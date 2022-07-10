The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 19 in Los Angeles. This will be the second time an All-Star Game is played in Dodger Stadium, as it also hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1980. Los Angeles also hosted the 1959 All-Star Game in Memorial Coliseum while Angel Stadium in Anaheim has hosted three times (1967, 1989 and 2010).
As usual, the game will pit the American League against the National League with the previous season's pennant-winning managers serving in the same role for their league. That means Astros manager Dusty Baker helms the AL while Braves skipper Brian Snitker leads the NL.
The starters are voted in by fans while the reserves are filled in via player ballot and the commissioner's office. Managers no longer are part of the process.
Here are the rosters. Each league's starting pitcher will be selected the day before the game.
American League Starters
C: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays
1B: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Blue Jays
2B: Jose Altuve, Astros
3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox
SS: Tim Anderson, White Sox
OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees; Mike Trout, Angels; Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees
DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels
National League Starters
C: Willson Contreras, Cubs
1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
2B: Jazz Chisholm, Marlins
3B: Manny Machado, Padres
SS: Trea Turner, Dodgers
OF: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Braves; Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Joc Pederson, Giants
DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies
American League reserves
C: Jose Trevino, Yankees
IF: Luis Arraez, Twins; Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; José Ramírez, Guardians; Andrés Giménez, Guardians
OF: George Springer, Blue Jays; Byron Buxton, Twins; Andrew Benintendi, Royals; Kyle Tucker, Astros; Julio Rodríguez, Mariners
DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros
Legacy: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers
National League reserves
C: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves
IF: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Pete Alonso, Mets; Jeff McNeil, Mets; C.J. Cron, Rockies; Dansby Swanson, Braves
OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies; Juan Soto, Nationals; Starling Marte, Mets; Ian Happ, Cubs
DH: William Contreras, Braves
Legacy: Albert Pujols, Cardinals
Contreras will start over Harper in the DH slot, as Harper is injured. The Contreras brothers will be the first set of brothers to start the All-Star Game together since Roberto and Sandy Alomar in 1992.
American League pitchers
- Shane McClanahan, Rays
- Nestor Cortes, Yankees
- Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
- Framber Valdez, Astros
- Martín Pérez, Rangers
- Paul Blackburn, Athletics
- Justin Verlander, Astros
- Gerrit Cole, Yankees
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- Clay Holmes, Yankees
- Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
- Gregory Soto, Tigers
- Jorge López, Orioles
This is the second straight season Ohtani was chosen both as a designated hitter and as a pitcher. No one else has ever had that happen even once.
National League pitchers
- Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
- Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
- Corbin Burnes, Brewers
- Luis Castillo, Reds
- Max Fried, Braves
- Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers
- Joe Musgrove, Padres
- Edwin Díaz, Mets
- Josh Hader, Brewers
- Ryan Helsley, Cardinals
- David Bednar, Pirates
- Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks