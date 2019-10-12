|
Russo, Temple upset turnover-prone No. 23 Memphis 30-28
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The bass speaker was pumping loud enough in Temple's locker room to rattle the lower hallways of Lincoln Financial Field after the Owls go done making some noise in the American Athletic Conference.
Anthony Russo threw two touchdown passes and Temple took advantage of four turnovers by Memphis to upset No. 23 Memphis 30-28 on Saturday.
The final decisive play came with some debate. Joey Magnifico seemed to make diving catch to convert a fourth-and-10 with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter, but it was called overturned and ruled incomplete after video review.
''I thought he laid out,'' Tigers coach Mike Norvell said. ''I thought he had his arms underneath it. I know there was movement within the ball but that's a pretty big Jumbotron and it looked like his arm was underneath it. They did call it a catch on the field, and so I guess they had a more conclusive angle to decide that it need to be overturned. From my vantage point, it looked like it was a catch.''
The American Athletic Conference issued a statement, backing its officials.
''The ruling was that the Memphis play didn't have control of the ball as it hit the ground,'' AAC assistant commissioner of communications Chuck Sullivan. ''There was enough video evidence to overturn the ruling (of a catch on the field.)''
Brady White passed for 355 yards and two scores for Memphis (5-1, 2-1 American), which fell behind 16-0 as the Owls (5-1, 2-0) turned the Tigers' mistakes into points. The Owls could have buried Memphis early, but the first three Memphis turnovers were turned into Will Mobley's three field goals.
Jager Gardner ran for a score and Isaiah Wright and Brandon Mack caught touchdown passes for Temple. Russo's 12-yard touchdown to Mack made it 30-21 with 12:48 left in the fourth.
Russo threw for 224 yards on 20-for-33 passing.
Kenneth Gainwell had eight catches for 98 yards and rushed 19 times for 107 yards and a touchdown for Memphis.
THE TAKEAWAY
Memphis: Even with the turnovers, Memphis showed the offensive firepower that it has. The Tigers still were able to compile 492 yards - almost 200 more than the average defensive yield that Temple had for its first five games of the season.
Temple: Temple's offense runs best when it gets its running game going with Re'Mahn Davis and Gardner. Temple is averaging 165 yards per game on the ground in six games this season with that tandem combining for 966 yards on 190 carries and eight touchdowns.
''To beat two ranked teams, it just is what it is,'' Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley said. ''It's just one game at a time. We just keep pushing forward. It's not that big a deal.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Memphis: Entering Saturday at the No. 23 spot, the Tigers are likely to fall out of the poll after appearing in it for the first time this week.
Temple: The Owls have wins over two teams that were ranked in the Top 25 at the time of their contest, though Maryland has crashes since then. Temple might not break into the rankings this week but with No. 2 SMU and UCF up next, it has plenty of chances to impress.
UP NEXT
Memphis: The Tigers return home to face Tulane in a Saturday night contest at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Memphis held an 11-game winning streak over Tulane until last season's 40-24 loss in New Orleans.
Temple: The Owls visit SMU.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 1:42 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 34 for 9 yards (13-A.Monroe16-D.Winston).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 34(15:00 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 38 for 4 yards (3-C.Russell).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(14:31 - 1st) 14-A.Gibson to MEM 34 for -4 yards (9-Q.Roche).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 14 - MEMP 34(14:18 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 47 for 13 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 47(13:49 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 47(13:18 - 1st) 48-A.Williams punts 37 yards from MEM 47 to TEM 16 fair catch by 2-I.Wright.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (8 plays, 84 yards, 2:18 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(13:13 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack pushed ob at TEM 26 for 10 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(13:06 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 34 for 8 yards (2-T.Carter25-A.Hall).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 34(12:57 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 35 for 1 yard (40-T.Pickens). Team penalty on MEM Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at TEM 35.
|
+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(12:30 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 12 for 38 yards (32-J.Francis12-L.Thomas). Team penalty on MEM Holding declined.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(12:15 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to MEM 4 for 8 yards (2-T.Carter).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 4(12:05 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to MEM 1 for 3 yards (5-E.Cunningham).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 1 - TEMPLE 1(11:38 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to MEM 1 for no gain (40-T.Pickens).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 1(11:31 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:55 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Interception (3 plays, 22 yards, 0:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:51 - 1st) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(10:51 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 24 for -1 yard (23-H.Hand).
|
+13 YD
|
2 & 11 - MEMP 24(10:51 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 37 for 13 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 37(10:22 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 23-H.Hand at TEM 47. 23-H.Hand to TEM 47 for no gain. Team penalty on MEM Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
TEMPLE
Owls
- FG (7 plays, 39 yards, 2:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(10:05 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 41 for 12 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 41(9:58 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 82-D.Martin-Robinson.
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 41(9:36 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner pushed ob at MEM 43 for -2 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|
+20 YD
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 43(9:31 - 1st) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 23 for 20 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(8:52 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to MEM 17 for 6 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 17(8:25 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to MEM 15 for 2 yards (35-T.Hart).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 15(7:56 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to MEM 14 for 1 yard (10-M.Joseph).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 1 - TEMPLE 14(7:32 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Fumble (3 plays, 63 yards, 0:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:54 - 1st) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|
+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(6:49 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 41 for 16 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(6:49 - 1st) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 50 for 9 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
|
Sack
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 50(6:26 - 1st) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 44 for -6 yards FUMBLES (42-D.Kelly). 4-S.Franklin to MEM 12 for 32 yards (86-J.Magnifico).
TEMPLE
Owls
- FG (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(5:43 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(5:28 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(5:23 - 1st) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 80-J.Barbon.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(5:19 - 1st) 91-W.Mobley 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Fumble (5 plays, 56 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:11 - 1st) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(5:06 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie. Penalty on TEM 14-C.Braswell Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MEM 25. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(5:06 - 1st) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 17-K.Watkins.
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 40(5:00 - 1st) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 42 for 2 yards (23-H.Hand42-D.Kelly).
|
+43 YD
|
3 & 8 - MEMP 42(4:55 - 1st) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to TEM 15 for 43 yards (14-C.Braswell).
|
-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 15(4:13 - 1st) 25-R.Clark to TEM 17 FUMBLES (17-D.Levine). 9-Q.Roche to TEM 19 for no gain.
TEMPLE
Owls
- FG (13 plays, 54 yards, 3:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(3:54 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 30 for 11 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(3:42 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 30 for no gain (35-T.Hart).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(3:19 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to TEM 32 for 2 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 32(2:44 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 42 for 10 yards (40-T.Pickens29-C.Gonzalez).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(2:09 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio to TEM 49 for 7 yards (12-L.Thomas23-J.Russell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 49(1:54 - 1st) 20-R.Davis to MEM 50 for 1 yard (23-J.Russell).
|
+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 50(1:30 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to MEM 45 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(1:04 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright pushed ob at MEM 45 for no gain (5-E.Cunningham).
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(0:38 - 1st) 16-T.Centeio to MEM 38 for 7 yards (12-L.Thomas).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 38(0:08 - 1st) 21-J.Gardner to MEM 34 for 4 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 34(15:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to MEM 33 for 1 yard (35-T.Hart).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 33(14:42 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to MEM 29 for 4 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 29(14:08 - 2nd) 16-T.Centeio to MEM 27 for 2 yards (35-T.Hart).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 27(13:30 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
MEMP
Tigers
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:49 - 2nd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(12:43 - 2nd) Team penalty on MEM Delay of game 5 yards enforced at MEM 25. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 15 - MEMP 20(12:43 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones to MEM 31 for 11 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - MEMP 31(12:43 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 32 for 1 yard (25-A.Tyler).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 32(12:23 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MEMP 32(11:42 - 2nd) 48-A.Williams punts 43 yards from MEM 32 Downed at the TEM 25.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Fumble (10 plays, 42 yards, 3:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(11:36 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 27 for 2 yards (10-M.Joseph).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(11:26 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 82-D.Martin-Robinson. 82-D.Martin-Robinson to TEM 43 for 16 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(10:59 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 43 for no gain (41-S.Blake).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(10:28 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to TEM 44 for 1 yard (32-J.Francis).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 44(10:03 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue. Penalty on MEM 41-S.Blake Pass interference 13 yards enforced at TEM 44. No Play.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(9:32 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 36 for 7 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 36(9:26 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to MEM 32 for 4 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(8:57 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to MEM 32 for no gain (5-E.Cunningham).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 32(8:29 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to MEM 28 for 4 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
-5 YD
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 28(7:52 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to MEM 33 FUMBLES. 94-J.Dorceus to MEM 33 for no gain.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (4 plays, 67 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 33(7:21 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico to TEM 31 for 36 yards (21-F.Johnson).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 31(7:16 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TEM 17 for 14 yards (5-S.Bradley).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 17(7:02 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell to TEM 14 for 3 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - MEMP 14(6:36 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(6:06 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(6:00 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(6:00 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(6:00 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 36 for 11 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(5:54 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to TEM 38 for 2 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 38(5:32 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to MEM 47 for 15 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(4:43 - 2nd) 21-J.Gardner to MEM 43 for 4 yards (41-S.Blake40-T.Pickens).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 43(4:15 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to MEM 33 for 10 yards (15-Q.Johnson55-B.Huff).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(3:40 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Smith.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(3:11 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 23 for 10 yards (7-C.Claybrooks).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(3:05 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright. Penalty on MEM 2-T.Carter Holding 11 yards enforced at MEM 23. No Play.
|
+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(2:34 - 2nd) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(2:28 - 2nd) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(2:21 - 2nd) 48-J.LaFree kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to MEM End Zone. touchback.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(2:21 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 32 for 7 yards (3-C.Russell).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - MEMP 32(2:21 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 3 - MEMP 32(2:00 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 42 for 10 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(1:55 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TEM 39 for 19 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(1:42 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to TEM 25 for 14 yards (14-C.Braswell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:34 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 25(1:20 - 2nd) 19-K.Gainwell runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(1:15 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (4 plays, -2 yards, 0:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to TEM End Zone. touchback.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(1:08 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 30 for 5 yards (35-T.Hart).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 30(1:08 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 38 for 8 yards (99-B.Brown). Penalty on TEM 58-M.Hennessy Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 30. No Play.
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - TEMPLE 20(1:02 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 23 for 3 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 23(0:57 - 2nd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 23 for no gain (55-B.Huff).
|
Punt
|
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 23(0:53 - 2nd) 48-J.LaFree punts 47 yards from TEM 23 out of bounds at the MEM 30.
MEMP
Tigers
- Halftime (4 plays, 4 yards, 0:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(0:48 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 10-D.Coxie.
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 30(0:38 - 2nd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 42 for 12 yards (3-C.Russell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(0:31 - 2nd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|
Sack
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 42(0:23 - 2nd) 3-B.White sacked at MEM 34 for -8 yards (88-I.Maijeh).
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (6 plays, 25 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 2-I.Wright runs ob at TEM 25 for 25 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright to TEM 27 for 2 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 27(14:50 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to TEM 46 for 19 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(14:20 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 20-R.Davis.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(14:00 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis runs 54 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on TEM 63-I.Moore Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 46. No Play.
