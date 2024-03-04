ohtani-usatsi.png
Opening Day is around the corner and it smells like hope. Well, for some teams, at least. After a plodding offseason, real baseball is almost here and at least a handful of teams have October in their sights already. Will the Dodgers superteam meet all expectations and run away with the NL West? Will the Yankees, Mets, Cardinals and Padres rebound from disappointing 2023 seasons? What about the reigning champion Rangers and runner-up Diamondbacks?

Get all your spring training needs with updated depth charts, schedules for the entire season and team-by-team previews. We'll be updating daily, so check back in as Opening Day inches closer.
Diamondbacks
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Braves
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Orioles
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Red Sox
Preview: Can Breslow turn things around? | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Cubs
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

White Sox
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Reds
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Indians
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Rockies
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Tigers
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Astros
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Royals
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Angels
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Dodgers
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Marlins
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Brewers
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Twins
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Mets
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Yankees
Preview: World Series or bust | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Athletics
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Phillies
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Pirates
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Cardinals
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Padres
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Giants
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Mariners
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Rays
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Rangers
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Blue Jays
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Nationals
Preview: Coming soon | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets