.Bostic. 81-J.Bostic to VAN 35 for -2 yards (16-J.White).
No Gain
2 & 12 - VANDY 35
(4:02 - 1st) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 35 for no gain (16-J.White).
+11 YD
3 & 12 - VANDY 35
(3:20 - 1st) 6-R.Neal complete to 81-J.Bostic. 81-J.Bostic to VAN 46 for 11 yards (17-E.Austrie).
No Gain
4 & 1 - VANDY 46
(2:41 - 1st) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.

UNLV Rebels
- FG (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46
(1:55 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to VAN 41 for 5 yards (17-F.Afemui).
+9 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 41
(1:50 - 1st) 36-C.Magyar to VAN 32 for 9 yards (23-J.Mahoney13-B.Harris).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32
(1:14 - 1st) 9-T.Collins to VAN 28 for 4 yards (17-F.Afemui13-B.Harris).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 28
(0:41 - 1st) 8-C.Williams to VAN 26 for 2 yards (90-C.Tidd).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UNLV 26
(0:01 - 1st) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 84-S.Jenkins.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UNLV 26
(15:00 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

VANDY Commodores
- Missed FG (4 plays, 47 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:57 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 63 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 25 for 23 yards (27-A.Ajiake).
+43 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(14:52 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to UNLV 32 for 43 yards (16-J.White).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 32
(14:47 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to UNLV 28 for 4 yards (6-R.Jackson).
No Gain
2 & 6 - VANDY 28
(14:25 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to UNLV 28 for no gain (95-J.Graves).
No Gain
3 & 6 - VANDY 28
(13:47 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
No Good
4 & 6 - VANDY 28
(13:11 - 2nd) 98-R.Guay 46 yards Field Goal is No Good.

UNLV Rebels
- TD (2 plays, 72 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 28
(13:04 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 37 for 9 yards (28-A.George94-R.Reitmaier).
+63 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 37
(12:58 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:10 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores
- FG (8 plays, 41 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:05 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 57 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 30 for 22 yards (23-G.Francis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 30
(12:05 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Bostic.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 30
(11:59 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 37 for 7 yards (7-J.Flowers16-J.White).
+10 YD
3 & 3 - VANDY 37
(11:53 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney to VAN 47 for 10 yards (6-R.Jackson17-E.Austrie).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 47
(11:20 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Bostic.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 47
(10:48 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to UNLV 34 for 19 yards (23-G.Francis17-E.Austrie).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 34
(10:41 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 34
(10:24 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to UNLV 29 for 5 yards (6-R.Jackson53-F.Hester).
No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 29
(10:18 - 2nd) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - VANDY 29
(9:39 - 2nd) 98-R.Guay 48 yards Field Goal is Good.

UNLV Rebels
- TD (11 plays, 79 yards, 5:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:34 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35. 9-T.Collins to UNLV 21 for 21 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 21
(9:28 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 40 for 19 yards (17-F.Afemui).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(9:28 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 45 for 5 yards (21-K.Hebert).
+17 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 45
(8:57 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to VAN 38 for 17 yards (13-B.Harris).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 38
(8:21 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 9-T.Collins.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 38
(7:58 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to VAN 33 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore).
+14 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 33
(7:33 - 2nd) 9-T.Collins to VAN 19 for 14 yards (4-R.Haynie).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 19
(6:44 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to VAN 18 for 1 yard (91-D.Birchmeier41-E.McAllister).
+10 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 18
(6:09 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to VAN 8 for 10 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 8 - UNLV 8
(5:32 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to VAN 4 for 4 yards (17-F.Afemui7-D.Moore).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 4
(5:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to VAN 5 for -1 yard (41-E.McAllister).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 5
(4:26 - 2nd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:44 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good. Penalty on VAN 31-M.Pryor Offside declined.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:39 - 2nd) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 54 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 29 for 18 yards (35-J.Windmon).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 29
(3:39 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 32 for 3 yards (94-K.Uasike).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - VANDY 32
(3:33 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 38 for 6 yards (16-J.White).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 38
(3:12 - 2nd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 41 for 3 yards (14-M.Plummer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 41
(2:34 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 41
(2:09 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Pinkney.
No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 41
(2:03 - 2nd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Bostic.
Punt
4 & 10 - VANDY 41
(2:01 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 32 yards from VAN 41 out of bounds at the UNLV 27.

UNLV Rebels
- Halftime (3 plays, 11 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 27
(1:56 - 2nd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 32 for 5 yards (48-A.Mintze55-D.Davis).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - UNLV 32
(1:49 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 33 for 1 yard (7-D.Moore12-B.DeVault-Smith).
+5 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 33
(1:07 - 2nd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 38 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore).

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (9 plays, 31 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:19 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to UNLV End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(15:00 - 3rd) Penalty on UNLV 4-R.Grimes False start 5 yards enforced at UNLV 25. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 15 - UNLV 20
(15:00 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 23 for 3 yards (10-D.Odeyingbo).
+16 YD
2 & 12 - UNLV 23
(15:00 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 84-S.Jenkins. 84-S.Jenkins to UNLV 39 for 16 yards (28-A.George).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(14:28 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 39 for no gain (91-D.Birchmeier48-A.Mintze).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 39
(13:55 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 40 for 1 yard (91-D.Birchmeier7-D.Moore).
Penalty
3 & 9 - UNLV 40
(13:19 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 11-N.Bean. Penalty on VAN 26-A.Orji Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UNLV 40. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45
(12:39 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to VAN 41 for 4 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+2 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 41
(12:32 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to VAN 39 for 2 yards (7-D.Moore).
No Gain
3 & 4 - UNLV 39
(11:45 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Woods.
Punt
4 & 4 - UNLV 39
(10:55 - 3rd) 19-H.Hicken punts 39 yards from VAN 39 to VAN End Zone. touchback.

VANDY Commodores
- Punt (7 plays, 45 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 20
(10:55 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 24 for 4 yards (7-J.Flowers).
+34 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 24
(10:49 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to UNLV 42 for 34 yards (17-E.Austrie47-M.Johnson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 42
(10:11 - 3rd) 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to UNLV 34 for 8 yards (6-R.Jackson).
+2 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 34
(9:36 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to UNLV 32 for 2 yards (53-F.Hester14-M.Plummer).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 32
(9:03 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 32
(8:32 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal to UNLV 35 for -3 yards (6-R.Jackson).
No Gain
3 & 13 - VANDY 35
(8:26 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
Punt
4 & 13 - VANDY 35
(7:35 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 26 yards from UNLV 35 to the UNLV 9 downed by 26-A.Orji.

UNLV Rebels
- Punt (8 plays, 36 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 9
(7:35 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 41-J.Neal. 41-J.Neal to UNLV 23 for 14 yards (17-F.Afemui33-D.Jerkins).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 23
(7:25 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad to UNLV 31 for 8 yards (90-C.Tidd91-D.Birchmeier).
+3 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 31
(6:55 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to UNLV 34 for 3 yards (17-F.Afemui7-D.Moore).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 34
(6:18 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to UNLV 46 for 12 yards (33-D.Jerkins17-F.Afemui).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 46
(5:44 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 49 for 3 yards (13-B.Harris).
+6 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 49
(5:13 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to VAN 45 for 6 yards (13-B.Harris).
No Gain
3 & 1 - UNLV 45
(4:33 - 3rd) 36-C.Magyar to VAN 45 for no gain (8-L.Paulino-Bell).
Penalty
4 & 1 - UNLV 45
(3:50 - 3rd) Team penalty on UNLV False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 45. No Play.
Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 50
(3:04 - 3rd) 19-H.Hicken punts 36 yards from VAN 50. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 28 for 14 yards.

