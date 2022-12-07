Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU DAL -16.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 654 REC 11 REYDS 54 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.1 This should be a big week for Elliott and Tony Pollard against the Texans, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Elliott is hot coming into Week 14 with at least 16 PPR points in three games in a row. He has four touchdowns over that span, and he's run for at least 77 yards in consecutive games against the Giants and Colts. He also had three catches against Indianapolis in Week 13, and hopefully his work in the passing game will continue to increase. Even though Pollard might have more upside than Elliott, you should get another big game from Elliott in Week 14 against Houston.

Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 924 REC 17 REYDS 74 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.3 The Giants run defense has struggled of late, and Sanders should have the chance for a quality outing. In their past four games against the Texans, Lions, Cowboys and Commanders, the Giants have allowed 534 rushing yards and five touchdowns and 16 catches for 131 yards. Five running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points, and Sanders should add to that total this week. He's scored three touchdowns in his past two games, and he also has five receptions over that span on five targets. This should be a game where the Eagles can establish their dominance on the ground, and Sanders has the chance for a top-10 finish in all formats.

Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 521 REC 6 REYDS 46 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.6 Pacheco has been fantastic for the Chiefs over the past three games, and I like that he's getting more involved in the passing game with three catches on three targets in his past two outings against the Rams and Bengals. He either has a touchdown or 100 rushing yards in three games in a row, and he's averaging 13.0 PPR points over that span. His matchup at Denver is favorable this week since the Broncos have allowed three running backs to rush for at least 109 yards in their past five games. Kansas City is a heavy road favorite in this matchup (-9.5 on Caesars Sportsbook), and Pacheco should be able to close out Denver with his legs in the second half. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues.