|
|
|SJST
|NEVADA
Talton kicks 40-yard FG, Nevada beats San Jose State 41-38
RENO, Nev. (AP) Brandon Talton kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, lifting Nevada to a 41-38 victory over San Jose State on Saturday after the Spartans rallied from a 21-point deficit.
Toa Taua ran for 160 yards and a touchdown for Nevada (4-2, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). On the final drive, Taua broke two tackles in the backfield and jumped over a third defender while losing his shoe for a 27-yard gain that moved the Wolf Pack passed midfield. Talton kicked the game winner six plays later.
Josh Love was 23-of-45 passing for 405 yards and threw three touchdown passes for San Jose State (3-3, 1-2). DeJon Packer had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs in the second half.
Love's 20-yard touchdown pass to Tre Walker tied the game at 31-31 midway through the fourth quarter. Taua scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive with about four minutes left in the game. Packer scored on a 2-yard run with 2:36 remaining.
Malik Henry tossed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs on the first play of the second half that stretched the Wolf Pack lead to 31-10.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, -14 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
-19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) to SJS 6 FUMBLES. 12-J.Love recovers at the SJS 6. 12-J.Love to SJS 6 for no gain.
|
-14 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 11 for -14 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 24 - SJST 11(14:27 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 11 for no gain (7-G.Sewell30-L.Hall).
|
Punt
|
4 & 24 - SJST 11(13:58 - 1st) 43-A.Galland punts 48 yards from SJS 11. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at SJS 10 for 49 yards (43-A.Galland). Team penalty on NEV Illegal block in the back declined. Penalty on NEV 32-G.Miranda Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 49.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(13:13 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 37 for 3 yards (4-S.Latu).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 37(12:58 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 38 for 1 yard (27-J.Lenard).
|
+55 YD
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 38(12:25 - 1st) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to SJS 7 for 55 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - NEVADA 7(12:01 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 5 for 2 yards (11-J.Osuna).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 5(11:32 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to SJS 2 for 3 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 2(10:53 - 1st) 2-D.Lee runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:20 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:17 - 1st) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(10:17 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 32 for 7 yards (96-H.Sekona).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - SJST 32(10:17 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
Int
|
3 & 3 - SJST 32(9:49 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 81-B.Humphreys INTERCEPTED by 28-A.Arnold at SJS 40. 28-A.Arnold runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(9:43 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|
Kickoff
|(9:34 - 1st) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(9:34 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 25 for no gain (98-S.Hammond).
|
+46 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(9:34 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 4-A.Crump. 4-A.Crump to NEV 29 for 46 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(9:02 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer to NEV 32 for -3 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEVADA 32(8:26 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NEV 27 for 5 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 27(7:52 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blackwell.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - NEVADA 27(7:19 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (6 plays, 24 yards, 2:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:14 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 18-J.Humphrey to NEV 33 for 33 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 33(7:10 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for no gain (92-C.Hall).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 33(7:04 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 36 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon42-V.Fehoko).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - SJST 36(6:31 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 41 for 5 yards (3-T.Webb).
|
Punt
|
4 & 2 - SJST 41(5:54 - 1st) 35-Q.Conaway punts 46 yards from NEV 41. 12-B.Ezell to SJS 17 for 4 yards (40-D.Grzesiak).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (14 plays, 78 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17(5:44 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 17 for no gain (99-D.Peterson).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 17(5:33 - 1st) 16-N.Nash pushed ob at SJS 39 for 22 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(5:01 - 1st) 16-N.Nash to SJS 40 for 1 yard (7-G.Sewell47-K.Toomer).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 40(4:30 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 56-K.Hoppe False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 40. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 14 - NEVADA 35(4:05 - 1st) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 46 for 11 yards (52-K.Adams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 46(4:05 - 1st) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - NEVADA 46(3:36 - 1st) 43-A.Galland punts 31 yards from SJS 46 out of bounds at the NEV 23.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 23(3:31 - 1st) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 23(3:23 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to NEV 30 for 7 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 3 - SJST 30(3:16 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 42 for 12 yards (16-R.Tolefree11-J.Osuna).
|
+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(2:42 - 1st) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 38 for 20 yards (11-J.Osuna).
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(2:09 - 1st) 16-M.Henry complete to 9-C.Lappin. 9-C.Lappin to SJS 19 for 19 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 19(1:32 - 1st) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SJST 19(0:59 - 1st) Penalty on SJS 54-D.Talauati Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 19. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 14(0:54 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 7 for 7 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 7 - SJST 7(0:40 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 4 for 3 yards (92-C.Hall).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 4(0:09 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 8 for -4 yards (92-C.Hall).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 8 - SJST 8(15:00 - 2nd) Team penalty on NEV Delay of game 5 yards enforced at SJS 8. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 13 - SJST 13(14:11 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SJS 2 for 11 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
Penalty
|
4 & 2 - SJST 2(14:11 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 92-C.Hall Roughing the passer 1 yards enforced at SJS 2. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SJST 1(14:11 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Interception (2 plays, -25 yards, 0:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
PAT Good
|(14:04 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(14:00 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(14:00 - 2nd) 21-D.Packer to SJS 29 for 4 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NEVADA 29(13:54 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Packer.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 29(13:16 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 40 yards from SJS 29. 3-K.Fossum to NEV 38 for 7 yards (2-Z.Zigler).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - NEVADA 29(13:16 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 40 yards from SJS 29. 3-K.Fossum to NEV 38 for 7 yards (2-Z.Zigler).
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(13:13 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(13:00 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 12-B.Ezell at SJS 13. 12-B.Ezell runs ob at SJS 13 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 13(12:32 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- FG (12 plays, 10 yards, 6:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 13(12:27 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 14 for 1 yard (47-K.Toomer).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NEVADA 14(12:19 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 14(11:40 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 31 yards from SJS 14 out of bounds at the SJS 45.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - NEVADA 14(11:40 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 31 yards from SJS 14 out of bounds at the SJS 45.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (5 plays, -12 yards, 1:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(11:36 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 31 for 14 yards (3-T.Webb).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 31(11:36 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SJS 24 for 7 yards (97-C.Johnson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 16(10:30 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 16. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 16(11:03 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at SJS 16. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 24 - SJST 30(10:14 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry pushed ob at SJS 26 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 20 - SJST 26(9:32 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SJS 26 FUMBLES. 16-M.Henry to SJS 26 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - SJST 26(10:14 - 2nd) to SJS 26 FUMBLES. 16-M.Henry recovers at the SJS 26. 16-M.Henry to SJS 26 for no gain.
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 5 - SJST 26(9:32 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks pushed ob at SJS 16 for 10 yards (12-B.Ezell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 16(9:00 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to SJS 14 for 2 yards (91-E.Ane).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 14(8:20 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to SJS 8 for 6 yards (4-S.Latu).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - SJST 8(7:44 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to SJS 6 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 6 - SJST 6(6:30 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 6(6:07 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to SJS 8 for -2 yards (45-K.Harmon37-I.Ossai).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 8 - SJST 8(6:03 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - SJST 8(5:18 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Downs (6 plays, 9 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:15 - 2nd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(5:12 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to SJS 30 for 5 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NEVADA 30(5:12 - 2nd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 33 for 3 yards (52-K.Adams6-T.Williams).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 33(4:45 - 2nd) Team penalty on SJS False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 33. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 28(4:11 - 2nd) Team penalty on SJS False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 28. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NEVADA 23(3:58 - 2nd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - NEVADA 23(3:43 - 2nd) 43-A.Galland punts 25 yards from SJS 23 out of bounds at the SJS 48.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (3 plays, 61 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(3:38 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry scrambles to SJS 47 for 1 yard (11-J.Osuna).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - SJST 47(3:31 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to SJS 36 for 11 yards (4-S.Latu).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 36(2:45 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry to SJS 35 for 1 yard (41-H.Darden).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - SJST 35(2:15 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
|
Sack
|
3 & 9 - SJST 35(1:39 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry sacked at SJS 39 for -4 yards (91-E.Ane).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 13 - SJST 39(1:35 - 2nd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Halftime (1 plays, 5 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(0:50 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at NEV 40 for 21 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(0:44 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 21-D.Packer. 21-D.Packer pushed ob at NEV 37 for 3 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
+37 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 37(0:38 - 2nd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:33 - 2nd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:27 - 2nd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to NEV End Zone. touchback.
|
+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:57 - 3rd) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (7 plays, 31 yards, 3:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:52 - 3rd) 36-J. Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(14:52 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 40 for 15 yards (14-B.Brown).
|
+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(14:52 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(14:25 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(14:17 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 18-J.Humphrey to NEV 12 for 12 yards (14-B.Brown).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 12(14:17 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 20 for 8 yards (42-V.Fehoko14-B.Brown).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 20(14:12 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 25 for 5 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(13:40 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for no gain (4-S.Latu).
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 25(13:08 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 36 for 11 yards (12-B.Ezell).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 36(12:32 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to NEV 45 for 9 yards (45-K.Harmon27-J.Lenard).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SJST 45(11:53 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 1 - SJST 45(11:12 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 43 for -2 yards (41-H.Darden).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - SJST 43(11:06 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 46 yards from NEV 43. 12-B.Ezell to SJS 21 for 10 yards (51-R.Hill).
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Interception (3 plays, 56 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 21(10:30 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blackwell.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 21(10:21 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blackwell. Team penalty on NEV Pass interference 11 yards enforced at SJS 21. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32(10:16 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 21-D.Packer.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 32(10:13 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 11-J.Blackwell. 11-J.Blackwell to SJS 44 for 12 yards (25-D.Brown).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44(10:10 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 23-T.Nevens. 23-T.Nevens to SJS 47 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson47-K.Toomer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 47(9:48 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blackwell.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 47(9:12 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
Punt
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 47(9:09 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 38 yards from SJS 47 to NEV 15 fair catch by 3-K.Fossum.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (5 plays, 29 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 15(9:05 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 19 for 4 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 19(8:59 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 20 for 1 yard (28-T.Parker).
|
Int
|
3 & 5 - SJST 20(8:27 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 15-H.Ikahihifo INTERCEPTED by 16-R.Tolefree at NEV 29. 16-R.Tolefree runs ob at NEV 29 for no gain.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 2:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(7:47 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 85-B.Foley.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 29(7:40 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 30 for -1 yard (99-D.Peterson).
|
+16 YD
|
3 & 11 - NEVADA 30(7:35 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to NEV 14 for 16 yards (4-E.Muhammad7-G.Sewell).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(6:51 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NEV 1 for 13 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NEVADA 1(6:24 - 3rd) 21-D.Packer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:19 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
SJST
Spartans
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:09 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 18-J.Humphrey to NEV 17 for 17 yards (22-T.Jenkins). Penalty on NEV 22-J.Godley Holding 8 yards enforced at NEV 17.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 9(6:09 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 4-E.Cooks.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 9(6:06 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 15 for 6 yards (3-T.Webb4-S.Latu).
|
+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - SJST 15(6:00 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 24 for 9 yards (45-K.Harmon28-T.Parker).
|
-8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 24(5:28 - 3rd) 13-J.Lee to NEV 16 for -8 yards (16-R.Tolefree11-J.Osuna).
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 18 - SJST 16(5:00 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 14 for -2 yards (16-R.Tolefree).
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 20 - SJST 14(4:25 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 25 for 11 yards (27-J.Lenard14-B.Brown).
