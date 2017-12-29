Fantasy Football Week 17 Playoff Scenarios: Saints, Falcons, Patriots still have something to play for

You gotta have guts to play into Week 17. Teams with playoff aspirations will go all out, but teams with a playoff spot locked up don't have to. And the teams with no playoff hopes? Who knows what they'll do, or how full-go they'll be, with the offseason just a game away.

So if you're one of the brave souls setting a Fantasy lineup in Week 17, you need to know who's playing for something and what the deal is with teams playing for nothing.

Playoff positions locked up

Playoff implications

Vikings: With a win over the Bears at home, the Vikings will clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. The Vikings should play their starters until the win is in hand.



With a win over the Bears at home, the Vikings will clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. The Vikings should play their starters until the win is in hand. Saints: A win over the Bucs in Tampa Bay will give the Saints the NFC South crown and a home playoff game, most likely as the No. 4 seed. No worries about Drew Brees & Co. being inactive here.



A win over the Bucs in Tampa Bay will give the Saints the NFC South crown and a home playoff game, most likely as the No. 4 seed. No worries about Drew Brees & Co. being inactive here. Panthers: The Panthers are in the playoffs. They can win the NFC South if they win and the Saints lose. They can land the No. 2 seed in the NFC if they win, the Saints lose and the Vikings lose. Because so much is at stake, bank on coach Ron Rivera playing his starters until they've got a win cinched.



The Panthers are in the playoffs. They can win the NFC South if they win and the Saints lose. They can land the No. 2 seed in the NFC if they win, the Saints lose and the Vikings lose. Because so much is at stake, bank on coach Ron Rivera playing his starters until they've got a win cinched. Falcons: Dan Quinn's crew needs a home win over Carolina to earn a playoff spot. Win and they're in, lose and they're out – unless the Seahawks also lose. There are some O-line issues to watch, however.



Dan Quinn's crew needs a home win over Carolina to earn a playoff spot. Win and they're in, lose and they're out – unless the Seahawks also lose. There are some O-line issues to watch, however. Seahawks: Seattle must take care of business at home against the Cardinals, then hope the Panthers beat the Falcons. If those things happen, the Seahawks sneak in as the sixth seed.



Seattle must take care of business at home against the Cardinals, then hope the Panthers beat the Falcons. If those things happen, the Seahawks sneak in as the sixth seed. Ravens: The Ravens are in the playoffs as the No. 5 seed with a win over Cincinnati.



The Ravens are in the playoffs as the No. 5 seed with a win over Cincinnati. Titans: Tennessee clinches the sixth seed in the AFC if they win at Jacksonville in Week 17. That playoff game would be, surprisingly enough, against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Derrick Henry is expected to see a huge workload with DeMarco Murray ruled out.



Tennessee clinches the sixth seed in the AFC if they win at Jacksonville in Week 17. That playoff game would be, surprisingly enough, against the Jaguars in Jacksonville. Derrick Henry is expected to see a huge workload with DeMarco Murray ruled out. Chargers: The Chargers need a win and a Titans loss, along with some other help, to sneak into the playoffs. They'll play to win versus the Raiders.



The Chargers need a win and a Titans loss, along with some other help, to sneak into the playoffs. They'll play to win versus the Raiders. Bills: All the Bills need to get into the playoffs is a win at Miami, a Ravens loss or losses by both the Titans and the Chargers. But they need to win their game first, so expect the starters to play four quarters.



Non-playoff teams making moves