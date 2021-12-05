This is The Week of the Backup Running Back, which also means you're probably missing some lineup stalwarts. And running back is probably in better shape than wide receiver right now -- and don't even get me started about the state of quarterbacks right now. It's rough out there, and there are a bunch of injuries we're still watching as of Sunday morning.

You probably have questions, and we have answers. Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl and I are going live on the Fantasy Football Today YouTube channel at 11:30 to answer as many of your questions as we can -- literally hundreds of them. Come watch the stream, get your questions in, and let's get you some answers.

And, of course Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath are on CBS Sports HQ until kickoff of the 1 p.m. games to answer your questions and keep you updated on all of the news you need to know on the FFT live show. You can also go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning. That's what Sunday morning is all about.

Here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready, and check out my updated position rankings at the bottom of the newsletter to help with any early lineup dilemmas you may have:

Quarterbacks

Hurts was limited throughout the week but just never got well enough to play through the injury. At this point there doesn't seem to be much concern that this is a multi-week injury, and Hurts tried to get cleared Sunday morning, so I expect him back next week. Gardner Minshew is going to start for the Eagles in Hurts' place, which should lead to a bit more passing volume for the Eagles receivers, if nothing else.

Expected to play: Kyler Murray (ankle)

The Cardinals tried to keep the mystery going, but it always seemed like this would be the week Murray made his return when he was back at practice before the bye. He's back to must-start status, though I'd be surprised if Murray ran much at this point -- Murray has just two games with more than 30 rushing yards this season anyway.

Running backs

For the most part, we knew about these absences well before Sunday, and Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, and Javonte Williams are all pretty much must-start running backs for me this week. The most interesting situation here might actually be the Texans running backs with Johnson out. All of a sudden, Rex Burkhead is the only active running back for the Texans right now who has had a carry this season. He could be in line for a huge role, and while I don't think he's a great player -- and Houston is decidedly not a great offense -- it wouldn't surprise me at all if he had 15 carries and five targets this week. If you missed out on the more trustworthy of the replacement options, Burkhead is worth considering if you're desperate.

It sounds like Henderson is more on the doubtful side of questionable, but because that game doesn't kick off until 4:05, we just don't know officially. I feel pretty comfortable locking Sony Michel into my starting lineup based on what we've heard, and he's a top-15 RB for me this week. You could get the rug pulled out from under you if Henderson is active unexpectedly, but the Rams have only practice squad RB Mekhi Sargent behind Michel, so he should be in line for a massive role in a game the Rams should win pretty handily. He had 20 carries and four targets in his lone start back in Week 3.

Robinson is more on the probable side of questionable, it seems, but he kicks off in that same late window, thus the question mark. I would be fine keeping him in my lineup as a top-20 option, though maybe add Carlos Hyde as an insurance policy just in case. Or, you know, Michel, if he's available.

Scott looked like he might be a must-start option at the beginning of the week, but now it looks like Miles Sanders figures to be the lead back. Scott should still have a fine role if he plays, but he's more of an RB3 for me. Collins will probably be just a role player even if he plays -- Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Adrian Peterson is expected to start and be the lead runner for the Seahawks despite only signing to the practice squad Wednesday. I would have to be pretty desperate to start Peterson -- I would rather have Burkhead, for one -- but if you are, he's there.

Likely in: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), Josh Jacobs (ankle)

I'm willing to trust both as lower-end starting running backs, though Jacobs is probably my preference if I had to pick one. Neither ranks higher than Michel, Mattison, or either of the two Williams(es?) for me, however.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Wide receivers

Hopkins is a tough one, because we just don't know how limited he'll be, if at all, in his first game since Week 8. I've got him ranked around 20th, which is just about where he ranks in per-game scoring, so I'm expecting him to play a pretty typical role this week. The thing that makes it especially tough to go away from Hopkins is his chances of scoring a touchdown -- he has seven in eight games, and if he is going to have any limitations this week, you would think they would still try to use him in the red zone. Hopkins is a risk, but it's one I'm probably going to take where I have him, given the state of the position.

And the same is true of Beckham. The injury is a concern, but he appeared to suffer it last week and still played all but one snap for the Rams. Maybe they won't need to use him much if they get out ahead of the Jaguars early, but I'm willing to keep Beckham in my lineup unless he's a surprise inactive. If that happens, Van Jefferson would be a more interesting option and might end up in my top 30 at WR.

Tight ends

With Waller out, Foster Moreau is a top 12 tight end for me. He played every snap in Week 7 when Waller was out and ran a route on 30 of 34 pass plays, catching six for 60 yards and a touchdown. He figures to have a similar role this week-plus.

Updated rankings

Here are my latest rankings as of Sunday morning:

Flex Top 150