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 20 - TEMPLE 36(13:50 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright to MEM 50 for 14 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 50(13:30 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 50(13:10 - 3rd) 48-J.LaFree punts 45 yards from MEM 50 out of bounds at the MEM 5.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (11 plays, 95 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 5(13:03 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 7 for 2 yards (13-A.Monroe17-D.Levine).
|
+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 7(12:54 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 22 for 15 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 22(12:14 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 23 for 1 yard (17-D.Levine).
|
+22 YD
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 23(11:54 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 45 for 22 yards (16-D.Winston).
|
+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(11:21 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones runs ob at TEM 45 for 10 yards.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(10:50 - 3rd) 3-B.White to TEM 44 for 1 yard (88-I.Maijeh).
|
Sack
|
2 & 9 - MEMP 44(10:40 - 3rd) 3-B.White sacked at TEM 46 for -2 yards (10-Z.Mesday).
|
+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - MEMP 46(10:07 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell pushed ob at TEM 28 for 18 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(9:28 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to TEM 26 for 2 yards (5-S.Bradley).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 26(9:08 - 3rd) 25-R.Clark to TEM 23 for 3 yards (88-I.Maijeh).
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 23(8:35 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(8:02 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:55 - 3rd) 36-R.Patterson kicks 58 yards from MEM 35. 2-I.Wright to TEM 27 for 20 yards (47-C.Cochran22-T.Lindsey).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(7:55 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 84-K.Yeboah.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(7:48 - 3rd) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 27 for no gain (94-J.Dorceus35-T.Hart).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(7:41 - 3rd) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 18-J.Blue.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(7:12 - 3rd) 48-J.LaFree punts 33 yards from TEM 27 Downed at the MEM 40.
MEMP
Tigers
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(7:07 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico pushed ob at MEM 45 for 5 yards (4-S.Franklin).
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 45(6:55 - 3rd) 3-B.White to MEM 49 for 4 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 1 - MEMP 49(6:32 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 49 for no gain (14-C.Braswell).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MEMP 49(6:10 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 49 for no gain (23-H.Hand88-I.Maijeh).
TEMPLE
Owls
- Fumble (5 plays, 45 yards, 1:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(5:33 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio to MEM 42 for 7 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 42(5:26 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to MEM 43 for -1 yard (23-J.Russell).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 43(5:00 - 3rd) 20-R.Davis to MEM 41 for 2 yards (5-E.Cunningham).
|
+30 YD
|
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 41(4:24 - 3rd) 16-T.Centeio complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to MEM 11 for 30 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11(3:58 - 3rd) 1-B.Mack complete to 16-T.Centeio. 16-T.Centeio to MEM 4 FUMBLES (2-T.Carter). 2-T.Carter to MEM 7 for 3 yards (16-T.Centeio).
MEMP
Tigers
- Fumble (9 plays, 61 yards, 3:25 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 7(3:26 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 14-A.Gibson. 14-A.Gibson pushed ob at MEM 15 for 8 yards (4-S.Franklin). Penalty on TEM 4-S.Franklin Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at MEM 15.
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(3:15 - 3rd) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 35 for 5 yards (5-S.Bradley16-D.Winston).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 35(2:55 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico pushed ob at MEM 38 for 3 yards (23-H.Hand).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 38(2:28 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 40 for 2 yards (5-S.Bradley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(1:59 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 40(1:17 - 3rd) 17-K.Watkins to MEM 40 for no gain (23-H.Hand3-C.Russell).
|
+24 YD
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 40(1:07 - 3rd) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to TEM 36 for 24 yards (14-C.Braswell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 36(0:29 - 3rd) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 36(0:01 - 3rd) 3-B.White to TEM 32 FUMBLES (23-H.Hand). 25-A.Tyler to TEM 45 for 13 yards (10-D.Coxie).
TEMPLE
Owls
- TD (5 plays, 55 yards, 2:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(15:00 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 21-J.Gardner. 21-J.Gardner to TEM 50 for 5 yards (5-E.Cunningham).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 50(14:43 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack to MEM 36 for 14 yards (35-T.Hart).
|
+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 36(14:30 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to MEM 12 for 24 yards (15-Q.Johnson).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(13:48 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to MEM 12 for no gain (35-T.Hart).
|
+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(13:20 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 1-B.Mack. 1-B.Mack runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(12:50 - 4th) 91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
MEMP
Tigers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:48 - 4th) 48-J.LaFree kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to MEM 25 fair catch by 7-C.Claybrooks.