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - SJST 25(3:39 - 3rd) 35-Q.Conaway punts 35 yards from NEV 25 to SJS 40 fair catch by 12-B.Ezell.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Fumble (6 plays, 8 yards, 1:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(2:58 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Crump.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 40(2:51 - 3rd) 12-J.Love complete to 81-B.Humphreys. 81-B.Humphreys to SJS 46 for 6 yards (30-L.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 46(2:47 - 3rd) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NEVADA 46(2:02 - 3rd) 43-A.Galland punts 45 yards from SJS 46 to NEV 9 fair catch by 3-K.Fossum.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- Fumble (5 plays, 40 yards, 2:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 9(1:54 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 11 for 2 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 11(1:47 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Christian.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 11(1:04 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 19 for 8 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19(0:56 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 19 for no gain (42-V.Fehoko).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 19(0:26 - 3rd) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 19(15:00 - 4th) 16-M.Henry scrambles to NEV 19 FUMBLES (11-J.Osuna). 70-N.Edwards to NEV 17 for no gain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - NEVADA 17(14:54 - 4th) 35-Q.Conaway punts 41 yards from NEV 17. 22-T.Jenkins to SJS 42 FUMBLES. 10-B.Putman to SJS 45 for no gain.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (11 plays, 110 yards, 3:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(14:47 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete.
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 45(14:47 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 30 for 15 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(14:47 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 4 for 26 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 4 - SJST 4(13:59 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 76-N.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at SJS 4. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - SJST 9(13:35 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 6 for 3 yards (91-E.Ane).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 6(12:44 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 6 FUMBLES (28-T.Parker). out of bounds at the SJS End Zone. touchback.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- TD (12 plays, 45 yards, 4:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(12:10 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 29 for 9 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NEVADA 29(12:02 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to SJS 31 for 2 yards (24-L.Weber).
|
+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(11:36 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 82-I.Hamilton. 82-I.Hamilton to NEV 32 for 37 yards (6-T.Williams).
|
-10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32(11:02 - 4th) 17-S.Nunn to NEV 42 FUMBLES. 17-S.Nunn to NEV 42 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 20 - NEVADA 42(10:33 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Deese.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 20 - NEVADA 42(10:02 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NEV 23 for 19 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 23(9:48 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese to NEV 20 for 3 yards (5-E.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(9:01 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20(8:34 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Blackwell.
|
+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 20(8:30 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:26 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(8:20 - 4th) Team penalty on NEV Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SJS 35. No Play.
SJST
Spartans
- TD (7 plays, 68 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:20 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 25 yards from SJS 50 to NEV 25 fair catch by 1-B.Robins.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(8:20 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 29 for 4 yards (14-B.Brown).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 29(8:20 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian to NEV 36 for 7 yards (23-N.Shelton28-T.Parker).
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 36(7:52 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to NEV 34 for -2 yards (12-B.Ezell).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - SJST 34(7:30 - 4th) 16-M.Henry pushed ob at NEV 39 for 5 yards (28-T.Parker).
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - SJST 39(6:50 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 14-D.Christian. 14-D.Christian runs ob at SJS 48 for 13 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 48(6:21 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to SJS 45 for 3 yards (45-K.Harmon91-E.Ane).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SJST 45(5:50 - 4th) 16-M.Henry incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Fossum.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 7 - SJST 45(5:19 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks pushed ob at SJS 32 for 13 yards (2-Z.Zigler).
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 32(5:17 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 10-B.Putman. 10-B.Putman to SJS 14 for 18 yards (12-B.Ezell11-J.Osuna).
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 14(4:51 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 4-E.Cooks. 4-E.Cooks to SJS 1 for 13 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SJST 1(4:23 - 4th) 35-T.Taua runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:55 - 4th) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(3:53 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 16-M.Henry Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at NEV 35. No Play.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
- End of Game (6 plays, 46 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:53 - 4th) 36-J. Diaz kicks 66 yards from NEV 20. 82-I.Hamilton to SJS 32 for 18 yards (8-K.Cureton17-J.Fotofili).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32(3:53 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|
+40 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 32(3:47 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 28 for 40 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(3:42 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete.
