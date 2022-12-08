Here's a little peek behind the curtain of what it's like to write this column on Wednesdays when teams are practicing for the first time all week. I might like a player, but I have to wait for his injury status in certain cases to see if he's worth mentioning as a start.
That was the case with D'Onta Foreman for Week 14. I like him a lot this week with his matchup at Seattle, and I even considered him as the Start of the Week. But he missed practice Wednesday with a foot injury, so I didn't even mention him in the running back Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, which we published earlier in the day.
Then, Foreman said he feels like he is "95 percent sure" he will play against the Seahawks, so I'm more encouraged by his status. So now, I'll write about him here, but make sure you check the Panthers' practice reports leading up to Sunday. If Foreman is out, Chuba Hubbard would be worth starting in all leagues.
Here was my initial write-up for Foreman:
Foreman was great in his last game against Denver in Week 12 with 24 carries for 113 yards. He now has four games with at least 100 rushing yards and at least 11 PPR points in the seven games since the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.
This week, Foreman should stay hot against the Seahawks, who have been awful against opposing running backs of late. In Seattle's last three games against Tampa Bay, Las Vegas and the Rams, the Seahawks have allowed six total touchdowns and four running backs to score at least 12 PPR points. Foreman is a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues with top-10 upside.
Let's hope he stays healthy so I don't have to do many edits to this column. Good luck with all your lineup decisions in Week 14.
DET Detroit • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Swift popped up on the injury report Wednesday as being limited with an ankle problem, but I don't have any worries about his status. That's because he was on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday, and he told me in our interview he feels great.
He looked great in Week 13 against Jacksonville when he played 51 percent of the snaps and had 14 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 49 yards. It was the most work he's had since Week 1, and he said the ankle and shoulder ailments he's dealt with this season should be in the past.
And now he's ready for his matchup with the Vikings, who have allowed five running backs to score at least 16 PPR points in the past four games, including Devin Singletary, Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott, Rhamondre Stevenson and Zonovan Knight. Those running backs combined for six touchdowns, and Pollard, Stevenson and Knight each had over 100 total yards.
Swift should have the chance to finish as a top-10 Fantasy running back in Week 14. Jamaal Williams will likely find the end zone -- he has 14 rushing touchdowns this year -- but Swift has a higher ceiling if his workload from Week 13 carries over to this week.
It should also be a high-scoring contest in Detroit, and the Lions have played themselves into playoff contention, making this an important game. Fantasy managers are happy to see Swift healthy again with the Fantasy playoffs on the horizon, and he should be a great Fantasy option in all leagues for Week 14.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Quarterbacks
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Smith has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in five games in a row, and he might be asked to do more with Kenneth Walker III (ankle) banged up this week. Smith has actually attempted at least 37 passes in consecutive games against the Raiders and Rams, so the Seahawks might have transformed into a passing team based on how well Smith has done this year. The Panthers have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and I like Smith as a borderline top-five quarterback in this matchup at home.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I was nervous about Tagovailoa last week with left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) being out at San Francisco, and Tagovailoa struggled with three turnovers (two interceptions) and just 17 Fantasy points. He also hurt his ankle in the loss, but he's expected to play against the Chargers. The offensive line is still a concern for Miami, but I'll go back to Tagovailoa as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this week. The Chargers have allowed three quarterbacks in a row (Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Derek Carr) to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and I expect Tagovailoa to bounce back in a big way in this matchup.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Cousins has struggled lately as a Fantasy quarterback, scoring 17 points or less in three of four games, including just 12 points last week against the Jets. But I expect him to rebound this week in a potential shootout with the Lions. Detroit has allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 26 Fantasy points. Even last week when Trevor Lawrence struggled and got hurt, he still managed 18 Fantasy points at Detroit. In his last five games against the Lions, Cousins has passed for 1,500 yards with 12 total touchdowns and one interception, and he scored 22 Fantasy points against Detroit in Week 3. And in his last five games in Detroit, Cousins has passed for 1,637 yards with 15 total touchdowns and no interceptions.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Goff was excellent in Week 13 against Jacksonville with 25 Fantasy points, and he has consecutive games of at least 21 points. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in six of seven home games this year, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 14 against Minnesota. The Vikings have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 307 yards, and three of them have scored at least 21 Fantasy points. Goff has top-10 upside in this potential shootout at home.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
My opinion of Tannehill might change depending on what happens with Treylon Burks (concussion), but I like this matchup for Tannehill against the Jaguars, so hopefully he can find a way to deliver, whether Burks plays or not. Jacksonville has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and we'll see if Tannehill can keep that string going. He has struggled for the past two games against the Bengals and Eagles, scoring 14 Fantasy points or less in those two outings, but this is a much easier opponent. Tannehill is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.
BAL Baltimore • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Huntley is a wild-card with his rushing ability, which is his best asset as a Fantasy quarterback. In his past six appearances going back to last season, he's rushed for at least 40 yards in each outing, including in Week 13 against Denver when he came on for an injured Lamar Jackson (knee). The problem is he has one game with more than 220 passing yards and multiple touchdowns over that span, and the Steelers have allowed just five quarterbacks (Joe Burrow did it twice) to score more than 20 Fantasy points this season. But with six teams on a bye, and Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and Trevor Lawrence (foot) all hurt, taking a chance on Huntley as a streamer makes sense. There's plenty of downside here -- he scored just six Fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 18 last year despite 72 rushing yards -- but he also can have a big game if he can limit the turnovers. In deeper leagues, Huntley is worth trusting as a starter.
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
Brady managed 21 Fantasy points against the Saints in Week 13 when he scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes to erase a 13-point deficit. He's now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but this should be a tough matchup for him at San Francisco, even if it's a homecoming game since he grew up in the Bay Area as a 49ers fan. Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota are the lone quarterbacks with more than 19 Fantasy points against San Francisco, and the 49ers are allowing just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Brady is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jones had a decent game against the Commanders in Week 13 with 200 passing yards and a touchdown, along with 71 rushing yards and a lost fumble. He scored 19 Fantasy points, and he's now been under 20 Fantasy points for two games in a row. This is a tough matchup for Jones against the Eagles, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. No quarterback has scored more than 18 Fantasy points against Philadelphia, and the Eagles have allowed 13 total touchdowns to quarterbacks with 22 turnovers (15 interceptions) on the season. Now, he is averaging 19.5 Fantasy points per game in four career meetings with the Eagles. But I would expect him to be under that total given how well Philadelphia's defense has played this year against opposing passers.
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In 2021, White had a huge game in his first start against the Bengals in Week 8 with 32 Fantasy points. He then scored nine Fantasy points in his second start at Indianapolis, although he was injured and didn't finish the game. His third start was against the Bills, who exposed him with four interceptions, holding him to just two Fantasy points. Is history about to repeat itself? Jones had 30 Fantasy points in his first start this season against the Bears in Week 12. He followed that up with 16 points at Minnesota in Week 13. And now he gets the Bills in his third start, and Buffalo is allowing an average of just 14.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks have scored more than 19 Fantasy points against the Bills, and White should be limited to Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week.
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Watson looked like a quarterback who hadn't played in almost two years in Week 13 at Houston. He was 12-of-22 passing for 131 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, and he rushed for just 21 yards. He should improve in his second start in Week 14 at Cincinnati, but this is a tough matchup to trust him after he scored just five Fantasy points against the Texans. Cincinnati is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and just held Patrick Mahomes to 20 points in Week 13. Mahomes and actually Jacoby Brissett in Week 8 are the lone quarterbacks with more than 20 Fantasy points against the Bengals this year, so maybe Watson can repeat what Brissett did in that matchup (278 passing yards and a touchdown, along with 12 rushing yards and a touchdown, with a lost fumble). However, I'd be hesitant to start Watson in most one-quarterback leagues this week. He needs to prove himself first before Fantasy managers can trust him again.
Running Backs
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
This should be a big week for Elliott and Tony Pollard against the Texans, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Elliott is hot coming into Week 14 with at least 16 PPR points in three games in a row. He has four touchdowns over that span, and he's run for at least 77 yards in consecutive games against the Giants and Colts. He also had three catches against Indianapolis in Week 13, and hopefully his work in the passing game will continue to increase. Even though Pollard might have more upside than Elliott, you should get another big game from Elliott in Week 14 against Houston.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Giants run defense has struggled of late, and Sanders should have the chance for a quality outing. In their past four games against the Texans, Lions, Cowboys and Commanders, the Giants have allowed 534 rushing yards and five touchdowns and 16 catches for 131 yards. Five running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points, and Sanders should add to that total this week. He's scored three touchdowns in his past two games, and he also has five receptions over that span on five targets. This should be a game where the Eagles can establish their dominance on the ground, and Sanders has the chance for a top-10 finish in all formats.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Pacheco has been fantastic for the Chiefs over the past three games, and I like that he's getting more involved in the passing game with three catches on three targets in his past two outings against the Rams and Bengals. He either has a touchdown or 100 rushing yards in three games in a row, and he's averaging 13.0 PPR points over that span. His matchup at Denver is favorable this week since the Broncos have allowed three running backs to rush for at least 109 yards in their past five games. Kansas City is a heavy road favorite in this matchup (-9.5 on Caesars Sportsbook), and Pacheco should be able to close out Denver with his legs in the second half. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Knight has been fantastic as the lead running back for the Jets for the past two weeks, and I'm willing to trust him even against the Bills. In two games since Michael Carter hurt his ankle in Week 12 against Chicago, Knight has over 100 total yards in both outings and eight receptions for 62 yards on eight targets. The work in the passing game matters here since Mike White loves checking down to his running backs, and Buffalo has allowed 10 receptions to D'Andre Swift and Rhamondre Stevenson in the past two games. The Bills also have allowed a running back to score at least 12 PPR points in five of the past six games, including Carter and James Robinson each scoring 13 PPR points against Buffalo in Week 9. Even though Carter could return in Week 14, Knight is still worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Murray, as expected, was bad against the Ravens in Week 13 with nine PPR points. But he still managed 21 total touches in that game, including four catches, and he now has 21 total touches in two of his past three outings. He should again get a heavy workload against the Chiefs, and his role in the passing game could potentially increase with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) banged up. Kansas City is No. 2 in the NFL with 78 receptions allowed to running backs, and three running backs in the past five games against the Chiefs have scored at least 18 PPR points.
TB Tampa Bay • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
White and Leonard Fournette aren't great starts in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues this week, but they are worth using as at least flex options in PPR. What happened in Week 13 against New Orleans is probably a sign of things to come for Week 14 at San Francisco with how Tom Brady leaned on both running backs in the passing game. White had six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Saints, and Fournette had six catches for 32 yards on seven targets. The Buccaneers won't run on the 49ers, but White and Fournette should make plays in the passing game.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Can you trust someone from the Rams? It might be tough, but this is a good matchup to use Akers as at least a flex against the Raiders. There have been seven running backs to score at least 12 PPR points against Las Vegas in the past five games, and Akers just had his best game of the season in Week 13 against Seattle with 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for no yards on one target. He played 71 percent of the snaps ahead of Kyren Williams, and Akers can be considered a solid flex play in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in non- and 0.5-PPR formats.
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami • #23
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Dolphins run game was erased in Week 13 at San Francisco when Wilson and Raheem Mostert combined for eight carries for 33 yards and no catches on just two targets. But both running backs should rebound this week against the Chargers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Prior to Week 13, Wilson had scored a touchdown in each of his three games since joining the Dolphins via trade from the 49ers, and I'll go back to him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues for this week. Mostert can also be used as a flex against this defense, which has allowed five running backs to score at least 13 PPR points in the past five weeks.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Harris is more of a bust alert than a sit against the Ravens, who have been great against opposing running backs for the past five games going back to Week 8. No running back has more than 47 rushing yards against Baltimore over that span, and only Leonard Fournette in Week 8 scored on the ground against the Ravens, with JaMycal Hasty catching a touchdown against Baltimore in Week 12. The concerning thing for Harris has been his lack of work in the passing game when Jaylen Warren is healthy. In his past two games with Warren (Week 10 against New Orleans and Week 13 at Atlanta), Harris has one catch for 6 yards on two targets. Harris has run well of late with at least 86 yards in his past three healthy outings, and he has three rushing touchdowns in his past three games. But if he doesn't score and isn't involved in the passing game then you're looking at a potential bad Fantasy outing, and that could happen this week against the Ravens. He's a low-end starter at best in most leagues.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Singletary could be on the verge of losing his job to James Cook, who was fantastic in Week 13 at New England with 14 carries for 64 yards, along with six catches for 41 yards on six targets. Singletary was productive against the Patriots as well with 13 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown, but he had no catches on two targets. You can see what could happen to Singletary if he doesn't score, and he struggled against the Jets in Week 9 with eight carries for 24 yards, along with four catches for 24 yards on five targets. Both Bills running backs are flex plays at best in Week 14, and the Jets have allowed just four running backs to score touchdowns since Week 3.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Edwards can obviously fall into the end zone like he has in two of the four appearances he's made this year, but if he doesn't score against the Steelers then his Fantasy production should be minimal. He has no catches on the season on just two targets, and he should continue to share playing time with Kenyan Drake. There's also the chance that J.K. Dobbins (knee) could return this week, and then Edwards is a must-sit Fantasy option in all formats. While the Steelers run defense hasn't been as stout as in past years, they have allowed just one running back to score on the ground in the past five weeks. Edwards is at best a flex play in most leagues, with his value higher in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues.
Tony Jones RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jones could be looking at the featured role for the Seahawks with Kenneth Walker III (ankle), DeeJay Dallas (ankle) and Travis Homer (knee) all dealing with injuries. If all of them are out, Jones could share touches with Wayne Gallman and potentially Darwin Thompson or Godwin Igwebuike, and Jones should get the majority of work out of that group. He helped out in Week 13 against the Rams when Walker and Dallas were injured, and Jones had seven carries for 14 yards, along with two catches for 18 yards on four targets. But this is a tough matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed one running back to score a rushing touchdown since Week 6. If Jones starts for Seattle in Week 14 then I would consider him a flex, but he's only worth trusting in deeper leagues.
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Pierce had a solid game against the Browns in Week 13 as expected with 18 carries for 73 yards, along with three catches for 22 yards on three targets. But that was a favorable matchup. Facing the Cowboys this week, we could get the production from Pierce that we saw in his two games prior to Week 13 when he combined for five PPR points against Washington and Miami. He hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 5, and this Dallas defense is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only four running backs have scored against the Cowboys this season (Saquon Barkley did it twice), and Pierce is only worth using as a low-end starter or flex this week given the matchup.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Wide Receivers
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Wilson had a great game against the Bills in Week 9 with eight catches for 92 yards on nine targets for 17 PPR points, and that was one of his rare quality outings with Zach Wilson. Garrett Wilson has thrived this season without Zach Wilson, averaging 20.2 PPR points per game with either Joe Flacco or Mike White. And in two games with White, Garrett Wilson has 13 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets for an average of 25.0 PPR points per game. Wilson should be started in all leagues in Week 14.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jeudy returned from his two-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 13 at Baltimore and had four catches for 65 yards on four targets. Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is likely out for Week 14 against Kansas City, which means Jeudy should be the top target for Russell Wilson in a game where the Broncos are probably throwing a lot while chasing points. Jeudy has five games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 16 PPR points in three of them. There have been 17 receivers to get at least seven targets against the Chiefs this year, and 14 of them have scored at least 13 PPR points. I like Jeudy as a top 15 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues this week.
