Burrow's 3 TDs lift No. 5 LSU over No. 7 Florida, 42-28.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) The first thing Joe Burrow did after launching the longest - and most decisive - of his three touchdown passes against Florida was embrace a pair of offensive linemen who'd kept pass rushers at bay all night.
Then the Tigers quarterback skipped toward the jubilant LSU bench area, fist-pumping all the way.
Burrow passed for 293 yards and led fifth-ranked LSU to three unanswered touchdowns after the Tigers had fallen behind early in the second half to emerge with a 42-28 victory over No. 7 Florida on Saturday night.
Facing a Florida defense that came in leading the nation in interceptions and leading the Southeastern Conference in sacks, the Tigers (6-0, 2-0 SEC) totaled 511 yards without giving up a sack or committing a turnover.
''We knew that last year they got after us up front. Our offensive line took that personally,'' Burrow said, referring to a 27-19 loss to the Gators in Gainesville, Florida. ''I was just so proud of those guys. There was no pressure the entire night.''
LSU coach Ed Orgeron declared that holding Florida's defense without a sack was ''the biggest stat of the night,'' noting how Florida's defensive ends had ''destroyed'' opposing offensive lines in previous games.
''I don't think we were able to get pressure on him, and when we did, he did a god job of scrambling,'' Florida coach Dan Mullen said.
Ja'Marr Chase had 127 yards receiving and the last of his two touchdowns was a 54-yarder to give LSU a two-score lead with 5:43 left. Justin Jefferson caught 10 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Burrow, meanwhile, went 21 of 24, meaning he had the same number of touchdown tosses and incomplete passes.
''Once we protect the quarterback, I feel confident in us moving the football,'' Orgeron said.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 134 yards and two scores.
''Their ability to run the ball was a big difference,'' Mullen said.
The Tigers still have yet to score fewer than 42 points in a game this season.
Kyle Trask was 23-of-39 passing for 310 yards and three touchdowns for Florida (6-1, 3-1), but was done in by freshman Derek Stingley Jr.'s interception in the LSU end zone in the fourth quarter, when the Gators were trying to tie the game.
''We did a pretty good job executing all night,'' Mullen said. ''But the margin for error in big games is really small.''
Soon after, Burrow spotted Chase running free down the right sideline, and a Tiger Stadium crowd about 100,000 strong was in virtual delirium.
Florida led 28-21 after opening the second half with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Van Jefferson's second touchdown catch of the game.
But LSU tied it less than four minutes later on Edwards-Helaire's 5-yard run. Tyrion Davis-Price put the Tigers back in front with a 33-yard run on LSU's next possession.
TRADING BLOWS
The first half was played to a 21-all tie with Florida using methodical drives to answer each of the first three touchdowns scored by LSU's high-octane attack.
LSU's first touchdown drive, capped by a 9-yard pass to Chase, took two plays and 32 seconds, starting with Edwards-Helaire's 57-yard run. The Gators responded with a 12-play drive that took more than six minutes, ending with Trask's 5-yard pass to Trevon Grimes.
After Justin Jefferson's 7-yard TD catch capped a five-play drive that covered 82 yards in just 2:09, Florida answered with a 13-play drive, ending with Emory Jones' fourth-and-goal pass under pressure to Lamical Perine, who deftly corralled the ball after it was tipped by linebacker Patrick Queen.
LSU took the lead just 1:29 later on Edwards-Helaire's 39-yard run, and Florida tied it again with an 11-play drive that finished with Van Jefferson's first touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Trask.
POSSESSION DISPARITY
The Gators wound up possessing the ball for 38:19, while LSU had the ball for 21:41. But Orgeron doesn't sound inclined to slow his offense's pace to help his defense rest between possessions.
''We feel we can score, we feel we've got athletes in space and we're not going to stop,'' Orgeron said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Florida: Trask did not appear bothered by the knee injury he played through last week, and his composure was evident in his first SEC road start at famously loud Tiger Stadium. The offense rarely failed to get plays off cleanly. Trask mostly threw accurately and even scrambled when needed.
''There's two ways you can go; You can either lose and start pointing fingers or you can lose and start coming together,'' Trask said. ''We have a great group of guys and at the end of the day, it's just going to make this team better.''
LSU: While the offense remained prolific against the best defense it's faced this season, the Tigers' defense had its share of struggles for the third time against a major conference opponent. An increase in stunts and blitzes in the second half produced more pressure on Trask, who was sacked once each by Marcel Brooks and K'Lavon Chaisson. That helped the Tigers pull away late and hold on.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
LSU should move into the top four after No. 3 Georgia lost to South Carolina. Florida should not drop far after a competitive road showing against a top-five team.
UP NEXT
Florida: Visits South Carolina.
