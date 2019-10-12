|
|
|NTEXAS
|USM
Abraham throws for 421 yards, 3 TDs in Southern Miss. win
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Jack Abraham threw for 421 yards with three touchdowns and his favorite target, Quez Watkins, caught eight passes for 198 yards and a score and Southern Mississippi defeated North Texas 45-27 on Saturday night.
De'Michael Harris ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns to go with 79 yards receiving and another touchdown. The Golden Eagles had 563 total yards.
After a wild first half in which the quarterbacks passed for more than 400 yards and Southern Miss led 28-20, the Golden Eagles (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA) scored another 17 points and held North Texas (2-4, 1-1) to 114 yards of offense in the second half.
Abraham and Watkins connected on a 72-yard non-scoring pass play late in the third quarter. After two penalties and a 1-yard rushing loss, the pair connected for a 14-yard touchdown for a 38-20 lead with 2:53 remaining in the third.
Harris added a 13-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to go with his first-quarter scores of a 60-yard run and a 59-yard pass from Abraham.
Mean Green quarterback Mason Fine completed just 11 of 25 passes for 217 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. All three touchdowns went to Jaelon Darden, who had five receptions for 87 yards.
The homecoming victory gives Southern Miss an eight-game home winning streak.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to USM 25 fair catch by 32-H.Maples.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to USM 22 for -3 yards.
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 13 - USM 22(15:00 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones runs ob at USM 38 for 16 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 38(14:29 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to USM 41 for 3 yards.
|
+59 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 41(14:10 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(13:50 - 1st) 98-A.Stein extra point is no good. blocked by 48-J.King. 89-W.Potosky to NTX 7 for no gain.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (2 plays, 50 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(13:37 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 60 yards from USM 35. 13-D.Torrey to USM 50 for 45 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(13:37 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to USM 45 for 5 yards.
|
+45 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 45(13:29 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 16-J.Shorter. 16-J.Shorter runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(13:06 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (10 plays, 39 yards, 4:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:55 - 1st) 47-E.Mooney kicks 38 yards from NTX 35 to USM 27 fair catch by 32-H.Maples.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 27(12:55 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 31 for 4 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 31(12:55 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to USM 38 for 7 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 38(12:30 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 42 for 4 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 42(12:11 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to NTX 46 for 12 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(11:37 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to NTX 47 for -1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - USM 47(11:07 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to NTX 44 for 3 yards.
|
+17 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 44(10:32 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to NTX 27 for 17 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 27(9:59 - 1st) 18-D.Harris to NTX 22 for 5 yards.
|
-12 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 22(9:18 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham to NTX 34 FUMBLES. 15-J.Abraham to NTX 34 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 17 - USM 34(8:44 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 17 - USM 34(8:15 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 30 yards from NTX 34 out of bounds at the NTX 4.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (9 plays, 6 yards, 2:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 4(7:59 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 7 for 3 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 7(7:51 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 15 for 8 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(7:22 - 1st) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to NTX 24 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - NTEXAS 24(6:49 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 26 for 2 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 26(6:22 - 1st) Team penalty on NTX Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at NTX 26. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 15 - NTEXAS 21(6:01 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Smith.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - NTEXAS 21(5:48 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Torrey.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - NTEXAS 21(5:44 - 1st) Penalty on NTX 6-M.Fine Delay of game 5 yards enforced at NTX 21. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 20 - NTEXAS 16(5:38 - 1st) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 20 for 4 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 16 - NTEXAS 20(5:35 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 35 yards from NTX 20. 2-J.Adams to USM 40 for -5 yards.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(5:02 - 1st) 33-K.Perkins to USM 41 for 1 yard.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 9 - USM 41(4:53 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 48-R.Ladner.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 9 - USM 41(4:12 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
Punt
|
4 & 9 - USM 41(4:05 - 1st) 93-Z.Everett punts 40 yards from USM 41 to NTX 19 fair catch by 1-J.Darden.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 19(3:59 - 1st) 15-T.Siggers to NTX 23 for 4 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 23(3:53 - 1st) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 26 for 3 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 26(3:20 - 1st) 6-M.Fine scrambles to NTX 28 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - NTEXAS 28(2:37 - 1st) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 46 yards from NTX 28. 2-J.Adams to USM 28 for 2 yards.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (3 plays, 72 yards, 1:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 28(1:56 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 35 for 7 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - USM 35(1:45 - 1st) 15-J.Abraham complete to 13-N.McLaurin. 13-N.McLaurin to USM 40 for 5 yards.
|
+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 40(1:14 - 1st) 18-D.Harris runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:44 - 1st) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:33 - 1st) 98-A.Stein kicks 48 yards from USM 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 27 for 10 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(0:33 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Shorter.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(0:26 - 1st) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 25 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 25(0:20 - 1st) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 2nd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 57 yards from NTX 25 to USM 18 fair catch by 2-J.Adams.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (8 plays, 37 yards, 4:12 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 18(14:54 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 20 for 2 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 20(14:47 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 24 for 4 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - USM 24(14:15 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 82-T.Terry. 82-T.Terry to USM 29 for 5 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 29(13:32 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 33 for 4 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 33(13:15 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 82-T.Terry. 82-T.Terry to USM 46 for 13 yards.
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 46(12:35 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to NTX 48 for 6 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - USM 48(12:08 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to NTX 46 for 2 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - USM 46(11:12 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to NTX 45 for 1 yard.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - USM 45(10:42 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham punts 17 yards from NTX 45 Downed at the NTX 28.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (5 plays, 72 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(9:53 - 2nd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 31 for 3 yards.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 31(9:42 - 2nd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 42 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(9:26 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Torrey.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(9:07 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 47 for 5 yards.
|
+53 YD
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 47(9:01 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:40 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(8:29 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 40 yards from NTX 35 to USM 25 fair catch by 32-H.Maples.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(8:29 - 2nd) 18-D.Harris to USM 26 for 1 yard.
|
+18 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 26(8:29 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 44 for 18 yards.
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 44(7:59 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris to USM 42 for -2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 12 - USM 42(7:31 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 18-D.Harris.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - USM 42(6:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Terry.
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - USM 42(6:47 - 2nd) 93-Z.Everett punts 38 yards from USM 42 Downed at the NTX 20.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Interception (3 plays, 68 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(6:41 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(6:30 - 2nd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 19 for -1 yard.
|
Int
|
3 & 11 - NTEXAS 19(6:26 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-R.Mitchell at NTX 47. 1-R.Mitchell to NTX 12 for 35 yards.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (1 plays, 12 yards, 0:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 12(5:55 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 48-R.Ladner. 48-R.Ladner runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(5:36 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to NTX End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:30 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 43 yards from USM 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 34 for 12 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(5:30 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 82-D.Hair-Griffin. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTX 41 for 7 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 41(5:23 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to NTX 43 for 2 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 43(5:04 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to USM 50 for 7 yards.
|
+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(4:45 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 14-G.White. 14-G.White to USM 1 for 49 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - NTEXAS 1(4:18 - 2nd) 21-N.Smith to USM 2 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 2(4:09 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(3:24 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney extra point is no good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (6 plays, 76 yards, 2:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:20 - 2nd) 47-E.Mooney kicks 42 yards from NTX 35. 2-J.Adams to USM 24 for 1 yard.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 24(3:20 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to USM 27 for 3 yards.
|
+59 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 27(3:13 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to NTX 14 for 59 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 14(2:26 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to NTX 1 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - USM 1(1:39 - 2nd) 33-K.Perkins to NTX 1 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - USM 1(1:00 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham to NTX 1 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - USM 1(0:53 - 2nd) 15-J.Abraham runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(0:49 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Halftime (6 plays, 44 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 42 yards from USM 35. 59-H.Harrison to NTX 27 for 4 yards. Team penalty on NTX Personal Foul 14 yards enforced at NTX 27.
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 13(0:44 - 2nd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 27 for 14 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(0:44 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson to NTX 39 for 12 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(0:30 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to NTX 46 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 46(0:20 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 13-D.Torrey.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 46(0:10 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine incomplete.
|
+11 YD
|
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 46(0:06 - 2nd) 6-M.Fine complete to 13-D.Torrey. 13-D.Torrey pushed ob at USM 43 for 11 yards.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Missed FG (10 plays, 47 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35. 13-D.Torrey to NTX 33 for 33 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 33(15:00 - 3rd) 21-N.Smith to NTX 34 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 34(14:50 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence. Penalty on USM 29-E.Gunn Holding 10 yards enforced at NTX 34. No Play.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(14:22 - 3rd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 41 for -3 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NTEXAS 41(14:16 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 41(13:50 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White. Penalty on USM 7-D.Maberry Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NTX 41. No Play.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(13:44 - 3rd) 13-D.Torrey to USM 40 for 4 yards.
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 40(13:37 - 3rd) 13-D.Torrey to USM 20 for 20 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(13:19 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(12:38 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(12:30 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White.
|
No Good
|
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 20(12:26 - 3rd) 47-E.Mooney 37 yards Field Goal is No Good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- FG (12 plays, 62 yards, 6:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 20(12:20 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 18 for -2 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 12 - USM 18(12:15 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 82-T.Terry. 82-T.Terry to USM 37 for 19 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 37(11:40 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 39 for 2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 8 - USM 39(11:11 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 82-T.Terry. 82-T.Terry to USM 49 for 10 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 49(10:30 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to NTX 47 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - USM 47(10:01 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to NTX 47 for no gain.
|
+11 YD
|
3 & 6 - USM 47(9:14 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to NTX 36 for 11 yards.
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 36(8:36 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to NTX 39 for -3 yards.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - USM 39(8:00 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to NTX 25 for 14 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(7:16 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Terry.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 25(6:57 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to NTX 18 for 7 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - USM 18(6:53 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Jones.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - USM 18(6:19 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Fumble (3 plays, -4 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:12 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(6:06 - 3rd) 23-L.Easly to NTX 27 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 27(6:06 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|
Sack
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 27(5:29 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine sacked at NTX 21 for -6 yards (47-T.Whittington24-D.Kennedy).
|
Punt
|
4 & 14 - NTEXAS 21(5:23 - 3rd) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 38 yards from NTX 21. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 41 FUMBLES. 16-Q.Watkins to USM 41 for no gain. Penalty on USM 9-M.Shorts Personal Foul 16 yards enforced at USM 41.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+72 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 25(4:50 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins to NTX 3 for 72 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 3 - USM 3(4:22 - 3rd) Penalty on USM 60-C.Wright False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 3. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 8 - USM 8(4:22 - 3rd) 33-K.Perkins to NTX 9 for -1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - USM 9(4:22 - 3rd) Penalty on USM 70-K.Washington False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 9. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 14 - USM 14(3:12 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 16-Q.Watkins. 16-Q.Watkins runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(3:00 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Interception (4 plays, -8 yards, 0:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:53 - 3rd) 98-A.Stein kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to NTX End Zone. touchback.
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(2:53 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine complete to 84-D.Simpson. 84-D.Simpson to NTX 42 for 17 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(2:53 - 3rd) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 42 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(2:30 - 3rd) 6-M.Fine scrambles to NTX 43 for 1 yard.
|
Int
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 43(1:54 - 3rd) 5-J.Bean incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 19-K.Hemby at USM 17. 19-K.Hemby to USM 17 for no gain.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 17(1:35 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 22 for 5 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - USM 22(1:28 - 3rd) 15-J.Abraham complete to 5-T.Jones. 5-T.Jones to USM 30 for 8 yards.
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 30(1:00 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 33 for 3 yards.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - USM 33(0:05 - 3rd) 18-D.Harris to USM 32 for -1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - USM 32(15:00 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to USM 34 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - USM 34(14:21 - 4th) 93-Z.Everett punts 46 yards from USM 34 to NTX 20 fair catch by 1-J.Darden.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 0:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(13:39 - 4th) 13-D.Torrey to NTX 22 for 1 yard.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 22(13:31 - 4th) Penalty on NTX 56-J.Brammer False start 5 yards enforced at NTX 22. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - NTEXAS 17(13:02 - 4th) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - NTEXAS 17(12:56 - 4th) 5-J.Bean scrambles to NTX 27 for 10 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 27(12:51 - 4th) 36-A.Kenworthy punts 40 yards from NTX 27 out of bounds at the USM 33.
USM
Golden Eagles
- TD (9 plays, 67 yards, 6:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 33(12:20 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to USM 37 for 4 yards.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - USM 37(12:08 - 4th) 18-D.Harris to USM 45 for 8 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 45(11:23 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to USM 46 for 1 yard.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - USM 46(10:40 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham to USM 45 for -1 yard.
|
+21 YD
|
3 & 10 - USM 45(9:53 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham complete to 2-J.Adams. 2-J.Adams to NTX 34 for 21 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 34(9:10 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to NTX 24 for 10 yards.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 24(8:23 - 4th) 33-K.Perkins to NTX 15 for 9 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - USM 15(7:40 - 4th) 15-J.Abraham to NTX 13 for 2 yards.
|
+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - USM 13(6:51 - 4th) 18-D.Harris runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:10 - 4th) 98-A.Stein extra point is good.
NTEXAS
Mean Green
- TD (10 plays, 65 yards, 3:22 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:02 - 4th) 98-A.Stein kicks 38 yards from USM 35. 59-H.Harrison to NTX 35 for 8 yards.
|
+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(6:02 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 32-M.Lawrence. 32-M.Lawrence to USM 50 for 15 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(5:55 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to USM 46 for 4 yards.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 46(5:34 - 4th) 21-N.Smith to USM 34 for 12 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(5:10 - 4th) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 14-G.White. Team penalty on USM 12 players 5 yards enforced at USM 34. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 5 - NTEXAS 29(4:46 - 4th) 5-J.Bean to USM 29 for no gain.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 29(4:37 - 4th) 23-L.Easly to USM 24 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(4:20 - 4th) 5-J.Bean to USM 24 for no gain.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(3:45 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 21-N.Smith. 21-N.Smith to USM 20 for 4 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 20(3:30 - 4th) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 32-M.Lawrence.
|
+20 YD
|
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 20(2:50 - 4th) 5-J.Bean complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:40 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney extra point is good.
USM
Golden Eagles
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:36 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:34 - 4th) 47-E.Mooney kicks 16 yards from NTX 35 out of bounds at the USM 49.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - USM 49(2:34 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to USM 49 for no gain.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - USM 49(2:24 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to USM 50 for 1 yard.
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - USM 50(1:46 - 4th) 7-D.Maberry to NTX 48 for 2 yards.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - USM 48(0:58 - 4th) 93-Z.Everett punts 10 yards from NTX 48 out of bounds at the NTX 38.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|24
|Rushing
|8
|6
|Passing
|8
|18
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|375
|563
|Total Plays
|63
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|122
|142
|Rush Attempts
|32
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|3.8
|Net Yards Passing
|253
|421
|Comp. - Att.
|14-31
|29-36
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|11.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-29
|6-56
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.2
|6-30.2
|Return Yards
|112
|33
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-112
|1-1
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-35
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|253
|PASS YDS
|421
|
|
|122
|RUSH YDS
|142
|
|
|375
|TOTAL YDS
|563
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Torrey 13 RB
|D. Torrey
|13
|61
|0
|20
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|6
|25
|0
|12
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|5
|22
|0
|8
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|3
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
M. Fine 6 QB
|M. Fine
|3
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|5
|87
|3
|53
|
G. White 14 WR
|G. White
|2
|58
|0
|49
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|45
|1
|45
|
D. Simpson 84 WR
|D. Simpson
|2
|29
|0
|17
|
J. Ozougwu 32 LB
|J. Ozougwu
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Torrey 13 RB
|D. Torrey
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Smith 21 RB
|N. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Lawrence 32 WR
|M. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 9 TE
|K. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 47 K
|E. Mooney
|0/1
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Kenworthy 36 P
|A. Kenworthy
|5
|43.2
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Torrey 13 RB
|D. Torrey
|4
|25.0
|45
|0
|
H. Harrison 59 LB
|H. Harrison
|2
|6.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|29/36
|421
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|15
|46
|0
|13
|
D. Maberry 7 RB
|D. Maberry
|3
|3
|0
|2
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|5
|-10
|1
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|8
|198
|1
|72
|
Ti. Jones 5 WR
|Ti. Jones
|7
|66
|0
|16
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|4
|33
|0
|21
|
T. Terry 82 WR
|T. Terry
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
R. Ladner 48 TE
|R. Ladner
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
N. McLaurin 13 WR
|N. McLaurin
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Kennedy 24 LB
|D. Kennedy
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Whittington 47 LB
|T. Whittington
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Mitchell 1 DB
|R. Mitchell
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Hemby 19 DB
|K. Hemby
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stein 98 K
|A. Stein
|1/1
|35
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Everett 93 P
|Z. Everett
|3
|36.0
|2
|40
|
M. Bromell 94 P
|M. Bromell
|2
|28.0
|0
|46
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|1
|17.0
|0
|17
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|2
|-1.5
|2
|0
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
