Here's a little peek behind the curtain of what it's like to write this column on Wednesdays when teams are practicing for the first time all week. I might like a player, but I have to wait for his injury status in certain cases to see if he's worth mentioning as a start.

That was the case with D'Onta Foreman for Week 14. I like him a lot this week with his matchup at Seattle, and I even considered him as the Start of the Week. But he missed practice Wednesday with a foot injury, so I didn't even mention him in the running back Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, which we published earlier in the day.

Then, Foreman said he feels like he is "95 percent sure" he will play against the Seahawks, so I'm more encouraged by his status. So now, I'll write about him here, but make sure you check the Panthers' practice reports leading up to Sunday. If Foreman is out, Chuba Hubbard would be worth starting in all leagues.

Here was my initial write-up for Foreman:

Foreman was great in his last game against Denver in Week 12 with 24 carries for 113 yards. He now has four games with at least 100 rushing yards and at least 11 PPR points in the seven games since the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers.

This week, Foreman should stay hot against the Seahawks, who have been awful against opposing running backs of late. In Seattle's last three games against Tampa Bay, Las Vegas and the Rams, the Seahawks have allowed six total touchdowns and four running backs to score at least 12 PPR points. Foreman is a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues with top-10 upside.

Let's hope he stays healthy so I don't have to do many edits to this column. Good luck with all your lineup decisions in Week 14.

D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -2.5 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 354 REC 28 REYDS 235 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.9

Swift popped up on the injury report Wednesday as being limited with an ankle problem, but I don't have any worries about his status. That's because he was on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Tuesday, and he told me in our interview he feels great.

He looked great in Week 13 against Jacksonville when he played 51 percent of the snaps and had 14 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 49 yards. It was the most work he's had since Week 1, and he said the ankle and shoulder ailments he's dealt with this season should be in the past.

And now he's ready for his matchup with the Vikings, who have allowed five running backs to score at least 16 PPR points in the past four games, including Devin Singletary, Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott, Rhamondre Stevenson and Zonovan Knight. Those running backs combined for six touchdowns, and Pollard, Stevenson and Knight each had over 100 total yards.

Swift should have the chance to finish as a top-10 Fantasy running back in Week 14. Jamaal Williams will likely find the end zone -- he has 14 rushing touchdowns this year -- but Swift has a higher ceiling if his workload from Week 13 carries over to this week.

It should also be a high-scoring contest in Detroit, and the Lions have played themselves into playoff contention, making this an important game. Fantasy managers are happy to see Swift healthy again with the Fantasy playoffs on the horizon, and he should be a great Fantasy option in all leagues for Week 14.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR SEA -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 20.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3169 RUYDS 243 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.4 Smith has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in five games in a row, and he might be asked to do more with Kenneth Walker III (ankle) banged up this week. Smith has actually attempted at least 37 passes in consecutive games against the Raiders and Rams, so the Seahawks might have transformed into a passing team based on how well Smith has done this year. The Panthers have allowed three of their past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and I like Smith as a borderline top-five quarterback in this matchup at home. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -2.5 O/U 53 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2933 RUYDS 58 TD 20 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.8 Cousins has struggled lately as a Fantasy quarterback, scoring 17 points or less in three of four games, including just 12 points last week against the Jets. But I expect him to rebound this week in a potential shootout with the Lions. Detroit has allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 26 Fantasy points. Even last week when Trevor Lawrence struggled and got hurt, he still managed 18 Fantasy points at Detroit. In his last five games against the Lions, Cousins has passed for 1,500 yards with 12 total touchdowns and one interception, and he scored 22 Fantasy points against Detroit in Week 3. And in his last five games in Detroit, Cousins has passed for 1,637 yards with 15 total touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -2.5 O/U 53 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3022 RUYDS 42 TD 19 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.7 Goff was excellent in Week 13 against Jacksonville with 25 Fantasy points, and he has consecutive games of at least 21 points. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in six of seven home games this year, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 14 against Minnesota. The Vikings have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 307 yards, and three of them have scored at least 21 Fantasy points. Goff has top-10 upside in this potential shootout at home. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 187 RUYDS 41 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Huntley is a wild-card with his rushing ability, which is his best asset as a Fantasy quarterback. In his past six appearances going back to last season, he's rushed for at least 40 yards in each outing, including in Week 13 against Denver when he came on for an injured Lamar Jackson (knee). The problem is he has one game with more than 220 passing yards and multiple touchdowns over that span, and the Steelers have allowed just five quarterbacks (Joe Burrow did it twice) to score more than 20 Fantasy points this season. But with six teams on a bye, and Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and Trevor Lawrence (foot) all hurt, taking a chance on Huntley as a streamer makes sense. There's plenty of downside here -- he scored just six Fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 18 last year despite 72 rushing yards -- but he also can have a big game if he can limit the turnovers. In deeper leagues, Huntley is worth trusting as a starter.

Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 14.5 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3332 RUYDS -7 TD 16 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.5 Brady managed 21 Fantasy points against the Saints in Week 13 when he scored two touchdowns in the final three minutes to erase a 13-point deficit. He's now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but this should be a tough matchup for him at San Francisco, even if it's a homecoming game since he grew up in the Bay Area as a 49ers fan. Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota are the lone quarterbacks with more than 19 Fantasy points against San Francisco, and the 49ers are allowing just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Brady is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2365 RUYDS 522 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.7 Jones had a decent game against the Commanders in Week 13 with 200 passing yards and a touchdown, along with 71 rushing yards and a lost fumble. He scored 19 Fantasy points, and he's now been under 20 Fantasy points for two games in a row. This is a tough matchup for Jones against the Eagles, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. No quarterback has scored more than 18 Fantasy points against Philadelphia, and the Eagles have allowed 13 total touchdowns to quarterbacks with 22 turnovers (15 interceptions) on the season. Now, he is averaging 19.5 Fantasy points per game in four career meetings with the Eagles. But I would expect him to be under that total given how well Philadelphia's defense has played this year against opposing passers. Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 684 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.1 In 2021, White had a huge game in his first start against the Bengals in Week 8 with 32 Fantasy points. He then scored nine Fantasy points in his second start at Indianapolis, although he was injured and didn't finish the game. His third start was against the Bills, who exposed him with four interceptions, holding him to just two Fantasy points. Is history about to repeat itself? Jones had 30 Fantasy points in his first start this season against the Bears in Week 12. He followed that up with 16 points at Minnesota in Week 13. And now he gets the Bills in his third start, and Buffalo is allowing an average of just 14.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks have scored more than 19 Fantasy points against the Bills, and White should be limited to Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week.

Deshaun Watson QB CLE Cleveland • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 131 RUYDS 21 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 5.3 Watson looked like a quarterback who hadn't played in almost two years in Week 13 at Houston. He was 12-of-22 passing for 131 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, and he rushed for just 21 yards. He should improve in his second start in Week 14 at Cincinnati, but this is a tough matchup to trust him after he scored just five Fantasy points against the Texans. Cincinnati is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and just held Patrick Mahomes to 20 points in Week 13. Mahomes and actually Jacoby Brissett in Week 8 are the lone quarterbacks with more than 20 Fantasy points against the Bengals this year, so maybe Watson can repeat what Brissett did in that matchup (278 passing yards and a touchdown, along with 12 rushing yards and a touchdown, with a lost fumble). However, I'd be hesitant to start Watson in most one-quarterback leagues this week. He needs to prove himself first before Fantasy managers can trust him again.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU DAL -16.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 654 REC 11 REYDS 54 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.1 This should be a big week for Elliott and Tony Pollard against the Texans, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Elliott is hot coming into Week 14 with at least 16 PPR points in three games in a row. He has four touchdowns over that span, and he's run for at least 77 yards in consecutive games against the Giants and Colts. He also had three catches against Indianapolis in Week 13, and hopefully his work in the passing game will continue to increase. Even though Pollard might have more upside than Elliott, you should get another big game from Elliott in Week 14 against Houston. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 521 REC 6 REYDS 46 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.6 Pacheco has been fantastic for the Chiefs over the past three games, and I like that he's getting more involved in the passing game with three catches on three targets in his past two outings against the Rams and Bengals. He either has a touchdown or 100 rushing yards in three games in a row, and he's averaging 13.0 PPR points over that span. His matchup at Denver is favorable this week since the Broncos have allowed three running backs to rush for at least 109 yards in their past five games. Kansas City is a heavy road favorite in this matchup (-9.5 on Caesars Sportsbook), and Pacheco should be able to close out Denver with his legs in the second half. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues. Zonovan Knight RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 159 REC 8 REYDS 62 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.1 Knight has been fantastic as the lead running back for the Jets for the past two weeks, and I'm willing to trust him even against the Bills. In two games since Michael Carter hurt his ankle in Week 12 against Chicago, Knight has over 100 total yards in both outings and eight receptions for 62 yards on eight targets. The work in the passing game matters here since Mike White loves checking down to his running backs, and Buffalo has allowed 10 receptions to D'Andre Swift and Rhamondre Stevenson in the past two games. The Bills also have allowed a running back to score at least 12 PPR points in five of the past six games, including Carter and James Robinson each scoring 13 PPR points against Buffalo in Week 9. Even though Carter could return in Week 14, Knight is still worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 405 REC 17 REYDS 84 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 Murray, as expected, was bad against the Ravens in Week 13 with nine PPR points. But he still managed 21 total touches in that game, including four catches, and he now has 21 total touches in two of his past three outings. He should again get a heavy workload against the Chiefs, and his role in the passing game could potentially increase with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) banged up. Kansas City is No. 2 in the NFL with 78 receptions allowed to running backs, and three running backs in the past five games against the Chiefs have scored at least 18 PPR points. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 334 REC 3 REYDS 18 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.4 Can you trust someone from the Rams? It might be tough, but this is a good matchup to use Akers as at least a flex against the Raiders. There have been seven running backs to score at least 12 PPR points against Las Vegas in the past five games, and Akers just had his best game of the season in Week 13 against Seattle with 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for no yards on one target. He played 71 percent of the snaps ahead of Kyren Williams, and Akers can be considered a solid flex play in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in non- and 0.5-PPR formats. Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC MIA -3 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 680 REC 16 REYDS 149 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.4 The Dolphins run game was erased in Week 13 at San Francisco when Wilson and Raheem Mostert combined for eight carries for 33 yards and no catches on just two targets. But both running backs should rebound this week against the Chargers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Prior to Week 13, Wilson had scored a touchdown in each of his three games since joining the Dolphins via trade from the 49ers, and I'll go back to him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues for this week. Mostert can also be used as a flex against this defense, which has allowed five running backs to score at least 13 PPR points in the past five weeks.

Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL PIT -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 671 REC 30 REYDS 148 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.2 Harris is more of a bust alert than a sit against the Ravens, who have been great against opposing running backs for the past five games going back to Week 8. No running back has more than 47 rushing yards against Baltimore over that span, and only Leonard Fournette in Week 8 scored on the ground against the Ravens, with JaMycal Hasty catching a touchdown against Baltimore in Week 12. The concerning thing for Harris has been his lack of work in the passing game when Jaylen Warren is healthy. In his past two games with Warren (Week 10 against New Orleans and Week 13 at Atlanta), Harris has one catch for 6 yards on two targets. Harris has run well of late with at least 86 yards in his past three healthy outings, and he has three rushing touchdowns in his past three games. But if he doesn't score and isn't involved in the passing game then you're looking at a potential bad Fantasy outing, and that could happen this week against the Ravens. He's a low-end starter at best in most leagues. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 603 REC 31 REYDS 226 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.7 Singletary could be on the verge of losing his job to James Cook, who was fantastic in Week 13 at New England with 14 carries for 64 yards, along with six catches for 41 yards on six targets. Singletary was productive against the Patriots as well with 13 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown, but he had no catches on two targets. You can see what could happen to Singletary if he doesn't score, and he struggled against the Jets in Week 9 with eight carries for 24 yards, along with four catches for 24 yards on five targets. Both Bills running backs are flex plays at best in Week 14, and the Jets have allowed just four running backs to score touchdowns since Week 3. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Tony Jones RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR SEA -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 4.8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 4 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 Jones could be looking at the featured role for the Seahawks with Kenneth Walker III (ankle), DeeJay Dallas (ankle) and Travis Homer (knee) all dealing with injuries. If all of them are out, Jones could share touches with Wayne Gallman and potentially Darwin Thompson or Godwin Igwebuike, and Jones should get the majority of work out of that group. He helped out in Week 13 against the Rams when Walker and Dallas were injured, and Jones had seven carries for 14 yards, along with two catches for 18 yards on four targets. But this is a tough matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed one running back to score a rushing touchdown since Week 6. If Jones starts for Seattle in Week 14 then I would consider him a flex, but he's only worth trusting in deeper leagues.

Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -16.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 861 REC 30 REYDS 165 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.9 Pierce had a solid game against the Browns in Week 13 as expected with 18 carries for 73 yards, along with three catches for 22 yards on three targets. But that was a favorable matchup. Facing the Cowboys this week, we could get the production from Pierce that we saw in his two games prior to Week 13 when he combined for five PPR points against Washington and Miami. He hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since Week 5, and this Dallas defense is No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only four running backs have scored against the Cowboys this season (Saquon Barkley did it twice), and Pierce is only worth using as a low-end starter or flex this week given the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 94 REYDS 790 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.4 Wilson had a great game against the Bills in Week 9 with eight catches for 92 yards on nine targets for 17 PPR points, and that was one of his rare quality outings with Zach Wilson. Garrett Wilson has thrived this season without Zach Wilson, averaging 20.2 PPR points per game with either Joe Flacco or Mike White. And in two games with White, Garrett Wilson has 13 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets for an average of 25.0 PPR points per game. Wilson should be started in all leagues in Week 14. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 72 REYDS 531 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.2 Brown returned from his five-game absence with a foot injury in Week 12 against the Chargers and had six catches for 46 yards on eight targets. That was his first game playing with DeAndre Hopkins, and hopefully Brown does even better with Hopkins after Arizona's bye in Week 13. Brown started the season as the No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals while Hopkins was suspended, and Brown scored at least 12 PPR points in each of his first five healthy games this season as the top target. I expect him to perform like a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Patriots, who have allowed a pair of receivers to score in each of the past two games against Minnesota in Week 12 (Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen) and Buffalo in Week 13 (Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis). Look for Hopkins and Brown to follow suit in Week 14. DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 87 REYDS 711 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.8 Smith had another quality outing in Week 13 against the Titans with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and he continues to play well while Dallas Goedert (shoulder) is out. Including the game when Goedert got hurt in Week 10 against Washington, Smith has at least eight targets in each outing, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in three of those games, with two touchdowns. The Giants have struggled against opposing receivers of late, allowing 72 catches for 843 yards and five touchdowns in their past five games against Seattle, Houston, Detroit, Dallas and Washington. Over that span, eight receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points, which bodes well for A.J. Brown and Smith in Week 14. Smith also had five catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in his last meeting with the Giants in 2021. Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -2.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 83 REYDS 580 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.2 Thielen had a good game against the Lions when these teams met in Week 3 with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He has four games this season with at least eight targets, and he has scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing. I expect this game to be a high-scoring affair, and hopefully Thielen will be heavily targeted by Kirk Cousins. The Lions have struggled with opposing receivers of late, allowing 50 catches for 643 yards and three touchdowns in the past three weeks against the Giants, Buffalo and Jacksonville. Over that span, six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR Points, and I expect this to be a solid week for Thielen and Justin Jefferson at Detroit.

Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 86 REYDS 578 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Jones was dreadful last week at Detroit with two catches for 16 yards on seven targets, but that snapped a two-game streak of him scoring at least 14 PPR points. I like that he has 31 targets in his past three games, and he should get Trevor Lawrence (foot) for this game based on Wednesday's report that the Jaguars quarterback wants to play against the Titans. It's also a great matchup since Tennessee is No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In their past five games, the Titans have allowed 78 catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns to opposing receivers from Kansas City, Denver, Green Bay, Cincinnati and Philadelphia, with six guys scoring at least 18 PPR points. This should be a good week for Jones and Christian Kirk if Lawrence is playing as expected. Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU DAL -16.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 49 REYDS 297 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 The rumors of Odell Beckham joining the Cowboys seems to have helped Gallup produce at a higher level in the past two weeks. He has 15 targets in his past two games against the Giants and Colts, and he combined for nine catches, 86 yards and two touchdowns over that span for 29 PPR points. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for Week 14 against the Texans, especially if Beckham to the Cowboys continues to be a popular rumor. Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LV -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 9.3 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 73 REYDS 566 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 This might be Hollins' last chance to be a prominent member of the Raiders passing attack with Darren Waller (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique) nearing returns to the field. With both out, we've seen Hollins play well opposite Davante Adams and get nine targets in two of his past three games, scoring at least 11 PPR points in two outings over that span. With six teams on a bye in Week 14, Hollins can be used as a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Rams, who have allowed four receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past three games. D.J. Chark WR DET Detroit • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -2.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 30 REYDS 212 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 I want to use players in the Vikings-Lions game, which has a projected total of 53 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. We could see Jameson Williams have a bigger role this week, but Chark is coming off two solid performances for the Lions and is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. Chark scored a touchdown in Week 12 against Buffalo and then followed that up with five catches for 98 yards on six targets against the Jaguars, his former team, in Week 13. The Vikings are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown should both do well in this matchup.

Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB SF -3.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 83 REYDS 698 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.4 Aiyuk makes me the most nervous with Brock Purdy starting for Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) because I'm worried that Aiyuk won't be able to make many plays down the field. With Purdy taking over for Garoppolo in Week 13 against Miami, Aiyuk had five catches for 46 yards on nine targets. Aiyuk has only scored once in his past four games, and he doesn't have a touchdown at home this season. Tampa Bay also has not allowed a touchdown to a receiver in its past two games against Cleveland and New Orleans. Aiyuk is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues, and I would consider Deebo Samuel a low-end starter at best in all formats. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL PIT -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 61 REYDS 512 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 Pickens is coming off a down game at Atlanta in Week 13 when he had one catch for 2 yards on two targets. He also struggled at Indianapolis in Week 12 with three catches for 57 yards on six targets, and he's been at six targets or less for seven games in a row. Now, he's had some productive moments over that span, scoring at least 14 PPR points three times, but this is a difficult matchup for him in Week 14 against Baltimore. The Ravens have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers since Week 8 and only three guys (Chris Olave in Week 9 and Zay Jones and Jamal Agnew in Week 12) to score more than 11 PPR points over that span. Pickens and Diontae Johnson, who still hasn't scored a touchdown this season, are only worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in most leagues for Week 14. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR KC Kansas City • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 71 REYDS 688 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 It's been a rough month for Smith-Schuster, who suffered a concussion in Week 10 against Jacksonville, then missed Week 11 at the Chargers and got limited production the past two weeks against the Rams and Cincinnati. He's combined for six catches for 73 yards and no touchdowns on just seven targets over that span, and hopefully his slump will end this week at Denver. The problem is the Broncos one constant this season has been their pass defense, which is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Denver has allowed just six touchdowns to opposing receivers all year, and Smith-Schuster should be considered just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 14. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 52 REYDS 566 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Slayton had a great game in Week 13 against the Commanders with 15 PPR points, and he has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four outings. But this is a tough matchup for him in Week 14 against the Eagles, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Slayton could struggle against Darius Slay in this matchup, and I would only start Slayton in three-receiver leagues in Week 14. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 68 REYDS 637 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Peoples-Jones had a huge game in Week 13 at Houston, but it was because of his 76-yard punt return for a touchdown. Otherwise, he had a limited role in the passing game with three catches for 44 yards on three targets. I expect better production moving forward with Deshaun Watson, but I want to see it first before starting Peoples-Jones in the majority of leagues. The Bengals are also No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so it could be a tough game for Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper in Week 14.

Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 89 REYDS 761 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 I hope this is the week that Evans snaps out of his slump, but it's hard to trust him as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 4, and he's been held to under 60 yards receiving in four games in a row. He also just had four targets in Week 13 against New Orleans for four catches and 59 yards, and he's scored nine PPR points or less in three of his past four games. This won't be an easy matchup at San Francisco, and the 49ers have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers in their past three games against Arizona, New Orleans and Miami. Evans should only be started in three-receiver leagues in most formats.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 37 REYDS 319 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Dulcich looked great in Week 13 at Baltimore with six catches for 85 yards on eight targets. He should benefit with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) likely out in Week 14, and the Broncos should be throwing a lot against the Chiefs. After a three-game lull where he scored a combined 12 PPR points, Fantasy managers can feel good about starting Dulcich again in the majority of leagues. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI NE -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 5.9 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 336 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.9 The only reason to trust Henry this week is because of the matchup against the Cardinals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Henry, who just scored a touchdown in Week 12 at Minnesota, will hopefully find the end zone again on Monday night since the Cardinals have allowed seven touchdowns to tight ends in the past four games. Henry has top-10 upside in the majority of leagues for Week 14. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -4 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 59 REYDS 386 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Engram will hopefully get hot after he had a strong performance in Week 13 at Detroit. In that game against the Lions, Engram had five catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and it appears like Trevor Lawrence (foot) will play against the Titans. Tennessee is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, so this is a favorable matchup to trust Engram as a low-end starter in the majority of leagues.

Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -4 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 275 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 In their past five games, the Jaguars have allowed five tight ends to score at least nine PPR points, including three touchdowns to the position over that span. That bodes well for Okonkwo, who is starting to come lately for the Titans. He has 10 targets in his past two games against the Bengals and Eagles, and he has seven catches over that span for 103 yards. He's starting to look better than Austin Hooper, and now with Treylon Burks (concussion) hurt, Okonkwo could have a bigger role against the Jaguars in Week 14. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 6.4 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 309 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 Keep an eye on Cameron Brate (illness), and if he's out again in Week 14 at San Francisco then consider Otton a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. Brate was out in Week 13 against New Orleans, and Otton had six catches for 28 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. Otton has five games this season with at least five targets, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in four of them, with two touchdowns. Jordan Akins TE HOU Houston • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -16.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 4.4 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 32 REYDS 321 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.6 Akins has come on of late with 11 targets in his past two games against Miami and Cleveland, and hopefully he continues to be involved with Davis Mills back under center. Akins has scored at least 10 PPR points in two of his past four games, and the Texans should be throwing a lot in this matchup with the Cowboys. It should help Akins if Brandin Cooks (calf) remains out, and Akins is worth using as a streamer in deeper leagues in Week 14.

Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC MIA -3 O/U 52 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 4.7 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 37 REYDS 269 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.2 Gesicki hasn't caught a pass in two games on just two targets. The Chargers have also been tough on tight ends not named Darren Waller, Travis Kelce, Greg Dulcich or David Njoku, and those are the only tight ends with more than eight PPR points against this defense. The Chargers also just held Foster Moreau to one catch for 32 yards on three targets in Week 13, and Gesicki might have worse production than that in Week 14 given his recent level of play. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 63 REYDS 390 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 The Bills have not allowed a tight end to score a touchdown this season, and Buffalo already held Conklin to one catch for 7 yards on two targets in Week 9. Conklin also hasn't scored a touchdown in four games in a row, and he's combined for just 14 PPR points over that span. This isn't the week to trust Conklin as a starter in the majority of leagues. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 78 REYDS 444 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9 Higbee has a great matchup in Week 14 against the Raiders, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. But I can't trust Higbee given his recent level of play. He has combined for 11 PPR points in his past three games since Matthew Stafford (neck) was injured. He still hasn't scored a touchdown this year, and he was held to two catches for 14 yards on five targets against the Seahawks in Week 13, which was also a great matchup. I would expect a similar stat line for Higbee again this week on Thursday night.

Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 43 REYDS 327 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 The Jets and the Bills are the two teams yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown this season, and Knox already struggled against the Jets in Week 9 with three catches for 25 yards on four targets. He's been in a slump also for the past two games against the Lions and Patriots with two catches for 17 yards on three targets over that span. Given his recent lackluster play and the matchup with the Jets, it's easy to fade Knox this week in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Chiefs (at DEN)

Russell Wilson has been bad for the Broncos offense this season but great for opposing defenses, and the Chiefs DST should benefit this week. Denver has scored 16 points or less in four games in a row, and Wilson has been sacked at least three times in four of his past five games, with 17 total sacks over that span. The Chiefs DST just had a similar matchup like this in Week 12 against the Rams and gave up 10 points with three sacks and two interceptions. I like the Chiefs DST as a top-five unit in Week 14.

Sleepers

Titans (vs. JAC)

Bengals (vs. CLE)

Seahawks (vs. CAR)

DST to Sit

Browns (at CIN)

The Browns DST was awesome in Week 13 at Houston with three touchdowns (two interception returns and one punt return), and Cleveland held the Texans to 12 points. But this is a much tougher matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati has scored at least 27 points in three of its past four games, Joe Burrow has been sacked just twice in the past two weeks and the Bengals haven't turned the ball over since Week 11. You should avoid the Browns DST in all leagues in Week 14.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Mike Badgley K DET Detroit • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -2.5 O/U 53 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 8.3 K RNK 15th Badgley just had a huge game in Week 13 against Jacksonville with four made field goals and four PATs without missing a kick. He should stay hot this week against the Vikings in what should be a high-scoring affair. It also helps that four kickers in a row have made at least three field goals against Minnesota without missing a kick, and Badgley could be a top-five kicker in all leagues in Week 14.

Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3 O/U 52 OPP VS K 6th PROJ PTS 8 K RNK 19th Ryan Succop K TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 37 OPP VS K 1st PROJ PTS 4.7 K RNK 13th Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1

Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1