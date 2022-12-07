Byes go out like a lion in Week 14 with Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, David Montgomery, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.all out of the picture. Injuries to Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs, Michael Carter, Damien Harris and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 14 numbers to know and more.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Running Backs
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
This should be a big week for Elliott and Tony Pollard against the Texans, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Elliott is hot coming into Week 14 with at least 16 PPR points in three games in a row. He has four touchdowns over that span, and he's run for at least 77 yards in consecutive games against the Giants and Colts. He also had three catches against Indianapolis in Week 13, and hopefully his work in the passing game will continue to increase. Even though Pollard might have more upside than Elliott, you should get another big game from Elliott in Week 14 against Houston.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Giants run defense has struggled of late, and Sanders should have the chance for a quality outing. In their past four games against the Texans, Lions, Cowboys and Commanders, the Giants have allowed 534 rushing yards and five touchdowns and 16 catches for 131 yards. Five running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points, and Sanders should add to that total this week. He's scored three touchdowns in his past two games, and he also has five receptions over that span on five targets. This should be a game where the Eagles can establish their dominance on the ground, and Sanders has the chance for a top-10 finish in all formats.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Pacheco has been fantastic for the Chiefs over the past three games, and I like that he's getting more involved in the passing game with three catches on three targets in his past two outings against the Rams and Bengals. He either has a touchdown or 100 rushing yards in three games in a row, and he's averaging 13.0 PPR points over that span. His matchup at Denver is favorable this week since the Broncos have allowed three running backs to rush for at least 109 yards in their past five games. Kansas City is a heavy road favorite in this matchup (-9.5 on Caesars Sportsbook), and Pacheco should be able to close out Denver with his legs in the second half. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Knight has been fantastic as the lead running back for the Jets for the past two weeks, and I'm willing to trust him even against the Bills. In two games since Michael Carter hurt his ankle in Week 12 against Chicago, Knight has over 100 total yards in both outings and eight receptions for 62 yards on eight targets. The work in the passing game matters here since Mike White loves checking down to his running backs, and Buffalo has allowed 10 receptions to D'Andre Swift and Rhamondre Stevenson in the past two games. The Bills also have allowed a running back to score at least 12 PPR points in five of the past six games, including Carter and James Robinson each scoring 13 PPR points against Buffalo in Week 9. Even though Carter could return in Week 14, Knight is still worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Murray, as expected, was bad against the Ravens in Week 13 with nine PPR points. But he still managed 21 total touches in that game, including four catches, and he now has 21 total touches in two of his past three outings. He should again get a heavy workload against the Chiefs, and his role in the passing game could potentially increase with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) banged up. Kansas City is No. 2 in the NFL with 78 receptions allowed to running backs, and three running backs in the past five games against the Chiefs have scored at least 18 PPR points.
TB Tampa Bay • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
White and Leonard Fournette aren't great starts in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues this week, but they are worth using as at least flex options in PPR. What happened in Week 13 against New Orleans is probably a sign of things to come for Week 14 at San Francisco with how Tom Brady leaned on both running backs in the passing game. White had six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Saints, and Fournette had six catches for 32 yards on seven targets. The Buccaneers won't run on the 49ers, but White and Fournette should make plays in the passing game.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Can you trust someone from the Rams? It might be tough, but this is a good matchup to use Akers as at least a flex against the Raiders. There have been seven running backs to score at least 12 PPR points against Las Vegas in the past five games, and Akers just had his best game of the season in Week 13 against Seattle with 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for no yards on one target. He played 71 percent of the snaps ahead of Kyren Williams, and Akers can be considered a solid flex play in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in non- and 0.5-PPR formats.
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami • #23
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Dolphins run game was erased in Week 13 at San Francisco when Wilson and Raheem Mostert combined for eight carries for 33 yards and no catches on just two targets. But both running backs should rebound this week against the Chargers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Prior to Week 13, Wilson had scored a touchdown in each of his three games since joining the Dolphins via trade from the 49ers, and I'll go back to him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues for this week. Mostert can also be used as a flex against this defense, which has allowed five running backs to score at least 13 PPR points in the past five weeks.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Harris is more of a bust alert than a sit against the Ravens, who have been great against opposing running backs for the past five games going back to Week 8. No running back has more than 47 rushing yards against Baltimore over that span, and only Leonard Fournette in Week 8 scored on the ground against the Ravens, with JaMycal Hasty catching a touchdown against Baltimore in Week 12. The concerning thing for Harris has been his lack of work in the passing game when Jaylen Warren is healthy. In his past two games with Warren (Week 10 against New Orleans and Week 13 at Atlanta), Harris has one catch for 6 yards on two targets. Harris has run well of late with at least 86 yards in his past three healthy outings, and he has three rushing touchdowns in his past three games. But if he doesn't score and isn't involved in the passing game then you're looking at a potential bad Fantasy outing, and that could happen this week against the Ravens. He's a low-end starter at best in most leagues.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Singletary could be on the verge of losing his job to James Cook, who was fantastic in Week 13 at New England with 14 carries for 64 yards, along with six catches for 41 yards on six targets. Singletary was productive against the Patriots as well with 13 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown, but he had no catches on two targets. You can see what could happen to Singletary if he doesn't score, and he struggled against the Jets in Week 9 with eight carries for 24 yards, along with four catches for 24 yards on five targets. Both Bills running backs are flex plays at best in Week 14, and the Jets have allowed just four running backs to score touchdowns since Week 3.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Edwards can obviously fall into the end zone like he has in two of the four appearances he's made this year, but if he doesn't score against the Steelers then his Fantasy production should be minimal. He has no catches on the season on just two targets, and he should continue to share playing time with Kenyan Drake. There's also the chance that J.K. Dobbins (knee) could return this week, and then Edwards is a must-sit Fantasy option in all formats. While the Steelers run defense hasn't been as stout as in past years, they have allowed just one running back to score on the ground in the past five weeks. Edwards is at best a flex play in most leagues, with his value higher in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues.
Tony Jones RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jones could be looking at the featured role for the Seahawks with Kenneth Walker III (ankle), DeeJay Dallas (ankle) and Travis Homer (knee) all dealing with injuries. If all of them are out, Jones could share touches with Wayne Gallman and potentially Darwin Thompson or Godwin Igwebuike, and Jones should get the majority of work out of that group. He helped out in Week 13 against the Rams when Walker and Dallas were injured, and Jones had seven carries for 14 yards, along with two catches for 18 yards on four targets. But this is a tough matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed one running back to score a rushing touchdown since Week 6. If Jones starts for Seattle in Week 14 then I would consider him a flex, but he's only worth trusting in deeper leagues.
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Pierce had a solid game against the Browns in Week 13 as expected with 18 carries for 73 yards, along with three catches for 22 yards on three targets. But that was a favorable matchup. Facing the Cowboys this week, we could get the production from Pierce that we saw in his two games prior to Week 13 when he combined for five PPR points against Washington and Miami. He hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 5, and this Dallas defense is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only four running backs have scored against the Cowboys this season (Saquon Barkley did it twice), and Pierce is only worth using as a low-end starter or flex this week given the matchup.