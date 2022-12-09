The Raiders just managed to lose a game to a quarterback who wasn't on the team's roster 72 hours before kickoff. They managed that despite leading 16-3 with under four minutes left, and then despite pinning the Rams down to the 2-yard line with less than two minutes left, up by a score.

I'd say losing to Baker Mayfield and the skeleton-crew Rams under those circumstances is the worst game I've seen a team lose this season, but, to be 100% honest, I'm not sure it's even the Raiders' worst loss of the season. They blew a 23-0 second-half lead to a bad Cardinals team earlier in the season, and then lost to a worse Colts team just days after they hired an ESPN analyst as their head coach.

It's hard to overstate how awful this season has gone for the Raiders, and on Thursday, they managed to go down while potentially taking plenty of Fantasy players down with them -- Josh Jacobs had a solid game, but Derek Carr had just 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Davante Adams had just three catches for 71 yards. This should have been their easiest win of the season; instead, I'm left wondering how they can even let Josh McDaniels on the plane home.

Hopefully Carr and Adams didn't bury you, and there's still time to pull out of it if they did. That's what today's newsletter is all about. You can find all of the Fantasy Football Today team's Week 14 preview content right here, including previews for every game on the schedule, with start and sit calls from Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard, plus the latest injury news you need to know about:

🔍Week 14 Game Previews

There's something to watch in every game on the NFL schedule every week, even if you have to squint to see it sometimes. Here's a look ahead at every Week 14 game, with some thoughts and start/sit calls from the FFT team:

All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

Jets at Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Line: Bills -10; 43.5 O/U

Bills -10; 43.5 O/U Implied totals: Bills 26.75, Jets 16.75

The Jets have racked up over 900 yards of offense in two games with Mike White at QB, so this is clearly a much more feisty matchup than they have been in the past -- and they managed to beat the Bill in their last matchup. I'm not expecting a repeat, but they've shown before they can slow this offense down.

Start or sit?: Zonovan Knight -- Start. "Knight has been fantastic as the lead running back for the Jets for the past two weeks, and I'm willing to trust him even against the Bills. In two games since Michael Carter hurt his ankle in Week 12 against Chicago, Knight has over 100 total yards in both outings and eight receptions for 62 yards on eight targets. The work in the passing game matters here since Mike White loves checking down to his running backs, and Buffalo has allowed 10 receptions to D'Andre Swift and Rhamondre Stevenson in the past two games. The Bills also have allowed a running back to score at least 12 PPR points in five of the past six games, including Carter and James Robinson each scoring 13 PPR points against Buffalo in Week 9. Even though Carter could return in Week 14, Knight is still worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues." -- Jamey Eisenberg

Injuries: Corey Davis (illness) is the only significant name to watch on offense here, though Matt Milano's (knee) absence from practice the past few days is certainly worth watching. That could make the middle of the field a little more open for the Jets.

Browns at Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Line: Bengals -5.5; 47 O/U

Bengals -5.5; 47 O/U Implied totals: Bengals 26.25, Browns 20.75

Deshaun Watson looked pretty awful in his first game in Week 13, which makes it hard to have much faith in this offense. Maybe he figures it out, but after effectively two years away from the game, the onus needs to be on Watson to prove this offense has much value. He's a mid-range QB2, while Amari Cooper remains a risky start against a Bengals defense that has been playing pretty well.

Start or sit?: Deshaun Watson -- Sit. "If Patrick Mahomes couldn't get more than 20 Fantasy points against the Bengals last week, what are the chances that Watson can this week? I expect Watson to be less rusty, but it's still a treacherous matchup. I'd rather start Jared Goff or Ryan Tannehill." -- Dave Richard

Injuries: Joe Mixon (concussion) has practiced in full two days in a row, so it sure looks like he's good to go. It's harder to be sure about Tee Higgins, who was added to the injury report Thursday with a hamstring injury, practicing on a limited basis. We'll have to keep a close eye on his status for Friday before we know whether he'll be able to go, but I'm making sure I have an alternative ready. Hayden Hurst (calf) won't play, while Davis Njoku (knee) looks like he's on his way back after getting two limited practices in to start the week.

Texans at Cowboys

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Line: Cowboys -17; 44 O/U

Cowboys -17; 44 O/U Implied totals: Cowboys 30.5, Texans 13.5

This is arguably the most lopsided matchup of the season, with the Cowboys averaging 39.8 points over their past five while the Texans haven't even reached 20 since back in Week 7. The Texans are going back to Davis Mills at QB, but he was only averaging 6.5 yards per attempt with a 3.4% touchdown rate before getting benched, so expectations should be low, especially with the Texans' injury issues.

Start or sit?: Dameon Pierce -- Bust alert. "Pierce had a solid game against the Browns in Week 13 as expected with 18 carries for 73 yards, along with three catches for 22 yards on three targets. But that was a favorable matchup. Facing the Cowboys this week, we could get the production from Pierce that we saw in his two games prior to Week 13 when he combined for five PPR points against Washington and Miami. He hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 5, and this Dallas defense is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only four running backs have scored against the Cowboys this season (Saquon Barkley did it twice), and Pierce is only worth using as a low-end starter or flex this week given the matchup." -- Jamey Eisenberg

Injuries: Nico Collins (foot) and Brandin Cooks (calf) both look pretty unlikely to play at this point after missing the first two days of practice.

Vikings at Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Line: Lions -2; 52 O/U

Lions -2; 52 O/U Implied totals: Lions 27, Vikings 25

The Vikings just keep winning close games, pushing their record in games decided by one score or less to an improbable 9-0. That's pretty hard to do, and that's reflected in the Lions actually being slightly favored in a game that you probably want a lot of exposure to for your Fantasy team, given the 52-point O/U.

Start or sit?: Kirk Cousins -- Start. "There's no doubt the Lions defense is getting better, but offenses are still throwing downfield on them even though the squad is getting well north of a 30% pressure rate pretty much every week. It still sets up Cousins to have a good stat line with an outside shot at an epic one. Assuming a floor of 22 Fantasy points, Cousins is an easy start over Dak Prescott (low ceiling against Houston) and Tom Brady." -- Dave Richard

Injuries: D'Andre Swift (ankle) and Jamaal Williams (hand) both popped up unexpectedly on the injury report this week, but both were also full participants in practice, so there doesn't seem to be much risk here. Swift was a concern just because of the way injuries have limited him all season, but it doesn't seem to be much of a concern. He remains Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week.

Jaguars at Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Line: Titans -4; 41 O/U

Titans -4; 41 O/U Implied totals: Titans 22.5, Jaguars 18.5

It looks like there's at least some risk of Trevor Lawrence (foot) missing this one, as he hasn't practiced yet this week. That would force C.J. Beathard into a starting role for the first time since he went 1-1 for the 49ers back in 2020. That would surely hurt the Jaguars pass-catchers, in what would otherwise be a pretty good matchup. For what it's worth, Lawrence said earlier in the week he expects to play, so keep an eye on that for Friday's practice reports.

Start or sit? : Zay Jones -- Sleeper. "Jones was dreadful last week at Detroit with two catches for 16 yards on seven targets, but that snapped a two-game streak of him scoring at least 14 PPR points. I like that he has 31 targets in his past three games, and he should get Trevor Lawrence (foot) for this game based on Wednesday's report that the Jaguars quarterback wants to play against the Titans. It's also a great matchup since Tennessee is No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In their past five games, the Titans have allowed 78 catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns to opposing receivers from Kansas City, Denver, Green Bay, Cincinnati and Philadelphia, with six guys scoring at least 18 PPR points. This should be a good week for Jones and Christian Kirk if Lawrence is playing as expected." -- Jamey Eisenberg

Injuries: Treylon Burks (concussion) looks like a real long shot to play, and that makes it tough to trust anyone in this passing game. If you're desperate for TE help, Chigoziem Okonwko has seen his role increase of late, with five targets in each of his past two games. There's some big-play potential here in an offense that needs it.

Eagles at Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Line: Eagles -7; 45 O/U

Eagles -7; 45 O/U Implied totals: Eagles 26-Giants 19

If the Giants are going to have any hopes of competing in this one, it's probably going to come down to the run game. The Eagles have taken steps to supplement their one real weakness, however, and have held two of their past three opponents to under 100 rushing yards, so it could be a long day for the Giants.

Start or sit?: Darius Slayton -- Sit. "The Giants scored 23 points in two games against the Eagles last year, and the Eagles defense is better this year. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Slayton see a bunch of targets, but that doesn't mean he's going to feast. I'm not even sure he's safe for 10 PPR points, but his upside to score big on one or two plays keeps him in the mix as a flex. I'd rather start Josh Palmer, Marquise Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Nico Collins." -- Dave Richard

Injuries: Not helping matters for the Giants is the fact that Saquon Barkley was added to the practice report Thursday with a neck injury. He was limited, so hopefully it's nothing, but if you're desperate for RB help, consider adding Matt Breida or Gary Brightwell -- Breida played nine snaps to Brightwell's zero last week so I would prioritize him.

Ravens at Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Line: Steelers -2.5; 36.5 O/U

Steelers -2.5; 36.5 O/U Implied totals: Steelers 19.5, Ravens 17

Tyler Huntley faced the Steelers in one of his four starts last season, but it was not one of his best performances -- he went 16 for 31 for 141 yards, two interceptions, and no touchdowns. The Ravens passing game was struggling with Lamar Jackson, so I could see things getting pretty ugly here.

Start or sit?: Tyler Huntley -- Sleeper. "Huntley is a wild-card with his rushing ability, which is his best asset as a Fantasy quarterback. In his past six appearances going back to last season, he's rushed for at least 40 yards in each outing, including in Week 13 against Denver when he came on for an injured Lamar Jackson (knee). The problem is he has one game with more than 220 passing yards and multiple touchdowns over that span, and the Steelers have allowed just five quarterbacks (Joe Burrow did it twice) to score more than 20 Fantasy points this season. But with six teams on a bye, and Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and Trevor Lawrence (foot) all hurt, taking a chance on Huntley as a streamer makes sense. There's plenty of downside here -- he scored just six Fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 18 last year despite 72 rushing yards -- but he also can have a big game if he can limit the turnovers. In deeper leagues, Huntley is worth trusting as a starter." -- Jamey Eisenberg

Injuries: Lamar Jackson (knee) has not yet practiced and is not expected to play, while the biggest injury for the Steelers is Diontae Johnson (hip), who was downgraded to a DNP Thursday after being limited Wednesday. That mid-week downgrade is concerning, seeing as it's a new injury for Johnson, who may have suffered it during practice. At this point, I would be trying to avoid starting Johnson if I can, even if he does play.

Chiefs at Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Line: Chiefs -9.5; 44 O/U

Chiefs -9.5; 44 O/U Implied totals: Chiefs 26.75, Broncos 17.25

The Broncos are 32nd in scoring and second in points allowed, and only one of these seems likely to change much this week. Maybe they can slow this Chiefs offense down and keep it close, but I have a pretty hard time seeing that -- this defense has been incredible, but it's probably asking too much of them to keep doing it against an offense like this with no help from their counterparts going the opposite way.

Start or sit?: Isiah Pacheco -- Start. "I'm definitely giving Pacheco plenty of credit for his past few games, just like Andy Reid has given Pacheco opportunities in those same games. It shouldn't be too hard to envision the Chiefs building a big lead this week, nor should it be too hard to figure Pacheco gets the opportunities to handle running downs before the game is in hand and well after. He'll be in my starting lineup over Dameon Pierce, Jamaal Williams, and in non-PPR, both Buccaneers running backs." -- Dave Richard

Injuries: Courtland Sutton (hamstring) seems unlikely to play this week, which puts extra pressure on Jerry Jeudy and Greg Dulcich in a week where the Broncos will likely be trailing early and often. I'm fine starting both if need be. Patrick Mahomes (foot) has practiced without limitations this week, so he seems fine, while Kadarius Toney (hamstring) remains limited and would be tough to trust at this point even if he is able to play.

Buccaneers at 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Line: 49ers -3.5; 37.5 O/U

49ers -3.5; 37.5 O/U Implied totals: 49ers 20.5, Buccaneers 17

The 49ers have been arguably the best defense in the league, and this unit handled Miami's high-flying passing offense pretty easily last week. The Buccaneers have shown some flashes when they've committed to a fast-tempo offense, and it might be their only hope at this point, given their offensive line issues. Still, given the matchup -- and Brock Purdy's first career start for the 49ers -- expectations are rightly low, with the second-lowest O/U on the slate.

Start or sit?: Tom Brady -- Sit. "Brady managed 21 Fantasy points against the Saints in Week 13 when he scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes to erase a 13-point deficit. He's now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but this should be a tough matchup for him at San Francisco, even if it's a homecoming game since he grew up in the Bay Area as a 49ers fan. Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota are the lone quarterbacks with more than 19 Fantasy points against San Francisco, and the 49ers are allowing just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Brady is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues." -- Jamey Eisenberg

Injuries: With the exception of Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), who is out until the playoffs, at least, there really aren't any injuries we're watching here.

Panthers at Seahawks

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Line: Seahawks -3.5; 44 O/U

Seahawks -3.5; 44 O/U Implied totals: Seahawks 23.75, Panthers 20.25

I'm genuinely surprised the Seahawks are only 3.5-point favorites in this one. The Panthers have been right around middle of the pack in most pass defense stats, and I just don't see how they're going to keep pace with what has been a very efficient Seahawks passing offense. If they do manage it, it'll likely be because they can run the ball and Seattle can't.

Start or sit?: D'Onta Foreman - Start. "I believe Seattle's run defense will struggle with Foreman, just as it has struggled with other good running backs this year. It should create a good situation for Foreman to break some long runs and plop into the end zone when the Panthers get close. I'd start him over Miles Sanders, Travis Etienne and Zonovan Knight." -- Dave Richard

Injuries: There are so many moving pieces in the Seahawks backfield right now, with Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas both held out of practice both days this week due to ankle injuries. Travis Homer was a full participant despite his knee issue Thursday, so it could be him and Tony Jones leading the way -- I think I would rather use Jones if I needed one, but neither is a recommended starter if Dallas and Walker are out. Foreman is dealing with a foot injury but told reporters earlier in the week he expects to play, and he got a limited practice in Thursday to make us feel a little better about it.

Dolphins at Chargers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Line: Dolphins -3.5; 51.5 O/U

Dolphins -3.5; 51.5 O/U Implied totals: Dolphins 27.5, Chargers 24

We're expecting a lot of points in this one, but the biggest question entering the game is probably how the Dolphins will use their running backs -- they ran the ball just eight times in Week 13, with Raheem Mostert actually being used more often than Jeff Wilson. The Chargers have been arguably the worst run defense in football the past two seasons, so this would be a good opportunity for Miami to get ground game going -- keeping the Chargers offense off the field would be a nice ancillary benefit, of course.

Start or sit?: Jeff Wilson -- Sleeper. "The Dolphins run game was erased in Week 13 at San Francisco when Wilson and Raheem Mostert combined for eight carries for 33 yards and no catches on just two targets. But both running backs should rebound this week against the Chargers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Prior to Week 13, Wilson had scored a touchdown in each of his three games since joining the Dolphins via trade from the 49ers, and I'll go back to him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues for this week. Mostert can also be used as a flex against this defense, which has allowed five running backs to score at least 13 PPR points in the past five weeks." -- Jamey Eisenberg

Injuries: Jaylen Waddle (fibula) and Mike Williams (ankle) are the two players we're keeping an eye on here, and both made progress Thursday, getting up to a full participation in practice. I'm using both as WR2s if they play.

Patriots at Cardinals

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Line: Patriots -1.5; 43.5 O/U

Patriots -1.5; 43.5 O/U Implied totals: Patriots 22.5, Cardinals 21

The Cardinals come back from their bye week with some pretty big questions -- Week 12 was the first game they've had both DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown available, but with no Rondale Moore, so we still haven't seen their full offense together yet. At 4-8, it's probably too late for them to make any kind of playoff run, but the next five weeks could tell us how good this offense can be moving forward.

Start or sit?: Mac Jones -- Sleeper. "Trusting Mac Jones is difficult to do, particularly if his top receiver, Jakobi Meyers, does not play in the game. But there's upside here given how bad the Cardinals defense has played. Plus, the Patriots know they stunk on offense last week and should be focused to bounce back this week. We know Jones can play well because we all saw it on Thanksgiving. I'd give Jones a shot over Deshaun Watson, Ryan Tannehill and Tyler Huntley." -- Dave Richard

Injuries: Jakobi Meyers (concussion), Damien Harris (thigh), and Rondale Moore (groin) were all held out of practice Thursday as these two teams kicked off practice for Monday's game. It's too early to know if they'll play, but Moore is probably the one I'm watching closest -- he'll be a WR3 for me in PPR if he plays.