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 28(3:15 - 4th) 12-J.Love complete to 4-A.Crump. 4-A.Crump to NEV 6 for 22 yards (28-A.Arnold).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - NEVADA 6(3:13 - 4th) 21-D.Packer to NEV 4 for 2 yards (5-E.Johnson). Penalty on NEV 28-A.Arnold Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at NEV 4.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 2 - NEVADA 2(2:51 - 4th) 12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 2(2:47 - 4th) 21-D.Packer runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:40 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:36 - 4th) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 10-B.Putman to NEV 31 for 31 yards (14-B.Brown).
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(2:36 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 42 for 27 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(2:29 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to SJS 36 for 6 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 36(2:01 - 4th) 2-D.Lee to SJS 31 for 5 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(1:28 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 29 for 2 yards (97-C.Johnson45-K.Harmon).
|
-4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 29(1:20 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 33 for -4 yards (92-C.Hall).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 12 - NEVADA 33(1:13 - 4th) 16-M.Henry complete to 3-K.Fossum. 3-K.Fossum to SJS 23 for 10 yards (28-T.Parker).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - NEVADA 23(0:26 - 4th) 43-B.Talton 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|26
|Rushing
|2
|9
|Passing
|13
|16
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|420
|537
|Total Plays
|61
|88
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|15
|189
|Rush Attempts
|16
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.9
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|405
|348
|Comp. - Att.
|23-45
|22-37
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-21
|9-91
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-36.9
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|35
|148
|Punts - Returns
|3-17
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-18
|4-93
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-40
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|405
|PASS YDS
|348
|
|
|15
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|420
|TOTAL YDS
|537
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Love 12 QB
|J. Love
|23/45
|405
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|3
|23
|0
|22
|
D. Packer 21 RB
|D. Packer
|5
|11
|2
|4
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|6
|10
|0
|7
|
S. Nunn 17 WR
|S. Nunn
|1
|-10
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|5
|131
|1
|60
|
I. Hamilton 82 WR
|I. Hamilton
|3
|90
|1
|37
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|6
|87
|1
|21
|
A. Crump 4 WR
|A. Crump
|2
|68
|0
|46
|
J. Blackwell 11 WR
|J. Blackwell
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Humphreys 81 TE
|B. Humphreys
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Foley 85 TE
|B. Foley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Packer 21 RB
|D. Packer
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lenard 27 S
|J. Lenard
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Osuna 11 LB
|J. Osuna
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ezell 12 CB
|B. Ezell
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
V. Fehoko 42 DL
|V. Fehoko
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latu 4 NT
|S. Latu
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Parker 28 LB
|T. Parker
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ane 91 DL
|E. Ane
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Tolefree 16 LB
|R. Tolefree
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. Darden 41 LB
|H. Darden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 97 DE
|C. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zigler 2 CB
|Z. Zigler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown II 14 S
|B. Brown II
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Ossai 37 LB
|I. Ossai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|1/1
|44
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Galland 43 P
|A. Galland
|7
|36.9
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Hamilton 82 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Ezell 12 CB
|B. Ezell
|3
|5.7
|10
|0
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Henry 16 QB
|M. Henry
|22/37
|352
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|34
|160
|1
|27
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|10
|24
|2
|7
|
M. Henry 16 QB
|M. Henry
|6
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Lee 13 DB
|J. Lee
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|5
|146
|1
|75
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|6
|94
|0
|55
|
D. Christian 14 WR
|D. Christian
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
C. Lappin 9 TE
|C. Lappin
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Putman 10 WR
|B. Putman
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
K. Fossum 3 WR
|K. Fossum
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
C. Turner 19 WR
|C. Turner
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|2
|9
|0
|11
|
H. Ikahihifo 15 TE
|H. Ikahihifo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 25 DB
|D. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sewell 7 LB
|G. Sewell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Adams 52 LB
|K. Adams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 28 DB
|A. Arnold
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Peterson 99 DE
|D. Peterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Sekona 96 DT
|H. Sekona
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Weber 24 LB
|L. Weber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Toomer 47 DE
|K. Toomer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|2/2
|40
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Conaway 35 P
|Q. Conaway
|4
|42.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Humphrey 18 WR
|J. Humphrey
|3
|20.7
|33
|0
|
B. Putman 10 WR
|B. Putman
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