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(12:48 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 33 for 8 yards (56-K.Banks).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 33(12:48 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - MEMP 33(12:16 - 4th) 13-K.Jones to MEM 41 for 8 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 41(12:10 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to TEM 50 for 9 yards (14-C.Braswell).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - MEMP 50(11:51 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie pushed ob at TEM 40 for 10 yards (8-I.Graham-Mobley).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(11:16 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 14-A.Gibson. Penalty on TEM 25-A.Tyler Holding 10 yards enforced at TEM 40. No Play.
|
+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(10:41 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico to TEM 3 for 27 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - MEMP 3(10:34 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 88-T.Daniel. 88-T.Daniel runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(10:04 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson extra point is good.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Downs (12 plays, 54 yards, 3:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:58 - 4th) 36-R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from MEM 35. 26-T.Williams to TEM 16 for 16 yards (16-N.Augustus22-T.Lindsey).
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(9:58 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 22 for 6 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 22(9:52 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright to TEM 27 for 5 yards (23-J.Russell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(9:39 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Mack.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(9:20 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
|
+23 YD
|
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(9:10 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 2-I.Wright. 2-I.Wright to TEM 50 for 23 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 50(9:05 - 4th) 15-A.Russo complete to 18-J.Blue. 18-J.Blue to MEM 45 for 5 yards (32-J.Francis).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 45(8:40 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to MEM 42 for 3 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 42(8:20 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to MEM 39 for 3 yards (25-A.Hall).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(7:13 - 4th) 15-A.Russo incomplete. Intended for 2-I.Wright.
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(6:49 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to MEM 33 for 6 yards (41-S.Blake).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 33(6:41 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to MEM 31 for 2 yards (13-J.Clemons).
|
+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - TEMPLE 31(6:06 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to MEM 30 for 1 yard (25-A.Hall).
MEMP
Tigers
- Downs (9 plays, 40 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(5:27 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to MEM 35 for 5 yards.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 5 - MEMP 35(5:20 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Magnifico.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MEMP 35(4:49 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico to MEM 42 for 7 yards (3-C.Russell). Penalty on TEM 3-C.Russell Holding 10 yards enforced at MEM 35. No Play.
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 45(4:47 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 13-K.Jones. 13-K.Jones pushed ob at TEM 44 for 11 yards (13-A.Monroe).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(4:30 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to TEM 42 for 2 yards (3-C.Russell).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - MEMP 42(4:07 - 4th) 19-K.Gainwell to TEM 41 for 1 yard (88-I.Maijeh).
|
-2 YD
|
3 & 7 - MEMP 41(3:35 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 19-K.Gainwell. 19-K.Gainwell to TEM 43 for -2 yards (3-C.Russell4-S.Franklin).
|
4 & 9 - MEMP(2:46 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico to TEM 30 for 13 yards.
|
No Gain
|
4 & 9 - MEMP 43(2:03 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 86-J.Magnifico.
TEMPLE
Owls
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(2:03 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 46 for 3 yards (40-T.Pickens).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 46(1:50 - 4th) 20-R.Davis to TEM 47 for 1 yard (12-L.Thomas).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 47(1:46 - 4th) 21-J.Gardner to TEM 47 for no gain (23-J.Russell).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 47(1:40 - 4th) 49-A.Barry punts 37 yards from TEM 47 to MEM 16 fair catch by 10-D.Coxie.
MEMP
Tigers
- End of Game (6 plays, 9 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 16(0:54 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 10-D.Coxie. 10-D.Coxie to MEM 24 for 8 yards (25-A.Tyler).
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - MEMP 24(0:48 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico to MEM 34 for 10 yards (5-S.Bradley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(0:26 - 4th) 3-B.White spikes the ball at MEM 34 for no gain.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MEMP 34(0:17 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 13-K.Jones.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MEMP 34(0:17 - 4th) 3-B.White incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Samuel.
|
-9 YD
|
4 & 10 - MEMP 34(0:11 - 4th) 3-B.White complete to 86-J.Magnifico. 86-J.Magnifico 10-D.Coxie 3-B.White 10-D.Coxie to MEM 25 for no gain (23-H.Hand).