VANDY Commodores
- Interception (5 plays, 61 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 28
(2:49 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal complete to 80-J.Pinkney. 80-J.Pinkney to VAN 34 for 6 yards (7-J.Flowers).
+8 YD
2 & 4 - VANDY 34
(2:38 - 3rd) 5-K.Vaughn to VAN 42 for 8 yards (6-R.Jackson10-V.Viramontes).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 42
(1:59 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to UNLV 47 for 11 yards (23-G.Francis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 47
(1:31 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Bostic.
Int
2 & 10 - VANDY 47
(1:11 - 3rd) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 16-K.Lipscomb INTERCEPTED by 16-J.White at UNLV 45. 16-J.White to VAN 11 for 44 yards (77-D.Cochran).

UNLV Rebels
- FG (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 11
(1:06 - 3rd) 8-C.Williams to VAN 11 for no gain (10-D.Odeyingbo).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 11
(0:52 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UNLV 11
(0:11 - 3rd) 7-K.Oblad incomplete. Intended for 2-M.Stevenson.
Field Goal
4 & 10 - UNLV 11
(0:05 - 3rd) 32-D.Gutierrez 29 yards Field Goal is Good.

VANDY Commodores
- Fumble (3 plays, -20 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 63 yards from UNLV 35. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to VAN 42 for 40 yards (24-B.Jackson). Penalty on UNLV 15-S.Afalava Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at VAN 42.
-18 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 20
(14:56 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 11-J.Shelton-Mosley. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to UNLV 38 for -18 yards (53-F.Hester).
-18 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 20
(14:56 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 11-J.Shelton-Mosley. 11-J.Shelton-Mosley to UNLV 38 for -18 yards (53-F.Hester).
No Gain
2 & 28 - VANDY 38
(14:56 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete.

UNLV Rebels

Result Play
Sack
3 & 28 - UNLV 38
(14:45 - 4th) 6-R.Neal sacked at UNLV 35 for 3 yards FUMBLES (6-R.Jackson). 91-N.Neal to VAN 40 for 25 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 40
(14:24 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to VAN 40 for no gain (48-A.Mintze).
+5 YD
3 & 11 - UNLV 41
(13:20 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to VAN 36 for 5 yards (7-D.Moore).
+8 YD
4 & 6 - UNLV 36
(12:39 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to VAN 28 for 8 yards (31-C.Watkins).
+8 YD
4 & 6 - UNLV 36
(12:39 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes to VAN 28 for 8 yards (31-C.Watkins).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 28
(12:29 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean to VAN 19 for 9 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 14
(11:20 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:50 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

VANDY Commodores
- Downs (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:44 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 48 yards from UNLV 35 to VAN 17. 10-G.Schoenwald touchback.
Kickoff
(10:44 - 4th) 32-D.Gutierrez kicks 48 yards from UNLV 35 to VAN 17. 10-G.Schoenwald touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25
(10:44 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 25
(10:44 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 29 for 4 yards (14-M.Plummer).
+2 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 29
(10:40 - 4th) 6-R.Neal complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 31 for 2 yards (14-M.Plummer).

UNLV Rebels

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 4 - UNLV 31
(10:16 - 4th) 6-R.Neal incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Shelton-Mosley.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31
(9:33 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to VAN 29 for 2 yards (90-C.Tidd91-D.Birchmeier).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 29
(9:28 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to VAN 26 for 3 yards (8-L.Paulino-Bell).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - UNLV 23
(8:00 - 4th) 8-C.Williams to VAN 22 for 1 yard (8-L.Paulino-Bell).

VANDY Commodores

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22
(7:12 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 20 for -2 yards (14-M.Plummer).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22
(7:12 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 20 for -2 yards (14-M.Plummer).
No Gain
2 & 12 - VANDY 20
(7:07 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 81-J.Bostic.
+16 YD
3 & 12 - VANDY 20
(6:42 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace complete to 81-J.Bostic. 81-J.Bostic to VAN 36 for 16 yards (7-J.Flowers).
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 36
(6:34 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 36
(6:16 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 83-C.Bolar.
No Gain
4 & 1 - VANDY 45
(6:03 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace to VAN 45 for no gain (7-J.Flowers).

UNLV Rebels
- Fumble (1 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45
(5:42 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad to VAN 45 FUMBLES (33-D.Jerkins). 23-J.Mahoney to VAN 48 for no gain.

VANDY Commodores
- Downs (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 45
(5:42 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad to VAN 45 FUMBLES (33-D.Jerkins). 23-J.Mahoney to VAN 48 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 48
(5:38 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 48
(5:26 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to UNLV 48 for 4 yards (16-J.White).
No Gain
3 & 6 - VANDY 48
(5:21 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.

UNLV Rebels
- End of Game (7 plays, 40 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 6 - UNLV 48
(4:55 - 4th) 2-D.Wallace incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Winrow.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 48
(4:51 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to UNLV 48 for no gain (7-D.Moore31-C.Watkins).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - UNLV 45
(3:57 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to VAN 43 for 2 yards (41-E.McAllister90-C.Tidd).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 43
(3:10 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to VAN 39 for 4 yards (41-E.McAllister).
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(2:22 - 4th) Penalty on VAN 7-D.Moore Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at VAN 39. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 24
(2:22 - 4th) 36-C.Magyar to VAN 21 for 3 yards (13-B.Harris26-A.Orji).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 21
(1:55 - 4th) kneels at VAN 23 for -2 yards.
-2 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 23
(1:07 - 4th) 7-K.Oblad kneels at VAN 25 for -2 yards.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:44
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
10
Touchdown 10:50
36-C.Magyar runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
40
yds
3:04
pos
33
10
Field Goal 0:05
32-D.Gutierrez 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
0
yds
01:01
pos
27
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:39
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good. Penalty on VAN 31-M.Pryor Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
24
10
Touchdown 3:44
7-K.Oblad complete to 11-N.Bean. 11-N.Bean runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
79
yds
05:50
pos
23
10
Field Goal 9:34
98-R.Guay 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
41
yds
2:26
pos
17
10
Point After TD 12:05
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 12:14
7-K.Oblad complete to 4-R.Grimes. 4-R.Grimes runs 63 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
72
yds
0:06
pos
16
7
Field Goal 15:00
32-D.Gutierrez 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
20
yds
01:54
pos
10
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:45
32-D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:51
8-C.Williams runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
06:19
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:10
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:15
5-K.Vaughn runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
02:45
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 12
Rushing 10 8
Passing 8 4
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 5-13 6-15
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-4
Total Net Yards 378 303
Total Plays 69 63
Avg Gain 5.5 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 206 166
Rush Attempts 53 22
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 7.5
Net Yards Passing 172 137
Comp. - Att. 11-16 16-41
Yards Per Pass 10.8 3.3
Penalties - Yards 3-25 3-38
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-37.5 2-29.0
Return Yards 65 153
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-14
Kickoffs - Returns 1-21 6-139
Int. - Returns 1-44 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UNLV 2-4 71701034
Vanderbilt 1-5 730010
VANDY -15.5, O/U 57.5
Vanderbilt Stadium Nashville, TN
 172 PASS YDS 137
206 RUSH YDS 166
378 TOTAL YDS 303
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 172 2 0 200.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 172 2 0 200.3
K. Oblad 11/16 172 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Magyar 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 116 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 116 1
C. Magyar 22 116 1 26
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 69 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 69 1
C. Williams 24 69 1 9
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
T. Collins 2 18 0 14
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
K. Oblad 3 7 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Grimes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 76 1
R. Grimes 3 76 1 63
N. Bean 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 1
N. Bean 4 45 1 19
S. Jenkins 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
S. Jenkins 3 37 0 16
J. Neal 41 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Neal 1 14 0 14
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Woods Jr. 0 0 0 0
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Collins 0 0 0 0
M. Stevenson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Stevenson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Flowers 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Flowers 8-0 0.0 0
R. Jackson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.5
R. Jackson 8-1 0.5 0
J. White 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 0.5
J. White 5-3 0.5 1
M. Plummer 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Plummer 4-1 0.0 0
G. Francis 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Francis 3-0 0.0 0
E. Austrie 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
E. Austrie 2-2 0.0 0
F. Hester II 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
F. Hester II 2-1 0.0 0
V. Viramontes 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
V. Viramontes 1-1 0.0 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Uasike 1-0 0.0 0
J. Graves 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Graves 1-0 0.0 0
C. Manoa 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Manoa 1-0 0.0 0
M. Johnson 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
D. Gutierrez 2/2 44 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Hicken 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 37.5 0
H. Hicken 2 37.5 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
T. Collins 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44% 104 0 1 70.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44% 104 0 1 70.9
R. Neal 11/25 104 0 1
D. Wallace 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
31.3% 36 0 0 50.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
31.3% 36 0 0 50.2
D. Wallace 5/16 36 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 140 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 140 1
K. Vaughn 15 140 1 43
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
K. Brooks 2 16 0 11
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 8 0 8
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
R. Neal 3 2 0 2
D. Wallace 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Wallace 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 53 0
K. Vaughn 1 53 0 53
J. Bostic 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
J. Bostic 4 36 0 16
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Pinkney 2 16 0 10
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Pierce 2 9 0 6
J. Winrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Winrow 1 9 0 9
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Johnson 2 8 0 11
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 5 0 5
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 4 0
K. Brooks 3 4 0 4
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Bresnahan 0 0 0 0
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Lipscomb 0 0 0 0
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Bolar 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
F. Afemui 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
F. Afemui 7-1 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
D. Moore 7-4 0.0 0
B. Harris 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. Harris 5-2 0.0 0
D. Birchmeier 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
D. Birchmeier 4-3 0.0 0
E. McAllister 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. McAllister 4-1 0.0 0
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Jerkins 4-2 0.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Tidd 3-1 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. Mintze 3-3 0.0 0
A. George 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. George 3-0 0.0 0
L. Paulino-Bell 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Paulino-Bell 3-0 0.0 0
D. Odeyingbo 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Odeyingbo 3-1 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Watkins 2-1 0.0 0
K. Hebert 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Hebert 2-0 0.0 0
R. Haynie 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Haynie 2-0 0.0 0
D. Davis 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Davis 2-2 0.0 0
B. Anderson 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mahoney 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mahoney 1-0 0.0 0
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. DeVault-Smith 0-1 0.0 0
R. Reitmaier 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Reitmaier 0-1 0.0 0
An. Orji 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
An. Orji 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
R. Guay 1/2 48 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Smith 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 29.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 29.0 1
H. Smith 2 29.0 1 32
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
6 23.2 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 23.2 40 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 6 23.2 40 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 14.0 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 UNLV 25 6:19 13 75 TD
1:55 VANDY 46 1:54 5 20 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 UNLV 28 0:54 2 72 TD
9:34 UNLV 21 5:50 11 79 TD
1:56 UNLV 27 0:49 3 11 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 UNLV 25 0:00 9 31 Punt
7:35 UNLV 9 4:31 8 36 Punt
1:06 VANDY 11 1:01 3 0 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 VANDY 40 3:15 5 21
9:28 VANDY 31 1:28 3 8
5:38 VANDY 45 0:00 1 -3 Fumble
4:45 UNLV 48 3:38 7 40 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VANDY 24 2:45 8 76 TD
5:45 VANDY 26 3:04 7 20 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:57 VANDY 25 1:46 4 47 FG Miss
12:05 VANDY 30 2:26 8 41 FG
3:39 VANDY 29 1:38 6 12 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:55 VANDY 20 3:20 7 45 Punt
2:49 VANDY 28 1:38 5 61 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 20 0:36 3 -20 Fumble
10:44 VANDY 25 1:11 4 6 Downs
7:07 VANDY 22 1:04 6 23
5:26 VANDY 48 0:35 4 4 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores