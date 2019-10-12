Drive Chart
SJST
NEVADA

No Text

Talton kicks 40-yard FG, Nevada beats San Jose State 41-38

  • AP
  • Oct 12, 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) Brandon Talton kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, lifting Nevada to a 41-38 victory over San Jose State on Saturday after the Spartans rallied from a 21-point deficit.

Toa Taua ran for 160 yards and a touchdown for Nevada (4-2, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). On the final drive, Taua broke two tackles in the backfield and jumped over a third defender while losing his shoe for a 27-yard gain that moved the Wolf Pack passed midfield. Talton kicked the game winner six plays later.

Josh Love was 23-of-45 passing for 405 yards and threw three touchdown passes for San Jose State (3-3, 1-2). DeJon Packer had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs in the second half.

Love's 20-yard touchdown pass to Tre Walker tied the game at 31-31 midway through the fourth quarter. Taua scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive with about four minutes left in the game. Packer scored on a 2-yard run with 2:36 remaining.

Malik Henry tossed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs on the first play of the second half that stretched the Wolf Pack lead to 31-10.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, -14 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
-19 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(15:00 - 1st) to SJS 6 FUMBLES. 12-J.Love recovers at the SJS 6. 12-J.Love to SJS 6 for no gain.
-14 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 11 for -14 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 24 - SJST 11
(14:27 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 11 for no gain (7-G.Sewell30-L.Hall).
Punt
4 & 24 - SJST 11
(13:58 - 1st) 43-A.Galland punts 48 yards from SJS 11. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at SJS 10 for 49 yards (43-A.Galland). Team penalty on NEV Illegal block in the back declined. Penalty on NEV 32-G.Miranda Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 49.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34
(13:13 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 37 for 3 yards (4-S.Latu).
+1 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 37
(12:58 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 38 for 1 yard (27-J.Lenard).
+55 YD
3 & 6 - NEVADA 38
(12:25 - 1st) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to SJS 7 for 55 yards (27-J.Lenard).
+2 YD
1 & 7 - NEVADA 7
(12:01 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 5 for 2 yards (11-J.Osuna).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5
(11:32 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to SJS 2 for 3 yards (27-J.Lenard).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 2
(10:53 - 1st) 2-D.Lee runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:20 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

SJST Spartans
- Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:17 - 1st) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(10:17 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 32 for 7 yards (96-H.Sekona).
No Gain
2 & 3 - SJST 32
(10:17 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
Int
3 & 3 - SJST 32
(9:49 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Humphreys INTERCEPTED by 28-A.Arnold at SJS 40. 28-A.Arnold runs 40 yards for a touchdown.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:43 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
Kickoff
(9:34 - 1st) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(9:34 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 25 for no gain (98-S.Hammond).
+46 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(9:34 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 4-A.Crump. 4-A.Crump to NEV 29 for 46 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29
(9:02 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to NEV 32 for -3 yards (25-D.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 32
(8:26 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NEV 27 for 5 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
No Gain
3 & 8 - NEVADA 27
(7:52 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blackwell.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - NEVADA 27
(7:19 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 44 yards Field Goal is Good.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:14 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 18-J.Humphrey to NEV 33 for 33 yards (27-J.Lenard).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 33
(7:10 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for no gain (92-C.Hall).
+3 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 33
(7:04 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 36 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon42-V.Fehoko).
+5 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 36
(6:31 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 41 for 5 yards (3-T.Webb).
Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 41
(5:54 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 46 yards from NEV 41. 12-B.Ezell to SJS 17 for 4 yards (40-D.Grzesiak).

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- TD (14 plays, 78 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17
(5:44 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 17 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
+22 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 17
(5:33 - 1st) 16-N.Nash pushed ob at SJS 39 for 22 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(5:01 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 40 for 1 yard (7-G.Sewell47-K.Toomer).
Penalty
2 & 9 - NEVADA 40
(4:30 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 56-K.Hoppe False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 40. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 14 - NEVADA 35
(4:05 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 46 for 11 yards (52-K.Adams).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NEVADA 46
(4:05 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
Punt
4 & 3 - NEVADA 46
(3:36 - 1st) 43-A.Galland punts 31 yards from SJS 46 out of bounds at the NEV 23.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 23
(3:31 - 1st) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 23
(3:23 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 30 for 7 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+12 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 30
(3:16 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 42 for 12 yards (16-R.Tolefree11-J.Osuna).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 42
(2:42 - 1st) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 38 for 20 yards (11-J.Osuna).
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38
(2:09 - 1st) 16-M.Henry complete to 9-C.Lappin. 9-C.Lappin to SJS 19 for 19 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 19
(1:32 - 1st) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 19
(0:59 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 54-D.Talauati Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 19. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 14
(0:54 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 7 for 7 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+3 YD
1 & 7 - SJST 7
(0:40 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 4 for 3 yards (92-C.Hall).
-4 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 4
(0:09 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 8 for -4 yards (92-C.Hall).
Penalty
3 & 8 - SJST 8
(15:00 - 2nd) Team penalty on NEV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SJS 8. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 13 - SJST 13
(14:11 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SJS 2 for 11 yards (27-J.Lenard).
Penalty
4 & 2 - SJST 2
(14:11 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 92-C.Hall Roughing the passer 1 yards enforced at SJS 2. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - SJST 1
(14:11 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Interception (2 plays, -25 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:04 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(14:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(14:00 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 29 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
No Gain
3 & 6 - NEVADA 29
(13:54 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Packer.
Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 29
(13:16 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 40 yards from SJS 29. 3-K.Fossum to NEV 38 for 7 yards (2-Z.Zigler).
Punt
4 & 6 - NEVADA 29
(13:16 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 40 yards from SJS 29. 3-K.Fossum to NEV 38 for 7 yards (2-Z.Zigler).

SJST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38
(13:13 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
Int
1 & 10 - SJST 43
(13:00 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-B.Ezell at SJS 13. 12-B.Ezell runs ob at SJS 13 for no gain.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 13
(12:32 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- FG (12 plays, 10 yards, 6:18 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 13
(12:27 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 14 for 1 yard (47-K.Toomer).
No Gain
3 & 9 - NEVADA 14
(12:19 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 14
(11:40 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 31 yards from SJS 14 out of bounds at the SJS 45.
Punt
4 & 9 - NEVADA 14
(11:40 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 31 yards from SJS 14 out of bounds at the SJS 45.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (5 plays, -12 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(11:36 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 31 for 14 yards (3-T.Webb).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 31
(11:36 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SJS 24 for 7 yards (97-C.Johnson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 16
(10:30 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 16. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 16
(11:03 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 16. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 24 - SJST 30
(10:14 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry pushed ob at SJS 26 for 4 yards.
No Gain
3 & 20 - SJST 26
(9:32 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SJS 26 FUMBLES. 16-M.Henry to SJS 26 for no gain.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SJST 26
(10:14 - 2nd) to SJS 26 FUMBLES. 16-M.Henry recovers at the SJS 26. 16-M.Henry to SJS 26 for no gain.
+10 YD
4 & 5 - SJST 26
(9:32 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks pushed ob at SJS 16 for 10 yards (12-B.Ezell).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 16
(9:00 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to SJS 14 for 2 yards (91-E.Ane).
+6 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 14
(8:20 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to SJS 8 for 6 yards (4-S.Latu).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - SJST 8
(7:44 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to SJS 6 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
No Gain
1 & 6 - SJST 6
(6:30 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
-2 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 6
(6:07 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SJS 8 for -2 yards (45-K.Harmon37-I.Ossai).
No Gain
3 & 8 - SJST 8
(6:03 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - SJST 8
(5:18 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Downs (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:15 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(5:12 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to SJS 30 for 5 yards (25-D.Brown).
+3 YD
2 & 5 - NEVADA 30
(5:12 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 33 for 3 yards (52-K.Adams6-T.Williams).
Penalty
3 & 2 - NEVADA 33
(4:45 - 2nd) Team penalty on SJS False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 33. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 7 - NEVADA 28
(4:11 - 2nd) Team penalty on SJS False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 28. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 12 - NEVADA 23
(3:58 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.
Punt
4 & 12 - NEVADA 23
(3:43 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 25 yards from SJS 23 out of bounds at the SJS 48.