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|27
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|17
|13
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|476
|456
|Total Plays
|77
|85
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|193
|Rush Attempts
|33
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|347
|263
|Comp. - Att.
|28-44
|24-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|7.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-44
|6-70
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.0
|4-40.5
|Return Yards
|0
|61
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|3-61
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|347
|PASS YDS
|263
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|193
|
|
|476
|TOTAL YDS
|456
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|28/43
|363
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Gainwell 19 RB
|K. Gainwell
|19
|106
|1
|25
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|4
|27
|1
|23
|
K. Jones 13 WR
|K. Jones
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
A. Hall 25 LB
|A. Hall
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
B. White 3 QB
|B. White
|6
|-7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Gainwell 19 RB
|K. Gainwell
|8
|98
|0
|22
|
D. Coxie 10 WR
|D. Coxie
|8
|92
|1
|24
|
J. Magnifico 86 TE
|J. Magnifico
|6
|87
|0
|36
|
K. Jones 13 WR
|K. Jones
|4
|75
|0
|43
|
A. Gibson 14 WR
|A. Gibson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Daniel 88 TE
|T. Daniel
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
T. Samuel 1 WR
|T. Samuel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Watkins 17 RB
|K. Watkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Blake Jr. 41 DB
|S. Blake Jr.
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Russell 23 LB
|J. Russell
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pickens 40 LB
|T. Pickens
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hart 35 LB
|T. Hart
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Francis 32 DB
|J. Francis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cunningham 5 DE
|E. Cunningham
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Thomas 12 DB
|L. Thomas
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Johnson 15 DB
|Q. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 7 DB
|C. Claybrooks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hall 25 LB
|A. Hall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 2 DB
|T. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 10 DL
|M. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Huff 55 DE
|B. Huff
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dykes 5 TE
|S. Dykes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorceus 94 DL
|J. Dorceus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 13 DL
|J. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 29 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 36 K
|R. Patterson
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Williams 48 P
|A. Williams
|2
|40.0
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|20/33
|224
|2
|0
|
T. Centeio 16 QB
|T. Centeio
|3/3
|32
|0
|0
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gardner 21 RB
|J. Gardner
|18
|77
|1
|24
|
R. Davis 20 RB
|R. Davis
|23
|72
|0
|19
|
T. Centeio 16 QB
|T. Centeio
|7
|44
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Mack 1 WR
|B. Mack
|9
|125
|1
|38
|
I. Wright 2 WR
|I. Wright
|6
|56
|1
|23
|
J. Blue 18 WR
|J. Blue
|5
|52
|0
|30
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|2
|18
|0
|16
|
T. Centeio 16 QB
|T. Centeio
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Gardner 21 RB
|J. Gardner
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Smith 19 WR
|J. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Barbon 80 WR
|J. Barbon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 20 RB
|R. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Hand 23 CB
|H. Hand
|9-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Monroe 13 S
|A. Monroe
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Graham-Mobley 8 LB
|I. Graham-Mobley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bradley 5 LB
|S. Bradley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 14 CB
|C. Braswell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell 3 LB
|C. Russell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tyler 25 S
|A. Tyler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DT
|I. Maijeh
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Levine 17 DE
|D. Levine
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Franklin 4 LB
|S. Franklin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roche 9 DE
|Q. Roche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dioubate 92 DT
|K. Dioubate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kelly 42 DE
|D. Kelly
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Banks 56 DT
|K. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mesday 10 DE
|Z. Mesday
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
F. Johnson 21 CB
|F. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winston 16 S
|D. Winston
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Mobley 91 K
|W. Mobley
|3/3
|44
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Wright 2 WR
|I. Wright
|2
|22.5
|25
|0
|
T. Williams 26 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
