The 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place Tuesday, July 19 in Los Angeles. This will be the second time an All-Star Game is played in Dodger Stadium, as it also hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1980. Los Angeles also hosted the 1959 All-Star Game in Memorial Coliseum while Angel Stadium in Anaheim has hosted three times (1967, 1989 and 2010).

As usual, the game will pit the American League against the National League with the previous season's pennant-winning managers serving in the same role for their league. That means Astros manager Dusty Baker helms the AL while Braves skipper Brian Snitker leads the NL.

The starters are voted in by fans while the reserves are filled in via player ballot and the commissioner's office. Managers no longer are part of the process.

Here are the rosters. Each league's starting pitcher will be selected the day before the game.

American League Starters

C: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

1B: Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Blue Jays

2B: Jose Altuve, Astros

3B: Rafael Devers, Red Sox

SS: Tim Anderson, White Sox

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees; Mike Trout, Angels; Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

National League Starters

C: Willson Contreras, Cubs

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

2B: Jazz Chisholm, Marlins

3B: Manny Machado, Padres

SS: Trea Turner, Dodgers

OF: Ronald Acuña, Jr., Braves; Mookie Betts, Dodgers; Joc Pederson, Giants

DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies

American League reserves

C: Jose Trevino, Yankees

IF: Luis Arraez, Twins; Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; José Ramírez, Guardians; Andrés Giménez, Guardians

OF: George Springer, Blue Jays; Byron Buxton, Twins; Andrew Benintendi, Royals; Kyle Tucker, Astros; Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Legacy: Miguel Cabrera, Tigers

National League reserves

C: Travis d'Arnaud, Braves

IF: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals; Pete Alonso, Mets; Jeff McNeil, Mets; C.J. Cron, Rockies; Dansby Swanson, Braves

OF: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies; Juan Soto, Nationals; Starling Marte, Mets; Ian Happ, Cubs

DH: William Contreras, Braves

Legacy: Albert Pujols, Cardinals

Contreras will start over Harper in the DH slot, as Harper is injured. The Contreras brothers will be the first set of brothers to start the All-Star Game together since Roberto and Sandy Alomar in 1992.

American League pitchers

This is the second straight season Ohtani was chosen both as a designated hitter and as a pitcher. No one else has ever had that happen even once.

National League pitchers