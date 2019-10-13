Drive Chart
Burrow's 3 TDs lift No. 5 LSU over No. 7 Florida, 42-28.

  • AP
  • Oct 13, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) The first thing Joe Burrow did after launching the longest - and most decisive - of his three touchdown passes against Florida was embrace a pair of offensive linemen who'd kept pass rushers at bay all night.

Then the Tigers quarterback skipped toward the jubilant LSU bench area, fist-pumping all the way.

Burrow passed for 293 yards and led fifth-ranked LSU to three unanswered touchdowns after the Tigers had fallen behind early in the second half to emerge with a 42-28 victory over No. 7 Florida on Saturday night.

Facing a Florida defense that came in leading the nation in interceptions and leading the Southeastern Conference in sacks, the Tigers (6-0, 2-0 SEC) totaled 511 yards without giving up a sack or committing a turnover.

''We knew that last year they got after us up front. Our offensive line took that personally,'' Burrow said, referring to a 27-19 loss to the Gators in Gainesville, Florida. ''I was just so proud of those guys. There was no pressure the entire night.''

LSU coach Ed Orgeron declared that holding Florida's defense without a sack was ''the biggest stat of the night,'' noting how Florida's defensive ends had ''destroyed'' opposing offensive lines in previous games.

''I don't think we were able to get pressure on him, and when we did, he did a god job of scrambling,'' Florida coach Dan Mullen said.

Ja'Marr Chase had 127 yards receiving and the last of his two touchdowns was a 54-yarder to give LSU a two-score lead with 5:43 left. Justin Jefferson caught 10 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Burrow, meanwhile, went 21 of 24, meaning he had the same number of touchdown tosses and incomplete passes.

''Once we protect the quarterback, I feel confident in us moving the football,'' Orgeron said.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 134 yards and two scores.

''Their ability to run the ball was a big difference,'' Mullen said.

The Tigers still have yet to score fewer than 42 points in a game this season.

Kyle Trask was 23-of-39 passing for 310 yards and three touchdowns for Florida (6-1, 3-1), but was done in by freshman Derek Stingley Jr.'s interception in the LSU end zone in the fourth quarter, when the Gators were trying to tie the game.

''We did a pretty good job executing all night,'' Mullen said. ''But the margin for error in big games is really small.''

Soon after, Burrow spotted Chase running free down the right sideline, and a Tiger Stadium crowd about 100,000 strong was in virtual delirium.

Florida led 28-21 after opening the second half with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Van Jefferson's second touchdown catch of the game.

But LSU tied it less than four minutes later on Edwards-Helaire's 5-yard run. Tyrion Davis-Price put the Tigers back in front with a 33-yard run on LSU's next possession.

TRADING BLOWS

The first half was played to a 21-all tie with Florida using methodical drives to answer each of the first three touchdowns scored by LSU's high-octane attack.

LSU's first touchdown drive, capped by a 9-yard pass to Chase, took two plays and 32 seconds, starting with Edwards-Helaire's 57-yard run. The Gators responded with a 12-play drive that took more than six minutes, ending with Trask's 5-yard pass to Trevon Grimes.

After Justin Jefferson's 7-yard TD catch capped a five-play drive that covered 82 yards in just 2:09, Florida answered with a 13-play drive, ending with Emory Jones' fourth-and-goal pass under pressure to Lamical Perine, who deftly corralled the ball after it was tipped by linebacker Patrick Queen.

LSU took the lead just 1:29 later on Edwards-Helaire's 39-yard run, and Florida tied it again with an 11-play drive that finished with Van Jefferson's first touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Trask.

POSSESSION DISPARITY

The Gators wound up possessing the ball for 38:19, while LSU had the ball for 21:41. But Orgeron doesn't sound inclined to slow his offense's pace to help his defense rest between possessions.

''We feel we can score, we feel we've got athletes in space and we're not going to stop,'' Orgeron said.

THE TAKEAWAY

Florida: Trask did not appear bothered by the knee injury he played through last week, and his composure was evident in his first SEC road start at famously loud Tiger Stadium. The offense rarely failed to get plays off cleanly. Trask mostly threw accurately and even scrambled when needed.

''There's two ways you can go; You can either lose and start pointing fingers or you can lose and start coming together,'' Trask said. ''We have a great group of guys and at the end of the day, it's just going to make this team better.''

LSU: While the offense remained prolific against the best defense it's faced this season, the Tigers' defense had its share of struggles for the third time against a major conference opponent. An increase in stunts and blitzes in the second half produced more pressure on Trask, who was sacked once each by Marcel Brooks and K'Lavon Chaisson. That helped the Tigers pull away late and hold on.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU should move into the top four after No. 3 Georgia lost to South Carolina. Florida should not drop far after a competitive road showing against a top-five team.

UP NEXT

Florida: Visits South Carolina.

LSU: Visits Mississippi State.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

LSU Tigers
- Missed FG (7 plays, 49 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 34 for 9 yards (7-J.Moon).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 34
(15:00 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 44 for 10 yards (7-J.Moon).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 44
(14:37 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 45 for 1 yard (33-D.Reese II).
+23 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 45
(14:04 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to FLA 32 for 23 yards (31-S.Davis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 32
(13:29 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 32
(13:07 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow to FLA 29 for 3 yards (2-B.Stewart).
+3 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 29
(12:59 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at FLA 26 for 3 yards (7-J.Moon).
No Good
4 & 4 - LSU 26
(12:17 - 1st) 36-C.York 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.

FLA Gators
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 26
(11:38 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 26
(11:33 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to FLA 25 for -1 yard (18-K.Chaisson).
No Gain
3 & 11 - FLA 25
(11:27 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
Punt
4 & 11 - FLA 25
(10:43 - 1st) 43-T.Townsend punts 41 yards from FLA 25 to the LSU 34 downed by 13-D.Stiner.

LSU Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 66 yards, 0:36 poss)

Result Play
+57 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34
(10:37 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to FLA 9 for 57 yards (1-C.Henderson3-M.Wilson).
+9 YD
1 & 9 - LSU 9
(10:27 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:01 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.

FLA Gators
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 6:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:55 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(9:55 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 84-K.Pitts False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
+17 YD
1 & 15 - FLA 20
(9:55 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland pushed ob at FLA 37 for 17 yards (5-K.Vincent).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 37
(9:55 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to FLA 41 for 4 yards (8-P.Queen).
+17 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 41
(9:21 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to LSU 42 for 17 yards (3-J.Stevens).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 42
(8:49 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 42
(8:20 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to LSU 31 for 11 yards (8-P.Queen).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 31
(8:13 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to LSU 19 for 12 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 19
(7:31 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to LSU 16 for 3 yards (97-G.Logan).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 16
(6:56 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to LSU 15 for 1 yard (8-P.Queen).
+6 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 15
(6:21 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to LSU 9 for 6 yards (24-D.Stingley5-K.Vincent).
+2 YD
1 & 9 - FLA 9
(5:34 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to LSU 7 for 2 yards (6-J.Phillips18-K.Chaisson).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 7
(4:58 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to LSU 5 for 2 yards (8-P.Queen3-J.Stevens).
+5 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 5
(4:25 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:40 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

LSU Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:34 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(3:34 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 10-S.Sullivan. 10-S.Sullivan to LSU 30 for 5 yards (13-D.Stiner33-D.Reese II).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 30
(3:34 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 33 for 3 yards (33-D.Reese II).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 33
(3:00 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 34 for 1 yard (1-C.Henderson).
Punt
4 & 1 - LSU 34
(2:40 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 49 yards from LSU 34 to FLA 17 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.

FLA Gators
- Punt (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+23 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 17
(2:01 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 40 for 23 yards (24-D.Stingley).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 40
(1:52 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 40
(1:24 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 41 for 1 yard (92-N.Farrell62-S.Ika).
+8 YD
3 & 9 - FLA 41
(1:19 - 1st) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 49 for 8 yards (7-G.Delpit).
Punt
4 & 1 - FLA 49
(0:36 - 1st) 43-T.Townsend punts 33 yards from FLA 49 to LSU 18 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.

LSU Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 82 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 18
(15:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 20 for 2 yards (92-J.Zuniga).
+13 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 20
(14:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 33 for 13 yards (13-D.Stiner).
+36 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 33
(14:26 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at FLA 31 for 36 yards (1-C.Henderson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 31
(13:48 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson. Penalty on FLA 21-T.Dean Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FLA 31. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 16
(13:23 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to FLA 7 for 9 yards (17-Z.Carter98-L.Ancrum).
+7 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 7
(13:16 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:53 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

FLA Gators
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:44 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(12:44 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 27 for 2 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+28 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 27
(12:44 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to LSU 45 for 28 yards (7-G.Delpit).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 45
(12:10 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to LSU 38 for 7 yards (24-D.Stingley).
+10 YD
2 & 3 - FLA 38
(11:31 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to LSU 28 for 10 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 28
(10:53 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to LSU 20 for 8 yards (8-P.Queen).
No Gain
2 & 2 - FLA 20
(10:12 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - FLA 20
(9:30 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to LSU 16 for 4 yards (97-G.Logan).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 16
(9:22 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 16
(8:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to LSU 4 for 12 yards (7-G.Delpit).
+3 YD
1 & 4 - FLA 4
(8:33 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to LSU 1 for 3 yards (3-J.Stevens35-D.Clark).
No Gain
2 & 1 - FLA 1
(7:56 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to LSU 1 for no gain (35-D.Clark).
No Gain
3 & 1 - FLA 1
(7:24 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to LSU 1 for no gain (7-G.Delpit).
+1 YD
4 & 1 - FLA 1
(6:40 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:56 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

LSU Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:48 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 60 yards from FLA 35. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 25 for 20 yards (14-Q.Lenton).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(5:48 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 30 for 5 yards (33-D.Reese II).
+6 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 30
(5:24 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 36 for 6 yards (2-B.Stewart).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 36
(4:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to FLA 39 for 25 yards (31-S.Davis).
+39 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 39
(4:36 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(4:05 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

FLA Gators
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:55 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(3:55 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 25
(3:55 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 29 for 4 yards (18-K.Chaisson72-T.Shelvin).
Penalty
3 & 6 - FLA 29
(3:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts. Penalty on LSU 3-J.Stevens Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FLA 29. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 44
(3:07 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 44
(3:03 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to LSU 38 for 18 yards (1-K.Fulton).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 38
(2:54 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to LSU 34 for 4 yards (92-N.Farrell91-B.Fehoko).
+16 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 34
(2:18 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to LSU 18 for 16 yards (24-D.Stingley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18
(1:38 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to LSU 13 for 5 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 13
(1:11 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson pushed ob at LSU 9 for 4 yards (1-K.Fulton).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 9
(0:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to LSU 6 for 3 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
No Gain
1 & 6 - FLA 6
(0:22 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask spikes the ball at LSU 6 for no gain.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 6
(0:10 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:09 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

LSU Tigers
- Halftime (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:04 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 44-T.Carter.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(0:04 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow kneels at LSU 24 for -1 yard.

FLA Gators
- TD (8 plays, 76 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:04 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 45 for 20 yards.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 45
(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to LSU 38 for 17 yards (24-D.Stingley).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 38
(14:29 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to LSU 33 for 5 yards (92-N.Farrell72-T.Shelvin).
+12 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 33
(14:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to LSU 21 for 12 yards (24-D.Stingley).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 21
(13:26 - 3rd) 10-J.Hammond to LSU 10 for 11 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 11
(12:51 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to LSU 6 for 5 yards (91-B.Fehoko3-J.Stevens).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 6
(12:16 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine pushed ob at LSU 2 for 4 yards (3-J.Stevens).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 2
(11:33 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(11:00 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.

LSU Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:54 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 22-C.Edwards-Helaire.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25
(10:54 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 23 for -2 yards (92-J.Zuniga).
+19 YD
2 & 12 - LSU 23
(10:54 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at LSU 42 for 19 yards (7-J.Moon).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 42
(10:23 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase pushed ob at FLA 43 for 15 yards (2-B.Stewart).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43
(9:44 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to FLA 38 for 5 yards (5-K.Elam).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 38
(9:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to FLA 27 for 11 yards (1-C.Henderson).
+16 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27
(8:49 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at FLA 11 for 16 yards (30-A.Burney).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11
(8:24 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to FLA 10 for 1 yard (7-J.Moon).
Penalty
2 & 9 - LSU 10
(8:02 - 3rd) Penalty on FLA 92-J.Zuniga Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 10. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 5
(7:39 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:19 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

FLA Gators
- Punt (5 plays, -25 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:12 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(7:12 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to LSU 48 for 27 yards (6-J.Phillips). Penalty on FLA 72-S.Forsythe Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 20 - FLA 15
(7:12 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 16 for 1 yard (8-P.Queen).
No Gain
2 & 19 - FLA 16
(6:41 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
Sack
3 & 19 - FLA 16
(6:03 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 8 for -8 yards (9-M.Brooks).
Penalty
4 & 27 - FLA 8
(5:58 - 3rd) Team penalty on FLA Delay of game 4 yards enforced at FLA 8. No Play.
Punt
4 & 31 - FLA 4
(5:06 - 3rd) 43-T.Townsend punts 48 yards from FLA 4 to LSU 48 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.

LSU Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 52 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 48
(5:06 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 48 for no gain (92-J.Zuniga55-K.Campbell).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 48
(4:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to FLA 40 for 12 yards (41-J.Houston).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40
(4:27 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to FLA 33 for 7 yards (98-L.Ancrum).
+33 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 33
(3:45 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:20 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.

FLA Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:15 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(3:15 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to FLA 27 for 2 yards (62-S.Ika).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 27
(3:15 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to FLA 28 for 1 yard (7-G.Delpit).
No Gain
3 & 7 - FLA 28
(2:33 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
Punt
4 & 7 - FLA 28
(1:48 - 3rd) 43-T.Townsend punts 49 yards from FLA 28 to the LSU 23 downed by 30-A.Burney.

LSU Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 32 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 23
(1:43 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 23
(1:31 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow to LSU 25 for 2 yards (98-L.Ancrum).
+14 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 25
(1:26 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 39 for 14 yards (31-S.Davis2-B.Stewart).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 39
(0:45 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 41 for 2 yards (55-K.Campbell51-V.Miller).
+17 YD
2 & 8 - LSU 41
(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to FLA 42 for 17 yards (30-A.Burney31-S.Davis).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 42
(14:34 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to FLA 40 for 2 yards (55-K.Campbell).
No Gain
2 & 8 - LSU 40
(14:09 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - LSU 40
(13:41 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to FLA 35 for 5 yards (30-A.Burney).
Penalty
4 & 3 - LSU 35
(13:37 - 4th) Penalty on LSU 73-A.Magee False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 35. No Play.
Punt
4 & 8 - LSU 40
(12:55 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 32 yards from FLA 40 Downed at the FLA 8.

FLA Gators
- Interception (12 plays, 12 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 8
(12:45 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 8
(12:32 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
+21 YD
3 & 10 - FLA 8
(12:24 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain pushed ob at FLA 29 for 21 yards (31-C.Lewis).
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 29
(12:18 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 29
(11:44 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to FLA 27 for -2 yards (72-T.Shelvin).
+19 YD
3 & 12 - FLA 27
(11:37 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 46 for 19 yards (8-P.Queen).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 46
(10:53 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to LSU 48 for 6 yards (6-J.Phillips).
+13 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 48
(10:08 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to LSU 35 for 13 yards (45-M.Divinity).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 35
(9:24 - 4th) 2-L.Perine pushed ob at LSU 25 for 10 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(8:59 - 4th) 16-F.Swain to LSU 17 for 8 yards (7-G.Delpit).
+1 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 17
(8:29 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to LSU 16 for 1 yard (8-P.Queen7-G.Delpit).
Int
3 & 1 - FLA 16
(8:15 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Stingley at LSU End Zone. 24-D.Stingley touchback.

LSU Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20
(7:34 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 35 for 15 yards (31-S.Davis).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35
(7:26 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 38 for 3 yards (88-A.Shuler).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 38
(7:06 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 46 for 8 yards (31-S.Davis).
+54 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46
(6:37 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:53 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.

FLA Gators
- Downs (16 plays, 71 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:43 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25
(5:43 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 31 for 6 yards.
No Gain
2 & 4 - FLA 31
(5:43 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 31
(5:12 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 37 for 6 yards (1-K.Fulton).
Sack
1 & 10 - FLA 37
(5:05 - 4th) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 28 for -9 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
+3 YD
2 & 19 - FLA 28
(4:30 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to FLA 31 for 3 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
+18 YD
3 & 16 - FLA 31
(4:00 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain pushed ob at FLA 49 for 18 yards (45-M.Divinity).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 49
(3:24 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland pushed ob at LSU 39 for 12 yards (1-K.Fulton).
+23 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 39
(2:56 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to LSU 16 for 23 yards (16-J.Ward). Penalty on LSU 18-K.Chaisson Offside declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 16
(2:29 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 16
(2:07 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - FLA 16
(2:04 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to LSU 10 for 6 yards (7-G.Delpit).
Penalty
4 & 4 - FLA 10
(1:59 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Fulton at LSU 8. 1-K.Fulton to FLA 34 for 58 yards (8-T.Grimes). Penalty on LSU 9-M.Brooks Roughing the passer 5 yards enforced at LSU 10. Penalty on LSU 7-G.Delpit Unsportsmanlike conduct 3 yards enforced at LSU 5. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 2 - FLA 2
(1:53 - 4th) 2-L.Perine incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
No Gain
2 & 2 - FLA 2
(1:41 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
No Gain
3 & 2 - FLA 2
(1:35 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to LSU 2 for no gain (92-N.Farrell).
-2 YD
4 & 2 - FLA 2
(1:31 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to LSU 4 for -2 yards (18-K.Chaisson).

LSU Tigers
- End of Game (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 4
(0:56 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 6 for 2 yards (51-V.Miller).
No Gain
2 & 8 - LSU 6
(0:49 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 6 for no gain (51-V.Miller).
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:43
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
42
Touchdown 5:53
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
80
yds
01:41
pos
28
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:15
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
35
Touchdown 3:20
3-T.Davis-Price runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
52
yds
1:21
pos
28
34
Point After TD 7:12
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
28
Touchdown 7:19
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:35
pos
28
27
Point After TD 10:54
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 11:00
11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
00:00
pos
27
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:04
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 0:09
11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
03:46
pos
20
21
Point After TD 3:55
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 4:05
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
01:43
pos
14
20
Point After TD 5:48
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 5:56
5-E.Jones complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
06:48
pos
13
14
Point After TD 12:44
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 12:53
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
82
yds
02:07
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:34
19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:40
11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
70
yds
06:15
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:55
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:01
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
66
yds
00:36
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 22
Rushing 8 8
Passing 18 13
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 9-17 1-4
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 440 511
Total Plays 84 48
Avg Gain 5.2 10.6
Net Yards Rushing 146 218
Rush Attempts 40 24
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 9.1
Net Yards Passing 294 293
Comp. - Att. 24-44 21-24
Yards Per Pass 6.7 12.2
Penalties - Yards 5-39 4-28
Touchdowns 4 6
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-42.8 2-40.5
Return Yards 0 20
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-20
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
7 Florida 6-1 7147028
5 LSU 6-0 71414742
LSU -14, O/U 55
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 294 PASS YDS 293
146 RUSH YDS 218
440 TOTAL YDS 511
Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 310 3 1 146.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59% 310 3 1 146.0
K. Trask 23/39 310 3 1
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 1 1 0 219.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 1 1 0 219.2
E. Jones 1/2 1 1 0
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Perine 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 65 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 65 0
L. Perine 17 65 0 17
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 0
E. Jones 9 36 0 12
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 21 0
K. Trask 10 21 0 12
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Hammond 1 11 0 11
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
F. Swain 1 8 0 8
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
M. Davis 2 5 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 108 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 108 0
K. Pitts 5 108 0 28
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 73 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 2
V. Jefferson 8 73 2 20
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
F. Swain 2 39 0 21
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 1
T. Grimes 3 30 1 19
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
J. Copeland 2 25 0 13
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
T. Cleveland 1 17 0 17
L. Perine 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
L. Perine 2 12 1 11
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Hammond 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Moon 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Moon 5-0 0.0 0
S. Davis 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
S. Davis 5-1 0.0 0
C. Henderson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Henderson 4-0 0.0 0
D. Reese II 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Reese II 3-1 0.0 0
A. Burney 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Burney 3-0 0.0 0
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Stewart Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
J. Zuniga 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Zuniga 3-0 0.0 0
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Ancrum 2-1 0.0 0
D. Stiner 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Stiner 2-0 0.0 0
K. Campbell 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Campbell 2-1 0.0 0
V. Miller 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
V. Miller 2-1 0.0 0
A. Shuler 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shuler 1-0 0.0 0
J. Houston IV 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Houston IV 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Carter 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
K. Elam 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Elam 1-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
E. McPherson 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.8 1
T. Townsend 4 42.8 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 293 3 0 231.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 293 3 0 231.3
J. Burrow 21/24 293 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 134 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 134 2
C. Edwards-Helaire 13 134 2 57
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 43 0
J. Burrow 6 43 0 19
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 40 1
T. Davis-Price 3 40 1 33
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Emery Jr. 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 127 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 127 2
J. Chase 7 127 2 54
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 123 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 123 1
J. Jefferson 10 123 1 36
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
T. Moss 3 38 0 25
S. Sullivan 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Sullivan 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
P. Queen 8-0 0.0 0
K. Chaisson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
K. Chaisson 7-1 1.0 0
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
G. Delpit 7-1 0.0 0
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
D. Stingley Jr. 6-0 0.0 1
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Stevens 6-2 0.0 0
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Fulton 4-0 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Phillips 4-0 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Logan 2-0 0.0 0
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Divinity Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
B. Fehoko 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Fehoko 1-1 0.0 0
J. Ward 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ward 1-0 0.0 0
C. Lewis 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Clark 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Clark 1-1 0.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Shelvin 1-2 0.0 0
M. Brooks 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Brooks 1-0 1.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
S. Ika 62 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Ika 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/6
C. York 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 2
Z. Von Rosenberg 2 40.5 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 FLA 26 0:55 3 -1 Punt
9:55 FLA 25 6:15 13 70 TD
2:01 FLA 17 1:25 4 32 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 FLA 25 6:48 13 75 TD
3:55 FLA 25 3:46 12 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 FLA 25 0:00 8 76 TD
7:12 FLA 25 2:06 5 -25 Punt
3:15 FLA 25 1:27 3 3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 FLA 8 4:30 12 12 INT
5:43 FLA 25 4:12 16 71 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 2:43 7 49 FG Miss
10:37 LSU 34 0:36 2 66 TD
3:34 LSU 25 0:54 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 18 2:07 6 82 TD
5:48 LSU 25 1:43 4 75 TD
0:04 LSU 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:54 LSU 25 3:35 9 80 TD
5:06 LSU 48 1:46 4 52 TD
1:43 LSU 23 0:58 9 32 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:34 LSU 20 1:41 4 80 TD
0:56 LSU 4 0:07 2 2 Game
