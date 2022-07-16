The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 19 in Los Angeles. This will be the second time an All-Star Game is played at Dodger Stadium, as it also hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1980. The rosters for the 2022 edition were released Sunday night. The starters were voted in by fans while the reserves are filled in via player ballot and the commissioner's office

As usual, the game will pit the American League against the National League with the previous season's pennant-winning managers serving in the same role for their league. That means Astros manager Dusty Baker helms the AL while Braves skipper Brian Snitker leads the NL.

Here are the full rosters. Each league's starting pitcher will be selected the day before the game.

American League Starters

C: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

1B: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Blue Jays

2B: Andrés Giménez, Guardians (Jose Altuve will miss game due to injury)

3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox

SS: Tim Anderson, White Sox

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees; Mike Trout, Angels; Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

National League Starters

C: Willson Contreras, Cubs

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

2B: Jazz Chisholm, Marlins

3B: Manny Machado, Padres

SS: Trea Turner, Dodgers

OF: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Braves; Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Joc Pederson, Giants

DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies (will miss game due to injury)

American League reserves

C: Jose Trevino, Yankees

INF: Luis Arraez, Twins; Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; José Ramírez, Guardians; Corey Seager, Rangers (injury replacement for Springer); Santiago Espinal, Blue Jays (injury replacement for Altuve)

OF: George Springer, Blue Jays (will miss game due to injury); Byron Buxton, Twins; Andrew Benintendi, Royals; Kyle Tucker, Astros; Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros (will miss game due to injury), J.D. Martinez, Red Sox (injury replacement for Alvarez)

Legacy: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

National League reserves

C: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves

INF: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (will miss game due to injury); Pete Alonso, Mets; Jeff McNeil, Mets; C.J. Cron, Rockies; Dansby Swanson, Braves; Austin Riley, Braves (injury replacement for Arenado)

OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies; Juan Soto, Nationals; Starling Marte, Mets; Ian Happ, Cubs

DH: William Contreras, Braves, Garrett Cooper, Marlins (injury replacement for Harper)

Legacy: Albert Pujols, Cardinals

William Contreras will start over Harper in the DH slot. Willson and William Contreras will be the first set of brothers to start the All-Star Game together since Roberto and Sandy Alomar in 1992.

American League pitchers

This is the second straight season Ohtani was chosen both as a designated hitter and as a pitcher. No one else has ever had that happen even once.

National League pitchers