LSU: Visits Mississippi State.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
LSU
Tigers
- Missed FG (7 plays, 49 yards, 2:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 34 for 9 yards (7-J.Moon).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 34(15:00 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 44 for 10 yards (7-J.Moon).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(14:37 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 45 for 1 yard (33-D.Reese II).
|
+23 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 45(14:04 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to FLA 32 for 23 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(13:29 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 32(13:07 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow to FLA 29 for 3 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 29(12:59 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at FLA 26 for 3 yards (7-J.Moon).
|
No Good
|
4 & 4 - LSU 26(12:17 - 1st) 36-C.York 44 yards Field Goal is No Good.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 26(11:38 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 26(11:33 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to FLA 25 for -1 yard (18-K.Chaisson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 11 - FLA 25(11:27 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
Punt
|
4 & 11 - FLA 25(10:43 - 1st) 43-T.Townsend punts 41 yards from FLA 25 to the LSU 34 downed by 13-D.Stiner.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 66 yards, 0:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(10:37 - 1st) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to FLA 9 for 57 yards (1-C.Henderson3-M.Wilson).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - LSU 9(10:27 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:01 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (13 plays, 70 yards, 6:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:55 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(9:55 - 1st) Penalty on FLA 84-K.Pitts False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 15 - FLA 20(9:55 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-T.Cleveland. 89-T.Cleveland pushed ob at FLA 37 for 17 yards (5-K.Vincent).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(9:55 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to FLA 41 for 4 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 41(9:21 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to LSU 42 for 17 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(8:49 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 42(8:20 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to LSU 31 for 11 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 31(8:13 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to LSU 19 for 12 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(7:31 - 1st) 5-E.Jones to LSU 16 for 3 yards (97-G.Logan).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 16(6:56 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to LSU 15 for 1 yard (8-P.Queen).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 6 - FLA 15(6:21 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to LSU 9 for 6 yards (24-D.Stingley5-K.Vincent).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 9 - FLA 9(5:34 - 1st) 2-L.Perine to LSU 7 for 2 yards (6-J.Phillips18-K.Chaisson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 7(4:58 - 1st) 11-K.Trask to LSU 5 for 2 yards (8-P.Queen3-J.Stevens).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - FLA 5(4:25 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:40 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 0:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:34 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:34 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 10-S.Sullivan. 10-S.Sullivan to LSU 30 for 5 yards (13-D.Stiner33-D.Reese II).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(3:34 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 33 for 3 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 33(3:00 - 1st) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 34 for 1 yard (1-C.Henderson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - LSU 34(2:40 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 49 yards from LSU 34 to FLA 17 fair catch by 16-F.Swain.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (4 plays, 32 yards, 1:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 17(2:01 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to FLA 40 for 23 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 40(1:52 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 40(1:24 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to FLA 41 for 1 yard (92-N.Farrell62-S.Ika).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 41(1:19 - 1st) 11-K.Trask scrambles to FLA 49 for 8 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - FLA 49(0:36 - 1st) 43-T.Townsend punts 33 yards from FLA 49 to LSU 18 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (6 plays, 82 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 18(15:00 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 20 for 2 yards (92-J.Zuniga).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 20(14:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles to LSU 33 for 13 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 33(14:26 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at FLA 31 for 36 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 31(13:48 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Jefferson. Penalty on FLA 21-T.Dean Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FLA 31. No Play.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(13:23 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to FLA 7 for 9 yards (17-Z.Carter98-L.Ancrum).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 7(13:16 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:53 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:44 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(12:44 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 27 for 2 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 27(12:44 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to LSU 45 for 28 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(12:10 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 10-J.Hammond. 10-J.Hammond to LSU 38 for 7 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - FLA 38(11:31 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to LSU 28 for 10 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 28(10:53 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to LSU 20 for 8 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - FLA 20(10:12 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 20(9:30 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to LSU 16 for 4 yards (97-G.Logan).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(9:22 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 16(8:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to LSU 4 for 12 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - FLA 4(8:33 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask scrambles to LSU 1 for 3 yards (3-J.Stevens35-D.Clark).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FLA 1(7:56 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to LSU 1 for no gain (35-D.Clark).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - FLA 1(7:24 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to LSU 1 for no gain (7-G.Delpit).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - FLA 1(6:40 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:56 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 60 yards from FLA 35. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 25 for 20 yards (14-Q.Lenton).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(5:48 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 30 for 5 yards (33-D.Reese II).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 30(5:24 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 36 for 6 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(4:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to FLA 39 for 25 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
+39 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(4:36 - 2nd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:05 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (12 plays, 75 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:55 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(3:55 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(3:55 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to FLA 29 for 4 yards (18-K.Chaisson72-T.Shelvin).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 6 - FLA 29(3:48 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts. Penalty on LSU 3-J.Stevens Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FLA 29. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 44(3:07 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 44(3:03 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to LSU 38 for 18 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(2:54 - 2nd) 2-L.Perine to LSU 34 for 4 yards (92-N.Farrell91-B.Fehoko).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 34(2:18 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to LSU 18 for 16 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 18(1:38 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to LSU 13 for 5 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 13(1:11 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson pushed ob at LSU 9 for 4 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 9(0:29 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask to LSU 6 for 3 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - FLA 6(0:22 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask spikes the ball at LSU 6 for no gain.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 6(0:10 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:09 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- TD (8 plays, 76 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 45 for 20 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(15:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to LSU 38 for 17 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 38(14:29 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to LSU 33 for 5 yards (92-N.Farrell72-T.Shelvin).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 33(14:00 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to LSU 21 for 12 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 21(13:26 - 3rd) 10-J.Hammond to LSU 10 for 11 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 11(12:51 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to LSU 6 for 5 yards (91-B.Fehoko3-J.Stevens).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 6(12:16 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine pushed ob at LSU 2 for 4 yards (3-J.Stevens).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 2(11:33 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(11:00 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:54 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 40 yards from FLA 35 to LSU 25 fair catch by 22-C.Edwards-Helaire.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(10:54 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 23 for -2 yards (92-J.Zuniga).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - LSU 23(10:54 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow scrambles pushed ob at LSU 42 for 19 yards (7-J.Moon).
