This is The Week of the Backup Running Back, which also means you're probably missing some lineup stalwarts. And running back is probably in better shape than wide receiver right now -- and don't even get me started about the state of quarterbacks right now. It's rough out there, and there are a bunch of injuries we're still watching as of Sunday morning. 

You probably have questions, and we have answers. 

And, of course Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath are on CBS Sports HQ until kickoff of the 1 p.m. games to answer your questions and keep you updated on all of the news you need to know on the FFT live show. 

Here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready, and check out my updated position rankings at the bottom of the newsletter to help with any early lineup dilemmas you may have: 

Week 13 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

Hurts was limited throughout the week but just never got well enough to play through the injury. At this point there doesn't seem to be much concern that this is a multi-week injury, and Hurts tried to get cleared Sunday morning, so I expect him back next week. Gardner Minshew is going to start for the Eagles in Hurts' place, which should lead to a bit more passing volume for the Eagles receivers, if nothing else.

The Cardinals tried to keep the mystery going, but it always seemed like this would be the week Murray made his return when he was back at practice before the bye. He's back to must-start status, though I'd be surprised if Murray ran much at this point -- Murray has just two games with more than 30 rushing yards this season anyway. 

Running backs

For the most part, we knew about these absences well before Sunday, and Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, and Javonte Williams are all pretty much must-start running backs for me this week. The most interesting situation here might actually be the Texans running backs with Johnson out. All of a sudden, Rex Burkhead is the only active running back for the Texans right now who has had a carry this season. He could be in line for a huge role, and while I don't think he's a great player -- and Houston is decidedly not a great offense -- it wouldn't surprise me at all if he had 15 carries and five targets this week. If you missed out on the more trustworthy of the replacement options, Burkhead is worth considering if you're desperate. 

It sounds like Henderson is more on the doubtful side of questionable, but because that game doesn't kick off until 4:05, we just don't know officially. I feel pretty comfortable locking Sony Michel into my starting lineup based on what we've heard, and he's a top-15 RB for me this week. You could get the rug pulled out from under you if Henderson is active unexpectedly, but the Rams have only practice squad RB Mekhi Sargent behind Michel, so he should be in line for a massive role in a game the Rams should win pretty handily. He had 20 carries and four targets in his lone start back in Week 3. 

Robinson is more on the probable side of questionable, it seems, but he kicks off in that same late window, thus the question mark. I would be fine keeping him in my lineup as a top-20 option, though maybe add Carlos Hyde as an insurance policy just in case. Or, you know, Michel, if he's available. 

Scott looked like he might be a must-start option at the beginning of the week, but now it looks like Miles Sanders figures to be the lead back. Scott should still have a fine role if he plays, but he's more of an RB3 for me. Collins will probably be just a role player even if he plays -- Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Adrian Peterson is expected to start and be the lead runner for the Seahawks despite only signing to the practice squad Wednesday. I would have to be pretty desperate to start Peterson -- I would rather have Burkhead, for one -- but if you are, he's there. 

Likely in: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), Josh Jacobs (ankle)

I'm willing to trust both as lower-end starting running backs, though Jacobs is probably my preference if I had to pick one. Neither ranks higher than Michel, Mattison, or either of the two Williams(es?) for me, however. 

Wide receivers

Hopkins is a tough one, because we just don't know how limited he'll be, if at all, in his first game since Week 8. I've got him ranked around 20th, which is just about where he ranks in per-game scoring, so I'm expecting him to play a pretty typical role this week. The thing that makes it especially tough to go away from Hopkins is his chances of scoring a touchdown -- he has seven in eight games, and if he is going to have any limitations this week, you would think they would still try to use him in the red zone. Hopkins is a risk, but it's one I'm probably going to take where I have him, given the state of the position.