SJST Spartans
- TD (3 plays, 61 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48
(3:38 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry scrambles to SJS 47 for 1 yard (11-J.Osuna).
+11 YD
2 & 9 - SJST 47
(3:31 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to SJS 36 for 11 yards (4-S.Latu).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 36
(2:45 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry to SJS 35 for 1 yard (41-H.Darden).
No Gain
2 & 9 - SJST 35
(2:15 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
Sack
3 & 9 - SJST 35
(1:39 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry sacked at SJS 39 for -4 yards (91-E.Ane).
No Gain
4 & 13 - SJST 39
(1:35 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(0:50 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at NEV 40 for 21 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(0:44 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer pushed ob at NEV 37 for 3 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+37 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 37
(0:38 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(0:33 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:27 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 36 yards from SJS 35 to NEV 29 fair catch by 31-R.Roberson.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29
(0:27 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 34 for 5 yards (42-V.Fehoko).

SJST Spartans
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:27 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:57 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:52 - 3rd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(14:52 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 40 for 15 yards (14-B.Brown).
+60 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(14:52 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:25 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:17 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 18-J.Humphrey to NEV 12 for 12 yards (14-B.Brown).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 12
(14:17 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 20 for 8 yards (42-V.Fehoko14-B.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - SJST 20
(14:12 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 25 for 5 yards (23-N.Shelton).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(13:40 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for no gain (4-S.Latu).
+11 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 25
(13:08 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 36 for 11 yards (12-B.Ezell).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 36
(12:32 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 45 for 9 yards (45-K.Harmon27-J.Lenard).
No Gain
2 & 1 - SJST 45
(11:53 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 45
(11:12 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 43 for -2 yards (41-H.Darden).
Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 43
(11:06 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 46 yards from NEV 43. 12-B.Ezell to SJS 21 for 10 yards (51-R.Hill).

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Interception (3 plays, 56 yards, 0:38 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(10:30 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blackwell.
Penalty
2 & 10 - NEVADA 21
(10:21 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blackwell. Team penalty on NEV Pass interference 11 yards enforced at SJS 21. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32
(10:16 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Packer.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 32
(10:13 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 11-J.Blackwell. 11-J.Blackwell to SJS 44 for 12 yards (25-D.Brown).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44
(10:10 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to SJS 47 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson47-K.Toomer).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NEVADA 47
(9:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blackwell.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 47
(9:12 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 47
(9:09 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 38 yards from SJS 47 to NEV 15 fair catch by 3-K.Fossum.

SJST Spartans
- TD (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 15
(9:05 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 19 for 4 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 19
(8:59 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 20 for 1 yard (28-T.Parker).
Int
3 & 5 - SJST 20
(8:27 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 15-H.Ikahihifo INTERCEPTED by 16-R.Tolefree at NEV 29. 16-R.Tolefree runs ob at NEV 29 for no gain.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29
(7:47 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 29
(7:40 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 30 for -1 yard (99-D.Peterson).
+16 YD
3 & 11 - NEVADA 30
(7:35 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to NEV 14 for 16 yards (4-E.Muhammad7-G.Sewell).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14
(6:51 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NEV 1 for 13 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - NEVADA 1
(6:24 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:19 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

SJST Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:09 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 18-J.Humphrey to NEV 17 for 17 yards (22-T.Jenkins). Penalty on NEV 22-J.Godley Holding 8 yards enforced at NEV 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 9
(6:09 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 9
(6:06 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 15 for 6 yards (3-T.Webb4-S.Latu).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - SJST 15
(6:00 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 24 for 9 yards (45-K.Harmon28-T.Parker).
-8 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 24
(5:28 - 3rd) 13-J.Lee to NEV 16 for -8 yards (16-R.Tolefree11-J.Osuna).
-2 YD
2 & 18 - SJST 16
(5:00 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 14 for -2 yards (16-R.Tolefree).
+11 YD
3 & 20 - SJST 14
(4:25 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for 11 yards (27-J.Lenard14-B.Brown).
Punt
4 & 9 - SJST 25
(3:39 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 35 yards from NEV 25 to SJS 40 fair catch by 12-B.Ezell.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Fumble (6 plays, 8 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(2:58 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Crump.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(2:51 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to SJS 46 for 6 yards (30-L.Hall).
No Gain
3 & 4 - NEVADA 46
(2:47 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
Punt
4 & 4 - NEVADA 46
(2:02 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 45 yards from SJS 46 to NEV 9 fair catch by 3-K.Fossum.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- Fumble (5 plays, 40 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 9
(1:54 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 11 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 11
(1:47 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 11
(1:04 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 19 for 8 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(0:56 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 19 for no gain (42-V.Fehoko).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(0:26 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
-2 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(15:00 - 4th) 16-M.Henry scrambles to NEV 19 FUMBLES (11-J.Osuna). 70-N.Edwards to NEV 17 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 12 - NEVADA 17
(14:54 - 4th) 35-Q.Conaway punts 41 yards from NEV 17. 22-T.Jenkins to SJS 42 FUMBLES. 10-B.Putman to SJS 45 for no gain.

SJST Spartans
- TD (11 plays, 110 yards, 3:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(14:47 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 45
(14:47 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 30 for 15 yards (27-J.Lenard).
+26 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(14:47 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 4 for 26 yards (27-J.Lenard).
Penalty
1 & 4 - SJST 4
(13:59 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 76-N.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 4. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 9 - SJST 9
(13:35 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 6 for 3 yards (91-E.Ane).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 6
(12:44 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 6 FUMBLES (28-T.Parker). out of bounds at the SJS End Zone. touchback.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- TD (12 plays, 45 yards, 4:27 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(12:10 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 29 for 9 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
+2 YD
2 & 1 - NEVADA 29
(12:02 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to SJS 31 for 2 yards (24-L.Weber).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(11:36 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to NEV 32 for 37 yards (6-T.Williams).
-10 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32
(11:02 - 4th) 17-S.Nunn to NEV 42 FUMBLES. 17-S.Nunn to NEV 42 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 20 - NEVADA 42
(10:33 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
+19 YD
3 & 20 - NEVADA 42
(10:02 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NEV 23 for 19 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 23
(9:48 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to NEV 20 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(9:01 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete.
No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(8:34 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blackwell.
+20 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 20
(8:30 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(8:26 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(8:20 - 4th) Team penalty on NEV Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SJS 35. No Play.

SJST Spartans
- TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:20 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 25 yards from SJS 50 to NEV 25 fair catch by 1-B.Robins.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(8:20 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 29 for 4 yards (14-B.Brown).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 29
(8:20 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 36 for 7 yards (23-N.Shelton28-T.Parker).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 36
(7:52 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 34 for -2 yards (12-B.Ezell).
+5 YD
2 & 12 - SJST 34
(7:30 - 4th) 16-M.Henry pushed ob at NEV 39 for 5 yards (28-T.Parker).
+13 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 39
(6:50 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian runs ob at SJS 48 for 13 yards.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48
(6:21 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to SJS 45 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon91-E.Ane).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SJST 45
(5:50 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum.
+13 YD
3 & 7 - SJST 45
(5:19 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks pushed ob at SJS 32 for 13 yards (2-Z.Zigler).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 32
(5:17 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to SJS 14 for 18 yards (12-B.Ezell11-J.Osuna).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 14
(4:51 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to SJS 1 for 13 yards (27-J.Lenard).
+1 YD
1 & 1 - SJST 1
(4:23 - 4th) 35-T.Taua runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(3:55 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 35
(3:53 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 16-M.Henry Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NEV 35. No Play.

NEVADA Wolf Pack
- End of Game (6 plays, 46 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:53 - 4th) 36-J. Diaz kicks 66 yards from NEV 20. 82-I.Hamilton to SJS 32 for 18 yards (8-K.Cureton17-J.Fotofili).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32
(3:53 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
+40 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 32
(3:47 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 28 for 40 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(3:42 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 28
(3:15 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 4-A.Crump. 4-A.Crump to NEV 6 for 22 yards (28-A.Arnold).
+2 YD
1 & 6 - NEVADA 6
(3:13 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to NEV 4 for 2 yards (5-E.Johnson). Penalty on NEV 28-A.Arnold Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at NEV 4.
No Gain
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2
(2:51 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 2
(2:47 - 4th) 21-D.Packer runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:40 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.

NEVADA Wolf Pack

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:36 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 10-B.Putman to NEV 31 for 31 yards (14-B.Brown).
+27 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(2:36 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 42 for 27 yards (27-J.Lenard).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42
(2:29 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to SJS 36 for 6 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 36
(2:01 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to SJS 31 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(1:28 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 29 for 2 yards (97-C.Johnson45-K.Harmon).
-4 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 29
(1:20 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 33 for -4 yards (92-C.Hall).
+10 YD
3 & 12 - NEVADA 33
(1:13 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 3-K.Fossum. 3-K.Fossum to SJS 23 for 10 yards (28-T.Parker).
Field Goal
4 & 2 - NEVADA 23
(0:26 - 4th) 43-B.Talton 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:26
43-B.Talton 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
46
yds
02:10
pos
38
41
Point After TD 2:36
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
38
Touchdown 2:40
21-D.Packer runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
68
yds
01:13
pos
37
38
Point After TD 3:53
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
38
Touchdown 3:53
35-T.Taua runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
45
yds
04:27
pos
31
37
Point After TD 8:20
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 8:20
12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
110
yds
03:50
pos
30
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:09
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
31
Touchdown 6:19
21-D.Packer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
29
yds
01:28
pos
23
31
Point After TD 14:17
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
31
Touchdown 14:25
12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:27
pos
16
31
Point After TD 14:52
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
Touchdown 15:00
16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
0:00
pos
10
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:27
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
24
Touchdown 0:33
12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
61
yds
00:17
pos
9
24
Field Goal 5:18
43-B.Talton 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
10
yds
06:18
pos
3
24
Point After TD 14:00
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 14:11
2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
14
plays
78
yds
03:22
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:14
39-M.Mercurio 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
48
yds
2:15
pos
3
14
Point After TD 9:34
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:43
12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Humphreys INTERCEPTED by 28-A.Arnold at SJS 40. 28-A.Arnold runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
40
yds
0:00
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:17
43-B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:20
2-D.Lee runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
66
yds
02:53
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 26
Rushing 2 9
Passing 13 16
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-12 8-18
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 420 537
Total Plays 61 88
Avg Gain 6.9 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 15 189
Rush Attempts 16 51
Avg Rush Yards 0.9 3.7
Net Yards Passing 405 348
Comp. - Att. 23-45 22-37
Yards Per Pass 9.0 9.4
Penalties - Yards 5-21 9-91
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 3-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 7-36.9 4-42.0
Return Yards 35 148
Punts - Returns 3-17 2-15
Kickoffs - Returns 1-18 4-93
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-40
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Jose State 3-3 37141438
Nevada 4-2 141071041
NEVADA -3, O/U 59
Mackay Stadium Reno, NV
 405 PASS YDS 348
15 RUSH YDS 189
420 TOTAL YDS 537
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.1% 405 3 1 144.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.1% 405 3 1 144.3
J. Love 23/45 405 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
N. Nash 3 23 0 22
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 2
D. Packer 5 11 2 4
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
T. Nevens 6 10 0 7
S. Nunn 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
S. Nunn 1 -10 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 131 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 131 1
B. Gaither 5 131 1 60
I. Hamilton 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 90 1
I. Hamilton 3 90 1 37
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 87 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 87 1
T. Walker 6 87 1 21
A. Crump 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 68 0
A. Crump 2 68 0 46
J. Blackwell 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Blackwell 1 12 0 12
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
T. Nevens 2 8 0 5
B. Humphreys 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Humphreys 1 6 0 6
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Deese Jr. 1 3 0 3
B. Foley 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Foley 0 0 0 0
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
D. Packer 2 0 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Harmon 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
K. Harmon 11-1 0.0 0
J. Lenard 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Lenard 9-1 0.0 0
J. Osuna 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Osuna 5-3 0.0 0
T. Webb 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Webb 5-0 0.0 0
