One of the marquee matchups on the Week 9 college football schedule features C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes traveling to face Sean Clifford and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Stroud has thrown at least four touchdown passes in five of his last six games, helping the Buckeyes average 49.6 points per contest. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions bounced-back from their first loss of the season with a convincing 45-17 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers last Saturday. 

The latest Week 9 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Buckeyes as 15.5-point favorites on the road. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, the Michigan Wolverines are 22-point favorites against in-state rival Michigan State. Whether you're thinking about making a selection on one of those games or looking elsewhere for value on the Week 9 CFB odds board, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 9 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup.

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 9: No. 9 Oklahoma State easily wins as a 1-point underdog against No. 22 Kansas State. The Cowboys are coming off an impressive 41-34 victory over the Texas Longhorns as six-point underdogs. Quarterback Spencer Sanders put the team on his back, throwing for 391 yards and two touchdowns, while also carrying the ball 11 times for 43 yards. 

For the season, Sanders has thrown for 2,030 yards, 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions. The senior QB torched the Wildcats last season, completing 22-of-34 pass attempts for 344 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in Oklahoma State's 31-20 victory over Kansas State in 2021. SportsLine's model expects Sanders will account for over 300 yards on Saturday, helping the Cowboys cover the spread more than 60% of the time. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 4 Michigan (-22) cruises to a blowout win against Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines have had no trouble covering several large spreads this season, covering four spreads of at least one touchdown. They rolled to a 41-17 win over then-No. 10 Penn State in their most recent contest, easily covering the 7-point spread. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in that win.

Junior running back Blake Corum is one of the best backs in college football, rushing for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns on 146 carries. He has tallied at least 120 rushing yards in four consecutive games, and he is facing a Michigan State defense that allowed 237 rushing yards against Ohio State earlier this month. SportsLine's model is expecting another big day from Corum, which is one reason why the Wolverines are covering the spread 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 9

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 9, and it says a top-20 favorite will go down hard.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-20 favorite goes down hard?

College football odds for Week 9 (via Caesars)

College football odds for Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State (-13.5, 40)

Louisiana at Southern Mississippi (PK, 43.5)

Utah at Washington State (+8, 56)

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU (-3, 60.5)

Louisiana Tech at FIU (+6.5, 58.5)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+1.5, 55)

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-22, 47.5)

Ohio State at Penn State (+15.5, 61.5)

Notre Dame at Syracuse (-2.5, 46)

 TCU at West Virginia (+7, 69)

Arkansas at Auburn (+4, 61.5)

Miami at Virginia (+2, 47.5)

Florida at Georgia (-22, 56)

Wake Forest at Louisville (+4.5, 62.5)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (-1, 58)

Illinois at Nebraska (+7.5, 51.5)

 Oregon at Cal (+17, 57)

Cincinnati at UCF (+1, 56)

Missouri at South Carolina (-6, 47)

USC at Arizona (+15, 76)

Michigan State at Michigan (-22.5, 54.5)

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (+2.5, 55.5)

Baylor at Texas Tech (-2.5, 61.5)

Pittsburgh at North Carolina (-3.5, 63.5)

Stanford at UCLA (-16.5, 63.5)

