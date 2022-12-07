Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -2.5 O/U 53 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3022 RUYDS 42 TD 19 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.7 Goff was excellent in Week 13 against Jacksonville with 25 Fantasy points, and he has consecutive games of at least 21 points. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in six of seven home games this year, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 14 against Minnesota. The Vikings have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 307 yards, and three of them have scored at least 21 Fantasy points. Goff has top-10 upside in this potential shootout at home.

Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2117 RUYDS 81 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.5 My opinion of Tannehill might change depending on what happens with Treylon Burks (concussion), but I like this matchup for Tannehill against the Jaguars, so hopefully he can find a way to deliver, whether Burks plays or not. Jacksonville has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and we'll see if Tannehill can keep that string going. He has struggled for the past two games against the Bengals and Eagles, scoring 14 Fantasy points or less in those two outings, but this is a much easier opponent. Tannehill is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues