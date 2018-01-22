2018 Super Bowl rosters by college, conference: Stanford, SEC, Pac-12 on top

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, and as a college football fan, you only have one question on your mind about this matchup: Which schools did the players go to?

Well, they went to a lot of different schools, and we've broken down the rosters of both teams for you. It turns out that when you put the active rosters and injured reserve list into play, the college with the most representation in Super Bowl LII this year is ... Stanford.

Yes, Stanford. That nerdy school that produces all the apps on your phone and soon-to-be Super Bowl champions. The Cardinal have five players in the game with three on the Patriots (Jonathan Bademosi, Cameron Fleming, Jordan Richards) and two on the Eagles (Zach Ertz, Aziz Shittu).

After Stanford, there are six different schools with four players apiece: Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The four schools that were in this year's College Football Playoff have a total of nine players (Alabama and Georgia: 3, Oklahoma: 2, Clemson: 1) in the game.

Here are the top 15 colleges represented on both rosters.

College Players Stanford 5 Florida 4 Florida State 4 Michigan 4 Oregon 4 West Virginia 4 Wisconsin 4 Alabama 3 Arizona 3 Arkansas 3 Georgia 3 LSU 3 Nebraska 3 Rutgers 3 Texas 3

Two players each: Auburn, Boise State, Cincinnati, Kent State, Memphis, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, TCU, Texas Tech, UCLA, Virginia, Washington, Washington State

One player each: Arizona State, Brown, Buffalo, BYU, California, Clemson, Colorado, Connecticut, Eastern Illinois, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Maryland, Miami (FL), Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Monmouth, Navy, NC State, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota State, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Penn State, San Diego State, South Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, West Alabama, West Texas A&M, Wyoming, Youngstown State

And here's a table breaking down the rosters by conference.