B. Ezell 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
B. Ezell 4-0 0.0 1
V. Fehoko 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
V. Fehoko 4-1 0.0 0
S. Latu 4 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
S. Latu 4-1 0.0 0
C. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Hall 4-0 0.0 0
T. Parker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Parker 3-2 0.0 0
E. Ane 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
E. Ane 3-1 1.0 0
N. Shelton 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Shelton 3-0 0.0 0
R. Tolefree 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
R. Tolefree 3-0 0.0 1
H. Darden 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Darden 2-0 0.0 0
C. Johnson 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Zigler 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Zigler 1-0 0.0 0
B. Brown II 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Brown II 1-2 0.0 0
I. Ossai 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Ossai 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
M. Mercurio 1/1 44 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Galland 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 36.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 36.9 2
A. Galland 7 36.9 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Hamilton 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
I. Hamilton 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Ezell 12 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.7 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.7 10 0
B. Ezell 3 5.7 10 0
T. Jenkins 22 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Jenkins 1 0.0 0 0
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Henry 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 352 1 2 137.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 352 1 2 137.5
M. Henry 22/37 352 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
34 160 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 160 1
T. Taua 34 160 1 27
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 24 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 24 2
D. Lee 10 24 2 7
M. Henry 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
M. Henry 6 5 0 5
J. Lee 13 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
J. Lee 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 146 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 146 1
R. Doubs 5 146 1 75
E. Cooks 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 94 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 94 0
E. Cooks 6 94 0 55
D. Christian 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
D. Christian 3 28 0 13
C. Lappin 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
C. Lappin 1 19 0 19
B. Putman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
B. Putman 1 18 0 18
K. Fossum 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
K. Fossum 2 18 0 10
C. Turner 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Turner 1 11 0 11
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Lee 1 9 0 9
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Taua 2 9 0 11
H. Ikahihifo 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Ikahihifo 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Muhammad 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
E. Muhammad 8-0 0.0 0
E. Johnson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Brown 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
G. Sewell 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Sewell 2-1 0.0 0
K. Adams 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Adams 2-0 0.0 0
A. Arnold 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Arnold 2-0 0.0 1
D. Peterson 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Peterson 2-0 0.0 0
H. Sekona 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Sekona 1-0 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Hammond 1-0 0.0 0
L. Weber 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Weber 1-0 0.0 0
L. Hall 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Hall 1-1 0.0 0
K. Toomer 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Toomer 1-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
B. Talton 2/2 40 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Conaway 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 1
Q. Conaway 4 42.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Humphrey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.7 33 0
J. Humphrey 3 20.7 33 0
B. Putman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
B. Putman 1 31.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Fossum 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
K. Fossum 1 7.0 7 0
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
R. Doubs 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 25 1:02 3 -14 Punt
10:17 SJST 25 0:28 3 73 INT
9:34 SJST 25 2:15 5 48 FG
5:44 SJST 17 2:08 6 24 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 SJST 25 0:10 3 4 Punt
13:00 SJST 13 0:41 3 1 Punt
5:15 SJST 25 1:32 5 -12 Punt
0:50 SJST 39 0:17 3 61 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 SJST 25 0:27 2 75 TD
10:30 SJST 21 1:21 7 26 Punt
7:47 NEVADA 29 1:28 5 29 TD
2:58 SJST 40 0:56 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 SJST 20 3:50 11 110 TD
3:53 SJST 32 1:13 7 68 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 NEVADA 34 2:53 6 66 TD
7:14 NEVADA 33 1:20 3 8 Punt
3:31 NEVADA 23 3:22 14 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 NEVADA 38 0:09 2 -25 INT
11:36 SJST 31 6:18 12 10 FG
3:38 SJST 48 2:03 6 9 Downs
0:27 NEVADA 29 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:27 NEVADA 25 0:00 1 75 TD
14:17 NEVADA 12 3:11 7 31 Punt
9:05 NEVADA 15 0:38 3 56 INT
6:09 NEVADA 9 2:30 6 16 Punt
1:54 NEVADA 9 1:28 6 8 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 SJST 45 2:03 5 40 Fumble
8:20 NEVADA 25 4:27 12 45 TD
2:36 NEVADA 31 2:10 6 46 Game
