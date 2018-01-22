2018 Super Bowl rosters by college, conference: Stanford, SEC, Pac-12 on top
Stanford produces apps and Super Bowl participants
The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, and as a college football fan, you only have one question on your mind about this matchup: Which schools did the players go to?
Well, they went to a lot of different schools, and we've broken down the rosters of both teams for you. It turns out that when you put the active rosters and injured reserve list into play, the college with the most representation in Super Bowl LII this year is ... Stanford.
Yes, Stanford. That nerdy school that produces all the apps on your phone and soon-to-be Super Bowl champions. The Cardinal have five players in the game with three on the Patriots (Jonathan Bademosi, Cameron Fleming, Jordan Richards) and two on the Eagles (Zach Ertz, Aziz Shittu).
After Stanford, there are six different schools with four players apiece: Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The four schools that were in this year's College Football Playoff have a total of nine players (Alabama and Georgia: 3, Oklahoma: 2, Clemson: 1) in the game.
Here are the top 15 colleges represented on both rosters.
|College
|Players
Stanford
5
Florida
4
Florida State
4
Michigan
4
Oregon
4
West Virginia
4
Wisconsin
4
Alabama
3
3
3
Georgia
3
3
3
3
3
Two players each: Auburn, Boise State, Cincinnati, Kent State, Memphis, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, TCU, Texas Tech, UCLA, Virginia, Washington, Washington State
One player each: Arizona State, Brown, Buffalo, BYU, California, Clemson, Colorado, Connecticut, Eastern Illinois, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Maryland, Miami (FL), Miami (Ohio), Michigan State, Mississippi State, Monmouth, Navy, NC State, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota State, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Penn State, San Diego State, South Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Toledo, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, West Alabama, West Texas A&M, Wyoming, Youngstown State
And here's a table breaking down the rosters by conference.
|Conference
|Players
SEC
25
Pac-12
25
Big Ten
22
ACC
13
Big 12
12
American
8
Non-FBS
7
MAC
5
Mountain West
4
Conference USA
3
Independents
1
Sun Belt
0
-
Jalen Hurts gave himself a new look
The Alabama QB has a new look after the Tide claimed another national title
-
Malek Young sees career cut short
Young was injured during Miami's Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin
-
WATCH: 'Paterno' teaser trailer released
The movie will zero in on former Penn State coach Joe Paterno during the Jerry Sandusky sc...
-
Family mourns Salaam's 'stolen' Heisman
Bidding for Salaam's trophy, which the auction house says was obtained legally, ends Satur...
-
Locksley safe, smart move at OC for Bama
Locksley has been the offensive coordinator at Illinois and Maryland during his coaching c...
-
NFL Draft early entries taking a risk
Many NFL-eligible juniors ignore advice provided by the league and risk going undrafted each...
Add a Comment