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Brown returned from his five-game absence with a foot injury in Week 12 against the Chargers and had six catches for 46 yards on eight targets. That was his first game playing with DeAndre Hopkins, and hopefully Brown does even better with Hopkins after Arizona's bye in Week 13. Brown started the season as the No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals while Hopkins was suspended, and Brown scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his first five healthy games this season as the top target. I expect him to perform like a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Patriots, who have allowed a pair of receivers to score in each of the past two games against Minnesota in Week 12 (Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen) and Buffalo in Week 13 (Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis). Look for Hopkins and Brown to follow suit in Week 14.
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Smith had another quality outing in Week 13 against the Titans with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he continues to play well while Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is out. Including the game when Goedert got hurt in Week 10 against Washington, Smith has at least eight targets in each outing, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in three of those games, with two touchdowns. The Giants have struggled against opposing receivers of late, allowing 72 catches for 843 yards and five touchdowns in their past five games against Seattle, Houston, Detroit, Dallas and Washington. Over that span, eight receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points, which bodes well for A.J. Brown and Smith in Week 14. Smith also had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in his last meeting with the Giants in 2021.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Thielen had a good game against the Lions when these teams met in Week 3 with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He has four games this season with at least eight targets, and he has scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing. I expect this game to be a high-scoring affair, and hopefully Thielen will be heavily targeted by Kirk Cousins. The Lions have struggled with opposing receivers of late, allowing 50 catches for 643 yards and three touchdowns in the past three weeks against the Giants, Buffalo and Jacksonville. Over that span, six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR Points, and I expect this to be a solid week for Thielen and Justin Jefferson at Detroit.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jones was dreadful last week at Detroit with two catches for 16 yards on seven targets, but that snapped a two-game streak of him scoring at least 14 PPR points. I like that he has 31 targets in his past three games, and he should get Trevor Lawrence (foot) for this game based on Wednesday's report that the Jaguars quarterback wants to play against the Titans. It's also a great matchup since Tennessee is No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In their past five games, the Titans have allowed 78 catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns to opposing receivers from Kansas City, Denver, Green Bay, Cincinnati and Philadelphia, with six guys scoring at least 18 PPR points. This should be a good week for Jones and Christian Kirk if Lawrence is playing as expected.
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Davis Mills is starting again for the Texans, and hopefully he'll continue to pepper Collins with targets. He has a tough matchup against Dallas in Week 14, but Collins could deliver No. 3 receiver production in garbage time, especially if Brandin Cooks (calf) is still injured. Collins has at least nine targets in three of his past four games, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in two of those outings.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The rumors of Odell Beckham joining the Cowboys seems to have helped Gallup produce at a higher level in the past two weeks. He has 15 targets in his past two games against the Giants and Colts, and he combined for nine catches, 86 yards and two touchdowns over that span for 29 PPR points. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for Week 14 against the Texans, especially if Beckham to the Cowboys continues to be a popular rumor.
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
This might be Hollins' last chance to be a prominent member of the Raiders passing attack with Darren Waller (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique) nearing returns to the field. With both out, we've seen Hollins play well opposite Davante Adams and get nine targets in two of his past three games, scoring at least 11 PPR points in two outings over that span. With six teams on a bye in Week 14, Hollins can be used as a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Rams, who have allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past three games.
D.J. Chark WR
DET Detroit • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I want to use players in the Vikings-Lions game, which has a projected total of 53 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. We could see Jameson Williams have a bigger role this week, but Chark is coming off two solid performances for the Lions and is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. Chark scored a touchdown in Week 12 against Buffalo and then followed that up with five catches for 98 yards on six targets against the Jaguars, his former team, in Week 13. The Vikings are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown should both do well in this matchup.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Aiyuk makes me the most nervous with Brock Purdy starting for Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) because I'm worried that Aiyuk won't be able to make many plays down the field. With Purdy taking over for Garoppolo in Week 13 against Miami, Aiyuk had five catches for 46 yards on nine targets. Aiyuk has only scored once in his past four games, and he doesn't have a touchdown at home this season. Tampa Bay also has not allowed a touchdown to a receiver in its past two games against Cleveland and New Orleans. Aiyuk is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues, and I would consider Deebo Samuel a low-end starter at best in all formats.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Pickens is coming off a down game at Atlanta in Week 13 when he had one catch for 2 yards on two targets. He also struggled at Indianapolis in Week 12 with three catches for 57 yards on six targets, and he's been at six targets or less for seven games in a row. Now, he's had some productive moments over that span, scoring at least 14 PPR points three times, but this is a difficult matchup for him in Week 14 against Baltimore. The Ravens have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since Week 8 and only three guys (Chris Olave in Week 9 and Zay Jones and Jamal Agnew in Week 12) to score more than 11 PPR points over that span. Pickens and Diontae Johnson, who still hasn't scored a touchdown this season, are only worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in most leagues for Week 14.
KC Kansas City • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It's been a rough month for Smith-Schuster, who suffered a concussion in Week 10 against Jacksonville, then missed Week 11 at the Chargers and got limited production the past two weeks against the Rams and Cincinnati. He's combined for six catches for 73 yards and no touchdowns on just seven targets over that span, and hopefully his slump will end this week at Denver. The problem is the Broncos one constant this season has been their pass defense, which is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Denver has allowed just six touchdowns to opposing receivers all year, and Smith-Schuster should be considered just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 14.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Slayton had a great game in Week 13 against the Commanders with 15 PPR points, and he has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four outings. But this is a tough matchup for him in Week 14 against the Eagles, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Slayton could struggle against Darius Slay in this matchup, and I would only start Slayton in three-receiver leagues in Week 14.
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Peoples-Jones had a huge game in Week 13 at Houston, but it was because of his 76-yard punt return for a touchdown. Otherwise, he had a limited role in the passing game with three catches for 44 yards on three targets. I expect better production moving forward with Deshaun Watson, but I want to see it first before starting Peoples-Jones in the majority of leagues. The Bengals are also No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so it could be a tough game for Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper in Week 14.
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I hope this is the week that Evans snaps out of his slump, but it's hard to trust him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and he's been held to under 60 yards receiving in four games in a row. He also just had four targets in Week 13 against New Orleans for four catches and 59 yards, and he's scored nine PPR points or less in three of his past four games. This won't be an easy matchup at San Francisco, and the 49ers have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers in their past three games against Arizona, New Orleans and Miami. Evans should only be started in three-receiver leagues in most formats.
Tight End
Greg Dulcich TE
DEN Denver • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dulcich looked great in Week 13 at Baltimore with six catches for 85 yards on eight targets. He should benefit with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) likely out in Week 14, and the Broncos should be throwing a lot against the Chiefs. After a three-game lull where he scored a combined 12 PPR points, Fantasy managers can feel good about starting Dulcich again in the majority of leagues.
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The only reason to trust Henry this week is because of the matchup against the Cardinals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Henry, who just scored a touchdown in Week 12 at Minnesota, will hopefully find the end zone again on Monday night since the Cardinals have allowed seven touchdowns to tight ends in the past four games. Henry has top-10 upside in the majority of leagues for Week 14.
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Engram will hopefully get hot after he had a strong performance in Week 13 at Detroit. In that game against the Lions, Engram had five catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and it appears like Trevor Lawrence (foot) will play against the Titans. Tennessee is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, so this is a favorable matchup to trust Engram as a low-end starter in the majority of leagues.
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
In their past five games, the Jaguars have allowed five tight ends to score at least nine PPR points, including three touchdowns to the position over that span. That bodes well for Okonkwo, who is starting to come lately for the Titans. He has 10 targets in his past two games against the Bengals and Eagles, and he has seven catches over that span for 103 yards. He's starting to look better than Austin Hooper, and now with Treylon Burks (concussion) hurt, Okonkwo could have a bigger role against the Jaguars in Week 14.
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Keep an eye on Cameron Brate (illness), and if he's out again in Week 14 at San Francisco then consider Otton a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. Brate was out in Week 13 against New Orleans, and Otton had six catches for 28 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Otton has five games this season with at least five targets, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in four of them, with two touchdowns.
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 30 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Akins has come on of late with 11 targets in his past two games against Miami and Cleveland, and hopefully he continues to be involved with Davis Mills back under center. Akins has scored at least 10 PPR points in two of his past four games, and the Texans should be throwing a lot in this matchup with the Cowboys. It should help Akins if Brandin Cooks (calf) remains out, and Akins is worth using as a streamer in deeper leagues in Week 14.
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Gesicki hasn't caught a pass in two games on just two targets. The Chargers have also been tough on tight ends not named Darren Waller, Travis Kelce, Greg Dulcich or David Njoku, and those are the only tight ends with more than eight PPR points against this defense. The Chargers also just held Foster Moreau to one catch for 32 yards on three targets in Week 13, and Gesicki might have worse production than that in Week 14 given his recent level of play.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Bills have not allowed a tight end to score a touchdown this season, and Buffalo already held Conklin to one catch for 7 yards on two targets in Week 9. Conklin also hasn't scored a touchdown in four games in a row, and he's combined for just 14 PPR points over that span. This isn't the week to trust Conklin as a starter in the majority of leagues.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Higbee has a great matchup in Week 14 against the Raiders, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. But I can't trust Higbee given his recent level of play. He has combined for 11 PPR points in his past three games since Matthew Stafford (neck) was injured. He still hasn't scored a touchdown this year, and he was held to two catches for 14 yards on five targets against the Seahawks in Week 13, which was also a great matchup. I would expect a similar stat line for Higbee again this week on Thursday night.
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Jets and the Bills are the two teams yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown this season, and Knox already struggled against the Jets in Week 9 with three catches for 25 yards on four targets. He's been in a slump also for the past two games against the Lions and Patriots with two catches for 17 yards on three targets over that span. Given his recent lackluster play and the matchup with the Jets, it's easy to fade Knox this week in the majority of leagues.
DST
Chiefs (at DEN)
Russell Wilson has been bad for the Broncos offense this season but great for opposing defenses, and the Chiefs DST should benefit this week. Denver has scored 16 points or less in four games in a row, and Wilson has been sacked at least three times in four of his past five games, with 17 total sacks over that span. The Chiefs DST just had a similar matchup like this in Week 12 against the Rams and gave up 10 points with three sacks and two interceptions. I like the Chiefs DST as a top-five unit in Week 14.
- Titans (vs. JAC)
- Bengals (vs. CLE)
- Seahawks (vs. CAR)
Browns (at CIN)
The Browns DST was awesome in Week 13 at Houston with three touchdowns (two interception returns and one punt return), and Cleveland held the Texans to 12 points. But this is a much tougher matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati has scored at least 27 points in three of its past four games, Joe Burrow has been sacked just twice in the past two weeks and the Bengals haven't turned the ball over since Week 11. You should avoid the Browns DST in all leagues in Week 14.
KICKERS
DET Detroit • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Badgley just had a huge game in Week 13 against Jacksonville with four made field goals and four PATs without missing a kick. He should stay hot this week against the Vikings in what should be a high-scoring affair. It also helps that four kickers in a row have made at least three field goals against Minnesota without missing a kick, and Badgley could be a top-five kicker in all leagues in Week 14.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #6
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Zuerlein just had a big game in Week 13 at Minnesota with five made field goals and one PAT without missing a kick, but I expect him to struggle this week at Buffalo. Keep in mind that prior to Week 13 he had just two games since Week 3 with double digits in Fantasy points. And the Bills are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers. It should be a low-scoring Fantasy game for Zuerlein in Week 14.