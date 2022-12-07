Byes go out with a six-pack in Week 14 with Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields, Marcus Mariota, Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton and Taylor Heinicke all out of the picture. Injuries to Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz and John Wolford could make things tighter for some Fantasy managers.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for QB here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 14 numbers to know and more.
Quarterbacks
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Smith has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in five games in a row, and he might be asked to do more with Kenneth Walker III (ankle) banged up this week. Smith has actually attempted at least 37 passes in consecutive games against the Raiders and Rams, so the Seahawks might have transformed into a passing team based on how well Smith has done this year. The Panthers have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and I like Smith as a borderline top-five quarterback in this matchup at home.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I was nervous about Tagovailoa last week with left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) being out at San Francisco, and Tagovailoa struggled with three turnovers (two interceptions) and just 17 Fantasy points. He also hurt his ankle in the loss, but he's expected to play against the Chargers. The offensive line is still a concern for Miami, but I'll go back to Tagovailoa as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this week. The Chargers have allowed three quarterbacks in a row (Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Derek Carr) to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and I expect Tagovailoa to bounce back in a big way in this matchup.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Cousins has struggled lately as a Fantasy quarterback, scoring 17 points or less in three of four games, including just 12 points last week against the Jets. But I expect him to rebound this week in a potential shootout with the Lions. Detroit has allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 26 Fantasy points. Even last week when Trevor Lawrence struggled and got hurt, he still managed 18 Fantasy points at Detroit. In his last five games against the Lions, Cousins has passed for 1,500 yards with 12 total touchdowns and one interception, and he scored 22 Fantasy points against Detroit in Week 3. And in his last five games in Detroit, Cousins has passed for 1,637 yards with 15 total touchdowns and no interceptions.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Goff was excellent in Week 13 against Jacksonville with 25 Fantasy points, and he has consecutive games of at least 21 points. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in six of seven home games this year, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 14 against Minnesota. The Vikings have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 307 yards, and three of them have scored at least 21 Fantasy points. Goff has top-10 upside in this potential shootout at home.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
My opinion of Tannehill might change depending on what happens with Treylon Burks (concussion), but I like this matchup for Tannehill against the Jaguars, so hopefully he can find a way to deliver, whether Burks plays or not. Jacksonville has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and we'll see if Tannehill can keep that string going. He has struggled for the past two games against the Bengals and Eagles, scoring 14 Fantasy points or less in those two outings, but this is a much easier opponent. Tannehill is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues
BAL Baltimore • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Huntley is a wild-card with his rushing ability, which is his best asset as a Fantasy quarterback. In his past six appearances going back to last season, he's rushed for at least 40 yards in each outing, including in Week 13 against Denver when he came on for an injured Lamar Jackson (knee). The problem is he has one game with more than 220 passing yards and multiple touchdowns over that span, and the Steelers have allowed just five quarterbacks (Joe Burrow did it twice) to score more than 20 Fantasy points this season. But with six teams on a bye, and Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and Trevor Lawrence (foot) all hurt, taking a chance on Huntley as a streamer makes sense. There's plenty of downside here -- he scored just six Fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 18 last year despite 72 rushing yards -- but he also can have a big game if he can limit the turnovers. In deeper leagues, Huntley is worth trusting as a starter.
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
Brady managed 21 Fantasy points against the Saints in Week 13 when he scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes to erase a 13-point deficit. He's now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but this should be a tough matchup for him at San Francisco, even if it's a homecoming game since he grew up in the Bay Area as a 49ers fan. Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota are the lone quarterbacks with more than 19 Fantasy points against San Francisco, and the 49ers are allowing just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Brady is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jones had a decent game against the Commanders in Week 13 with 200 passing yards and a touchdown, along with 71 rushing yards and a lost fumble. He scored 19 Fantasy points, and he's now been under 20 Fantasy points for two games in a row. This is a tough matchup for Jones against the Eagles, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. No quarterback has scored more than 18 Fantasy points against Philadelphia, and the Eagles have allowed 13 total touchdowns to quarterbacks with 22 turnovers (15 interceptions) on the season. Now, he is averaging 19.5 Fantasy points per game in four career meetings with the Eagles. But I would expect him to be under that total given how well Philadelphia's defense has played this year against opposing passers.
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In 2021, White had a huge game in his first start against the Bengals in Week 8 with 32 Fantasy points. He then scored nine Fantasy points in his second start at Indianapolis, although he was injured and didn't finish the game. His third start was against the Bills, who exposed him with four interceptions, holding him to just two Fantasy points. Is history about to repeat itself? Jones had 30 Fantasy points in his first start this season against the Bears in Week 12. He followed that up with 16 points at Minnesota in Week 13. And now he gets the Bills in his third start, and Buffalo is allowing an average of just 14.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks have scored more than 19 Fantasy points against the Bills, and White should be limited to Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week.
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Watson looked like a quarterback who hadn't played in almost two years in Week 13 at Houston. He was 12-of-22 passing for 131 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, and he rushed for just 21 yards. He should improve in his second start in Week 14 at Cincinnati, but this is a tough matchup to trust him after he scored just five Fantasy points against the Texans. Cincinnati is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and just held Patrick Mahomes to 20 points in Week 13. Mahomes and actually Jacoby Brissett in Week 8 are the lone quarterbacks with more than 20 Fantasy points against the Bengals this year, so maybe Watson can repeat what Brissett did in that matchup (278 passing yards and a touchdown, along with 12 rushing yards and a touchdown, with a lost fumble). However, I'd be hesitant to start Watson in most one-quarterback leagues this week. He needs to prove himself first before Fantasy managers can trust him again.