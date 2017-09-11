Fantasy Football Week 1 Instant Reaction: Kenny Golladay, Tarik Cohen top of the heap for waiver targets before Week 2

Some standout rookie debuts are expected.

Leonard Fournette rocked the Houston Texans for 124 total yards and a touchdown, just as we hoped. We expected him to have big games. He was the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

We wouldn't expect similarly impressive outings from rookies picked 96th and 119th overall. But we got 'em.

Detroit Lions rookie Kenny Golladay turned seven targets into four catches, 69 yards and two touchdowns, and Chicago Bears rookie Tarik Cohen tallied 113 total yards and a score on five carries and eight catches. Both are unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

You were warned about Golladay as my deep sleeper of the year. The combination of his big size, good speed, excellent hands and role in a pass-heavy offense made him a late-round pick worth taking.

That combination paid off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 when the Lions couldn't get anything going on the ground and Matthew Stafford dialed up 41 pass attempts. Golladay, who started his career with an ugly drop, picked up his first score on a 10-yard flag route, before diving for a 45-yard touchdown bomb to seal the Lions win. Both fourth-quarter plays should cement his status as a regular in the offense, but it's his seven targets -- tied for second-most on the Lions -- that will especially excite Fantasy owners.

Kenny Golladay WR / Lions (Week 1 stats) TAR: 7 REC: 4 YDS: 69 TD: 2

In Chicago, Cohen dazzled with his incredible speed, something the Atlanta Falcons just weren't prepared for. Heck, even if they were prepared, they probably couldn't do anything about it. But as impressive as it was, Cohen's strength and hands were equally on display.

Throughout the game, Cohen made plenty of nice catches off of well-run routes. He also had a nifty one-handed grab on the Bears' last drive. But he took a bunch of big hits and got up every time, plus he barreled through Desmond Trufant into the end zone for his touchdown catch. But it was his big gainer, a 46-yard run, where Cohen took a carry one way, saw no opening, and reversed field and hit an opening that really opened up people's eyes.

Tarik Cohen RB / Bears (Week 1 stats) ATT: 5 YDS: 66 TD: 0 TAR: 12 REC: 8 REC YDS: 47 REC TD: 1

Pro Football Focus revealed that Cohen played just 28 snaps, but 15 came in the fourth quarter and eight came on the Bears' final drive (16 plays). Backfield mate Jordan Howard also had eight snaps on the last series. This is a pretty telling sign that Cohen's going to stay involved in the offense from week to week.

Then again, the biggest sign of all is Cohen's 12 targets from Mike Glennon . It didn't take long for the quarterback to make it clear that he likes his new running back. Given the Bears' deficiencies at receiver and Glennon's own personal tendency toward conservatism, it shouldn't be too long before Cohen becomes an even more consistent part of Chicago's offense.

Golladay and Cohen will be two of the three most popular pickups off waivers this week (Kerwynn Williams should definitely get a lot of attention). The one to target first should depend on need.