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(10:23 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase pushed ob at FLA 43 for 15 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 43(9:44 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to FLA 38 for 5 yards (5-K.Elam).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 38(9:08 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to FLA 27 for 11 yards (1-C.Henderson).
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 27(8:49 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson pushed ob at FLA 11 for 16 yards (30-A.Burney).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 11(8:24 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to FLA 10 for 1 yard (7-J.Moon).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - LSU 10(8:02 - 3rd) Penalty on FLA 92-J.Zuniga Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 10. No Play.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 5(7:39 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(7:19 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (5 plays, -25 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:12 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(7:12 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 2-L.Perine. 2-L.Perine to LSU 48 for 27 yards (6-J.Phillips). Penalty on FLA 72-S.Forsythe Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - FLA 15(7:12 - 3rd) 2-L.Perine to FLA 16 for 1 yard (8-P.Queen).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 19 - FLA 16(6:41 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
|
Sack
|
3 & 19 - FLA 16(6:03 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 8 for -8 yards (9-M.Brooks).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 27 - FLA 8(5:58 - 3rd) Team penalty on FLA Delay of game 4 yards enforced at FLA 8. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 31 - FLA 4(5:06 - 3rd) 43-T.Townsend punts 48 yards from FLA 4 to LSU 48 fair catch by 24-D.Stingley.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 52 yards, 1:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(5:06 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 48 for no gain (92-J.Zuniga55-K.Campbell).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 48(4:56 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to FLA 40 for 12 yards (41-J.Houston).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(4:27 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to FLA 33 for 7 yards (98-L.Ancrum).
|
+33 YD
|
2 & 3 - LSU 33(3:45 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:20 - 3rd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:15 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(3:15 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to FLA 27 for 2 yards (62-S.Ika).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 27(3:15 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones to FLA 28 for 1 yard (7-G.Delpit).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FLA 28(2:33 - 3rd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - FLA 28(1:48 - 3rd) 43-T.Townsend punts 49 yards from FLA 28 to the LSU 23 downed by 30-A.Burney.
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 32 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(1:43 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 23(1:31 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow to LSU 25 for 2 yards (98-L.Ancrum).
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 8 - LSU 25(1:26 - 3rd) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 39 for 14 yards (31-S.Davis2-B.Stewart).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(0:45 - 3rd) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 41 for 2 yards (55-K.Campbell51-V.Miller).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 41(15:00 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to FLA 42 for 17 yards (30-A.Burney31-S.Davis).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(14:34 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to FLA 40 for 2 yards (55-K.Campbell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LSU 40(14:09 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Chase.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - LSU 40(13:41 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to FLA 35 for 5 yards (30-A.Burney).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 3 - LSU 35(13:37 - 4th) Penalty on LSU 73-A.Magee False start 5 yards enforced at FLA 35. No Play.
|
Punt
|
4 & 8 - LSU 40(12:55 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 32 yards from FLA 40 Downed at the FLA 8.
FLA
Gators
- Interception (12 plays, 12 yards, 4:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 8(12:45 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 8(12:32 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - FLA 8(12:24 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain pushed ob at FLA 29 for 21 yards (31-C.Lewis).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 29(12:18 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 12-V.Jefferson.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 29(11:44 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to FLA 27 for -2 yards (72-T.Shelvin).
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 12 - FLA 27(11:37 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 46 for 19 yards (8-P.Queen).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 46(10:53 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to LSU 48 for 6 yards (6-J.Phillips).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 4 - FLA 48(10:08 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to LSU 35 for 13 yards (45-M.Divinity).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(9:24 - 4th) 2-L.Perine pushed ob at LSU 25 for 10 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(8:59 - 4th) 16-F.Swain to LSU 17 for 8 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - FLA 17(8:29 - 4th) 5-E.Jones to LSU 16 for 1 yard (8-P.Queen7-G.Delpit).
|
Int
|
3 & 1 - FLA 16(8:15 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain INTERCEPTED by 24-D.Stingley at LSU End Zone. 24-D.Stingley touchback.
LSU
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 80 yards, 1:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(7:34 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase to LSU 35 for 15 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(7:26 - 4th) 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 38 for 3 yards (88-A.Shuler).
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 38(7:06 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to LSU 46 for 8 yards (31-S.Davis).
|
+54 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(6:37 - 4th) 9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 54 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:53 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
FLA
Gators
- Downs (16 plays, 71 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:43 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(5:43 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 31 for 6 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - FLA 31(5:43 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Pitts.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 31(5:12 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-V.Jefferson. 12-V.Jefferson to FLA 37 for 6 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(5:05 - 4th) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 28 for -9 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 19 - FLA 28(4:30 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to FLA 31 for 3 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 16 - FLA 31(4:00 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 16-F.Swain. 16-F.Swain pushed ob at FLA 49 for 18 yards (45-M.Divinity).
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 49(3:24 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland pushed ob at LSU 39 for 12 yards (1-K.Fulton).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(2:56 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 84-K.Pitts. 84-K.Pitts to LSU 16 for 23 yards (16-J.Ward). Penalty on LSU 18-K.Chaisson Offside declined.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(2:29 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 16(2:07 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain.
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - FLA 16(2:04 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to LSU 10 for 6 yards (7-G.Delpit).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 4 - FLA 10(1:59 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 16-F.Swain INTERCEPTED by 1-K.Fulton at LSU 8. 1-K.Fulton to FLA 34 for 58 yards (8-T.Grimes). Penalty on LSU 9-M.Brooks Roughing the passer 5 yards enforced at LSU 10. Penalty on LSU 7-G.Delpit Unsportsmanlike conduct 3 yards enforced at LSU 5. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - FLA 2(1:53 - 4th) 2-L.Perine incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - FLA 2(1:41 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-T.Cleveland.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 2 - FLA 2(1:35 - 4th) 2-L.Perine to LSU 2 for no gain (92-N.Farrell).
|
-2 YD
|
4 & 2 - FLA 2(1:31 - 4th) 11-K.Trask to LSU 4 for -2 yards (18-K.Chaisson).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|22
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|18
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|440
|511
|Total Plays
|84
|48
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|10.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|146
|218
|Rush Attempts
|40
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|9.1
|Net Yards Passing
|294
|293
|Comp. - Att.
|24-44
|21-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|12.2
|Penalties - Yards
|5-39
|4-28
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.8
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|0
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|294
|PASS YDS
|293
|
|
|146
|RUSH YDS
|218
|
|
|440
|TOTAL YDS
|511
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|23/39
|310
|3
|1
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|1/2
|1
|1
|0
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|17
|65
|0
|17
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|9
|36
|0
|12
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|10
|21
|0
|12
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|5
|108
|0
|28
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|8
|73
|2
|20
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|2
|39
|0
|21
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|3
|30
|1
|19
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|2
|25
|0
|13
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
L. Perine 2 RB
|L. Perine
|2
|12
|1
|11
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 1 DB
|C. Henderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reese II 33 LB
|D. Reese II
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DL
|J. Zuniga
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ancrum 98 DL
|L. Ancrum
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 88 DL
|A. Shuler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|4
|42.8
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|21/24
|293
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|13
|134
|2
|57
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
|J. Burrow
|6
|43
|0
|19
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|3
|40
|1
|33
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Chase 1 WR
|J. Chase
|7
|127
|2
|54
|
J. Jefferson 2 WR
|J. Jefferson
|10
|123
|1
|36
|
T. Moss 81 TE
|T. Moss
|3
|38
|0
|25
|
S. Sullivan 10 TE
|S. Sullivan
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Queen 8 LB
|P. Queen
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 18 LB
|K. Chaisson
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Delpit 7 S
|G. Delpit
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Stevens 3 S
|J. Stevens
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fulton 1 CB
|K. Fulton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 6 LB
|J. Phillips
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
|M. Divinity Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 91 DL
|B. Fehoko
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 16 CB
|J. Ward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lewis 31 S
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 35 LB
|D. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Shelvin 72 NT
|T. Shelvin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 9 S
|M. Brooks
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
|K. Vincent Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ika 62 NT
|S. Ika
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|2
|40.5
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