And the same is true of Beckham. The injury is a concern, but he appeared to suffer it last week and still played all but one snap for the Rams. Maybe they won't need to use him much if they get out ahead of the Jaguars early, but I'm willing to keep Beckham in my lineup unless he's a surprise inactive. If that happens, Van Jefferson would be a more interesting option and might end up in my top 30 at WR. 

Tight ends

With Waller out, Foster Moreau is a top 12 tight end for me. He played every snap in Week 7 when Waller was out and ran a route on 30 of 34 pass plays, catching six for 60 yards and a touchdown. He figures to have a similar role this week-plus. 

Updated rankings

Here are my latest rankings as of Sunday morning: 

Quarterback

  1. Lamar Jackson @PIT
  2. Josh Allen vs. NE
  3. Tom Brady @ATL
  4. Patrick Mahomes vs. DEN
  5. Kyler Murray @CHI
  6. Justin Herbert @CIN
  7. Matthew Stafford vs. JAX
  8. Derek Carr vs. WAS
  9. Kirk Cousins @DET
  10. Tua Tagovailoa vs. NYG
  11. Joe Burrow vs. LAC
  12. Russell Wilson vs. SF
  13. Taylor Heinicke @LV
  14. Tyrod Taylor vs. IND
  15. Ben Roethlisberger vs. BAL
  16. Carson Wentz @HOU
  17. Gardner Minshew @NYJ
  18. Teddy Bridgewater @KC
  19. Trevor Lawrence @LAR
  20. Matt Ryan vs. TEN
  21. Jared Goff vs. MIN
  22. Jimmy Garoppolo @SEA

Running back

  1. Jonathan Taylor @HOU
  2. Austin Ekeler @CIN
  3. Najee Harris vs. BAL
  4. Alexander Mattison @DET
  5. Joe Mixon vs. LAC
  6. Leonard Fournette @ATL
  7. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. TEN
  8. Jamaal Williams vs. MIN
  9. James Conner @CHI
  10. Javonte Williams @KC
  11. Elijah Mitchell @SEA
  12. Antonio Gibson @LV
  13. David Montgomery vs. ARI
  14. Sony Michel vs. JAX
  15. Miles Sanders @NYJ
  16. Josh Jacobs vs. WAS
  17. Saquon Barkley @MIA
  18. Myles Gaskin vs. NYG
  19. James Robinson @LAR
  20. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. DEN
  21. Rex Burkhead vs. IND
  22. Devin Singletary vs. NE
  23. Devonta Freeman @PIT
  24. Damien Harris @BUF
  25. Boston Scott @NYJ
  26. Ty Johnson vs. PHI
  27. Rhamondre Stevenson @BUF
  28. Kenyan Drake vs. WAS
  29. Deejay Dallas vs. SF
  30. Tevin Coleman vs. PHI
  31. Adrian Peterson vs. SF
  32. Matt Breida vs. NE
  33. Darrel Williams vs. DEN
  34. Qadree Ollison vs. TEN
  35. Nyheim Hines @HOU
  36. Latavius Murray @PIT
  37. Ronald Jones @ATL
  38. Jeff Wilson @SEA
  39. Mike Davis vs. TEN
  40. Brandon Bolden @BUF
  41. Devontae Booker @MIA
  42. Samaje Perine vs. LAC
  43. Khalil Herbert vs. ARI
  44. Giovani Bernard @ATL

Wide receivers

  1. Cooper Kupp vs. JAX
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. DEN
  3. Keenan Allen @CIN
  4. Stefon Diggs vs. NE
  5. Justin Jefferson @DET
  6. Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
  7. Chris Godwin @ATL
  8. Marquise Brown @PIT
  9. Mike Evans @ATL
  10. Tyler Lockett vs. SF
  11. Ja'Marr Chase vs. LAC
  12. Odell Beckham vs. JAX
  13. D.K. Metcalf vs. SF
  14. Adam Thielen @DET
  15. Jaylen Waddle vs. NYG
  16. Brandon Aiyuk @SEA
  17. Terry McLaurin @LV
  18. Tee Higgins vs. LAC
  19. DeAndre Hopkins @CHI
  20. Darnell Mooney vs. ARI
  21. Michael Pittman @HOU
  22. DeVonta Smith @NYJ
  23. Jerry Jeudy @KC
  24. Hunter Renfrow vs. WAS
  25. Brandin Cooks vs. IND
  26. Chase Claypool vs. BAL
  27. Elijah Moore vs. PHI
  28. Jakobi Meyers @BUF
  29. Cole Beasley vs. NE
  30. Kenny Golladay @MIA
  31. Mike Williams @CIN
  32. Van Jefferson vs. JAX
  33. T.Y. Hilton @HOU
  34. Marvin Jones @LAR
  35. Mecole Hardman vs. DEN
  36. Jamison Crowder vs. PHI
  37. Tyler Boyd vs. LAC
  38. Laviska Shenault @LAR
  39. Courtland Sutton @KC
  40. Rashod Bateman @PIT
  41. Christian Kirk @CHI
  42. Russell Gage vs. TEN
  43. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
  44. Emmanuel Sanders vs. NE
  45. Tim Patrick @KC

Tight end

  1. Travis Kelce vs. DEN
  2. Mark Andrews @PIT
  3. Rob Gronkowski @ATL
  4. George Kittle @SEA
  5. T.J. Hockenson vs. MIN
  6. Mike Gesicki vs. NYG
  7. Kyle Pitts vs. TEN
  8. Dallas Goedert @NYJ
  9. Logan Thomas @LV
  10. Pat Freiermuth vs. BAL
  11. Foster Moreau vs. WAS
  12. Dawson Knox vs. NE
  13. Noah Fant @KC
  14. Tyler Higbee vs. JAX
  15. James O'Shaughnessy @LAR
  16. Cole Kmet vs. ARI
  17. Zach Ertz @CHI
  18. Tyler Conklin @DET
  19. Jared Cook @CIN
  20. Evan Engram @MIA
  21. Hunter Henry @BUF
  22. Gerald Everett vs. SF
  23. O.J. Howard @ATL

Flex Top 150

  1. Jonathan Taylor @HOU
  2. Austin Ekeler @CIN
  3. Najee Harris vs. BAL
  4. Alexander Mattison @DET
  5. Travis Kelce vs. DEN
  6. Cooper Kupp vs. JAX
  7. Joe Mixon vs. LAC
  8. Leonard Fournette @ATL
  9. Tyreek Hill vs. DEN
  10. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. TEN
  11. Keenan Allen @CIN
  12. Stefon Diggs vs. NE
  13. Justin Jefferson @DET
  14. Jamaal Williams vs. MIN
  15. Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
  16. James Conner @CHI
  17. Javonte Williams @KC
  18. Elijah Mitchell @SEA
  19. Chris Godwin @ATL
  20. Antonio Gibson @LV
  21. David Montgomery vs. ARI
  22. Sony Michel vs. JAX
  23. Miles Sanders @NYJ
  24. Josh Jacobs vs. WAS
  25. Saquon Barkley @MIA
  26. Mark Andrews @PIT
  27. Marquise Brown @PIT
  28. Mike Evans @ATL
  29. Tyler Lockett vs. SF
  30. Myles Gaskin vs. NYG
  31. Ja'Marr Chase vs. LAC
  32. Odell Beckham vs. JAX
  33. D.K. Metcalf vs. SF
  34. Adam Thielen @DET
  35. Jaylen Waddle vs. NYG
  36. Brandon Aiyuk @SEA
  37. James Robinson @LAR
  38. Terry McLaurin @LV
  39. Tee Higgins vs. LAC
  40. DeAndre Hopkins @CHI
  41. Darnell Mooney vs. ARI
  42. Michael Pittman @HOU
  43. DeVonta Smith @NYJ
  44. Jerry Jeudy @KC
  45. Hunter Renfrow vs. WAS
  46. Rob Gronkowski @ATL
  47. Brandin Cooks vs. IND
  48. George Kittle @SEA
  49. Chase Claypool vs. BAL
  50. T.J. Hockenson vs. MIN
  51. Elijah Moore vs. PHI
  52. Jakobi Meyers @BUF
  53. Cole Beasley vs. NE
  54. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. DEN
  55. Kenny Golladay @MIA
  56. Mike Williams @CIN
  57. Van Jefferson vs. JAX
  58. Rex Burkhead vs. IND
  59. Mike Gesicki vs. NYG
  60. Devin Singletary vs. NE
  61. T.Y. Hilton @HOU
  62. Devonta Freeman @PIT
  63. Kyle Pitts vs. TEN
  64. Dallas Goedert @NYJ
  65. Damien Harris @BUF
  66. Marvin Jones @LAR
  67. Logan Thomas @LV
  68. Mecole Hardman vs. DEN
  69. Jamison Crowder vs. PHI
  70. Boston Scott @NYJ
  71. Foster Moreau vs. WAS
  72. Tyler Boyd vs. LAC
  73. Ty Johnson vs. PHI
  74. Laviska Shenault @LAR
  75. Courtland Sutton @KC
  76. Rashod Bateman @PIT
  77. Christian Kirk @CHI
  78. Rhamondre Stevenson @BUF
  79. Russell Gage vs. TEN
  80. Dawson Knox vs. NE
  81. Kenyan Drake vs. WAS
  82. Deejay Dallas vs. SF
  83. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
  84. Tevin Coleman vs. PHI
  85. Adrian Peterson vs. SF
  86. Emmanuel Sanders vs. NE
  87. Tim Patrick @KC
  88. Noah Fant @KC
  89. Tyler Higbee vs. JAX
  90. James O'Shaughnessy @LAR
  91. Cole Kmet vs. ARI
  92. Matt Breida vs. NE
  93. A.J. Green @CHI
  94. Laquon Treadwell @LAR
  95. Zach Ertz @CHI
  96. Mohamed Sanu @SEA
  97. Tyler Conklin @DET
  98. Jared Cook @CIN
  99. Nelson Agholor @BUF
  100. Darrel Williams vs. DEN
  101. Evan Engram @MIA
  102. Qadree Ollison vs. TEN
  103. Hunter Henry @BUF
  104. Nyheim Hines @HOU
  105. Rondale Moore @CHI
  106. Sammy Watkins @PIT
  107. Latavius Murray @PIT
  108. Zach Pascal @HOU
  109. Darius Slayton @MIA
  110. Ronald Jones @ATL
  111. Gerald Everett vs. SF
  112. Bryan Edwards vs. WAS
  113. Kendrick Bourne @BUF
  114. Nico Collins vs. IND
  115. K.J. Osborn @DET
  116. Jeff Wilson @SEA
  117. Danny Amendola vs. IND
  118. Mike Davis vs. TEN
  119. Demarcus Robinson vs. DEN
  120. Curtis Samuel @LV
  121. Byron Pringle vs. DEN
  122. Brandon Bolden @BUF
  123. O.J. Howard @ATL
  124. Tajae Sharpe vs. TEN
  125. Olamide Zaccheaus vs. TEN
  126. Devontae Booker @MIA
  127. Samaje Perine vs. LAC
  128. Preston Williams vs. NYG
  129. Tavon Austin @LAR
  130. Devin Duvernay @PIT
  131. Khalil Herbert vs. ARI
  132. Damiere Byrd vs. ARI
  133. DeAndre Carter @LV
  134. Giovani Bernard @ATL
  135. Phillip Lindsay vs. NYG
  136. Quez Watkins @NYJ
  137. Marquise Goodwin vs. ARI
  138. Alex Collins vs. SF
  139. C.J. Uzomah vs. LAC
  140. Mekhi Sargent vs. JAX
  141. Trent Sherfield @SEA