Opening Day is around the corner and it smells like hope. Well, for some teams, at least. After a plodding offseason, real baseball is almost here and at least a handful of teams have October in their sights already. Will the Dodgers superteam meet all expectations and run away with the NL West? Will the Yankees, Mets, Cardinals and Padres rebound from disappointing 2023 seasons? What about the reigning champion Rangers and runner-up Diamondbacks?

Get all your spring training needs with updated depth charts, schedules for the entire season and team-by-team previews. We'll be updating daily, so check back in as Opening Day inches closer.